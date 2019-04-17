Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

WARREN, Pa., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 of $25.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $59,000, or 0.2%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was also $25.0 million or $0.24 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 were 7.96% and 1.03% compared to 8.40% and 1.08% for the same quarter last year. Earnings during the current quarter were impacted by $1.9 million of expense associated with the acquisition and integration of Union Community Bank ("UCB") on March 8, 2019. Excluding these costs, net income was approximately $26.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on May 16, 2019, to shareholders of record as of May 2, 2019. This is the 98th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's stock as of March 31, 2019, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 4.25%.

In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "We are very pleased to report the successful integration of Union Community Bank with Northwest Bank, which occurred on March 8, 2019. Union Community brings $537.9 million of assets, including approximately $408.0 million of loans, almost $480 million of deposits and 14,700 new households. In addition to this accomplishment, our internal loan growth exceeded $110.5 million, or almost 1.4%, for the quarter. This loan growth was funded entirely with internal deposit growth which increased $219.0 million, or 2.8%, during the first quarter. Lastly, we continue to be pleased with the expansion of our net interest margin, which increased to 3.97% despite the market interest rate challenges of a flattening yield curve."

Net interest income increased by $6.2 million, or 7.6%, to $88.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, from $81.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, primarily due to a $9.7 million, or 11.4%, increase in interest income on loans receivable and a $952,000, or 31.6%, increase in interest income on mortgage-backed securities. These increases were primarily due to increases of $382.0 million, or 4.9%, and $46.4 million, or 8.3%, in the average balances of loans and mortgage-backed securities, respectively. Additionally, the average yield on loans and mortgage-backed securities increased by 28 and 46 basis points, respectively, over the prior year. Partially offsetting this improvement was an increase in interest expense on deposits of $3.7 million, or 57.1%, due to the recent increases in market interest rates. The net impact of these changes caused the Company's net interest margin to increase to 3.97% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 from 3.86% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for loan losses increased by $2.3 million, or 53.6%, to $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, from $4.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. This increase is due primarily to elevated charge-offs during the quarter primarily as a result of one commercial loan that was charged down by approximately $2.6 million.

Noninterest income decreased by $126,000, or 0.6%, to $21.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, from $21.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. This decrease was primarily due to a $571,000, or 20.8%, decline in insurance commission income primarily as a result of the loss of certain contingent bonus commissions due to a change in related laws impacting the current quarter. Partially offsetting this decline was a decrease in loss on real estate owned of $543,000, or 99.5%, to $3,000 for the current quarter compared to $546,000 for the prior year's quarter, primarily as a result of the sale of one commercial property at a net loss of $265,000 during the first quarter of 2018.

Noninterest expense increased by $4.0 million, or 5.9%, to $71.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, from $67.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. This increase resulted primarily from a $1.7 million, or 4.6%, increase in compensation and employee benefits due to both internal growth in compensation and staff as well as the addition of UCB employees. In addition, processing expenses increased by $728,000, or 7.5%, as we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure to meet the demands of becoming a $10.0 billion institution. Also contributing to this increase was an increase in restructuring and acquisition expense of $1.9 million due to expenses incurred as part of the UCB acquisition.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; and (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,923



68,789



192,158

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $845,989, $811,015 and $771,110, respectively) 842,657



801,450



757,976

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $21,597, $22,446 and $27,324, respectively) 21,671



22,765



27,709

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 957,251



893,004



977,843













Residential mortgage loans 2,867,161



2,864,470



2,772,148

Home equity loans 1,324,405



1,258,422



1,288,361

Consumer loans 931,062



859,713



686,038

Commercial real estate loans 2,799,309



2,471,821



2,512,257

Commercial loans 647,938



597,013



623,463

Total loans receivable 8,569,875



8,051,439



7,882,267

Allowance for loan losses (55,721)



(55,214)



(55,211)

Loans receivable, net 8,514,154



7,996,225



7,827,056













Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 12,533



15,635



7,694

Accrued interest receivable 28,107



24,490



23,051

Real estate owned, net 2,345



2,498



4,041

Premises and equipment, net 149,623



143,390



148,184

Bank owned life insurance 186,251



171,079



172,537

Goodwill 344,720



307,420



307,420

Other intangible assets 25,872



19,821



24,149

Other assets 76,232



34,211



29,004

Total assets $ 10,297,088



9,607,773



9,520,979













Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,992,126



1,736,156



1,679,853

Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,583,049



1,455,460



1,476,177

Money market deposit accounts 1,778,806



1,661,623



1,707,837

Savings deposits 1,711,216



1,636,099



1,701,022

Time deposits 1,527,327



1,404,841



1,420,600

Total deposits 8,592,524



7,894,179



7,985,489













Borrowed funds 114,081



234,389



104,558

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 44,905



43,298



43,654

Accrued interest payable 1,111



744



528

Other liabilities 106,434



66,312



60,283

Junior subordinated debentures 121,757



111,213



111,213

Total liabilities 8,980,812



8,350,135



8,305,725













Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —



—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 106,220,030, 103,354,030, and

102,599,662 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,062



1,034



1,026

Paid-in-capital 795,044



745,926



734,065

Retained earnings 555,205



550,374



522,384

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,035)



(39,696)



(42,221)

Total shareholders' equity 1,316,276



1,257,638



1,215,254

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,297,088



9,607,773



9,520,979













Equity to assets 12.78 %

13.09 %

12.76 % Tangible common equity to assets 9.53 %

10.03 %

9.62 % Book value per share $ 12.39



12.17



11.84

Tangible book value per share $ 8.90



9.00



8.61

Closing market price per share $ 16.97



16.94



16.56

Full time equivalent employees 2,205



2,128



2,105

Number of banking offices 182



172



172



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018 Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 94,935



