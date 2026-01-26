Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 net income of $46 million, or $0.31 per diluted share

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $49 million, or $0.33 per diluted share

Net interest margin expands to 3.69% amid solid performance

Year to date EPS of $0.92 per diluted share, 16% growth from the prior year

Record quarterly total revenue of $180 million, 17% growth from the prior year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (Nasdaq: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 of $46 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $13 million compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $33 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, and an increase of $43 million compared to the prior quarter, when net income was $3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were 9.70% and 1.10% compared to 8.20% and 0.91% for the same quarter last year and 0.69% and 0.08% from the prior quarter.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $49 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, which increased by $8 million from $41 million, or $0.29 per diluted share in the prior quarter. This increase was driven by an increase in net interest income of $6 million, coupled with an increase in noninterest income of $6 million and a decrease in adjusted provision expense partially offset by an increase in adjusted noninterest expense of $7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. All quarterly results were impacted by a full quarter of the acquisition of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. ("Penns Woods") which closed in late July 2025. The adjusted annualized returns on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) and average assets (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were 10.33% and 1.17% compared to 8.89% and 1.01% for the prior quarter.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on February 18, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 5, 2026. This is the 125th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of December 31, 2025, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.7%.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, Northwest Bancshares commented, "2025 was a transformational year for Northwest Bank. We closed on a significant acquisition, drove record revenue of $655 million for the full year, and continued to expand the firm's net interest margin. Coupled with our demonstrated expense management discipline through the closing and integration of our sizeable acquisition, we drove double digit EPS growth, all while investing in the talent, technology, and new financial centers and products to support our future growth."

"I am excited at our prospects in 2026, and anticipate another year of record revenue growth, as we build out our consumer franchise in Columbus, deepen relationships in our existing core markets, and continue to build market share in our commercial lines of business."

Balance Sheet Highlights

Dollars in thousands











Change 4Q25 vs.

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

3Q25

4Q24 Average loans receivable $ 12,982,499

12,568,497

11,204,781

3.3 %

15.9 % Average investments 2,201,221

2,111,928

2,033,991

4.2 %

8.2 % Average deposits 13,771,215

13,296,651

12,028,417

3.6 %

14.5 % Average borrowed funds 354,894

347,357

222,506

2.2 %

59.5 %

Average loans receivable increased $1.8 billion from the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by the Penns Woods acquisition. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, average loans receivable increased by $414 million due to a full quarter impact from the acquisition coupled with internal loan growth.

Average investments increased $167 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $89 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The growth in average investments was primarily due to the Penns Woods acquisition and a targeted increase in the overall securities portfolio during the quarter.

Average deposits grew $1.7 billion from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $475 million from the third quarter 2025. The growth in both periods was primarily driven by an increase in interest-bearing account balances primarily due to the addition of the Penns Woods deposit accounts.

Average borrowings increased $132 million compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 due to the acquisition of long term borrowings from Penns Woods. Average borrowings increased $8 million compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase is primarily attributable to the acquired long term borrowings and additional short term borrowings to fund loan and securities growth.

Income Statement Highlights

Dollars in thousands









Change 4Q25 vs.

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

3Q25

4Q24 Interest income $ 202,825

194,678

170,722

4.2 %

18.8 % Interest expense 60,659

58,704

56,525

3.3 %

7.3 % Net interest income $ 142,166

135,974

114,197

4.6 %

24.5 %



















Net interest margin (FTE) 3.69 %

3.65 %

3.42 %









Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net interest income increased $28 million and net interest margin increased to 3.69% from 3.42% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This increase in net interest income resulted primarily from:

A $32 million increase in interest income that was the result of higher average yields coupled with an increase in average earning assets. The increase in average earning assets was driven by the Penns Woods acquisition during the third quarter. The average yield on loans improved to 5.65% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from 5.56% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 driven by a loan mix shift towards higher yielding commercial loans along with the accretion of loan fair value marks from the acquisition of $4.6 million during the quarter.

A $4 million increase in interest expense is the result of an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by a decline in the cost of deposits. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.14% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from 2.27% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, net interest income increased $6 million and net interest margin increased to 3.69% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from 3.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. This increase in net interest income resulted from the following:

A $8 million increase in interest income driven by growth in the average loan and investment balances and an increase on loan and investments yields compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on loans increased to 5.65% from 5.63% and average investment yields increased to 2.98% from 2.81% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increases were primarily driven by the Penns Woods acquisition, including the accretion of loan fair value marks, coupled with a continued shift in loan mix towards higher yielding commercial loans and adding new securities at rates above the existing portfolio average.

A $2 million increase in interest expense driven higher average balances on both deposits and borrowings from the Penns Woods acquisition. Average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased slightly compared to the prior quarter to 1.97% from 1.99% for the September 30, 2025 while average cost of borrowings declined to 3.83% from 3.84% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Dollars in thousands











Change 4Q25 vs.



4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

3Q25

4Q24

Provision for credit losses - loans $ 5,743

31,394

15,549

(81.7) %

(63.1) %

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments 1,981

(189)

1,016

1148.1 %

95.0 %

Total provision for credit losses expense $ 7,724

31,205

16,565

(75.2) %

(53.4) %























Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.40 %

0.29 %

0.87 %











The total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $7.7 million primarily driven by growth in our commercial lending portfolio and net charge-offs in the current period.

