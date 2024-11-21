NORTHSTAR ANESTHESIA SHOWCASES THE DISTINCTIVENESS OF ITS ASC OFFERING IN BECKER'S HEALTHCARE

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Anesthesia, an industry leader in anesthesia care, today announced the publication of their latest piece, "NorthStar Anesthesia's Innovative and Differentiated Approach Uplifts Ambulatory Surgery Centers," in Becker's Healthcare, a leading source for healthcare decision makers.  The piece provides in-depth insight into NorthStar's approach to providing dedicated service to ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), confirming that its tailored management services set the standard for helping ASCs effectively manage rising costs, while still delivering high-quality care amidst an ever-expanding volume of surgical procedures.

"Across the country, we continue to see a shortage of anesthesia providers.  At the same time, patients and providers are increasingly turning to ASCs for surgical care," Cindy Myers, Vice President of ASC Operations for NorthStar, said.  "ASC leaders are naturally concerned about the ability to meet this exponentially increasing demand in a resource-constrained environment.  With our established national footprint, supported by a dedicated ASC team equipped with industry-leading ASC management experience, NorthStar is able to provide tailored solutions for clinical quality and operations.  Our model allows our ASC partners to focus on their top priority: improving healthcare outcomes in the communities they serve."

NorthStar's track record of success in providing high quality anesthesiology care has enhanced the care protocols for ASCs across the United States.  The company's breadth of regional market knowledge allows NorthStar to manage complex provider transitions and build geographic-oriented pipelines of future clinicians to stabilize staffing environments. 

To access the full article in Becker's Healthcare, please visit: https://www.beckersasc.com/leadership/northstar-anesthesia-s-innovative-and-differentiated-approach-uplifts-ambulatory-surgery-centers.html

About NorthStar Anesthesia

NorthStar Anesthesia is a company of caregivers, founded by an anesthesiologist and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA).  With more than 4,000 anesthesiologists and CRNAs under its banner, NorthStar partners with more than 300 health care facilities across 25 states to deliver a more productive and efficient model of anesthesia care.  Its "care team" approach focuses on the provision of high-quality care while measurably improving operating room performance. For more information, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

