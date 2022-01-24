Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Jan 24, 2022, 09:00 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 of $30.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.  This represents a decrease of $5.0 million, or 14.3%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $35.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share.  The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were 7.65% and 0.82% compared to 9.00% and 1.01% for the same quarter last year.

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on February 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 3, 2022. This is the 109th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend.  Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of December 31, 2021, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.6%.

Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, added, "Earnings were enhanced this year due to the release of credit loss reserves throughout 2021 including this quarter. These reserves had been previously built up as a result of the uncertainties created by COVID-19. We are also very pleased that non-performing and classified assets as well as our delinquencies continued to trend downward in 2021 and that our expenses remained well-contained heading into 2022. Although yields stabilized in 2021, our net interest spread and net interest margin both declined due to our current excess liquidity position."

Mr. Seiffert continued, "Our overall in-branch transaction volumes once again declined in 2021 as our customers continued to migrate towards our digital banking experience. As a result, we have decided to further optimize our branch network by consolidating 12% of our branch offices in April of 2022. This effort, coupled with other efficiency measures, generated  $2.8 million in severance and restructuring costs in the fourth quarter with an additional $3.5 million expected to be recognized in the first quarter of 2022. This overall initiative is anticipated to generate approximately $8.0 million in annual operating expense savings beginning in the second quarter of 2022."

Net interest income decreased by $6.2 million, or 6.1%, to $96.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $102.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, due to a $10.4 million, or 9.8%, decrease in interest income on loans receivable.  The decrease in interest income on loans was due to a decrease of $616.7 million, or 5.8%, in the average balance of loans in addition to a reduction in the yield on loans to 3.79% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from 3.97% for the same quarter last year.  Partially offsetting this decrease was a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $2.4 million, or 36.0%, primarily due to a decrease in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 0.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from 0.38% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as market interest rates continued to decline over the past year. Partially offsetting the decline in deposit interest rates was growth in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $266.9 million, or 2.9%.  The net impact of these changes caused the Company's net interest margin to decrease to 2.89% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from 3.26% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses experienced a net credit of $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to a credit of $2.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.  This credit to provision expense was primarily the result of improvements in the economic forecasts and our overall improvement in credit quality.  Total classified loans decreased by $126.2 million, or 25.8%, to $363.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $489.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Noninterest income decreased by $5.1 million, or 15.8%, to $27.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $32.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.  This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in mortgage banking income of $5.0 million, or 70.2%, to $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $7.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.  This decrease in mortgage banking income reflects the continued impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market.  In addition, there was a decrease in insurance commission income of $2.0 million, or 100.0%.  Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in trust and brokerage income as growth in both customer accounts and market gains contributed to a $1.1 million, or 19.2%, increase over the prior year.

Noninterest expense decreased $6.6 million, or 7.1%, to $86.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $92.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.  This decrease primarily resulted from a $4.4 million, or 61.1%, decrease in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense to $2.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $7.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 due to both periods incurring expenses as part of branch optimization initiatives. In addition, other expenses decreased $2.4 million, or 63.9%, to $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $3.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to a reduction in the unfunded loan loss reserve associated with improving credit trends for construction loans and undrawn lines of credit in the current year. Slightly offsetting this decrease was an increase in processing expenses of $1.5 million, or 11.9%, to $13.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $12.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure and as activity driven utilization fees for online and mobile banking and loan origination platforms have increased. 

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $154.3 million, or $1.21 per diluted share.  This represents an increase of $79.5 million, or 106.2%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020, when net income was $74.9 million, or $0.62 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the year ended December 31, 2021 were 9.91% and 1.08% compared to 4.72% and 0.58% for the prior year.  This increase in net income was the result of a decrease in provision for credit losses of $95.9 million primarily as a result of releasing reserves built up in the prior year due to the uncertainties around the impact of COVID-19. In addition, there was a $10.6 million, or 8.0%, increase in non-interest income largely due to the $25.3 million gain recognized on the sale of the insurance business in the second quarter of 2021, partially offset by a $15.5 million decrease in mortgage banking income which, as previously noted, is due to the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market. In addition, noninterest expense decreased $2.6 million, or 0.7%, primarily driven by acquisition and branch optimization costs in the prior year which were partially offset by MutualBank related increases in compensation as well as increased cost associated with our digital strategy rollout.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services.  As of December 31, 2021, Northwest operates 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana.  Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; and (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$   1,279,259

