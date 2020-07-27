Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Jul 27, 2020

WARREN, Pa., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced a net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $6.2 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share.  This represents a decrease of $32.6 million, or 123.5%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $26.4 million or $0.25 per diluted share.  The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were (1.63)% and (0.18)% compared to 8.01% and 1.02% for the same quarter last year. As noted in our non-GAAP reconciliation, when adjusting for COVID-related provision expense and acquisition-related costs, non-GAAP net income was approximately $30.2 million, or $0.25, per diluted share, which would represent an increase over the same quarter in the prior year of $3.0 million, or 11.0%, and result in a return on average shareholders' equity of 7.95% and a return on average assets of 0.89%.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share payable on August 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of August 6, 2020.  This is the 103rd consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend.  Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of June 30, 2020, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 7.43%.

In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "Obviously we are disappointed to report a loss for the quarter. However, as we assess the reasons for this loss, there is certainly cause for optimism as we enter the second half of the year. The primary drivers behind the quarterly loss are threefold. First, COVID-related loan loss provisions driven by a deteriorated economic forecast, which we estimate accounted for approximately $21.3 million of our elevated provision expense.  Second, our loan loss provision expense during the quarter was also negatively impacted by the recording of provision expense for our MutualBank acquisition of approximately $18.2 million as promulgated by ASU 2016-13, also known as CECL. CECL requires an additional estimated loan loss provision or the "double count" for certain loans when integrating an acquisition. Third, acquisition costs of $9.7 million associated with the close and integration of MutualBank during the quarter negatively affected results as well. It should be noted, however, that year-to-date acquisition costs of $12.1 million were lower than originally projected."

Mr. Seiffert continued, "Assuming the current economic environment continues to remain stable, we believe that we have adequately provided for potential future losses during the first half of the year and have been able to do so with current earnings. In addition, as depicted in the attached non-GAAP pro forma financials, core quarterly earnings of approximately $30.2 million are strong and position us well for the remainder of the year. We are also fortunate to possess a robust capital position which has enabled us to maintain our regular quarterly cash dividend to common stock shareholders."

Mr. Seiffert concluded, "While most of our back-office and regional headquarter personnel continue to work effectively from home out of an abundance of caution, all of our branch offices have been  re-opened for business as usual and we are very pleased, once again to offer our award-winning service to our loyal customers. I am so very honored and proud to be associated with our dedicated employees, our talented management team and our engaged Board of Directors who have all risen to the occasion during these extremely challenging times. They continue to stand tall in the face of adversity to service our customers and communities."

Net interest income increased by $5.5 million, or 5.9%, to $98.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $92.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to a $3.1 million, or 25.2%, decrease in interest expense on deposits as well as a $587,000, or 34.1%, decrease in interest expense on borrowed funds.  This decrease in interest expense was due to a decline in market interest rates when compared to the prior year, resulting in a decrease in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.48% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from 0.82% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Also contributing to the increase in net interest income was a $2.1 million, or 2.1%, increase in interest income on loans receivable primarily due to an increase of $1.606 billion, or 18.7%, in the average balance of loans as a result of the acquisition of MutualBank on April 24, 2020. Despite the overall increase in net interest income due primarily to balance sheet growth, the net interest margin decreased to 3.38% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from 3.91% for the same quarter last year as interest earning asset yields decreased to 3.75% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from 4.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Contributing to the decline in asset yields, was the increase in average cash balances of $602.9 million, earning just 0.12%, due to deposit growth associated with Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loan funds and consumer stimulus checks. In addition, PPP loan balances of approximately $450.0 million with coupon rates of 1.00%, has negatively impacted overall interest earning asset yields.

The provision for loan losses increased by $47.1 million to $51.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  During the current year, the Company adopted CECL, which requires that all financial assets measured at amortized cost be presented at the net amount expected to be collected inclusive of the entity's current estimate of all lifetime expected credit losses. In addition, the estimated economic impact of COVID-19 caused us to increase our provision expense for the quarter by approximately $21.3 million and provision expense for the integration of MutualBank loans amounted to approximately $18.2 million.  

Noninterest income increased by $12.1 million, or 51.9%, to $35.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $23.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  This increase was primarily due to the increase in mortgage banking income of $11.8 million to $12.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from $188,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. This increase was due to continued efforts to expand our secondary market sales capabilities over the last year, as well as an interest rate environment conducive to refinance activity and attractive secondary market pricing. In addition, there was a $379,000 increase, or 8.5%, in trust and other financial services income primarily due to additional trust fee income in our Indiana region as a result of the acquisition of MutualBank.

Noninterest expense increased by $11.7 million, or 15.0%, to $89.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $77.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  This increase resulted primarily from an increase in acquisition expense of $8.6 million over the prior year, due to expenses incurred as a result of the acquisition of MutualBank on April 24, 2020.  Also contributing to the increase was a $4.6 million increase in other expenses primarily due to the reserve for unfunded commitments during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of an increase in unfunded commitments and the estimated economic impact of COVID-19.  Partially offsetting this increase was a decrease of $2.0 million, or 4.7%, in compensation and employee benefits primarily due to an increase in deferred loan costs directly related to the origination of PPP loans during the current quarter. 

