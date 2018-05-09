NorthState Technology Solutions Launches Next-Generation Unified Communications as a Service

The UCaaS solution allows businesses to leverage new ways to collaborate from any screen, at any location, and at any time needed. Features of NorthState's UCaaS solution include:

Fully integrated call control and voicemail

Multiple subscription phone offerings including conferencing and wireless, video endpoints, and integrated voice over IP trunking services

Full service change management and patching with 24/7 support and monitoring

Integration of Cisco Cloud hosted solutions such as WebEx and Spark Hosted Collaboration as a Service

"The addition of this new capability is another important building block in the rapid evolution of NorthState Technology Solutions' comprehensive solution provider strategy," said Joel Lemke, President of NorthState Technology Solutions. "For organizations to reach an efficient digital strategy, it is to their great advantage if they leverage new ways such as UCaaS to improve company-wide collaboration."

"For many companies, hosted collaboration increases efficiency and securely integrates with their existing networks," Lemke added. "Our UCaaS solution provides that capability by allowing users to communicate with coworkers, mobile and remote workers, and outside organizations with ease and efficiency."

NorthState supports their UCaaS solution with a wide range of Internet-driven services and solutions for consumers and businesses of all sizes. Enabled by SSAE 16 certified state-of-the-art data centers with hybrid and multi-cloud solution support, NorthState provides its clients organization-critical features that enable four major business outcomes:

The solution allows businesses to rapidly adapt to changing requirements, with minimum disruption and zero downtime.

It frees up internal IT teams to focus on the business instead of the network, including ongoing maintenance, management, and trouble-shooting.

Customers pay only for what they need as a part of a simple monthly subscription, without accruing on-premise CapEx and OpEx costs.

NorthState maintains consistent security to safeguard organization and customer data, brand and reputation, and daily operations.

"NorthState's hosted collaboration solutions let workers communicate more effectively and efficiently, including the ability to scale up or down as needed over the life of a business," Lemke said. "It also helps mobile and remote workers to be as productive on the road as they are in the office."

NorthState's new UCaaS solution is a partnered implementation of the Cisco® Hosted Collaboration Solution. Cisco is widely recognized as a leading networking provider of next-generation Unified Communications and collaboration platforms for hosted and managed models. These platforms deliver the advantages of Cisco's collaboration solutions coupled with the financial, operational, and strategic benefits associated with cloud services.

About NorthState Technology Solutions

NorthState Technology Solutions provides technology assurance—secure, reliable technology that businesses can count on—with client-specific IT and data center solutions. In order to enable businesses to stay ahead of the challenges associated with digital transformation, NorthState Technology Solutions offers secure IT, managed and professional services including:

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Colocation and Disaster Recovery

Multi-Cloud Exchange (MCX)

Meraki as a Service (MaaS)

Unifi­ed Communications as a Service (UCaaS)

Secure IT Solutions aligned to the NIST framework

Supported by SSAE 16 audited state-of-the-art data centers with hybrid and multi-cloud solution support, NorthState Technology Solutions offers a 24/7 support team to serve its clients.

For more information, please visit northstate.net/technologysolutions.