1,090,485

736,277

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,565,002, $1,587,105 and $1,375,685, respectively)

1,548,592

1,583,715

1,398,941

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $751,513, $609,777 and $179,666, respectively)

768,154

618,395

178,887

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

3,596,005

3,292,595

2,314,105






Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale

25,056

27,411

58,786

Residential mortgage loans

2,969,564

2,962,110

3,009,335

Home equity loans

1,319,931

1,350,348

1,467,736

Consumer loans

1,838,748

1,816,836

1,507,993

Commercial real estate loans

3,015,484

3,162,551

3,345,889

Commercial loans

847,609

879,712

1,191,110

Total loans receivable

10,016,392

10,198,968

10,580,849

Allowance for credit losses

(102,241)

(109,767)

(134,427)

Loans receivable, net

9,914,151

10,089,201

10,446,422






FHLB stock, at cost

14,184

14,567

21,748

Accrued interest receivable

25,599

26,995

35,554

Real estate owned, net

873

809

2,232

Premises and equipment, net

156,524

155,740

161,538

Bank-owned life insurance

256,213

254,871

253,951

Goodwill

380,997

380,997

382,279

Other intangible assets, net

12,836

14,041

19,936

Other assets

144,126

159,419

168,503

Total assets

$  14,501,508

14,389,235

13,806,268

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$   3,099,526

3,052,115

2,716,224

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,940,442

2,926,351

2,755,950

Money market deposit accounts

2,629,882

2,584,424

2,437,539

Savings deposits

2,303,760

2,271,496

2,047,424

Time deposits

1,327,555

1,387,827

1,642,096

Total deposits

12,301,165

12,222,213

11,599,233






Borrowed funds

139,093

126,496

159,715

Subordinated debt

123,575

123,486

123,329

Junior subordinated debentures

129,054

128,989

128,794

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

44,582

26,951

45,230

Accrued interest payable

1,804

589

2,054

Other liabilities

178,664

198,743

209,210

Total liabilities

12,917,937

12,827,467

12,267,565

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued



Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,612,183, 126,521,344, and 127,019,452 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,266

1,265

1,270

Additional paid-in capital

1,010,405

1,008,099

1,015,502

Retained earnings

609,529

604,787

555,480

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(37,629)

(52,383)

(33,549)

Total shareholders' equity

1,583,571

1,561,768

1,538,703

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  14,501,508

14,389,235

13,806,268






Equity to assets

10.92  %

10.85  %

11.14  %

Tangible common equity to assets*

8.43  %

8.34  %

8.48  %

Book value per share

$          12.51

12.34

12.11

Tangible book value per share*

$           9.40

9.22

8.95

Closing market price per share

$          14.16

13.28

12.74

Full time equivalent employees

2,332

2,404

2,421

Number of banking offices

170

170

170


*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020





Interest income:








Loans receivable

$       95,295

97,475

95,255

102,318

105,681

Mortgage-backed securities

5,743

5,840

5,680

4,200

4,551

Taxable investment securities

640

649

693

634

471

Tax-free investment securities

688

628

594

575

656

FHLB stock dividends

82

71

138

116

192

Interest-earning deposits

467

352

192

183

178

Total interest income

102,915

105,015

102,552

108,026

111,729

Interest expense:








Deposits

4,295

4,540

4,773

5,514

6,714

Borrowed funds

1,964

2,056

2,050

2,054

2,127

Total interest expense

6,259

6,596

6,823

7,568

8,841

Net interest income

96,656

98,419

95,729

100,458

102,888

   Provision for credit losses

(1,909)

(4,354)


