NorthMarq adds Investment Sales experts in Los Angeles and central Florida debt and equity offices

In Los Angeles: Bryan Schellinger joins the company as managing director-Investment Sales, bringing nearly 10 years of investment sales with $1 billion in transaction history, most recently with Marcus & Millichap. Steven Goldstein, associate vice president-Investment Sales, also joins NorthMarq from Marcus & Millichap and has worked with Bryan for the last two years. The Los Angeles team will collaborate with the recently opened debt and equity office managed by Ory Schwartz, as well as coordinate client services throughout Southern California.

Central and southwest Florida: Investment sales leader Luis Elorza joins the company as managing director, bringing more than 20 years of investment banking, corporate finance and investment sales experience, most recently with Cushman & Wakefield where he and his team closed over $4.5 billion in multifamily transactions since 2005. Covering Florida from NorthMarq's Tampa office, Elorza will collaborate with Jason Nettles, managing director-Investment Sales, and Megan Thompson, senior vice president-Investment Sales in the company's Atlanta office, and with NorthMarq's debt & equity offices across the southeast U.S.

"Our goal when we started this business was to offer investment sales coast-to-coast; the additions in Southern California and Florida truly achieve that for us. We look to continue this business expansion as we move through 2020," said Jeffrey Weidell, chief executive officer, NorthMarq. "We are pleased that our new business is bringing added value to new and existing clients."