The provision for income taxes decreased by $8.5 million, or 115.4%, to $(1.1) million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $7.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  This decrease was due primarily to the decrease in net income before taxes by $41.1 million, or 121.7%.

Headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services, as well as the fulfillment of business and personal insurance needs. As of June 30, 2020, Northwest operated 205 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism.  Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


June 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

June 30,
2019

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

837,227

60,846

106,988

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,176,258, $815,495 and $850,248,
respectively)

1,198,792

819,901

854,765

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $17,245, $18,223 and $20,676, respectively)

16,415

18,036

20,414

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

2,052,434

898,783

982,167






Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale

34,118

7,709


Residential mortgage loans

3,188,637

2,860,418

2,899,164

Home equity loans

1,450,370

1,342,918

1,314,947

Consumer loans

1,518,119

1,125,132

1,011,424

Commercial real estate loans

3,308,824

2,754,390

2,808,153

Commercial loans

1,358,719

718,107

703,194

Total loans receivable

10,858,787

8,808,674

8,736,882

Allowance for credit losses

(140,586)

(57,941)

(53,107)

Loans receivable, net

10,718,201

8,750,733

8,683,775






Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

25,542

14,740

14,966

Accrued interest receivable

40,510

25,755

28,742

Real estate owned, net

1,897

950

2,070

Premises and equipment, net

166,966

147,409

148,973

Bank-owned life insurance

251,897

189,091

186,870

Goodwill

386,044

346,103

344,720

Other intangible assets, net

23,381

23,076

24,112

Other assets

178,212

97,268

89,088

Total assets

$

13,845,084

10,493,908

10,505,483

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

2,686,487

1,609,653

1,944,550

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,632,310

1,944,108

1,670,983

Money market deposit accounts

2,327,286

1,863,998

1,784,437

Savings deposits

1,993,761

1,604,838

1,683,551

Time deposits

1,823,097

1,569,410

1,600,372

Total deposits

11,462,941

8,592,007

8,683,893






Borrowed funds

440,079

246,336

171,677

Junior subordinated debentures

128,630

121,800

121,757

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

58,559

44,556

54,507

Accrued interest payable

1,389

1,142

1,207

Other liabilities

222,637

134,782

138,854

Total liabilities

12,314,235

9,140,623

9,171,895

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued






Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,838,400, 106,859,088, and
106,614,607 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,278

1,069

1,066

Paid-in capital

1,023,083

805,750

798,942

Retained earnings

530,928

583,407

562,799

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(24,440)

(36,941)

(29,219)

Total shareholders' equity

1,530,849

1,353,285

1,333,588

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,845,084

10,493,908

10,505,483






Equity to assets

11.06

%

12.90

%

12.69

%

Tangible common equity to assets

8.35

%

9.72

%

9.52

%

Book value per share

$

11.97

12.66

12.51

Tangible book value per share

$

8.77

9.21

9.05

Closing market price per share

$

10.23

16.63

17.61

Full time equivalent employees

2,518

2,209

2,238

Number of banking offices

213

181

182

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

June 30,
2019





Interest income:








Loans receivable

$

103,012

94,973

97,866

101,091

100,917

Mortgage-backed securities

4,038

4,175

4,237

4,188

4,280

Taxable investment securities

439

648

683

884

898

Tax-free investment securities

564

185

201

224

237

FHLB dividends

309

262

262

307

316

Interest-earning deposits

185

135

169

172

159

Total interest income

108,547

100,378

103,418

106,866

106,807

Interest expense:








Deposits

9,336

11,403

12,893

13,694

12,484

Borrowed funds

1,133

1,747

1,580

2,236

1,720

Total interest expense

10,469

13,150

14,473

15,930

14,204

Net interest income

98,078

87,228

88,945

90,936

92,603

   Provision for credit losses

51,750

27,637

8,223

3,302

4,667

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

46,328

59,591

80,722

87,634

87,936

Noninterest income:








Gain/(loss) on sale of investments

(8)

181

27



29

Gain on sale of loans



1,302

908

826


Service charges and fees

13,069

15,116

14,125

13,558

13,339

Trust and other financial services income

4,823

5,001

4,517

4,609

4,444

Insurance commission income

2,395

2,372

1,858

1,887

2,145

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

(97)

(91)

86

(227)

91

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,248

1,036

1,121

1,095

1,197

Mortgage banking income

12,022

1,194

1,494

1,921

188

Other operating income

2,044

1,865

4,077

2,500

1,930

Total noninterest income

35,496

27,976

28,213

26,169

23,363

Noninterest expense:








Compensation and employee benefits

40,049

42,746

42,074

40,816

42,008

Premises and occupancy costs

7,195

7,471

7,051

7,061

7,387

Office operations

3,711

3,382

4,097

3,197

3,708

Collections expense

644

474

566

747

939

Processing expenses

11,680

11,142

10,263

11,122

10,634

Marketing expenses

2,047

1,507

1,010

1,373

2,729

Federal deposit insurance premiums

1,618





(702)