(5,620)

(2,230)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

98,565

102,773

95,729

106,078

105,118

Noninterest income:








Gain/(loss) on sale of investments

(4)

(46)

(105)

(21)

75

Service charges and fees

13,500

13,199

12,744

12,394

13,074

Trust and other financial services income

6,820

7,182

7,435

6,484

5,722

Insurance commission income


44

1,043

2,546

2,034

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

71

247

166

(42)

114

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,343

1,332

1,639

1,736

1,330

Mortgage banking income

2,120

3,941

3,811

6,020

7,120

Gain on sale of insurance business



25,327


Other operating income

3,192

3,287

2,648

2,836

2,654

Total noninterest income

27,042

29,186

54,708

31,953

32,123

Noninterest expense:








Compensation and employee benefits

48,691

49,063

48,894

47,239

48,209

Premises and occupancy costs

7,104

7,745

7,410

8,814

7,614

Office operations

3,144

4,143

3,317

3,165

4,009

Collections expense

602

411

303

616

893

Processing expenses

13,639

13,517

15,151

13,456

12,186

Marketing expenses

2,054

2,102

2,101

1,980

1,994

Federal deposit insurance premiums

1,131

1,184

1,353

1,307

1,651

Professional services

4,513

4,295

4,231

4,582

3,599

Amortization of intangible assets

1,205

1,321

1,433

1,594

1,664

Real estate owned expense

44

94

85

75

64

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

2,812


632

9

7,238

Other expenses

1,346

2,227

1,422

3,354

3,728

Total noninterest expense

86,285

86,102

86,332

86,191

92,849

Income before income taxes

39,322

45,857

64,105

51,840

44,392

Income tax expense

9,266

10,794

15,138

11,603

9,327

Net income

$       30,056

35,063

48,967

40,237

35,065










Basic earnings per share

$          0.24

0.28

0.38

0.32

0.28

Diluted earnings per share

$          0.24

0.27

0.38

0.32

0.28










Annualized return on average equity

7.65  %

8.86  %

12.58  %

10.61  %

9.00  %

Annualized return on average assets

0.82  %

0.97  %

1.37  %

1.17  %

1.01  %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

10.02  %

11.92  %

16.66  %

14.31  %

12.27  %










Efficiency ratio **

66.51  %

66.44  %

67.35  %

63.88  %

62.18  %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***

2.25  %

2.33  %

2.35  %

2.45  %

2.42  %


*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**

Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

***

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Year ended December 31,

2021

2020

Interest income:


Loans receivable

$                    390,343

410,907

Mortgage-backed securities

21,463

17,416

Taxable investment securities

2,616

1,985

Tax-free investment securities

2,485

2,060

FHLB dividends

407

981

Interest-earning deposits

1,194

719

Total interest income

418,508

434,068

Interest expense:


Deposits

19,122

35,896

Borrowed funds

8,124

6,444

Total interest expense

27,246

42,340

Net interest income

391,262

391,728

   Provision for credit losses

(11,883)

83,975

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

403,145

307,753

Noninterest income:


Gain/(loss) on sale of investments

(176)

236

Gain on sale of loans


1,302

Service charges and fees

51,837

55,613

Trust and other financial services income

27,921

20,922

Insurance commission income

3,633

9,132

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

442

(106)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

6,050

5,190

Mortgage banking income

15,892

31,391

Gain on sale of insurance business

25,327

Other operating income

11,963

8,585

Total noninterest income

142,889

132,265

Noninterest expense:


Compensation and employee benefits

193,887

178,375

Premises and occupancy costs

31,073

30,622

Office operations

13,769

15,728

Collections expense

1,932

3,275

Processing expenses

55,763

50,050

Marketing expenses

8,237

7,695

Federal deposit insurance premiums

4,975

4,767

Professional services

17,621

12,482

Amortization of intangible assets

5,553

6,856

Real estate owned expense

298

359

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

3,453

20,789

Other expenses

8,349

16,494

Total noninterest expense

344,910

347,492

Income before income taxes

201,124

92,526

Income tax expense

46,801

17,672

Net income

$                    154,323

74,854




Basic earnings per share

$                          1.22

0.62

Diluted earnings per share

$                          1.21

0.62




Annualized return on average equity

9.91  %

4.72  %

Annualized return on average assets

1.08  %

0.58  %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

12.97  %

6.59  %




Efficiency ratio **

66.02  %

61.04  %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***

2.35  %

2.48  %


Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

** 

Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

*** 

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Nonaccrual loans current:








Residential mortgage loans

$           1,354

2,015

189

164

21

Home equity loans

1,212

1,267

170

268

154

Consumer loans

1,336

1,465

188

225

207

Commercial real estate loans

106,233

111,075

138,820

146,304

20,317

Commercial loans

6,098

17,021

17,545

6,361

16,027

Total nonaccrual loans current

$       116,233

132,843

156,912

153,322

36,726

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$              244

99

68

1,261

647

Home equity loans

223

328

229

340

338

Consumer loans

241

152

230

254

301

Commercial real estate loans

239

205

1,589

965

1,416

Commercial loans

53

102

406

1,538

87

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$           1,000

886

2,522

4,358

2,789

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$           1,163

527

207

813

767

Home equity loans

61

142

310

417

190

Consumer loans

292

291

297

649

583

Commercial real estate loans

364

419

198

1,877

714

Commercial loans

218

170

21

7,919

48

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$           2,098

1,549

1,033

11,675

2,302

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








Residential mortgage loans

$           7,641

8,069

10,007

9,333

14,489

Home equity loans

4,262

4,745

6,256

7,044

8,441

Consumer loans

2,069

2,184

2,341

3,625

5,473

Commercial real estate loans

24,063

25,562

23,564

29,737

25,287

Commercial loans

1,105

1,104

4,126

4,860

7,325

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$         39,140

41,664

46,294

54,599

61,015

Total nonaccrual loans

$       158,471

176,942

206,761

223,954

102,832

Total nonaccrual loans

$       158,471

176,942

206,761

223,954

102,832

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

331

386

302

197

585

Nonperforming loans

158,802

177,328

207,063

224,151

103,417

Real estate owned, net

873

809

1,353

1,738

2,232

Nonperforming assets

$       159,675

178,137

208,416

225,889

105,649

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *

$         17,216

12,858

8,951

7,390

10,704

Accruing troubled debt restructuring

13,072

13,664

18,480

20,120

21,431

Total troubled debt restructuring

$         30,288

26,522

27,431

27,510

32,135










Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.59  %

1.74  %

2.01  %

2.16  %

0.98  %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.10  %

1.24  %

1.46  %

1.58  %

0.77  %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.02  %

1.08  %

1.14  %

1.20  %

1.27  %

Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances

1.03  %

1.09  %

1.17  %

1.24  %

1.32  %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

64.38  %

61.90  %

56.66  %

55.32  %

129.99  %


*

Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

At December 31, 2021

Pass

Special

   mention*

Substandard

**

Doubtful

Loss

Loans

receivable

Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$        2,978,080


16,540



2,994,620

Home equity loans

1,312,820


7,111



1,319,931

Consumer loans

1,834,478


4,270



1,838,748

Total Personal Banking

6,125,378


27,921



6,153,299

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,639,676

74,123

301,685



3,015,484

Commercial loans

808,323

5,730

33,556



847,609

Total Commercial Banking

3,447,999

79,853

335,241



3,863,093

Total loans

$        9,573,377

79,853

363,162



10,016,392

At September 30, 2021











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$        2,972,489


17,032



2,989,521

Home equity loans

1,342,479


7,869



1,350,348

