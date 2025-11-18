The Galien Foundation Announces 2025 Prix Galien Bridges Awards Nominees for "Best Bridge-Builder Institution," "Best Biomedical Product," "Best Medical Technology/AI Advances in Human Health," "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases," and "Best Public Sector Innovation"

- Inaugural event in Sweden to honor groundbreaking innovations and global collaboration advancing human health and scientific excellence

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the inaugural 2025 Prix Galien Bridges Awards nominees for "Best Bridge-Builder Institution," "Best Biomedical Product," "Best Medical Technology/AI Advances in Human Health," "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases," and "Best Public Sector Innovation." Winners will be announced during the inaugural Prix Galien Bridges Ceremony on December 5, 2025, at the Nobel Forum, located on the Solna campus of Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Galien Bridges Awards are designed to recognize unique innovation, expertise, and knowledge transfers from the Nordic region, with the addition of five strategic countries - Austria, Israel, The Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain - to form what the Foundation recognizes as the Nordics+ group.

"As Chair of the Prix Galien Bridges Committee, I am honored to celebrate nominees whose work embodies the spirit of collaboration and innovation that defines the Bridges initiative," said Mikael Dolsten, Board member at Agilent Technologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Chai Discovery, BenchSci, and Enveda Biosciences. "Their groundbreaking contributions reflect the strength of the Nordics+ ecosystem and its partners, advancing scientific progress and forging new pathways to improve health around the world."

The 2025 Prix Galien Bridges Awards nominees include products from the following categories: "Best Bridge-Builder Institution" – 4 nominees; "Best Biomedical Product" – 3 nominees; "Best Medical Technology (Diagnostic & Digital)/AI Advances in Human Health" - 5 nominees; "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases – 5 nominees, and "Best Public Sector Innovation" – 4 nominees.

To qualify, each candidate must demonstrate a significant advancement or novel approach that meaningfully improves patient outcomes, healthcare delivery, or scientific understanding. Eligible innovations should exemplify the strengths of the Nordic innovation ecosystem or foster collaboration with partner countries—Austria, Israel, The Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain. Consideration is also given to the potential of the innovation to influence future scientific development, establish new paradigms, or create platforms for continued progress in the life sciences.

In addition to its competitive awards, the Prix Galien Bridges Committee is introducing a new individual honor: the Bengt I. Samuelsson "True North" Award for Scientific Integrity. The award recognizes researchers who exemplify ethical rigor, intellectual honesty, and a commitment to advancing science.

Professor Samuelsson's decades of service to the Galien Foundation, along with his leadership roles at Karolinska Institutet and the Nobel Foundation, make him a natural inspiration for this distinction. The first recipient will be announced at the Bridges Ceremony on December 5.

Best Bridge-Builder Institution (Nominees)

Centre for Research Equity, Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP) NurExone Biologic Ltd

Best Biomedical Product (Nominees)

Greywolf Therapeutics GRWD5769 Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Nordics AB QUVIVIQ Sun Pharma UNLOXCYT (cosibelimab-ipdl)

Best Medical Technology/AI Advances in Human Health (Nominees)

Clinigma Clinigma Portal Evaxion AI-Immunology™ platform Grifols Grifols sCD38 Roche Diagnostics cobas® i 601 analyzer and Ionify® assays Smartcella Extroducer

Best Product for Rare/Orphan Disease (Nominees)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd EVRYSDI® Immunocore KIMMTRAK Krystal Biotech Vyjuvek Novo Nordisk Alhemo® Servier Pharmaceuticals VORANIGO®

Best Public Sector Innovation (Nominees)

Bavarian Nordic JYNNEOS (MVA-BN) mpox and smallpox vaccine HISP Centre, University of Oslo DHIS2 Pediatric Praziquantel Consortium Arpraziquantel PATH MenAfriVac

Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation, commented, "We are proud to recognize the work of our nominees for the inaugural Prix Galien Bridges Awards, which not only advances patient care but paves the way for future breakthroughs in the life sciences. As we continue to build meaningful connections across global research communities, we look forward to shaping the future of health for patient communities around the world."

Prix Galien Bridges Committee 2025

Mikael DOLSTEN, MD, PhD

Board Member at Board Member, Agilent Technologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Chai Discovery, BenchSci, and Enveda Biosciences (Chair)

María José ALONSO, MD, PhD

Professor of Pharmaceutical Technology, University of Santiago de Compostela

Alon CHEN, PhD

President, Weizmann Institute of Science

Emma GUTTMAN-YASSKY, MD, PhD

Chair, Kimberly & Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Mansoor MIRZA, MD

Medical Director, Nordic Society of Gynaecologic Oncology-Clinical Trial Unit

Aarno PALOTIE, MD, PhD

Research Director of Human Genomics, Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland

Erik RENSTRÖM, PhD

Vice Chancellor, Lund University

John-Arne RØTTINGEN, MD, PhD

CEO, Wellcome

Veronika SEXL, MD, PhD

Rector, University of Innsbruck

Kári STEFANSSON, MD, PhD

Founder, deCODE genetics; Professor of Medicine, University of Iceland

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives. The late Professor Elie Wiesel, 1986 Peace Nobel Laureate, is Honorary Founding President of The Galien Foundation

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

