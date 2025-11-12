Northstar Secures Five Year Contract with City of Calgary for Waste Asphalt Shingle Supply

Northstar Officially Opens First Commercial Asphalt Shingle Reprocessing Facility in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF, OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has secured a contractual arrangement (the "Contract") with The City of Calgary (the "City") for the receipt and reprocessing of the City's asphalt shingles at Northstar's facility in Calgary, Alberta (the "Empower Calgary Facility" or the "Facility"). The five-year Contract will commence in April 2026, coinciding with the City's relaunch of its Shingles Recycling Program. Under the Contract, Northstar will receive all asphalt shingles collected at the City's Spy Hill, East Calgary, and Shepard Waste Management Facilities for reprocessing.

The City and Northstar will work in partnership on the collection, inspection, screening and contaminant removal of loads diverted from the City's Waste Management Facilities to the Empower Calgary Facility to ensure operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Volume targets and tipping fees paid to the Company under the Contract remain commercially confidential. This collaboration will enable the City to significantly advance its waste diversion goals by keeping thousands of tonnes of construction materials out of Calgary's landfills each year.

For Northstar this contract adds additional supply to the pre-existing supply agreements with IKO Industries Ltd ("IKO") and Ecco Recycling & Energy Corporation ("Ecco") to provide feedstock to the Empower Calgary Facility. For both parties to the Contract, this represents a true first, with diversion from a Canadian municipal landfill to a circular economy solution facility that reprocesses the waste shingles to reusable industrial products, thereby establishing a clear blueprint for cities across North America.

"Northstar continues to demonstrate an economically viable solution for the reprocessing of waste asphalt shingles and its involvement with landfill diversion objectives set by industry and municipalities alike," stated Aidan Mills, President & CEO. "We are very appreciative of the City of Calgary's confidence in Northstar in selecting our Company and our proprietary solution as the winning candidate under their request for proposal for waste shingle land diversion. We believe this is the beginning of a long-standing relationship with the City. With supply under the Contract, together with supply from IKO and Ecco, we have secured more feedstock than required for the Facility to operate on a single shift basis and process 40,000 tonnes per year. The Contract is in line with our strategy to access feedstock supply and divert waste shingles from municipal landfills and we look forward to engaging on and structuring similar arrangements with other municipalities across North America as part of our expansion efforts."

Today, Northstar also celebrated the grand opening of the Facility, believed to be one of the first commercial asphalt shingle recovery and reprocessing facilities in North America. This marks Canada's first clean technology company to design, build, and operate a commercial-scale facility dedicated to reprocessing asphalt shingles into reusable, market-quality materials.

"This grand opening marks a defining moment — not only for Northstar, but for Alberta and Canada's clean technology future," said Mills. "Together with The City of Calgary, we're transforming what was once a landfill problem into a circular economy solution. This facility shows what's possible when government, industry and innovators come together to make environmental progress that also drives economic growth."

Located in Rocky View County, just outside Calgary, the Empower Calgary facility is the first commercial-scale asphalt shingle recovery operation in North America. Using Northstar's patented Bitumen Extraction & Separation Technology (BEST), the facility can process up to 80,000 tonnes of discarded shingles annually on a two-shift basis, recovering liquid asphalt, aggregate, fibre and limestone for reuse in new paving, roofing and construction materials. By turning a landfill-bound waste stream into valuable, reusable materials, the facility represents one of Canada's most tangible examples of the circular economy in action, reducing lifecycle CO₂ emissions by approximately 60 per cent.

The Empower Calgary facility will employ up to 30 full-time local staff and was developed in partnership with Alberta-based engineering, design and construction firms, reinforcing the province's reputation as a hub for practical, solutions-driven innovation. Support from Emissions Reduction Alberta ("ERA") and Alberta Innovates, totaling more than $7.2 million (previously announced July 31, 2023), was instrumental in scaling Northstar's technology from a pilot project to a commercial facility. This collaboration reflects how public and private investment can work together to advance industrial decarbonization and create jobs.

"We saw this as a flagship investment in Alberta's circular economy — a proven technology that cuts emissions, diverts waste and positions the Province as a leader in shingle recycling," stated Justin Riemer, CEO, ERA. "We are pleased to see ERA's funding helped bring the technology to Alberta and enable a new partnership with The City of Calgary to showcase its North American potential."

The Empower Calgary facility represents a transformative step toward national waste diversion and decarbonization goals. Northstar's proven model provides a scalable solution for municipalities and industry partners nationwide seeking to meet landfill reduction, emissions, and sustainability targets.

"Alberta is once again proving that environmental responsibility and economic opportunity go hand in hand," said Chantelle de Jonge, MLA for Chestermere-Strathmore. "The Empower Calgary Facility is a prime example of how local innovation is paving the way across our Province - creating jobs, reducing waste, and demonstrating the excellence of made-in-Alberta technology."

The project generates meaningful local impact by creating new jobs and supporting Calgary's zero-waste and low-carbon goals, strengthens Alberta's regional leadership in circular economy and industrial decarbonization and provides a national model for transforming construction waste into economic value. It aligns with Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan and net-zero by 2050 targets, delivering measurable greenhouse gas reductions, landfill diversion and industrial decarbonization outcomes.

