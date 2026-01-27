NorthRock Partners Deepens Illinois Presence with Addition of Martin & Associates, Surpassing $11 Billion in Assets Under Management

The firm's first deal of the year further advances NorthRock's Personal Office® model and national growth strategy.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthRock Partners (NorthRock), a financial advice firm redefining the wealth management experience through its Personal Office® model, announced today that Martin & Associates, an Illinois–based advisory firm previously affiliated with Ameriprise Financial, has joined NorthRock. The addition is expected to bring approximately $500 million in assets under management (AUM) and marks NorthRock's first transaction of the year, as the firm surpasses $11 billion in total AUM.

Martin & Associates is led by a close-knit advisory team with a strong focus on long-term client relationships and disciplined advice. Through the transition to NorthRock, the team will gain access to the firm's integrated Personal Office® specialists across investments, tax strategy, estate planning, insurance, legal coordination, business advisory, and philanthropy, which expands both the depth and coordination of services available to clients.

"Passing $11 billion in assets reflects the direction of our firm, but it's not what defines us," said Rob Nelson, CEO and Founder of NorthRock Partners. "We're focused on building the future of professional advice — one that isn't siloed into just financial decisions, but integrates every dimension of a client's life. Martin & Associates shares that vision. This partnership reinforces our Personal Office® model and we believe that the next era of wealth management will be built by firms willing to rethink how advice is delivered."

The Martin & Associates team brings five employees, with four experienced advisors, and will transition their clients to NorthRock's platform as part of the integration. The move reflects a shared belief in coordinated, team-based advice designed to meet the growing complexity of clients' financial lives.

"Martin & Associates is a great example of the type of advisory team that thrives within NorthRock," said Sean Baenen, Managing Partner at NorthRock Partners, who leads the firm's M&A strategy. "They bring strong relationships, clear values, and a client-first mindset. This partnership builds on our already established Midwest and Illinois presence and allows us to continue growing in markets where we're deeply committed for the long term. As our first deal of the year, it reflects our disciplined, intentional approach to expansion and marks the start of a strong pipeline of partnerships ahead."

"Joining NorthRock represents an exciting next chapter for our team and our clients," said Rob Martin, Lead Private Wealth Advisor of Martin & Associates. "We were looking for a firm that puts advice quality, collaboration, and long-term thinking at the center of everything it does. NorthRock's Personal Office® model gives us the support and expertise to deliver an even higher level of coordinated advice, while staying true to the relationships we've built."

The addition of Martin & Associates further underscores NorthRock's momentum and its continued ability to attract advisors seeking a modern, integrated advice platform. As the firm continues to expand nationally, NorthRock remains focused on partnering with teams that share its commitment to comprehensive advice.

About NorthRock Partners

NorthRock Partners is a financial advice company serving over 3,900 clients and managing over $11 billion in assets. For more than 30 years, NorthRock has placed clients' complex financial and life needs at the center through its Personal Office® model. This integrated approach builds a dedicated, customized team around each advisor, enabling them to coordinate all aspects of a client's life, from investments, tax, and insurance to estate planning, legal coordination, business strategies, lifestyle, and philanthropy. NorthRock is recognized as one of Barron's Top 100 RIAs in the United States. The firm also offers specialized divisions, including NorthRock X for athletes and entertainers, and Foundation X for philanthropic advice and services. Learn more at www.northrockpartners.com.

Disclosure:

NorthRock Partners received this Barron's recognition in September 2025. Rankings were determined based on AUM growth, employee growth, proprietary data, and the number of advisors considered for evaluation. NorthRock Partners did not pay to be considered or included in this recognition. All investment advisory and Personal Office® services are provided by and through NorthRock Partners LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. SEC registration does not imply any particular level of skill or training.

