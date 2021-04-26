Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend Increase

WARREN, Pa., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $40.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.  This represents an increase of $32.3 million compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $7.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.  The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were 10.61% and 1.17% compared to 2.37% and 0.30% for the same quarter last year. 

(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend by 5.3% to $0.20 per share payable on May 17, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 6, 2021.  This is the 106th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend.  Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of March 31, 2021, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.5%.

In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "We are extremely pleased with the current quarter results beginning once again with strong fee income led by our mortgage banking operations.  We are also delighted to report that our credit loss provision decreased significantly from prior year and prior quarter as we continue to see economic forecasts improve.  From a credit quality perspective, delinquencies continue to be well maintained while payment deferrals on loans declined to just $53.8 million, or 0.5% of the loan portfolio, at March 31, 2021 as compared to $129.9 million at December 31, 2020.  Despite the increase in nonperforming loans, or loans for which the accrual of interest has ceased, by $120.7 million during the quarter, classified loans declined from the December quarter by $21.6 million, or 4.4%, indicating that these potential problem loans had already previously been identified and an adequate reserve has already been allocated."

Mr. Seiffert continued, "During the first quarter, we also announced the divestiture of our insurance business to a very qualified and compassionate buyer in USI Insurance Services. As we assessed this business line for the past several years, it became clear that we were not going to be able to scale this business line in a meaningful way and that our resources and capital are better spent on our core banking businesses.  The sale is expected to close during the second quarter."

Net interest income increased by $13.2 million, or 15.2%, to $100.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $87.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, largely due to a $7.3 million, or 7.7%, increase in interest income on loans receivable.  This increase in interest income on loans was mainly due to an increase of $1.633 billion, or 18.6%, in the average balance of loans, primarily as a result of the acquisition of MutualBank during the second quarter of 2020.  Also contributing to this increase in net interest income was a decrease of $5.9 million, or 51.6%, in interest expense on deposits due to a decline in market interest rates when compared to the prior year, resulting in a decrease in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from 0.72% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Despite the overall increase in net interest income, net interest margin decreased to 3.18% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from 3.66% for the same quarter last year as interest earning asset yields decreased to 3.42% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from 4.21% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Contributing to the overall decline in average asset yield was the increase in average cash balances of $766.4 million, earning just 0.09%, due to deposit growth associated with Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loan funds and consumer stimulus checks, as well as the overall decrease in market interest rates beginning with the decrease in the targeted federal funds rate of 1.25% by the Federal Reserve in March of 2020.

The provision for credit losses decreased by $33.3 million due to a current period credit of $5.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to a provision expense of $27.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 because of a release in the allowance for credit losses due to continued improvements in economic forecasts.  Total classified loans increased by $253.6 million to $467.7 million, or 4.51% of total loans, at March 31, 2021 from $214.1 million, or 2.42% of total loans, as of March 31, 2020.  This increase was primarily due to the downgrade of commercial loans in certain industries impacted by COVID-19. 

Noninterest income increased by $4.0 million, or 14.2%, to $32.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $28.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  This increase was primarily due to the increase in mortgage banking income of $4.8 million to $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This increase was due to continued efforts to expand our secondary market sales capabilities over the last year, as well as an interest rate environment conducive to refinance activity and attractive secondary market pricing. In addition, trust and other financial services income increased $1.5 million, or 29.7%, as a result of additional fee income from the MutualBank acquisition. Slightly offsetting these increases was a decrease in service charges and fees of $2.7 million, or 18.0%, due to the impact of the Durbin amendment on our interchange fees which came into effect in the second half of 2020.

Noninterest expense increased by $7.6 million, or 9.6%, to $86.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $78.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  This increase resulted primarily from an increase of $4.5 million, or 10.5%, in compensation and employee benefits due primarily to the addition of MutualBank employees during the second quarter of 2020.  Also contributing to this increase was an increase of $2.3 million, or 20.8%, in processing expenses as we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure and as activity-driven utilization fees for online and mobile banking has increased.  Professional services expense increased $1.8 million, or 62.9%, due to the utilization of third-party experts to recruit talent and assist with our digital strategy rollout. Premises and occupancy costs increased $1.3 million, or 18.0%, over the prior year due primarily to additional snow removal costs. Lastly, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance premiums increased $1.3 million due to assessment credits received in the previous year.

