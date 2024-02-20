Northmarq Finalizes Sale of 95-Unit, Build-to-Rent Community in Northern Virginia

News provided by

Northmarq

20 Feb, 2024, 08:34 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Northmarq specialty Build-To-Rent team led by Ari Azarbarzin and Gabe Tovar has completed the sale of West Wind, a 95-unit, build-to-rent community located at 113 Holt Court in Stephens City, a northern Virginia town located 14 miles south of Winchester, VA.

Northmarq represented the seller in the transaction. The team also included Chris Doerr, Will Harvey, Shack Stanwick, Matt Straughan, Wink Ewing, and Anthony Pino.

Continue Reading
Ari Azarbarzin, senior vice president in the Baltimore office of Northmarq, has helped lead a "build-to-rent" team that completed the sale of West Wind, a 95-unit, build-to-rent community in Stephens City, VA, located near Winchester, VA. Build-to-rent acquisition opportunities are rare in Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic region at this time.
Ari Azarbarzin, senior vice president in the Baltimore office of Northmarq, has helped lead a "build-to-rent" team that completed the sale of West Wind, a 95-unit, build-to-rent community in Stephens City, VA, located near Winchester, VA. Build-to-rent acquisition opportunities are rare in Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic region at this time.
A Northmarq specialty "build-to-rent" team -- led by senior vice president Ari Azarbarzin -- has completed the sale of West Wind, a 95-unit, build-to-rent community in Stephens City, a northern Virginia town located 14 miles south of Winchester, VA. The property was built in 2023.
A Northmarq specialty "build-to-rent" team -- led by senior vice president Ari Azarbarzin -- has completed the sale of West Wind, a 95-unit, build-to-rent community in Stephens City, a northern Virginia town located 14 miles south of Winchester, VA. The property was built in 2023.

Northmarq's Debt + Equity team of Tom Peloquin, Cabell Thomas and Rich Choisser secured acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, a joint venture between RockBridge Investment Group and DSP Real Estate Capital.

"Build-to-rent acquisition opportunities are extremely rare in Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic region at this time," said Azarbarzin. "Investors were drawn to this offering because of dynamic growth in the Winchester region, and its strategic location within commuting distance of Washington D.C. and the Dulles Technology Corridor."

"We enjoyed working with Ari Azarbarzin and the capital markets team at Northmarq on our purchase of West Wind Townhomes," said Purna Dokku, managing partner at DSP Real Estate Capital. "This is our first of several build-to-rent communities we plan on acquiring this year. Northmarq made the transaction proceed smoothly and, most importantly, on time."

Built in 2023, West Wind offers two-story, three-bedroom townhomes outfitted with smart-home technology, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and hard surface flooring. Situated near Interstate 81, the property is close to Stephens City and Winchester and their dining and shopping offerings. Residents of the pet- and family-friendly community benefit from the site's scenic surroundings, crafted walking trails, and large outdoor play area.

Visit here to learn more about Northmarq's Build-to Rent specialty group.

About Northmarq
Northmarq is a full-service capital markets resource for commercial real estate investors, offering seamless collaboration with top experts in debt, equity, investment sales and loan servicing. We combine industry-leading capabilities with a flexible structure, enabling our national team of experienced professionals to create innovative solutions for clients. Our solid foundation and entrepreneurial approach have built an annual transaction volume of more than $37 billion and a loan servicing portfolio of nearly $76 billion. Through the 2022 acquisition of Stan Johnson Company and Four Pillars Capital Markets, Northmarq introduces clients to expanded opportunities across all major asset classes. For more information, visit www.Northmarq.com.

Media contact:
Steve Vitoff
516 652 0785
[email protected] 

SOURCE Northmarq

Also from this source

Northmarq Brokers the Sale of Two Manufactured Housing Communities in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley

Northmarq Brokers the Sale of Two Manufactured Housing Communities in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley

Ari Azarbarzin, senior vice president in Northmarq's Baltimore office, and Anthony Pino, associate broker of Manufactured Housing Investment Sales,...
Northmarq's Baltimore Office Brokers Sale of 159-Lot Manufactured Housing Community in Southern Pennsylvania

Northmarq's Baltimore Office Brokers Sale of 159-Lot Manufactured Housing Community in Southern Pennsylvania

Northmarq's Baltimore office has arranged the sale of Big Spring Terrace, a 159-lot manufactured housing community located at 14 Big Spring Terrace...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.