Consumer loans

1,812,360


4,476



1,816,836

Total Personal Banking

6,127,328


29,377



6,156,705

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,799,592

63,034

299,925



3,162,551

Commercial loans

813,665

10,976

55,071



879,712

Total Commercial Banking

3,613,257

74,010

354,996



4,042,263

Total loans

$        9,740,585

74,010

384,373



10,198,968

At June 30, 2021











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$        2,937,418


17,133



2,954,551

Home equity loans

1,367,765


8,463



1,376,228

Consumer loans

1,741,872


3,359



1,745,231

Total Personal Banking

6,047,055


28,955



6,076,010

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,781,734

73,167

360,288



3,215,189

Commercial loans

943,665

11,266

63,850



1,018,781

Total Commercial Banking

3,725,399

84,433

424,138



4,233,970

Total loans

$        9,772,454

84,433

453,093



10,309,980

At March 31, 2021











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$        2,950,103


21,575



2,971,678

Home equity loans

1,396,757


10,767



1,407,524

Consumer loans

1,547,502


6,853



1,554,355

Total Personal Banking

5,894,362


39,195



5,933,557

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,801,082

120,345

368,009



3,289,436

Commercial loans

1,061,884

22,623

60,540



1,145,047

Total Commercial Banking

3,862,966

142,968

428,549



4,434,483

Total loans

$        9,757,328

142,968

467,744



10,368,040

At December 31, 2020











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$        3,042,544


25,577



3,068,121

Home equity loans

1,455,474


12,262



1,467,736

Consumer loans

1,499,004


8,989



1,507,993

Total Personal Banking

5,997,022


46,828



6,043,850

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,852,705

108,021

385,163



3,345,889

Commercial loans

1,092,498

41,278

57,334



1,191,110

Total Commercial Banking

3,945,203

149,299

442,497



4,536,999

Total loans

$        9,942,225

149,299

489,325



10,580,849


Includes $14.9 million, $16.7 million, $16.7 million, $26.4 million, and $31.3 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

**

Includes $81.5 million, $110.4 million, $122.5 million, $143.2 million, and $153.2 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



December 31,
2021

*

September 30,
2021

*

June 30,
2021

*

March 31,
2021

*

December 31,
2020

*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)





























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:





























Residential mortgage loans

277

$   20,567

0.7      %

17

$        765

—     %

13

$        606

—     %

248

$   22,236

0.7      %

315

$   28,797

0.9      %

Home equity loans

112

3,153

0.2      %

101

3,351

0.2      %

91

3,677

0.3      %

84

3,334

0.2      %

138

4,763

0.3      %

Consumer loans

589

6,536

0.4      %

576

6,146

0.3      %

532

5,571

0.3      %

535

5,732

0.4      %

1,279

10,574

0.7      %

Commercial real estate loans

17

17,065

0.6      %

19

2,004

0.1      %

13

2,857

0.1      %

33

12,240

0.4      %

43

10,923

0.3      %

Commercial loans

12

193

—     %

10

692

0.1      %

15

686

0.1      %

16

3,032

0.3      %

37

6,405

0.5      %

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

1,007

$   47,514

0.5      %

723

$   12,958

0.1      %

664

$   13,397

0.1      %

916

$   46,574

0.4      %

1,812

$   61,462

0.6      %































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:





























