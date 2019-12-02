NorthMarq Exclusively Markets 1,260-unit, Value-Add Multifamily Portfolio in Dallas-Ft. Worth

Vineyards at the Ranch Highlights:

All 1,260-units have upgrade potential, giving the new owner the option to implement an interior unit enhancement program. In addition, the properties have significant value-add opportunities in the common areas and exteriors.

The portfolio is located in a top performing submarket with average 5.7 percent annual rent growth over the last five years and in an award-winning school district.

The surrounding area has experienced 15 percent population growth within a one-mile radius since 2010.

According to the listing team, the location and the value-add story will be attractive to many investors. "The Vineyards at the Ranch portfolio provides an exceptional opportunity for a new group to instantly gain economies of scale in DFW or to expand an existing portfolio in the area. The Vineyards offering has a unique value-add story with multiple avenues, on a scale that is rarely seen," said Philip Wiegand, senior vice president-Investment Sales, Dallas.

"Dallas continues to be a favorite location for out-of-state and local buyers alike due to the region's consistently strong apartment fundamentals, job growth and population growth," said Taylor Snoddy, managing director-Investment Sales, Dallas.

