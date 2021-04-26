Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend Increase

WARREN, Pa., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $40.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $32.3 million compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $7.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were 10.61% and 1.17% compared to 2.37% and 0.30% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend by 5.3% to $0.20 per share payable on May 17, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 6, 2021. This is the 106th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of March 31, 2021, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.5%.

In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "We are extremely pleased with the current quarter results beginning once again with strong fee income led by our mortgage banking operations. We are also delighted to report that our credit loss provision decreased significantly from prior year and prior quarter as we continue to see economic forecasts improve. From a credit quality perspective, delinquencies continue to be well maintained while payment deferrals on loans declined to just $53.8 million, or 0.5% of the loan portfolio, at March 31, 2021 as compared to $129.9 million at December 31, 2020. Despite the increase in nonperforming loans, or loans for which the accrual of interest has ceased, by $120.7 million during the quarter, classified loans declined from the December quarter by $21.6 million, or 4.4%, indicating that these potential problem loans had already previously been identified and an adequate reserve has already been allocated."

Mr. Seiffert continued, "During the first quarter, we also announced the divestiture of our insurance business to a very qualified and compassionate buyer in USI Insurance Services. As we assessed this business line for the past several years, it became clear that we were not going to be able to scale this business line in a meaningful way and that our resources and capital are better spent on our core banking businesses. The sale is expected to close during the second quarter."

Net interest income increased by $13.2 million, or 15.2%, to $100.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $87.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, largely due to a $7.3 million, or 7.7%, increase in interest income on loans receivable. This increase in interest income on loans was mainly due to an increase of $1.633 billion, or 18.6%, in the average balance of loans, primarily as a result of the acquisition of MutualBank during the second quarter of 2020. Also contributing to this increase in net interest income was a decrease of $5.9 million, or 51.6%, in interest expense on deposits due to a decline in market interest rates when compared to the prior year, resulting in a decrease in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from 0.72% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Despite the overall increase in net interest income, net interest margin decreased to 3.18% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from 3.66% for the same quarter last year as interest earning asset yields decreased to 3.42% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from 4.21% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Contributing to the overall decline in average asset yield was the increase in average cash balances of $766.4 million, earning just 0.09%, due to deposit growth associated with Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loan funds and consumer stimulus checks, as well as the overall decrease in market interest rates beginning with the decrease in the targeted federal funds rate of 1.25% by the Federal Reserve in March of 2020.

The provision for credit losses decreased by $33.3 million due to a current period credit of $5.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to a provision expense of $27.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 because of a release in the allowance for credit losses due to continued improvements in economic forecasts. Total classified loans increased by $253.6 million to $467.7 million, or 4.51% of total loans, at March 31, 2021 from $214.1 million, or 2.42% of total loans, as of March 31, 2020. This increase was primarily due to the downgrade of commercial loans in certain industries impacted by COVID-19.

Noninterest income increased by $4.0 million, or 14.2%, to $32.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $28.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This increase was primarily due to the increase in mortgage banking income of $4.8 million to $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This increase was due to continued efforts to expand our secondary market sales capabilities over the last year, as well as an interest rate environment conducive to refinance activity and attractive secondary market pricing. In addition, trust and other financial services income increased $1.5 million, or 29.7%, as a result of additional fee income from the MutualBank acquisition. Slightly offsetting these increases was a decrease in service charges and fees of $2.7 million, or 18.0%, due to the impact of the Durbin amendment on our interchange fees which came into effect in the second half of 2020.

Noninterest expense increased by $7.6 million, or 9.6%, to $86.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $78.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This increase resulted primarily from an increase of $4.5 million, or 10.5%, in compensation and employee benefits due primarily to the addition of MutualBank employees during the second quarter of 2020. Also contributing to this increase was an increase of $2.3 million, or 20.8%, in processing expenses as we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure and as activity-driven utilization fees for online and mobile banking has increased. Professional services expense increased $1.8 million, or 62.9%, due to the utilization of third-party experts to recruit talent and assist with our digital strategy rollout. Premises and occupancy costs increased $1.3 million, or 18.0%, over the prior year due primarily to additional snow removal costs. Lastly, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance premiums increased $1.3 million due to assessment credits received in the previous year.

