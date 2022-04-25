Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Apr 25, 2022, 09:00 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $28.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share.  This represents a decrease of $12.0 million, or 29.7%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $40.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.  The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were 7.17% and 0.80% compared to 10.61% and 1.17% for the same quarter last year.

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on May 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 5, 2022.  This is the 110th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of March 31, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.9%.

Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, added, "During the quarter we successfully deployed a portion of our liquidity by purchasing two separate loan packages to augment our own loan production and to capitalize on higher market yields.  These purchases included a $72 million small business equipment finance pool and a $138 million one- to four-family jumbo mortgage package.  We are also very pleased to report a continued favorable trend in expense management over the past five quarters which will be further enhanced by the previously announced consolidation of another 20 branches in early April with expected annual expense savings of approximately $8.0 million.  Asset quality metrics also continue to improve from March of last year with nonperforming and classified assets declining by $100.4 million and $147.9 million, respectively, and total delinquency and net charge-offs falling below pre-pandemic levels."

Mr. Seiffert continued "During the quarter our net interest income and net interest margin were once again impacted by the low interest rate environment and excess balance sheet liquidity, but we are encouraged by the recent increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve with market expectations of more rate increases throughout the remainder of the year."

Net interest income decreased by $9.8 million, or 9.8%, to $90.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from $100.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, due to a $14.1 million, or 13.8%, decrease in interest income on loans receivable.  This decrease in interest income on loans was due to a decrease of $507.7 million, or 4.9%, in the average balance of loans in addition to a reduction in the yield on loans to 3.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from 4.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.  Also, contributing to the reduction in yield and interest income on loans, was PPP fee accretion of just $1.2 million during the current quarter compared to $4.8 million in the same quarter last year.  Partially offsetting this decrease in interest income was a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $1.8 million, or 32.0%, primarily due to a decrease in our cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.25% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from 0.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as a result of low market interest rates over the past year.  Partially offsetting the decline in deposit interest rates was growth in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $180.2 million, or 1.9%.  The net effect of these changes, as well as the continued build of excess liquidity, caused the Company's net interest margin to decrease to 2.75% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from 3.18% for the same quarter last year.

 The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $147.9 million, or 31.6%, to $319.9 million, or 3.15% of total loans, at March 31, 2022 from $467.7 million, or 4.51% of total loans, at March 31, 2021.  Total delinquent loans also decreased to $75.4 million, or just 0.74% of loans receivable, at March 31, 2022 from $122.8 million, or 1.18% of gross loans, at March 31, 2021.  In addition, net charge-offs were just 0.06% during the current quarter compared to 0.19% during the same quarter last year.  As a result of these improvements in asset quality, the Company once again recognized a negative provision for credit losses of $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to a $5.6 million credit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Noninterest income decreased by $6.2 million, or 19.4%, to $25.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from $32.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.  This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $4.6 million, or 75.7%, to $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.  This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market.  In addition, there was a decrease in insurance commission income of $2.5 million, or 100.0% from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to the sale of the insurance business during the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense decreased by $4.2 million, or 4.9%, to $81.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $86.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This decrease primarily resulted from a $2.0 million, or 43.8%, decrease in professional services to $2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $4.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to the use of third-party experts to recruit talent and assist with our digital strategy rollout in the prior year.  Also contributing to this favorable variance was a decrease of $1.0 million, or 11.5%, in premises and occupancy costs to $7.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $8.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due primarily to the cost savings from the prior year's branch optimization initiative.  Lastly, other expense decreased $1.0 million, or 29.8%, to $2.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $3.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to the increase in the discount rate used to calculate our pension liability and related pension expense.  Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense of $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 due to the branch optimization initiative announced during the fourth quarter of 2021.   

