Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Jan 23, 2023, 09:00 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 of $34.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share.  This represents an increase of $4.6 million, or 15.3%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $30.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.  The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were 9.38% and 0.98% compared to 7.65% and 0.82% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on February 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of February 2, 2023. This is the 113th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of December 31, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.7%.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "We were very pleased with our organic loan growth this quarter of $178.9 million, or 1.7%, spread across all loan categories. In addition, our net interest margin expanded by 15 basis points to 3.57%, and asset quality metrics remain solid.  We have also taken additional measures to reduce expenses and improve our efficiency.  We recently announced the further optimization of eight offices within our branch network to be completed in April 2023.  In-branch activity continues to slow as customers prefer to transact through online and mobile channels.  In addition, we have re-aligned our workforce to correspond with our strategic direction as a commercial bank, further streamlining our operations.  These efforts generated $4.2 million of severance and restructuring costs in the fourth quarter with an additional $3.2 million expected to be recognized in the first quarter of 2023."

Mr. Torchio continued, "These necessary measures will reduce our overall workforce by approximately 12% and generate approximately $16.0 million in annual operating expense savings beginning in the second quarter of 2023. These operating expense savings are expected to be reinvested in the Company's strategic initiatives during 2023, focused on shifting our balance sheet mix and continuing our journey as a full-service commercial bank. This shift includes further buildout of our core middle market C&I strategy throughout our footprint with full relationship banking, including enhanced treasury management services. In addition, we will further scale small business lending with particular focus on Small Business Administration (SBA) financing and secondary market sales, as well as the recent addition of our new equipment finance team with specialty finance expertise throughout the east coast"

Net interest income increased by $20.4 million, or 21.1%, to $117.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $96.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.  This increase in net interest income is due to both the increase in market interest rates and the change in our interest-earning asset mix. Cash in interest-earning deposits was redeployed into higher yielding loans and investments, which, along with higher market interest rates, caused the yield on interest-earning assets to increase to 3.89% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from 3.05% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.  This increase in yield was partially offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which increased to 0.46% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from 0.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.  The net effect of the changes in interest rates and average balances was an increase in the Company's net interest margin to 3.57% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 2.89% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses increased by $10.9 million, reflecting an expense of $9.0 million for the current quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to a provision credit of $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.  This increase was primarily due to growth within our loan portfolio during the current year in conjunction with forecasted economic deterioration reflected in our allowance for credit loss models, including a reduction in home and used vehicle values.  The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $126.9 million, or 34.9%, to $236.2 million, or 2.2% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, from $363.2 million, or 3.6% of total loans, at December 31, 2021.  Total delinquent loans also decreased to $85.9 million, or 0.8% of loans receivable, at December 31, 2022 from $96.9 million, or 1.0% of loans receivable, at December 31, 2021. In addition, the Company experienced net charge-offs during the current quarter of $806,000, or 0.03% on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $5.6 million, or 0.22% on an annualized basis, during the same quarter last year, for an overall net improvement of $4.8 million.

Noninterest income increased by $816,000, or 3.0%, to $27.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $27.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in our other operating income of $1.7 million, or 53.5%, to $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from $3.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily the result of gains from the sale of branch buildings associated with the previously announced branch consolidations and improvements in other fee income. Partially offsetting this increase was a decline in mortgage banking income of $1.6 million, or 77.5%, to $477,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market, due primarily to the volatile interest rate environment, as well as a decrease in mortgage volumes primarily due to higher market interest rates.

Noninterest expense increased by $4.4 million, or 5.1%, to $90.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from $86.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in other expenses of $2.8 million, or 210.5%, and an increase in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses of $1.4 million, or 50.9%. The increase in other expense was primarily due to an increase in our unfunded loan loss reserve associated with the origination of loans with current off-balance sheet exposure. The increase in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense was a result of severance and fixed asset charges related to the branch optimization and personnel reduction, as previously noted.

