Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

118th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share declared.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $29 million, or $0.23 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $5 million, or 13%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $34 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were 7.57% and 0.81% compared to 9.11% and 0.97% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on May 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of May 2, 2024. This is the 118th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of March 31, 2024, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.9%.

The Company is announcing its intentions to pursue a limited, strategic repositioning of the securities portfolio to optimize its balance sheet by liquidating lower-yielding securities in an effort to generate additional future earnings. This initiative will be accomplished through the sale of up to 15% of the Company's investment securities portfolio. The securities losses recognized will be limited to $40 million, equivalent to approximately $30 million after tax. The Company expects a yield pickup of 375-400 basis points from the repositioning and will look to manage the payback period so that it will be approximately three years. The characteristics of investment securities to be sold have an average yield less than 2.00% with a remaining maturity of greater than four years. The proceeds will be used to reduce borrowings in the short term while also opportunistically reinvesting into securities with similar risk, maturity and duration characteristics.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "As part of the Company's ongoing efforts to enhance future profitability, we have proactively chosen to reposition our securities portfolio. By executing this strategic securities transaction, we will significantly improve the Company's future earnings potential while simultaneously maintaining our robust capital levels and liquidity. This strategic move aligns with our commitment to long-term financial stability and growth, ensuring that we are well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities and navigate any potential challenges in the market."

"In addition, we are proud of our first quarter earnings, which demonstrate our focus and commitment to achieving solid results in a challenging environment. Our strong performance is a testament to our robust business model, dedicated team, and the trust of our customers," added Mr. Torchio. "Despite industry headwinds, we have emerged stronger by staying true to our core values, prioritizing growth and transformation, and maintaining a customer-centric approach. Our first quarter results provide a solid foundation for continued growth. We are grateful for the support of our employees, customers, partners, and shareholders. Together, we will continue driving success and shape the future of our organization."

Balance Sheet Highlights



Quarter ended









March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Dollar change

Percent change Average loans receivable $ 11,345,308

10,887,132

458,176

4.2 % Average investments 2,051,058

2,294,393

(243,335)

(10.6) % Average deposits 11,887,954

11,404,035

483,919

4.2 % Average borrowed funds 469,697

740,218

(270,521)

(36.5) %

Average loans receivable increased 4% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023 driven by commercial loans, which grew by $553 million as we have continued to build-out our commercial lending verticals.

driven by commercial loans, which grew by as we have continued to build-out our commercial lending verticals. Average investments declined 11% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023 . The decline in investments was driven by the sale of investment securities during the prior year.

. The decline in investments was driven by the sale of investment securities during the prior year. Average deposits grew 4% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023 driven by a $1.404 billion increase in our average time deposits as we continued competitively positioning our deposit products. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in money market balances as customers shifted balances into higher yielding time deposit accounts.

driven by a increase in our average time deposits as we continued competitively positioning our deposit products. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in money market balances as customers shifted balances into higher yielding time deposit accounts. Compared to the quarter ending March 31, 2023 , average borrowings saw a significant 37% reduction, primarily attributable to the strategic pay down of wholesale borrowings. This decrease was made possible by a substantial increase in cash reserves, resulting from a notable rise in the average balance of deposits.

Income Statement Highlights



Quarter ended









March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Dollar change

Percent change Interest income $ 160,239

134,940

25,299

18.7 % Interest expense 57,001

22,476

34,525

153.6 % Net interest income $ 103,238

112,464

(9,226)

(8.2) %















Net interest margin 3.10 %

3.46 %

N/A





Net interest income decreased 8%, and net interest margin decreased to 3.10% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023. This decrease in net interest income resulted primarily from:

A $25 million increase in interest income as cash and marketable securities were redeployed into higher yielding loans, which, along with higher market interest rates, caused the yield on loans to improve to 5.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 from 4.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

increase in interest income as cash and marketable securities were redeployed into higher yielding loans, which, along with higher market interest rates, caused the yield on loans to improve to 5.33% for the quarter ended from 4.63% for the quarter ended . A $35 million increase in interest expense as the result of higher costs of deposits and borrowings due to the higher interest rate environment and competitive pressure for liquidity. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.28% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 from 0.96% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .



Quarter ended









March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Dollar change

Percent change Provision for credit losses - loans $ 4,234

4,870

(636)

(13.1) % Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (799)

126

(925)

(734.1) % Total provision for credit losses expense $ 3,435

4,996

(1,561)

(31.2) %

The provision for credit losses decreased by 31% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023 primarily driven by a decline in our reserves for unfunded commitments in the current period based on the timing of origination and funding of commercial construction loans and lines of credit coupled with improvements in the economic forecasts. Additionally, the Company continued to experience low levels of classified loans with a slight increase to $229 million or 1.99% of total loans at March 31, 2024 from $209 million, or 1.88% of total loans, at March 31, 2023.



