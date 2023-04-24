Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 of $33.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $5.4 million, or 19.1%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $28.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were 9.11% and 0.97% compared to 7.17% and 0.80% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 4, 2023. This is the 114th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of March 31, 2023, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.7%.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "The loan growth momentum during the prior year carried into the current quarter with loan growth of $171.8 million, or 1.6%, primarily in our commercial loan portfolios generated through our Corporate Finance group, and our newly launched Equipment Finance and Small Business teams. We are pleased to see this loan growth was funded primarily through the growth in our deposit base, which increased $72.6 million from the prior quarter. Although our yield on interest earning assets has continued to increase to 4.15%, our net interest margin began to tighten, declining by 10 basis points to 3.47%, due to the current interest rate environment and our funding needs. Asset quality metrics remain strong with nonperforming and classified assets dropping to $79.8 million and $208.6 million, respectively."

Mr. Torchio continued, "I am also pleased to report that we have been able to maintain our current deposit base and have not seen outsized deposit outflows due to the recent events in the banking industry. Our uninsured deposits, excluding intercompany accounts and collateralized public funds, continue to remain low at $1.6 billion, or 13.6% of our total deposit base. This low level of uninsured deposits also emphasizes the granularity and diversity of our deposit base with an overall average balance of approximately $16,000.  Additionally, our funding availability at March 31, 2023 was approximately $3.6 billion while borrowed funds outstanding were $688.6 million. We are pleased with our current liquidity levels and deposit mix and believe they leave us well positioned for the year."

Net interest income increased by $21.8 million, or 24.1%, to $112.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $90.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This increase in net interest income is a result of both the increase in market interest rates and the change in our interest-earning asset mix throughout 2022 and continuing in the first quarter of 2023. Cash in interest-earning deposits was redeployed into higher yielding loans, which, along with higher market interest rates, caused the yield on interest-earning asset to increase to 4.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from 2.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Interest income on loans receivable increased $35.6 million, or 40.3%, due to an increase of $988.3 million, or 10.0%, in the average balance of loans in addition to an increase in the yield on loans to 4.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from 3.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Partially offsetting this increase in interest income was an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 0.96% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from 0.25% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This increase was largely due to higher market interest rates causing an increase in both deposit and borrowing costs. The net effect of these changes in interest rates and average balances was an increase in the Company's net interest margin to 3.47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from 2.75% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses increased by $4.9 million, to $5.0 million for the current quarter ended March 31, 2023 from $115,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to growth within our loan portfolio year over year, as well as forecasted economic deterioration reflected in our allowance for credit loss models. The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $111.3 million, or 34.8%, to $208.6 million, or 1.88% of total loans, at March 31, 2023 from $319.9 million, or 3.15% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. Total delinquent loans also decreased to $73.4 million, or just 0.66% of loans receivable, at March 31, 2023 from $75.4 million, or 0.74% of gross loans, at March 31, 2022. 

Noninterest income decreased by $1.8 million, or 6.9%, to $24.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $25.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $941,000, or 64.2%, to $524,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market, due primarily to the volatile interest rate environment, as well as a decrease in mortgage volumes primarily due to higher market interest rates.

Noninterest expense increased by $7.1 million, or 8.8%, to $87.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from $80.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This increase primarily resulted from a $2.2 million, or 84.9%, increase in professional services to $4.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from $2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 due to the use of third-party consulting and staffing support. Also contributing to this variance was a $1.8 million increase in processing expenses to $14.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $12.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 due to the implementation of additional third party software programs. Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense increased $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 due to the severance and fixed asset charges related to the branch optimization and personnel reduction announced during the fourth quarter of 2022. Lastly, FDIC insurance premiums increased $1.1 million to $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 due to an increase in the deposit insurance assessment rate beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

The provision for income taxes increased by $2.7 million, or 35.4%, to $10.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 due primarily to an increase in income before taxes in the current year.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2023, Northwest operated 142 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; (8) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; and (9) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

