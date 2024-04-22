Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

118th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share declared.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $29 million, or $0.23 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $5 million, or 13%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $34 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were 7.57% and 0.81% compared to 9.11% and 0.97% for the same quarter last year.

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on May 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of May 2, 2024. This is the 118th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of March 31, 2024, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.9%.

The Company is announcing its intentions to pursue a limited, strategic repositioning of the securities portfolio to optimize its balance sheet by liquidating lower-yielding securities in an effort to generate additional future earnings. This initiative will be accomplished through the sale of up to 15% of the Company's investment securities portfolio. The securities losses recognized will be limited to $40 million, equivalent to approximately $30 million after tax. The Company expects a yield pickup of 375-400 basis points from the repositioning and will look to manage the payback period so that it will be approximately three years. The characteristics of investment securities to be sold have an average yield less than 2.00% with a remaining maturity of greater than four years. The proceeds will be used to reduce borrowings in the short term while also opportunistically reinvesting into securities with similar risk, maturity and duration characteristics.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "As part of the Company's ongoing efforts to enhance future profitability, we have proactively chosen to reposition our securities portfolio. By executing this strategic securities transaction, we will significantly improve the Company's future earnings potential while simultaneously maintaining our robust capital levels and liquidity. This strategic move aligns with our commitment to long-term financial stability and growth, ensuring that we are well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities and navigate any potential challenges in the market."

"In addition, we are proud of our first quarter earnings, which demonstrate our focus and commitment to achieving solid results in a challenging environment. Our strong performance is a testament to our robust business model, dedicated team, and the trust of our customers," added Mr. Torchio. "Despite industry headwinds, we have emerged stronger by staying true to our core values, prioritizing growth and transformation, and maintaining a customer-centric approach. Our first quarter results provide a solid foundation for continued growth. We are grateful for the support of our employees, customers, partners, and shareholders. Together, we will continue driving success and shape the future of our organization."

Balance Sheet Highlights

Quarter ended




March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Dollar change

Percent change

Average loans receivable

$            11,345,308

10,887,132

458,176

4.2 %

Average investments

2,051,058

2,294,393

(243,335)

(10.6) %

Average deposits

11,887,954

11,404,035

483,919

4.2 %

Average borrowed funds

469,697

740,218

(270,521)

(36.5) %
  • Average loans receivable increased 4% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023 driven by commercial loans, which grew by $553 million as we have continued to build-out our commercial lending verticals.
  • Average investments declined 11% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decline in investments was driven by the sale of investment securities during the prior year.
  • Average deposits grew 4% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023 driven by a $1.404 billion increase in our average time deposits as we continued competitively positioning our deposit products. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in money market balances as customers shifted balances into higher yielding time deposit accounts.
  • Compared to the quarter ending March 31, 2023, average borrowings saw a significant 37% reduction, primarily attributable to the strategic pay down of wholesale borrowings. This decrease was made possible by a substantial increase in cash reserves, resulting from a notable rise in the average balance of deposits.

Income Statement Highlights

Quarter ended




March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Dollar change

Percent change

Interest income

$              160,239

134,940

25,299

18.7 %

Interest expense

57,001

22,476

34,525

153.6 %

Net interest income

$              103,238

112,464

(9,226)

(8.2) %








Net interest margin

3.10 %

3.46 %

N/A

Net interest income decreased 8%, and net interest margin decreased to 3.10% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023.  This decrease in net interest income resulted primarily from:

  • A $25 million increase in interest income as cash and marketable securities were redeployed into higher yielding loans, which, along with higher market interest rates, caused the yield on loans to improve to 5.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 from 4.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
  • A $35 million increase in interest expense as the result of higher costs of deposits and borrowings due to the higher interest rate environment and competitive pressure for liquidity. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.28% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 from 0.96% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Quarter ended




March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Dollar change

Percent change

Provision for credit losses - loans

$                    4,234

4,870

(636)

(13.1) %

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

(799)

126

(925)

(734.1) %

Total provision for credit losses expense

$                    3,435

4,996

(1,561)

(31.2) %

The provision for credit losses decreased by 31% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023 primarily driven by a decline in our reserves for unfunded commitments in the current period based on the timing of origination and funding of commercial construction loans and lines of credit coupled with improvements in the economic forecasts. Additionally, the Company continued to experience low levels of classified loans with a slight increase to $229 million or 1.99% of total loans at March 31, 2024 from $209 million, or 1.88% of total loans, at March 31, 2023.