681

Professional services

2,825

2,812

3,533

3,032

3,198

Amortization of intangible assets

1,760

1,651

1,634

1,702

1,760

Real estate owned expense

89

95

72

119

128

Restructuring/acquisition expense

9,679

2,458

1,114

23

1,105

Other expenses

7,866

4,873

5,157

2,106

3,235

Total noninterest expense

89,163

78,611

76,571

70,596

77,512

Income/(loss) before income taxes

(7,339)

8,956

32,364

43,207

33,787

Income tax expense/(benefit)

(1,139)

1,017

6,773

9,793

7,404

Net income/(loss)

(6,200)

7,939

25,591

33,414

26,383










Basic earnings per share

$

(0.05)

0.08

0.24

0.32

0.25

Diluted earnings per share

$

(0.05)

0.07

0.24

0.31

0.25










Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

121,480,563

105,882,553

105,627,194

105,517,707

105,233,635

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

121,480,563

106,148,247

106,306,615

106,270,544

106,258,215










Annualized return on average equity

(1.63)

%

2.37

%

7.52

%

9.90

%

8.01

%

Annualized return on average assets

(0.18)

%

0.30

%

0.97

%

1.25

%

1.02

%

Annualized return on tangible common equity **

(2.22)

%

3.28

%

10.32

%

13.46

%

10.97

%










Efficiency ratio *

58.19

%

64.67

%

63.01

%

58.81

%

64.37

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *

2.30

%

2.83

%

2.80

%

2.59

%

2.88

%

*    Excludes restructuring/acquisition expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**   Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

Interest income:


Loans receivable

$

197,985

195,852

Mortgage-backed securities

8,213

8,245

Taxable investment securities

1,087

1,834

Tax-free investment securities

749

419

FHLB dividends

571

487

Interest-earning deposits

320

259

Total interest income

208,925

207,096

Interest expense:


Deposits

20,739

22,629

Borrowed funds

2,880

3,882

Total interest expense

23,619

26,511

Net interest income

185,306

180,585

Provision for credit losses

79,387

11,134

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

105,919

169,451

Noninterest income:


Gain on sale of investments

173

23

Gain on sale of loans

1,302


Service charges and fees

28,185

25,382

Trust and other financial services income

9,824

8,639

Insurance commission income

4,767

4,323

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

(188)

88

Income from bank-owned life insurance

2,284

2,202

Mortgage banking income

13,216

404

Other operating income

3,909

3,964

Total noninterest income

63,472

45,025

Noninterest expense:


Compensation and employee benefits

82,795

80,196

Premises and occupancy costs

14,666

14,605

Office operations

7,093

6,839

Collections expense

1,118

1,247

Processing expenses

22,822

21,068

Marketing expenses

3,554

4,615

Federal deposit insurance premiums

1,618

1,387

Professional services

5,637

5,722

Amortization of intangible assets

3,411

3,207

Real estate owned expense

184

287

Restructuring/acquisition expense

12,137

3,031

Other expenses

12,739

6,732

Total noninterest expense

167,774

148,936

Income before income taxes

1,617

65,540

Income tax expense/(benefit)

(122)

14,113

Net income

$

1,739

51,427




Basic earnings per share

$

0.02

0.49

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.02

0.49




Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

113,672,131

104,173,601

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

113,774,339

105,382,270




Annualized return on average equity

0.24

%

7.99

%

Annualized return on average assets

0.03

%

1.02

%

Annualized return on tangible common equity **

0.31

%

10.75

%




Efficiency ratio *

61.19

%

63.25

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *

2.53

%

2.84

%

*    Excludes restructuring/acquisition expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**   Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating results (non-GAAP):






Net interest income

$

98,078

92,603

185,306

180,585

Provision for credit losses

12,279

4,667

16,203

11,134

Noninterest income

35,496

23,363

63,472

45,025

Noninterest expense

83,368

76,407

157,637

145,905

Income taxes

7,708

7,657

14,216

14,807

Net operating income (non-GAAP)

$

30,219

27,235

60,722

53,764

Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$

0.25

0.26

0.53

0.51








Average equity

$

1,528,868

1,320,382

1,439,489

1,298,334

Average assets

13,590,131

10,412,664

12,093,801

10,150,040

Annualized return on average equity (non-GAAP)

7.95

%

8.27

%

8.48

%

8.35

%

Annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.89

%

1.05

%

1.01

%

1.07

%








Reconciliation of net operating income to net income:






Net operating income (non-GAAP)

$

30,219

27,235

60,722

53,764

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:






COVID-related provision **

(17,121)



(36,189)


CECL provision impact due to acquisition of MutualBank

(14,618)



(14,618)


PPP deferred origination costs

3,389



3,389


COVID-related off balance sheet provision **

(266)



(1,780)


Restructuring/acquisition expense

(7,803)

(852)

(9,785)

(2,337)

Net income/(loss) (GAAP)

$

(6,200)

26,383

1,739

51,427

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

(0.05)

0.25

0.02

0.49








Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)

(1.63)

%

8.01

%

0.24

%

7.99

%

Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)

(0.18)

%

1.02

%

0.03

%

1.02

%

*  

The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude estimated COVID-related provision, CECL provision related to the acquisition of MutualBank, PPP deferred origination costs, estimated COVID-related off balance sheet provision and restructuring/acquisition expense.  The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

**

To arrive at the non-COVID related provision estimates, the Company applied Moody's forecast scenarios prior to the onset of COVID-19 to our loan portfolio at June 30, 2020. 