The provision for income taxes increased by $10.6 million to $11.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $1.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 due to higher income before income taxes.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank, which is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2021, Northwest operated 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2020 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 979,290



736,277



276,454

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,430,352, $1,375,685 and $749,703, respectively) 1,430,131



1,398,941



765,579

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $593,232, $179,666 and $17,968, respectively) 604,284



178,887



17,208

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 3,013,705



2,314,105



1,059,241













Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale 46,270



58,786



6,426

Residential mortgage loans 2,925,408



3,009,335



2,831,860

Home equity loans 1,407,524



1,467,736



1,353,263

Consumer loans 1,554,355



1,507,993



1,178,055

Commercial real estate loans 3,289,436



3,345,889



2,755,468

Commercial loans 1,145,047



1,191,110



711,802

Total loans receivable 10,368,040



10,580,849



8,836,874

Allowance for credit losses (123,997)



(134,427)



(92,897)

Loans receivable, net 10,244,043



10,446,422



8,743,977













FHLB stock, at cost 21,861



21,748



13,131

Accrued interest receivable 28,732



35,554



25,531

Real estate owned, net 1,738



2,232



1,075

Premises and equipment, net 158,784



161,538



147,427

Bank-owned life insurance 252,599



253,951



190,127

Goodwill 382,356



382,279



346,103

Other intangible assets, net 18,342



19,936



21,425

Other assets 148,196



168,503



133,159

Total assets $ 14,270,356



13,806,268



10,681,196

Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,000,019



2,716,224



1,736,622

Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,826,461



2,755,950



1,975,830

Money market deposit accounts 2,521,881



2,437,539



1,946,113

Savings deposits 2,229,214



2,047,424



1,640,414

Time deposits 1,535,519



1,642,096



1,493,756

Total deposits 12,113,094



11,599,233



8,792,735













Borrowed funds 253,617



283,044



191,599

Junior subordinated debentures 128,859



128,794



121,813

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 44,024



45,230



47,154

Accrued interest payable 659



2,054



834

Other liabilities 189,109



209,210



185,269

Total liabilities 12,729,362



12,267,565



9,339,404

Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —



—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,222,648, 127,019,452, and 106,933,483 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,272



1,270



1,069

Additional paid-in capital 1,018,822



1,015,502



808,250

Retained earnings 571,612



555,480



561,380

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (50,712)



(33,549)



(28,907)

Total shareholders' equity 1,540,994



1,538,703



1,341,792

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,270,356



13,806,268



10,681,196













Equity to assets 10.80 %

11.14 %

12.56 % Tangible common equity to assets* 8.22 %

8.48 %

9.45 % Book value per share $ 12.11



12.11



12.55

Tangible book value per share* $ 8.96



8.95



9.11

Closing market price per share $ 14.45



12.74



11.57

Full time equivalent employees 2,443



2,421



2,223

Number of banking offices 170



170



178





* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 102,318



105,681



107,241



103,012



94,973

Mortgage-backed securities 4,200



4,551



4,652



4,038



4,175

Taxable investment securities 634



471



427



439



648

Tax-free investment securities 575



656



655



564



185

FHLB stock dividends 116



192



218



309



262

Interest-earning deposits 183



178



221



185



135

Total interest income 108,026



111,729



113,414



108,547



100,378

Interest expense:

















Deposits 5,514



6,714



8,443



9,336



11,403

Borrowed funds 2,054



2,127



1,437



1,133



1,747

Total interest expense 7,568



8,841



9,880



10,469



13,150

Net interest income 100,458



102,888



103,534



98,078



87,228

Provision for credit losses (5,620)



(2,230)



6,818



51,750



27,637

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 106,078



105,118



96,716



46,328



59,591

Noninterest income:

















Gain/(loss) on sale of investments (21)



75



(12)



(8)



181

Gain on sale of loans —



—



—



—



1,302

Service charges and fees 12,394



13,074



14,354



13,069



15,116

Trust and other financial services income 6,484



5,722



5,376



4,823



5,001

Insurance commission income 2,546



2,034



2,331



2,395



2,372

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net (42)



114



(32)



(97)



(91)

Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,736



1,330



1,576



1,248



1,036

Mortgage banking income 6,020



7,120



11,055



12,022



1,194

Other operating income 2,836



2,654



2,022



2,044



1,865

Total noninterest income 31,953



32,123



36,670



35,496



27,976

Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 47,239



48,209



47,371



40,049



42,746

Premises and occupancy costs 8,814



7,614



8,342



7,195



7,471

Office operations 3,165



4,009



4,626



3,711



3,382

Collections expense 616



893



1,264



644



474

Processing expenses 13,456



12,186



15,042



11,680



11,142

Marketing expenses 1,980



1,994



2,147



2,047



1,507

Federal deposit insurance premiums 1,307



1,651



1,498



1,618



—

Professional services 4,582



3,599



3,246



2,825



2,812

Amortization of intangible assets 1,594



1,664



1,781



1,760



1,651

Real estate owned expense 75



64



111



89



95

Merger/asset disposition expense 9



7,238



1,414



9,679



2,458

Other expenses 3,354



3,728



27



7,866



4,873

Total noninterest expense 86,191



92,849



86,869



89,163



78,611

Income/(loss) before income taxes 51,840



44,392



46,517



(7,339)



8,956

Income tax expense/(benefit) 11,603



9,327



8,467



(1,139)



1,017

Net income/(loss) $ 40,237



35,065



38,050



(6,200)



7,939





















Basic earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.32



0.28



0.30



(0.05)



0.08

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.32



0.28



0.30



(0.05)



0.07





















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 126,182,409



126,713,429



126,855,810



121,480,563



105,882,553

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 126,700,024



126,728,602



126,855,810



121,480,563



106,148,247





















Annualized return on average equity 10.61 %

9.00 %

9.82 %

(1.63) %

2.37 % Annualized return on average assets 1.17 %

1.01 %

1.09 %

(0.18) %

0.30 % Annualized return on tangible common equity ** 14.31 %

12.27 %

13.28 %

(2.22) %

3.28 %



















Efficiency ratio * 63.88 %

62.18 %

59.68 %

58.19 %

64.67 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets * 2.45 %

2.42 %

2.39 %

2.30 %

2.83 %



* Excludes merger/asset disposition expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020 Nonaccrual loans current:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 164



