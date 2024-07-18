NORTHGATE GONZÁLEZ MARKET INAUGURAL ASADA FEST THRILLED ATTENDEES WITH AN UNFORGETTABLE CULINARY EXPERIENCE

Asada Fest Recognized the Best - "Los Meros Meros" Carniceros and Top Taqueros

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, July 13, over 1,500 hungry Los Angelenos gathered at one of the largest "asadas" in the Arts District of Los Angeles. It marked the debut of the "Asada Fest," presented by Northgate González Market—a food festival like no other in town where attendees savored mesquite-grilled tacos from LA's top taqueros and renowned Mexican chefs.

The Asada Fest presented by Northgate Gonzalez Market paid homage to the 40-year legacy of "Los Meros Meros de la Carne Asada" with a culinary showcase featuring renowned chefs such as Javier Plascencia from Baja, Claudette Zepeda of Top Chef fame from San Diego, and social media sensation RobeGrill "Que Chille" from Hermosillo, Sonora.

"What an incredible day! At Northgate González Market, we know the "asada" is a cherished tradition that brings families and friends together while enjoying good Mexican food, drinks, and camaraderie," said Northgate Market's Co-CEO, Oscar González. "The inaugural Asada Fest elevated this idea and family gathering to a whole new level."

Central to any good "asada" are quality cuts of meat, a principle Northgate Market understands well. They recently launched "Los Meros Meros," a promotional campaign honoring their skilled butchers ("carniceros") who contribute significantly to the success of the premier Mexican supermarket chain.

This companywide initiative sought out and recognized outstanding butchers who embody Northgate Market's values of dedication, hard work, teamwork, and excellent customer service. Winners received prizes such as four Disneyland tickets, a $500 spending voucher, and a new Weber grill, nominated by store managers for their exceptional contributions.

"Our 'carniceros' at Northgate González Market are not only masters of 'la carne asada' but also ambassadors of a rich culinary tradition," emphasized Marco González, owner and vice president. "Being recognized as 'los mero mero' in our meat department is a badge of honor earned through professionalism, dedication, customer care and deep community commitment."

This gastronomic experience, curated in collaboration with noted food writer Paola Briseño Gonzalez, highlighted L.A.'s top taqueros including award-winners Tacos La Carreta and emerging stars like Mochomitos from Whittier and Tacos La Rueda from East Los Angeles.

In between bites, live music from Mi Banda El Mexicano de Casimiro singing their iconic original songs like "La Bota" and "Baile de Caballito," electrifying lucha libre matches, and photo opportunities with the legendary luchador Hijo del Santo.

