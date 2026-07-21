NorthRock Partners Expands Minneapolis Presence with Addition of Kowalski Financial, Strengthening National Growth Strategy

The partnership expands NorthRock's Personal Office® model in its hometown of Minneapolis while bringing additional expertise and resources to Kowalski Financial's clients.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthRock Partners (NorthRock), a financial advice firm redefining the wealth management experience through its Personal Office® model, announced today that Kowalski Financial (Kowalski) has joined NorthRock. The partnership brings over $200 million in assets under management (AUM) and five team members, strengthening NorthRock's growing presence in Minneapolis, MN.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, NorthRock has grown into a national advisory firm by expanding what a single client relationship can include. Its Personal Office® model builds a dedicated, customized team around each client to coordinate investments, tax, estate planning, insurance, legal, business services, and philanthropy in one place, staying alongside clients as their lives change. Each firm that joins NorthRock adds depth to that team and extends the model to more families.

Kowalski Financial brings an experienced team, a strong commitment to client relationships, and a shared belief in delivering personalized, long-term financial advice. Through this partnership, Kowalski advisors will gain access to the full depth of NorthRock's Personal Office® specialists, expanding the advice and resources available to their clients.

"From the first conversations with Marc and the Kowalski team, it was clear they care deeply about their clients and about doing things the right way," said Cam Rosenow, Head of Growth at NorthRock Partners. "That matters to us. This partnership is a strong fit because it brings together a team with real client relationships, a shared advice-first mindset, and the ability to plug into the depth of NorthRock's Personal Office® model. We're excited to welcome them into our Minneapolis office and build together from here."

Founded in 2019, Kowalski Financial provided multidisciplinary financial planning services, including estate planning and tax services. The firm adds a talented group of advisors and professionals who share NorthRock's commitment to helping clients navigate both financial decisions and life transitions.

"Joining NorthRock represents an exciting opportunity for our team and the clients we serve," said Marc Kowalski, CEO at Kowalski Financial. "We have always believed that great advice starts with understanding the full picture of a client's goals, values, and priorities. NorthRock's Personal Office® model provides an expanded platform of expertise and resources that will allow us to continue delivering the personalized guidance our clients expect while enhancing the services available to them."

The addition of Kowalski Financial reinforces the continued momentum behind NorthRock's growth strategy and Personal Office® model. As advisors and families seek more coordinated approaches to wealth management, NorthRock continues to partner with firms that share its commitment to delivering customized, comprehensive advice. Furthermore, the Kowalski team will relocate to NorthRock Partners' offices in downtown Minneapolis.

About NorthRock Partners

NorthRock Partners is a financial advice company serving more than 6,000 clients and managing over $12 billion in assets. For more than 30 years, NorthRock has placed clients' financial and life needs at the center through its Personal Office® model. This integrated approach builds a dedicated, customized team around each advisor and enables them to coordinate all aspects of a client's life, including investments, tax, insurance, estate, legal, business strategies, lifestyle, and philanthropy. NorthRock is recognized as one of Barron's Top 100 RIAs in the United States. The firm also offers specialized divisions that include NorthRock X for athletes and entertainers and Foundation X for philanthropic advice and services. Learn more at www.northrockpartners.com.

Disclosures:

All investment advisory and Personal Office® services are provided by and through NorthRock Partners LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

NorthRock Partners was recognized in Barron's Top 100 RIAs in September 2025. The ranking was determined by Barron's using criteria including AUM growth, employee growth, proprietary data and the number of advisors considered for evaluation. NorthRock Partners did not pay a fee to be considered for or included in the ranking. Additional information regarding the ranking methodology is available from Barron's.

SOURCE NorthRock Partners