Quarter ended




March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Dollar change

Percent change

Noninterest income:






Gain on sale of SBA loans

$                       873

279

594

212.9 %

Service charges and fees

15,523

13,189

2,334

17.7 %

Trust and other financial services income

7,127

6,449

678

10.5 %

Gain on real estate owned, net

57

108

(51)

(47.2) %

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,502

1,269

233

18.4 %

Mortgage banking income

452

524

(72)

(13.7) %

Other operating income

2,429

2,151

278

12.9 %

Total noninterest income

$                  27,963

23,969

3,994

16.7 %

Noninterest income increased 17% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase in service charges and fees driven by deposit-related fees based on customer activity as well as commercial loans fees, gain on sale of SBA loans, and improvements in trust and other financial services income.    

Quarter ended




March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Dollar change

Percent change

Noninterest expense:






Personnel expense

$                   51,540

46,604

4,936

10.6 %

Non personnel expense

38,484

40,846

(2,362)

(5.8) %

Total noninterest expense

$                   90,024

87,450

2,574

2.9 %

Noninterest expense increased 3% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023. This increase primarily resulted from a rise in personnel expense driven by the build-out of the commercial business and related credit, risk management and internal audit support functions over the past year. This was offset by a decrease in non-personnel expense related to a decline in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense due to the severance and fixed asset charges related to the branch optimization and personnel reduction announced during the fourth quarter of 2022 as well as improvements in marketing expense and professional services expense.

The provision for income taxes decreased by $1.7 million, or 17%, to $8.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 from $10.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 due primarily to lower income before income taxes.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2024, Northwest operated 134 full-service branches and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; (8) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; (9) reduction in the value of our goodwill and other intangible assets; and (10) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

March 31,
2023

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$       119,319

122,260

96,497

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,298,108, $1,240,003 and $1,402,805,

respectively)

1,094,009

1,043,359

1,205,510

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $680,353, $699,506 and $750,345, respectively)

801,107

814,839

866,022

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

2,014,435

1,980,458

2,168,029






Loans held-for-sale

8,082

8,768

7,006

Residential mortgage loans

3,374,980

3,419,417

3,499,078

Home equity loans

1,196,607

1,227,858

1,281,546

Consumer loans

2,118,367

2,126,027

2,232,133

Commercial real estate loans

3,028,314

2,974,010

2,826,485

Commercial loans

1,774,896

1,658,729

1,246,023

Total loans receivable

11,501,246

11,414,809

11,092,271

Allowance for credit losses

(124,897)

(125,243)

(121,257)

Loans receivable, net

11,376,349

11,289,566

10,971,014






FHLB stock, at cost

30,811

30,146

41,519

Accrued interest receivable

50,680

47,353

36,177

Real estate owned, net

50

104

524

Premises and equipment, net

130,565

138,838

140,301

Bank-owned life insurance

252,842

251,895

256,310

Goodwill

380,997

380,997

380,997

Other intangible assets, net

4,589

5,290

7,651

Other assets

268,945

294,458

191,294

Total assets

$   14,510,263

14,419,105

14,193,816

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$     2,618,379

2,669,023

2,896,092

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,557,866

2,634,546

2,541,503

Money market deposit accounts

1,952,537

1,968,218

2,328,050

Savings deposits

2,156,048

2,105,234

2,194,743

Time deposits

2,786,814

2,602,881

1,576,791

Total deposits

12,071,644

11,979,902

11,537,179






Borrowed funds

400,783

398,895

688,641

Subordinated debt

114,276

114,189

113,927

Junior subordinated debentures

129,639

129,574

129,379

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

46,970

45,253

49,893

Accrued interest payable

17,395

13,669

2,236

Other liabilities

177,107

186,306

159,286

Total liabilities

12,957,814

12,867,788

12,680,541

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued



Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,253,189, 127,110,453 and

127,065,400 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,273

1,271

1,271

Additional paid-in capital

1,026,173

1,024,852

1,020,855

Retained earnings

678,427

674,686

649,672

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(153,424)

(149,492)

(158,523)

Total shareholders' equity

1,552,449

1,551,317

1,513,275

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,510,263

14,419,105

14,193,816






Equity to assets

10.70 %

10.76 %

10.66 %

Tangible common equity to assets*

8.26 %

8.30 %

8.15 %

Book value per share

$           12.20

12.20

11.91

Tangible book value per share*

$             9.17

9.17

8.85

Closing market price per share

$           11.65

12.48

12.03

Full time equivalent employees

2,060

2,098

2,066

Number of banking offices

142

142

150


*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023





Interest income:








Loans receivable

$     149,571

146,523

140,667

132,724

123,745

Mortgage-backed securities

7,944

7,951

8,072

8,326

8,537

Taxable investment securities

794

786

786

841

845

Tax-free investment securities

491

492

491

667

700

FHLB stock dividends

607

666

668

844

690

Interest-earning deposits

832

970

914

594

423

Total interest income

160,239

157,388

151,598

143,996

134,940

Interest expense:








