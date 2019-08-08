NorthStar Anesthesia Announces Management Appointments to Enhance Clinical Leadership and Drive Growth

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Anesthesia ("NorthStar" or the "Company"), one of the country's leading anesthesia care providers, today announced a number of strategic senior leadership appointments designed to enhance its organizational structure and reporting lines, positioning the Company for its next phase of growth through expanded operational capabilities.

Founded in 2004, NorthStar is a premier national anesthesiology platform that provides operating room efficiencies, improved clinical outcomes and healthcare cost reductions through outsourced anesthesia services. Today, the Company operates in more than 20 states across 150 facilities and employs more than 2,000 talented clinicians.

"At NorthStar, we strive for best-in-class patient care, unmatched quality outcomes and a solution-oriented approach to tackling complex clinical challenges," said Adam Spiegel, Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar Anesthesia. "These best-in-class senior leadership appointments underscore our continued commitment to prioritizing and engaging with our new and existing clinical partners to provide the highest quality of service, while also developing an operational platform and scalable infrastructure that will allow us to generate consistent and sustainable growth."

Enhancing Clinical Partnership Business

Innovation and creative solutions have been at the core of NorthStar's growing success. In line with this approach, the Company has created four new national leadership roles and appointed deeply experienced professionals across its clinical partnership enterprise. By augmenting its leadership structure and expanding the bench of senior executives with a national focus, the Company will be better positioned to serve its growing network of clients.

Brian Woods , MD, President, Clinical Services: Dr. Woods joined NorthStar in 2007, and has since taken on several management roles with increasing accountability – most recently serving as National Chief Medical Officer. In this new role, Dr. Woods will oversee all of NorthStar's clinical operations, clinical quality and the performance of its clinical team nationally.

Josh Lumbley , MD, National Chief Quality Officer: Dr. Lumbley has 15 years of experience as a practicing physician and holds a master's degree in Business Operational Excellence from The Ohio State University. Dr. Lumbley was previously a fellow with the American Association for the Advancement of Science informing congressional health policy and most recently served as Senior Vice President of Physician Services and Chief Medical Officer for NorthStar's North Division. As National Chief Quality Officer, Dr. Lumbley will oversee the implementation and management of critical processes across NorthStar to drive successful outcomes for our patients, while also managing all CMS quality reporting.

James Roberts , MD, National Chief Medical Officer: Dr. Roberts has spent nearly 20 years as a practicing physician and previously held the role of Senior Vice President of Physician Services and Chief Medical Officer for NorthStar's South Division. In his role as National Chief Medical Officer, he will oversee all physician services including staffing, recruiting, retention, and operational deployment of our teams.

Wendy Odell , CRNA, DNP, National Chief Anesthetist Officer: A practicing clinician in the healthcare industry for over 25 years, Dr. Odell most recently served as Senior Vice President of NorthStar Anesthesia and Chief Anesthetist Office for NorthStar's South Division. In her role as National Chief Anesthetist Officer, she will oversee all CRNA services including staffing, recruiting, retention, and operational deployment of our teams.

Driving Growth through Expanded Operational Capabilities

In addition, NorthStar has committed significant resources to expand its operational platform and scalable infrastructure to support the Company's long-term growth objectives. The Company is pleased to announce the appointments of an exceptional team of professionals who will provide the leadership and oversight necessary to execute on this strategy:

Joel Tompkins , CRNA, President, Client Services: Mr. Tompkins brings 20 years of clinical and operational healthcare experience and joined NorthStar in 2010. He most recently served as Chief Client Officer, working closely alongside the region's clinical leadership and operations team. In this new role, Mr. Tompkins will lead the national operations management team and continue to establish, develop and strengthen relationships with the Company's hospital partners.

Ashwini Kotwal , Chief Operating Officer: Ms. Kotwal is a CPA with over 20 years of healthcare operations and revenue cycle experience. In addition to Ms. Kotwal's current strategic financial responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer, she will also assume the role of Chief Operating Officer. In this dual role, Ms. Kotwal will spearhead the Company's initiative to create repeatable, scalable processes and recruit talent of the highest caliber.

Dennis Shin , Chief Growth Officer: Mr. Shin has been a trusted advisor to hospital executives and senior healthcare professionals for more than 25 years. As Chief Growth Officer, Mr. Shin will work closely with local and regional market teams to identify unique opportunities to expand NorthStar's client base around the country.

Mr. Spiegel adds that "with this set of capable leaders and backed by the strong support of Cranemere, a holding company that partners with outstanding businesses for the long term, we feel well positioned for sustained growth for many years to come".

About NorthStar Anesthesia

NorthStar Anesthesia is a company of caregivers, founded by an anesthesiologist and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). NorthStar partners with hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to deliver a more productive and efficient model of anesthesia care. Its "care team" approach focuses on the provision of high quality care at a lower cost, while measurably improving operating room performance. For more information, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

About Cranemere

Cranemere is a holding company that focuses on partnering with outstanding businesses for the long-term. The firm offers a distinct alternative for those business owners considering private equity, going public, or being owned by a large corporation. Cranemere provides long-term capital, business building expertise and global networks to support the growth of its companies and create value for all its stakeholders. With a focus on partnership, innovation, and integrity, Cranemere's approach enables founders, entrepreneurs, and leaders to implement the best long-term strategy and build exceptional companies, without the significant costs, distractions, and missed opportunities that shorter-term horizons and heavy debt burdens so often entail. Cranemere is headquartered in London and has affiliated offices in New York and Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.cranemere.com.

