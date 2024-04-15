Northstar Receives C$1.34 Million from ERA in Grant Funding Following Approval of First Milestone

VANCOUVER, BC and CALGARY, AB, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received C$1,340,722 from the Government of Alberta's TIER Fund through Emissions Reduction Alberta ("ERA") following the approval of the Company's formal submission related to the first milestone for the non-repayable project-level government grant.

This payment is the first of four funding milestones for the planned asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Calgary, Alberta (the "Empower Calgary Facility") as part of the executed Contribution Agreement of up to C$7.088 million.

For more information on ERA and its proposed Empower Calgary Facility funding, please see the Company's news releases dated April 8, 2024 and February 13, 2023 filed under its profile on SEDAR+.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Canadian clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt, shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems, and aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

