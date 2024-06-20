Northstar Announces Participation in the 2024 Canadian Climate Investor Conference and 2024 AGSM Results

VANCOUVER, BC and CALGARY AB, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") announces that it will be attending and presenting at the 2024 Canadian Climate Investor Conference, taking place on Tuesday June 25, 2024 at the MaRS Discovery District in Toronto, Ontario.

Mr. Aidan Mills, President & CEO and Director of Northstar, is presenting at the conference at 3:05 pm EST / 12:05 pm PST.

The Canadian Climate Investor Conference, hosted by the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, brings together growth-oriented clean technology and renewable energy companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians. The conference showcases clean technology investments and is designed to help democratize the ability for investors to participate in growing the clean technology ecosystem. The conference is not for profit. A donation will be made to a non-profit incubator to support the Canadian clean technology ecosystem. For a complete agenda of the conference and to register, see the conference website here: https://events.tsx.com/ccic/.

2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Northstar is also pleased to announce that all matters put forward to its shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 were duly approved. At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders approved the matters voted on, including:

the re-election of the seven director candidates proposed by management;

the reappointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company;

the approval of the Company's amended 2023 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), (including the approval of a 10% rolling plan for stock options and a fixed plan of 10,000,000 common shares for performance-based awards of restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units);

the approval of TAMKO building Products LLC as a new control person of the Company;

the re-pricing of stock options issued to insiders.

A total of 33 shareholders were represented in person or by proxy with 37,247,380 common shares voted, representing 29.23% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Canadian clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt, shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems, and aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Aidan Mills

President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.