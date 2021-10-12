NorthStar Anesthesia Transitions To Provide Services For Mon Health, Piedmont Health And Texas Health Mansfield

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Anesthesia, an industry leader in providing modernized anesthesia care for nearly two decades, has expanded its services with three renowned healthcare systems: Mon Health, Piedmont Healthcare and Texas Health.

"We are excited to share these successful transitions as we continue to provide high-quality anesthesia care for our customers," said NorthStar CEO, Adam Spiegel. "At NorthStar we take pride in ensuring transitions are well-managed and incredibly smooth. We look forward to working with these teams and making a positive impact in the communities we serve."

Mon Health is an integrated health care delivery system serving West Virginia, western Maryland and southwestern Pennsylvania. NorthStar has expanded its partnership with Mon Health to provide high-quality anesthesia services to Stonewall Jackson Memorial and Preston Memorial Hospitals as of July 1, 2021. NorthStar retained the existing team at both facilities and completed a seamless transition of services.

"At Mon Health we're known for our community-focused approach and outstanding patient care," said David S. Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System. "By expanding our partnership with NorthStar Anesthesia after a successful multi-year engagement with Mon Health Medical Center, we are excited to continue offering that high standard of quality care to our communities in West Virginia."

Piedmont is a private, not-for-profit organization serving communities across the state of Georgia with safe, convenient high-quality healthcare. As of August 11, 2021, NorthStar expanded its partnership with Piedmont by providing anesthesia services at Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington, Georgia.

"NorthStar has demonstrated their dedication to providing high-quality anesthesia services and we are proud to announce that they will now serve our Piedmont Newton Hospital," said David Kent, Chief Executive Officer at Piedmont Newton. "Our teams truly enjoy working with NorthStar's staff and are excited to move forward with this partnership."

Additionally, NorthStar is expanding within the Texas Health system. As of August 25, 2021, NorthStar began providing anesthesia services at Texas Health Hospital Mansfield, a joint venture between Texas Health Resources and Advent Health. The joint venture community hospital provides emergency, primary and specialty care in Mansfield, Texas. Building on NorthStar's strong partnership with Texas Health Huguley, the successful transition was completed with a fully staffed team starting on day one.

"We are excited to continue this partnership with NorthStar Anesthesia as they expand within our system to serve Texas Health Mansfield," said Kenneth Rose, President and CEO at Texas Health Hospital Mansfield. "I know our community will benefit from NorthStar's standard of high-quality care and our providers look forward to working together with their staff."

To learn more about NorthStar Anesthesia, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

About NorthStar Anesthesia

NorthStar Anesthesia is a company of caregivers, founded by an anesthesiologist and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). With more than 2,000 anesthesiologists and CRNAs under its banner, NorthStar partners with more than 170 health care facilities to deliver a more productive and efficient model of anesthesia care. Its "care team" approach focuses on the provision of high-quality care while measurably improving operating room performance. For more information, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

