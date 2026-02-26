Northwest Bancshares, Inc. to Present at the 2026 Raymond James & Associates 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 04, 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: NWBI) will participate in the 2026 Raymond James & Associates 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Louis Torchio, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, and Douglas Schosser, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present to analysts and investors at 8:05 AM (Eastern Time). They will discuss financial performance, business transformation, and strategic initiatives.

Webcast and Presentation Information 

Investors may access the live audio webcast and presentation materials using the following link (https://event.summitcast.com/view/VSr8zRPFYu9jT7Rm69ptdC/GwFr7NHyKAqWaTHmv9nHKY). 

The presentation materials and the webcast link will also be available in the investor relations section of Northwest's website (https://investorrelations.northwest.bank/events-and-presentations/).

About Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. Currently, Northwest operates 151 full-service financial centers and eleven free-standing drive-up facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.bank.