The total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $31 million primarily driven by the Day 1 initial provision from the Penns Woods acquisition of $20.6 million. Excluding the Day 1 provision for credit losses from the acquisition, the provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $10.5 million.

The Company saw an decrease in classified loans to $453 million, or 3.49% of total loans, at December 31, 2025 from $527 million, or 4.07% of total loans, at September 30, 2025 and an increase from $272 million, or 2.44% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. This decrease was driven by improvements within the commercial real estate portfolio which decreased $65 million from the prior quarter. The increase from the prior year was primarily due to classified loans acquired in the Penns Woods acquisition.

Dollars in thousands









Change 4Q25 vs.

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

3Q25

4Q24 Noninterest income:

















Gain on sale of investments $ 142

36

—

294.4 %

NA Gain on sale of SBA loans 437

341

822

28.2 %

(46.8) % Service charges and fees 17,377

16,911

15,975

2.8 %

8.8 % Trust and other financial services income 8,416

8,040

7,485

4.7 %

12.4 % Gain on real estate owned, net 148

132

238

12.1 %

(37.8) % Income from bank-owned life insurance 8,269

1,751

2,020

372.2 %

309.4 % Mortgage banking income 379

1,003

224

(62.2) %

69.2 % Other operating income 2,609

3,984

13,299

(34.5) %

(80.4) % Total noninterest income $ 37,777

32,198

40,063

17.3 %

(5.7) %

Noninterest income decreased from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 by $2 million primarily due to a decrease in other operating income driven by a gain on sale of Visa B shares and a gain on a low income housing tax credit investment in the prior year which was partially offset by an increase in income from bank-owned life insurance due to a large claim recognized in the current quarter. Noninterest income increased from the quarter ended September 30, 2025 by $6 million due primarily to an increase in income from bank-owned life insurance.

Dollars in thousands









Change 4Q25 vs.

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

3Q25

4Q24 Noninterest expense:

















Personnel expense $ 65,143

63,014

53,198

3.4 %

22.5 % Non-personnel expense 48,378

70,484

42,128

(31.4) %

14.8 % Total noninterest expense $ 113,521

133,498

95,326

(15.0) %

19.1 %

Noninterest expense increased from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 due to a $12 million increase in core compensation and benefits expense due to the addition of Penns Woods employees coupled with an increase in performance based incentive compensation expense. Additionally, non-personnel expense increased by $6 million due to an increase of $2 million of amortization of intangible expense and $1 million of merger and restructuring expense related to the acquisition coupled with increases in operating expenses due to the addition of the Penns Woods branches to our footprint.

Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, personnel expense increased $2 million driven by the same factors discussed above. Non-personnel expense decreased by $22 million due to a $27 million decrease in merger and restructuring expenses in the current quarter which was offset by an increase in processing and other expense due to a full quarter of additional branches and the timing of charitable contributions.

Dollars in thousands









Change 4Q25 vs.

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

3Q25

4Q24 Income before income taxes $ 58,698

3,469

42,369

1592.1 %

38.5 % Income tax expense 12,985

302

9,619

4199.7 %

35.0 % Net income $ 45,713

3,167

32,750

1343.4 %

39.6 %

The provision for income taxes increased by $3 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $13 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2025 primarily due to the quarterly change in income before income taxes.

Net income increased from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025 due to the factors discussed above.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2025, Northwest operated 151 full-service financial centers and ten free standing drive-up facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. See the pages 9 and 10 of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures where applicable.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 233,647

278,817

288,378 Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,710,978, $1,405,959 and $1,278,665,

respectively) 1,586,382

1,270,880

1,108,944 Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $605,929, $618,633 and $637,948, respectively) 683,369

702,392

750,586 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,503,398

2,252,089

2,147,908











Loans held-for-sale 22,437

22,297

76,331 Residential mortgage loans 3,100,780

3,157,853

3,178,269 Home equity loans 1,507,532

1,520,893

1,149,396 Consumer loans 2,563,890

2,453,805

1,995,085 Commercial real estate loans 3,296,902

3,495,664

2,849,862 Commercial loans 2,538,212

2,312,718

2,007,402 Total loans receivable 13,007,316

12,940,933

11,180,014 Allowance for credit losses (150,212)

(157,396)

(116,819) Loans receivable, net 12,857,104

12,783,537

11,063,195











FHLB stock, at cost 36,628

33,349

21,006 Accrued interest receivable 56,291

55,549

46,356 Real estate owned, net 76

174

35 Premises and equipment, net 140,381

139,491

124,246 Bank-owned life insurance 294,386

303,115

253,137 Goodwill 444,330

438,402

380,997 Other intangible assets, net 39,667

47,924

2,837 Other assets 371,919

305,082

292,176 Total assets $ 16,766,617

16,381,009

14,408,224 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,123,229

3,089,963

2,621,415 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,995,759

2,898,350

2,666,504 Money market deposit accounts 2,540,818

2,462,979

2,007,739 Savings deposits 2,366,513

2,373,413

2,171,251 Time deposits 2,916,698

2,871,544

2,677,645 Total deposits 13,943,017

13,696,249

12,144,554











Borrowed funds 446,283

368,241

200,331 Subordinated debt 114,800

114,800

114,538 Junior subordinated debentures 130,093

130,028

129,834 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 37,309

21,840

42,042 Accrued interest payable 6,846

10,555

6,935 Other liabilities 197,845

183,560

173,134 Total liabilities 14,876,193

14,525,273

12,811,368 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 146,107,964, 146,097,057 and

