Northern Virginia Technology Council Recognizes DrFirst as a Top Tech Leader for Third Consecutive Year

2022 NVTC Tech 100 Celebrates Cutting-Edge Companies in the Washington, D.C., Region

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the Washington, D.C., region's technology community, has announced the 2022 NVTC Tech 100. For the third year in a row, healthcare technology pioneer DrFirst is being honored as one of the cutting-edge companies driving innovation, implementing new solutions for customers, and contributing to the region's economic growth.

"2022 has been a year of tremendous growth for our region's technology hub, thanks to the dynamic companies and individuals who are innovating and making a positive impact in the world. Their contributions are the reason our region is one of the nation's most vibrant and collaborative technology communities," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "NVTC congratulates this year's Tech100 honorees and nominees for going above and beyond within their company and in their respective industries. Even in these unprecedented times of record levels of high inflation and hybrid work, the future of our region's tech community is brighter than ever because of the momentous contributions of these leaders and companies."

This year, nearly 200 nominations were carefully reviewed and considered by a panel of independent judges to choose the 100 honorees.

"DrFirst is honored to be recognized as one of the NVTC Tech 100," said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. "We are committed to advancing the region as a technology hub and making a positive impact on the area. Now in our 22nd year, our growth is driven by our commitment to innovation and our passion for improving healthcare by connecting healthcare providers with the information they need, exactly when they need it, to optimize patient outcomes."

DrFirst creates unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. The company has experienced consistent double-digit, top-line growth over the past several years.

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)

NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and start-ups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. More than 450 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.

About DrFirst

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse—the interconnected healthcare universe—by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it, so patients get the best care possible. DrFirst solutions are used by nearly 325,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 220,000 prescribers, 70,000 pharmacies, 300 EHRs and health information systems, and 1,500 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

