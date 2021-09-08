NorthShore University HealthSystem and Edward-Elmhurst Health to Merge

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore) and Edward-Elmhurst Health today announced their intention to merge the two healthcare systems under a new parent system, pending regulatory approval. Together, the organizations will extend their focus on community-connected, expert care while serving as a best place to work, learn, practice and receive care.

"NorthShore and Edward-Elmhurst Health share a vision of delivering expanded access to a transformative, differentiated patient care experience," remarked J.P. Gallagher, President and CEO of NorthShore. "By working together, we will connect patients and communities to personalized care, advanced clinical solutions and innovative technologies through improved access, expertise and services."

Building upon a long legacy of connection to their communities, the organizations have also announced the creation of two community investment funds, with each organization committing $100 million to their respective communities. These funds will each generate millions of dollars in annual interest that will be used to make a direct impact. The funds will be used to support partnerships with organizations working to enhance community health equity and well-being and advance local economic growth.

"NorthShore's approach is aligned with Edward-Elmhurst in so many ways," explained Mary Lou Mastro, President and CEO of Edward-Elmhurst Health. "We share values and a vision for the future that gives us a strong foundation to create a needed regional alternative offering vibrant, community-connected healthcare. We look forward to working with our staff and clinical partners in transforming the future of healthcare through their expertise, compassion and commitment."

When complete, the combined organization will include 25,000 team members, serve an area with over 4.2 million residents and bring together the collaborative expertise of more than 6,000 best-in-class physicians through an expansive geographic network of nine hospitals and more than 300 ambulatory facilities throughout the region.

Together, the two organizations are poised for growth in several highly ranked services such as orthopedics, cardiology, obstetrics and behavioral health. They intend to maintain existing physician and medical groups, ensuring physicians remain the key clinical decision-makers and are supported by leading edge equipment, research and innovation opportunities and Magnet-level nursing care. With a broader clinical network, care will be available when and where patients need it, seamlessly connected throughout the system.

NorthShore and Edward-Elmhurst Health expect to close the transaction later this year, pending regulatory review and approval. The new organization, comprised of two regions – NorthShore and Edward-Elmhurst – will be led by J.P. Gallagher as President and CEO and governed by a single board of directors with representation from NorthShore, Edward-Elmhurst, Swedish Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital board members. Mary Lou Mastro will join the executive team of the new organization, maintaining leadership as CEO of the Edward-Elmhurst region.

About Edward-Elmhurst Health

Edward-Elmhurst Health is a 736-bed system that includes three hospitals – Edward Hospital in Naperville, Elmhurst Hospital and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health – and has more than 60 outpatient locations across a service area of 1.7 million residents in Chicago's west and southwest suburbs. The system has 8,500 team members and more than 2,000 physicians on staff covering 100 medical and surgical specialties. Edward-Elmhurst has been consistently named one of the nation's 15 Top Health Systems by IBM Watson Health. Edward and Elmhurst Hospitals are Magnet-recognized and have earned reputations as regional healthcare leaders with advanced cardiac care, state-of-the-art cancer diagnosis and treatment, world-class stroke care, latest imaging technology, care for critically ill newborns, minimally invasive surgery and the latest clinical trials. For more information, visit www.EEHealth.org.

About NorthShore University HealthSystem

Headquartered in Evanston, IL, NorthShore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system that includes six hospitals—Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park, Skokie, Swedish and Northwest Community. The system also includes more than 3,300 physicians, over 120 office locations, three dozen Immediate Care Centers and over 17,000 team members. NorthShore is a Magnet-recognized organization that consistently ranks as a Top 15 Major Teaching Hospital in the United States, with an established reputation for exceptional patient care and is a national pioneer in the implementation of advanced health information technology. Together, the NorthShore system provides clinical excellence and community-focused care across Chicagoland. For more information, please visit NorthShore.org, SwedishCovenant.org and NCH.org.