The provision for income taxes increased by $1.3 million, or 14.1%, to $10.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from $9.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 due primarily to an increase in income before taxes in the current quarter.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $133.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $20.7 million, or 13.4%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021, when net income was $154.3 million, or $1.21 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the year ended December 31, 2022 were 8.80% and 0.94% compared to 9.91% and 1.08% for the prior year. This decrease in net income was the result of an increase in provision for credit losses of $29.7 million, primarily as a result of the provision credit in 2021 related to the release of reserves built-up during COVID-19. In addition, noninterest income decreased by $32.0 million, or 22.4%, largely due to the $25.3 million gain recognized on the sale of the insurance business in the second quarter of 2021.  Also contributing to the decline in noninterest income was an $11.0 million reduction in mortgage banking income due to the volatile interest rate environment causing unfavorable pricing in the secondary market and a slowdown in mortgage loan activity in general.  Partially offsetting these unfavorable variances was an increase in net interest income by $29.4 million, or 7.5%, to $420.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $391.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.  This increase in net interest income was due primarily to an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets to 3.41% for the year ended December 31, 2022 from 3.18% for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as an increase in the average balance of interest earning assets by $17.6 million.  Lastly, noninterest expense decreased by $4.9 million, or 1.4%, to $340.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $344.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 despite an increase in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense of $2.2 million, or 62.7%, related to the branch and personnel optimization expense and an increase in other expenses of $7.3 million related primarily to the buildup of credit loss reserves for unfunded loans with off balance sheet exposure.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as treasury management solutions and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2022, Northwest operated 142 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. The common stock of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism.  Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

December 31,
2021

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$       139,365

118,549

1,279,259

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,431,728, $1,466,883 and $1,565,002, respectively)

1,218,108

1,251,791

1,548,592

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $751,384, $771,238 and $751,513, respectively)

881,249

899,411

768,154

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

2,238,722

2,269,751

3,596,005

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale

9,913

15,834

25,056

Residential mortgage loans

3,488,686

3,386,064

2,969,564

Home equity loans

1,297,674

1,284,989

1,319,931

Consumer loans

2,168,655

2,116,238

1,838,748

Commercial real estate loans

2,823,555

2,812,830

3,015,484

Commercial loans

1,131,969

1,125,570

847,609

Total loans receivable

10,920,452

10,741,525

10,016,392

Allowance for credit losses

(118,036)

(109,819)

(102,241)

Loans receivable, net

10,802,416

10,631,706

9,914,151

FHLB stock, at cost

40,143

19,281

14,184

Accrued interest receivable

35,528

29,536

25,599

Real estate owned, net

413

450

873

Premises and equipment, net

145,909

146,173

156,524

Bank-owned life insurance

255,062

255,015

256,213

Goodwill

380,997

380,997

380,997

Other intangible assets, net

8,560

9,491

12,836

Other assets

205,574

210,744

144,126

Total assets

$   14,113,324

13,953,144

14,501,508

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$     2,993,243

3,094,120

3,099,526

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,686,431

2,812,730

2,940,442

Money market deposit accounts

2,457,569

2,577,013

2,629,882

Savings deposits

2,275,020

2,327,419

2,303,760

Time deposits

1,052,285

1,067,110

1,327,555

Total deposits

11,464,548

11,878,392

12,301,165






Borrowed funds

681,166

150,036

139,093

Subordinated debt

113,840

113,753

123,575

Junior subordinated debentures

129,314

129,249

129,054

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

47,613

29,647

44,582

Accrued interest payable

3,231

831

1,804

Other liabilities

182,126

191,450

178,664

Total liabilities

12,621,838

12,493,358

12,917,937

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued



Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,028,848, 126,921,989 and
126,612,183 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,270

1,269

1,266

Additional paid-in capital

1,019,647

1,017,189

1,010,405

Retained earnings

641,727

632,476

609,529

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(171,158)

(191,148)

(37,629)

Total shareholders' equity

1,491,486

1,459,786

1,583,571

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,113,324

13,953,144

14,501,508

Equity to assets

10.57 %

10.46 %

10.92 %

Tangible common equity to assets*

8.03 %

7.88 %

8.43 %

Book value per share

$           11.74

11.50

12.51

Tangible book value per share*

$             8.67

8.42

9.40

Closing market price per share

$           13.98

13.51

14.16

Full time equivalent employees

2,160

2,191

2,332

Number of banking offices

150

150

170

*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021





Interest income:








Loans receivable

$     117,137

106,943

95,574

88,174

95,295

Mortgage-backed securities

8,603

8,683

7,158

6,360

5,743

Taxable investment securities

840

838

715

677

640

Tax-free investment securities

701

709

683

674

688

FHLB stock dividends

419

148

82

81

82

Interest-earning deposits

153

1,295

1,684

467

467

Total interest income

127,853

118,616

105,896

96,433

102,915

Interest expense:








Deposits

3,871

3,157

3,341

3,751

4,295

Borrowed funds

6,938

2,710

2,290

2,059

1,964

Total interest expense

10,809

5,867

5,631

5,810

6,259

Net interest income

117,044

112,749

100,265

90,623

96,656

   Provision for credit losses

9,023

7,689

2,629

(1,481)

(1,909)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

108,021

105,060

97,636

92,104

98,565

Noninterest income:








Loss on sale of investments

(1)

(2)

(3)

(2)

(4)

Service charges and fees

14,125

14,323

13,673

13,067

13,500

Trust and other financial services income

6,642

6,650

7,461

7,012

6,820

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

51

290

291

(29)

71

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,663

1,475

2,008

1,983

1,343

Mortgage banking income

477

766

2,157

1,465

2,120

Other operating income

4,901

3,301

4,861

2,244

3,192

Total noninterest income

27,858

26,803

30,448

25,740

27,042

Noninterest expense:








Compensation and employee benefits

46,658

46,711

48,073

46,917

48,691

Premises and occupancy costs

7,370

7,171

7,280

7,797

7,104

Office operations

3,544

3,229

3,162

3,383

3,144

Collections expense

563

322

403

520

602

Processing expenses

13,585

13,416

12,947

12,548

13,639

Marketing expenses

2,773

2,147

2,047

2,128

2,054

Federal deposit insurance premiums

1,319

1,200

1,130

1,129

1,131

Professional services

5,434

3,363

3,333

2,573

4,513

Amortization of intangible assets

932

1,047

1,115

1,183

1,205

Real estate owned expense

53

61

72

37

44

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

4,243



1,374

2,812

Other expenses

4,180

3,906

5,245

2,355

1,346

Total noninterest expense

90,654

82,573

84,807

81,944

86,285

Income before income taxes

45,225

49,290

43,277

35,900

39,322

Income tax expense

10,576

11,986

9,851

7,613

9,266

Net income

$       34,649

37,304

33,426

28,287

30,056










Basic earnings per share

$          0.27

0.29

0.26

0.22

0.24

Diluted earnings per share

$          0.27

0.29

0.26

0.22

0.24










Annualized return on average equity

9.38 %

9.84 %

8.90 %

7.17 %

7.65 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.98 %

1.05 %

0.94 %

0.80 %

0.82 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

12.48 %

13.84 %

12.16 %

10.14 %

10.02 %










Efficiency ratio **

58.99 %

58.42 %

64.03 %

68.22 %

66.51 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***

2.43 %

2.30 %

2.35 %

2.23 %

2.25 %

*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**

Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

***

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Year ended December 31,

2022

2021

Interest income:


Loans receivable

$           407,828

390,343

Mortgage-backed securities

30,804

21,463

Taxable investment securities

3,070

2,616

Tax-free investment securities

2,767

2,485

FHLB stock dividends

730

407

Interest-earning deposits

3,599

1,194

Total interest income

448,798

418,508

Interest expense:


Deposits

14,120

19,122

Borrowed funds

13,997

8,124

Total interest expense

28,117

27,246

Net interest income

420,681

391,262

Provision for credit losses

17,860

(11,883)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

402,821

403,145

Noninterest income:


Loss on sale of investments

(8)

(176)

Service charges and fees

55,188

51,837

Trust and other financial services income

27,765

27,921

Insurance commission income


3,633

Gain on real estate owned, net

603

442

Income from bank-owned life insurance

7,129

6,050

Mortgage banking income

4,865

15,892

Gain on sale of insurance business


25,327

Other operating income

15,307

11,963

Total noninterest income

110,849

142,889

Noninterest expense:


Compensation and employee benefits

188,359

193,887

Premises and occupancy costs

29,618

31,073

Office operations

13,318

13,769

Collections expense

1,808

1,932

Processing expenses

52,496

55,763

Marketing expenses

9,095

8,237

Federal deposit insurance premiums

4,778

4,975

Professional services

14,703

17,621

Amortization of intangible assets

4,277

5,553

Real estate owned expense

223

298

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

5,617

3,453

Other expenses

15,686

8,349

Total noninterest expense

339,978

344,910

Income before income taxes

173,692

201,124

Income tax expense

40,026

46,801

Net income

$           133,666

154,323




Basic earnings per share

$                 1.05

1.22

Diluted earnings per share

$                 1.05

1.21




Return on average equity

8.80 %

9.91 %

Return on average assets

0.94 %

1.08 %

Return on tangible common equity *

12.13 %

12.97 %




Efficiency ratio **

62.10 %

66.02 %

Noninterest expense to average assets ***

2.33 %

2.35 %

*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**

Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

***

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating results (non-GAAP):






Net interest income

$              117,044

96,656

420,681

391,262

Provision for credit losses

9,023

(1,909)

17,860

(11,883)

Noninterest income

27,858

27,042

110,849

117,562

Noninterest expense

86,411

83,473

334,361

341,457

Income taxes

11,764

10,053

41,599

40,676

Net operating income (non-GAAP)

$                37,704

32,081

137,710

138,574

Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$                    0.30

0.25

1.08

1.08








Average equity

$           1,465,285

1,559,627

1,518,704

1,557,582

Average assets

13,983,100

14,474,091

14,177,698

14,308,334

Annualized return on average equity (non-GAAP)

10.21 %

8.16 %

9.07 %

8.90 %

Annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.07 %

0.88 %

0.97 %

0.97 %








Reconciliation of net operating income to net income:






Net operating income (non-GAAP)

$                37,704

32,081

137,710

138,574

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:






Gain on sale of insurance business




18,235

Merger/asset disposition expense

(3,055)

(2,025)

(4,044)

(2,486)

Net income (GAAP)

$                34,649

30,056

133,666

154,323

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$                    0.27

0.24

1.05

1.21








Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)

9.38 %

7.65 %

8.80 %

9.91 %

Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)

0.98 %

0.82 %

0.94 %

1.08 %

*

The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude the gain on the sale of our insurance business and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

Nonaccrual loans current:








Residential mortgage loans

$           1,496

2,186

1,970

1,884

1,354

Home equity loans

1,418

1,158

1,337

1,376

1,212

Consumer loans

836

833

976

1,148

1,336

Commercial real estate loans

53,303

56,193

60,537

79,810

106,233

Commercial loans

895

1,801

5,270

6,060

6,098

Total nonaccrual loans current

$         57,948

62,171

70,090

90,278

116,233

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$              473

54

2

760

244

Home equity loans

180

316

172

195

223

Consumer loans

178

155

158

190

241

Commercial real estate loans

1,220

55

911

333

239

Commercial loans

145

237

358

4

53

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$           2,196

817

1,601

1,482

1,000

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$                31

32

199

830

1,163

Home equity loans

290

432

566

371

61

Consumer loans

341

382

226

280

292

Commercial real estate loans

473

848

630


364

Commercial loans

96

132

73


218

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$           1,231

1,826

1,694

1,481

2,098

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








Residential mortgage loans

$           5,574

5,544

5,445

3,976

7,641

Home equity loans

2,257

1,779

2,081

2,968

4,262

Consumer loans

2,672

2,031

1,942

1,782

2,069

Commercial real estate loans

7,867

8,821

14,949

21,399

24,063

Commercial loans

1,491

638

583

795

1,105

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$         19,861

18,813

25,000

30,920

39,140

Total nonaccrual loans

$         81,236

83,627

98,385

124,161

158,471

Total nonaccrual loans

$         81,236

83,627

98,385

124,161

158,471

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

744

357

379

420

331

Nonperforming loans

81,980

83,984

98,764

124,581

158,802

Real estate owned, net

413

450

1,205

929

873

Nonperforming assets

$         82,393

84,434

99,969

125,510

159,675

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *

$         29,239

30,406

37,647

16,015

17,216

Accruing troubled debt restructuring

11,442

16,344

16,590

12,686

13,072

Total troubled debt restructuring

$         40,681

46,750

54,237

28,701

30,288










Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.75 %

0.78 %

0.95 %

1.23 %

1.59 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.58 %

0.61 %

0.71 %

0.87 %

1.10 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.08 %

1.02 %

0.94 %

0.98 %

1.02 %

Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances

1.08 %

1.02 %

0.95 %

0.98 %

1.03 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

143.98 %

130.76 %

99.59 %

79.70 %

64.38 %

*

Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

 Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

At December 31, 2022

Pass

Special

   mention *

Substandard

**

Doubtful

Loss

Loans

receivable

Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,484,870


13,729



3,498,599

Home equity loans

1,292,146


5,528



1,297,674

Consumer loans

2,164,220


4,435



2,168,655

Total Personal Banking

6,941,236


23,692



6,964,928

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,579,809

55,076

188,670



2,823,555

Commercial loans

1,100,707

7,384

23,878



1,131,969

Total Commercial Banking

3,680,516

62,460

212,548



3,955,524

Total loans

$     10,621,752

62,460

236,240



10,920,452

At September 30, 2022











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,388,168


13,730



3,401,898

Home equity loans

1,279,968


5,021



1,284,989

Consumer loans

2,112,478


3,760



2,116,238

Total Personal Banking

6,780,614


22,511



6,803,125

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,589,648

34,684

188,498



2,812,830

Commercial loans

1,094,830

4,004

26,736



1,125,570

Total Commercial Banking

3,684,478

38,688

215,234



3,938,400

Total loans

$     10,465,092

38,688

237,745



10,741,525

At June 30, 2022











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,273,117


13,658



3,286,775

Home equity loans

1,275,124


5,368



1,280,492

Consumer loans

1,998,863


3,682



2,002,545

Total Personal Banking

6,547,104


22,708



6,569,812

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,600,207

51,540

224,429



2,876,176

Commercial loans

954,129

2,468

30,239



986,836

Total Commercial Banking

3,554,336

54,008

254,668



3,863,012

Total loans

$     10,101,440

54,008

277,376



10,432,824

At March 31, 2022











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,108,366


13,523



3,121,889

Home equity loans

1,280,342


6,178



1,286,520

Consumer loans

1,892,162


3,819



1,895,981

Total Personal Banking

6,280,870


23,520



6,304,390

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,633,808

62,091

263,994



2,959,893

Commercial loans

839,125

3,277

32,349



874,751

Total Commercial Banking

3,472,933

65,368

296,343



3,834,644

Total loans

$       9,753,803

65,368

319,863



10,139,034

At December 31, 2021











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       2,978,080


16,540



2,994,620

Home equity loans

1,312,820


7,111



1,319,931

Consumer loans

1,834,478


4,270



1,838,748

Total Personal Banking

6,125,378


27,921



6,153,299

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,639,676

74,123

301,685



3,015,484

Commercial loans

808,323

5,730

33,556



847,609

Total Commercial Banking

3,447,999

79,853

335,241



3,863,093

Total loans

$       9,573,377

79,853

363,162



10,016,392

*

Includes $7.4 million, $4.5 million, $7.4 million, $4.4 million, and $14.9 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

**

Includes $39.1 million, $51.4 million, $59.3 million, $71.9 million, and $81.5 million of acquired loans at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


December 31,
2022

*

September 30,
2022

*

June 30,
2022

*

March 31,
2022

*

December 31,
2021

*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)




























