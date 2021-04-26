Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend Increase
WARREN, Pa., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $40.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $32.3 million compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $7.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were 10.61% and 1.17% compared to 2.37% and 0.30% for the same quarter last year.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend by 5.3% to $0.20 per share payable on May 17, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 6, 2021. This is the 106th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of March 31, 2021, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.5%.
In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "We are extremely pleased with the current quarter results beginning once again with strong fee income led by our mortgage banking operations. We are also delighted to report that our credit loss provision decreased significantly from prior year and prior quarter as we continue to see economic forecasts improve. From a credit quality perspective, delinquencies continue to be well maintained while payment deferrals on loans declined to just $53.8 million, or 0.5% of the loan portfolio, at March 31, 2021 as compared to $129.9 million at December 31, 2020. Despite the increase in nonperforming loans, or loans for which the accrual of interest has ceased, by $120.7 million during the quarter, classified loans declined from the December quarter by $21.6 million, or 4.4%, indicating that these potential problem loans had already previously been identified and an adequate reserve has already been allocated."
Mr. Seiffert continued, "During the first quarter, we also announced the divestiture of our insurance business to a very qualified and compassionate buyer in USI Insurance Services. As we assessed this business line for the past several years, it became clear that we were not going to be able to scale this business line in a meaningful way and that our resources and capital are better spent on our core banking businesses. The sale is expected to close during the second quarter."
Net interest income increased by $13.2 million, or 15.2%, to $100.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $87.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, largely due to a $7.3 million, or 7.7%, increase in interest income on loans receivable. This increase in interest income on loans was mainly due to an increase of $1.633 billion, or 18.6%, in the average balance of loans, primarily as a result of the acquisition of MutualBank during the second quarter of 2020. Also contributing to this increase in net interest income was a decrease of $5.9 million, or 51.6%, in interest expense on deposits due to a decline in market interest rates when compared to the prior year, resulting in a decrease in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from 0.72% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Despite the overall increase in net interest income, net interest margin decreased to 3.18% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from 3.66% for the same quarter last year as interest earning asset yields decreased to 3.42% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from 4.21% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Contributing to the overall decline in average asset yield was the increase in average cash balances of $766.4 million, earning just 0.09%, due to deposit growth associated with Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loan funds and consumer stimulus checks, as well as the overall decrease in market interest rates beginning with the decrease in the targeted federal funds rate of 1.25% by the Federal Reserve in March of 2020.
The provision for credit losses decreased by $33.3 million due to a current period credit of $5.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to a provision expense of $27.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 because of a release in the allowance for credit losses due to continued improvements in economic forecasts. Total classified loans increased by $253.6 million to $467.7 million, or 4.51% of total loans, at March 31, 2021 from $214.1 million, or 2.42% of total loans, as of March 31, 2020. This increase was primarily due to the downgrade of commercial loans in certain industries impacted by COVID-19.
Noninterest income increased by $4.0 million, or 14.2%, to $32.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $28.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This increase was primarily due to the increase in mortgage banking income of $4.8 million to $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This increase was due to continued efforts to expand our secondary market sales capabilities over the last year, as well as an interest rate environment conducive to refinance activity and attractive secondary market pricing. In addition, trust and other financial services income increased $1.5 million, or 29.7%, as a result of additional fee income from the MutualBank acquisition. Slightly offsetting these increases was a decrease in service charges and fees of $2.7 million, or 18.0%, due to the impact of the Durbin amendment on our interchange fees which came into effect in the second half of 2020.
Noninterest expense increased by $7.6 million, or 9.6%, to $86.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $78.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This increase resulted primarily from an increase of $4.5 million, or 10.5%, in compensation and employee benefits due primarily to the addition of MutualBank employees during the second quarter of 2020. Also contributing to this increase was an increase of $2.3 million, or 20.8%, in processing expenses as we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure and as activity-driven utilization fees for online and mobile banking has increased. Professional services expense increased $1.8 million, or 62.9%, due to the utilization of third-party experts to recruit talent and assist with our digital strategy rollout. Premises and occupancy costs increased $1.3 million, or 18.0%, over the prior year due primarily to additional snow removal costs. Lastly, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance premiums increased $1.3 million due to assessment credits received in the previous year.
The provision for income taxes increased by $10.6 million to $11.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $1.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 due to higher income before income taxes.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank, which is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2021, Northwest operated 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.
Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
979,290
|
736,277
|
276,454
|
Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,430,352, $1,375,685 and $749,703, respectively)
|
1,430,131
|
1,398,941
|
765,579
|
Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $593,232, $179,666 and $17,968, respectively)
|
604,284
|
178,887
|
17,208
|
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
|
3,013,705
|
2,314,105
|
1,059,241
|
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale
|
46,270
|
58,786
|
6,426
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
2,925,408
|
3,009,335
|
2,831,860
|
Home equity loans
|
1,407,524
|
1,467,736
|
1,353,263
|
Consumer loans
|
1,554,355
|
1,507,993
|
1,178,055
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
3,289,436
|
3,345,889
|
2,755,468
|
Commercial loans
|
1,145,047
|
1,191,110
|
711,802
|
Total loans receivable
|
10,368,040
|
10,580,849
|
8,836,874
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(123,997)
|
(134,427)
|
(92,897)
|
Loans receivable, net
|
10,244,043
|
10,446,422
|
8,743,977
|
FHLB stock, at cost
|
21,861
|
21,748
|
13,131
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
28,732
|
35,554
|
25,531
|
Real estate owned, net
|
1,738
|
2,232
|
1,075
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
158,784
|
161,538
|
147,427
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
252,599
|
253,951
|
190,127
|
Goodwill
|
382,356
|
382,279
|
346,103
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
18,342
|
19,936
|
21,425
|
Other assets
|
148,196
|
168,503
|
133,159
|
Total assets
|
$
|
14,270,356
|
13,806,268
|
10,681,196
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Liabilities
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
3,000,019
|
2,716,224
|
1,736,622
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
2,826,461
|
2,755,950
|
1,975,830
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
2,521,881
|
2,437,539
|
1,946,113
|
Savings deposits
|
2,229,214
|
2,047,424
|
1,640,414
|
Time deposits
|
1,535,519
|
1,642,096
|
1,493,756
|
Total deposits
|
12,113,094
|
11,599,233
|
8,792,735
|
Borrowed funds
|
253,617
|
283,044
|
191,599
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
128,859
|
128,794
|
121,813
|
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
|
44,024
|
45,230
|
47,154
|
Accrued interest payable
|
659
|
2,054
|
834
|
Other liabilities
|
189,109
|
209,210
|
185,269
|
Total liabilities
|
12,729,362
|
12,267,565
|
9,339,404
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,222,648, 127,019,452, and 106,933,483 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
1,272
|
1,270
|
1,069
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,018,822
|
1,015,502
|
808,250
|
Retained earnings
|
571,612
|
555,480
|
561,380
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(50,712)
|
(33,549)
|
(28,907)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
1,540,994
|
1,538,703
|
1,341,792
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
14,270,356
|
13,806,268
|
10,681,196
|
Equity to assets
|
10.80
|
%
|
11.14
|
%
|
12.56
|
%
|
Tangible common equity to assets*
|
8.22
|
%
|
8.48
|
%
|
9.45
|
%
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
12.11
|
12.11
|
12.55
|
Tangible book value per share*
|
$
|
8.96
|
8.95
|
9.11
|
Closing market price per share
|
$
|
14.45
|
12.74
|
11.57
|
Full time equivalent employees
|
2,443
|
2,421
|
2,223
|
Number of banking offices
|
170
|
170
|
178
|
* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Quarter ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Interest income:
|
Loans receivable
|
$
|
102,318
|
105,681
|
107,241
|
103,012
|
94,973
|
Mortgage-backed securities
|
4,200
|
4,551
|
4,652
|
4,038
|
4,175
|
Taxable investment securities
|
634
|
471
|
427
|
439
|
648
|
Tax-free investment securities
|
575
|
656
|
655
|
564
|
185
|
FHLB stock dividends
|
116
|
192
|
218
|
309
|
262
|
Interest-earning deposits
|
183
|
178
|
221
|
185
|
135
|
Total interest income
|
108,026
|
111,729
|
113,414
|
108,547
|
100,378
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
5,514
|
6,714
|
8,443
|
9,336
|
11,403
|
Borrowed funds
|
2,054
|
2,127
|
1,437
|
1,133
|
1,747
|
Total interest expense
|
7,568
|
8,841
|
9,880
|
10,469
|
13,150
|
Net interest income
|
100,458
|
102,888
|
103,534
|
98,078
|
87,228
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(5,620)
|
(2,230)
|
6,818
|
51,750
|
27,637
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
106,078
|
105,118
|
96,716
|
46,328
|
59,591
|
Noninterest income:
|
Gain/(loss) on sale of investments
|
(21)
|
75
|
(12)
|
(8)
|
181
|
Gain on sale of loans
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,302
|
Service charges and fees
|
12,394
|
13,074
|
14,354
|
13,069
|
15,116
|
Trust and other financial services income
|