21



1,128



413



285

Home equity loans 268



154



366



481



592

Consumer loans 225



207



234



214



77

Commercial real estate loans 146,304



20,317



22,610



30,677



14,337

Commercial loans 6,361



16,027



6,488



6,551



3,514

Total nonaccrual loans current $ 153,322



36,726



30,826



38,336



18,805

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 1,261



647



60



61



691

Home equity loans 340



338



445



247



159

Consumer loans 254



301



230



335



143

Commercial real estate loans 965



1,416



692



2,372



496

Commercial loans 1,538



87



57



—



—

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 4,358



2,789



1,484



3,015



1,489

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 813



767



576



1,013



218

Home equity loans 417



190



618



960



539

Consumer loans 649



583



781



666



488

Commercial real estate loans 1,877



714



2,745



163



2,096

Commercial loans 7,919



48



15



768



37

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 11,675



2,302



4,735



3,570



3,378

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 9,333



14,489



14,750



15,369



10,457

Home equity loans 7,044



8,441



7,845



7,060



5,816

Consumer loans 3,625



5,473



5,352



6,896



3,459

Commercial real estate loans 29,737



25,287



35,496



29,729



25,342

Commercial loans 4,860



7,325



6,310



11,535



16,685

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 54,599



61,015



69,753



70,589



61,759

Total nonaccrual loans $ 223,954



102,832



106,798



115,510



85,431

Total nonaccrual loans $ 223,954



102,832



106,798



115,510



85,431

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 197



585



495



77



31

Nonperforming loans 224,151



103,417



107,293



115,587



85,462

Real estate owned, net 1,738



2,232



2,575



1,897



1,075

Nonperforming assets $ 225,889



105,649



109,868



117,484



86,537

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring * $ 7,390



10,704



17,120



17,562



17,375

Accruing troubled debt restructuring 20,120



21,431



17,684



17,888



15,977

Total troubled debt restructuring $ 27,510



32,135



34,804



35,450



33,352





















Nonperforming loans to total loans 2.16 %

0.98 %

1.00 %

1.06 %

0.97 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.58 %

0.77 %

0.80 %

0.85 %

0.81 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.20 %

1.27 %

1.30 %

1.29 %

1.05 % Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances 1.24 %

1.32 %

1.36 %

1.36 %

N/A Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 55.32 %

129.99 %

130.68 %

121.63 %

108.70 %



* Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

At March 31, 2021

Pass

Special

mention *

Substandard **

Doubtful ***

Loss

Loans

receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,950,103



—



21,575



—



—



2,971,678

Home equity loans

1,396,757



—



10,767



—



—



1,407,524

Consumer loans

1,547,502



—



6,853



—



—



1,554,355

Total Personal Banking

5,894,362



—



39,195



—



—



5,933,557

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,801,082



120,345



368,009



—



—



3,289,436

Commercial loans

1,061,884



22,623



60,540



—



—



1,145,047

Total Commercial Banking

3,862,966



142,968



428,549



—



—



4,434,483

Total loans

$ 9,757,328



142,968



467,744



—



—



10,368,040

At December 31, 2020























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,042,544



—



25,577



—



—



3,068,121

Home equity loans

1,455,474



—



12,262



—



—



1,467,736

Consumer loans

1,499,004



—



8,989



—



—



1,507,993

Total Personal Banking

5,997,022



—



46,828



—



—



6,043,850

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,852,705



108,021



385,163



—



—



3,345,889

Commercial loans

1,092,498



41,278



57,334



—



—



1,191,110

Total Commercial Banking

3,945,203



149,299



442,497



—



—



4,536,999

Total loans

$ 9,942,225



149,299



489,325



—



—



10,580,849

At September 30, 2020























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,117,442



—



25,927



—



—



3,143,369

Home equity loans

1,471,919



—



12,446



—



—



1,484,365

Consumer loans

1,478,109



—



8,974



—



—



1,487,083

Total Personal Banking

6,067,470



—



47,347



—



—



6,114,817

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,850,611



110,073



359,059



—



—



3,319,743

Commercial loans

1,255,255



40,631



51,406



—



—



1,347,292

Total Commercial Banking

4,105,866



150,704



410,465



—



—



4,667,035

Total loans

$ 10,173,336



150,704



457,812



—



—



10,781,852

At June 30, 2020























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,196,304



—



26,451



—



—



3,222,755

Home equity loans

1,438,339



—



12,031



—



—



1,450,370

Consumer loans

1,508,129



—



9,990



—



—



1,518,119

Total Personal Banking

6,142,772



—



48,472



—



—



6,191,244

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

3,034,984



72,755



199,993



1,092



—



3,308,824

Commercial loans

1,270,279



41,458



42,692



4,290



—



1,358,719

Total Commercial Banking

4,305,263



114,213



242,685



5,382



—



4,667,543

Total loans

$ 10,448,035



114,213



291,157



5,382



—



10,858,787

At March 31, 2020























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,830,596



—



7,690



—



—



2,838,286

Home equity loans

1,345,052



—



8,211



—



—



1,353,263

Consumer loans

1,174,067



—



3,988



—



—



1,178,055

Total Personal Banking

5,349,715



—



19,889



—



—



5,369,604

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,537,736



73,967



143,765



—



—



2,755,468

Commercial loans

618,267



43,071



50,464



—



—



711,802

Total Commercial Banking

3,156,003



117,038



194,229



—



—



3,467,270

Total loans

$ 8,505,718



117,038



214,118



—



—



8,836,874







* Includes $26.4 million, $31.3 million, $34.7 million, $37.4 million, and $13.1 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively. ** Includes $143.2 million, $153.2 million, $129.2 million, $108.2 million, and $56.8 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively. *** Includes $1.1 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2020.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



March 31,

2021

*

December 31,

2020

*

September 30,

2020

*

June 30,

2020

*

March 31,

2020

* (Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)

























