The provision for income taxes increased by $10.6 million to $11.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $1.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 due to higher income before income taxes.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank, which is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2021, Northwest operated 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism.  Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

March 31,
2020

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

979,290

736,277

276,454

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,430,352, $1,375,685 and $749,703, respectively)

1,430,131

1,398,941

765,579

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $593,232, $179,666 and $17,968, respectively)

604,284

178,887

17,208

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

3,013,705

2,314,105

1,059,241






Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale

46,270

58,786

6,426

Residential mortgage loans

2,925,408

3,009,335

2,831,860

Home equity loans

1,407,524

1,467,736

1,353,263

Consumer loans

1,554,355

1,507,993

1,178,055

Commercial real estate loans

3,289,436

3,345,889

2,755,468

Commercial loans

1,145,047

1,191,110

711,802

Total loans receivable

10,368,040

10,580,849

8,836,874

Allowance for credit losses

(123,997)

(134,427)

(92,897)

Loans receivable, net

10,244,043

10,446,422

8,743,977






FHLB stock, at cost

21,861

21,748

13,131

Accrued interest receivable

28,732

35,554

25,531

Real estate owned, net

1,738

2,232

1,075

Premises and equipment, net

158,784

161,538

147,427

Bank-owned life insurance

252,599

253,951

190,127

Goodwill

382,356

382,279

346,103

Other intangible assets, net

18,342

19,936

21,425

Other assets

148,196

168,503

133,159

Total assets

$

14,270,356

13,806,268

10,681,196

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

3,000,019

2,716,224

1,736,622

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,826,461

2,755,950

1,975,830

Money market deposit accounts

2,521,881

2,437,539

1,946,113

Savings deposits

2,229,214

2,047,424

1,640,414

Time deposits

1,535,519

1,642,096

1,493,756

Total deposits

12,113,094

11,599,233

8,792,735






Borrowed funds

253,617

283,044

191,599

Junior subordinated debentures

128,859

128,794

121,813

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

44,024

45,230

47,154

Accrued interest payable

659

2,054

834

Other liabilities

189,109

209,210

185,269

Total liabilities

12,729,362

12,267,565

9,339,404

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued






Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,222,648, 127,019,452, and 106,933,483 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,272

1,270

1,069

Additional paid-in capital

1,018,822

1,015,502

808,250

Retained earnings

571,612

555,480

561,380

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(50,712)

(33,549)

(28,907)

Total shareholders' equity

1,540,994

1,538,703

1,341,792

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,270,356

13,806,268

10,681,196






Equity to assets

10.80

%

11.14

%

12.56

%

Tangible common equity to assets*

8.22

%

8.48

%

9.45

%

Book value per share

$

12.11

12.11

12.55

Tangible book value per share*

$

8.96

8.95

9.11

Closing market price per share

$

14.45

12.74

11.57

Full time equivalent employees

2,443

2,421

2,223

Number of banking offices

170

170

178

*   Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020





Interest income:








Loans receivable

$

102,318

105,681

107,241

103,012

94,973

Mortgage-backed securities

4,200

4,551

4,652

4,038

4,175

Taxable investment securities

634

471

427

439

648

Tax-free investment securities

575

656

655

564

185

FHLB stock dividends

116

192

218

309

262

Interest-earning deposits

183

178

221

185

135

Total interest income

108,026

111,729

113,414

108,547

100,378

Interest expense:








Deposits

5,514

6,714

8,443

9,336

11,403

Borrowed funds

2,054

2,127

1,437

1,133

1,747

Total interest expense

7,568

8,841

9,880

10,469

13,150

Net interest income

100,458

102,888

103,534

98,078

87,228

   Provision for credit losses

(5,620)

(2,230)

6,818

51,750

27,637

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

106,078

105,118

96,716

46,328

59,591

Noninterest income:








Gain/(loss) on sale of investments

(21)

75

(12)

(8)

181

Gain on sale of loans









1,302

Service charges and fees

12,394

13,074

14,354

13,069

15,116

Trust and other financial services income

6,484

5,722

5,376

4,823

5,001

Insurance commission income

2,546

2,034

2,331

2,395

2,372

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

(42)

114

(32)

(97)

(91)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,736

1,330

1,576

1,248

1,036

Mortgage banking income

6,020

7,120

11,055

12,022

1,194

Other operating income

2,836

2,654

2,022

2,044

1,865

Total noninterest income

31,953

32,123

36,670

35,496

27,976

Noninterest expense:








Compensation and employee benefits

47,239

48,209

47,371

40,049

42,746

Premises and occupancy costs

8,814

7,614

8,342

7,195

7,471

Office operations

3,165

4,009

4,626

3,711

3,382

Collections expense

616

893

1,264

644

474

Processing expenses

13,456

12,186

15,042

11,680

11,142

Marketing expenses

1,980

1,994

2,147

2,047

1,507

Federal deposit insurance premiums

1,307

1,651

1,498

1,618


Professional services

4,582

3,599

3,246

2,825

2,812

Amortization of intangible assets

1,594

1,664

1,781

1,760

1,651

Real estate owned expense

75

64

111

89

95

Merger/asset disposition expense

9

7,238

1,414

9,679

2,458

Other expenses

3,354

3,728

27

7,866

4,873

Total noninterest expense

86,191

92,849

86,869

89,163

78,611

Income/(loss) before income taxes

51,840

44,392

46,517

(7,339)

8,956

Income tax expense/(benefit)

11,603

9,327

8,467

(1,139)

1,017

Net income/(loss)

$

40,237

35,065

38,050

(6,200)

7,939










Basic earnings/(loss) per share

$

0.32

0.28

0.30

(0.05)

0.08

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share

$

0.32

0.28

0.30

(0.05)

0.07










Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

126,182,409

126,713,429

126,855,810

121,480,563

105,882,553

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

126,700,024

126,728,602

126,855,810

121,480,563

106,148,247










Annualized return on average equity

10.61

%

9.00

%

9.82

%

(1.63)

%

2.37

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.17

%

1.01

%

1.09

%

(0.18)

%

0.30

%

Annualized return on tangible common equity **

14.31

%

12.27

%

13.28

%

(2.22)

%

3.28

%










Efficiency ratio *

63.88

%

62.18

%

59.68

%

58.19

%

64.67

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *

2.45

%

2.42

%

2.39

%

2.30

%

2.83

%

*    Excludes merger/asset disposition expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**   Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

Nonaccrual loans current:








Residential mortgage loans

$

164

21

1,128

413

285

Home equity loans

268

154

366

481

592

Consumer loans

225

207

234

214

77

Commercial real estate loans

146,304

20,317

22,610

30,677

14,337

Commercial loans

6,361

16,027

6,488

6,551

3,514

Total nonaccrual loans current

$

153,322

36,726

30,826

38,336

18,805

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

1,261

647

60

61

691

Home equity loans

340

338

445

247

159

Consumer loans

254

301

230

335

143

Commercial real estate loans

965

1,416

692

2,372

496

Commercial loans

1,538

87

57




Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$

4,358

2,789

1,484

3,015

1,489

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

813

767

576

1,013

218

Home equity loans

417

190

618

960

539

Consumer loans

649

583

781

666

488

Commercial real estate loans

1,877

714

2,745

163

2,096

Commercial loans

7,919

48

15

768

37

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$

11,675

2,302

4,735

3,570

3,378

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








Residential mortgage loans

$

9,333

14,489

14,750

15,369

10,457

Home equity loans

7,044

8,441

7,845

7,060

5,816

Consumer loans

3,625

5,473

5,352

6,896

3,459

Commercial real estate loans

29,737

25,287

35,496

29,729

25,342

Commercial loans

4,860

7,325

6,310

11,535

16,685

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$

54,599

61,015

69,753

70,589

61,759

Total nonaccrual loans

$

223,954

102,832

106,798

115,510

85,431

Total nonaccrual loans

$

223,954

102,832

106,798

115,510

85,431

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

197

585

495

77

31

Nonperforming loans

224,151

103,417

107,293

115,587

85,462

Real estate owned, net

1,738

2,232

2,575

1,897

1,075

Nonperforming assets

$

225,889

105,649

109,868

117,484

86,537

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *

$

7,390

10,704

17,120

17,562

17,375

Accruing troubled debt restructuring

20,120

21,431

17,684

17,888

15,977

Total troubled debt restructuring

$

27,510

32,135

34,804

35,450

33,352










Nonperforming loans to total loans

2.16

%

0.98

%

1.00

%

1.06

%

0.97

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.58

%

0.77

%

0.80

%

0.85

%

0.81

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.20

%

1.27

%

1.30

%

1.29

%

1.05

%

Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances

1.24

%

1.32

%

1.36

%

1.36

%

N/A   

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

55.32

%

129.99

%

130.68

%

121.63

%

108.70

%

*    Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

At March 31, 2021

Pass

Special
mention *

Substandard **

Doubtful ***

Loss

Loans
receivable

Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,950,103



21,575





2,971,678

Home equity loans

1,396,757



10,767





1,407,524

Consumer loans

1,547,502



6,853





1,554,355

Total Personal Banking

5,894,362



39,195





5,933,557

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,801,082

120,345

368,009





3,289,436

Commercial loans

1,061,884

22,623

60,540





1,145,047

Total Commercial Banking

3,862,966

142,968

428,549





4,434,483

Total loans

$

9,757,328

142,968

467,744





10,368,040

At December 31, 2020











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

3,042,544



25,577





3,068,121

Home equity loans

1,455,474



12,262





1,467,736

Consumer loans

1,499,004



8,989





1,507,993

Total Personal Banking

5,997,022



46,828





6,043,850

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,852,705

108,021

385,163





3,345,889

Commercial loans

1,092,498

41,278

57,334





1,191,110

Total Commercial Banking

3,945,203

149,299

442,497





4,536,999

Total loans

$

9,942,225

149,299

489,325





10,580,849

At September 30, 2020











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

3,117,442



25,927





3,143,369

Home equity loans

1,471,919



12,446





1,484,365

Consumer loans

1,478,109



8,974





1,487,083

Total Personal Banking

6,067,470



47,347





6,114,817

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,850,611

110,073

359,059





3,319,743

Commercial loans

1,255,255

40,631

51,406





1,347,292

Total Commercial Banking

4,105,866

150,704

410,465





4,667,035

Total loans

$

10,173,336

150,704

457,812





10,781,852

At June 30, 2020











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

3,196,304



26,451





3,222,755

Home equity loans

1,438,339



12,031





1,450,370

Consumer loans

1,508,129



9,990





1,518,119

Total Personal Banking

6,142,772



48,472





6,191,244

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

3,034,984

72,755

199,993

1,092



3,308,824

Commercial loans

1,270,279

41,458

42,692

4,290



1,358,719

Total Commercial Banking

4,305,263

114,213

242,685

5,382



4,667,543

Total loans

$

10,448,035

114,213

291,157

5,382



10,858,787

At March 31, 2020











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,830,596



7,690





2,838,286

Home equity loans

1,345,052



8,211





1,353,263

Consumer loans

1,174,067



3,988





1,178,055

Total Personal Banking

5,349,715



19,889





5,369,604

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,537,736

73,967

143,765





2,755,468

Commercial loans

618,267

43,071

50,464





711,802

Total Commercial Banking

3,156,003

117,038

194,229





3,467,270

Total loans

$

8,505,718

117,038

214,118





8,836,874


*

Includes $26.4 million, $31.3 million, $34.7 million, $37.4 million, and $13.1 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively.

**

Includes $143.2 million, $153.2 million, $129.2 million, $108.2 million, and $56.8 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively.

*** 

Includes $1.1 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2020.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


March 31,
2021

*

December 31,
2020

*

September 30,
2020

*

June 30,
2020

*

March 31,
2020

*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)




