127,508,003 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,461

1,461

1,275 Additional paid-in capital 1,270,444

1,268,694

1,033,385 Retained earnings 689,210

672,843

673,110 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (70,691)

(87,262)

(110,914) Total shareholders' equity 1,890,424

1,855,736

1,596,856 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,766,617

16,381,009

14,408,224











Equity to assets 11.27 %

11.33 %

11.08 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 8.64 %

8.62 %

8.65 % Book value per share $ 12.94

12.70

12.52 Tangible book value per share* $ 9.63

9.37

9.51 Closing market price per share $ 12.00

12.39

13.19 Full time equivalent employees 2,169

2,190

1,956 Number of banking offices 161

161

141





* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 184,047

177,723

154,914

164,638

155,838 Mortgage-backed securities 14,071

12,668

12,154

11,730

11,515 Taxable investment securities 1,324

1,183

999

933

910 Tax-free investment securities 777

752

512

512

515 FHLB stock dividends 701

652

318

366

392 Interest-earning deposits 1,905

1,700

2,673

2,416

1,552 Total interest income 202,825

194,678

171,570

180,595

170,722 Interest expense:

















Deposits 52,947

51,880

46,826

47,325

50,854 Borrowed funds 7,712

6,824

5,300

5,452

5,671 Total interest expense 60,659

58,704

52,126

52,777

56,525 Net interest income 142,166

135,974

119,444

127,818

114,197 Provision for credit losses - loans 5,743

31,394

11,456

8,256

15,549 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments 1,981

(189)

(2,712)

(345)

1,016 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 134,442

104,769

110,700

119,907

97,632 Noninterest income:

















Gain on sale of investments 142

36

—

—

— Gain on sale of SBA loans 437

341

819

1,238

822 Service charges and fees 17,377

16,911

15,797

14,987

15,975 Trust and other financial services income 8,416

8,040

7,948

7,910

7,485 Gain on real estate owned, net 148

132

258

84

238 Income from bank-owned life insurance 8,269

1,751

1,421

1,331

2,020 Mortgage banking income 379

1,003

1,075

696

224 Other operating income 2,609

3,984

3,620

2,109

13,299 Total noninterest income 37,777

32,198

30,938

28,355

40,063 Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 65,143

63,014

55,213

54,540

53,198 Premises and occupancy costs 8,170

7,707

7,122

8,400

7,263 Office operations 4,217

3,495

2,910

2,977

3,036 Collections expense 856

776

838

328

905 Processing expenses 16,454

15,072

12,973

13,990

15,361 Marketing expenses 1,827

1,932

3,018

1,880

2,327 Federal deposit insurance premiums 3,538

3,361

2,296

2,328

2,949 Professional services 3,366

3,010

3,990

2,756

3,788 Amortization of intangible assets 2,257

1,974

436

504

526 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 4,160

31,260

6,244

1,123

2,850 Other expenses 3,533

1,897

2,500

2,911

3,123 Total noninterest expense 113,521

133,498

97,540

91,737

95,326 Income before income taxes 58,698

3,469

44,098

56,525

42,369 Income tax expense 12,985

302

10,423

13,067

9,619 Net income $ 45,713

3,167

33,675

43,458

32,750



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.31

0.02

0.26

0.34

0.26 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31

0.02

0.26

0.34

0.26



















Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 146,703,966

141,175,516

128,114,509

128,299,013

127,968,910



















Annualized return on average equity 9.70 %

0.69 %

8.26 %

10.90 %

8.20 % Annualized return on average assets 1.10 %

0.08 %

0.93 %

1.22 %

0.91 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity * 13.10 %

0.90 %

10.78 %

14.29 %

10.81 % Efficiency ratio 63.09 %

79.38 %

64.86 %

58.74 %

61.80 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items ** 59.52 %

59.62 %

60.42 %

57.70 %

59.61 %





* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items. ** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Year ended December 31,

2025

2024 Interest income:





Loans receivable $ 681,322

615,776 Mortgage-backed securities 50,623

39,793 Taxable investment securities 4,439

3,274 Tax-free investment securities 2,553

1,975 FHLB stock dividends 2,037

1,891 Interest-earning deposits 8,694

6,487 Total interest income 749,668

669,196 Interest expense:





Deposits 198,978

205,492 Borrowed funds 25,288

28,126 Total interest expense 224,266

233,618 Net interest income 525,402

435,578 Provision for credit losses - loans 56,849

27,679 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1,265)

(3,174) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 469,818

411,073 Noninterest income:





Gain/(loss) on sale of investments 178

(39,413) Gain on sale of SBA loans 2,835

3,819 Service charges and fees 65,072

62,957 Trust and other financial services income 32,314

30,102 Gain on real estate owned, net 622

887 Income from bank-owned life insurance 12,772

6,327 Mortgage banking income 3,153

2,321 Other operating income 12,322

20,010 Total noninterest income 129,268

87,010 Noninterest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits 237,910