Quarter ended









March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Dollar change

Percent change Noninterest income:













Gain on sale of SBA loans $ 873

279

594

212.9 % Service charges and fees 15,523

13,189

2,334

17.7 % Trust and other financial services income 7,127

6,449

678

10.5 % Gain on real estate owned, net 57

108

(51)

(47.2) % Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,502

1,269

233

18.4 % Mortgage banking income 452

524

(72)

(13.7) % Other operating income 2,429

2,151

278

12.9 % Total noninterest income $ 27,963

23,969

3,994

16.7 %

Noninterest income increased 17% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase in service charges and fees driven by deposit-related fees based on customer activity as well as commercial loans fees, gain on sale of SBA loans, and improvements in trust and other financial services income.



Quarter ended









March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Dollar change

Percent change Noninterest expense:













Personnel expense $ 51,540

46,604

4,936

10.6 % Non personnel expense 38,484

40,846

(2,362)

(5.8) % Total noninterest expense $ 90,024

87,450

2,574

2.9 %

Noninterest expense increased 3% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023. This increase primarily resulted from a rise in personnel expense driven by the build-out of the commercial business and related credit, risk management and internal audit support functions over the past year. This was offset by a decrease in non-personnel expense related to a decline in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense due to the severance and fixed asset charges related to the branch optimization and personnel reduction announced during the fourth quarter of 2022 as well as improvements in marketing expense and professional services expense.

The provision for income taxes decreased by $1.7 million, or 17%, to $8.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 from $10.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 due primarily to lower income before income taxes.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2024, Northwest operated 134 full-service branches and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; (8) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; (9) reduction in the value of our goodwill and other intangible assets; and (10) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,319

122,260

96,497 Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,298,108, $1,240,003 and $1,402,805, respectively) 1,094,009

1,043,359

1,205,510 Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $680,353, $699,506 and $750,345, respectively) 801,107

814,839

866,022 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,014,435

1,980,458

2,168,029











Loans held-for-sale 8,082

8,768

7,006 Residential mortgage loans 3,374,980

3,419,417

3,499,078 Home equity loans 1,196,607

1,227,858

1,281,546 Consumer loans 2,118,367

2,126,027

2,232,133 Commercial real estate loans 3,028,314

2,974,010

2,826,485 Commercial loans 1,774,896

1,658,729

1,246,023 Total loans receivable 11,501,246

11,414,809

11,092,271 Allowance for credit losses (124,897)

(125,243)

(121,257) Loans receivable, net 11,376,349

11,289,566

10,971,014











FHLB stock, at cost 30,811

30,146

41,519 Accrued interest receivable 50,680

47,353

36,177 Real estate owned, net 50

104

524 Premises and equipment, net 130,565

138,838

140,301 Bank-owned life insurance 252,842

251,895

256,310 Goodwill 380,997

380,997

380,997 Other intangible assets, net 4,589

5,290

7,651 Other assets 268,945

294,458

191,294 Total assets $ 14,510,263

14,419,105

14,193,816 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,618,379

2,669,023

2,896,092 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,557,866

2,634,546

2,541,503 Money market deposit accounts 1,952,537

1,968,218

2,328,050 Savings deposits 2,156,048

2,105,234

2,194,743 Time deposits 2,786,814

2,602,881

1,576,791 Total deposits 12,071,644

11,979,902

11,537,179











Borrowed funds 400,783

398,895

688,641 Subordinated debt 114,276

114,189

113,927 Junior subordinated debentures 129,639

129,574

129,379 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 46,970

45,253

49,893 Accrued interest payable 17,395

13,669

2,236 Other liabilities 177,107

186,306

159,286 Total liabilities 12,957,814

12,867,788

12,680,541 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,253,189, 127,110,453 and 127,065,400 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,273

1,271

1,271 Additional paid-in capital 1,026,173

1,024,852

1,020,855 Retained earnings 678,427

674,686

649,672 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (153,424)

(149,492)

(158,523) Total shareholders' equity 1,552,449

1,551,317

1,513,275 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,510,263

14,419,105

14,193,816











Equity to assets 10.70 %

10.76 %

10.66 % Tangible common equity to assets* 8.26 %

8.30 %

8.15 % Book value per share $ 12.20

12.20

11.91 Tangible book value per share* $ 9.17

9.17

8.85 Closing market price per share $ 11.65

12.48

12.03 Full time equivalent employees 2,060

2,098

2,066 Number of banking offices 142

142

150





* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 149,571

146,523

140,667

132,724

123,745 Mortgage-backed securities 7,944

7,951

8,072

8,326

8,537 Taxable investment securities 794

786

786

841

845 Tax-free investment securities 491

492

491

667

700 FHLB stock dividends 607

666

668

844

690 Interest-earning deposits 832

970

914

594

423 Total interest income 160,239

157,388

151,598

143,996

134,940 Interest expense:

















