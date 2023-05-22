Northstar Technologies unveils the future of sustainable and resilient construction as a featured building system in the Renaissance at Bader Field Redevelopment Project

News provided by

Northstar Technologies Group

22 May, 2023, 14:30 ET

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstar Technologies Group, the pioneer of fiber reinforced polymer composite structural building systems, and DEEM Enterprises today announced the formation of a strategic relationship to facilitate the construction of the world class Renaissance at Bader Field redevelopment project using lighter, stronger and more sustainable materials. This announcement follows the signing of DEEM Enterprises' highly anticipated memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Atlantic City and the State of New Jersey for the project and marks the first large-scale sustainable project in the world that utilizes advanced composite building technologies for energy efficiency, resiliency, and sustainability.

Continue Reading
Northstar Homes is reinventing the home construction industry using Northstar Technologies’ Advanced Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) composite building systems and methods that reduce construction costs, total cost of ownership and construction time. With all the natural disasters in the world today, high-performance building materials using reimagined construction systems and methods must be utilized to give us a fighting chance in protecting our loved ones & assets. Homes and commercial build
Northstar Homes is reinventing the home construction industry using Northstar Technologies’ Advanced Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) composite building systems and methods that reduce construction costs, total cost of ownership and construction time. With all the natural disasters in the world today, high-performance building materials using reimagined construction systems and methods must be utilized to give us a fighting chance in protecting our loved ones & assets. Homes and commercial build

Paul Inglese, CEO of Northstar Technologies Group, expressed his gratitude to DEEM Enterprises for their vision and commitment to building the community of the future. "This is a major step in the transformation of the coastal construction industry and the future of residential and commercial construction," he added.

As part of Northstar's commitment to Atlantic City and the State of New Jersey, the company will retrofit the Skate Zone on Bader Field into a 70,000 square foot temporary manufacturing facility. Once manufacturing has been completed for the project, Northstar will move to a permanent facility within the area of Atlantic City. This move will create substantial manufacturing and high-tech jobs, and provide training programs to various local labor unions participating in the project.

"Our mission for Renaissance at Bader Field is to bring transformative industry and progressive models for sustainability that push the envelope for new green technologies and the green economy," said Erick Feitshans, CEO of DEEM Enterprises. "We're building a better future for Atlantic City. Our deal with an industry leader like Northstar Technolgoies allows us to ensure we're utilizing the most proven and advanced construction materials and techniques, while creating the leading sustainable development for the next generation."

The Renaissance at Bader Field redevelopment project will showcase Northstar's cutting-edge composite building technology. The low-rise and mid-rise condominiums, curtain wall cladding systems and racetrack sound walls will be constructed using Northstar's fiber reinforced polymer composite building systems. Northstar's EXOSHELL composite wall panels have been tested and proven to meet and exceed the State of Florida's high velocity hurricane zone (HVHZ) requirements, which are the most stringent codes and requirements in the country. The EXOSHELL panels also passed the International Code Council's ICC-500 Tornado Impact Test with a 250-MPH impact rating, allowing the panels to be used in the construction of Emergency Management and Storm Shelters anywhere within the United States.

Moreover, Northstar Technologies' EXOSHELL wall panels provide superior fire protection with an ASTM E84 Class "A" – 30 Minute Extended, ASTM E119 1-hour, NFPA 268, and NFPA 285 fire rating, and superior performance testing to AAMA 501-15, TAS 201-94, TAS 202-94, TAS 203-94, ASTM E283-04, ASTM E330-14, ASTM E331-00(2009), ASTM E1886-13a, and ASTM E1996-14a.

For more information on the Renaissance at Bader Field Redevelopment Project, please visit www.deem-enterprises.com. For more information on Northstar products, please visit www.northstartgi.com

Contact: 
Kyle McLaughlin
[email protected]

SOURCE Northstar Technologies Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.