Residential mortgage loans

59

$     5,433

0.2      %

55

$     4,907

0.2      %

58

$     4,051

0.1      %

26

$     2,062

0.1      %

84

$     5,083

0.2      %

Home equity loans

30

949

0.1      %

29

1,024

0.1      %

36

1,502

0.1      %

31

953

0.1      %

47

1,656

0.1      %

Consumer loans

195

2,006

0.1      %

180

1,757

0.1      %

181

1,988

0.1      %

169

1,868

0.1      %

322

2,742

0.2      %

Commercial real estate loans

5

769

—     %

8

1,170

—     %

9

1,335

—     %

14

7,609

0.2      %

11

1,615

—     %

Commercial loans

10

727

0.1      %

2

170

—     %

2

27

—     %

12

8,979

0.8      %

10

864

0.1      %

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

299

$     9,884

0.1      %

274

$     9,028

0.1      %

286

$     8,903

0.1      %

252

$   21,471

0.2      %

474

$   11,960

0.1      %































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **





























Residential mortgage loans

87

$     7,641

0.3      %

95

$     8,069

0.3      %

115

$   10,007

0.3      %

121

$     9,333

0.3      %

168

$   14,489

0.5      %

Home equity loans

105

4,262

0.3      %

119

4,745

0.4      %

146

6,256

0.5      %

176

7,044

0.5      %

207

8,441

0.6      %

Consumer loans

296

2,400

0.1      %

308

2,568

0.1      %

356

2,643

0.2      %

454

3,822

0.2      %

720

6,058

0.4      %

Commercial real estate loans

52

24,063

0.8      %

59

25,562

0.8      %

83

23,564

0.7      %

113

29,737

0.9      %

119

25,287

0.8      %

Commercial loans

8

1,105

0.1      %

10

1,104

0.1      %

18

4,126

0.4      %

31

4,860

0.4      %

37

7,325

0.6      %

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

548

$   39,471

0.4      %

591

$   42,048

0.4      %

718

$   46,596

0.5      %

895

$   54,796

0.5      %

1,251

$   61,600

0.6      %































Total loans delinquent

1,854

$   96,869

1.0      %

1,588

$   64,034

0.6      %

1,668

$   68,896

0.7      %

2,063

$ 122,841

1.2      %

3,537

$ 135,022

1.3      %


*

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $7.3 million, $8.4 million, $10.3 million, $12.7 million, and $6.6 million at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


Quarter ended

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Beginning balance

$      109,767

117,330

123,997

134,427

140,209

Provision

(1,909)

(4,354)


(5,620)

(2,230)

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(784)

(1,263)

(770)

(855)

(407)

Charge-offs home equity

(1,299)

(1,474)

(379)

(228)

(58)

Charge-offs consumer

(2,897)

(2,148)

(2,401)

(2,603)

(2,623)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(2,652)

(1,581)

(3,964)

(4,626)

(2,770)

Charge-offs commercial

(2,586)

(412)

(1,161)

(54)

(156)

Recoveries

4,601

3,669

2,008

3,556

2,462

Ending balance

$      102,241

109,767

117,330

123,997

134,427

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.22  %

0.12  %

0.26  %

0.19  %

0.13  %

Year ended December 31,

2021

2020

Beginning balance

$            134,427

57,941

CECL adoption


10,792

Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration


8,845

Provision

(11,883)

83,975

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(3,672)

(917)

Charge-offs home equity

(3,380)

(608)

Charge-offs consumer

(10,049)

(12,658)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(12,823)

(4,323)

Charge-offs commercial

(4,213)

(16,212)

Recoveries

13,834

7,592

Ending balance

$            102,241

134,427

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.20  %

0.27  %

December 31, 2021

Originated loans

Acquired loans

Total loans

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Residential mortgage loans

$     2,783,459

6,621

211,161

752

2,994,620

7,373

Home equity loans

1,107,202

4,243

212,729

1,057

1,319,931

5,300

Consumer loans

1,692,207

16,775

146,541

1,592

1,838,748

18,367

Personal Banking Loans

5,582,868

27,639

570,431

3,401

6,153,299

31,040

Commercial real estate loans

2,523,280

48,503

492,204

9,521

3,015,484

58,024

Commercial loans

765,877

10,608

81,732

2,569

847,609

13,177

Commercial Banking Loans

3,289,157

59,111

573,936

12,090

3,863,093

71,201

Total Loans

$     8,872,025

86,750

1,144,367

15,491

10,016,392

102,241

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) 

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Quarter ended 

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Assets:




























Interest-earning assets:




























