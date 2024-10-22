NORTHGATE GONZÁLEZ MARKET HONORS 12 EXCEPTIONAL COMMUNITY LEADERS WITH 2024 JUNTOS AWARDS, ALLOCATES $24,000 IN GRANTS TO LOCAL NONPROFITS

"At Northgate Market, we believe in the power of unity and giving back to the communities that have supported us for over four decades," said Oscar Gonzalez, Co-CEO of Northgate Market. "The annual JUNTOS Awards reflect this core value—celebrating the incredible individuals dedicated to serving and uplifting our communities."

Born out of the challenges faced during the pandemic, the JUNTOS Awards campaign reflects Northgate Market's ongoing mission to unite people and support those most in need. The honorees were selected for their outstanding contributions and impact on their respective communities, embodying the shared message that "we are all united" in supporting and empowering others.

As part of the awards, Northgate Market has allocated $24,000 in grants to local nonprofits chosen by the honorees, enabling these community champions to extend their impact further through critical initiatives.

The recipients of the 2024 JUNTOS Awards are:

Olga Munoz – Lynwood High School

Benefactor: Lynwood High School PBIS Club

Irving M. Chase – S & A Management LLC

Benefactor: Santa Ana College

Greg Gonzales – NESTLE USA

Benefactor: Families Forward

Norma E. Martinez – Centinela Elementary School District

Benefactor: Centinela Education Foundation

Daniel Campos – London Consulting Group

Benefactor: Pretend City Children's Museum

Jonelle Gonzalez – Riverside Police Department

Benefactor: Riverside Police Foundation Y.A.N.A.

Eric Benitez – Disneyland Resort

Benefactor: CHOC Foundation

Fernando Cuen – Hormel Foods

Benefactor: Lynwood Partners Educational Foundation

Robert Alaniz – Milagro Media Strategies

Benefactor: FIX'N FIDOS

Alejandro Tamayo – Migrant Education Program Region 9

Benefactor: Migrant Education Program Region 9

Chef Jonathan Perez – MACHEEN

Benefactor: Colina De Luz Orfanato

Olga Guijon – Children's Hospital of Orange County

Benefactor: CHOC Wellness on Wheels Super Kids Event

"I am deeply honored to receive the JUNTOS award from Northgate Gonzalez Market. I am grateful for the positive impact we are making together --juntos in the Hispanic community," said Olga Guijon from Children's Hospital of Orange County.

Throughout the past year, Northgate Market has strengthened its partnerships with more than 200 community organizations, addressing critical issues such as food insecurity and offering free health screenings and essential chronic disease and nutrition education programs. In line with its focus on providing educational opportunities, the Familia González Reynoso Foundation recently awarded over $250,000 in scholarships to further the academic advancement of young Latinos in the community.

For more information about Northgate González Market and its community initiatives, please visit www.northgatemarket.com.

