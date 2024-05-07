Northpointe Bank Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Grand Rapids, MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpointe Bank, a leading financial institution headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary of serving customers with excellence and dedication. Since its inception in 1999, Northpointe Bank has been committed to providing innovative banking and residential lending solutions, earning numerous awards and accolades along the way.

Established in the heart of Grand Rapids, Northpointe Bank has grown from a local institution to a nationally recognized leader in the banking industry. With a focus on fostering relationships and empowering communities, Northpointe Bank has become synonymous with trust, integrity, and reliability. Following its mission to be the best bank in America by bringing value and innovation to the people they serve, Northpointe Bank has focused on making homeownership and banking easy by providing innovative products, exceptional service and superior technology to their customers.

Over the past 25 years, Northpointe Bank has been honored with several prestigious awards, including recognition for multiple years from the Independent Community Bankers of America® as a top performing member bank, from Scotsman Guide® as a Top 100 Lender, and as a Best & Brightest Company by the National Association for Business Resources®. In recent years, focus on philanthropy and financial education in their communities has increased, as evidenced by receiving the Michigan Bankers Association® Financial Literacy Award two years in a row.

As Northpointe Bank commemorates its 25th anniversary, it reaffirms its dedication to its core values of integrity, innovation, empowerment, and service excellence. With a continued commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and communities, Northpointe Bank looks forward to many more years of success and growth.

"We are immensely proud to celebrate this significant milestone in our journey," said Chuck Williams, CEO of Northpointe Bank. "Our success over the past 25 years would not have been possible without the trust and support of our customers, employees, and communities. As we look to the future, we remain committed to delivering exceptional banking experiences and making a positive impact in the lives of those we serve."

About Northpointe Bank:

Northpointe Bank, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a client-focused company that provides home loans and retail banking products to communities across the nation. Our mission is to be the best bank in America by bringing value and innovation to the people we serve. For each of the past nine years, Independent Community Bankers of America® has ranked Northpointe Bank as a top-performing bank in the nation out of approximately 5,000 ICBA member banks*. To learn more about Northpointe Bank visit www.northpointe.com. Member FDIC – Equal Housing Lender.

*Source: Best Performing Community Banks; Independent Community Bankers of America ranked Northpointe Bank as best performing bank according to return-on-equity for banks with assets over $1 billion

Contact: Alexandra Howell, Director of Marketing

616-426-4116 | [email protected]