6,484
|
5,722
|
5,376
|
4,823
|
5,001
|
Insurance commission income
|
2,546
|
2,034
|
2,331
|
2,395
|
2,372
|
Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net
|
(42)
|
114
|
(32)
|
(97)
|
(91)
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
1,736
|
1,330
|
1,576
|
1,248
|
1,036
|
Mortgage banking income
|
6,020
|
7,120
|
11,055
|
12,022
|
1,194
|
Other operating income
|
2,836
|
2,654
|
2,022
|
2,044
|
1,865
|
Total noninterest income
|
31,953
|
32,123
|
36,670
|
35,496
|
27,976
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Compensation and employee benefits
|
47,239
|
48,209
|
47,371
|
40,049
|
42,746
|
Premises and occupancy costs
|
8,814
|
7,614
|
8,342
|
7,195
|
7,471
|
Office operations
|
3,165
|
4,009
|
4,626
|
3,711
|
3,382
|
Collections expense
|
616
|
893
|
1,264
|
644
|
474
|
Processing expenses
|
13,456
|
12,186
|
15,042
|
11,680
|
11,142
|
Marketing expenses
|
1,980
|
1,994
|
2,147
|
2,047
|
1,507
|
Federal deposit insurance premiums
|
1,307
|
1,651
|
1,498
|
1,618
|
—
|
Professional services
|
4,582
|
3,599
|
3,246
|
2,825
|
2,812
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,594
|
1,664
|
1,781
|
1,760
|
1,651
|
Real estate owned expense
|
75
|
64
|
111
|
89
|
95
|
Merger/asset disposition expense
|
9
|
7,238
|
1,414
|
9,679
|
2,458
|
Other expenses
|
3,354
|
3,728
|
27
|
7,866
|
4,873
|
Total noninterest expense
|
86,191
|
92,849
|
86,869
|
89,163
|
78,611
|
Income/(loss) before income taxes
|
51,840
|
44,392
|
46,517
|
(7,339)
|
8,956
|
Income tax expense/(benefit)
|
11,603
|
9,327
|
8,467
|
(1,139)
|
1,017
|
Net income/(loss)
|
$
|
40,237
|
35,065
|
38,050
|
(6,200)
|
7,939
|
Basic earnings/(loss) per share
|
$
|
0.32
|
0.28
|
0.30
|
(0.05)
|
0.08
|
Diluted earnings/(loss) per share
|
$
|
0.32
|
0.28
|
0.30
|
(0.05)
|
0.07
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
126,182,409
|
126,713,429
|
126,855,810
|
121,480,563
|
105,882,553
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
126,700,024
|
126,728,602
|
126,855,810
|
121,480,563
|
106,148,247
|
Annualized return on average equity
|
10.61
|
%
|
9.00
|
%
|
9.82
|
%
|
(1.63)
|
%
|
2.37
|
%
|
Annualized return on average assets
|
1.17
|
%
|
1.01
|
%
|
1.09
|
%
|
(0.18)
|
%
|
0.30
|
%
|
Annualized return on tangible common equity **
|
14.31
|
%
|
12.27
|
%
|
13.28
|
%
|
(2.22)
|
%
|
3.28
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio *
|
63.88
|
%
|
62.18
|
%
|
59.68
|
%
|
58.19
|
%
|
64.67
|
%
|
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *
|
2.45
|
%
|
2.42
|
%
|
2.39
|
%
|
2.30
|
%
|
2.83
|
%
|
* Excludes merger/asset disposition expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).
|
** Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Nonaccrual loans current:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
164
|
21
|
1,128
|
413
|
285
|
Home equity loans
|
268
|
154
|
366
|
481
|
592
|
Consumer loans
|
225
|
207
|
234
|
214
|
77
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
146,304
|
20,317
|
22,610
|
30,677
|
14,337
|
Commercial loans
|
6,361
|
16,027
|
6,488
|
6,551
|
3,514
|
Total nonaccrual loans current
|
$
|
153,322
|
36,726
|
30,826
|
38,336
|
18,805
|
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
1,261
|
647
|
60
|
61
|
691
|
Home equity loans
|
340
|
338
|
445
|
247
|
159
|
Consumer loans
|
254
|
301
|
230
|
335
|
143
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
965
|
1,416
|
692
|
2,372
|
496
|
Commercial loans
|
1,538
|
87
|
57
|
—
|
—
|
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
|
$
|
4,358
|
2,789
|
1,484
|
3,015
|
1,489
|
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
813
|
767
|
576
|
1,013
|
218
|
Home equity loans
|
417
|
190
|
618
|
960
|
539
|
Consumer loans
|
649
|
583
|
781
|
666
|
488
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
1,877
|
714
|
2,745
|
163
|
2,096
|
Commercial loans
|
7,919
|
48
|
15
|
768
|
37
|
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
|
$
|
11,675
|
2,302
|
4,735
|
3,570
|
3,378
|
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
9,333
|
14,489
|
14,750
|
15,369
|
10,457
|
Home equity loans
|
7,044
|
8,441
|
7,845
|
7,060
|
5,816
|
Consumer loans
|
3,625
|
5,473
|
5,352
|
6,896
|
3,459
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
29,737
|
25,287
|
35,496
|
29,729
|
25,342
|
Commercial loans
|
4,860
|
7,325
|
6,310
|
11,535
|
16,685
|
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more
|
$
|
54,599
|
61,015
|
69,753
|
70,589
|
61,759
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
223,954
|
102,832
|
106,798
|
115,510
|
85,431
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
223,954
|
102,832
|
106,798
|
115,510
|
85,431
|
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
|
197
|
585
|
495
|
77
|
31
|
Nonperforming loans
|
224,151
|
103,417
|
107,293
|
115,587
|
85,462
|