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Regulatory capital requirements (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


At June 30, 2020

Actual

Minimum capital
requirements (1)

Well capitalized
requirements 

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

$

1,521,506

14.454

%

$

1,105,299

10.500

%

$

1,052,666

10.000

%

Northwest Bank

1,409,018

13.397

%

1,104,346

10.500

%

1,051,759

10.000

%












Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,383,261

13.141

%

894,766

8.500

%

842,133

8.000

%

Northwest Bank

1,270,773

12.082

%

893,995

8.500

%

841,407

8.000

%












Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,258,620

11.957

%

736,866

7.000

%

684,233

6.500

%

Northwest Bank

1,270,773

12.082

%

736,231

7.000

%

683,643

6.500

%












Tier 1 capital (leverage)  (to average assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,383,261

10.488

%

527,571

4.000

%

659,464

5.000

%

Northwest Bank

1,270,773

9.680

%

525,093

4.000

%

656,366

5.000

%

(1)

Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Marketable securities (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



June 30, 2020

Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized
holding gains

Gross unrealized
holding losses

Fair value

   Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:







Due after ten years

$

10,000

112



10,112









   Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:







   Due in less than one year

35,751

228



35,979

   Due in one year through five years

25,225

292



25,517

   Due in five years through ten years

13,302

134

(93)

13,343









   Municipal securities:







   Due in less than one year

3,634

5



3,639

   Due in one year through five years

4,005

95

(3)

4,097

   Due in five years through ten years

8,489

228



8,717

   Due after ten years

96,640

2,785

(7)

99,418









   Residential mortgage-backed securities:







   Fixed rate pass-through

324,026

5,782

(230)

329,578

   Variable rate pass-through

17,190

585

(14)

17,761

   Fixed rate agency CMOs

586,290

13,320

(788)

598,822

   Variable rate agency CMOs

51,706

165

(62)

51,809

   Total residential mortgage-backed securities

979,212

19,852

(1,094)

997,970

   Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$

1,176,258

23,731

(1,197)

1,198,792









Marketable securities held-to-maturity







   Residential mortgage-backed securities:







   Fixed rate pass-through

$

1,969

126



2,095

   Variable rate pass-through

1,058

38



1,096

   Fixed rate agency CMOs

12,784

658



13,442

   Variable rate agency CMOs

604

8



612

   Total residential mortgage-backed securities

16,415

830



17,245

   Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$

16,415

830



17,245

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Borrowed funds (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


June 30, 2020

Amount

Average rate

Term notes payable to the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB):


   Payable to FHLB of Pittsburgh

$

100,000

0.48

%

   Payable to the FHLB of Indianapolis acquired from MutualBank

200,481

1.65

%

      Total term notes payable to the FHLB

300,481


Collateralized borrowings, due within one year

139,598

0.29

%

      Total borrowed funds *

$

440,079



*

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $3.1 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, including a $250.0 million overnight line of credit, which had no balance, as well as $110.1 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $110.0 million with three correspondent banks.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

Nonaccrual loans current:








Residential mortgage loans

$

413

285

72

676

432

Home equity loans

481

592

197

607

475

Consumer loans

214

77

78

68

94

Commercial real estate loans

30,677

14,337

9,241

7,674

12,605

Commercial loans

6,551

3,514

3,424

3,777

5,666

Total nonaccrual loans current

$

38,336

18,805

13,012

12,802

19,272

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

61

691

674

40

13

Home equity loans

247

159

224

102

418

Consumer loans

335

143

121

246

172

Commercial real estate loans

2,372

496

196

925

469

Commercial loans





55

44

45

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$

3,015

1,489

1,270

1,357

1,117

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

1,013

218

1,048

979

910

Home equity loans

960

539

689

436

717

Consumer loans

666

488

417

426

322

Commercial real estate loans

163

2,096

413

536

1,426

Commercial loans

768

37

341



780

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$

3,570

3,378

2,908

2,377

4,155

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








Residential mortgage loans

$

15,369

10,457

12,682

11,722

10,617

Home equity loans

7,060

5,816

5,635

5,966

5,591

Consumer loans

6,896

3,459

3,610

3,400

2,902

Commercial real estate loans

29,729

25,342

25,014

22,292

21,123

Commercial loans

11,535

16,685

4,739

5,741

2,920

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$

70,589

61,759

51,680

49,121

43,153

Total nonaccrual loans

$

115,510

85,431

68,870

65,657

67,697

Total nonaccrual loans

$

115,510

85,431

68,870

65,657

67,697

Loans 90 days past maturity and still accruing

77

31

32

85

55

Nonperforming loans

115,587

85,462

68,902

65,742

67,752

Real estate owned, net

1,897

1,075

950

1,237

2,070

Nonperforming assets

$

117,484

86,537

69,852

66,979

69,822

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *

$

17,562

17,375

9,043

9,138

13,375

Accruing troubled debt restructuring

17,888

15,977

22,956

21,162

17,894

Total troubled debt restructuring

$

35,450

33,352

31,999

30,300

31,269










Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.06

%

0.97

%

0.78

%

0.74

%

0.78

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.85

%

0.81

%

0.67

%

0.63

%

0.66

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.29

%

1.05

%

0.66

%

0.60

%

0.61

%

Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances

1.36

%

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

121.63

%

108.70

%

84.09

%

80.40

%

78.38

%

*    Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by credit quality indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