Deposits

47,686

40,600

31,688

21,817

11,238

Borrowed funds

9,315

10,486

11,542

13,630

11,238

Total interest expense

57,001

51,086

43,230

35,447

22,476

Net interest income

103,238

106,302

108,368

108,549

112,464

Provision for credit losses - loans

4,234

3,801

3,983

6,010

4,870

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

(799)

4,145

(2,981)

2,920

126

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

99,803

98,356

107,366

99,619

107,468

Noninterest income:








Loss on sale of investments


(1)


(8,306)

Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights




8,305

Gain on sale of SBA loans

873

388

301

832

279

Gain on sale of loans


726



Service charges and fees

15,523

15,922

15,270

14,833

13,189

Trust and other financial services income

7,127

6,884

7,085

6,866

6,449

Gain on real estate owned, net

57

1,084

29

785

108

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,502

1,454

4,561

1,304

1,269

Mortgage banking income

452

247

632

1,028

524

Other operating income

2,429

2,465

3,010

4,150

2,151

Total noninterest income

27,963

29,169

30,888

29,797

23,969

Noninterest expense:








Compensation and employee benefits

51,540

50,194

51,243

47,650

46,604

Premises and occupancy costs

7,627

7,049

7,052

7,579

7,471

Office operations

2,767

3,747

3,398

2,800

3,010

Collections expense

336

328

551

429

387

Processing expenses

14,725

15,017

14,672

14,648

14,350

Marketing expenses

2,149

1,317

2,379

2,856

2,892

Federal deposit insurance premiums

3,023

2,643

2,341

2,064

2,223

Professional services

4,065

6,255

3,002

3,804

4,758

Amortization of intangible assets

701

724

795

842

909

Real estate owned expense

66

51

141

83

181

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

955

2,354


1,593

2,802

Other expenses

2,070

997

1,996

1,510

1,863

Total noninterest expense

90,024

90,676

87,570

85,858

87,450

Income before income taxes

37,742

36,849

50,684

43,558

43,987

Income tax expense

8,579

7,835

11,464

10,514

10,308

Net income

$       29,163

29,014

39,220

33,044

33,679










Basic earnings per share

$           0.23

0.23

0.31

0.26

0.27

Diluted earnings per share

$           0.23

0.23

0.31

0.26

0.26










Annualized return on average equity

7.57 %

7.64 %

10.27 %

8.72 %

9.11 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.81 %

0.80 %

1.08 %

0.93 %

0.97 %

Annualized return on average tangible common equity *

10.08 %

10.28 %

13.80 %

11.71 %

12.31 %

Efficiency ratio

68.62 %

66.93 %

62.88 %

62.06 %

64.10 %

Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items  **

67.35 %

64.66 %

62.31 %

60.30 %

61.38 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets

2.51 %

2.51 %

2.42 %

2.42 %

2.51 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items**

2.47 %

2.43 %

2.39 %

2.35 %

2.40 %


*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

**

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended March 31,

2024

2023

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net operating income:


Net income (GAAP)

$          29,163

33,679

Non-GAAP adjustments


 Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

955

2,802

 Less: tax benefit of merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

(267)

(785)

Adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP)

$          29,851

35,696

 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$              0.23

0.26

 Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$              0.23

0.28




Average equity

$     1,549,870

1,498,825

Average assets

14,408,612

14,121,496

Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)

7.57 %

9.11 %

Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)

0.81 %

0.97 %

Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)

7.75 %

9.66 %

Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)

0.83 %

1.03 %





             The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.


March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

March 31,
2023

Tangible common equity to assets




Total shareholders' equity

$       1,552,449

1,551,317

1,513,275

  Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(385,586)

(386,287)

(388,648)

Tangible common equity

$       1,166,863

1,165,030

1,124,627






Total assets

$     14,510,263

14,419,105

14,193,816

Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(385,586)

(386,287)

(388,648)

  Tangible assets

$     14,124,677

14,032,818

13,805,168






Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.26 %

8.30 %

8.15 %






Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments




Tangible common equity

$       1,166,863

1,165,030

1,124,627

Less: unrealized losses on held to maturity investments

(120,754)

(115,334)

(115,677)

Add: deferred taxes on unrealized losses on held to maturity investments

33,811

32,294

32,390

Tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments

$       1,079,920

1,081,990

1,041,340






Tangible assets

$     14,124,677

14,032,818

13,805,168






Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments

7.65 %

7.71 %

7.54 %






Tangible book value per share




Tangible common equity

$       1,166,863

1,165,030

1,124,627

Common shares outstanding

127,253,189

127,110,453

127,065,400

Tangible book value per share

9.17

9.17

8.85

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

             The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.


