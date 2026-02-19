Northstar Enterprise + Defense and Bridgepointe Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Deployment of Modular Data Centers and In-Line Amplifier (ILA) Solutions

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstar Enterprise + Defense, a subsidiary of Northstar Technologies Group, today announced a strategic partnership with Bridgepointe Technologies, a leading technology advisory firm serving mid-market and enterprise organizations. The partnership is designed to accelerate deployment of modular data centers (MDCs), edge computing infrastructure, and hardened In-Line Amplifier (ILA) facilities across enterprise, hyperscale, telecom, and AI-driven markets.

The collaboration combines Northstar's factory-built, composite-based modular data center platforms with Bridgepointe's enterprise advisory expertise and national client network. Together, the companies enable organizations to deploy AI-ready, high-density, low-latency digital infrastructure at the edge and core of modern networks while reducing construction timelines, capital risk, and total cost of ownership.

Demand for distributed infrastructure continues to grow as enterprises scale AI inference, hybrid cloud, and latency-sensitive workloads. Traditional 18–24 month data center construction cycles, grid constraints, and site limitations are increasingly misaligned with the pace of modern silicon, GPU-driven compute, and real-time network expansion.

Operational Performance & Deployment Execution

Northstar Enterprise + Defense was purpose-built to solve these challenges through factory-manufactured modular platforms engineered for rapid deployment, predictable performance, and long-term durability. Its modular data centers and ILA solutions support high-density compute, edge AI workloads, and carrier-grade network infrastructure across urban, remote, and high-risk environments.

Built using proprietary fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composite systems, Northstar's platforms deliver mission-critical resilience. Structures are rated for impact resistance exceeding 250 mph in High Velocity Hurricane Zones (HVHZ) and provide UL 752 ballistic protection up to Level 8. They meet ASTM E84 Class A and ASTM E119 one-hour fire resistance standards, enhancing safety and compliance in regulated and mission-critical markets.

Constructed from non-conductive, non-porous materials, the systems eliminate air and water infiltration while resisting corrosion, mold, and termites. A thermally efficient envelope improves energy performance, and carbon-neutral manufacturing combined with rapid prefabrication enables scalable, sustainable deployment without the delays of traditional concrete and steel construction.

Technology & Infrastructure Vision

As enterprises confront rising power density requirements and AI-driven compute expansion, Northstar Technologies Group continues investing in advanced materials science and precision manufacturing to remove physical bottlenecks from digital infrastructure.

"The future of digital infrastructure is no longer tied to concrete, steel, or multi-year construction cycles," said Paul Inglese, Chief Executive Officer of Northstar Technologies Group. "By combining advanced composite materials with factory-built modular design, we've created a platform that delivers data center and network infrastructure at the speed of modern silicon, AI workloads, and mission requirements. This partnership with Bridgepointe allows us to bring that capability to enterprise and carrier customers now, not years from now."

Northstar's composite-based modular systems are engineered to support AI-ready data centers, distributed edge nodes, fiber regeneration sites, and resilient network hubs that align infrastructure deployment with evolving compute architectures.

Go-To-Market Strategy & Market Expansion

The partnership significantly expands Northstar's access to enterprise and telecom markets by aligning differentiated modular infrastructure with Bridgepointe's advisory-led sales model.

"This partnership is as much about market execution as it is about technology," said Kyle McLaughlin, Chief Sales Officer of Northstar Technologies Group. "Bridgepointe understands how enterprises buy, deploy, and scale infrastructure. Aligning our modular data center and composite-based solutions with their advisory approach allows us to reach customers earlier, shorten sales cycles, and deliver infrastructure that directly supports AI, edge computing, and network expansion strategies."

Bridgepointe clients gain access to turnkey, composite-based modular data centers and hardened ILA facilities engineered for high-density compute, low-latency networking, and long-term operational resilience.

"Northstar's modular data center and advanced composite infrastructure solutions align perfectly with our mission," said Mel Melara, SVP, Data Center Practice, Bridgepointe Technologies. "Together, we're helping clients deploy resilient, future-ready infrastructure faster and more efficiently."

About Northstar Technologies Group

Northstar Technologies Group Inc. is a vertically integrated construction technology and advanced manufacturing company pioneering high-performance fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composite building systems for data centers, infrastructure, defense, and mission-critical applications. Through its subsidiaries, Northstar delivers modular digital infrastructure that replaces traditional steel and concrete with faster-deploying, more durable, and lower-lifecycle-cost alternatives.

Subsidiaries include Northstar Enterprise + Defense, Northstar Federal, Northstar Building Systems, and Northstar Construction Company.

Learn more at www.northstartgi.com

About Bridgepointe Technologies

Bridgepointe Technologies is a founder-led technology advisory firm helping organizations simplify procurement, deployment, and lifecycle management across cloud, data center, cybersecurity, and managed IT services. Since 2002, Bridgepointe has supported more than 12,000 mid-market and enterprise clients nationwide.

Learn more at www.bridgepointetechnologies.com

About Northstar Enterprise + Defense

Northstar Enterprise + Defense specializes in modular data centers, edge computing platforms, and hardened network infrastructure for enterprise, carrier, government, and defense markets. A subsidiary of Northstar Technologies Group, the company delivers factory-built, rapidly deployable infrastructure designed for AI, hybrid cloud, and mission-critical operations.

Learn more at www.northstarenterprisedefense.com

Media Contact

Kyle McLaughlin

Chief Sales Officer

[email protected]

239-420-7784