214,455 Premises and occupancy costs 31,399

29,469 Office operations 13,599

12,433 Collections expense 2,798

2,121 Processing expenses 58,489

59,351 Marketing expenses 8,657

8,890 Federal deposit insurance premiums 11,523

11,600 Professional services 13,122

14,883 Amortization of intangible assets 5,171

2,452 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 42,787

5,763 Other expenses 10,841

7,120 Total noninterest expense 436,296

368,537 Income before income taxes 162,790

129,546 Income tax expense 36,777

29,268 Net income $ 126,013

100,278







Basic earnings per share $ 0.93

0.79 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.92

0.79







Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 136,322,885

127,699,501







Annualized return on average equity 7.27 %

6.41 % Annualized return on average assets 0.82 %

0.70 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 9.56 %

8.51 %







Efficiency ratio 66.64 %

70.52 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items ** 59.32 %

64.11 %





* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items. ** Excludes loss on sale of investments, gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

Year ended December 31,

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

2025

2024 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income:

















Net income (GAAP) $ 45,713

3,167

32,750

126,013

100,278 Non-GAAP adjustments

















Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 4,160

31,260

2,850

42,787

5,763 Add: loss on the sale of investments —

—

—

—

39,413 Add: CECL Day 1 non-PCD and unfunded provision expense —

20,664

—

20,664

— Less: tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments (1,165)

(14,539)

(798)

(17,766)

(12,649) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 48,708

40,552

34,802

171,698

132,805 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.31

0.02

0.26

0.92

0.79 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.33

0.29

0.27

1.26

1.04



















Average equity $ 1,870,088

1,809,395

1,589,228

1,733,909

1,563,454 Average assets 16,494,008

15,942,440

14,322,864

15,334,189

14,385,171 Annualized return on average equity (GAAP) 9.70 %

0.69 %

8.20 %

7.27 %

6.41 % Annualized return on average assets (GAAP) 1.10 %

0.08 %

0.91 %

0.82 %

0.70 % Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset

disposition and restructuring expense, loss on the sale of investments

and CECL Day 1 non-PCD and unfunded provision expense, net of

tax (non-GAAP) 10.33 %

8.89 %

8.71 %

9.90 %

8.49 % Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset

disposition and restructuring expense, loss on sale of investments, and

CECL Day 1 non-PCD and unfunded provision expense, net of tax

(non-GAAP) 1.17 %

1.01 %

0.97 %

1.12 %

0.92 %



The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.





December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Tangible common equity to assets









Total shareholders' equity $ 1,890,424

1,855,736

1,596,856 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (483,997)

(486,326)

(383,834) Tangible common equity $ 1,406,427

1,369,410

1,213,022











Total assets $ 16,766,617

16,381,009

14,408,224 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (483,997)

(486,326)

(383,834) Tangible assets $ 16,282,620

15,894,683

14,024,390











Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.64 %

8.62 %

8.65 %











Tangible book value per share









Tangible common equity $ 1,406,427

1,369,410

1,213,022 Common shares outstanding 146,107,964

146,097,057

127,508,003 Tangible book value per share 9.63

9.37

9.51

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.



Quarter ended

Year ended December 31,

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

2025

2024













Annualized return on average tangible common equity

























Net income $ 45,713

3,167

33,675

43,458

32,750

126,013

100,278



























Average shareholders' equity 1,870,088

1,809,395

1,635,966

1,616,611

1,589,228

1,733,909

1,563,454 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets (485,252)

(409,875)

(383,152)

(383,649)

(384,178)

(415,735)

(385,074) Average tangible common equity $ 1,384,836

1,399,520

1,252,814

1,232,962

1,205,050

1,318,174

1,178,380



























Annualized return on average tangible common equity 13.10 %

0.90 %

10.78 %

14.29 %

10.81 %

9.56 %

8.51 %



























Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on the sale of investments, amortization and merger,

asset disposition and restructuring expenses

























Non-interest expense $ 113,521

133,498

97,540

91,737

95,326

436,296

368,537 Less: amortization expense (2,257)

(1,974)

(436)

(504)

(526)

(5,171)

(2,452) Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (4,160)

(31,260)

(6,244)

(1,123)

(2,850)

(42,787)

(5,763) Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and

restructuring expenses $ 107,104

100,264

90,860

90,110

91,950

388,338

360,322



























Net interest income $ 142,166

135,974

119,444

127,818

114,197

525,402

435,578 Non-interest income 37,777

32,198

30,938

28,355

40,063

129,268

87,010 Add: loss on the sale of investments —

—

—

—

—

—

39,413 Net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding loss on sale of investments $ 179,943

168,172

150,382

156,173

154,260

654,670

562,001



























Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on sale of investments, amortization and merger, asset

disposition and restructuring expenses 59.52 %

59.62 %

60.42 %

57.70 %

59.61 %

59.32 %

64.11 %

































* The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, loss on sale of investments and gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:



As of December 31, 2025

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

relationships Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1) $ 3,737,960

26.8 %

6,289 Less intercompany deposit accounts 1,339,304

9.6 %

12 Less collateralized deposit accounts 435,258

3.1 %

260 Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts $ 1,963,398

14.1 %

6,017





(1) Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.



Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $42.4 million, or 0.31% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2025. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $236.3 million, or 1.69% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2025. The average uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts, was $326,254 as of December 31, 2025.



