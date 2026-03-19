NORTHGATE GONZÁLEZ MARKET KICKS OFF 2026 WORLD CUP SEASON WITH "FAMILIA FÚTBOL" LAUNCH EVENT AT HISTORIC YOST THEATER

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northgate González Market officially launched Familia Fútbol, a sweeping World Cup 2026 campaign celebrating the culture, food and passion for soccer that unite Latino families across generations. The March 18 launch event at the historic Yost Theater in Santa Ana marked the ceremonial kickoff of a community-wide celebration that will continue through the FIFA World Cup Final in June 2026.

Northgate González Market partners with Mexican soccer legends to celebrate the 2026 World Cup. The legends will participate in youth soccer clinics and make in-store appearances. L-R Top: Francisco “Maza” Rodríguez, Carlos Hermosillo, Northgate Market Co-President Oscar González, Northgate Market Sr. VP of Marketing & Sales Mike Hendry, Braulio Luna, and Claudio Suárez. Bottom Row L-R: Luís “El Matador” Hernández, Paco Palencia, and Ramón Morales.

The Familia Fútbol campaign honors both the families we are born into and the families we choose — the people who gather to cheer, celebrate and share meals together. With Mexico opening the tournament at the iconic Estadio Azteca, Northgate González Market is positioning itself as a cultural hub for World Cup celebrations across Southern California.

"Soccer is not just a sport for our families — it represents memories, identity and pride," said Oscar González, Co-President of Northgate González Market. "Familia Fútbol celebrates this historic World Cup moment through the food, traditions and values that define our community."

The campaign features a powerful roster of Mexican cultural icons and sports legends, including boxing champion Julio César Chávez, legendary goalkeeper Jorge Campos, luchador El Hijo del Santo and beloved entertainer Angélica María. Representing the next generation is Mexican women's national team star Scarlett Camberos. Additional soccer legends participating include Paco Palencia, Claudio Suárez, Ramón Morales, Braulio Luna, Francisco "Maza" Rodríguez and Carlos Hermosillo.

The immersive launch event was hosted by former Mexican national team player Mariano Trujillo and sports journalist and digital creator Livette Ruvalcaba. Guests experienced curated memorabilia, live entertainment featuring soccer freestylers and mariachi, and interactive moments with campaign talent.

Northgate Market will bring game-day flavors to life throughout the tournament, offering freshly marinated carne asada, handmade guacamole, aguas frescas, botanas and ready-to-serve party trays designed to help families celebrate matches at home.

Upcoming Familia Fútbol activations across Southern California include fan fests, youth soccer clinics, meet-and-greet events with cultural icons, a Mother's Day sweepstakes and World Cup Final viewing celebrations.

For more information, visit www.northgatemarket.com and follow @northgatemarket on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

ABOUT NORTHGATE GONZÁLEZ MARKET

Founded in 1980, Northgate González Market is an authentic, family-owned and operated Hispanic supermarket chain with more than 8,300 associates and 46 stores in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties. Headquartered in Anaheim, Calif., it maintains its cultural heritage by offering its customers the best quality and freshest foods and personalized service. Northgate Market's commitment to its communities is furthered by the González Reynoso Family Foundation, which provides scholarships and assists needy families. Visit www.northgatemarket.com for more information.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Northgate Market