March 31,
2022

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$         96,497

139,365

1,161,006

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,402,805, $1,431,728 and $1,542,170, respectively)

1,205,510

1,218,108

1,442,098

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $750,345, $751,384 and $677,376, respectively)

866,022

881,249

737,730

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

2,168,029

2,238,722

3,340,834






Loans held-for-sale

7,006

9,913

19,272

Residential mortgage loans

3,499,078

3,488,686

3,102,617

Home equity loans

1,281,546

1,297,674

1,286,520

Consumer loans

2,232,133

2,168,655

1,895,981

Commercial real estate loans

2,826,485

2,823,555

2,959,893

Commercial loans

1,246,023

1,131,969

874,751

Total loans receivable

11,092,271

10,920,452

10,139,034

Allowance for credit losses

(121,257)

(118,036)

(99,295)

Loans receivable, net

10,971,014

10,802,416

10,039,739






FHLB stock, at cost

41,519

40,143

13,318

Accrued interest receivable

36,177

35,528

26,268

Real estate owned, net

524

413

929

Premises and equipment, net

140,301

145,909

149,970

Bank-owned life insurance

256,310

255,062

254,109

Goodwill

380,997

380,997

380,997

Other intangible assets, net

7,651

8,560

11,654

Other assets

191,294

205,574

193,365

Total assets

$   14,193,816

14,113,324

14,411,183

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$     2,896,092

2,993,243

3,128,849

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,541,503

2,686,431

2,891,622

Money market deposit accounts

2,328,050

2,457,569

2,680,613

Savings deposits

2,194,743

2,275,020

2,367,438

Time deposits

1,576,791

1,052,285

1,251,878

Total deposits

11,537,179

11,464,548

12,320,400






Borrowed funds

688,641

681,166

121,436

Subordinated debt

113,927

113,840

123,670

Junior subordinated debentures

129,379

129,314

129,119

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

49,893

47,613

44,022

Accrued interest payable

2,236

3,231

563

Other liabilities

159,286

182,126

148,461

Total liabilities

12,680,541

12,621,838

12,887,671

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued



Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,065,400, 127,028,848 and 126,686,373 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,271

1,270

1,267

Additional paid-in capital

1,020,855

1,019,647

1,012,308

Retained earnings

649,672

641,727

612,481

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(158,523)

(171,158)

(102,544)

Total shareholders' equity

1,513,275

1,491,486

1,523,512

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,193,816

14,113,324

14,411,183






Equity to assets

10.66 %

10.57 %

10.57 %

Tangible common equity to assets*

8.15 %

8.03 %

8.07 %

Book value per share

$           11.91

11.74

12.03

Tangible book value per share*

$             8.85

8.67

8.93

Closing market price per share

$           12.03

13.98

13.51

Full time equivalent employees

2,066

2,160

2.268

Number of banking offices

150

150

170

*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022





Interest income:








Loans receivable

$     123,745

117,137

106,943

95,574

88,174

Mortgage-backed securities

8,537

8,603

8,683

7,158

6,360

Taxable investment securities

845

840

838

715

677

Tax-free investment securities

700

701

709

683

674

FHLB stock dividends

690

419

148

82

81

Interest-earning deposits

423

153

1,295

1,684

467

Total interest income

134,940

127,853

118,616

105,896

96,433

Interest expense:








Deposits

11,238

3,871

3,157

3,341

3,751

Borrowed funds

11,238

6,938

2,710

2,290

2,059

Total interest expense

22,476

10,809

5,867

5,631

5,810

Net interest income

112,464

117,044

112,749

100,265

90,623

   Provision for credit losses - loans

4,870

9,023

7,689

2,629

(1,481)

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1)

126

1,876

3,585

3,396

1,596

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

107,468

106,145

101,475

94,240

90,508

Noninterest income:








Loss on sale of investments


(1)

(2)

(3)

(2)