At June 30, 2020

Pass

Special
   mention *

Substandard
**

Doubtful
***

Loss

Loans
receivable

Personal Banking:











  Residential mortgage loans

$

3,196,304



26,451





3,222,755

  Home equity loans

1,438,339



12,031





1,450,370

  Consumer loans

1,508,129



9,990





1,518,119

Total Personal Banking

6,142,772



48,472





6,191,244

Commercial Banking:











  Commercial real estate loans

3,034,984

72,755

199,993

1,092



3,308,824

  Commercial loans

1,270,279

41,458

42,692

4,290



1,358,719

Total Commercial Banking

4,305,263

114,213

242,685

5,382



4,667,543

Total loans

$

10,448,035

114,213

291,157

5,382



10,858,787

At March 31, 2020











Personal Banking:











  Residential mortgage loans

$

2,830,596



7,690





2,838,286

  Home equity loans

1,345,052



8,211





1,353,263

  Consumer loans

1,174,067



3,988





1,178,055

Total Personal Banking

5,349,715



19,889





5,369,604

Commercial Banking:











  Commercial real estate loans

2,537,736

73,967

143,765





2,755,468

  Commercial loans

618,267

43,071

50,464





711,802

Total Commercial Banking

3,156,003

117,038

194,229





3,467,270

Total loans

$

8,505,718

117,038

214,118





8,836,874

At December 31, 2019











Personal Banking:











  Residential mortgage loans

$

2,858,582



9,545





2,868,127

  Home equity loans

1,336,111



6,807





1,342,918

  Consumer loans

1,120,732



4,400





1,125,132

Total Personal Banking

5,315,425



20,752





5,336,177

Commercial Banking:











  Commercial real estate loans

2,538,816

80,570

135,004





2,754,390

  Commercial loans

616,983

42,380

58,744





718,107

Total Commercial Banking

3,155,799

122,950

193,748





3,472,497

Total loans

$

8,471,224

122,950

214,500





8,808,674

At September 30, 2019











Personal Banking:











  Residential mortgage loans

$

2,887,077



9,056





2,896,133

  Home equity loans

1,320,930



7,243





1,328,173

  Consumer loans

1,090,030



4,263





1,094,293

Total Personal Banking

5,298,037



20,562





5,318,599

Commercial Banking:











  Commercial real estate loans

2,601,025

69,380

142,253

181



2,812,839

  Commercial loans

639,998

37,666

42,800

115



720,579

Total Commercial Banking

3,241,023

107,046

185,053

296



3,533,418

Total loans

$

8,539,060

107,046

205,615

296



8,852,017

At June 30, 2019











Personal Banking:











  Residential mortgage loans

$

2,890,472



8,692





2,899,164

  Home equity loans

1,307,887



7,060





1,314,947

  Consumer loans

1,007,813



3,611





1,011,424

Total Personal Banking

5,206,172



19,363





5,225,535

Commercial Banking:











  Commercial real estate loans

2,586,013

86,434

135,525

181



2,808,153

  Commercial loans

621,889

38,182

42,141

982



703,194

Total Commercial Banking

3,207,902

124,616

177,666

1,163



3,511,347

Total loans

$

8,414,074

124,616

197,029

1,163



8,736,882

*

Includes $37.4 million, $13.1 million, $10.3 million, $8.7 million, and $8.1 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively.

**

Includes $108.2 million, $56.8 million, $53.1 million, $46.6 million, and $38.6 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively.

***

Includes $1.1 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2020.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


June 30,
2020

*

March 31,
2020


*

December 31,
2019

*

September 30, 
2019

*

June 30,
2019

*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)




