Real estate owned, net
|
1,738
|
2,232
|
2,575
|
1,897
|
1,075
|
Nonperforming assets
|
$
|
225,889
|
105,649
|
109,868
|
117,484
|
86,537
|
Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *
|
$
|
7,390
|
10,704
|
17,120
|
17,562
|
17,375
|
Accruing troubled debt restructuring
|
20,120
|
21,431
|
17,684
|
17,888
|
15,977
|
Total troubled debt restructuring
|
$
|
27,510
|
32,135
|
34,804
|
35,450
|
33,352
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
2.16
|
%
|
0.98
|
%
|
1.00
|
%
|
1.06
|
%
|
0.97
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
1.58
|
%
|
0.77
|
%
|
0.80
|
%
|
0.85
|
%
|
0.81
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|
1.20
|
%
|
1.27
|
%
|
1.30
|
%
|
1.29
|
%
|
1.05
|
%
|
Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances
|
1.24
|
%
|
1.32
|
%
|
1.36
|
%
|
1.36
|
%
|
N/A
|
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|
55.32
|
%
|
129.99
|
%
|
130.68
|
%
|
121.63
|
%
|
108.70
|
%
|
* Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
At March 31, 2021
|
Pass
|
Special
|
Substandard **
|
Doubtful ***
|
Loss
|
Loans
|
Personal Banking:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
2,950,103
|
—
|
21,575
|
—
|
—
|
2,971,678
|
Home equity loans
|
1,396,757
|
—
|
10,767
|
—
|
—
|
1,407,524
|
Consumer loans
|
1,547,502
|
—
|
6,853
|
—
|
—
|
1,554,355
|
Total Personal Banking
|
5,894,362
|
—
|
39,195
|
—
|
—
|
5,933,557
|
Commercial Banking:
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
2,801,082
|
120,345
|
368,009
|
—
|
—
|
3,289,436
|
Commercial loans
|
1,061,884
|
22,623
|
60,540
|
—
|
—
|
1,145,047
|
Total Commercial Banking
|
3,862,966
|
142,968
|
428,549
|
—
|
—
|
4,434,483
|
Total loans
|
$
|
9,757,328
|
142,968
|
467,744
|
—
|
—
|
10,368,040
|
At December 31, 2020
|
Personal Banking:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
3,042,544
|
—
|
25,577
|
—
|
—
|
3,068,121
|
Home equity loans
|
1,455,474
|
—
|
12,262
|
—
|
—
|
1,467,736
|
Consumer loans
|
1,499,004
|
—
|
8,989
|
—
|
—
|
1,507,993
|
Total Personal Banking
|
5,997,022
|
—
|
46,828
|
—
|
—
|
6,043,850
|
Commercial Banking:
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
2,852,705
|
108,021
|
385,163
|
—
|
—
|
3,345,889
|
Commercial loans
|
1,092,498
|
41,278
|
57,334
|
—
|
—
|
1,191,110
|
Total Commercial Banking
|
3,945,203
|
149,299
|
442,497
|
—
|
—
|
4,536,999
|
Total loans
|
$
|
9,942,225
|
149,299
|
489,325
|
—
|
—
|
10,580,849
|
At September 30, 2020
|
Personal Banking:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
3,117,442
|
—
|
25,927
|
—
|
—
|
3,143,369
|
Home equity loans
|
1,471,919
|
—
|
12,446
|
—
|
—
|
1,484,365
|
Consumer loans
|
1,478,109
|
—
|
8,974
|
—
|
—
|
1,487,083
|
Total Personal Banking
|
6,067,470
|
—
|
47,347
|
—
|
—
|
6,114,817
|
Commercial Banking:
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
2,850,611
|
110,073
|
359,059
|
—
|
—
|
3,319,743
|
Commercial loans
|
1,255,255
|
40,631
|
51,406
|
—
|
—
|
1,347,292
|
Total Commercial Banking
|
4,105,866
|
150,704
|
410,465
|
—
|
—
|
4,667,035
|
Total loans
|
$
|
10,173,336
|
150,704
|
457,812
|
—
|
—
|
10,781,852
|
At June 30, 2020
|
Personal Banking:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
3,196,304
|
—
|
26,451
|
—
|
—
|
3,222,755
|
Home equity loans
|
1,438,339
|
—
|
12,031
|
—
|
—
|
1,450,370
|
Consumer loans
|
1,508,129
|
—
|
9,990
|
—
|
—
|
1,518,119
|
Total Personal Banking
|
6,142,772
|
—
|
48,472
|
—
|
—
|
6,191,244
|
Commercial Banking:
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
3,034,984
|
72,755
|
199,993
|
1,092
|
—
|
3,308,824
|
Commercial loans
|
1,270,279
|
41,458
|
42,692
|
4,290
|
—
|
1,358,719
|
Total Commercial Banking
|
4,305,263
|
114,213
|
242,685
|
5,382
|
—
|
4,667,543
|
Total loans
|
$
|
10,448,035
|
114,213
|
291,157
|
5,382
|
—
|
10,858,787
|
At March 31, 2020
|
Personal Banking:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
2,830,596
|
—
|
7,690
|
—
|
—
|
2,838,286
|
Home equity loans
|
1,345,052
|
—
|
8,211
|
—
|
—
|
1,353,263
|
Consumer loans
|
1,174,067
|
—
|
3,988
|
—
|
—
|
1,178,055
|
Total Personal Banking
|
5,349,715
|
—
|
19,889
|
—
|
—
|
5,369,604
|
Commercial Banking:
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
2,537,736
|
73,967
|
143,765
|
—
|
—
|
2,755,468
|
Commercial loans
|
618,267
|
43,071
|
50,464
|
—
|
—
|
711,802
|
Total Commercial Banking
|
3,156,003
|
117,038
|
194,229
|
—
|
—
|
3,467,270
|
Total loans
|
$
|
8,505,718
|
117,038
|
214,118
|
—
|
—
|
8,836,874
|
*
|
Includes $26.4 million, $31.3 million, $34.7 million, $37.4 million, and $13.1 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively.
|
**
|
Includes $143.2 million, $153.2 million, $129.2 million, $108.2 million, and $56.8 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively.
|
***
|
Includes $1.1 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2020.