The following table provides additional details for the Company's deposit portfolio:



As of December 31, 2025

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

accounts Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 1,714,326

12.2 %

312,429 Business noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,408,903

10.1 %

48,081 Personal interest-bearing demand deposits 1,401,892

10.1 %

54,866 Business interest-bearing demand deposits 1,593,867

11.4 %

9,120 Personal money market deposits 1,766,973

12.7 %

27,259 Business money market deposits 773,845

5.6 %

3,226 Savings deposits 2,366,513

17.0 %

187,565 Time deposits 2,916,698

20.9 %

81,429 Total deposits $ 13,943,017

100.0 %

723,975



Our average deposit account balance as of December 31, 2025 was $19,259. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $781 million as of December 31, 2025.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



At December 31, 2025

Actual (1)

Minimum capital requirements (2)

Well capitalized requirements

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Total capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. $ 1,875,097

15.36 %

$ 1,281,842

10.50 %

$ 1,220,802

10.00 % Northwest Bank 1,732,895

14.21 %

1,280,528

10.50 %

1,219,551

10.00 %























Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,504,320

12.32 %

1,037,682

8.50 %

732,481

6.00 % Northwest Bank 1,580,217

12.96 %

1,036,618

8.50 %

975,641

8.00 %























Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,504,320

12.32 %

854,561

7.00 %

N/A

N/A Northwest Bank 1,580,217

12.96 %

853,686

7.00 %

792,708

6.50 %























Tier 1 capital (leverage) (to average assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,504,320

9.29 %

647,636

4.00 %

N/A

N/A Northwest Bank 1,580,217

9.77 %

647,141

4.00 %

808,926

5.00 %

(1) December 31, 2025 figures are estimated. (2) Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Marketable Securities (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)





December 31, 2025 Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized holding gains

Gross unrealized holding losses

Fair value

Weighted average

duration Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:



















Due after five years through ten years

$ 1,631

11

(13)

1,629

3.12 Due after ten years

41,673

—

(7,390)

34,283

5.83





















Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:



















Due after one year through five years

1,040

6

(2)

1,044

1.51 Due after five years through ten years

996

7

—

1,003

0.42





















Municipal securities:



















Due within one year

1,810

9

—

1,819

0.59 Due after one year through five years

10,876

118

(7)

10,987

2.32 Due after five years through ten years

25,111

393

(1,253)

24,251

6.69 Due after ten years

52,342

342

(6,473)

46,211

9.40





















Corporate debt issues:



















Due within one year

500

—

—

500

0.24 Due in one year through five years

4,716

12

(22)

4,706

3.65 Due after five years through ten years

46,436

1,429

(64)

47,801

4.23 Due after ten years

4,000

27

—

4,027

4.42





















Mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

402,670

3,940

(10,685)

395,925

7.24 Variable rate pass-through

3,015

66

(2)

3,079

3.34 Fixed rate agency CMBS

616,751

1,553

(73,461)

544,843

3.67 Variable rate agency CMBS

8,341

2

—

8,343

3.00 Fixed rate agency CMOs

451,776

1,685

(34,848)

418,613

5.35 Variable rate agency CMOs

37,294

103

(79)

37,318

6.44 Total mortgage-backed agency securities

1,519,847

7,349

(119,075)

1,408,121

5.24 Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$ 1,710,978

9,703

(134,299)

1,586,382

5.32





















Marketable securities held-to-maturity



















Government sponsored



















Due after one year through five years

$ 16,477

—

(98)

16,379

0.23 Due after five years through ten years

107,988

—

(8,216)

99,772

2.79





















Mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

98,462

1

(9,775)

88,688

4.21 Variable rate pass-through

310

3

—

313

3.35 Fixed rate agency CMBS

78,270

—

(13,133)

65,137

3.43 Fixed rate agency CMOs

381,334

—

(46,220)

335,114

5.57 Variable rate agency CMOs

528

—

(2)

526

3.96 Total mortgage-backed agency securities

558,904

4

(69,130)

489,778

5.03 Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$ 683,369

4

(77,444)

605,929

4.65

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Nonaccrual loans:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 12,247

11,497

8,482

7,025

6,951 Home equity loans 3,755

6,979

3,507

3,004

3,332 Consumer loans 5,711

5,898

4,418

5,201

5,028 Commercial real estate loans 57,485

82,580

62,091

31,763

36,967 Commercial loans 28,085

21,371

23,896

11,757

9,123 Total nonaccrual loans $ 107,283

128,325

102,394

58,750

61,401 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 646

701

493

603

656 Nonperforming loans 107,929

129,026

102,887

59,353

62,057 Real estate owned, net 76

174

48

80

35 Other nonperforming assets (1) —

—

—

16,102

16,102 Nonperforming assets $ 108,005

129,200

102,935

75,535

78,194



















Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.83 %

1.00 %

0.91 %

0.53 %

0.56 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.64 %

0.79 %

0.71 %

0.52 %

0.54 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.15 %

1.22 %

1.14 %

1.09 %

1.04 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 139.18 %

121.99 %

125.53 %

206.91 %

188.24 %





(1) Other nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans held-for-sale.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