Quarter ended

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023





Annualized return on average tangible common equity








Net income

$        29,163

29,014

39,220

33,044

33,679










Average shareholders' equity

1,549,870

1,506,895

1,515,287

1,519,990

1,498,825

 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets

(386,038)

(386,761)

(387,523)

(388,354)

(389,236)

Average tangible common equity

$   1,163,832

1,120,134

1,127,764

1,131,636

1,109,589










Annualized return on average tangible common equity

10.08 %

10.28 %

13.80 %

11.71 %

12.31 %










Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses








Non-interest expense

$        90,024

90,676

87,570

85,858

87,450

 Less: amortization expense

(701)

(724)

(795)

(842)

(909)

 Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

(955)

(2,354)


(1,593)

(2,802)

Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and restructuring expenses

$        88,368

87,598

86,775

83,423

83,739










Net interest income

$      103,238

106,302

108,368

108,549

112,464

Non-interest income

27,963

29,169

30,888

29,797

23,969

Net interest income plus non-interest income

$      131,201

135,471

139,256

138,346

136,433










Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

67.35 %

64.66 %

62.31 %

60.30 %

61.38 %










Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger, asset

disposition and restructuring expense








Non-interest expense excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

$        88,368

87,598

86,775

83,423

83,739

Average assets

14,408,612

14,329,020

14,379,323

14,245,917

14,121,496

Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition

and restructuring expense

2.47 %

2.43 %

2.39 %

2.35 %

2.40 %


*

The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

             Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:


As of March 31, 2024

Balance

Percent of
total deposits

Number of
relationships

Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1)

$              2,806,650

23.25 %

4,965

Less intercompany deposit accounts

1,019,792

8.45 %

12

Less collateralized deposit accounts

408,083

3.38 %

255

Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts

$              1,378,775

11.42 %

4,698


(1)

Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.

             Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $19.2 million, or 0.16% of total deposits, as of March 31, 2024. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $103.0 million, or 0.85% of total deposits, as of March 31, 2024. The average uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts, was $293,000 as of March 31, 2024.

             The following table provides additional details for the Company's deposit portfolio:


As of March 31, 2024

Balance

Percent of
total deposits

Number of
accounts

Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits

$              1,369,294

11.34 %

287,824

Business noninterest bearing demand deposits

1,249,085

10.35

43,868

Personal interest-bearing demand deposits

1,427,140

11.82

57,909

Business interest-bearing demand deposits

1,130,726

9.37

7,921

Personal money market deposits

1,393,532

11.54

25,156

Business money market deposits

559,005

4.63

2,805

Savings deposits

2,156,048

17.86

194,542

Time deposits

2,786,814

23.09

79,611

Total deposits

$            12,071,644

100.00 %

699,636

             Our average deposit account balance as of March 31, 2024 was $17,000. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $393.2 million as of March 31, 2024.

             The following table provides additional details regarding the Company's deposit portfolio over time:


9/30/2022

12/31/2022

3/31/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2023

3/31/2024

Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits

$   1,413,781

1,412,227

1,428,232

1,397,167

1,375,144

1,357,875

1,369,294

Business noninterest bearing demand deposits

1,680,339

1,581,016

1,467,860

1,423,396

1,399,147

1,311,148

1,249,085

Personal interest-bearing demand deposits

1,742,173

1,718,806

1,627,546

1,535,254

1,477,617

1,464,058

1,427,140

Business interest-bearing demand deposits

498,937

499,059

466,105

624,252

689,914

812,433

805,069

Municipal demand deposits

571,620

468,566

447,852

418,147

430,549

358,055

325,657

Personal money market deposits

1,949,379

1,832,583

1,626,614

1,511,652

1,463,689

1,435,939

1,393,532

Business money market deposits

627,634

624,986

701,436

642,601

579,124

532,279

559,005

Savings deposits

2,327,419

2,275,020

2,194,743

2,120,215

2,116,360

2,105,234

2,156,048

Time deposits

1,067,110

1,052,285

1,576,791

1,989,711

2,258,338

2,602,881

2,786,814

Total deposits

$  11,878,392

11,464,548

11,537,179

11,662,395

11,789,882

11,979,902

12,071,644

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


At March 31, 2024

Actual

Minimum capital

requirements (1)

Well capitalized

requirements 

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

$     1,805,374

15.951 %

$     1,188,406

10.500 %

$     1,131,815

10.000 %

Northwest Bank

1,529,840

13.529 %

1,187,335

10.500 %

1,130,795

10.000 %












Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,555,043

13.739 %

962,043

8.500 %

905,452

8.000 %

Northwest Bank

1,393,786

12.326 %

961,176

8.500 %

904,636

8.000 %












Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,429,393

12.629 %

792,270

7.000 %

735,680

6.500 %

Northwest Bank

1,393,786

12.326 %

791,557

7.000 %

735,017

6.500 %












Tier 1 capital (leverage)  (to average assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,555,043

10.828 %

574,453

4.000 %

718,066

5.000 %

Northwest Bank

1,393,786

9.712 %

574,060

4.000 %

717,575

5.000 %


(1)

Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Marketable Securities (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



March 31, 2024

Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized

holding gains

Gross unrealized

holding losses

Fair value

Weighted average
duration

Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:









   Due after one year through five years

$              20,000


(1,204)

18,796

2.65

   Due after ten years

48,182


(10,260)

37,922

6.13











   Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:









   Due after one year through five years

45,987


(5,819)

40,168

4.11

   Due after five years through ten years

360


(9)

351

1.73











   Municipal securities:









   Due after one year through five years

4,279

14

(426)

3,867

3.79

   Due after five years through ten years

27,921

47

(1,886)

26,082

6.68

   Due after ten years

53,464


(9,142)

44,322

10.81











   Corporate debt issues:









   Due after five years through ten years

8,467


(833)

7,634

5.14











   Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:









   Fixed rate pass-through

232,854

93

(26,711)

206,236

6.55

   Variable rate pass-through

6,738

12

(69)

6,681

3.82

   Fixed rate agency CMOs

776,087


(147,127)

628,960

5.30

   Variable rate agency CMOs

73,769

35

(814)

72,990

5.01

   Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities

1,089,448

140

(174,721)

914,867

5.55

   Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$         1,298,108

201

(204,300)

1,094,009

5.69











Marketable securities held-to-maturity









Government sponsored









Due after one year through five years

$              89,472


(11,232)

78,240

3.89

Due after five years through ten years

34,987


(5,877)

29,110

5.31











   Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:









   Fixed rate pass-through

144,158


(21,062)

123,096

5.06

   Variable rate pass-through

432

1


433

4.39

   Fixed rate agency CMOs

531,529


(82,578)

448,951

6.81

   Variable rate agency CMOs

529


(6)

523

4.96

   Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities

676,648

1

(103,646)

573,003

6.44

   Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$            801,107

1

(120,755)

680,353

6.10

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Borrowed Funds (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


March 31, 2024

Amount

Average rate

Term notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year

$                        275,000

5.65 %

Notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year

55,600

5.67 %

      Total term notes payable to the FHLB

330,600

5.66 %




Collateralized borrowings, due within one year

29,882

1.62 %

Collateral received, due within one year

40,301

5.08 %

Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs

114,276

4.28 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,639

7.61 %

      Total borrowed funds *

$                        644,698

5.58 %


*

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had $3.3 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the FHLB of Pittsburgh, including a $250.0 million overnight line of credit, which had a $55.6 million drawn balance, as well as $264.1 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $105.0 million with two correspondent banks.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)

Commercial real estate loans outstanding

             The following table provides the various loan sectors in our commercial real estate portfolio at March 31, 2024:



March 31, 2024

Property type

Percent of portfolio

5 or more unit dwelling

15.2 %

Nursing home

12.8

Retail building

11.8

Commercial office building - non-owner occupied

9.1

Manufacturing & industrial building

5.0

Residential acquisition & development - 1-4 family, townhouses and apartments


4.3

Multi-use building - commercial, retail and residential

4.1

Warehouse/storage building

3.9

Multi-use building - office and warehouse

3.3

Commercial office building - owner occupied


3.3

Other medical facility

3.1

Single family dwelling

2.7

Student housing

2.2

Hotel/motel

2.1

Agricultural real estate

2.0

2-4 family

2.0

All other

13.1

   Total

100.0 %

             The following table describes the collateral of our commercial real estate portfolio by state at March 31, 2024:



March 31, 2024

State

Percent of portfolio

New York

33.0 %

Pennsylvania

30.2

Ohio

20.3

Indiana

8.1

All other

8.4

   Total

100.0 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

Nonaccrual loans current:








Residential mortgage loans

$           1,351

959

1,951

1,559

1,423

Home equity loans

974

871

947

1,089

1,084

Consumer loans

1,295

1,051

1,049

1,009

911

Commercial real estate loans

66,895

64,603

44,639

48,468

50,045

Commercial loans

934

1,182

1,369

995

1,468

Total nonaccrual loans current

$         71,449

68,666

49,955

53,120

54,931

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$           1,454

933

48

49

688

Home equity loans

125

174

92

37

18

Consumer loans

294

225

274

309

223

Commercial real estate loans

574

51

1,913

1,697

1,900

Commercial loans

161

139

90

855

341

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$           2,608

1,522

2,417

2,947

3,170

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$                —

511

66

185

919

Home equity loans

488

347

319

363

338

Consumer loans

381

557

312

360

340

Commercial real estate loans

52

831

212

210

1,355

Commercial loans

201

56

291

245

126

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$           1,122

2,302

1,200

1,363

3,078

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








Residential mortgage loans

$           4,304

6,324

7,695

6,290

3,300

Home equity loans

2,822

3,100

2,073

1,965

2,190

Consumer loans

2,659

3,212

2,463

2,033

2,791

Commercial real estate loans

6,931

6,488

8,416

8,575

8,010

Commercial loans

3,165

2,770

2,435

2,296

1,139

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$         19,881

21,894

23,082

21,159

17,430

Total nonaccrual loans

$         95,060

94,384

76,654

78,589

78,609

Total nonaccrual loans

$         95,060

94,384

76,654

78,589

78,609

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

2,452

2,698

728

532

652

Nonperforming loans

97,512

97,082

77,382

79,121

79,261

Real estate owned, net

50

104

363

371

524

Nonperforming assets

$         97,562

97,186

77,745

79,492

79,785










Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.85 %

0.85 %

0.68 %

0.70 %

0.71 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.67 %

0.67 %

0.54 %

0.56 %

0.56 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.09 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.09 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

128.08 %

129.01 %

161.33 %

157.26 %

152.98 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

At March 31, 2024

Pass

Special

   mention *

Substandard
**

Doubtful

Loss

Loans

receivable

Personal Banking:











 Residential mortgage loans

$       3,370,307


12,541



3,382,848

 Home equity loans

1,191,957


4,650



1,196,607

 Consumer loans

2,113,050


5,317



2,118,367

Total Personal Banking

6,675,314


22,508



6,697,822

Commercial Banking:











 Commercial real estate loans

2,714,857

131,247

182,424



3,028,528

 Commercial loans

1,698,519

52,461

23,916



1,774,896

Total Commercial Banking

4,413,376

183,708

206,340



4,803,424

Total loans

$     11,088,690

183,708

228,848



11,501,246

At December 31, 2023











Personal Banking:











 Residential mortgage loans

$       3,413,846


14,339



3,428,185

 Home equity loans

1,223,097


4,761



1,227,858

 Consumer loans

2,120,216


5,811



2,126,027

Total Personal Banking

6,757,159


24,911



6,782,070

Commercial Banking:











 Commercial real estate loans

2,670,510

124,116

179,384



2,974,010

 Commercial loans

1,637,879

6,678

14,172



1,658,729

Total Commercial Banking

4,308,389

130,794

193,556



4,632,739

Total loans

$     11,065,548

130,794

218,467



11,414,809

At September 30, 2023











Personal Banking:











 Residential mortgage loans

$       3,459,251


13,512



3,472,763

 Home equity loans

1,254,985


3,780



1,258,765

 Consumer loans

2,150,464


4,655



2,155,119

Total Personal Banking

6,864,700


21,947



6,886,647

Commercial Banking:











 Commercial real estate loans

2,632,472

123,935

166,610



2,923,017

 Commercial loans

1,476,833

3,690

20,086



1,500,609

Total Commercial Banking

4,109,305

127,625

186,696



4,423,626

Total loans

$     10,974,005

127,625

208,643



11,310,273

At June 30, 2023











Personal Banking:











 Residential mortgage loans

$       3,483,098


12,059



3,495,157

 Home equity loans

1,272,363


3,699



1,276,062

 Consumer loans

2,196,938


4,124



2,201,062

Total Personal Banking

6,952,399


19,882



6,972,281

Commercial Banking:











 Commercial real estate loans

2,649,535

74,170

171,519



2,895,224

 Commercial loans

1,377,981

3,040

22,705



1,403,726

Total Commercial Banking

4,027,516

77,210

194,224



4,298,950

Total loans

$     10,979,915

77,210

214,106



11,271,231

At March 31, 2023











Personal Banking:











 Residential mortgage loans

$       3,499,135


6,330



3,505,465

 Home equity loans

1,277,915


3,631



1,281,546

 Consumer loans

2,227,379


4,754



2,232,133

Total Personal Banking

7,004,429


14,715



7,019,144

Commercial Banking:











 Commercial real estate loans

2,585,676

69,837

171,591



2,827,104

 Commercial loans

1,217,344

6,381

22,298



1,246,023

Total Commercial Banking

3,803,020

76,218

193,889



4,073,127

Total loans

$     10,807,449

76,218

208,604



11,092,271


*

Includes $2.4 million, $7.8 million, $6.9 million, $4.9 million, and $7.4 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

**

Includes $27.2 million, $20.3 million, $28.9 million, $31.2 million, and $31.9 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


March 31,
2024

*

December 31,
2023

*

September 30,
2023

*

June 30,
2023

*

March 31,
2023

*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)




























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

351

$  38,502

1.1 %

307

$  30,041

0.9 %

6

$      573

— %

14

$      627

— %

259

$  26,992

0.8 %

Home equity loans

113

4,608

0.4 %

121

5,761

0.5 %

112

4,707

0.4 %

92

3,395

0.3 %

111

4,235

0.3 %

Consumer loans

737

9,911

0.5 %

896

11,211

0.5 %

733

9,874

0.5 %

602

7,955

0.4 %

587

6,930

0.3 %

Commercial real estate loans

25

6,396

0.2 %

23

3,204

0.1 %

22

3,411

0.1 %

13

2,710

0.1 %

23

4,834

0.2 %

Commercial loans

62

3,091

0.2 %

59

4,196

0.3 %

52

2,847

0.2 %

38

15,658

1.1 %

46

4,253

0.3 %

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

1,288

$  62,508

0.5 %

1,406

$  54,413

0.5 %

925

$  21,412

0.2 %

759

$  30,345

0.3 %

1,026

$  47,244

0.4 %






























Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

3

$        70

— %

69

$   7,796

0.2 %

56

$   5,395

0.2 %

52

$   3,521

0.1 %

23

$   1,922

0.1 %

Home equity loans

26

761

0.1 %

37

982

0.1 %

40

1,341

0.1 %

31

1,614

0.1 %

31

1,061

0.1 %

Consumer loans

231

2,545

0.1 %

322

3,754

0.2 %

236

2,707

0.1 %

250

2,584

0.1 %

185

2,083

0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

5

807

— %

9

1,031

— %

13

1,588

0.1 %

12

1,288

— %

17

1,949

0.1 %

Commercial loans

27

1,284

0.1 %

16

703

— %

15

981

0.1 %

23

11,092

0.8 %

19

1,088

0.1 %

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

292

$   5,467

— %

453

$  14,266

0.1 %

360

$  12,012

0.1 %

368

$  20,099

0.2 %

275

$   8,103

0.1 %






























Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **




























Residential mortgage loans

50

$   5,813

0.2 %

70

$   7,995

0.2 %

79

$   7,695

0.2 %

63

$   6,290

0.2 %

39

$   3,300

0.1 %

Home equity loans

71

2,823

0.2 %

81

3,126

0.3 %

73

2,206

0.2 %

68

1,965

0.2 %

65

2,190

0.2 %

Consumer loans

398

3,345

0.2 %

440

3,978

0.2 %

357

3,020

0.1 %

314

2,447

0.1 %

313

3,279

0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

22

6,931

0.2 %

27

6,712

0.2 %

27

8,416

0.3 %

20

8,575

0.3 %

18

8,010

0.3 %

Commercial loans

62

3,421

0.2 %

53

2,780

0.2 %

39

2,472

0.2 %

38

2,414

0.2 %

24

1,302

0.1 %

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

603

$  22,333

0.2 %

671

$  24,591

0.2 %

575

$  23,809

0.2 %

503

$  21,691

0.2 %

459

$  18,081

0.2 %






























Total loans delinquent

2,183

$  90,308

0.8 %

2,530

$  93,270

0.8 %

1,860

$  57,233

0.5 %

1,630

$  72,135

0.6 %

1,760

$  73,428

0.7 %


*

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $446,000, $646,000, $1.4 million, $605,000, and $331,000 at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


Quarter ended

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

Beginning balance

$      125,243

124,841

124,423

121,257

118,036

ASU 2022-02 Adoption





426

Provision

4,234

3,801

3,983

6,010

4,870

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(162)

(266)

(171)

(545)

(207)

Charge-offs home equity

(412)

(133)

(320)

(235)

(164)

Charge-offs consumer

(4,573)

(3,860)

(3,085)

(2,772)

(2,734)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(349)

(742)

(484)

(483)

(657)

Charge-offs commercial

(1,163)

(806)

(1,286)

(1,209)

(865)

Recoveries

2,079

2,408

1,781

2,400

2,552

Ending balance

$      124,897

125,243

124,841

124,423

121,257

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.16 %

0.12 %

0.13 %

0.10 %

0.08 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

             The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Quarter ended 

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets:




























Interest-earning assets:




























 Residential mortgage loans

$   3,392,524

32,674

3.85 %

$    3,442,308

32,739

3.80 %

$     3,476,446

32,596

3.75 %

$    3,485,517

32,485

3.73 %

$     3,493,617

32,009

3.66 %

 Home equity loans

1,205,273

17,294

5.77 %

1,238,420

17,590

5.64 %

1,264,134

17,435

5.47 %

1,273,298

16,898

5.32 %

1,284,425

16,134

5.09 %

 Consumer loans

2,033,620

25,033

4.95 %

2,055,783

24,667

4.76 %

2,092,023

23,521

4.46 %

2,143,804

22,662

4.24 %

2,123,672

20,794

3.97 %

 Commercial real estate loans

2,999,224

43,425

5.73 %

2,950,589

43,337

5.75 %

2,911,145

41,611

5.59 %

2,836,443

38,426

5.36 %

2,824,120

37,031

5.24 %

 Commercial loans

1,714,667

31,857

7.35 %

1,564,617

28,801

7.20 %

1,447,211

26,239

7.09 %

1,326,598

22,872

6.82 %

1,161,298

18,353

6.32 %

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

11,345,308

150,283

5.33 %

11,251,717

147,134

5.19 %

11,190,959

141,402

5.01 %

11,065,660

133,343

4.83 %

10,887,132

124,321

4.63 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,717,306

7,944

1.85 %

1,741,687

7,951

1.83 %

1,781,010

8,072

1.81 %

1,859,427

8,326

1.79 %

1,909,676

8,537

1.79 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

333,752

1,430

1.71 %

335,121

1,425

1.70 %

336,125

1,431

1.70 %

374,560

1,715

1.83 %

384,717

1,761

1.83 %

FHLB stock, at cost

32,249

607

7.57 %

35,082

665

7.52 %

37,722

668

7.03 %

45,505

844

7.44 %

39,631

690

7.06 %

Other interest-earning deposits

61,666

832

5.34 %

71,987

970

5.27 %

67,143

915

5.33 %

46,536

594

5.05 %

38,324

423

4.41 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,490,281

161,096

4.80 %

13,435,594

158,145

4.67 %

13,412,959

152,488

4.51 %

13,391,688

144,822

4.34 %

13,259,480

135,732

4.15 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

918,331




893,426




966,364




854,229




862,016



Total assets

$   14,408,612




$   14,329,020




$   14,379,323




$   14,245,917




$   14,121,496



Liabilities and shareholders' equity:




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




























 Savings deposits (g)

$     2,122,035

5,036

0.95 %

$     2,102,320

4,045

0.76 %

$     2,116,759

2,695

0.51 %

$     2,142,941

1,393

0.26 %

$     2,198,988

690

0.13 %

 Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,538,823

5,402

0.86 %

2,573,634

4,921

0.76 %

2,569,229

4,086

0.63 %

2,469,666

1,648

0.27 %

2,612,883

951

0.15 %

 Money market deposit accounts (g)

1,961,332

7,913

1.62 %

1,997,116

7,446

1.48 %

2,112,228

6,772

1.27 %

2,221,713

6,113

1.10 %

2,408,582

4,403

0.74 %

 Time deposits (g)

2,697,983

29,335

4.37 %

2,447,335

24,187

3.92 %

2,164,559

18,136

3.32 %

1,765,454

12,663

2.88 %

1,293,609

5,194

1.63 %

 Borrowed funds (f)

469,697

5,708

4.89 %

548,089

6,826

4.94 %

643,518

7,937

4.89 %

837,358

10,202

4.89 %

740,218

7,938

4.35 %

 Subordinated debt

114,225

1,148

4.02 %

114,134

1,148

4.02 %

114,045

1,148

4.03 %

113,958

1,148

4.03 %

113,870

1,148

4.03 %

 Junior subordinated debentures

129,597

2,459

7.51 %

129,532

2,512

7.59 %

129,466

2,456

7.42 %

129,401

2,280

6.97 %

129,335

2,152

6.66 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

10,033,692

57,001

2.28 %

9,912,160

51,085

2.04 %

9,849,804

43,230

1.74 %

9,680,491

35,447

1.47 %

9,497,485

22,476

0.96 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,567,781




2,675,788




2,757,091




2,820,928




2,889,973



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

257,269




234,177




257,141




224,508




235,213



Total liabilities

12,858,742




12,822,125




12,864,036




12,725,927




12,622,671



Shareholders' equity

1,549,870




1,506,895




1,515,287




1,519,990




1,498,825



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,408,612




$   14,329,020




$   14,379,323




$   14,245,917




$   14,121,496



Net interest income/Interest rate spread

104,095

2.52 %


107,060

2.63 %


109,258

2.77 %


109,375

2.87 %


113,256

3.19 %

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$     3,456,589


3.10 %

$     3,523,434


3.16 %

$     3,563,155


3.23 %

$     3,711,197


3.28 %

$  3,761,995


3.46 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.34X




1.36X




1.36X




1.38X




1.40X





(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 1.61%, 1.37%, 1.07%, 0.77%, and 0.40%, respectively, and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 2.06%, 1.77%, 1.40%, 1.02%, and 0.54%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 5.30%, 5.17%, 4.99%, 4.81%, and 4.61%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.54%, 1.52%, 1.52%, 1.61%, and 1.61%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 4.78%, 4.65%, 4.48%, 4.31%, and 4.13%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.49%, 2.60%, 2.74%, 2.84%, and 3.17%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.08%, 3.14%, 3.21%, 3.25%, and 3.44%, respectively.

