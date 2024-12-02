Northstar Signs Letter of Intent for Long-Term Lease for Planned Facility in Hamilton, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC and CALGARY, AB, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with Great Lakes Port Management Inc. ("GLPM"), a subsidiary of the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority ("HOPA"), for a long-term lease for an industrial zoned property located in Hamilton, Ontario (the "Property") as the site for the Company's planned facility in southwestern Ontario (the "Empower Hamilton Facility").

The LOI is for an initial term of 15 years, with three extension options of five years each. Commercial terms are based on GLPM providing a suitable operating building for Northstar in addition to a 4-acre site.

Mr. Aidan Mills, President & CEO and Director of Northstar, stated, "We are excited to make our first public announcement regarding our expansion into Ontario. The future site of the Empower Hamilton Facility, with our long-term landlord, HOPA, is an ideal location for our first commercial facility in Ontario and we look forward to making a meaningful difference to southern Ontario's landfills by diverting between 40,000 to 80,000 tonnes of asphalt shingle waste every year. It has been a true pleasure collaborating with HOPA to secure this site, and we look forward to establishing a long-term partnership that brings mutual benefits for many years to come."

"HOPA is proud to be enabling this circular economy innovation in Southern Ontario's housing and construction sector," said Ian Hamilton, President & CEO, HOPA Ports. "This new facility will be located on repurposed industrial lands, supported by HOPA's extensive multimodal transportation assets."

Mr. Mills added, "While our primary focus remains on completing construction at the Empower Calgary Facility, we are happy to have completed our business development initiatives in southern Ontario. Having a location secured allows us to now commence permitting and government grant applications in early 2025, and to enter into advanced negotiations for feedstock and off-take agreements for the future Empower Hamilton Facility."

The Company selected the HOPA site in Hamilton, ON for the following reasons:

Strong partner (HOPA) with a significant development track record of supporting innovative investment opportunities

Close proximity to major industry partners

Favourable industrial land option with easy access to the ports and rail through Hamilton Container Terminals ("HCT")

Significant feedstock supply from Hamilton (est. pop. 785,000([1])) and greater than 7 million in the Greater Toronto Area ("GTA")([2]), which is Canada's largest metropolitan area by population and the 7th largest metropolitan area in North America (3)

Investor Webinar

The Company will host a virtual investor webcast to discuss its third quarter 2024 results and to provide a business update to the investment community later today, Monday, December 2, 2024 at 14:00 PDT / 17:00 EDT. Details are provided below.

Topic: Northstar Clean Technologies Third Quarter Financial Results Webcast

Date: Monday, December 2, 2024

Time: 14:00 PDT / 17:00 EDT

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9317315268247/WN_htnUetiTQGeulGFcjrV9mg

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session has ended, an archived version of the webcast will be available via the webcast URL above.

About the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority

As an integrated port network, the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA) Ports offers innovative port and marine assets in Hamilton, Niagara and Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. We're developing multimodal spaces to support industries and facilitate trade. By investing in infrastructure and prioritizing sustainability, we're building prosperous working waterfronts in Ontario communities.

For more information on HOPA, please visit https://www.hopaports.ca/.

_______________________________ 1 According to the 2021 Census. Based on the Hamilton census metropolitan area, which includes Burlington and Grimsby, Ontario. Source: https://www.hamilton.ca/city-council/data-maps/hamilton-census-data-maps 2 According to the 2023 Census. The Greater Toronto Area includes the City of Toronto and the surrounding regional municipalities of Peel, York, Durham and Halton. The Toronto Census Metropolitan area recorded a population of 6.2 million in the 2021 census. Source: Statistics Canada and municipal data.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Canadian clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt, shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems, and aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