Deposits 47,686

40,600

31,688

21,817

11,238 Borrowed funds 9,315

10,486

11,542

13,630

11,238 Total interest expense 57,001

51,086

43,230

35,447

22,476 Net interest income 103,238

106,302

108,368

108,549

112,464 Provision for credit losses - loans 4,234

3,801

3,983

6,010

4,870 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (799)

4,145

(2,981)

2,920

126 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 99,803

98,356

107,366

99,619

107,468 Noninterest income:

















Loss on sale of investments —

(1)

—

(8,306)

— Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights —

—

—

8,305

— Gain on sale of SBA loans 873

388

301

832

279 Gain on sale of loans —

726

—

—

— Service charges and fees 15,523

15,922

15,270

14,833

13,189 Trust and other financial services income 7,127

6,884

7,085

6,866

6,449 Gain on real estate owned, net 57

1,084

29

785

108 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,502

1,454

4,561

1,304

1,269 Mortgage banking income 452

247

632

1,028

524 Other operating income 2,429

2,465

3,010

4,150

2,151 Total noninterest income 27,963

29,169

30,888

29,797

23,969 Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 51,540

50,194

51,243

47,650

46,604 Premises and occupancy costs 7,627

7,049

7,052

7,579

7,471 Office operations 2,767

3,747

3,398

2,800

3,010 Collections expense 336

328

551

429

387 Processing expenses 14,725

15,017

14,672

14,648

14,350 Marketing expenses 2,149

1,317

2,379

2,856

2,892 Federal deposit insurance premiums 3,023

2,643

2,341

2,064

2,223 Professional services 4,065

6,255

3,002

3,804

4,758 Amortization of intangible assets 701

724

795

842

909 Real estate owned expense 66

51

141

83

181 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 955

2,354

—

1,593

2,802 Other expenses 2,070

997

1,996

1,510

1,863 Total noninterest expense 90,024

90,676

87,570

85,858

87,450 Income before income taxes 37,742

36,849

50,684

43,558

43,987 Income tax expense 8,579

7,835

11,464

10,514

10,308 Net income $ 29,163

29,014

39,220

33,044

33,679



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.23

0.23

0.31

0.26

0.27 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.23

0.23

0.31

0.26

0.26



















Annualized return on average equity 7.57 %

7.64 %

10.27 %

8.72 %

9.11 % Annualized return on average assets 0.81 %

0.80 %

1.08 %

0.93 %

0.97 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity * 10.08 %

10.28 %

13.80 %

11.71 %

12.31 % Efficiency ratio 68.62 %

66.93 %

62.88 %

62.06 %

64.10 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items ** 67.35 %

64.66 %

62.31 %

60.30 %

61.38 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets 2.51 %

2.51 %

2.42 %

2.42 %

2.51 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items** 2.47 %

2.43 %

2.39 %

2.35 %

2.40 %





* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items. ** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended March 31,

2024

2023 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net operating income:





Net income (GAAP) $ 29,163

33,679 Non-GAAP adjustments





Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 955

2,802 Less: tax benefit of merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense (267)

(785) Adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP) $ 29,851

35,696 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.23

0.26 Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.23

0.28







Average equity $ 1,549,870

1,498,825 Average assets 14,408,612

14,121,496 Annualized return on average equity (GAAP) 7.57 %

9.11 % Annualized return on average assets (GAAP) 0.81 %

0.97 % Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP) 7.75 %

9.66 % Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP) 0.83 %

1.03 %











The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.





March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Tangible common equity to assets









Total shareholders' equity $ 1,552,449

1,551,317

1,513,275 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (385,586)

(386,287)

(388,648) Tangible common equity $ 1,166,863

1,165,030

1,124,627











Total assets $ 14,510,263

14,419,105

14,193,816 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (385,586)

(386,287)

(388,648) Tangible assets $ 14,124,677

14,032,818

13,805,168











Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.26 %

8.30 %

8.15 %











Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments









Tangible common equity $ 1,166,863

1,165,030

1,124,627 Less: unrealized losses on held to maturity investments (120,754)

(115,334)

(115,677) Add: deferred taxes on unrealized losses on held to maturity investments 33,811

32,294

32,390 Tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments $ 1,079,920

1,081,990

1,041,340











Tangible assets $ 14,124,677

14,032,818

13,805,168











Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments 7.65 %

7.71 %

7.54 %











Tangible book value per share









Tangible common equity $ 1,166,863

1,165,030

1,124,627 Common shares outstanding 127,253,189

127,110,453

127,065,400 Tangible book value per share 9.17

9.17

8.85

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.



Quarter ended

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023









Annualized return on average tangible common equity

















Net income $ 29,163

29,014

39,220

33,044

33,679



















Average shareholders' equity 1,549,870

1,506,895

1,515,287

1,519,990

1,498,825 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets (386,038)

(386,761)

(387,523)

(388,354)

(389,236) Average tangible common equity $ 1,163,832

1,120,134

1,127,764

1,131,636

1,109,589



















Annualized return on average tangible common equity 10.08 %

10.28 %

13.80 %

11.71 %

12.31 %



















Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

















Non-interest expense $ 90,024

90,676

87,570

85,858

87,450 Less: amortization expense (701)

(724)

(795)

(842)

(909) Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (955)

(2,354)

—

(1,593)

(2,802) Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and restructuring expenses $ 88,368

87,598

86,775

83,423

83,739



















Net interest income $ 103,238

106,302

108,368

108,549

112,464 Non-interest income 27,963

29,169

30,888

29,797

23,969 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 131,201

135,471

139,256

138,346

136,433



















Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses 67.35 %

64.66 %

62.31 %

60.30 %

61.38 %



















Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

















Non-interest expense excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses $ 88,368

87,598

86,775

83,423

83,739 Average assets 14,408,612

14,329,020

14,379,323

14,245,917

14,121,496 Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 2.47 %

2.43 %

2.39 %

2.35 %

2.40 %





* The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:



As of March 31, 2024

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

relationships Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1) $ 2,806,650

23.25 %

4,965 Less intercompany deposit accounts 1,019,792

8.45 %

12 Less collateralized deposit accounts 408,083

3.38 %

255 Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts $ 1,378,775

11.42 %

4,698





(1) Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.

Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $19.2 million, or 0.16% of total deposits, as of March 31, 2024. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $103.0 million, or 0.85% of total deposits, as of March 31, 2024. The average uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts, was $293,000 as of March 31, 2024.

The following table provides additional details for the Company's deposit portfolio:



As of March 31, 2024

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

accounts Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 1,369,294

11.34 %

287,824 Business noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,249,085

10.35

43,868 Personal interest-bearing demand deposits 1,427,140

11.82

57,909 Business interest-bearing demand deposits 1,130,726

9.37

7,921 Personal money market deposits 1,393,532

11.54

25,156 Business money market deposits 559,005

4.63

2,805 Savings deposits 2,156,048

17.86

194,542 Time deposits 2,786,814

23.09

79,611 Total deposits $ 12,071,644

100.00 %

699,636

Our average deposit account balance as of March 31, 2024 was $17,000. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $393.2 million as of March 31, 2024.

The following table provides additional details regarding the Company's deposit portfolio over time:



9/30/2022

12/31/2022

3/31/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2023

3/31/2024 Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 1,413,781

1,412,227

1,428,232

1,397,167

1,375,144

1,357,875

1,369,294 Business noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,680,339

1,581,016

1,467,860

1,423,396

1,399,147

1,311,148

1,249,085 Personal interest-bearing demand deposits 1,742,173

1,718,806

1,627,546

1,535,254

1,477,617

1,464,058

1,427,140 Business interest-bearing demand deposits 498,937

499,059

466,105

624,252

689,914

812,433

805,069 Municipal demand deposits 571,620

468,566

447,852

418,147

430,549

358,055

325,657 Personal money market deposits 1,949,379

1,832,583

1,626,614

1,511,652

1,463,689

1,435,939

1,393,532 Business money market deposits 627,634

624,986

701,436

642,601

579,124

532,279

559,005 Savings deposits 2,327,419

2,275,020

2,194,743

2,120,215

2,116,360

2,105,234

2,156,048 Time deposits 1,067,110

1,052,285

1,576,791

1,989,711

2,258,338

2,602,881

2,786,814 Total deposits $ 11,878,392

11,464,548

11,537,179

11,662,395

11,789,882

11,979,902

12,071,644

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



At March 31, 2024

Actual

Minimum capital requirements (1)

Well capitalized requirements

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Total capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. $ 1,805,374

15.951 %

$ 1,188,406

10.500 %

$ 1,131,815

10.000 % Northwest Bank 1,529,840

13.529 %

1,187,335

10.500 %

1,130,795

10.000 %























Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,555,043

13.739 %

962,043

8.500 %

905,452

8.000 % Northwest Bank 1,393,786

12.326 %

961,176

8.500 %

904,636

8.000 %























Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,429,393

12.629 %

792,270

7.000 %

735,680

6.500 % Northwest Bank 1,393,786

12.326 %

791,557

7.000 %

735,017

6.500 %























Tier 1 capital (leverage) (to average assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,555,043