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

248

$

22,236

0.7

%

315

$

28,797

0.9

%

17

$

736

%

15

$

629

%

358

$

32,755

1.2

%

Home equity loans

84

3,334

0.2

%

138

4,763

0.3

%

129

4,984

0.3

%

118

4,569

0.3

%

190

7,061

0.5

%

Consumer loans

535

5,732

0.4

%

1,279

10,574

0.7

%

1,078

8,586

0.6

%

629

7,199

0.5

%

953

8,774

0.7

%

Commercial real estate loans

33

12,240

0.4

%

43

10,923

0.3

%

28

5,090

0.2

%

46

14,177

0.4

%

58

12,895

0.5

%

Commercial loans

16

3,032

0.3

%

37

6,405

0.5

%

19

1,797

0.1

%

12

1,242

0.1

%

35

7,545

1.1

%

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

916

$

46,574

0.4

%

1,812

$

61,462

0.6

%

1,271

$

21,193

0.2

%

820

$

27,816

0.3

%

1,594

$

69,030

0.8

%






























Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

26

$

2,062

0.1

%

84

$

5,083

0.2

%

65

$

4,788

0.2

%

64

$

5,364

0.2

%

11

$

511

%

Home equity loans

31

953

0.1

%

47

1,656

0.1

%

56

1,860

0.1

%

59

2,326

0.2

%

65

2,652

0.2

%

Consumer loans

169

1,868

0.1

%

322

2,742

0.2

%

323

3,049

0.2

%

258

2,916

0.2

%

265

2,610

0.2

%

Commercial real estate loans

14

7,609

0.2

%

11

1,615

%

14

4,212

0.1

%

18

3,913

0.1

%

12

2,981

0.1

%

Commercial loans

12

8,979

0.8

%

10

864

0.1

%

7

357

%

15

1,151

0.1

%

10

309

%

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

252

$

21,471

0.2

%

474

$

11,960

0.1

%

465

$

14,266

0.1

%

414

$

15,670

0.1

%

363

$

9,063

0.1

%






























Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **




























Residential mortgage loans

121

$

9,333

0.3

%

168

$

14,489

0.5

%

168

$

14,750

0.5

%

185

$

15,369

0.5

%

129

$

10,457

0.4

%

Home equity loans

176

7,044

0.5

%

207

8,441

0.6

%

193

7,845

0.5

%

182

7,060

0.5

%

152

5,816

0.4

%

Consumer loans

454

3,822

0.2

%

720

6,058

0.4

%

696

5,847

0.4

%

709

6,896

0.5

%

445

3,459

0.3

%

Commercial real estate loans

113

29,737

0.9

%

119

25,287

0.8

%

136

35,496

1.1

%

149

29,729

0.9

%

139

25,342

0.9

%

Commercial loans

31

4,860

0.4

%

37

7,325

0.6

%

34

6,310

0.5

%

47

11,535

0.8

%

51

16,685

0.2

%

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

895

$

54,796

0.5

%

1,251

$

61,600

0.6

%

1,227

$

70,248

0.7

%

1,272

$

70,589

0.7

%

916

$

61,759

0.7

%






























Total loans delinquent

2,063

$

122,841

1.2

%

3,537

$

135,022

1.3

%

2,963

$

105,707

1.0

%

2,506

$

114,075

1.1

%

2,873

$

139,852

1.6

%


Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $12.7 million, $6.6 million, $20.3 million, $18.0 million, and $298,000 at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively.

 

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

Loans outstanding
     The following table provides delinquency information for various loan sectors in our portfolio that are potentially vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic impacts at March 31, 2021:

At March 31, 2021

30-59 days

delinquent

*

60-89 days

delinquent

*

90 days

or greater

delinquent

*

Total

delinquent

*

Current

*

Total

loans

 receivable


*

Restaurants/bars

$

310

%

$

355

%

$

759

%

$

1,424

%

$

103,097

1.0

%

$

104,521

1.0

%

Hotels/hospitality

4,285

%

367

%

7,963

0.1

%

12,615

0.1

%

166,694

1.6

%

179,309

1.7

%

Gyms and fitness



%



%



%



%

4,590

%

4,590

%

Transportation

275

%

14

%

296

%

585

%

70,994

0.7

%

71,579

0.7

%

Oil and gas



%



%



%



%

9,200

0.1

%

9,200

0.1

%

Residential care facilities

1,250

%



%



%

1,250

%

246,561

2.4

%

247,811

2.4

%

Retail buildings

1,692

%



%

938

%

2,630

%

445,102

4.3

%

447,732

4.3

%

Education/student housing



%

1,389

%

441

%

1,830

%

138,536

1.3

%

140,366

1.4

%

Construction/development:






















   Education/student housing



%



%



%



%

53,903

0.5

%

53,903

0.5

%

   Hotels/hospitality



%



%



%



%

25,639

0.2

%

25,639

0.2

%

   Residential care facilities

3,450

%



%



%

3,450

%

30,144

0.3

%

33,594

0.3

%

   All other construction/development

319

%

804

%

4,193

%

5,316

0.1

%

178,109

1.7

%

183,425

1.8

%

All other sectors

34,993

0.3

%

18,542

0.2

%

40,206

0.4

%

93,741

0.9

%

8,772,630

84.6

%

8,866,371

85.5

%

   Total loans

$

46,574

0.4

%

$

21,471

0.2

%

$

54,796

0.5

%

$

122,841

1.2

%

$

10,245,199

98.8

%

$

10,368,040

100.0

%

*     Percent of total loans outstanding.