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
March 31,
|
*
|
December 31,
|
*
|
September 30,
|
*
|
June 30,
|
*
|
March 31,
|
*
|
(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)
|
Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
248
|
$
|
22,236
|
0.7
|
%
|
315
|
$
|
28,797
|
0.9
|
%
|
17
|
$
|
736
|
—
|
%
|
15
|
$
|
629
|
—
|
%
|
358
|
$
|
32,755
|
1.2
|
%
|
Home equity loans
|
84
|
3,334
|
0.2
|
%
|
138
|
4,763
|
0.3
|
%
|
129
|
4,984
|
0.3
|
%
|
118
|
4,569
|
0.3
|
%
|
190
|
7,061
|
0.5
|
%
|
Consumer loans
|
535
|
5,732
|
0.4
|
%
|
1,279
|
10,574
|
0.7
|
%
|
1,078
|
8,586
|
0.6
|
%
|
629
|
7,199
|
0.5
|
%
|
953
|
8,774
|
0.7
|
%
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
33
|
12,240
|
0.4
|
%
|
43
|
10,923
|
0.3
|
%
|
28
|
5,090
|
0.2
|
%
|
46
|
14,177
|
0.4
|
%
|
58
|
12,895
|
0.5
|
%
|
Commercial loans
|
16
|
3,032
|
0.3
|
%
|
37
|
6,405
|
0.5
|
%
|
19
|
1,797
|
0.1
|
%
|
12
|
1,242
|
0.1
|
%
|
35
|
7,545
|
1.1
|
%
|
Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
|
916
|
$
|
46,574
|
0.4
|
%
|
1,812
|
$
|
61,462
|
0.6
|
%
|
1,271
|
$
|
21,193
|
0.2
|
%
|
820
|
$
|
27,816
|
0.3
|
%
|
1,594
|
$
|
69,030
|
0.8
|
%
|
Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
26
|
$
|
2,062
|
0.1
|
%
|
84
|
$
|
5,083
|
0.2
|
%
|
65
|
$
|
4,788
|
0.2
|
%
|
64
|
$
|
5,364
|
0.2
|
%
|
11
|
$
|
511
|
—
|
%
|
Home equity loans
|
31
|
953
|
0.1
|
%
|
47
|
1,656
|
0.1
|
%
|
56
|
1,860
|
0.1
|
%
|
59
|
2,326
|
0.2
|
%
|
65
|
2,652
|
0.2
|
%
|
Consumer loans
|
169
|
1,868
|
0.1
|
%
|
322
|
2,742
|
0.2
|
%
|
323
|
3,049
|
0.2
|
%
|
258
|
2,916
|
0.2
|
%
|
265
|
2,610
|
0.2
|
%
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
14
|
7,609
|
0.2
|
%
|
11
|
1,615
|
—
|
%
|
14
|
4,212
|
0.1
|
%
|
18
|
3,913
|
0.1
|
%
|
12
|
2,981
|
0.1
|
%
|
Commercial loans
|
12
|
8,979
|
0.8
|
%
|
10
|
864
|
0.1
|
%
|
7
|
357
|
—
|
%
|
15
|
1,151
|
0.1
|
%
|
10
|
309
|
—
|
%
|
Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
|
252
|
$
|
21,471
|
0.2
|
%
|
474
|
$
|
11,960
|
0.1
|
%
|
465
|
$
|
14,266
|
0.1
|
%
|
414
|
$
|
15,670
|
0.1
|
%
|
363
|
$
|
9,063
|
0.1
|
%
|
Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
121
|
$
|
9,333
|
0.3
|
%
|
168
|
$
|
14,489
|
0.5
|
%
|
168
|
$
|
14,750
|
0.5
|
%
|
185
|
$
|
15,369
|
0.5
|
%
|
129
|
$
|
10,457
|
0.4
|
%
|
Home equity loans
|
176
|
7,044
|
0.5
|
%
|
207
|
8,441
|
0.6
|
%
|
193
|
7,845
|
0.5
|
%
|
182
|
7,060
|
0.5
|
%
|
152
|
5,816
|
0.4
|
%
|
Consumer loans
|
454
|
3,822
|
0.2
|
%
|
720
|
6,058
|
0.4
|
%
|
696
|
5,847
|
0.4
|
%
|
709
|
6,896
|
0.5
|
%
|
445
|
3,459
|
0.3
|
%
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
113
|
29,737
|
0.9
|
%
|
119
|
25,287
|
0.8
|
%
|
136
|
35,496
|
1.1
|
%
|
149
|
29,729
|
0.9
|
%
|
139
|
25,342
|
0.9
|
%
|
Commercial loans
|
31
|
4,860
|
0.4
|
%
|
37
|
7,325
|
0.6
|
%
|
34
|
6,310
|
0.5
|
%
|
47
|
11,535
|
0.8
|
%
|
51
|
16,685
|
0.2
|
%
|
Total loans delinquent 90 days or more
|
895
|
$
|
54,796
|
0.5
|
%
|
1,251
|
$
|
61,600
|
0.6
|
%
|
1,227
|
$
|
70,248
|
0.7
|
%
|
1,272
|
$
|
70,589
|
0.7
|
%
|
916
|
$
|
61,759
|
0.7
|
%
|
Total loans delinquent
|
2,063
|
$
|
122,841
|
1.2
|
%
|
3,537
|
$
|
135,022
|
1.3
|
%
|
2,963
|
$
|
105,707
|
1.0
|
%
|
2,506
|
$
|
114,075
|
1.1
|
%
|
2,873
|
$
|
139,852
|
1.6
|
%
|
*
|
Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.
|
**
|
Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $12.7 million, $6.6 million, $20.3 million, $18.0 million, and $298,000 at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively.