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

304

$  29,487

0.8 %

26

$   1,052

— %

20

$      785

— %

281

$  24,057

0.8 %

277

$  20,567

0.7 %

Home equity loans

145

6,657

0.5 %

88

3,278

0.3 %

107

3,664

0.3 %

105

3,867

0.3 %

112

3,153

0.2 %

Consumer loans

737

9,435

0.4 %

549

6,546

0.3 %

563

6,898

0.3 %

523

6,043

0.3 %

589

6,536

0.4 %

Commercial real estate loans

29

4,008

0.1 %

13

1,332

— %

26

2,701

0.1 %

25

3,643

0.1 %

17

17,065

0.6 %

Commercial loans

51

2,648

0.2 %

48

2,582

0.2 %

24

1,486

0.2 %

16

1,268

0.1 %

12

193

— %

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

1,266

$  52,235

0.5 %

724

$  14,790

0.1 %

740

$  15,534

0.1 %

950

$  38,878

0.4 %

1,007

$  47,514

0.5 %






























Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

65

$   5,563

0.2 %

51

$   4,320

0.1 %

61

$   5,941

0.2 %

24

$   1,950

0.1 %

59

$   5,433

0.2 %

Home equity loans

29

975

0.1 %

36

1,227

0.1 %

28

952

0.1 %

28

1,138

0.1 %

30

949

0.1 %

Consumer loans

255

3,070

0.1 %

223

2,663

0.1 %

178

1,460

0.1 %

159

1,839

0.1 %

195

2,006

0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

16

2,377

0.1 %

13

1,741

0.1 %

9

1,472

0.1 %

1

112

— %

5

769

— %

Commercial loans

24

1,115

0.1 %

14

808

0.1 %

6

341

— %

3

103

— %

10

727

0.1 %

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

389

$  13,100

0.1 %

337

$  10,759

0.1 %

282

$  10,166

0.1 %

215

$   5,142

0.1 %

299

$   9,884

0.1 %






























Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **




























Residential mortgage loans

65

$   5,574

0.2 %

64

$   5,544

0.2 %

63

$   5,445

0.2 %

47

$   3,976

0.1 %

87

$   7,641

0.3 %

Home equity loans

68

2,257

0.2 %

65

1,779

0.1 %

69

2,081

0.2 %

91

2,968

0.2 %

105

4,262

0.3 %

Consumer loans

334

3,079

0.1 %

289

2,388

0.1 %

286

2,321

0.1 %

287

2,202

0.1 %

296

2,400

0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

19

7,867

0.3 %

22

8,821

0.3 %

31

14,949

0.5 %

41

21,399

0.7 %

52

24,063

0.8 %

Commercial loans

15

1,829

0.2 %

11

638

0.1 %

10

583

0.1 %

10

795

0.1 %

8

1,105

0.1 %

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

501

$  20,606

0.2 %

451

$  19,170

0.2 %

459

$  25,379

0.2 %

476

$  31,340

0.3 %

548

$  39,471

0.4 %






























Total loans delinquent

2,156

$  85,941

0.8 %

1,512

$  44,719

0.4 %

1,481

$  51,079

0.5 %

1,641

$  75,360

0.7 %

1,854

$  96,869

1.0 %

*

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $1.7 million, $783,000, $6.3 million, $7.1 million, and $7.3 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


Quarter ended

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

Beginning balance

$      109,819

98,355

99,295

102,241

109,767

Provision

9,023

7,689

2,629

(1,481)

(1,909)

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(546)

(166)

(138)

(1,183)

(784)

Charge-offs home equity

(232)

(535)

(255)

(447)

(1,299)

Charge-offs consumer

(2,430)

(2,341)

(1,912)

(1,723)

(2,897)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(621)

(1,329)

(4,392)

(1,024)

(2,652)

Charge-offs commercial

(404)

(243)

(329)

(681)

(2,586)

Recoveries

3,427

8,389

3,457

3,593

4,601

Ending balance

$      118,036

109,819

98,355

99,295

102,241

Net (recoveries)/charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.03 %

(0.14) %

0.14 %

0.06 %

0.22 %

Year ended December 31,

2022

2021

Beginning balance

$                    102,241

134,427

Provision

17,860

(11,883)

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(2,033)

(3,672)

Charge-offs home equity

(1,469)

(3,380)

