Northfield Park Racino Selects Tangam's Slot Optimization (SODA) Platform

WATERLOO, ON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Northfield Park Racino has selected Tangam Systems' SODA platform as leadership continues to invest in capabilities that enable operational teams to make faster, more informed decisions in support of a strong and evolving gaming environment. Supported by Tangam's Client Success team, the platform will help Northfield Park Racino further strengthen responsiveness to guest preferences across its slot floor through data-driven insights and recommendations.

Enabling Data-Informed Decisions

Northfield Park Racino Gaming Floor Northfield Park Racino - Tangam Systems

Northfield Park Racino has long been a leading entertainment destination in Northeast Ohio, built on a strong commitment to delivering engaging gaming experiences for its community. As the property continues to build on that foundation, leadership is investing in capabilities that further elevate how operational teams anticipate and respond to guest preferences.

"Our focus is on enhancing the technological capabilities that empower our teams to make even better decisions, more quickly, so we can continue building on the strong experience our guests already enjoy," said Kevin Brady, President and General Manager of Northfield Park. "Equipping our teams with advanced insights allows us to remain focused on delivering exceptional gaming experiences while advancing the long-term success of the property."

Northfield Park Racino is also focused on ensuring its gaming floor remains modern, engaging, and aligned with how guests interact with games over time. Kyle Wentz, Executive Director of VLT Operations, emphasized how the enhanced insights support a more strategic and forward-looking approach to managing the slot floor. "Greater transparency into both historical performance and future opportunities across the slot floor will enable our teams to make confident, data-informed decisions, from selecting the right games to optimizing placement, evaluating lease strategies, and deploying capital effectively. This approach helps ensure our floor continues to reflect guest preferences while delivering a compelling player experience."

Tangam Systems and the Solution

For more than two decades, Tangam Systems has supported casino operators in making timely, data-backed decisions to enhance the slot experience. Through actionable recommendations and automated impact tracking, Tangam helps operations teams refine floor mix, evaluate product performance, optimize placement, and prioritize capital investments in alignment with player behavior.

"Northfield Park Racino has a strong operating culture with a clear focus on delivering an engaging guest experience," said Ari Mizrachi, SVP and Head of North America Business at Tangam Systems. "We appreciate the opportunity to support their leadership team as they leverage advanced analytics and operational intelligence to further strengthen an already compelling gaming environment."

About Northfield Park Racino

Northfield Park Racino is Ohio's award-winning gaming, dining and entertainment destination. It is located on the Northfield Park harness racing grounds. So, in addition to gaming, Northfield offers more than 200 live harness races each year. This beloved racino also features more than 1,600 video lottery terminals and Caesars Sportsbook; an array of dining options, such as Valley's Edge Steak & Seafood, Concerto Italian Kitchen, Overtime Grill and Bar as well as The Buffet; unparalleled live music and comedy events at Center Stage, a concert-style music venue; and The Neon Room, a high-energy multi-purpose space that hosts guests for a variety of corporate and special events. The property also boasts a retail shop and a convenient gas station and car wash.

The racetrack is open to all ages, but patrons must be 18 years or older to wager and 21 years or older to gamble. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. For free confidential help 24/7, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or visit org.ohio.gov.

About Tangam Systems

Tangam Systems is a leading provider of recommendation-driven analytics and optimization software for table games and slot operations. The casino performance platform is trusted by more than 200 casinos worldwide and has maintained over 95% client retention for more than 15 years.

For table games, Tangam enables optimized spread planning, game mix, staffing, and floor placement to align supply with demand and improve operational efficiency. For slots, Tangam provides product and patron recommendations, performance insights, and industry-leading heatmaps to optimize floor mix, machine settings, and marketing investment based on machine performance, location, and player preferences.

Tangam's Client Success team provides industry-leading support, combining experienced casino operators with proven best practices to help drive measurable results.

SOURCE Tangam Systems