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 248



$ 22,236



0.7 %

315



$ 28,797



0.9 %

17



$ 736



— %

15



$ 629



— %

358



$ 32,755



1.2 % Home equity loans 84



3,334



0.2 %

138



4,763



0.3 %

129



4,984



0.3 %

118



4,569



0.3 %

190



7,061



0.5 % Consumer loans 535



5,732



0.4 %

1,279



10,574



0.7 %

1,078



8,586



0.6 %

629



7,199



0.5 %

953



8,774



0.7 % Commercial real estate loans 33



12,240



0.4 %

43



10,923



0.3 %

28



5,090



0.2 %

46



14,177



0.4 %

58



12,895



0.5 % Commercial loans 16



3,032



0.3 %

37



6,405



0.5 %

19



1,797



0.1 %

12



1,242



0.1 %

35



7,545



1.1 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days 916



$ 46,574



0.4 %

1,812



$ 61,462



0.6 %

1,271



$ 21,193



0.2 %

820



$ 27,816



0.3 %

1,594



$ 69,030



0.8 %



























































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 26



$ 2,062



0.1 %

84



$ 5,083



0.2 %

65



$ 4,788



0.2 %

64



$ 5,364



0.2 %

11



$ 511



— % Home equity loans 31



953



0.1 %

47



1,656



0.1 %

56



1,860



0.1 %

59



2,326



0.2 %

65



2,652



0.2 % Consumer loans 169



1,868



0.1 %

322



2,742



0.2 %

323



3,049



0.2 %

258



2,916



0.2 %

265



2,610



0.2 % Commercial real estate loans 14



7,609



0.2 %

11



1,615



— %

14



4,212



0.1 %

18



3,913



0.1 %

12



2,981



0.1 % Commercial loans 12



8,979



0.8 %

10



864



0.1 %

7



357



— %

15



1,151



0.1 %

10



309



— % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days 252



$ 21,471



0.2 %

474



$ 11,960



0.1 %

465



$ 14,266



0.1 %

414



$ 15,670



0.1 %

363



$ 9,063



0.1 %



























































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **

























































Residential mortgage loans 121



$ 9,333



0.3 %

168



$ 14,489



0.5 %

168



$ 14,750



0.5 %

185



$ 15,369



0.5 %

129



$ 10,457



0.4 % Home equity loans 176



7,044



0.5 %

207



8,441



0.6 %

193



7,845



0.5 %

182



7,060



0.5 %

152



5,816



0.4 % Consumer loans 454



3,822



0.2 %

720



6,058



0.4 %

696



5,847



0.4 %

709



6,896



0.5 %

445



3,459



0.3 % Commercial real estate loans 113



29,737



0.9 %

119



25,287



0.8 %

136



35,496



1.1 %

149



29,729



0.9 %

139



25,342



0.9 % Commercial loans 31



4,860



0.4 %

37



7,325



0.6 %

34



6,310



0.5 %

47



11,535



0.8 %

51



16,685



0.2 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more 895



$ 54,796



0.5 %

1,251



$ 61,600



0.6 %

1,227



$ 70,248



0.7 %

1,272



$ 70,589



0.7 %

916



$ 61,759



0.7 %



























































Total loans delinquent 2,063



$ 122,841



1.2 %

3,537



$ 135,022



1.3 %

2,963



$ 105,707



1.0 %

2,506



$ 114,075



1.1 %

2,873



$ 139,852



1.6 %





* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding. ** Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $12.7 million, $6.6 million, $20.3 million, $18.0 million, and $298,000 at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Loans outstanding

The following table provides delinquency information for various loan sectors in our portfolio that are potentially vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic impacts at March 31, 2021:

At March 31, 2021 30-59 days delinquent

*

60-89 days delinquent

*

90 days or greater delinquent

*

Total delinquent

*

Current

*

Total loans receivable

* Restaurants/bars $ 310



— %

$ 355



— %

$ 759



— %

$ 1,424



— %

$ 103,097



1.0 %

$ 104,521



1.0 % Hotels/hospitality 4,285



— %

367



— %

7,963



0.1 %

12,615



0.1 %

166,694



1.6 %

179,309



1.7 % Gyms and fitness —



— %

—



— %

—



— %

—



— %

4,590



— %

4,590



— % Transportation 275



— %

14



— %

296



— %

585



— %

70,994



0.7 %

71,579



0.7 % Oil and gas —



— %

—



— %

—



— %

—



— %

9,200



0.1 %

9,200



0.1 % Residential care facilities 1,250



— %

—



— %

—



— %

1,250



— %

246,561



2.4 %

247,811



2.4 % Retail buildings 1,692



— %

—



— %

938



— %

2,630



— %

445,102



4.3 %

447,732



4.3 % Education/student housing —



— %

1,389



— %

441



— %

1,830



— %

138,536



1.3 %

140,366



1.4 % Construction/development:













































Education/student housing —



— %

—



— %

—



— %

—



— %

53,903



0.5 %

53,903



0.5 % Hotels/hospitality —



— %

—



— %

—



— %

—



— %

25,639



0.2 %

25,639



0.2 % Residential care facilities 3,450



— %

—



— %

—



— %

3,450



— %

30,144



0.3 %

33,594



0.3 % All other construction/development 319



— %

804



— %

4,193



— %

5,316



0.1 %

178,109



1.7 %

183,425



1.8 % All other sectors 34,993



0.3 %

18,542



0.2 %

40,206



0.4 %

93,741



0.9 %

8,772,630



84.6 %

8,866,371



85.5 % Total loans $ 46,574



0.4 %

$ 21,471



0.2 %

$ 54,796



0.5 %

$ 122,841



1.2 %

$ 10,245,199



98.8 %

$ 10,368,040



100.0 %

* Percent of total loans outstanding.