Loan deferrals
     The following table represents loans that entered into and are currently in a deferment offered by the Company to aid customers in the COVID-19 pandemic as of March 31, 2021.




Balance as of

December 31, 2020

Loans returned to full payment status, net of payments

New loans entered into

a deferral

Balance as of

March 31, 2021


Number of loans

 Outstanding principal balance

*

Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

*

Residential mortgage loans

43

$

6,442

0.2

%

42

$

6,119

29

$

4,484

30

$

4,807

0.2

%

Home equity loans

41

2,615

0.2

%

40

2,560

21

1,096

22

1,151

0.1

%

Consumer loans

83

1,299

0.1

%

83

1,299

21

546

21

546

%

Commercial real estate loans

34

118,212

3.5

%

29

80,666

20

6,068

25

43,614

1.3

%

Commercial loans

22

1,332

0.1

%

21

1,301

59

3,633

60

3,664

0.3

%

   Total loans

223

$

129,900

1.2

%

215

$

91,945

150

$

15,827

158

$

53,782

 **

0.5

%

*     Percent of total loans outstanding by the respective total amount of that type of loan.

**   As of March 31, 2021, $53.6 million of loan deferrals expire in Q2 2021 and $150,000 of loan deferrals expire in Q3 2021.  Of the $53.8 total loan deferrals, $37.1 million are in the hospitality industry.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


Quarter ended

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

Beginning balance

$

134,427

140,209

140,586

92,897

57,941

CECL adoption









10,792

Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration







8,845


Provision

(5,620)

(2,230)

6,818

51,750

27,637

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(855)

(407)

(129)

(38)

(343)

Charge-offs home equity

(228)

(58)

(88)

(173)

(289)

Charge-offs consumer

(2,603)

(2,623)

(3,356)

(3,191)

(3,488)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(4,626)

(2,770)

(532)

(690)

(331)

Charge-offs commercial

(54)

(156)

(4,892)

(10,349)

(815)

Recoveries

3,556

2,462

1,802

1,535

1,793

Ending balance

$

123,997

134,427

140,209

140,586

92,897

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.19

%

0.13

%

0.27

%

0.51

%

0.16

%

March 31, 2021

Originated loans

Acquired loans

Total loans

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Residential mortgage loans

$

2,693,075

5,117

278,603

744

2,971,678

5,861

Home equity loans

1,138,718

3,984

268,806

1,257

1,407,524

5,241

Consumer loans

1,351,401

15,026

202,954

2,425

1,554,355

17,451

Personal Banking Loans

5,183,194

24,127

750,363

4,426

5,933,557

28,553

Commercial real estate loans

2,568,567

60,874

720,869

16,085

3,289,436

76,959

Commercial loans

1,011,722

10,571

133,325

7,914

1,145,047

18,485

Commercial Banking Loans

3,580,289

71,445

854,194

23,999

4,434,483

95,444

Total Loans

$

8,763,483

95,572

1,604,557

28,425

10,368,040

123,997

 

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands) 

     The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages. 

Quarter ended 

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets:




























Interest-earning assets:




























Residential mortgage loans

$

3,007,439

26,366

3.51

%

$

3,089,916

27,503

3.56

%

$

3,176,436

28,769

3.62

%

$

3,092,392

29,019

3.75

%

$

2,845,483

28,062

3.94

%

Home equity loans

1,432,009

12,815

3.63

%

1,472,527

13,535

3.66

%

1,479,429

13,732

3.69

%

1,415,091

13,806

3.92

%

1,345,059

14,801

4.43

%

Consumer loans

1,463,284

14,566

4.04

%

1,444,860

15,874

4.37

%

1,437,828

15,851

4.39

%

1,375,130

14,993

4.39

%

1,123,336

12,160

4.35

%

Commercial real estate loans

3,313,892

38,471

4.64

%

3,317,418

37,965

4.48

%

3,306,386

36,887

4.37

%

3,156,749

34,595

4.34

%

2,747,419

31,437

4.53

%

Commercial loans

1,189,812

10,566

3.55

%

1,325,047

11,414

3.37

%

1,377,223

12,603

3.58

%

1,161,228

11,269

3.84

%

712,621

8,856

4.92

%

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,406,436

102,784

4.01

%

10,649,768

106,291

3.97

%

10,777,302

107,842

3.98

%

10,200,590

103,682

4.09

%

8,773,918

95,316

4.37

%

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,324,558

4,200

1.27

%

1,166,739

4,551

1.56

%

1,004,803

4,651

1.85

%

714,657

4,038

2.26

%

668,470

4,175

2.50

%

Investment securities (c) (d)

331,358

1,381

1.67

%

252,898

1,380

2.18

%

216,081

1,336

2.47

%

170,309

1,244

2.92

%

144,152

881

2.44

%

FHLB stock, at cost

21,811

116

2.17

%

23,346

192

3.27

%

25,595

218

3.39

%

22,192

309

5.60

%

15,931

262

6.61

%

Other interest-earning deposits

801,119

183

0.09

%

632,494

178

0.11

%

791,601

221

0.11

%

623,870

185

0.12

%

34,697

135

1.54

%

Total interest-earning assets

12,885,282

108,664

3.42

%

12,725,245

112,592

3.52

%

12,815,382

114,268

3.55

%

11,731,618

109,458

3.75

%

9,637,168

100,769

4.21

%

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

1,102,477





1,066,609





1,088,273





1,858,513





960,303




Total assets

$

13,987,759





$

13,791,854





$

13,903,655





$

13,590,131





$

10,597,471




Liabilities and shareholders' equity:




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




























Savings deposits

$

2,118,030

625

0.12

%

$

2,028,155

617

0.12

%

$

2,015,604

648

0.13

%

$

1,884,202

648

0.14

%

$

1,611,111

727

0.18

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,783,429

429

0.06

%

2,699,515

476

0.07

%

2,680,591

763

0.11

%

2,428,060

812

0.13

%

1,915,871

1,307

0.27

%

Money market deposit accounts

2,497,495

657

0.11

%

2,426,513

960

0.16

%

2,347,097

1,347

0.23

%

2,204,810

1,600

0.29

%

1,921,243

3,088

0.65

%

Time deposits

1,583,525

3,803

0.97

%

1,676,094

4,660

1.11

%

1,782,350

5,685

1.27

%

1,761,260

6,276

1.43

%

1,528,891

6,281

1.65

%

Borrowed funds (f)

267,163

1,412

2.14

%

352,392

1,469

1.66

%

420,715

717

0.68

%

371,700

296

0.32

%

240,118

709

1.19

%

Junior subordinated debentures

128,817

642

1.99

%

128,752

659

2.00

%

128,658

720

2.19

%

127,472

837

2.60

%

121,809

1,038

3.37

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,378,459

7,568

0.33

%

9,311,421

8,841

0.38

%

9,375,015

9,880

0.42

%

8,777,504

10,469

0.48

%

7,339,043

13,150

0.72

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,805,206





2,675,986





2,703,266





2,401,368





1,640,180




Noninterest-bearing liabilities

265,667





253,966





284,440





882,391





268,139




Total liabilities

12,449,332





12,241,373





12,362,721





12,061,263





9,247,362




Shareholders' equity

1,538,427





1,550,481





1,540,934





1,528,868





1,350,109




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,987,759





$

13,791,854





$

13,903,655





$

13,590,131





$

10,597,471




Net interest income/Interest rate spread

101,096

3.09

%


103,751

3.14

%


104,388

3.13

%


98,989

3.27

%


87,619

3.48

%

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$

3,506,823



3.18

%

$

3,413,824



3.26

%

$

3,440,367



3.26

%

$

2,954,114



3.38

%

$

2,298,125



3.66

%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.37X




1.37X




1.37X




1.34X




1.31X





(a)   

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b) 

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c)   

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d) 

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)  

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)  

Average balances include FHLB borrowings, collateralized borrowings and subordinated debt.

(g)   

Average cost of deposits were 0.19%, 0.23%, 0.29%, 0.35%, and 0.53%, respectively.

(h)  

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans - 3.99%, 3.94%, 3.96%, 4.06%, and 4.35%, respectively, Investment securities - 1.46%, 1.78%, 2.00%, 2.36%, and 2.31%, respectively, Interest-earning assets - 3.40%, 3.48%, 3.52%, 3.72%, and 4.19%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.07%, 3.11%, 3.10%, 3.24%, and 3.47%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.16%, 3.23%, 3.23%, 3.34%, and 3.64%, respectively.