Charge-offs consumer

(8,406)

(10,049)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(7,366)

(12,823)

Charge-offs commercial

(1,657)

(4,213)

Recoveries

18,866

13,834

Ending balance

$                    118,036

102,241

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.02 %

0.20 %

                 

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) 

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the
average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Quarter ended 

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets:




























Interest-earning assets:




























Residential mortgage loans

$  3,439,401

30,974

3.60 %

$  3,331,173

29,414

3.53 %

$  3,171,469

27,327

3.45 %

$  2,980,788

25,542

3.43 %

$  2,977,942

25,269

3.39 %

Home equity loans

1,282,733

15,264

4.72 %

1,274,918

13,658

4.25 %

1,277,440

11,961

3.76 %

1,293,986

11,472

3.60 %

1,328,553

11,750

3.51 %

Consumer loans

2,069,207

19,709

3.78 %

1,981,754

17,256

3.45 %

1,880,769

15,777

3.36 %

1,799,037

14,907

3.36 %

1,756,620

15,514

3.50 %

Commercial real estate loans

2,822,008

35,428

4.91 %

2,842,597

34,158

4.70 %

2,915,750

31,844

4.32 %

3,000,204

29,757

3.97 %

3,113,924

34,062

4.28 %

Commercial loans

1,113,178

16,315

5.74 %

1,050,124

12,978

4.84 %

912,454

9,090

3.94 %

824,770

6,897

3.34 %

855,998

9,154

4.18 %

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,726,527

117,690

4.35 %

10,480,566

107,464

4.07 %

10,157,882

95,999

3.79 %

9,898,785

88,575

3.63 %

10,033,037

95,749

3.79 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,956,167

8,603

1.76 %

2,019,715

8,683

1.72 %

1,952,375

7,158

1.47 %

1,945,173

6,360

1.31 %

1,894,683

5,743

1.21 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

386,468

1,753

1.81 %

388,755

1,762

1.81 %

376,935

1,590

1.69 %

373,694

1,540

1.65 %

358,558

1,535

1.71 %

FHLB stock, at cost

26,827

419

6.19 %

14,028

148

4.19 %

13,428

82

2.44 %

13,870

81

2.38 %

14,459

82

2.25 %

Other interest-earning deposits

9,990

153

5.99 %

253,192

1,295

2.00 %

846,142

1,684

0.79 %

1,218,960

467

0.15 %

1,168,449

467

0.16 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,105,979

128,618

3.89 %

13,156,256

119,352

3.60 %

13,346,762

106,513

3.20 %

13,450,482

97,023

2.93 %

13,469,186

103,576

3.05 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

877,121




896,663




909,943




973,092




1,004,905



Total assets

$   13,983,100




$   14,052,919




$   14,256,705




$   14,423,574




$   14,474,091



Liabilities and shareholders' equity:




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




























Savings deposits

$  2,298,451

585

0.10 %

$  2,350,248

594

0.10 %

$  2,361,919

589

0.10 %

$  2,334,494

592

0.10 %

$  2,282,606

622

0.11 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,718,360

509

0.07 %

2,794,338

360

0.05 %

2,857,336

310

0.04 %

2,875,430

321

0.05 %

2,933,466

411

0.06 %

Money market deposit accounts

2,512,892

1,310

0.21 %

2,620,850

692

0.10 %

2,653,467

668

0.10 %

2,668,105

653

0.10 %

2,618,177

656

0.10 %

Time deposits

1,024,895

1,467

0.57 %

1,110,906

1,511

0.54 %

1,220,815

1,774

0.58 %

1,292,608

2,185

0.69 %

1,356,513

2,606

0.76 %

Borrowed funds (f)