Loan deferrals

The following table represents loans that entered into and are currently in a deferment offered by the Company to aid customers in the COVID-19 pandemic as of March 31, 2021.





Balance as of December 31, 2020

Loans returned to full payment status, net of payments

New loans entered into a deferral

Balance as of March 31, 2021



Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

*

Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

* Residential mortgage loans

43

$ 6,442



0.2 %

42



$ 6,119



29



$ 4,484



30



$ 4,807



0.2 % Home equity loans

41

2,615



0.2 %

40



2,560



21



1,096



22



1,151



0.1 % Consumer loans

83

1,299



0.1 %

83



1,299



21



546



21



546



— % Commercial real estate loans

34

118,212



3.5 %

29



80,666



20



6,068



25



43,614



1.3 % Commercial loans

22

1,332



0.1 %

21



1,301



59



3,633



60



3,664



0.3 % Total loans

223

$ 129,900



1.2 %

215



$ 91,945



150



$ 15,827



158



$ 53,782 **

0.5 %

* Percent of total loans outstanding by the respective total amount of that type of loan. ** As of March 31, 2021, $53.6 million of loan deferrals expire in Q2 2021 and $150,000 of loan deferrals expire in Q3 2021. Of the $53.8 total loan deferrals, $37.1 million are in the hospitality industry.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020 Beginning balance $ 134,427



140,209



140,586



92,897



57,941

CECL adoption —



—



—



—



10,792

Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration —



—



—



8,845



—

Provision (5,620)



(2,230)



6,818



51,750



27,637

Charge-offs residential mortgage (855)



(407)



(129)



(38)



(343)

Charge-offs home equity (228)



(58)



(88)



(173)



(289)

Charge-offs consumer (2,603)



(2,623)



(3,356)



(3,191)



(3,488)

Charge-offs commercial real estate (4,626)



(2,770)



(532)



(690)



(331)

Charge-offs commercial (54)



(156)



(4,892)



(10,349)



(815)

Recoveries 3,556



2,462



1,802



1,535



1,793

Ending balance $ 123,997



134,427



140,209



140,586



92,897

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.19 %

0.13 %

0.27 %

0.51 %

0.16 %



March 31, 2021

Originated loans

Acquired loans

Total loans

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve Residential mortgage loans $ 2,693,075



5,117



278,603



744



2,971,678



5,861

Home equity loans 1,138,718



3,984



268,806



1,257



1,407,524



5,241

Consumer loans 1,351,401



15,026



202,954



2,425



1,554,355



17,451

Personal Banking Loans 5,183,194



24,127



750,363



4,426



5,933,557



28,553

Commercial real estate loans 2,568,567



60,874



720,869



16,085



3,289,436



76,959

Commercial loans 1,011,722



10,571



133,325



7,914



1,145,047



18,485

Commercial Banking Loans 3,580,289



71,445



854,194



23,999



4,434,483



95,444

Total Loans $ 8,763,483



95,572



1,604,557



28,425



10,368,040



123,997



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.

Quarter ended

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h) Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 3,007,439