Residential mortgage loans

$  2,977,942

25,269

3.39          %

$  2,959,794

25,398

3.43          %

$  2,935,034

25,609

3.49          %

$  3,007,439

26,366

3.51          %

$  3,089,916

27,503

3.56          %

Home equity loans

1,328,553

11,750

3.51          %

1,356,131

11,993

3.51          %

1,380,794

12,232

3.55          %

1,432,009

12,815

3.63          %

1,472,527

13,535

3.66          %

Consumer loans

1,756,620

15,514

3.50          %

1,728,563

16,220

3.72          %

1,589,739

14,555

3.67          %

1,463,284

14,566

4.04          %

1,444,860

15,874

4.37          %

Commercial real estate loans

3,113,924

34,062

4.28          %

3,205,839

35,305

4.31          %

3,257,810

33,349

4.05          %

3,313,892

38,471

4.64          %

3,317,418

37,965

4.48          %

Commercial loans

855,998

9,154

4.18          %

975,603

9,096

3.65          %

1,133,969

9,978

3.48          %

1,189,812

10,566

3.55          %

1,325,047

11,414

3.37          %

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,033,037

95,749

3.79          %

10,225,930

98,012

3.80          %

10,297,346

95,723

3.73          %

10,406,436

102,784

4.01          %

10,649,768

106,291

3.97          %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,894,683

5,743

1.21          %

1,832,876

5,840

1.27          %

1,756,227

5,680

1.29          %

1,324,558

4,200

1.27          %

1,166,739

4,551

1.56          %

Investment securities (c) (d)

358,558

1,535

1.71          %

348,619

1,466

1.68          %

364,414

1,466

1.61          %

331,358

1,381

1.67          %

252,898

1,380

2.18          %

FHLB stock, at cost

14,459

82

2.25          %

21,607

71

1.31          %

23,107

138

2.40          %

21,811

116

2.17          %

23,346

192

3.27          %

Other interest-earning deposits

1,168,449

467

0.16          %

905,130

352

0.15          %

810,741

192

0.09          %

801,119

183

0.09          %

632,494

178

0.11          %

Total interest-earning assets

13,469,186

103,576

3.05          %

13,334,162

105,741

3.15          %

13,251,835

103,199

3.12          %

12,885,282

108,664

3.42          %

12,725,245

112,592

3.52          %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

1,004,905




1,074,122




1,104,924




1,102,477




1,066,609



Total assets

$   14,474,091




$   14,408,284




$   14,356,759




$   13,987,759




$   13,791,854



Liabilities and shareholders' equity:




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




























Savings deposits

$  2,282,606

622

0.11          %

$  2,271,365

603

0.11          %

$  2,255,578

590

0.10          %

$  2,118,030

625

0.12          %

$  2,028,155

617

0.12          %

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,933,466

411

0.06          %

2,890,905

414

0.06          %

2,840,949

407

0.06          %

2,783,429

429

0.06          %

2,699,515

476

0.07          %

Money market deposit accounts

2,618,177

656

0.10          %

2,565,159

637

0.10          %

2,537,629

621

0.10          %

2,497,495

657

0.11          %

2,426,513

960

0.16          %

Time deposits

1,356,513

2,606

0.76          %

1,423,041

2,886

0.80          %

1,493,947

3,155

0.85          %

1,583,525

3,803

0.97          %

1,676,094

4,660

1.11          %

Borrowed funds (f)

135,038

159

0.47          %

131,199

154

0.47          %

131,240

150

0.46          %

143,806

154

0.43          %

229,109

213

0.37          %

Subordinated debt (g)

123,514

1,180

3.82          %

123,513

1,277

4.10          %

123,443

1,264

4.11          %

123,357

1,258

4.14          %

123,283

1,256

4.05          %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,012

625

1.89          %

128,946

625

1.90          %

128,882

636

1.95          %

128,817

642

1.99          %

128,752

659

2.00          %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,578,326

6,259

0.26          %

9,534,128

6,596

0.27          %

9,511,668

6,823

0.29          %

9,378,459

7,568

0.33          %

9,311,421

8,841

0.38          %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h)

