NORTHSTAR ANESTHESIA AND EYESOUTH PARTNERS EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO EYE CARE CENTERS IN CINCINNATI, CHICAGO, AND ATLANTA

IRVING, Texas and ATLANTA, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Anesthesia, an industry leader in anesthesia care, and EyeSouth Partners, the largest surgically-focused ophthalmology managed service organization in the country, have expanded their partnership to pair NorthStar's anesthesia services with five additional EyeSouth ambulatory surgery centers across the United States.

NorthStar and EyeSouth first partnered in 2023 at an EyeSouth surgery center in Florida and grew to two additional centers in Ohio that same year. In deepening this partnership, NorthStar will expand its services to five additional EyeSouth centers located in Cincinnati, Chicago, and Atlanta. This partnership represents a groundbreaking collaboration, being the first instance where either company has joined forces with another national healthcare service provider.

"EyeSouth Partners is dedicated to partnering with premier healthcare providers such as NorthStar to ensure our affiliate practices consistently deliver exceptional patient outcomes within their communities," said Eugene Gabianelli, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of EyeSouth Partners. "We look forward to expanding our collaboration with NorthStar and setting new benchmarks for high-quality ophthalmic care."

EyeSouth supports its network of more than 40 eye care practices and over 300 physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. By partnering with NorthStar, the two providers will leverage their networks to deliver standardized practices and high-quality care nationwide.

"We're excited to continue growing our partnership with EyeSouth, which shares our values of putting patient care first, operating for the long term, and providing clinicians with a rewarding place to work within a national network of health care professionals deeply rooted in their local communities," NorthStar Anesthesia CEO Adam Spiegel said.

With NorthStar's track record of success in providing high quality anesthesiology care, the partnership will further enhance care protocols for anesthesia across the EyeSouth network to promote a consistently excellent patient experience. NorthStar's anesthesiology providers will work alongside EyeSouth's existing affiliate ophthalmologists at these partnered locations, becoming fully integrated members of EyeSouth's patient care teams, just as NorthStar does with health systems and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) across the country.

About EyeSouth Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners ("EyeSouth") is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services throughout the U.S. EyeSouth's partner practices' clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth's affiliate network consists of over 300 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 180 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Illinois, North Carolina, and South Carolina. EyeSouth is backed by Olympus Partners, a Connecticut-based private equity firm. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit: www.eyesouthpartners.com.

About NorthStar Anesthesia

NorthStar Anesthesia is a company of caregivers, founded by an anesthesiologist and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). With more than 4,000 anesthesiologists and CRNAs under its banner, NorthStar partners with more than 300 health care facilities across 26 states to deliver a more productive and efficient model of anesthesia care. Its "care team" approach focuses on the provision of high-quality care while measurably improving operating room performance. For more information, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