92,512



90,733



88,106



85,220

Mortgage-backed securities 3,965



3,942



3,572



3,254



3,013

Taxable investment securities 936



924



814



648



678

Tax-free investment securities 182



170



205



313



390

FHLB dividends 171



151



119



85



97

Interest-earning deposits 100



69



162



469



135

Total interest income 100,289



97,768



95,605



92,875



89,533





















Interest expense:

















Deposits 10,145



8,985



8,233



7,309



6,458

Borrowed funds 2,162



1,952



1,555



1,340



1,308

Total interest expense 12,307



10,937



9,788



8,649



7,766





















Net interest income 87,982



86,831



85,817



84,226



81,767

Provision for loan losses 6,467



3,792



6,982



5,349



4,209

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 81,515



83,039



78,835



78,877



77,558





















Noninterest income:

















Gain/(loss) on sale of investments (6)



4



—



—



153

Service charges and fees 12,043



12,827



13,158



12,908



11,899

Trust and other financial services income 4,195



4,246



4,254



4,050



4,031

Insurance commission income 2,178



1,906



2,046



2,090



2,749

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net (3)



(14)



(247)



176



(546)

Income from bank owned life insurance 1,005



1,038



1,460



2,333



990

Mortgage banking income 216



213



82



77



224

Other operating income 2,034



3,028



1,804



2,475



2,288

Total noninterest income 21,662



23,248



22,557



24,109



21,788





















Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 38,188



39,319



37,535



39,031



36,510

Premises and occupancy costs 7,218



6,567



6,821



6,824



7,307

Office operations 3,131



3,455



3,508



3,768



3,408

Collections expense 308



780



483



434



512

Processing expenses 10,434



10,160



9,620



9,560



9,706

Marketing expenses 1,886



2,331



1,949



2,014



2,140

Federal deposit insurance premiums 706



637



721



671



717

Professional services 2,524



3,134



2,368



2,819



2,277

Amortization of intangible assets 1,447



1,346



1,462



1,520



1,520

Real estate owned expense 159



187



205



133



292

Restructuring/acquisition expense 1,926



435



186



393



—

Other expense 3,497



3,922



1,759



2,620



3,032

Total noninterest expense 71,424



72,273



66,617



69,787



67,421

Income before income taxes 31,753



34,014



34,775



33,199



31,925





















Income tax expense 6,709



7,547



7,035



6,900



6,940

Net income $ 25,044



26,467



27,740



26,299



24,985





















Basic earnings per share $ 0.24



0.26



0.27



0.26



0.25

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24



0.26



0.27



0.25



0.24





















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 103,101,789



102,479,086



102,334,954



101,870,043



101,598,928

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 104,496,592



103,749,383



103,942,695



103,424,154



103,136,497





















Annualized return on average equity 7.96 %

8.44 %

8.93 %

8.67 %

8.40 % Annualized return on average assets 1.03 %

1.09 %

1.15 %

1.11 %

1.08 % Annualized return on tangible common equity 10.74 %

11.29 %

12.07 %

11.74 %

11.47 %



















Efficiency ratio * 62.07 %

64.04 %

59.95 %

62.65 %

63.64 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets * 2.79 %

2.91 %

2.70 %

2.87 %

2.84 %

* Excludes restructuring/acquisition expenses and amortization of intangible assets.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset quality (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

June 30,

2018

March 31,

2018 Nonaccrual loans current:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 124



264



869



669



123

Home equity loans 643



437



496



237



269

Consumer loans 76



196



126



218



178

Commercial real estate loans 10,520



9,947



10,905



14,814



11,355

Commercial loans 4,277



4,736



1,972



2,559



2,381

Total nonaccrual loans current $ 15,640



15,580



14,368



18,497



14,306





















Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59

days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 824



1,358



15



89



1,290

Home equity loans 160



266



333



221



232

Consumer loans 154



294



182



192



224

Commercial real estate loans 2,642



219



3,124



522



975

Commercial loans 321



23



150



51



140

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 4,101



2,160



3,804



1,075



2,861





















Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 1,323



1,262



547



668



755

Home equity loans 954



376



418



483



465

Consumer loans 683



582



464



194



224

Commercial real estate loans 3,588



1,260



1,872



1,682



399

Commercial loans 397



332



352



380



80

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 6,945



3,812



3,653



3,407



1,923





















Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 10,781



12,965



13,154



11,822



10,660

Home equity loans 5,542



5,996



5,838



6,729



6,707

Consumer finance loans —



22



39



15



3

Consumer loans 3,215



3,228



3,535



2,626



2,931

Commercial real estate loans 24,528



25,509



27,122



15,617



16,145

Commercial loans 2,027



3,010



2,714



2,925



3,144

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 46,093



50,730



52,402



39,734



39,590





















Total nonaccrual loans $ 72,779



72,282



74,227



62,713



58,680





















Total nonaccrual loans $ 72,779



72,282



74,227



62,713



58,680

Loans 90 days past maturity and still accruing 166



166



195



94



210

Nonperforming loans 72,945



72,448



74,422



62,807



58,890

Real estate owned, net 2,345



2,498



2,486



2,722



4,041

Nonperforming assets $ 75,290



74,946



76,908



65,529



62,931





















Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring * $ 14,951



15,306



9,777



10,860



11,217

Accruing troubled debt restructuring 17,861



18,302



19,370



19,802



19,749

Total troubled debt restructuring $ 32,812



33,608



29,147



30,662



30,966





















Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.85 %

0.90 %

0.93 %

0.79 %

0.75 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.73 %

0.78 %

0.80 %

0.69 %

0.66 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.65 %

0.69 %

0.70 %

0.72 %

0.70 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 76.39 %

76.21 %

75.21 %

91.28 %

93.75 %

* Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.