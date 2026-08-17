Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (Nasdaq: NWBI) today announced the redemption on September 15, 2026, of all of its outstanding 4.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due September 15, 2030 (CUSIP No. 667339AA3) (the "Notes"). The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to 100% of principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of September 15, 2026.

In accordance with the indenture governing the Notes, the holders of the Notes will receive notice of the redemption, the redemption price and further instructions and details related to the process of such redemption. Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete range of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. Northwest operates 152 full-service financial centers and 11 drive-up locations across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana, and provides customers with fee-free access to more than 55,000 ATMs. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NWBI).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") including, without limitation, statements relating to the future business plans of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the section entitled "Item 1A - Risk Factors," and from time to time in other filings made by the Company with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only at the date of the release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor Contact:

Michael Perry

814-726-2140

Media Contact:

Ian Bailey

380-400-2423

[email protected]

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.