451,369

3,967

3.49 %

127,073

239

0.75 %

123,749

167

0.54 %

135,289

158

0.47 %

135,038

159

0.47 %

Subordinated debt

113,783

1,148

4.04 %

113,695

1,149

4.04 %

119,563

1,203

4.03 %

123,608

1,250

4.05 %

123,514

1,180

3.82 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,271

1,823

5.52 %

129,207

1,322

4.00 %

129,142

920

2.82 %

129,077

651

2.02 %

129,012

625

1.89 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,249,021

10,809

0.46 %

9,246,317

5,867

0.25 %

9,465,991

5,631

0.24 %

9,558,611

5,810

0.25 %

9,578,326

6,259

0.26 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

3,039,000




3,093,490




3,090,372




3,060,698




3,093,518



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

229,794




209,486




193,510




203,537




242,620



Total liabilities

12,517,815




12,549,293




12,749,873




12,822,846




12,914,464



Shareholders' equity

1,465,285




1,503,626




1,506,832




1,600,728




1,559,627



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   13,983,100




$   14,052,919




$   14,256,705




$   14,423,574




$   14,474,091



Net interest income/Interest rate spread

117,809

3.43 %


113,485

3.35 %


100,882

2.96 %


91,213

2.68 %


97,317

2.79 %

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$  3,856,958


3.57 %

$  3,909,939


3.42 %

$  3,880,771


3.07 %

$  3,891,871


2.75 %

$  3,890,860


2.89 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.42X




1.42X




1.41X




1.41X




1.41X





(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 0.13%, 0.11%, 0.11%, 0.12%, and 0.14%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 4.33%, 4.05%, 3.77%, 3.61%, and 3.77%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.59%, 1.59%, 1.48%, 1.45%, and 1.48%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.87%, 3.58%, 3.18%, 2.91%, and 3.03%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.41%, 3.33%, 2.94%, 2.66%, and 2.77%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.54%, 3.40%, 3.05%, 2.73%, and 2.87%, respectively.

                

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. 
Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Year ended December 31,

2022

2021

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets










Interest-earning assets:










Residential mortgage loans

$     3,232,487

113,256

3.50 %

$     2,969,939

102,642

3.46 %

Home equity loans

1,282,218

52,707

4.11 %

1,374,038

48,789

3.55 %

Consumer loans

1,933,557

67,296

3.48 %

1,635,613

60,854

3.72 %

Commercial real estate loans

2,894,508

131,230

4.47 %

3,222,272

141,186

4.32 %

Commercial loans

976,128

45,293

4.58 %

1,037,758

38,794

3.69 %

Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,318,898

409,782

3.97 %

10,239,620

392,265

3.83 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,968,528

30,804

1.56 %

1,704,006

21,463

1.26 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

381,518

6,671

1.75 %

350,806

5,848

1.67 %

FHLB stock, at cost

17,065

730

4.27 %

20,229

407

2.01 %

Other interest-earning deposits

567,609

3,599

0.63 %

921,360

1,194

0.13 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,253,618

451,586

3.41 %

13,236,021

421,177

3.18 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

924,080




1,072,313















Total assets

$   14,177,698




$   14,308,334















Liabilities and shareholders' equity










Interest-bearing liabilities:










Savings deposits

$     2,336,217

2,343

0.10 %

$     2,232,454

2,440

0.11 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,810,889

1,517

0.05 %

2,862,677

1,660

0.06 %

Money market deposit accounts

2,613,422

3,377

0.13 %

2,554,975

2,570

0.10 %

Time deposits

1,161,432

6,883

0.59 %

1,463,522

12,452

0.85 %

Borrowed funds (f)

212,026

4,531

2.14 %

135,285

616

0.46 %

Subordinated debt

117,625

4,750

4.04 %

123,457

4,980

4.03 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,175

4,716

3.60 %

128,915

2,528

1.93 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,380,786

28,117

0.30 %

9,501,285

27,246

0.29 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

3,070,892




2,999,392



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

207,316




250,075















Total liabilities

12,658,994




12,750,752















Shareholders' equity

1,518,704




1,557,582















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,177,698




$   14,308,334















Net interest income/Interest rate spread

423,469

3.11 %


393,931

2.89 %












Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$     3,872,832


3.20 %

$     3,734,736


2.98 %












Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.41X




1.39X





(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 0.12% and 0.16%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 3.95% and 3.81%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.53% and 1.45%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 3.39% and 3.16%, respectively.
GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.09% and 2.88%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.17% and 2.96%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