The provision for income taxes decreased by $4.0 million, or 34.4%, to $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $11.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due primarily to a decrease in income before taxes in the current year.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2022, Northwest operated 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism.  Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021

Assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$     1,161,006

1,279,259

979,290

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,542,170, $1,565,002 and $1,430,352, respectively)

 

1,442,098

 

1,548,592

 

1,430,131

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $677,376, $751,513 and $593,232, respectively)

737,730

768,154

604,284

     Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

3,340,834

3,596,005

3,013,705

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale

19,272

25,056

46,270

Residential mortgage loans

3,102,617

2,969,564

2,925,408

Home equity loans

1,286,520

1,319,931

1,407,524

Consumer loans

1,895,981

1,838,748

1,554,355

Commercial real estate loans

2,959,893

3,015,484

3,289,436

Commercial loans

874,751

847,609

1,145,047

     Total loans receivable

10,139,034

10,016,392

10,368,040

Allowance for credit losses

(99,295)

(102,241)

(123,997)

     Loans receivable, net

10,039,739

9,914,151

10,244,043

FHLB stock, at cost

13,318

14,184

21,861

Accrued interest receivable

26,268

25,599

28,732

Real estate owned, net

929

873

1,738

Premises and equipment, net

149,970

156,524

158,784

Bank-owned life insurance

254,109

256,213

252,599

Goodwill

380,997

380,997

382,356

Other intangible assets, net

11,654

12,836

18,342

Other assets

155,585

144,126

148,196

     Total assets

$  14,373,403

14,501,508

14,270,356

Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Liabilities






Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$    3,128,849

3,099,526

3,000,019

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,891,622

2,940,442

2,826,461

Money market deposit accounts

2,680,613

2,629,882

2,521,881

Savings deposits

2,367,438

2,303,760

2,229,214

Time deposits

1,251,878

1,327,555

1,535,519

     Total deposits

12,320,400

12,301,165

12,113,094

Borrowed funds

121,436

139,093

253,617

Subordinated debt

123,670

123,575


Junior subordinated debentures

129,119

129,054

128,859

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

44,022

44,582

44,024

Accrued interest payable

563

1,804

659

Other liabilities

110,681

178,664

189,109

     Total liabilities

12,849,891

12,917,937

12,729,362

Shareholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued




Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,686,373, 126,612,183 and 127,222,648 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

1,267

 

1,266

 

1,272

Additional paid-in capital

1,012,308

1,010,405

1,018,822

Retained earnings

612,481

609,529

571,612

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(102,544)

(37,629)

(50,712)

     Total shareholders' equity

1,523,512

1,583,571

1,540,994

     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  14,373,403

14,501,508

14,270,356

     Equity to assets

10.60 %

10.92 %

10.80 %

     Tangible common equity to assets*

8.09 %

8.43 %

8.22 %

     Book value per share

$           12.03

12.51

12.11

     Tangible book value per share*

$             8.93

9.40

8.96

     Closing market price per share

$           13.51

14.16

14.45

     Full time equivalent employees

2,268

2,332

2,443

     Number of banking offices

170

170

170










*      Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021





Interest income:








     Loans receivable

$       88,174

95,295

97,475

95,255

102,318

     Mortgage-backed securities

6,360

5,743

5,840

5,680

4,200

     Taxable investment securities

677

640

649

693

634

     Tax-free investment securities

674

688

628

594

575

     FHLB stock dividends

81

82

71

138

116

     Interest-earning deposits

467

467

352

192

183

          Total interest income

96,433

102,915

105,015

102,552

108,026

Interest expense:








     Deposits

3,751

4,295

4,540

4,773

5,514

     Borrowed funds

2,059

1,964

2,056

2,050

2,054

          Total interest expense

5,810

6,259

6,596

6,823

7,568

          Net interest income

90,623

96,656

98,419

95,729

100,458

     Provision for credit losses

(1,481)

(1,909)

(4,354)


(5,620)

          Net interest income after provision for credit losses

92,104

98,565

102,773

95,729

106,078

Noninterest income:








     Loss on sale of investments

(2)

(4)

(46)

(105)

(21)

     Service charges and fees

13,067

13,500

13,199

12,744

12,394

     Trust and other financial services income

7,012

6,820

7,182

7,435

6,484

     Insurance commission income



44

1,043

2,546

     Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

(29)

71

247

166

(42)

     Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,983

1,343

1,332

1,639

1,736

     Mortgage banking income

1,465

2,120

3,941

3,811

6,020

     Gain on sale of insurance business




25,327

     Other operating income

2,244

3,192

3,287

2,648

2,836

          Total noninterest income

25,740

27,042

29,186

54,708

31,953

Noninterest expense:








     Compensation and employee benefits

46,917

48,691

49,063

48,894

47,239

     Premises and occupancy costs

7,797

7,104

7,745

7,410

8,814

     Office operations

3,383

3,144

4,143

3,317

3,165

     Collections expense

520

602

411

303

616

     Processing expenses

12,548

13,639

13,517

15,151

13,456

     Marketing expenses

2,128

2,054

2,102

2,101

1,980

     Federal deposit insurance premiums

1,129

1,131

1,184

1,353

1,307

     Professional services

2,573

4,513

4,295

4,231

4,582

     Amortization of intangible assets

1,183

1,205

1,321

1,433

1,594

     Real estate owned expense

37

44

94

85

75

     Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

1,374

2,812


632

9

     Other expenses

2,355

1,346

2,227

1,422

3,354

          Total noninterest expense

81,944

86,285

86,102

86,332

86,191

          Income before income taxes

35,900

39,322

45,857

64,105

51,840

     Income tax expense

7,613

9,266

10,794

15,138

11,603

          Net income

$       28,287

30,056

35,063

48,967

40,237










Basic earnings per share

$           0.22

0.24

0.28

0.38

0.32

Diluted earnings per share

$           0.22

0.24

0.27

0.38

0.32










Annualized return on average equity

7.17 %

7.65 %

8.86 %

12.58 %

10.61 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.80 %

0.82 %

0.97 %

1.37 %

1.17 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

10.14 %

10.02 %

11.92 %

16.66 %

14.31 %










Efficiency ratio **

68.22 %

66.51 %

66.44 %

67.35 %

63.88 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***

2.23 %

2.25 %

2.33  %

2.35 %

2.45 %

*      Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**    Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

***   Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

Nonaccrual loans current:








     Residential mortgage loans

$           1,884

1,354

2,015

189

164

     Home equity loans

1,376

1,212

1,267

170

268

     Consumer loans

1,148

1,336

1,465

188

225

     Commercial real estate loans

79,810

106,233

111,075

138,820

146,304

     Commercial loans

6,060

6,098

17,021

17,545

6,361

Total nonaccrual loans current

$         90,278

116,233

132,843

156,912

153,322

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:








     Residential mortgage loans

$              760

244

99

68

1,261

     Home equity loans

195

223

328

229

340

     Consumer loans

190

241

152

230

254

     Commercial real estate loans

333

239

205

1,589

965

     Commercial loans

4

53

102

406

1,538

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$           1,482

1,000

886

2,522

4,358

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








     Residential mortgage loans

$              830

1,163

527

207

813

     Home equity loans

371

61

142

310

417

     Consumer loans

280

292

291

297

649

     Commercial real estate loans


364

419

198

1,877

     Commercial loans


218

170

21

7,919

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$           1,481

2,098

1,549

1,033

11,675

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








     Residential mortgage loans

$           3,976

7,641

8,069

10,007

9,333

     Home equity loans

2,968

4,262

4,745

6,256

7,044

     Consumer loans

1,782

2,069

2,184

2,341

3,625

     Commercial real estate loans

21,399

24,063

25,562

23,564

29,737

     Commercial loans

795

1,105

1,104

4,126

4,860

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$         30,920

39,140

41,664

46,294

54,599

Total nonaccrual loans

$       124,161

158,471

176,942

206,761

223,954

Total nonaccrual loans

$       124,161

158,471

176,942

206,761

223,954

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

420

331

386

302

197

     Nonperforming loans

124,581

158,802

177,328

207,063

224,151

Real estate owned, net

929

873

809

1,353

1,738

     Nonperforming assets

$       125,510

159,675

178,137

208,416

225,889

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *

$         16,015

17,216

12,858

8,951

7,390

Accruing troubled debt restructuring

12,686

13,072

13,664

18,480

20,120

Total troubled debt restructuring

$         28,701

30,288

26,522

27,431

27,510










Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.23 %

1.59 %

1.74 %

2.01 %

2.16 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.87 %

1.10 %

1.24 %

1.46 %

1.58 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.98 %

1.02 %

1.08 %

1.14 %

1.20 %

Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances

0.98 %

1.03 %

1.09 %

1.17 %

1.24 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

79.70 %

64.38 %

61.90 %

56.66 %

55.32 %

*  Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

At March 31, 2022

Pass

Special mention *

Substandard **

Doubtful

Loss

Loans receivable

Personal Banking:











     Residential mortgage loans

$       3,108,366


13,523



3,121,889

     Home equity loans

1,280,342


6,178



1,286,520

     Consumer loans

1,892,162


3,819



1,895,981

   Total Personal Banking

6,280,870


23,520



6,304,390

Commercial Banking:











     Commercial real estate loans

2,633,808

62,091

263,994



2,959,893

     Commercial loans

839,125

3,277

32,349



874,751

   Total Commercial Banking

3,472,933

65,368

296,343



3,834,644

Total loans

$       9,753,803

65,368

319,863



10,139,034

At December 31, 2021











Personal Banking:











     Residential mortgage loans

$       2,978,080


16,540



2,994,620

     Home equity loans

1,312,820


7,111



1,319,931

     Consumer loans

1,834,478


4,270



1,838,748

   Total Personal Banking

6,125,378


27,921



6,153,299

Commercial Banking:











     Commercial real estate loans

2,639,676

74,123

301,685



3,015,484

     Commercial loans

808,323

5,730

33,556



847,609

   Total Commercial Banking

3,447,999

79,853

335,241



3,863,093

Total loans

$       9,573,377

79,853

363,162



10,016,392

At September 30, 2021











Personal Banking:











     Residential mortgage loans

$       2,972,489


17,032



2,989,521

     Home equity loans

1,342,479


7,869



1,350,348

     Consumer loans

1,812,360


4,476



1,816,836

   Total Personal Banking

6,127,328


29,377



6,156,705

Commercial Banking:











     Commercial real estate loans

2,799,592

63,034

299,925



3,162,551

     Commercial loans

813,665

10,976

55,071



879,712

   Total Commercial Banking

3,613,257

74,010

354,996



4,042,263

Total loans

$       9,740,585

74,010

384,373



10,198,968

At June 30, 2021











Personal Banking:











     Residential mortgage loans

$       2,937,418


17,133



2,954,551

     Home equity loans

1,367,765


8,463



1,376,228

     Consumer loans

1,741,872


3,359



1,745,231

  Total Personal Banking

6,047,055


28,955



6,076,010

Commercial Banking:











     Commercial real estate loans

2,781,734

73,167

360,288



3,215,189

     Commercial loans

943,665

11,266

63,850



1,018,781

   Total Commercial Banking

3,725,399

84,433

424,138



4,233,970

Total loans

$       9,772,454

84,433

453,093



10,309,980

At March 31, 2021











Personal Banking:











     Residential mortgage loans

$       2,950,103


21,575



2,971,678

     Home equity loans

1,396,757


10,767



1,407,524

     Consumer loans

1,547,502


6,853



1,554,355

   Total Personal Banking

5,894,362


39,195



5,933,557

Commercial Banking:











     Commercial real estate loans

2,801,082

120,345

368,009



3,289,436

     Commercial loans

1,061,884

22,623

60,540



1,145,047

   Total Commercial Banking

3,862,966

142,968

428,549



4,434,483

Total loans

$       9,757,328

142,968

467,744



10,368,040

*  

Includes $4.4 million, $14.9 million, $16.7 million, $16.7 million, and $26.4 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.              

**  

Includes $71.9 million, $81.5 million, $110.4 million, $122.5 million, and $143.2 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


March 31,
2022

*

December 31,
2021

*

September 30,
2021

*

June 30,
2021

*

March 31,
2021

*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)




























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:




























     Residential mortgage loans

281

$  24,057

0.8 %

277

$  20,567

0.7 %

17

$       765

— %

13

$      606

— %

248

$   22,236

0.7 %

     Home equity loans

105

3,867

0.3 %

112

3,153

0.2 %

101

3,351

0.2 %

91

3,677

0.3 %

84

3,334

0.2 %

     Consumer loans

523

6,043

0.3 %

589

6,536

0.4 %

576

6,146

0.3 %

532

5,571

0.3 %

535

5,732

0.4 %

     Commercial real estate loans

25

3,643

0.1 %

17

17,065

0.6 %

19

2,004

0.1 %

13

2,857

0.1 %

33

12,240

0.4 %

     Commercial loans

16

1,268

0.1 %

12

193

— %

10

692

0.1 %

15

686

0.1 %

16

3,032

0.3 %

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

950

$  38,878

0.4 %

1,007

$  47,514

0.5 %

723

$  12,958

0.1 %

664

$  13,397

0.1 %

916

$   46,574

0.4 %






























Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:




