At December 31, 2025

Pass

Special mention *

Substandard **

Doubtful

Loss

Loans receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,088,533

—

12,247

—

—

3,100,780 Home equity loans

1,503,777

—

3,755

—

—

1,507,532 Consumer loans

2,557,577

—

6,313

—

—

2,563,890 Total Personal Banking

7,149,887

—

22,315

—

—

7,172,202 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,817,802

131,589

347,511

—

—

3,296,902 Commercial loans

2,392,830

61,852

83,530

—

—

2,538,212 Total Commercial Banking

5,210,632

193,441

431,041

—

—

5,835,114 Total loans

$ 12,360,519

193,441

453,356

—

—

13,007,316 At September 30, 2025























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,146,355

—

11,498

—

—

3,157,853 Home equity loans

1,513,914

—

6,979

—

—

1,520,893 Consumer loans

2,447,208

—

6,597

—

—

2,453,805 Total Personal Banking

7,107,477

—

25,074

—

—

7,132,551 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,912,166

171,005

412,493

—

—

3,495,664 Commercial loans

2,141,236

82,009

89,473

—

—

2,312,718 Total Commercial Banking

5,053,402

253,014

501,966

—

—

5,808,382 Total loans

$ 12,160,879

253,014

527,040

—

—

12,940,933 At June 30, 2025























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,039,809

—

12,317

—

—

3,052,126 Home equity loans

1,153,808

—

3,712

—

—

1,157,520 Consumer loans

2,206,363

—

4,912

—

—

2,211,275 Total Personal Banking

6,399,980

—

20,941

—

—

6,420,921 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,266,057

112,852

403,495

—

—

2,782,404 Commercial loans

1,956,751

87,951

93,797

—

—

2,138,499 Total Commercial Banking

4,222,808

200,803

497,292

—

—

4,920,903 Total loans

$ 10,622,788

200,803

518,233

—

—

11,341,824 At March 31, 2025























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,110,770

—

10,877

—

—

3,121,647 Home equity loans

1,138,367

—

3,210

—

—

1,141,577 Consumer loans

2,075,719

—

5,750

—

—

2,081,469 Total Personal Banking

6,324,856

—

19,837

—

—

6,344,693 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,497,722

86,779

208,233

—

—

2,792,734 Commercial loans

1,964,699

63,249

51,070

—

—

2,079,018 Total Commercial Banking

4,462,421

150,028

259,303

—

—

4,871,752 Total loans

$ 10,787,277

150,028

279,140

—

—

11,216,445 At December 31, 2024























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,167,447

—

10,822

—

—

3,178,269 Home equity loans

1,145,856

—

3,540

—

—

1,149,396 Consumer loans

1,989,479

—

5,606

—

—

1,995,085 Total Personal Banking

6,302,782

—

19,968

—

—

6,322,750 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,571,915

72,601

205,346

—

—

2,849,862 Commercial loans

1,923,382

37,063

46,957

—

—

2,007,402 Total Commercial Banking

4,495,297

109,664

252,303

—

—

4,857,264 Total loans

$ 10,798,079

109,664

272,271

—

—

11,180,014





* Includes $38.2 million, $41.0 million, $4.0 million, $4.7 million, and $2.7 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively. ** Includes $93.2 million, $96.9 million, $19.2 million, $18.0 million, and $19.8 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Delinquency (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)





December 31,

2025

*



September 30,

2025

*



June 30,

2025

*



March 31,

2025

*



December 31,

2024

*

















































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:











































Residential mortgage

$ 41,180

1.3 %



$ 1,639

0.1 %



$ 561

— %



$ 32,840

1.0 %



$ 28,690

0.9 % Home equity loans

6,488

0.4 %



4,644

0.3 %



4,664

0.4 %



3,882

0.3 %



5,365

0.5 % Consumer loans

14,063

0.5 %



12,257

0.5 %



9,174

0.4 %



8,792

0.4 %



11,102

0.6 % Commercial real estate

28,645

0.9 %



14,600

0.4 %



4,585

0.2 %



8,536

0.3 %



5,215

0.2 % Commercial loans

5,657

0.2 %



9,974

0.4 %



5,569

0.3 %



6,841

0.3 %



5,632

0.3 % Total loans delinquent 30

days to 59 days

$ 96,033

0.7 %



$ 43,114

0.3 %



$ 24,553

0.2 %



$ 60,891

0.5 %



$ 56,004

0.5 %

















































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:











































Residential mortgage

$ 10,934

0.4 %



$ 7,917

0.3 %



$ 8,958

0.3 %



$ 3,074

0.1 %



$ 10,112

0.3 % Home equity loans

2,316

0.2 %



2,671

0.2 %



985

0.1 %



1,290

0.1 %



1,434

0.1 % Consumer loans

4,599

0.2 %



3,691

0.2 %



3,233

0.1 %



2,808

0.1 %



3,640

0.2 % Commercial real estate

12,941

0.4 %



1,575

— %



13,240

0.5 %



2,001

0.1 %



915

— % Commercial loans

2,899

0.1 %



1,915

0.1 %



2,031

0.1 %



2,676

0.1 %



1,726

0.1 % Total loans delinquent 60

days to 89 days

$ 33,689

0.3 %



$ 17,769

0.1 %



$ 28,447

0.3 %



$ 11,849

0.1 %



$ 17,827

0.2 %

















































Loans delinquent 90 days or more:











































