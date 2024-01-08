NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Alpha-9 Oncology Enter Strategic Long-term Agreement for Supply of Actinium-225 (Ac-225)

Highlights

Long term, multi-year supply agreement provides Alpha-9 with NorthStar's high purity non-carrier added (n.c.a.) Ac-225 to be used in Alpha-9's targeted radiopharmaceutical programs for treatment of solid and liquid tumors.

Agreement will support Alpha-9's ongoing development and clinical programs in addition to multiple undisclosed discovery-stage programs.

NorthStar is positioned to be one of the first commercial-scale producers of n.c.a. Ac-225 for advancing clinical research and commercial radiopharmaceutical therapy.

BELOIT, Wis. and VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC ("NorthStar"), a global innovator in development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used to detect and treat cancer and other serious diseases, and Alpha-9 Oncology Inc. ("Alpha-9"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing differentiated and highly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for treatment of a range of cancers, today announced a long-term strategic supply agreement for NorthStar to provide Alpha-9 with its non-carrier added (n.c.a.) Ac-225 for use in its development and clinical programs.

"NorthStar, using its advanced, proprietary electron accelerator technology, is on schedule to be one of the first commercial-scale producers of n.c.a. Ac-225. The n.c.a. Ac-225 we produce is free of long-lived radioactive contaminants and byproducts associated with other production methods – contaminants that pose regulatory and waste management challenges for pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and health systems," said Frank Scholz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes. "NorthStar's advanced technology and expertise in isotope production will accelerate Alpha-9's ability to advance a number of innovative, specialized radiopharmaceuticals to benefit patients with solid tumors and a variety of blood cancers while minimizing unwanted off-target effects. Working together, we believe NorthStar and Alpha-9 have the opportunity to make a difference for patients with serious disease."

"The Alpha-9 team is well positioned to progress multiple targets into the clinic," said David Hirsch, MD, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alpha-9 Oncology. "Robust supply of high-quality Ac-225 will help us advance a new generation of highly effective radiopharmaceuticals with improved tumor uptake and limited off-target exposure. We look forward to working with NorthStar and bringing our molecules to patients."

About Alpha-9 Oncology, Inc. (Alpha-9)

Alpha-9 Oncology is a clinical stage, radiopharmaceutical company developing differentiated and highly targeted radiopharmaceuticals with the potential to meaningfully improve the treatment of people living with cancer. Applying proprietary technologies and deep-foundational expertise, Alpha-9 is on the forefront of engineering bespoke radiopharmaceuticals that are optimized to selectively deliver radiation to tumor sites while minimizing off-target effects. Alpha-9 is advancing a robust pipeline of novel radiopharmaceuticals with a systematic approach to molecule design that offers broad potential for expansion into several validated oncology targets. For more information, please visit www.a9oncology.com.

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar)

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical company at the forefront of advancing patient care by utilizing novel technologies to produce commercial-scale radioisotopes that, once attached to a molecule, have the ability to detect and treat cancer and other serious diseases. NorthStar's expanding industry-leading position in the emerging field of radiopharmaceutical therapy is supported by its unique capabilities in the sophisticated production of radioisotopes, proven management team, and state-of-the-art, environmentally preferable technologies. NorthStar routinely produces copper-67 (Cu-67) and is poised to be the first commercial-scale producer of non-carrier-added (n.c.a.) actinium-225 (Ac-225). The Company's Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services unit provides customized service offerings and specialized radiopharmaceutical expertise to help biopharmaceutical companies rapidly advance their development and commercial programs. For more information about NorthStar's comprehensive portfolio and patient-focused services, visit: www.northstarnm.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding Alpha-9 advancing a new generation of highly effective radiopharmaceuticals, NorthStar's commercial-scale production of n.c.a. Ac-225, and other statements about Alpha-9's and NorthStar's products and the potential thereof. The words "may", "will", "potential", "believes" and "if" are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, future circumstances, or events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: those associated with the success of research and development programs, the ability to raise additional funding, and the need to obtain regulatory approval. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and NorthStar and Alpha-9 disclaim any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Alpha-9 Oncology, Inc.