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Loans outstanding
|
At March 31, 2021
|
30-59 days
delinquent
|
*
|
60-89 days
delinquent
|
*
|
90 days
or greater
delinquent
|
*
|
Total
delinquent
|
*
|
Current
|
*
|
Total
loans
receivable
|
*
|
Restaurants/bars
|
$
|
310
|
—
|
%
|
$
|
355
|
—
|
%
|
$
|
759
|
—
|
%
|
$
|
1,424
|
—
|
%
|
$
|
103,097
|
1.0
|
%
|
$
|
104,521
|
1.0
|
%
|
Hotels/hospitality
|
4,285
|
—
|
%
|
367
|
—
|
%
|
7,963
|
0.1
|
%
|
12,615
|
0.1
|
%
|
166,694
|
1.6
|
%
|
179,309
|
1.7
|
%
|
Gyms and fitness
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
4,590
|
—
|
%
|
4,590
|
—
|
%
|
Transportation
|
275
|
—
|
%
|
14
|
—
|
%
|
296
|
—
|
%
|
585
|
—
|
%
|
70,994
|
0.7
|
%
|
71,579
|
0.7
|
%
|
Oil and gas
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
9,200
|
0.1
|
%
|
9,200
|
0.1
|
%
|
Residential care facilities
|
1,250
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
1,250
|
—
|
%
|
246,561
|
2.4
|
%
|
247,811
|
2.4
|
%
|
Retail buildings
|
1,692
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
938
|
—
|
%
|
2,630
|
—
|
%
|
445,102
|
4.3
|
%
|
447,732
|
4.3
|
%
|
Education/student housing
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
1,389
|
—
|
%
|
441
|
—
|
%
|
1,830
|
—
|
%
|
138,536
|
1.3
|
%
|
140,366
|
1.4
|
%
|
Construction/development:
|
Education/student housing
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
53,903
|
0.5
|
%
|
53,903
|
0.5
|
%
|
Hotels/hospitality
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
25,639
|
0.2
|
%
|
25,639
|
0.2
|
%
|
Residential care facilities
|
3,450
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
3,450
|
—
|
%
|
30,144
|
0.3
|
%
|
33,594
|
0.3
|
%
|
All other construction/development
|
319
|
—
|
%
|
804
|
—
|
%
|
4,193
|
—
|
%
|
5,316
|
0.1
|
%
|
178,109
|
1.7
|
%
|
183,425
|
1.8
|
%
|
All other sectors
|
34,993
|
0.3
|
%
|
18,542
|
0.2
|
%
|
40,206
|
0.4
|
%
|
93,741
|
0.9
|
%
|
8,772,630
|
84.6
|
%
|
8,866,371
|
85.5
|
%
|
Total loans
|
$
|
46,574
|
0.4
|
%
|
$
|
21,471
|
0.2
|
%
|
$
|
54,796
|
0.5
|
%
|
$
|
122,841
|
1.2
|
%
|
$
|
10,245,199
|
98.8
|
%
|
$
|
10,368,040
|
100.0
|
%
|
* Percent of total loans outstanding.
|
Loan deferrals
|
Balance as of
December 31, 2020
|
Loans returned to full payment status, net of payments
|
New loans entered into
a deferral
|
Balance as of
March 31, 2021
|
Number of loans
|
Outstanding principal balance
|
*
|
Number of loans
|
Outstanding principal balance
|
Number of loans
|
Outstanding principal balance
|
Number of loans
|
Outstanding principal balance
|
*
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
43
|
$
|
6,442
|
0.2
|
%
|
42
|
$
|
6,119
|
29
|
$
|
4,484
|
30
|
$
|
4,807
|
0.2
|
%
|
Home equity loans
|
41
|
2,615
|
0.2
|
%
|
40
|
2,560
|
21
|
1,096
|
22
|
1,151
|
0.1
|
%
|
Consumer loans
|
83
|
1,299
|
0.1
|
%
|
83
|
1,299
|
21
|
546
|
21
|
546
|
—
|
%
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
34
|
118,212
|
3.5
|
%
|
29
|
80,666
|
20
|
6,068
|
25
|
43,614
|
1.3
|
%
|
Commercial loans
|
22
|
1,332
|
0.1
|
%
|
21
|
1,301
|
59
|
3,633
|
60
|
3,664
|
0.3
|
%
|
Total loans
|
223
|
$
|
129,900
|
1.2
|
%
|
215
|
$
|
91,945
|
150
|
$
|
15,827
|
158
|
$
|
53,782
|
**
|
0.5
|
%
|
* Percent of total loans outstanding by the respective total amount of that type of loan.
|
** As of March 31, 2021, $53.6 million of loan deferrals expire in Q2 2021 and $150,000 of loan deferrals expire in Q3 2021. Of the $53.8 total loan deferrals, $37.1 million are in the hospitality industry.