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

15

$

629

%

358

$

32,755

1.2

%

292

$

23,296

0.8

%

21

$

1,236

%

30

$

1,629

0.1

%

Home equity loans

118

4,569

0.3

%

190

7,061

0.5

%

173

6,469

0.5

%

149

4,774

0.4

%

148

4,573

0.3

%

Consumer loans

629

7,199

0.5

%

953

8,774

0.7

%

960

9,208

0.8

%

864

7,597

0.7

%

856

7,630

0.7

%

Commercial real estate loans

46

14,177

0.4

%

58

12,895

0.5

%

43

7,921

0.3

%

27

5,308

0.2

%

31

2,418

0.1

%

Commercial loans

12

1,242

0.1

%

35

7,545

1.1

%

32

1,187

0.2

%

20

362

0.1

%

14

666

0.1

%

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

820

$

27,816

0.3

%

1,594

$

69,030

0.8

%

1,500

$

48,081

0.5

%

1,081

$

19,277

0.2

%

1,079

$

16,916

0.2

%






























Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

64

$

5,364

0.2

%

11

$

511

%

67

$

5,693

0.2

%

95

$

5,320

0.2

%

78

$

6,264

0.2

%

Home equity loans

59

2,326

0.2

%

65

2,652

0.2

%

66

2,405

0.2

%

66

2,103

0.2

%

59

2,319

0.2

%

Consumer loans

258

2,916

0.2

%

265

2,610

0.2

%

395

3,302

0.3

%

288

2,632

0.2

%

338

2,897

0.3

%

Commercial real estate loans

18

3,913

0.1

%

12

2,981

0.1

%

19

1,690

0.1

%

15

1,893

0.1

%

16

2,617

0.1

%

Commercial loans

15

1,151

0.1

%

10

309

%

17

6,403

0.9

%

10

589

0.1

%

16

1,725

0.2

%

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

414

$

15,670

0.1

%

363

$

9,063

0.1

%

564

$

19,493

0.2

%

474

$

12,537

0.1

%

507

$

15,822

0.2

%






























Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **




























Residential mortgage loans

185

$

15,369

0.5

%

129

$

10,457

0.4

%

141

$

12,775

0.4

%

138

$

11,816

0.4

%

129

$

10,800

0.4

%

Home equity loans

182

7,060

0.5

%

152

5,816

0.4

%

159

5,688

0.4

%

157

5,966

0.4

%

136

5,591

0.4

%

Consumer loans

709

6,896

0.5

%

445

3,459

0.3

%

590

3,611

0.3

%

398

3,401

0.3

%

710

2,908

0.3

%

Commercial real estate loans

149

29,729

0.9

%

139

25,342

0.9

%

129

25,014

0.9

%

118

22,292

0.8

%

118

21,123

0.7

%

Commercial loans

47

11,535

0.8

%

51

16,685

2.3

%

37

4,739

0.7

%

40

5,741

0.8

%

25

2,920

0.4

%

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

1,272

$

70,589

0.7

%

916

$

61,759

0.7

%

1,056

$

51,827

0.6

%

851

$

49,216

0.6

%

1,118

$

43,342

0.5

%






























Total loans delinquent

2,506

$

114,075

1.1

%

2,873

$

139,852

1.6

%

3,120

$

119,401

1.4

%

2,406

$

81,030

0.9

%

2,704

$

76,080

0.9

%

*

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $18.0 million at June 30, 2020 and $298,000 at March 31, 2020, and purchased credit impaired loans of $147,000, $95,000, and $190,000 at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Analysis of loan portfolio by loan sector (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Loans outstanding

The following table provides delinquency information for various loan sectors in our portfolio that are potentially vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic impacts at June 30, 2020:

At June 30, 2020

30-59 days
delinquent

*

60-89 days
delinquent

*

90 days
or greater
delinquent

*

Total
delinquent

*

Current

*

Total
loans
 receivable


*

Restaurants/bars

$

1,052

%

$



%

$

171

%

$

1,223

%

$

96,211

0.9

%

$

97,434

0.9

%

Hotels/hospitality

3,368

%



%



%

3,368

%

183,232

1.7

%

186,600

1.7

%

Gyms and fitness



%



%



%



%

5,385

%

5,385

%

Transportation

20

%



%

3,353

%

3,373

%

61,485

0.6

%

64,858

0.6

%

Oil and gas



%



%

296

%

296

%

11,139

0.1

%

11,435

0.1

%

Residential care facilities



%



%



%



%

228,412

2.1

%

228,412

2.1

%

Retail buildings

600

%

291

%

786

%

1,677

%

441,355

4.1

%

443,032

4.1

%

Education/student housing



%



%

503

%

503

%

143,306

1.3

%

143,809

1.3

%

Construction/development:






















   Education/student housing



%



%



%



%

33,520

0.3

%

33,520

0.3

%

   Hotels/hospitality



%



%



%



%

25,514

0.2

%

25,514

0.2

%

   Residential care facilities



%



%



%



%

35,861

0.3

%

35,861

0.3

%

   All other
construction/development

2,650

%

351

%

5,587

0.1

%

8,588

0.1

%

193,589

1.8

%

202,177

1.9

%

All other sectors

20,126

0.2

%

15,028

0.1

%

59,893

0.6

%

95,047

0.9

%

9,285,703

85.5

%

9,380,750

86.4

%

   Total loans

$

27,816

0.3

%

$

15,670

0.1

%

$

70,589

0.7

%

$

114,075

1.1

%

$

10,744,712

98.9

%

$

10,858,787

100.0

%

*     Percent of total loans outstanding.

Loan deferrals

The following table represents loans that entered into various deferments offered by the Company to aid customers in the COVID-19 pandemic. The loan balances are as of June 30, 2020, however, the approval of the deferral occurred prior and was executed by the Company by June 30, 2020. Of these loan deferrals, 303 borrowers applied for and received PPP loans totaling approximately $51.8 million:


Total loan deferrals

Second request deferrals approved

At June 30, 2020

Number
of loans

 Outstanding
principal balance

**

Number
of loans

Outstanding
principal balance

**

Residential mortgage loans

936

$

131,567

4.1

%

10

$

1,660

0.1

%

Home equity loans

652

42,836

3.0

%

11

786

0.1

%

Consumer loans

2,455

49,374

3.3

%

128

3,033

0.2

%

Commercial real estate loans

1,511

967,340

29.2

%

5

2,323

0.1

%

Commercial loans

652

120,999

8.9

%

5

630

%

   Total loans

6,206

$

1,312,116

12.1

%

159

$

8,432

0.1

%

**   Percent of total loan type outstanding.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for credit losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


