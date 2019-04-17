Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

WARREN, Pa., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 of $25.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $59,000, or 0.2%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was also $25.0 million or $0.24 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 were 7.96% and 1.03% compared to 8.40% and 1.08% for the same quarter last year. Earnings during the current quarter were impacted by $1.9 million of expense associated with the acquisition and integration of Union Community Bank ("UCB") on March 8, 2019. Excluding these costs, net income was approximately $26.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on May 16, 2019, to shareholders of record as of May 2, 2019. This is the 98th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's stock as of March 31, 2019, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 4.25%.

In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "We are very pleased to report the successful integration of Union Community Bank with Northwest Bank, which occurred on March 8, 2019. Union Community brings $537.9 million of assets, including approximately $408.0 million of loans, almost $480 million of deposits and 14,700 new households. In addition to this accomplishment, our internal loan growth exceeded $110.5 million, or almost 1.4%, for the quarter. This loan growth was funded entirely with internal deposit growth which increased $219.0 million, or 2.8%, during the first quarter. Lastly, we continue to be pleased with the expansion of our net interest margin, which increased to 3.97% despite the market interest rate challenges of a flattening yield curve."

Net interest income increased by $6.2 million, or 7.6%, to $88.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, from $81.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, primarily due to a $9.7 million, or 11.4%, increase in interest income on loans receivable and a $952,000, or 31.6%, increase in interest income on mortgage-backed securities. These increases were primarily due to increases of $382.0 million, or 4.9%, and $46.4 million, or 8.3%, in the average balances of loans and mortgage-backed securities, respectively.  Additionally, the average yield on loans and mortgage-backed securities increased by 28 and 46 basis points, respectively, over the prior year. Partially offsetting this improvement was an increase in interest expense on deposits of $3.7 million, or 57.1%, due to the recent increases in market interest rates. The net impact of these changes caused the Company's net interest margin to increase to 3.97% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 from 3.86% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for loan losses increased by $2.3 million, or 53.6%, to $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, from $4.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. This increase is due primarily to elevated charge-offs during the quarter primarily as a result of one commercial loan that was charged down by approximately $2.6 million.

Noninterest income decreased by $126,000, or 0.6%, to $21.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, from $21.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. This decrease was primarily due to a $571,000, or 20.8%, decline in insurance commission income primarily as a result of the loss of certain contingent bonus commissions due to a change in related laws impacting the current quarter.  Partially offsetting this decline was a decrease in loss on real estate owned of $543,000, or 99.5%, to $3,000 for the current quarter compared to $546,000 for the prior year's quarter, primarily as a result of the sale of one commercial property at a net loss of $265,000 during the first quarter of 2018.

Noninterest expense increased by $4.0 million, or 5.9%, to $71.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, from $67.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. This increase resulted primarily from a $1.7 million, or 4.6%, increase in compensation and employee benefits due to both internal growth in compensation and staff as well as the addition of UCB employees. In addition, processing expenses increased by $728,000, or 7.5%, as we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure to meet the demands of becoming a $10.0 billion institution. Also contributing to this increase was an increase in restructuring and acquisition expense of $1.9 million due to expenses incurred as part of the UCB acquisition.

Headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services, as well as the fulfillment of business and personal insurance needs. Northwest operates 172 full-service community banking offices and ten free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; and (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


March 31,
 2019

December 31,
 2018

March 31,
 2018

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

92,923

68,789

192,158

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $845,989, $811,015 and $771,110, respectively)

842,657

801,450

757,976

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $21,597, $22,446 and $27,324, respectively)

21,671

22,765

27,709

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

957,251

893,004

977,843






Residential mortgage loans

2,867,161

2,864,470

2,772,148

Home equity loans

1,324,405

1,258,422

1,288,361

Consumer loans

931,062

859,713

686,038

Commercial real estate loans

2,799,309

2,471,821

2,512,257

Commercial loans

647,938

597,013

623,463

Total loans receivable

8,569,875

8,051,439

7,882,267

Allowance for loan losses

(55,721)

(55,214)

(55,211)

Loans receivable, net

8,514,154

7,996,225

7,827,056






Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

12,533

15,635

7,694

Accrued interest receivable

28,107

24,490

23,051

Real estate owned, net

2,345

2,498

4,041

Premises and equipment, net

149,623

143,390

148,184

Bank owned life insurance

186,251

171,079

172,537

Goodwill

344,720

307,420

307,420

Other intangible assets

25,872

19,821

24,149

Other assets

76,232

34,211

29,004

Total assets

$

10,297,088

9,607,773

9,520,979






Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,992,126

1,736,156

1,679,853

Interest-bearing demand deposits

1,583,049

1,455,460

1,476,177

Money market deposit accounts

1,778,806

1,661,623

1,707,837

Savings deposits

1,711,216

1,636,099

1,701,022

Time deposits

1,527,327

1,404,841

1,420,600

Total deposits

8,592,524

7,894,179

7,985,489






Borrowed funds

114,081

234,389

104,558

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

44,905

43,298

43,654

Accrued interest payable

1,111

744

528

Other liabilities

106,434

66,312

60,283

Junior subordinated debentures

121,757

111,213

111,213

Total liabilities

8,980,812

8,350,135

8,305,725






Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued






Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 106,220,030, 103,354,030, and
102,599,662 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,062

1,034

1,026

Paid-in-capital

795,044

745,926

734,065

Retained earnings

555,205

550,374

522,384

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(35,035)

(39,696)

(42,221)

Total shareholders' equity

1,316,276

1,257,638

1,215,254

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,297,088

9,607,773

9,520,979






Equity to assets

12.78

%

13.09

%

12.76

%

Tangible common equity to assets

9.53

%

10.03

%

9.62

%

Book value per share

$

12.39

12.17

11.84

Tangible book value per share

$

8.90

9.00

8.61

Closing market price per share

$

16.97

16.94

16.56

Full time equivalent employees

2,205

2,128

2,105

Number of banking offices

182

172

172

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

Interest income:








Loans receivable

$

94,935

92,512

90,733

88,106

85,220

Mortgage-backed securities

3,965

3,942

3,572

3,254

3,013

Taxable investment securities

936

924

814

648

678

Tax-free investment securities

182

170

205

313

390

FHLB dividends

171

151

119

85

97

Interest-earning deposits

100

69

162

469

135

Total interest income

100,289

97,768

95,605

92,875

89,533










Interest expense:








Deposits

10,145

8,985

8,233

7,309

6,458

Borrowed funds

2,162

1,952

1,555

1,340

1,308

Total interest expense

12,307

10,937

9,788

8,649

7,766










Net interest income

87,982

86,831

85,817

84,226

81,767

Provision for loan losses

6,467

3,792

6,982

5,349

4,209

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

81,515

83,039

78,835

78,877

77,558










Noninterest income:








Gain/(loss) on sale of investments

(6)

4





153

Service charges and fees

12,043

12,827

13,158

12,908

11,899

Trust and other financial services income

4,195

4,246

4,254

4,050

4,031

Insurance commission income

2,178

1,906

2,046

2,090

2,749

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

(3)

(14)

(247)

176

(546)

Income from bank owned life insurance

1,005

1,038

1,460

2,333

990

Mortgage banking income

216

213

82

77

224

Other operating income

2,034

3,028

1,804

2,475

2,288

Total noninterest income

21,662

23,248

22,557

24,109

21,788










Noninterest expense:








Compensation and employee benefits

38,188

39,319

37,535

39,031

36,510

Premises and occupancy costs

7,218

6,567

6,821

6,824

7,307

Office operations

3,131

3,455

3,508

3,768

3,408

Collections expense

308

780

483

434

512

Processing expenses

10,434

10,160

9,620

9,560

9,706

Marketing expenses

1,886

2,331

1,949

2,014

2,140

Federal deposit insurance premiums

706

637

721

671

717

Professional services

2,524

3,134

2,368

2,819

2,277

Amortization of intangible assets

1,447

1,346

1,462

1,520

1,520

Real estate owned expense

159

187

205

133

292

Restructuring/acquisition expense

1,926

435

186

393


Other expense

3,497

3,922

1,759

2,620

3,032

Total noninterest expense

71,424

72,273

66,617

69,787

67,421

Income before income taxes

31,753

34,014

34,775

33,199

31,925










Income tax expense

6,709

7,547

7,035

6,900

6,940

Net income

$

25,044

26,467

27,740

26,299

24,985










Basic earnings per share

$

0.24

0.26

0.27

0.26

0.25

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.24

0.26

0.27

0.25

0.24










Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

103,101,789

102,479,086

102,334,954

101,870,043

101,598,928

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

104,496,592

103,749,383

103,942,695

103,424,154

103,136,497










Annualized return on average equity

7.96

%

8.44

%

8.93

%

8.67

%

8.40

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.03

%

1.09

%

1.15

%

1.11

%

1.08

%

Annualized return on tangible common equity

10.74

%

11.29

%

12.07

%

11.74

%

11.47

%










Efficiency ratio *

62.07

%

64.04

%

59.95

%

62.65

%

63.64

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *

2.79

%

2.91

%

2.70

%

2.87

%

2.84

%

* Excludes restructuring/acquisition expenses and amortization of intangible assets.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset quality (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


March 31,
 2019

December 31,
 2018

September 30,
 2018

June 30,
 2018

March 31,
 2018

Nonaccrual loans current:








Residential mortgage loans

$

124

264

869

669

123

Home equity loans

643

437

496

237

269

Consumer loans

76

196

126

218

178

Commercial real estate loans

10,520

9,947

10,905

14,814

11,355

Commercial loans

4,277

4,736

1,972

2,559

2,381

Total nonaccrual loans current

$

15,640

15,580

14,368

18,497

14,306










Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59
days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

824

1,358

15

89

1,290

Home equity loans

160

266

333

221

232

Consumer loans

154

294

182

192

224

Commercial real estate loans

2,642

219

3,124

522

975

Commercial loans

321

23

150

51

140

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$

4,101

2,160

3,804

1,075

2,861










Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

1,323

1,262

547

668

755

Home equity loans

954

376

418

483

465

Consumer loans

683

582

464

194

224

Commercial real estate loans

3,588

1,260

1,872

1,682

399

Commercial loans

397

332

352

380

80

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$

6,945

3,812

3,653

3,407

1,923










Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








Residential mortgage loans

$

10,781

12,965

13,154

11,822

10,660

Home equity loans

5,542

5,996

5,838

6,729

6,707

Consumer finance loans



22

39

15

3

Consumer loans

3,215

3,228

3,535

2,626

2,931

Commercial real estate loans

24,528

25,509

27,122

15,617

16,145

Commercial loans

2,027

3,010

2,714

2,925

3,144

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$

46,093

50,730

52,402

39,734

39,590










Total nonaccrual loans

$

72,779

72,282

74,227

62,713

58,680










Total nonaccrual loans

$

72,779

72,282

74,227

62,713

58,680

Loans 90 days past maturity and still accruing

166

166

195

94

210

Nonperforming loans

72,945

72,448

74,422

62,807

58,890

Real estate owned, net

2,345

2,498

2,486

2,722

4,041

Nonperforming assets

$

75,290

74,946

76,908

65,529

62,931










Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *

$

14,951

15,306

9,777

10,860

11,217

Accruing troubled debt restructuring

17,861

18,302

19,370

19,802

19,749

Total troubled debt restructuring

$

32,812

33,608

29,147

30,662

30,966










Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.85

%

0.90

%

0.93

%

0.79

%

0.75

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.73

%

0.78

%

0.80

%

0.69

%

0.66

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.65

%

0.69

%

0.70

%

0.72

%

0.70

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

76.39

%

76.21

%

75.21

%

91.28

%

93.75

%

* Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by credit quality indicators (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

At March 31, 2019

Pass

Special

mention *

Substandard 

**

Doubtful

Loss

Loans

receivable

Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,858,007



9,154





2,867,161

Home equity loans

1,317,323



7,082





1,324,405

Consumer loans

926,832



4,230





931,062

Total Personal Banking

5,102,162



20,466





5,122,628

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,577,176

87,053

135,080





2,799,309

Commercial loans

573,160

34,610

40,168





647,938

Total Commercial Banking

3,150,336

121,663

175,248





3,447,247

Total loans

$

8,252,498

121,663

195,714





8,569,875













At December 31, 2018











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,853,460



11,010





2,864,470

Home equity loans

1,251,518



6,904





1,258,422

Consumer loans

855,277



4,436





859,713

Total Personal Banking

4,960,255



22,350





4,982,605

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,254,350

94,688

122,783





2,471,821

Commercial loans

538,762

19,281

38,970





597,013

Total Commercial Banking

2,793,112

113,969

161,753





3,068,834

Total loans

$

7,753,367

113,969

184,103





8,051,439













At September 30, 2018











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,835,806



11,028