     Residential mortgage loans

24

$    1,950

0.1 %

59

$    5,433

0.2 %

55

$    4,907

0.2 %

58

$    4,051

0.1 %

26

$     2,062

0.1 %

     Home equity loans

28

1,138

0.1 %

30

949

0.1 %

29

1,024

0.1 %

36

1,502

0.1 %

31

953

0.1 %

     Consumer loans

159

1,839

0.1 %

195

2,006

0.1 %

180

1,757

0.1 %

181

1,988

0.1 %

169

1,868

0.1 %

     Commercial real estate loans

1

112

— %

5

769

— %

8

1,170

— %

9

1,335

— %

14

7,609

0.2 %

     Commercial loans

3

103

—  %

10

727

0.1 %

2

170

— %

2

27

— %

12

8,979

0.8 %

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

215

$    5,142

0.1 %

299

$    9,884

0.1 %

274

$    9,028

0.1 %

286

$    8,903

0.1 %

252

$   21,471

0.2 %






























Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **




























     Residential mortgage loans

47

$    3,976

0.1 %

87

$    7,641

0.3 %

95

$    8,069

0.3 %

115

$  10,007

0.3 %

121

$     9,333

0.3 %

     Home equity loans

91

2,968

0.2 %

105

4,262

0.3 %

119

4,745

0.4 %

146

6,256

0.5 %

176

7,044

0.5 %

     Consumer loans

287

2,202

0.1 %

296

2,400

0.1 %

308

2,568

0.1 %

356

2,643

0.2 %

454

3,822

0.2 %

     Commercial real estate loans

41

21,399

0.7 %

52

24,063

0.8 %

59

25,562

0.8 %

83

23,564

0.7 %

113

29,737

0.9 %

     Commercial loans

10

795

0.1 %

8

1,105

0.1 %

10

1,104

0.1 %

18

4,126

0.4 %

31

4,860

0.4 %

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

476

$  31,340

0.3 %

548

$  39,471

0.4 %

591

$  42,048

0.4 %

718

$  46,596

0.5 %

895

$   54,796

0.5 %






























Total loans delinquent

1,641

$  75,360

0.7 %

1,854

$  96,869

1.0 %

1,588

$  64,034

0.6 %

1,668

$  68,896

0.7 %

2,063

$ 122,841

1.2 %

*  

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.                            

**  

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $7.1 million, $7.3 million, $8.4 million, $10.3 million, and $12.7 million at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


Quarter ended

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

Beginning balance

$      102,241

109,767

117,330

123,997

134,427

Provision

(1,481)

(1,909)

(4,354)


(5,620)

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(1,183)

(784)

(1,263)

(770)

(855)

Charge-offs home equity

(447)

(1,299)

(1,474)

(379)

(228)

Charge-offs consumer

(1,723)

(2,897)

(2,148)

(2,401)

(2,603)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(1,024)

(2,652)

(1,581)

(3,964)

(4,626)

Charge-offs commercial

(681)

(2,586)

(412)

(1,161)

(54)

Recoveries

3,593

4,601

3,669

2,008

3,556

Ending balance

$        99,295

102,241

109,767

117,330

123,997

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.06 %

0.22 %

0.12  %

0.26 %

0.19 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands) 

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages. 


Quarter ended 

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Assets:




























Interest-earning assets:




























          Residential mortgage loans

$  2,980,788

25,542

3.43 %

$  2,977,942

25,269

3.39 %

$  2,959,794

25,398

3.43 %

$  2,935,034

25,609

3.49 %

$  3,007,439

26,366

3.51 %

          Home equity loans

1,293,986

11,472

3.60 %

1,328,553

11,750

3.51 %

1,356,131

11,993

3.51 %

1,380,794

12,232

3.55 %

1,432,009

12,815

3.63 %

          Consumer loans

1,799,037

14,907

3.36 %

1,756,620

15,514

3.50  %

1,728,563

16,220

3.72 %

1,589,739

14,555

3.67 %

1,463,284

14,566

4.04 %

          Commercial real estate loans

3,000,204

29,757

3.97 %

3,113,924

34,062

4.28 %

3,205,839

35,305

4.31 %

3,257,810

33,349

4.05 %

3,313,892

38,471

4.64 %

          Commercial loans

824,770

6,897

3.34 %

855,998

9,154

4.18 %

975,603

9,096

3.65 %

1,133,969

9,978

3.48 %

1,189,812

10,566

3.55 %

     Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

9,898,785

88,575

3.63 %

10,033,037

95,749

3.79 %

10,225,930

98,012

3.80 %

10,297,346

95,723

3.73 %

10,406,436

102,784

4.01 %

     Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,945,173

6,360

1.31 %

1,894,683

5,743

1.21 %

1,832,876

5,840

1.27 %

1,756,227

5,680

1.29 %

1,324,558

4,200

1.27 %

     Investment securities (c) (d)