10.828 %

574,453

4.000 %

718,066

5.000 % Northwest Bank 1,393,786

9.712 %

574,060

4.000 %

717,575

5.000 %





(1) Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Marketable Securities (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)





March 31, 2024 Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized holding gains

Gross unrealized holding losses

Fair value

Weighted average

duration Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:



















Due after one year through five years

$ 20,000

—

(1,204)

18,796

2.65 Due after ten years

48,182

—

(10,260)

37,922

6.13





















Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:



















Due after one year through five years

45,987

—

(5,819)

40,168

4.11 Due after five years through ten years

360

—

(9)

351

1.73





















Municipal securities:



















Due after one year through five years

4,279

14

(426)

3,867

3.79 Due after five years through ten years

27,921

47

(1,886)

26,082

6.68 Due after ten years

53,464

—

(9,142)

44,322

10.81





















Corporate debt issues:



















Due after five years through ten years

8,467

—

(833)

7,634

5.14





















Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

232,854

93

(26,711)

206,236

6.55 Variable rate pass-through

6,738

12

(69)

6,681

3.82 Fixed rate agency CMOs

776,087

—

(147,127)

628,960

5.30 Variable rate agency CMOs

73,769

35

(814)

72,990

5.01 Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities

1,089,448

140

(174,721)

914,867

5.55 Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$ 1,298,108

201

(204,300)

1,094,009

5.69





















Marketable securities held-to-maturity



















Government sponsored



















Due after one year through five years

$ 89,472

—

(11,232)

78,240

3.89 Due after five years through ten years

34,987

—

(5,877)

29,110

5.31





















Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

144,158

—

(21,062)

123,096

5.06 Variable rate pass-through

432

1

—

433

4.39 Fixed rate agency CMOs

531,529

—

(82,578)

448,951

6.81 Variable rate agency CMOs

529

—

(6)

523

4.96 Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities

676,648

1

(103,646)

573,003

6.44 Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$ 801,107

1

(120,755)

680,353

6.10

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Borrowed Funds (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



March 31, 2024

Amount

Average rate Term notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year $ 275,000

5.65 % Notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year 55,600

5.67 % Total term notes payable to the FHLB 330,600

5.66 %







Collateralized borrowings, due within one year 29,882

1.62 % Collateral received, due within one year 40,301

5.08 % Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs 114,276

4.28 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,639

7.61 % Total borrowed funds * $ 644,698

5.58 %





* As of March 31, 2024, the Company had $3.3 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the FHLB of Pittsburgh, including a $250.0 million overnight line of credit, which had a $55.6 million drawn balance, as well as $264.1 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $105.0 million with two correspondent banks.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)

Commercial real estate loans outstanding The following table provides the various loan sectors in our commercial real estate portfolio at March 31, 2024:





March 31, 2024 Property type

Percent of portfolio 5 or more unit dwelling

15.2 % Nursing home

12.8 Retail building

11.8 Commercial office building - non-owner occupied

9.1 Manufacturing & industrial building

5.0 Residential acquisition & development - 1-4 family, townhouses and apartments

4.3 Multi-use building - commercial, retail and residential

4.1 Warehouse/storage building

3.9 Multi-use building - office and warehouse

3.3 Commercial office building - owner occupied

3.3 Other medical facility

3.1 Single family dwelling

2.7 Student housing

2.2 Hotel/motel

2.1 Agricultural real estate

2.0 2-4 family

2.0 All other

13.1 Total

100.0 %

The following table describes the collateral of our commercial real estate portfolio by state at March 31, 2024:





March 31, 2024 State

Percent of portfolio New York

33.0 % Pennsylvania

30.2 Ohio

20.3 Indiana

8.1 All other

8.4 Total

100.0 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023 Nonaccrual loans current:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 1,351

959

1,951

1,559

1,423 Home equity loans 974

871

947

1,089

1,084 Consumer loans 1,295

1,051

1,049

1,009

911 Commercial real estate loans 66,895

64,603

44,639

48,468

50,045 Commercial loans 934

1,182

1,369

995

1,468 Total nonaccrual loans current $ 71,449

68,666

49,955

53,120

54,931 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 1,454

933

48

49

688 Home equity loans 125

174

92

37

18 Consumer loans 294

225

274

309

223 Commercial real estate loans 574

51

1,913

1,697

1,900 Commercial loans 161

139

90

855

341 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 2,608

1,522

2,417

2,947

3,170 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ —

511

66

185

919 Home equity loans 488

347

319

363

338 Consumer loans 381

557

312

360

340 Commercial real estate loans 52

831

212

210

1,355 Commercial loans 201

56

291

245

126 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 1,122

2,302

1,200

1,363

3,078 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 4,304

6,324

7,695

6,290

3,300 Home equity loans 2,822

3,100

2,073

1,965

2,190 Consumer loans 2,659

3,212

2,463

2,033

2,791 Commercial real estate loans 6,931

6,488

8,416

8,575

8,010 Commercial loans 3,165

2,770

2,435

2,296

1,139 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 19,881

21,894

23,082

21,159

17,430 Total nonaccrual loans $ 95,060

94,384

76,654

78,589

78,609 Total nonaccrual loans $ 95,060

94,384

76,654

78,589

78,609 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 2,452

2,698

728

532

652 Nonperforming loans 97,512

97,082

77,382

79,121

79,261 Real estate owned, net 50

104

363

371

524 Nonperforming assets $ 97,562

97,186

77,745

79,492

79,785



















Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.85 %

0.85 %

0.68 %

0.70 %

0.71 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.67 %

0.67 %

0.54 %

0.56 %

0.56 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.09 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.09 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 128.08 %

129.01 %

161.33 %

157.26 %

152.98 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

At March 31, 2024

Pass

Special mention *

Substandard

**

Doubtful

Loss

Loans receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,370,307

—

12,541

—

—

3,382,848 Home equity loans

1,191,957

—

4,650

—

—

1,196,607 Consumer loans

2,113,050

—

5,317

—

—

2,118,367 Total Personal Banking

6,675,314

—

22,508

—

—

6,697,822 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,714,857

131,247

182,424

—

—

3,028,528 Commercial loans

1,698,519

52,461

23,916

—

—

1,774,896 Total Commercial Banking

4,413,376

183,708

206,340

—

—

4,803,424 Total loans

$ 11,088,690

183,708

228,848

—

—

11,501,246 At December 31, 2023























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,413,846

—

14,339

—

—

3,428,185 Home equity loans

1,223,097

—

4,761

—

—

1,227,858 Consumer loans

2,120,216

—

5,811

—

—

2,126,027 Total Personal Banking

6,757,159

—

24,911

—

—

6,782,070 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,670,510

124,116

179,384

—

—

2,974,010 Commercial loans

1,637,879

6,678

14,172

—

—

1,658,729 Total Commercial Banking

4,308,389

130,794

193,556

—

—

4,632,739 Total loans

$ 11,065,548

130,794

218,467

—

—

11,414,809 At September 30, 2023























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,459,251

—

13,512

—

—

3,472,763 Home equity loans

1,254,985

—

3,780

—

—

1,258,765 Consumer loans

2,150,464

—

4,655

—

—

2,155,119 Total Personal Banking

6,864,700

—

21,947

—

—

6,886,647 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,632,472

123,935

166,610

—

—

2,923,017 Commercial loans

1,476,833

3,690

20,086

—

—

1,500,609 Total Commercial Banking

4,109,305

127,625

186,696

—

—

4,423,626 Total loans

$ 10,974,005

127,625

208,643

—

—

11,310,273 At June 30, 2023























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,483,098

—

12,059

—

—

3,495,157 Home equity loans

1,272,363

—

3,699

—

—

1,276,062 Consumer loans

2,196,938

—

4,124

—

—

2,201,062 Total Personal Banking

6,952,399

—

19,882

—

—

6,972,281 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,649,535

74,170

171,519

—

—

2,895,224 Commercial loans

1,377,981

3,040

22,705

—

—

1,403,726 Total Commercial Banking

4,027,516

77,210

194,224

—

—

4,298,950 Total loans

$ 10,979,915

77,210

214,106

—

—

11,271,231 At March 31, 2023























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,499,135

—

6,330

—

—

3,505,465 Home equity loans

1,277,915

—

3,631

—

—

1,281,546 Consumer loans

2,227,379

—

4,754

—

—

2,232,133 Total Personal Banking

7,004,429

—

14,715

—

—

7,019,144 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,585,676

69,837

171,591

—

—

2,827,104 Commercial loans

1,217,344

6,381

22,298

—

—

1,246,023 Total Commercial Banking

3,803,020

76,218

193,889

—

—

4,073,127 Total loans

$ 10,807,449

76,218

208,604

—

—

11,092,271





* Includes $2.4 million, $7.8 million, $6.9 million, $4.9 million, and $7.4 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. ** Includes $27.2 million, $20.3 million, $28.9 million, $31.2 million, and $31.9 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Delinquency (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



March 31,

2024

*

December 31,

2023

*

September 30,

2023

*

June 30,

2023

*

March 31,

2023

* (Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)

























































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 351

$ 38,502

1.1 %

307

$ 30,041

0.9 %

6

$ 573

— %

14

$ 627

— %

259

$ 26,992

0.8 % Home equity loans 113

4,608

0.4 %

121

5,761

0.5 %

112

4,707

0.4 %

92

3,395

0.3 %

111

4,235

0.3 % Consumer loans 737

9,911

0.5 %

896

11,211

0.5 %

733

9,874

0.5 %

602

7,955

0.4 %

587

6,930

0.3 % Commercial real estate loans 25

6,396

0.2 %

23

3,204

0.1 %

22

3,411

0.1 %

13

2,710

0.1 %

23

4,834

0.2 % Commercial loans 62

3,091

0.2 %

59

4,196

0.3 %

52

2,847

0.2 %

38

15,658

1.1 %

46

4,253

0.3 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days 1,288

$ 62,508

0.5 %

1,406

$ 54,413

0.5 %

925

$ 21,412

0.2 %

759

$ 30,345

0.3 %

1,026

$ 47,244

0.4 %



























































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 3

$ 70

— %

69

$ 7,796

0.2 %

56

$ 5,395

0.2 %

52

$ 3,521

0.1 %

23

$ 1,922

0.1 % Home equity loans 26

761

0.1 %

37

982

0.1 %

40

1,341

0.1 %

31

1,614

0.1 %

31

1,061

0.1 % Consumer loans 231

2,545

0.1 %

322

3,754

0.2 %

236

2,707

0.1 %

250

2,584

0.1 %

185

2,083

0.1 % Commercial real estate loans 5

807

— %

9

1,031

— %

13

1,588

0.1 %

12

1,288

— %

17

1,949

0.1 % Commercial loans 27

1,284

0.1 %

16

703

— %

15

981

0.1 %

23

11,092

0.8 %

19

1,088

0.1 % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days 292

$ 5,467

— %

453

$ 14,266

0.1 %

360

$ 12,012

0.1 %

368

$ 20,099

0.2 %

275

$ 8,103

0.1 %



























































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **

























































Residential mortgage loans 50

$ 5,813

0.2 %

70

$ 7,995

0.2 %

79

$ 7,695

0.2 %

63

$ 6,290

0.2 %

39

$ 3,300

0.1 % Home equity loans 71

2,823

0.2 %

81

3,126

0.3 %

73

2,206

0.2 %

68

1,965

0.2 %

65

2,190

0.2 % Consumer loans 398

3,345

0.2 %

440

3,978

0.2 %

357

3,020

0.1 %

314

2,447

0.1 %

313

3,279

0.1 % Commercial real estate loans 22

6,931

0.2 %

27

6,712

0.2 %

27

8,416

0.3 %

20

8,575

0.3 %

18

8,010

0.3 % Commercial loans 62

3,421

0.2 %

53

2,780

0.2 %

39

2,472

0.2 %

38

2,414

0.2 %

24

1,302

0.1 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more 603

$ 22,333

0.2 %

671

$ 24,591

0.2 %

575

$ 23,809

0.2 %

503

$ 21,691

0.2 %

459

$ 18,081

0.2 %



























































Total loans delinquent 2,183

$ 90,308

0.8 %

2,530

$ 93,270

0.8 %

1,860

$ 57,233

0.5 %

1,630

$ 72,135

0.6 %

1,760

$ 73,428

0.7 %





* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding. ** Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $446,000, $646,000, $1.4 million, $605,000, and $331,000 at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023 Beginning balance $ 125,243

124,841

124,423

121,257

118,036 ASU 2022-02 Adoption —

—

—

—

426 Provision 4,234

3,801

3,983

6,010

4,870 Charge-offs residential mortgage (162)

(266)

(171)

(545)

(207) Charge-offs home equity (412)

(133)

(320)

(235)

(164) Charge-offs consumer (4,573)

(3,860)

(3,085)

(2,772)

(2,734) Charge-offs commercial real estate (349)

(742)

(484)

(483)

(657) Charge-offs commercial (1,163)

(806)

(1,286)

(1,209)

(865) Recoveries 2,079

2,408

1,781

2,400

2,552 Ending balance $ 124,897

125,243

124,841

124,423

121,257 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.16 %

0.12 %

0.13 %

0.10 %

0.08 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Average balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h) Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 3,392,524

