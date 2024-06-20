NORTHWELL HEALTH AND THE GALIEN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO SUPPORT GLOBAL HEALTHCARE INNOVATORS

Collaboration Launches with Opportunity for Prix Galien Award Winners from Around the World to Get Access to Northwell Health's International Business Program

Alliance to be Recognized During the International Prix Galien Ceremony on June 20 in Rome, Italy

ROME, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation and Northwell Health are excited to unveil a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at fostering healthcare innovation globally. As part of this collaboration, Northwell Health will serve as a U.S. landing pad for all companies honored with the prestigious Prix Galien Awards in the categories of Best Digital Health Solution, Best Medical Technology, Best Startup and Best Incubator / Accelerator / Equity.

The Galien Foundation is the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences. Since its inception in 1970 the Prix Galien Awards has recognized innovative research, therapies and medical technologies that represent outstanding achievements in improving the human condition. Since 2004, The Galien Foundation has added new award categories to reflect the growing contributions to the life sciences ecosystem from startups, incubators and accelerators and in the digital health fields. Northwell executives have participated on the review committee for the Prix Galien USA Awards over the past three years.

Northwell Health is one of the largest health systems in the US, having pioneered a gateway for international companies to engage with US healthcare systems through its International Business Program. Over the past 10 years, the International Business Program has engaged with thousands of companies from around the world; providing a guided pathway to navigate a large integrated health system, which has traditionally proven to be a long and arduous engagement process. After completing an extensive evaluation process, selected international companies may have the opportunity to receive strategic advice from key opinion leaders, business acceleration through commercial deals, pilots, and clinical trials, and potential for investment through Northwell Health.

Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation commented, "The Prix Galien Awards have always honored science and innovation, and as we've added additional award categories in recent years, we recognize the need to create opportunities for these startups from a business perspective. The U.S. is a crucial healthcare market, so we're thrilled about the evolution of Prix Galien and our collaboration with Northwell Health to provide a soft landing in the U.S. for Prix Galien awardees in key categories."

This collaboration provides a platform for healthcare innovators recognized by The Galien Foundation to access the U.S. healthcare market with the support and guidance of Northwell Health. "Having a strong foothold in the U.S. market is invaluable for healthcare companies looking to expand their reach and impact. Collaboration and an openness to innovation and entrepreneurship is part of the DNA of Northwell so we are excited to extend our expertise and resources to help the Prix Galien winners navigate the complexities of the U.S. healthcare system more effectively. Our collaboration with The Galien Foundation aligns with our mission to drive innovation and improve healthcare delivery", said Elaine Brennan, Executive Director, Global Strategic Partnerships at Northwell.

The Prix Galien Awards takes place in Africa, India and over 14 countries around the world on an annual basis. This collaboration is being announced during the International Prix Galien Ceremony taking place in Rome, June 2024. The International Prix Galien is organized once every two years where the Nominees for the prize include winners of the National Prix Galien Award for the two preceding years.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 83,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives. The late Professor Elie Wiesel, 1986 Peace Nobel Laureate, is The Honorary Founding President of The Galien Foundation

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the U.S. for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