3,093,518




3,058,819




3,036,202




2,805,206




2,675,986



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

242,620




244,402




247,930




265,667




253,966



Total liabilities

12,914,464




12,837,349




12,795,800




12,449,332




12,241,373



Shareholders' equity

1,559,627




1,570,935




1,560,959




1,538,427




1,550,481



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,474,091




$   14,408,284




$   14,356,759




$   13,987,759




$   13,791,854



Net interest income/Interest rate spread

97,317

2.79          %


99,145

2.87          %


96,376

2.84          %


101,096

3.09          %


103,751

3.14          %

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$  3,890,860


2.89          %

$  3,800,034


2.97          %

$  3,740,167


2.91          %

$  3,506,823


3.18          %

$  3,413,824


3.26          %

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.41X   






1.40X   






1.39X   






1.37X   






1.37X   







(a) 

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b) 

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c) 

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d) 

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e) 

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f) 

Average balances include FHLB borrowings, collateralized borrowings.

(g) 

On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030.

(h) 

Average cost of deposits were 0.14%, 0.15%, 0.16%, 0.19%, and 0.23%, respectively.

(i) 

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 3.77%, 3.79%, 3.71%, 3.99%, and 3.94%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.48%, 1.47%, 1.41%, 1.46%, and 1.78%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.03%, 3.13%, 3.10%, 3.40%, and 3.48%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.77%, 2.86%, 2.82%, 3.07%, and 3.11%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.87%, 2.95%, 2.89%, 3.16%, and 3.23%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by
dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Year ended December 31,

2021

2020

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Assets:










Interest-earning assets:










Residential mortgage loans

$       2,969,939

102,642

3.46  %

$       3,051,582

113,353

3.71  %

Home equity loans

1,374,038

48,789

3.55  %

1,436,632

55,875

3.89  %

Consumer loans

1,635,613

60,854

3.72  %

1,338,120

58,878

4.40  %

Commercial real estate loans

3,222,272

141,186

4.32  %

3,132,976

140,883

4.42  %

Commercial loans

1,037,758

38,794

3.69  %

1,145,143

44,142

3.79  %

Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,239,620

392,265

3.83  %

10,104,453

413,131

4.09  %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,704,006

21,463

1.26  %

889,744

17,416

1.96  %

Investment securities (c) (d)

350,806

5,848

1.67  %

196,071

4,841

2.47  %

FHLB stock, at cost

20,229

407

2.01  %

21,781

981

4.50  %

Other interest-earning deposits

921,360

1,194

0.13  %

520,666

719

0.14  %

Total interest-earning assets

13,236,021

421,177

3.18  %

11,732,715

437,088

3.73  %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

1,072,313




1,159,405



Total assets

$      14,308,334




$      12,892,120



Liabilities and shareholders' equity:










Interest-bearing liabilities:










Savings deposits

$       2,232,454

2,440

0.11  %

$       1,885,517

2,640

0.14  %

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,862,677

1,660

0.06  %

2,432,427

3,358

0.14  %

Money market deposit accounts

2,554,975

2,570

0.10  %

2,224,904

6,995

0.31  %

Time deposits

1,463,522

12,452

0.85  %

1,687,381

22,903

1.36  %

Borrowed funds (f)

135,285

616

0.46  %

346,442

3,190

0.92  %

Subordinated debt (g)

123,457

4,980

4.03  %



—  %

Junior subordinated debentures

128,915

2,528

1.93  %

126,683

3,254

2.53  %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,501,285

27,246

0.29  %

8,703,354

42,340

0.49  %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h)

2,999,392




2,357,725



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

250,075




246,294



Total liabilities

12,750,752




11,307,373



Shareholders' equity

1,557,582




1,584,747



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$      14,308,334




$      12,892,120



Net interest income/Interest rate spread

393,931

2.89  %


394,748

3.24  %

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$       3,734,736


2.98  %

$       3,029,361


3.36  %

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.39X   






1.35X   







(a) 

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b) 

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c) 

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d) 

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a FTE basis.

(e) 

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f) 

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g) 

On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030.

(h) 

Average cost of deposits were 0.16% and 0.34%, respectively.

(i)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 3.81% and 4.07%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.45% and 2.06%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.16% and 3.70%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.88% and 3.21%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.96% and 3.34%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Also from this source

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings...

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics