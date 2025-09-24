Northstar Announces Limestone As Fourth Product Line, Supported by New Patent on Recovery Process

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it successfully separated and recovered limestone from asphalt shingles, adding a fourth product line for the Company. Northstar has also been issued a new patent (the "Patent") by the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for this limestone recovery portion of the Company's proprietary asphalt shingle reprocessing technology. The Patent is expected to remain in force until 2045.

Limestone is added to improve durability and longevity of shingles. The limestone, which is removed in Northstar's proprietary process to deliver its superior quality asphalt, now establishes a fourth product line for the Company, adding to the existing product lines of liquid or pelletized asphalt, aggregate and fibre/fibreglass.

"By extracting limestone directly from asphalt shingles, we've been able to establish both a fourth product line for the Company and most importantly, to deliver a final asphalt product with high-quality characteristics," commented Aidan Mills, Northstar President & CEO. "Additionally, this patent adds further protection to Northstar's intellectual property portfolio while strengthening our first-mover advantage. We believe the high quality of our asphalt will continue to provide significant differentiation for Northstar in the global marketplace."

Northstar received its initial U.S. patent in November, 2022 and has successfully obtained patents in the United States and Canada. The Company continues to pursue further patent protection for its proprietary asphalt shingle reprocessing technology in the United States, Canada and other international jurisdictions.

About Northstar

Northstar is a Canadian waste to value technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar developed and owns a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracts the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems while also extracting aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale with its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission aims at leading the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America that would otherwise be sent to landfill addressing numerous stakeholder objectives.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Aidan Mills

President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward‐looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "aim" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning: (i) Northstar's plans to reprocess used shingles into their component parts in the inaugural commercial facility in Calgary, (ii) the potential and implications of a fourth product line; (iii) Northstar's product line having high-quality characteristics; (iv) Northstar's view that is has a first mover advantage; (v) Northstar's view that its product will provide a differentiation advantage in the global marketplace; (vi) Northstar's plans to file patents in North America and internationally; and (vii) Northstar's ability to become a leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including: risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company; inability of the Company to execute on its business plans; the Company may require additional financing which may not be obtainable or on favourable terms; economic uncertainty; and the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or aimed. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.