26,366



3.51 %

$ 3,089,916



27,503



3.56 %

$ 3,176,436



28,769



3.62 %

$ 3,092,392



29,019



3.75 %

$ 2,845,483



28,062



3.94 % Home equity loans 1,432,009



12,815



3.63 %

1,472,527



13,535



3.66 %

1,479,429



13,732



3.69 %

1,415,091



13,806



3.92 %

1,345,059



14,801



4.43 % Consumer loans 1,463,284



14,566



4.04 %

1,444,860



15,874



4.37 %

1,437,828



15,851



4.39 %

1,375,130



14,993



4.39 %

1,123,336



12,160



4.35 % Commercial real estate loans 3,313,892



38,471



4.64 %

3,317,418



37,965



4.48 %

3,306,386



36,887



4.37 %

3,156,749



34,595



4.34 %

2,747,419



31,437



4.53 % Commercial loans 1,189,812



10,566



3.55 %

1,325,047



11,414



3.37 %

1,377,223



12,603



3.58 %

1,161,228



11,269



3.84 %

712,621



8,856



4.92 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 10,406,436



102,784



4.01 %

10,649,768



106,291



3.97 %

10,777,302



107,842



3.98 %

10,200,590



103,682



4.09 %

8,773,918



95,316



4.37 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,324,558



4,200



1.27 %

1,166,739



4,551



1.56 %

1,004,803



4,651



1.85 %

714,657



4,038



2.26 %

668,470



4,175



2.50 % Investment securities (c) (d) 331,358



1,381



1.67 %

252,898



1,380



2.18 %

216,081



1,336



2.47 %

170,309



1,244



2.92 %

144,152



881



2.44 % FHLB stock, at cost 21,811



116



2.17 %

23,346



192



3.27 %

25,595



218



3.39 %

22,192



309



5.60 %

15,931



262



6.61 % Other interest-earning deposits 801,119



183



0.09 %

632,494



178



0.11 %

791,601



221



0.11 %

623,870



185



0.12 %

34,697



135



1.54 % Total interest-earning assets 12,885,282



108,664



3.42 %

12,725,245



112,592



3.52 %

12,815,382



114,268



3.55 %

11,731,618



109,458



3.75 %

9,637,168



100,769



4.21 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 1,102,477











1,066,609











1,088,273











1,858,513











960,303









Total assets $ 13,987,759











$ 13,791,854











$ 13,903,655











$ 13,590,131











$ 10,597,471









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits $ 2,118,030



625



0.12 %

$ 2,028,155



617



0.12 %

$ 2,015,604



648



0.13 %

$ 1,884,202



648



0.14 %

$ 1,611,111



727



0.18 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,783,429



429



0.06 %

2,699,515



476



0.07 %

2,680,591



763



0.11 %

2,428,060



812



0.13 %

1,915,871



1,307



0.27 % Money market deposit accounts 2,497,495



657



0.11 %

2,426,513



960



0.16 %

2,347,097



1,347



0.23 %

2,204,810



1,600



0.29 %

1,921,243



3,088



0.65 % Time deposits 1,583,525



3,803



0.97 %

1,676,094



4,660



1.11 %

1,782,350



5,685



1.27 %

1,761,260



6,276



1.43 %

1,528,891



6,281



1.65 % Borrowed funds (f) 267,163



1,412



2.14 %

352,392



1,469



1.66 %

420,715



717



0.68 %

371,700



296



0.32 %

240,118



709



1.19 % Junior subordinated debentures 128,817



642



1.99 %

128,752



659



2.00 %

128,658



720



2.19 %

127,472



837



2.60 %

121,809



1,038



3.37 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,378,459



7,568



0.33 %

9,311,421



8,841



0.38 %

9,375,015



9,880



0.42 %

8,777,504



10,469



0.48 %

7,339,043



13,150



0.72 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,805,206











2,675,986











2,703,266











2,401,368











1,640,180









Noninterest-bearing liabilities 265,667











253,966











284,440











882,391











268,139









Total liabilities 12,449,332











12,241,373











12,362,721











12,061,263











9,247,362









Shareholders' equity 1,538,427











1,550,481











1,540,934











1,528,868











1,350,109









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,987,759











$ 13,791,854











$ 13,903,655











$ 13,590,131











$ 10,597,471









Net interest income/Interest rate spread



101,096



3.09 %





103,751



3.14 %





104,388



3.13 %





98,989



3.27 %





87,619



3.48 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,506,823







3.18 %

$ 3,413,824







3.26 %

$ 3,440,367







3.26 %

$ 2,954,114







3.38 %

$ 2,298,125







3.66 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.37X









1.37X









1.37X









1.34X









1.31X













(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings, collateralized borrowings and subordinated debt. (g) Average cost of deposits were 0.19%, 0.23%, 0.29%, 0.35%, and 0.53%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans - 3.99%, 3.94%, 3.96%, 4.06%, and 4.35%, respectively, Investment securities - 1.46%, 1.78%, 2.00%, 2.36%, and 2.31%, respectively, Interest-earning assets - 3.40%, 3.48%, 3.52%, 3.72%, and 4.19%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.07%, 3.11%, 3.10%, 3.24%, and 3.47%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.16%, 3.23%, 3.23%, 3.34%, and 3.64%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.northwest.com

