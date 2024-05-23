Northside Medical Buford: Expanding Healthcare Access in Northern Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Trust Group is proud to announce the opening of Northside Hospital's newest medical office building, Northside Medical Buford. This 100,000-square-foot facility, located at 2800 Buford Drive between Coolray Field and the Mall of Georgia, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 16.

Northside Buford Ribbon Cutting

Northside Medical Buford brings a comprehensive range of healthcare services to the rapidly growing area of northern Gwinnett County. Some practices have already opened, with more set to launch in the coming months. These include outpatient imaging, primary care, cardiology, cardiac diagnostic services, and an ambulatory surgery center focused on total joint replacements.

Our own Charlie Dickhaus, Senior Vice President at Realty Trust Group, reflected on the journey to this opening:

"Northside began scouting locations for a medical office building in the Buford area in 2019. The purchase of the property was completed during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. What I will always remember about the project is Northside's vision and resolve to stand tall even during some of the most challenging times of the pandemic, and to continue to execute on strategy, keeping community needs first."

We are honored to support Northside Hospital's mission to deliver top-tier healthcare services in the state of Georgia.

Read the full article here.

About Realty Trust Group

Realty Trust Group, LLC (RTG) is a nationally recognized real estate advisory and services firm serving the healthcare and life science industry since 1998. With objective, accountable, and trusted expertise, RTG provides innovative healthcare real estate solutions through a full platform of advisory, development, transactions, operations, and regulatory compliance services.

RTG acts as an extension of healthcare leadership teams, working to leverage real estate as a strategic asset to support broader organizational objectives. In a rapidly changing healthcare industry, RTG provides real estate strategies that gain market share, enhance patient experience, and increase speed to market. These solutions include strategic planning, portfolio optimization, capital strategies, facility feasibility and development, transaction support, portfolio management, regulatory compliance, and other tailored client solutions.

For more information about RTG, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com, Facebook, and LinkedIn, or call 865-521-0630.

SOURCE Realty Trust Group LLC