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Quarter ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Beginning balance
|
$
|
134,427
|
140,209
|
140,586
|
92,897
|
57,941
|
CECL adoption
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
10,792
|
Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
8,845
|
—
|
Provision
|
(5,620)
|
(2,230)
|
6,818
|
51,750
|
27,637
|
Charge-offs residential mortgage
|
(855)
|
(407)
|
(129)
|
(38)
|
(343)
|
Charge-offs home equity
|
(228)
|
(58)
|
(88)
|
(173)
|
(289)
|
Charge-offs consumer
|
(2,603)
|
(2,623)
|
(3,356)
|
(3,191)
|
(3,488)
|
Charge-offs commercial real estate
|
(4,626)
|
(2,770)
|
(532)
|
(690)
|
(331)
|
Charge-offs commercial
|
(54)
|
(156)
|
(4,892)
|
(10,349)
|
(815)
|
Recoveries
|
3,556
|
2,462
|
1,802
|
1,535
|
1,793
|
Ending balance
|
$
|
123,997
|
134,427
|
140,209
|
140,586
|
92,897
|
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
|
0.19
|
%
|
0.13
|
%
|
0.27
|
%
|
0.51
|
%
|
0.16
|
%
|
March 31, 2021
|
Originated loans
|
Acquired loans
|
Total loans
|
Balance
|
Reserve
|
Balance
|
Reserve
|
Balance
|
Reserve
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
2,693,075
|
5,117
|
278,603
|
744
|
2,971,678
|
5,861
|
Home equity loans
|
1,138,718
|
3,984
|
268,806
|
1,257
|
1,407,524
|
5,241
|
Consumer loans
|
1,351,401
|
15,026
|
202,954
|
2,425
|
1,554,355
|
17,451
|
Personal Banking Loans
|
5,183,194
|
24,127
|
750,363
|
4,426
|
5,933,557
|
28,553
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
2,568,567
|
60,874
|
720,869
|
16,085
|
3,289,436
|
76,959
|
Commercial loans
|
1,011,722
|
10,571
|
133,325
|
7,914
|
1,145,047
|
18,485
|
Commercial Banking Loans
|
3,580,289
|
71,445
|
854,194
|
23,999
|
4,434,483
|
95,444
|
Total Loans
|
$
|
8,763,483
|
95,572
|
1,604,557
|
28,425
|
10,368,040
|
123,997
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
|
Quarter ended
|
March 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
Average
balance
|
Interest
|
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
|
Average
balance
|
Interest
|
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
|
Average
balance
|
Interest
|
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
|
Average
balance
|
Interest
|
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
|
Average
balance
|
Interest
|
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
|
Assets:
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
3,007,439
|
26,366
|
3.51
|
%
|
$
|
3,089,916
|
27,503
|
3.56
|
%
|
$
|
3,176,436
|
28,769
|
3.62
|
%
|
$
|
3,092,392
|
29,019
|
3.75
|
%
|
$
|
2,845,483
|
28,062
|
3.94
|
%
|
Home equity loans
|
1,432,009
|
12,815
|
3.63
|
%
|
1,472,527
|
13,535
|
3.66
|
%
|
1,479,429
|
13,732
|
3.69
|
%
|
1,415,091
|
13,806
|
3.92
|
%
|
1,345,059
|
14,801
|
4.43
|
%
|
Consumer loans
|
1,463,284
|
14,566
|
4.04
|
%
|
1,444,860
|
15,874
|
4.37
|
%
|
1,437,828
|
15,851
|
4.39
|
%
|
1,375,130
|
14,993
|
4.39
|
%
|
1,123,336
|
12,160
|
4.35
|
%
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
3,313,892
|
38,471
|
4.64
|
%
|
3,317,418
|
37,965
|
4.48
|
%
|
3,306,386
|
36,887
|
4.37
|
%
|
3,156,749
|
34,595
|
4.34
|
%
|
2,747,419
|
31,437
|
4.53
|
%
|
Commercial loans
|
1,189,812
|
10,566
|
3.55
|
%
|
1,325,047
|
11,414
|
3.37
|
%
|
1,377,223
|
12,603
|
3.58
|
%
|
1,161,228
|
11,269
|
3.84
|
%
|
712,621
|
8,856
|
4.92
|
%
|
Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
|
10,406,436
|
102,784
|
4.01
|
%
|
10,649,768
|
106,291
|
3.97
|
%
|
10,777,302
|
107,842
|
3.98
|
%
|
10,200,590
|
103,682
|
4.09
|
%
|
8,773,918
|
95,316
|
4.37
|
%
|
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
|
1,324,558
|
4,200
|
1.27
|
%
|
1,166,739
|
4,551
|
1.56
|
%
|
1,004,803
|
4,651
|
1.85
|
%
|
714,657
|
4,038
|
2.26
|
%
|
668,470
|
4,175
|
2.50
|
%
|
Investment securities (c) (d)
|
331,358
|
1,381
|
1.67
|
%
|
252,898
|
1,380
|
2.18
|
%
|
216,081
|
1,336
|
2.47
|
%
|
170,309
|
1,244
|
2.92
|
%
|
144,152
|
881
|
2.44
|
%
|
FHLB stock, at cost
|
21,811
|
116
|
2.17
|
%
|
23,346