373,694

1,540

1.65  %

358,558

1,535

1.71 %

348,619

1,466

1.68 %

364,414

1,466

1.61 %

331,358

1,381

1.67 %

     FHLB stock, at cost

13,870

81

2.38 %

14,459

82

2.25 %

21,607

71

1.31 %

23,107

138

2.40 %

21,811

116

2.17 %

     Other interest-earning deposits

1,218,960

467

0.15 %

1,168,449

467

0.16 %

905,130

352

0.15 %

810,741

192

0.09 %

801,119

183

0.09 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,450,482

97,023

2.93 %

13,469,186

103,576

3.05 %

13,334,162

105,741

3.15 %

13,251,835

103,199

3.12 %

12,885,282

108,664

3.42 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

973,092




1,004,905




1,074,122




1,104,924




1,102,477



Total assets

$   14,423,574




$   14,474,091




$   14,408,284




$   14,356,759




$   13,987,759



Liabilities and shareholders' equity:




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




























     Savings deposits

$     2,334,494

592

0.10 %

$     2,282,606

622

0.11 %

$     2,271,365

603

0.11 %

$     2,255,578

590

0.10 %

$     2,118,030

625

0.12 %

     Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,875,430

321

0.05 %

2,933,466

411

0.06 %

2,890,905

414

0.06 %

2,840,949

407

0.06 %

2,783,429

429

0.06 %

     Money market deposit accounts

2,668,105

653

0.10 %

2,618,177

656

0.10 %

2,565,159

637

0.10 %

2,537,629

621

0.10 %

2,497,495

657

0.11 %

     Time deposits

1,292,608

2,185

0.69 %

1,356,513

2,606

0.76 %

1,423,041

2,886

0.80 %

1,493,947

3,155

0.85 %

1,583,525

3,803

0.97 %

     Borrowed funds (f)

135,289

158

0.47 %

135,038

159

0.47 %

131,199

154

0.47 %

131,240

150

0.46 %

143,806

154

0.43 %

     Subordinated debt (g)

123,608

1,250

4.05 %

123,514

1,180

3.82 %

123,513

1,277

4.10 %

123,443

1,264

4.11 %

123,357

1,258

4.14 %

     Junior subordinated debentures

129,077

651

2.02 %

129,012

625

1.89 %

128,946

625

1.90 %

128,882

636

1.95 %

128,817

642

1.99 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,558,611

5,810

0.25 %

9,578,326

6,259

0.26 %

9,534,128

6,596

0.27 %

9,511,668

6,823

0.29 %

9,378,459

7,568

0.33 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h)

3,060,698




3,093,518




3,058,819




3,036,202




2,805,206



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

203,537




242,620




244,402




247,930




265,667



Total liabilities

12,822,846




12,914,464




12,837,349




12,795,800




12,449,332



Shareholders' equity

1,600,728




1,559,627




1,570,935




1,560,959




1,538,427



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,423,574




$   14,474,091




$   14,408,284




$   14,356,759




$   13,987,759



Net interest income/Interest rate spread

91,213

2.68 %


97,317

2.79 %


99,145

2.87 %


96,376

2.84 %


101,096

3.09 %

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$     3,891,871


2.75 %

$     3,890,860


2.89 %

$     3,800,034


2.97 %

$     3,740,167


2.91 %

$     3,506,823


3.18 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.41X




1.41X




1.40X




1.39X




1.37X



(a) 

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c) 

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d) 

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e) 

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)  

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g) 

On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030.

(h) 

Average cost of deposits were 0.12%, 0.14%, 0.15%, 0.16%, and 0.19%, respectively.

(i) 

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 3.61%, 3.77%, 3.79%, 3.71%, and 3.99%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.45%, 1.48%, 1.47%, 1.41%, and 1.46%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 2.91%, 3.03%, 3.13%, 3.10%, and 3.40%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.66%, 2.77%, 2.86%, 2.82%, and 3.07%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.73%, 2.87%, 2.95%, 2.89%, and 3.16%, respectively.


SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.