Residential mortgage

$ 10,001

0.3 %



$ 9,427

0.3 %



$ 6,905

0.2 %



$ 4,005

0.1 %



$ 4,931

0.2 % Home equity loans

2,492

0.2 %



2,963

0.2 %



1,879

0.2 %



1,893

0.2 %



2,250

0.2 % Consumer loans

4,893

0.2 %



4,865

0.2 %



3,486

0.2 %



4,026

0.2 %



3,967

0.2 % Commercial real estate

32,745

1.0 %



56,453

1.6 %



41,875

1.5 %



23,433

0.8 %



7,702

0.3 % Commercial loans

16,269

0.6 %



9,490

0.4 %



10,433

0.5 %



5,994

0.3 %



7,335

0.4 % Total loans delinquent 90

days or more

$ 66,400

0.5 %



$ 83,198

0.6 %



$ 64,578

0.6 %



$ 39,351

0.3 %



$ 26,185

0.2 %

















































Total loans delinquent

$ 196,122

1.5 %



$ 144,081

1.1 %



$ 117,578

1.0 %



$ 112,091

1.0 %



$ 100,016

0.9 %





* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Beginning balance $ 157,396

129,159

122,809

116,819

125,813 Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration —

6,029

—

—

— Provision 5,743

31,394

11,456

8,256

15,549 Charge-offs residential mortgage (228)

(137)

(273)

(588)

(176) Charge-offs home equity (558)

(336)

(413)

(273)

(197) Charge-offs consumer (4,139)

(3,994)

(3,331)

(3,805)

(4,044) Charge-offs commercial real estate (9,765)

(4,312)

(293)

(116)

(13,997) Charge-offs commercial (532)

(2,395)

(3,597)

(571)

(10,400) Recoveries 2,295

1,988

2,801

3,087

4,271 Ending balance $ 150,212

157,396

129,159

122,809

116,819 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.40 %

0.29 %

0.18 %

0.08 %

0.87 %



Year ended December 31,

2025

2024 Beginning balance $ 116,819

125,243 Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration 6,029

— Provision 56,849

27,679 Charge-offs residential mortgage (1,226)

(845) Charge-offs home equity (1,580)

(1,736) Charge-offs consumer (15,269)

(14,738) Charge-offs commercial real estate (14,486)

(15,321) Charge-offs commercial (7,095)

(14,462) Recoveries 10,171

10,999 Ending balance $ 150,212

116,819 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.25 %

0.32 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Average balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 3,147,858

31,814

4.04 %

$ 3,160,008

31,386

3.97 %

$ 3,091,324

29,978

3.88 %

$ 3,155,738

30,394

3.85 %

$ 3,215,596

31,107

3.87 % Home equity loans 1,512,049

22,802

5.98 %

1,421,717

21,080

5.88 %

1,145,655

16,265

5.69 %

1,139,728

16,164

5.75 %

1,154,456

16,801

5.79 % Consumer loans 2,412,579

34,436

5.66 %

2,330,173

32,729

5.57 %

2,073,103

28,648

5.54 %

1,948,230

26,273

5.47 %

1,918,356

26,293

5.45 % Commercial real estate loans 3,468,667

53,345

6.02 %

3,377,740

51,761

6.00 %

2,836,757

43,457

6.06 %

2,879,607

56,508

7.85 %

2,983,946

46,933

6.15 % Commercial loans 2,441,346

42,447

6.80 %

2,278,859

41,519

7.13 %

2,102,115

37,287

7.02 %

2,053,213

36,012

7.02 %

1,932,427

35,404

7.17 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 12,982,499

184,844

5.65 %

12,568,497

178,475

5.63 %

11,248,954

155,635

5.55 %

11,176,516

165,351

6.00 %

11,204,781

156,538

5.56 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,892,074

14,071

2.97 %

1,810,209

12,668

2.80 %

1,790,423

12,154

2.72 %

1,773,402

11,730

2.65 %

1,769,151

11,514

2.60 % Investment securities (c) (d) 309,147

2,339

3.03 %

301,719

2,153

2.85 %

266,053

1,668

2.51 %

263,825

1,599

2.43 %

264,840

1,575

2.38 % FHLB stock, at cost 32,876

701

8.46 %

30,434

652

8.51 %

17,838

318

7.15 %

20,862

366

7.11 %

21,237

392

7.35 % Other interest-earning deposits 170,370

1,905

4.37 %

164,131

1,700

4.05 %

220,416

2,673

4.85 %

243,412

2,416

3.97 %

132,273

1,554

4.60 % Total interest-earning assets 15,386,966

203,860

5.26 %

14,874,990

195,648

5.22 %

13,543,684

172,448

5.11 %

13,478,017

181,462

5.46 %

13,392,282

171,573

5.10 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 1,107,042









1,067,450









924,513









924,466









930,582







Total assets $ 16,494,008









$ 15,942,440









$ 14,468,197









$ 14,402,483









$ 14,322,864







Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits $ 2,362,215

6,324

1.06 %

$ 2,343,137

6,679

1.13 %

$ 2,212,175

6,521

1.18 %

$ 2,194,305

6,452

1.19 %

$ 2,152,955

6,549

1.21 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,940,296

9,084

1.23 %

2,782,369

8,258

1.18 %

2,609,887

7,192

1.11 %

2,593,228

7,063

1.10 %

2,636,279

7,894

1.19 % Money market deposit accounts 2,522,362

12,499

1.97 %

2,392,748

11,785

1.95 %

2,121,088

9,658

1.83 %

2,082,948

9,306

1.81 %

1,980,769

8,880

1.78 % Time deposits 2,841,234

25,040

3.50 %

2,818,526

25,158

3.54 %

2,599,254

23,455

3.62 %

2,629,388

24,504

3.78 %

2,671,343

27,531

4.10 % Total interest bearing deposits (g) 10,666,107

52,947

1.97 %

10,336,780

51,880

1.99 %

9,542,404

46,826

1.97 %

9,499,869

47,325

2.02 %

9,441,346

50,854

2.14 % Borrowed funds (f) 354,894

3,425

3.83 %

347,357

3,366

3.84 %

208,342

2,046

3.94 %

224,122

2,206

3.99 %

222,506

2,246

4.02 % Subordinated debt 114,800

2,285

7.79 %

114,745

1,335

4.65 %

114,661

1,148

4.00 %

114,576

1,148

4.01 %

114,488

1,148

4.01 % Junior subordinated debentures 130,051

2,002

6.02 %

129,986

2,123

6.39 %

129,921

2,106

6.41 %

129,856

2,098

6.46 %

129,791

2,277

6.87 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,265,852

60,659

2.14 %

10,928,868

58,704

2.13 %

9,995,328

52,126

2.09 %

9,968,423

52,777

2.15 %

9,908,131

56,525

2.27 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 3,105,108









2,959,871









2,611,597









2,588,502









2,587,071







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 252,960









244,306









225,306









228,947









238,434







Total liabilities 14,623,920









14,133,045









12,832,231









12,785,872









12,733,636







Shareholders' equity 1,870,088









1,809,395









1,635,966









1,616,611









1,589,228







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,494,008









$ 15,942,440









$ 14,468,197









$ 14,402,483









$ 14,322,864







Net interest income/Interest rate spread FTE



143,201

3.12 %





136,944

3.09 %





120,322

3.02 %





128,685

3.31 %





115,048

2.83 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

FTE $ 4,121,114





3.69 %

$ 3,946,122





3.65 %

$ 3,548,356





3.56 %

$ 3,509,594





3.87 %

$ 3,484,151





3.42 % Tax equivalent adjustment (d)



1,035









970









878









867









851



Net interest income, GAAP basis



142,166









135,974









119,444









127,818









114,197



Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-

bearing liabilities 1.37X









1.36X









1.36X









1.35X









1.35X













(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of total deposits were 1.53%, 1.55%, 1.55%, 1.59%, and 1.68%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Year ended December 31,

2025

2024

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h) Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Residential mortgage loans $ 3,138,768

123,572

3.94 %

$ 3,308,977

127,499

3.85 % Home equity loans 1,306,128

76,311

5.84 %

1,177,431

68,694

5.83 % Consumer loans 2,192,675

122,086

5.57 %

1,988,806

103,694

5.21 % Commercial real estate loans 3,142,956

205,132

6.44 %

3,000,431

183,491

6.02 % Commercial loans 2,220,111

157,273

6.99 %

1,809,574

135,326

7.36 % Loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 12,000,638

684,374

5.70 %

11,285,219

618,704

5.48 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,816,835

50,623

2.79 %

1,739,141

39,793

2.29 % Investment securities (c) (d) 285,355

7,776

2.72 %

287,118

5,825

2.03 % FHLB stock, at cost 25,549

2,037

7.97 %

24,948

1,891

7.58 % Other interest-earning deposits 199,582

8,693

4.30 %

126,097

6,489

5.15 % Total interest-earning assets 14,327,959

753,503

5.26 %

13,462,523

672,702

5.00 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 1,006,230









922,648































Total assets $ 15,334,189









$ 14,385,171































Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings deposits $ 2,278,597

25,976

1.14 %

$ 2,142,852

24,222

1.13 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,732,535

31,597

1.16 %

2,574,810

27,394

1.06 % Money market deposit accounts 2,281,300

43,248

1.90 %

1,966,732

34,564

1.76 % Time deposits 2,722,945

98,157

3.60 %

2,758,157

119,313

4.33 % Total interest bearing deposits (g) 10,015,377

198,978

1.99 %

9,442,551

205,493

2.18 % Borrowed funds (f) 284,212

11,044

3.89 %

308,540

13,882

4.50 % Subordinated debt 114,696

5,916

5.13 %

114,355

4,592

4.02 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,954

8,328

6.32 %

129,695

9,652

7.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,544,239

224,266

2.13 %

9,995,141

233,619

2.34 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,818,078









2,582,540







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 237,963









244,036































Total liabilities 13,600,280









12,821,717































Shareholders' equity 1,733,909









1,563,454































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,334,189









$ 14,385,171































Net interest income/Interest rate spread



529,237

3.13 %





439,083

2.66 %























Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,783,720





3.69 %

$ 3,467,382





3.26 %























Tax equivalent adjustment (d)



3,835









3,505



Net interest income, GAAP basis



525,402









435,578



























Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.36X









1.35X













(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 1.55% and 1.71%, respectively.

