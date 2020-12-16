Northern Virginia's Newest Town Center

The $380M project will consist of multiple phases being built over the next 5-10 years. The mixed-use development will include over 900 apartment units and 160,000 SF of retail. The land sits on the Corner of Route 1 and Occoquan Road, directly across the street from the VRE/Amtrak Station. Residents of the new development will have easy access to trains heading in and out of Washington DC and Amazon's HQ2.

The Developers have worked closely with Prince William County to secure an Economic Development Fund for acquiring adjacent land parcels. The residents and the Board of Supervisors have been eager to get the North Woodbridge Town Center started ever since the Small Area Plan was approved last year.

Residents and business owners have had a difficult time during the prolonged construction and expansion of Route 1 but now that the construction is near completion, the area is ready for this revitalization project to begin.

The Small Area Plan includes several other surrounding parcels as part of a designated high-density market. Many local and regional developers have been looking at opportunities to purchase these nearby parcels to capitalize on the area's future growth and developments.

George Boosalis: "We're eager to bring this exciting development to North Woodbridge. I have seen the transformation of this area since I was a kid, and it seems like this is the natural next step. We appreciate all the support from the Community, the County, and the Board of Supervisors."

Carlos Cecchi: "IDI spearheaded redevelopment efforts in Woodbridge with Rivergate, our signature riverfront community consisting of 720 luxury apartments in two buildings. We're thrilled to participate in this next major project in North Woodbridge's new town center."

Christina Winn: "This key redevelopment project lays the foundation for long-term economic resiliency and will be a catalyst for the emergence of North Woodbridge into a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood," said Christina Winn, executive director of the Prince William County Department of Economic Development. "This investment in the new town center will drive further economic growth, attract new businesses, and create new jobs throughout the area. We're already seeing the momentum as more businesses and investors are interested in North Woodbridge and eastern Prince William County because they recognize the area as the next new emerging market due to its strategic location, transportation network, and expansive water views"