|
192
|
3.27
|
%
|
25,595
|
218
|
3.39
|
%
|
22,192
|
309
|
5.60
|
%
|
15,931
|
262
|
6.61
|
%
|
Other interest-earning deposits
|
801,119
|
183
|
0.09
|
%
|
632,494
|
178
|
0.11
|
%
|
791,601
|
221
|
0.11
|
%
|
623,870
|
185
|
0.12
|
%
|
34,697
|
135
|
1.54
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
12,885,282
|
108,664
|
3.42
|
%
|
12,725,245
|
112,592
|
3.52
|
%
|
12,815,382
|
114,268
|
3.55
|
%
|
11,731,618
|
109,458
|
3.75
|
%
|
9,637,168
|
100,769
|
4.21
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
|
1,102,477
|
1,066,609
|
1,088,273
|
1,858,513
|
960,303
|
Total assets
|
$
|
13,987,759
|
$
|
13,791,854
|
$
|
13,903,655
|
$
|
13,590,131
|
$
|
10,597,471
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Savings deposits
|
$
|
2,118,030
|
625
|
0.12
|
%
|
$
|
2,028,155
|
617
|
0.12
|
%
|
$
|
2,015,604
|
648
|
0.13
|
%
|
$
|
1,884,202
|
648
|
0.14
|
%
|
$
|
1,611,111
|
727
|
0.18
|
%
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
2,783,429
|
429
|
0.06
|
%
|
2,699,515
|
476
|
0.07
|
%
|
2,680,591
|
763
|
0.11
|
%
|
2,428,060
|
812
|
0.13
|
%
|
1,915,871
|
1,307
|
0.27
|
%
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
2,497,495
|
657
|
0.11
|
%
|
2,426,513
|
960
|
0.16
|
%
|
2,347,097
|
1,347
|
0.23
|
%
|
2,204,810
|
1,600
|
0.29
|
%
|
1,921,243
|
3,088
|
0.65
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
1,583,525
|
3,803
|
0.97
|
%
|
1,676,094
|
4,660
|
1.11
|
%
|
1,782,350
|
5,685
|
1.27
|
%
|
1,761,260
|
6,276
|
1.43
|
%
|
1,528,891
|
6,281
|
1.65
|
%
|
Borrowed funds (f)
|
267,163
|
1,412
|
2.14
|
%
|
352,392
|
1,469
|
1.66
|
%
|
420,715
|
717
|
0.68
|
%
|
371,700
|
296
|
0.32
|
%
|
240,118
|
709
|
1.19
|
%
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
128,817
|
642
|
1.99
|
%
|
128,752
|
659
|
2.00
|
%
|
128,658
|
720
|
2.19
|
%
|
127,472
|
837
|
2.60
|
%
|
121,809
|
1,038
|
3.37
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
9,378,459
|
7,568
|
0.33
|
%
|
9,311,421
|
8,841
|
0.38
|
%
|
9,375,015
|
9,880
|
0.42
|
%
|
8,777,504
|
10,469
|
0.48
|
%
|
7,339,043
|
13,150
|
0.72
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
|
2,805,206
|
2,675,986
|
2,703,266
|
2,401,368
|
1,640,180
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
265,667
|
253,966
|
284,440
|
882,391
|
268,139
|
Total liabilities
|
12,449,332
|
12,241,373
|
12,362,721
|
12,061,263
|
9,247,362
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,538,427
|
1,550,481
|
1,540,934
|
1,528,868
|
1,350,109
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
13,987,759
|
$
|
13,791,854
|
$
|
13,903,655
|
$
|
13,590,131
|
$
|
10,597,471
|
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
|
101,096
|
3.09
|
%
|
103,751
|
3.14
|
%
|
104,388
|
3.13
|
%
|
98,989
|
3.27
|
%
|
87,619
|
3.48
|
%
|
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
|
$
|
3,506,823
|
3.18
|
%
|
$
|
3,413,824
|
3.26
|
%
|
$
|
3,440,367
|
3.26
|
%
|
$
|
2,954,114
|
3.38
|
%
|
$
|
2,298,125
|
3.66
|
%
|
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|
1.37X
|
1.37X
|
1.37X
|
1.34X
|
1.31X
|
(a)
|
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
|
(b)
|
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.
|
(c)
|
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
|
(d)
|
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
|
(e)
|
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
|
(f)
|
Average balances include FHLB borrowings, collateralized borrowings and subordinated debt.
|
(g)
|
Average cost of deposits were 0.19%, 0.23%, 0.29%, 0.35%, and 0.53%, respectively.
|
(h)
|
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans - 3.99%, 3.94%, 3.96%, 4.06%, and 4.35%, respectively, Investment securities - 1.46%, 1.78%, 2.00%, 2.36%, and 2.31%, respectively, Interest-earning assets - 3.40%, 3.48%, 3.52%, 3.72%, and 4.19%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.07%, 3.11%, 3.10%, 3.24%, and 3.47%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.16%, 3.23%, 3.23%, 3.34%, and 3.64%, respectively.
