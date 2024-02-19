Northmarq Brokers the Sale of Two Manufactured Housing Communities in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley

BALTIMORE, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ari Azarbarzin, senior vice president in Northmarq's Baltimore office, and Anthony Pino, associate broker of Manufactured Housing Investment Sales, have completed the sale of Red Maple Acres and Mayo's Mobile Home Park, two manufactured housing communities totaling 277 lots in the Lehigh Valley region of Pennsylvania. Northmarq represented the seller, Red Maples LLC and Mayo Homes Company.

Red Maple Acres, a 202-lot manufactured housing community in Allentown, PA, is one of two such properties recently sold through the efforts of Anthony Pino and Ari Azarbarzin in Northmarq's Baltimore office. The other site was the 75-lot Mayo's Mobile Home Park in nearby Trexlertown, PA. This represented the first sale of the communities since 1963.
Anthony Pino, associate broker of Manufactured Housing Investment Sales in Northmarq's Baltimore office, recently collaborated with senior vice president Ari Azarbarzin to complete the sale of Red Maple Acres and Mayo's Mobile Home Park, two manufactured housing communities totaling 277 lots in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley region.
Built in 1960, Red Maple Acres is located at 1190 Grange Road in Allentown, PA and features 202 lots. Built in 1950, Mayo's Mobile Home Park is located at 7454 Continental Circle in Trexlertown, PA and consists of 75 lots. The sites are located less than two miles apart totaling 64 acres in size and presently stand at 98-percent occupancy. The transaction marks the first sale of the communities since 1963. The sale price was not disclosed.

"Red Maple Acres and Mayo's Mobile Home Park are two of the highest-quality manufactured home parks in the region," said Mr. Azarbarzin. "Following a robust and competitive bidding process, the new owners were attracted by the rare opportunity to attain significant economies of scale in the booming Lehigh Valley market."

"Both properties have a long history of providing the Lehigh Valley region with highly desirable, affordable housing by being continuously owned and operated by the same family for more than 70 years," said Mr. Pino. "We're confident that the new owners will build upon the legacy of the previous owners and serve as excellent stewards for the community."

The Lehigh Valley metropolitan statistical area was recently ranked the fastest-growing region in Pennsylvania for inbound migration among millennials. The region also ranked in the top four percent nationally for total inbound migration.

The region was also ranked second in the country among mid-sized markets (i.e., those with a population of between 200,000 and one million) by Site Selection magazine for economic development projects announced or completed in 2022.