Service charges and fees

13,189

14,125

14,323

13,673

13,067

Trust and other financial services income

6,449

6,642

6,650

7,461

7,012

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

108

51

290

291

(29)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,269

1,663

1,475

2,008

1,983

Mortgage banking income

524

477

766

2,157

1,465

Other operating income

2,430

4,901

3,301

4,861

2,244

Total noninterest income

23,969

27,858

26,803

30,448

25,740

Noninterest expense:








Compensation and employee benefits

46,604

46,658

46,711

48,073

46,917

Premises and occupancy costs

7,471

7,370

7,171

7,280

7,797

Office operations

3,010

3,544

3,229

3,162

3,383

Collections expense

387

563

322

403

520

Processing expenses

14,350

13,585

13,416

12,947

12,548

Marketing expenses

2,892

2,773

2,147

2,047

2,128

Federal deposit insurance premiums

2,223

1,319

1,200

1,130

1,129

Professional services

4,758

5,434

3,363

3,333

2,573

Amortization of intangible assets

909

932

1,047

1,115

1,183

Real estate owned expense

181

53

61

72

37

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

2,802

4,243



1,374

Other expenses

1,863

2,304

321

1,849

759

Total noninterest expense

87,450

88,778

78,988

81,411

80,348

Income before income taxes

43,987

45,225

49,290

43,277

35,900

Income tax expense

10,308

10,576

11,986

9,851

7,613

Net income

$      33,679

34,649

37,304

33,426

28,287










Basic earnings per share

$          0.27

0.27

0.29

0.26

0.22

Diluted earnings per share

$          0.26

0.27

0.29

0.26

0.22










Annualized return on average equity

9.11 %

9.38 %

9.84 %

8.90 %

7.17 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.97 %

0.98 %

1.05 %

0.94 %

0.80 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

12.15 %

12.48 %

13.84 %

12.16 %

10.14 %










Efficiency ratio (1) **

61.38 %

57.70 %

55.85 %

61.43 %

66.85 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets (1) **

2.40 %

2.37 %

2.20 %

2.26 %

2.19 %


(1)

Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023. Respective ratios updated for reclassification.

  *

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended March 31,

2023

2022

Operating results (non-GAAP):


Net interest income

$               112,464

90,623

Provision for credit losses

4,996

115

Noninterest income

23,969

25,740

Noninterest expense

84,648

78,974

Income taxes

11,093

7,998

Net operating income (non-GAAP)

$                 35,696

29,276

Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$                     0.28

0.23




Average equity

$            1,498,825

1,600,728

Average assets

14,121,496

14,423,574

Annualized return on average equity (non-GAAP)

9.66 %

7.42 %

Annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.03 %

0.82 %




Reconciliation of net operating income to net income:


Net operating income (non-GAAP)

$                35,696

29,276

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:


Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

(2,017)

(989)

Net income (GAAP)

$                33,679

28,287

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$                    0.26

0.22




Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)

9.11 %

7.17 %

Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)

0.97 %

0.80 %




Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments


  Total shareholders' equity

1,513,275

1,523,512

  Less: goodwill and intangible assets

388,648

392,651

  Less: unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments, net of tax

83,287

43,455

  Tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments

1,041,340

1,087,406




   Total assets

14,193,816

14,411,183

   Less: goodwill and intangible assets

388,648

392,651

   Tangible assets

13,805,168

14,018,532




Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments

7.54 %

7.76 %


*

The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table
provides details around the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio: 



As of March 31, 2023

Balance

Percent of
total deposits

Number of
relationships

Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1)

$              2,917,743

25.29 %

4,950

Less intercompany deposit accounts

787,363

6.82 %

13

Less collateralized deposit accounts

564,787

4.90 %

275

Adjusted balance of uninsured deposits

$              1,565,593

13.57 %

4,662


(1)

Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.

Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $34.0 million, or 0.29% of total deposits, as of March 31, 2023. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $148.2 million, or 1.28% of total deposits, as of March 31, 2023. The average adjusted uninsured deposit account balance was $336,000 as of March 31, 2023.

The following table provides additional details over the Company's deposit portfolio:


As of March 31, 2023

Balance

Percent of
total deposits

Number of
accounts

Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits

$              1,428,232

12.38 %

291,561

Business noninterest bearing demand deposits

1,467,860

12.72 %

45,924

Personal interest-bearing demand deposits

1,627,546

14.11 %

60,459

Business interest-bearing demand deposits

913,957

7.92 %

8,451

Personal money market deposits

1,626,614

14.10 %

26,867

Business money market deposits

701,436

6.08 %

3,008

Savings deposits

2,194,743

19.02 %

216,358

Time deposits

1,576,791

13.67 %

61,779

Total deposits

$            11,537,179

100.00 %

714,407

Our average deposit account balance as of March 31, 2023 was $16,000. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $161.6 million as of

March 31, 2023.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Marketable Securities (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



March 31, 2023

Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized

holding gains

Gross unrealized

holding losses

Fair value

Weighted average
duration

   Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:









  Due after one year through five years

$              20,000


(1,421)

18,579

3.60

  Due after ten years

52,089


(9,653)

42,436

6.28











   Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:









   Due after one year through five years

20,983


(2,680)

18,303

4.73

   Due after five years through ten years

25,600


(3,623)

21,977

5.25











   Municipal securities:









   Due within one year

503



503

0.25

   Due after one year through five years

990

27

(12)

1,005

2.59

   Due after five years through ten years

38,384

1

(1,612)

36,773

4.72

   Due after ten years

87,322

131

(11,059)

76,394

9.04











   Corporate debt issues:









   Due after five years through ten years

13,528


(958)

12,570

5.62











   Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:









   Fixed rate pass-through

221,361

49

(28,136)

193,274

6.02

   Variable rate pass-through

8,287

4

(149)

8,142

4.24

   Fixed rate agency CMOs

886,717


(137,663)

749,054

5.22

   Variable rate agency CMOs

27,041

35

(576)

26,500

3.98

   Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities

1,143,406

88

(166,524)

976,970

5.34

   Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$         1,402,805

247

(197,542)

1,205,510

5.55











Marketable securities held-to-maturity









Government sponsored









Due after one year through five years

$              29,477


(3,131)

26,346

3.68

Due after five years through ten years

94,978


(15,560)

79,418

5.72











   Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:









   Fixed rate pass-through

$            159,504


(22,260)

137,244

5.58

   Variable rate pass-through

521


(7)

514

4.64

   Fixed rate agency CMOs

581,013


(74,710)

506,303

6.76

   Variable rate agency CMOs

529


(9)

520

6.16

   Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities

741,567


(96,986)

644,581

6.51

   Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$            866,022


(115,677)

750,345

6.32

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Borrowed Funds (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


March 31, 2023

Amount

Average rate

Term notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year

$                        403,000

5.17 %

Notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year

183,700

5.15 %

      Total term notes payable to the FHLB

586,700

5.17 %




Collateralized borrowings, due within one year

83,290

1.16 %

Collateral received, due within one year

18,651

5.17 %

Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs

113,927

4.28 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,379

6.77 %

      Total borrowed funds *

$                        931,947

4.92 %


*

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $3.2 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the FHLB of Pittsburgh, including a $250.0 million overnight line of credit, which had a $183.7 million drawn balance, as well as $305.0 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $105.0 million with two correspondent banks.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited) 

 Commercial real estate loans outstanding

The following table provides the various loan sectors in our commercial real estate portfolio at March 31, 2023:



March 31, 2023

Property type

Percent of portfolio

5 or more unit dwelling

14.1 %

Nursing home

13.4 %

Retail building

11.9 %

Commercial office building - non-owner occupied

8.6 %

Residential acquisition & development - 1-4 family, townhouses and apartments


5.7 %

Manufacturing & industrial building

3.6 %

Commercial acquisition and development

3.6 %

Warehouse/storage building

3.5 %

Multi-use building - office and warehouse

3.5 %

Commercial office building - owner occupied


3.4 %

Hotel/motel

3.1 %

Single family dwelling

3.0 %

Other medical facility

2.7 %

Student housing

2.7 %

Multi-use building - commercial, retail and residential

2.6 %

2-4 family

2.4 %

Agricultural real estate

2.3 %

All other

9.9 %

   Total

100.0 %


The following table provides our commercial real estate portfolio by state at March 31, 2023:



March 31, 2023

State

Percent of portfolio

New York

31.0 %

Pennsylvania

30.6 %

Ohio

19.4 %

Indiana

8.7 %

Virginia

2.3 %

All other

8.0 %

   Total

100.0 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

Nonaccrual loans current:








Residential mortgage loans

$           1,423

1,496

2,186

1,970

1,884

Home equity loans

1,084

1,418

1,158

1,337

1,376

Consumer loans

911

836

833

976

1,148

Commercial real estate loans

50,045

53,303

56,193

60,537

79,810

Commercial loans

1,468

895

1,801

5,270

6,060

Total nonaccrual loans current

$         54,931

57,948

62,171

70,090

90,278

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$              688

473

54

2

760

Home equity loans

18

180

316

172

195

Consumer loans

223

178

155

158

190

Commercial real estate loans

1,900

1,220

55

911

333

Commercial loans

341

145

237

358

4

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$           3,170

2,196

817

1,601

1,482

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$              919

31

32

199

830

Home equity loans

338

290

432

566

371

Consumer loans

340

341

382

226

280

Commercial real estate loans

1,355

473

848

630

Commercial loans

126

96

132

73

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$           3,078

1,231

1,826

1,694

1,481

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








Residential mortgage loans

$           3,300

5,574

5,544

5,445

3,976

Home equity loans

2,190

2,257

1,779

2,081

2,968

Consumer loans

2,791

2,672

2,031

1,942

1,782

Commercial real estate loans

8,010

7,867

8,821

14,949

21,399

Commercial loans

1,139

1,491

638

583

795

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$         17,430

19,861

18,813

25,000

30,920

Total nonaccrual loans

$         78,609

81,236

83,627

98,385

124,161

Total nonaccrual loans

$         78,609

81,236

83,627

98,385

124,161

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

652

744

357

379

420

Nonperforming loans

79,261

81,980

83,984

98,764

124,581

Real estate owned, net

524

413

450

1,205

929

Nonperforming assets

$         79,785

82,393

84,434

99,969

125,510










Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.71 %

0.75 %

0.78 %

0.95 %

1.23 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.56 %

0.58 %

0.61 %

0.71 %

0.87 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.09 %

1.08 %

1.02 %

0.94 %

0.98 %

Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances

1.09 %

1.08 %

1.02 %

0.95 %

0.98 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

152.98 %

143.98 %

130.76 %

99.59 %

79.70 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) 

At March 31, 2023

Pass

Special

   mention *

Substandard

**

Doubtful

Loss

Loans

receivable

Personal Banking:











  Residential mortgage loans

$       3,499,135


6,330



3,505,465

  Home equity loans

1,277,915


3,631



1,281,546

  Consumer loans

2,227,379


4,754



2,232,133

Total Personal Banking

7,004,429


14,715



7,019,144

Commercial Banking:











  Commercial real estate loans

2,585,676

69,837

171,591



2,827,104

  Commercial loans

1,217,344

6,381

22,298



1,246,023

Total Commercial Banking

3,803,020

76,218

193,889



4,073,127

Total loans

$     10,807,449

76,218

208,604



11,092,271

At December 31, 2022











Personal Banking:











  Residential mortgage loans

$       3,484,870


13,729



3,498,599

  Home equity loans

1,292,146


5,528



1,297,674

  Consumer loans

2,164,220


4,435



2,168,655

Total Personal Banking

6,941,236


23,692



6,964,928

Commercial Banking:











  Commercial real estate loans

2,579,809

55,076

188,670



2,823,555

  Commercial loans

1,100,707

7,384

23,878



1,131,969

Total Commercial Banking

3,680,516

62,460

212,548



3,955,524

Total loans

$     10,621,752

62,460

236,240



10,920,452

At September 30, 2022











Personal Banking:











  Residential mortgage loans

$       3,388,168


13,730



3,401,898

  Home equity loans

1,279,968


5,021



1,284,989

  Consumer loans

2,112,478


3,760



2,116,238

Total Personal Banking

6,780,614


22,511



6,803,125

Commercial Banking:











  Commercial real estate loans

2,589,648

34,684

188,498



2,812,830

  Commercial loans

1,094,830

4,004

26,736



1,125,570

Total Commercial Banking

3,684,478

38,688

215,234



3,938,400

Total loans

$     10,465,092

38,688

237,745



10,741,525

At June 30, 2022











Personal Banking:











  Residential mortgage loans

$       3,273,117


13,658



3,286,775

  Home equity loans

1,275,124


5,368



1,280,492

  Consumer loans

1,998,863


3,682



2,002,545

Total Personal Banking

6,547,104


22,708



6,569,812

Commercial Banking:











  Commercial real estate loans

2,600,207

51,540

224,429



2,876,176

  Commercial loans

954,129

2,468

30,239



986,836

Total Commercial Banking

3,554,336

54,008

254,668



3,863,012

Total loans

$     10,101,440

54,008

277,376



10,432,824

At March 31, 2022











Personal Banking:











  Residential mortgage loans

$       3,108,366


13,523



3,121,889

  Home equity loans

1,280,342


6,178



1,286,520

  Consumer loans

1,892,162


3,819



1,895,981

Total Personal Banking

6,280,870


23,520



6,304,390

Commercial Banking:











  Commercial real estate loans

2,633,808

62,091

263,994



2,959,893

  Commercial loans

839,125

3,277

32,349



874,751

Total Commercial Banking

3,472,933

65,368

296,343



3,834,644

Total loans

$       9,753,803

65,368

319,863



10,139,034


*

Includes $7.4 million, $7.4 million, $4.5 million, $7.4 million, and $4.4 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022,

June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

**

Includes $31.9 million, $39.1 million, $51.4 million, $59.3 million, and $71.9 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


March 31,
2023

*

December 31,
2022

*

September 30,
2022

*

June 30,
2022

*

March 31,
2022

*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)




























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

259

$  26,992

0.8 %

304

$  29,487

0.8 %

26

$   1,052

— %

20

$      785

— %

281

$  24,057

0.8 %

Home equity loans

111

4,235

0.3 %

145

6,657

0.5 %

88

3,278

0.3 %

107

3,664

0.3 %

105

3,867

0.3 %

Consumer loans

587

6,930

0.3 %

737

9,435

0.4 %

549

6,546

0.3 %

563

6,898

0.3 %

523

6,043

0.3 %

Commercial real estate loans

23

4,834

0.2 %

29

4,008

0.1 %

13

1,332

— %

26

2,701

0.1 %

25

3,643

0.1 %

Commercial loans

46

4,253

0.3 %

51

2,648

0.2 %

48

2,582

0.2 %

24

1,486

0.2 %

16

1,268

0.1 %

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

1,026

$  47,244

0.4 %

1,266

$  52,235

0.5 %

724

$  14,790

0.1 %

740

$  15,534

0.1 %

950

$  38,878

0.4 %






























Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

23

$   1,922

0.1 %

65

$   5,563

0.2 %

51

$   4,320

0.1 %

61

$   5,941

0.2 %

24

$   1,950

0.1 %

Home equity loans

31

1,061

0.1 %

29

975

0.1 %

36

1,227

0.1 %

28

952

0.1 %

28

1,138

0.1 %

Consumer loans

185

2,083

0.1 %

255

3,070

0.1 %

223

2,663

0.1 %

178

1,460

0.1 %

159

1,839

0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

17

1,949

0.1 %

16

2,377

0.1 %

13

1,741

0.1 %

9

1,472

0.1 %

1

112

— %

Commercial loans

19

1,088

0.1 %

24

1,115

0.1 %

14

808

0.1 %

6

341

— %

3

103

— %

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

275

$   8,103

0.1 %

389

$  13,100

0.1 %

337

$  10,759

0.1 %

282

$  10,166

0.1 %

215

$   5,142

0.1 %






























Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **




























Residential mortgage loans

39

$   3,300

0.1 %

65

$   5,574

0.2 %

64

$   5,544

0.2 %

63

$   5,445

0.2 %

47

$   3,976

0.1 %

Home equity loans

65

2,190

0.2 %

68

2,257

0.2 %

65

1,779

0.1 %

69

2,081

0.2 %

91

2,968

0.2 %

Consumer loans

313

3,279

0.1 %

334

3,079

0.1 %

289

2,388

0.1 %

286

2,321

0.1 %

287

2,202

0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

18

8,010

0.3 %

19

7,867

0.3 %

22

8,821

0.3 %

31

14,949

0.5 %

41

21,399

0.7 %

Commercial loans

24

1,302

0.1 %

15

1,829

0.2 %

11

638

0.1 %

10

583

0.1 %

10

795

0.1 %

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

459

$  18,081

0.2 %

501

$  20,606

0.2 %

451

$  19,170

0.2 %

459

$  25,379

0.2 %

476

$  31,340

0.3 %






























Total loans delinquent

1,760

$  73,428

0.7 %

2,156

$  85,941

0.8 %

1,512

$  44,719

0.4 %

1,481

$  51,079

0.5 %

1,641

$  75,360

0.7 %


*

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $331,000, $1.7 million, $783,000, $6.3 million, and $7.1 million at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022,
September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


Quarter ended

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

Beginning balance

$      118,036

109,819

98,355

99,295

102,241

ASU 2022-02 Adoption

426




Provision

4,870

9,023

7,689

2,629

(1,481)

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(207)

(546)

(166)

(138)

(1,183)

Charge-offs home equity

(164)

(232)

(535)

(255)

(447)

Charge-offs consumer

(2,734)

(2,430)

(2,341)

(1,912)

(1,723)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(657)

(621)

(1,329)

(4,392)

(1,024)

Charge-offs commercial

(865)

(404)

(243)

(329)

(681)

Recoveries

2,552

3,427

8,389

3,457

3,593

Ending balance

$      121,257

118,036

109,819

98,355

99,295

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.08 %

0.03 %

(0.14) %

0.14 %

0.06 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Quarter ended 

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets:




























Interest-earning assets:




























  Residential mortgage loans

$  3,493,617

32,009

3.66 %

$  3,439,401

30,974

3.60 %

$  3,331,173

29,414

3.53 %

$  3,171,469

27,327

3.45 %

$  2,980,788

25,542

3.43 %

  Home equity loans

1,284,425

16,134

5.09 %

1,282,733

15,264

4.72 %

1,274,918

13,658

4.25 %

1,277,440

11,961

3.76 %

1,293,986

11,472

3.60 %

  Consumer loans

2,123,672

20,794

3.97 %

2,069,207

19,709

3.78 %

1,981,754

17,256

3.45 %

1,880,769

15,777

3.36 %

1,799,037

14,907

3.36 %

  Commercial real estate loans

2,824,120

37,031

5.24 %

2,822,008

35,428

4.91 %

2,842,597

34,158

4.70 %

2,915,750

31,844

4.32 %

3,000,204

29,757

3.97 %

  Commercial loans

1,161,298

18,353

6.32 %

1,113,178

16,315

5.74 %

1,050,124

12,978

4.84 %

912,454

9,090

3.94 %

824,770

6,897

3.34 %

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,887,132

124,321

4.63 %

10,726,527

117,690

4.35 %

10,480,566

107,464

4.07 %

10,157,882

95,999

3.79 %

9,898,785

88,575

3.63 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,909,676

8,537

1.79 %

1,956,167

8,603

1.76 %

2,019,715

8,683

1.72 %

1,952,375

7,158

1.47 %

1,945,173

6,360

1.31 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

384,717

1,761

1.83 %

386,468

1,753

1.81 %

388,755

1,762

1.81 %

376,935

1,590

1.69 %

373,694

1,540

1.65 %

FHLB stock, at cost

39,631

690

7.06 %

26,827

419

6.19 %

14,028

148

4.19 %

13,428

82

2.44 %

13,870

81

2.38 %

Other interest-earning deposits

30,774

423

5.50 %

9,990

153

5.99 %

253,192

1,295

2.00 %

846,142

1,684

0.79 %

1,218,960

467

0.15 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,251,930

135,732

4.15 %

13,105,979

128,618

3.89 %

13,156,256

119,352

3.60 %

13,346,762

106,513

3.20 %

13,450,482

97,023

2.93 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

869,566




877,121




896,663




909,943




973,092



Total assets

$   14,121,496




$   13,983,100




$   14,052,919




$   14,256,705




$   14,423,574



Liabilities and shareholders' equity:




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




























Savings deposits (g)

$  2,198,988

690

0.13 %

$  2,298,451

585

0.10 %

$  2,350,248

594

0.10 %

$  2,361,919

589

0.10 %

$  2,334,494

592

0.10 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,612,883

951

0.15 %

2,718,360

509

0.07 %

2,794,338

360

0.05 %

2,857,336

310

0.04 %

2,875,430

321

0.05 %

Money market deposit accounts (g)

2,408,582

4,403

0.74 %

2,512,892

1,310

0.21 %

2,620,850

692

0.10 %

2,653,467

668

0.10 %

2,668,105

653

0.10 %

Time deposits (g)

1,293,609

5,194

1.63 %

1,024,895

1,467

0.57 %

1,110,906

1,511

0.54 %

1,220,815

1,774

0.58 %

1,292,608

2,185

0.69 %

Borrowed funds (f)

740,218

7,938

4.35 %

451,369

3,967

3.49 %

127,073

239

0.75 %

123,749

167

0.54 %

135,289

158

0.47 %

Subordinated debt

113,870

1,148

4.03 %

113,783

1,148

4.04 %

113,695

1,149

4.04 %

119,563

1,203

4.03 %

123,608

1,250

4.05 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,335

2,152

6.66 %

129,271

1,823

5.52 %

129,207

1,322

4.00 %

129,142

920

2.82 %

129,077

651

2.02 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,497,485

22,476

0.96 %

9,249,021

10,809

0.46 %

9,246,317

5,867

0.25 %

9,465,991

5,631

0.24 %

9,558,611

5,810

0.25 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,889,973




3,039,000




3,093,490




3,090,372




3,060,698



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

235,213




229,794




209,486




193,510




203,537



Total liabilities

12,622,671




12,517,815




12,549,293




12,749,873




12,822,846



Shareholders' equity

1,498,825




1,465,285




1,503,626




1,506,832




1,600,728



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,121,496




$   13,983,100




$   14,052,919




$   14,256,705




$   14,423,574



Net interest income/Interest rate spread

113,256

3.19 %


117,809

3.43 %


113,485

3.35 %


100,882

2.96 %


91,213

2.68 %

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$  3,754,445


3.47 %

$  3,856,958


3.57 %

$  3,909,939


3.42 %

$  3,880,771


3.07 %

$  3,891,871


2.75 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.40X




1.42X




1.42X




1.41X




1.41X





(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 0.40%, 0.13%, 0.11%, 0.11%, and 0.12%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 0.54%, 0.18%, 0.14%, 0.15%, and 0.17%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 4.61%, 4.33%, 4.05%, 3.77%, and 3.61%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.61%, 1.59%, 1.59%, 1.48%, and 1.45%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 4.13%, 3.87%, 3.58%, 3.18%, and 2.91%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.17%, 3.41%, 3.33%, 2.94%, and 2.66%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.44%, 3.54%, 3.40%, 3.05%, and 2.73%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