32,674

3.85 %

$ 3,442,308

32,739

3.80 %

$ 3,476,446

32,596

3.75 %

$ 3,485,517

32,485

3.73 %

$ 3,493,617

32,009

3.66 % Home equity loans 1,205,273

17,294

5.77 %

1,238,420

17,590

5.64 %

1,264,134

17,435

5.47 %

1,273,298

16,898

5.32 %

1,284,425

16,134

5.09 % Consumer loans 2,033,620

25,033

4.95 %

2,055,783

24,667

4.76 %

2,092,023

23,521

4.46 %

2,143,804

22,662

4.24 %

2,123,672

20,794

3.97 % Commercial real estate loans 2,999,224

43,425

5.73 %

2,950,589

43,337

5.75 %

2,911,145

41,611

5.59 %

2,836,443

38,426

5.36 %

2,824,120

37,031

5.24 % Commercial loans 1,714,667

31,857

7.35 %

1,564,617

28,801

7.20 %

1,447,211

26,239

7.09 %

1,326,598

22,872

6.82 %

1,161,298

18,353

6.32 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 11,345,308

150,283

5.33 %

11,251,717

147,134

5.19 %

11,190,959

141,402

5.01 %

11,065,660

133,343

4.83 %

10,887,132

124,321

4.63 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,717,306

7,944

1.85 %

1,741,687

7,951

1.83 %

1,781,010

8,072

1.81 %

1,859,427

8,326

1.79 %

1,909,676

8,537

1.79 % Investment securities (c) (d) 333,752

1,430

1.71 %

335,121

1,425

1.70 %

336,125

1,431

1.70 %

374,560

1,715

1.83 %

384,717

1,761

1.83 % FHLB stock, at cost 32,249

607

7.57 %

35,082

665

7.52 %

37,722

668

7.03 %

45,505

844

7.44 %

39,631

690

7.06 % Other interest-earning deposits 61,666

832

5.34 %

71,987

970

5.27 %

67,143

915

5.33 %

46,536

594

5.05 %

38,324

423

4.41 % Total interest-earning assets 13,490,281

161,096

4.80 %

13,435,594

158,145

4.67 %

13,412,959

152,488

4.51 %

13,391,688

144,822

4.34 %

13,259,480

135,732

4.15 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 918,331









893,426









966,364









854,229









862,016







Total assets $ 14,408,612









$ 14,329,020









$ 14,379,323









$ 14,245,917









$ 14,121,496







Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits (g) $ 2,122,035

5,036

0.95 %

$ 2,102,320

4,045

0.76 %

$ 2,116,759

2,695

0.51 %

$ 2,142,941

1,393

0.26 %

$ 2,198,988

690

0.13 % Interest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,538,823

5,402

0.86 %

2,573,634

4,921

0.76 %

2,569,229

4,086

0.63 %

2,469,666

1,648

0.27 %

2,612,883

951

0.15 % Money market deposit accounts (g) 1,961,332

7,913

1.62 %

1,997,116

7,446

1.48 %

2,112,228

6,772

1.27 %

2,221,713

6,113

1.10 %

2,408,582

4,403

0.74 % Time deposits (g) 2,697,983

29,335

4.37 %

2,447,335

24,187

3.92 %

2,164,559

18,136

3.32 %

1,765,454

12,663

2.88 %

1,293,609

5,194

1.63 % Borrowed funds (f) 469,697

5,708

4.89 %

548,089

6,826

4.94 %

643,518

7,937

4.89 %

837,358

10,202

4.89 %

740,218

7,938

4.35 % Subordinated debt 114,225

1,148

4.02 %

114,134

1,148

4.02 %

114,045

1,148

4.03 %

113,958

1,148

4.03 %

113,870

1,148

4.03 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,597

2,459

7.51 %

129,532

2,512

7.59 %

129,466

2,456

7.42 %

129,401

2,280

6.97 %

129,335

2,152

6.66 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,033,692

57,001

2.28 %

9,912,160

51,085

2.04 %

9,849,804

43,230

1.74 %

9,680,491

35,447

1.47 %

9,497,485

22,476

0.96 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,567,781









2,675,788









2,757,091









2,820,928









2,889,973







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 257,269









234,177









257,141









224,508









235,213







Total liabilities 12,858,742









12,822,125









12,864,036









12,725,927









12,622,671







Shareholders' equity 1,549,870









1,506,895









1,515,287









1,519,990









1,498,825







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,408,612









$ 14,329,020









$ 14,379,323









$ 14,245,917









$ 14,121,496







Net interest income/Interest rate spread



104,095

2.52 %





107,060

2.63 %





109,258

2.77 %





109,375

2.87 %





113,256

3.19 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,456,589





3.10 %

$ 3,523,434





3.16 %

$ 3,563,155





3.23 %

$ 3,711,197





3.28 %

$ 3,761,995





3.46 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.34X









1.36X









1.36X









1.38X









1.40X













(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 1.61%, 1.37%, 1.07%, 0.77%, and 0.40%, respectively, and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 2.06%, 1.77%, 1.40%, 1.02%, and 0.54%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 5.30%, 5.17%, 4.99%, 4.81%, and 4.61%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.54%, 1.52%, 1.52%, 1.61%, and 1.61%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 4.78%, 4.65%, 4.48%, 4.31%, and 4.13%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.49%, 2.60%, 2.74%, 2.84%, and 3.17%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.08%, 3.14%, 3.21%, 3.25%, and 3.44%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.