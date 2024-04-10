Northland Controls Announces BlackBear Labs and Unveils Groundbreaking Library of Drivers to Revolutionize Interoperability Across the Physical Security Ecosystem

The challenge of interoperability has long been a bottleneck, hindering the efficiency and responsiveness of security infrastructure and technologies. Recognizing this critical issue, BlackBear Labs, an independent division of Northland Controls, has created an integration hub, BlackBear.io, to link corporate databases, visitor management systems, video surveillance, threat intelligence, mass notification, and risk management programs.

BlackBear Labs is a team of elite engineers and industry veterans that envision a future where security professionals can navigate the complex landscape of physical security with ease and efficiency and not be limited by legacy technologies or proprietary systems. BlackBear.io is home to a library of drivers that allows end users to pick and choose which best of breed security technologies are right for them.

The BlackBear.io hub includes:

PACS.io VMS.io Visitor.io CEM.io HRM.io Data & Dashboards.io

"We are pushing the industry forward and filling a gap between manufacturers and end users who have been limited by legacy and proprietary systems and unable to provide an integrated defense against the rapidly changing threat landscape," said Pierre Trapanese, Northland Controls CEO. "Several years ago, we set about imagining a world where end users were unlimited—a world where your access control system, video management, HR database, threat intelligence platforms, travel risk management solution, visitor management system, mass notification technology and your global security operation center cooperate and communicate to provide a united front against threats in the face of a critical event. As a result of this exercise, we began building BlackBear Labs and the BlackBear.io hub"

About BlackBear Labs:

BlackBear Labs, an independent division of Northland Controls, is driven by a team of elite engineers and security industry veterans focused on the final frontier physical security digital transformation: interoperability. The BlackBear Labs team has harnessed its collective expertise and created a library of drivers to link corporate databases, visitor management systems, video surveillance, threat intelligence, mass notification, and risk management programs. BlackBear.io is the integration hub that allows end users to pick and choose which best of breed security technologies are right for them and connect them seamlessly. www.blackbearlabs.com

Northland Controls:

Northland Controls designs, installs, configures, and manages physical security systems across the world. The company has successfully executed thousands of projects for the world's most demanding organizations—especially those grappling with rapid growth. It also operates the world's largest commercial GSOC helping protect more than 350,000 people, in over 20 countries across 400 locations. The company has two offices in the Silicon Valley, as well as offices in London, Shanghai, Singapore, Rochester, Bangalore, Chennai, Washington, DC, Austin, Texas and Dublin, Ireland.

Website: www.northlandcontrols.com