Quarter ended

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

Beginning balance

$

92,897

57,941

52,859

53,107

55,721

CECL adoption



10,792






Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration

8,845








Provision

51,750

27,637

8,223

3,302

4,667

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(38)

(343)

(222)

(190)

(397)

Charge-offs home equity

(173)

(289)

(113)

(466)

(389)

Charge-offs consumer

(3,191)

(3,488)

(3,142)

(3,078)

(2,566)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(690)

(331)

(107)

(389)

(4,367)

Charge-offs commercial

(10,349)

(815)

(1,143)

(1,151)

(1,087)

Recoveries

1,535

1,793

1,586

1,724

1,525

Ending balance

$

140,586

92,897

57,941

52,859

53,107

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.51

%

0.16

%

0.14

%

0.16

%

0.34

%

Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

Beginning balance

$

57,941

55,214

CECL adoption

10,792


Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration

8,845


Provision

79,387

11,134

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(381)

(754)

Charge-offs home equity

(462)

(542)

Charge-offs consumer

(6,679)

(5,587)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(1,021)

(4,971)

Charge-offs commercial

(11,164)

(4,357)

Recoveries

3,328

2,970

Ending balance

$

140,586

53,107

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.35

%

0.34

%

June 30, 2020

Originated loans

Acquired loans

Total loans

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Residential mortgage loans

$

2,840,430

9,846

382,325

1,862

3,222,755

11,708

Home equity loans

1,153,969

7,272

296,401

2,091

1,450,370

9,363

Consumer loans

1,207,050

12,794

311,069

3,547

1,518,119

16,341

Personal Banking Loans

5,201,449

29,912

989,795

7,500

6,191,244

37,412

Commercial real estate loans

2,422,605

63,654

886,219

24,006

3,308,824

87,660

Commercial loans

1,140,714

12,497

218,005

3,017

1,358,719

15,514

Commercial Banking Loans

3,563,319

76,151

1,104,224

27,023

4,667,543

103,174

Total Loans

$

8,764,768

106,063

2,094,019

34,523

10,858,787

140,586

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average balance sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) 

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages. 


Quarter ended 

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Assets:




























Interest-earning assets:




























  Residential mortgage loans

$

3,092,392

29,019

3.75

%

$

2,845,483

28,062

3.94

%

$

2,847,932

28,011

3.93

%

$

2,894,716

28,991

4.01

%

$

2,857,425

29,300

4.10

%

  Home equity loans

1,415,091

13,806

3.92

%

1,345,059

14,801

4.43

%

1,333,748

15,354

4.57

%

1,316,033

16,131

4.86

%

1,319,056

17,717

5.39

%

  Consumer loans

1,375,130

14,993

4.39

%

1,123,336

12,160

4.35

%

1,073,565

12,016

4.44

%

1,028,579

11,916

4.60

%

945,080

10,736

4.57

%

  Commercial real estate loans

3,156,749

34,595

4.34

%

2,747,419

31,437

4.53

%

2,741,687

32,985

4.71

%

2,796,351

34,441

4.82

%

2,801,953

35,537

5.02

%

  Commercial loans

1,161,228

11,269

3.84

%

712,621

8,856

4.92

%

717,438

9,841

5.37

%

710,847

9,949

5.48

%

670,613

7,966

4.70

%

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,200,590

103,682

4.09

%

8,773,918

95,316

4.37

%

8,714,370

98,207

4.47

%

8,746,526

101,428

4.60

%

8,594,127

101,256

4.73

%

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

714,657

4,038

2.26

%

668,470

4,175

2.50

%

667,910

4,237

2.54

%

641,085

4,188

2.61

%

644,887

4,280

2.65

%

Investment securities (c) (d)

170,309

1,244

2.92

%

144,152

881

2.44

%

151,289

938

2.48

%

218,753

1,168

2.14

%

226,325

1,198

2.12

%

FHLB stock, at cost

22,192

309

5.60

%

15,931

262

6.61

%

13,400

262

7.76

%

16,302

307

7.47

%

16,117

316

7.86

%

Other interest-earning deposits

623,870

185

0.12

%

34,697

135

1.54

%

31,624

169

2.09

%

28,832

172

2.33

%

20,983

159

3.00

%

Total interest-earning assets

11,731,618

109,458

3.75

%

9,637,168

100,769

4.21

%

9,578,593

103,813

4.30

%

9,651,498

107,263

4.41

%

9,502,439

107,209

4.53

%

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

1,858,513





960,303





869,117





916,781





910,225




Total assets

$

13,590,131





$

10,597,471





$

10,447,710





$

10,568,279





$

10,412,664




Liabilities and shareholders' equity:




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




























Savings deposits

$

1,884,202

648

0.14

%

$

1,611,111

727

0.18

%

$

1,615,996

792

0.19

%

$

1,658,670

788

0.19

%

$

1,696,715

777

0.18

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,428,060

812

0.13

%

1,915,871

1,307

0.27

%

1,769,623

1,570

0.35

%

1,655,952

1,711

0.41

%

1,674,779

1,569

0.38

%

Money market deposit accounts

2,204,810

1,600

0.29

%

1,921,243

3,088

0.65

%

1,845,535

3,226

0.69

%

1,798,175

3,772

0.83

%

1,776,558

3,433

0.78

%

Time deposits

1,761,260

6,276

1.43

%

1,528,891

6,281

1.65

%

1,607,992

7,305

1.80

%

1,618,591

7,423

1.82

%

1,561,034

6,705

1.72

%

Borrowed funds (f)

371,700

296

0.32

%

240,118

709

1.19

%

177,670

444

0.99

%

243,960

1,002

1.63

%

147,119

413

1.13

%

Junior subordinated debentures

127,472

837

2.60

%

121,809

1,038

3.37

%

121,796

1,136

3.65

%

121,767

1,235

3.97

%

121,757

1,307

4.25

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,777,504

10,469

0.48

%

7,339,043

13,150

0.72

%

7,138,612

14,473

0.80

%

7,097,115

15,931

0.89

%

6,977,962

14,204

0.82

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,401,368





1,640,180





1,800,861





1,915,392





1,888,697




Noninterest-bearing liabilities

882,391





268,139





158,434





216,433





225,623




Total liabilities

12,061,263





9,247,362





9,097,907





9,228,940





9,092,282




Shareholders' equity

1,528,868





1,350,109





1,349,803





1,339,339





1,320,382




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,590,131





$

10,597,471





$

10,447,710





$

10,568,279





$

10,412,664




Net interest income/Interest rate spread

98,989

3.27

%


87,619

3.48

%


89,340

3.50

%


91,332

3.52

%


93,005

3.71

%

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest
margin

$

2,954,114



3.38

%

$

2,298,125



3.66

%

$

2,439,981



3.73

%

$

2,554,383



3.79

%

$

2,524,477



3.91

%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities

1.34X





1.31X





1.34X





1.36X





1.36X







































(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 0.35%, 0.53%, 0.59%, 0.63%, and 0.58%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans - 4.06%, 4.35%, 4.46%, 4.59%, and 4.71%, respectively, Investment securities - 2.36%, 2.31%, 2.34%, 2.03%, and 2.01%, respectively, Interest-earning assets - 3.72%, 4.19%, 4.28%, 4.39%, and 4.51%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.24%, 3.47%, 3.48%, 3.50%, and 3.69%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.34%, 3.64%, 3.71%, 3.77%, and 3.90%, respectively.

Average Balance Sheet

(in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Assets










Interest-earning assets:










Residential mortgage loans

$

2,969,096

57,081

3.85

%

$

2,850,031

58,582

4.11

%

Home equity loans

1,380,076

28,607

4.17

%

1,292,662

33,765

5.27

%

Consumer loans

1,249,233

27,153

4.37

%

909,007

20,927

4.64

%

Commercial real estate loans

2,952,084

66,032

4.42

%

2,681,848

66,303

4.92

%

Commercial loans

936,924

20,124

4.25

%

643,005

16,933

5.24

%

Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

9,487,413

198,997

4.22

%

8,376,553

196,510

4.73

%

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

691,564

8,213

2.38

%

624,786

8,245

2.64

%

Investment securities (c) (d)

157,231

2,125

2.70

%

226,815

2,364

2.08

%

FHLB stock, at cost

19,062

571

6.02

%

16,096

487

6.10

%

Other interest-earning deposits

329,284

320

0.19

%

16,381

259

3.14

%

Total interest-earning assets

10,684,554

210,226

3.96

%

9,260,631

207,865

4.53

%

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

1,409,247





889,409
















Total assets

$

12,093,801





$

10,150,040
















Liabilities and shareholders' equity










Interest-bearing liabilities:










Savings deposits

$

1,747,656

1,375

0.16

%

$

1,673,957

1,535

0.18

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,171,970

2,119

0.20

%

1,588,989

2,732

0.35

%

Money market deposit accounts

2,061,226

4,688

0.46

%

1,735,185

6,011

0.70

%

Time deposits

1,645,077

12,557

1.54

%

1,497,208

12,351

1.66

%

Borrowed funds (f)

305,910

1,005

0.66

%

202,029

1,419

1.42

%

Junior subordinated debentures

124,638

1,875

2.98

%

118,242

2,463

4.14

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,056,477

23,619

0.59

%

6,815,610

26,511

0.78

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,022,177





1,699,496




Noninterest-bearing liabilities

575,658





336,600
















Total liabilities

10,654,312





8,851,706
















Shareholders' equity

1,439,489





1,298,334
















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,093,801





$

10,150,040
















Net interest income/Interest rate spread

186,607

3.37

%


181,354

3.75

%












Net interest-earning assets/Net interest
margin

$

2,628,077



3.49

%

$

2,445,021



3.92

%












Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities

1.33X





1.36X
















(a)

Average gross loans includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 0.43% and 0.56%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: loans — 4.20% and 4.71%, respectively; investment securities — 2.34% and 1.99%, respectively; interest-earning assets — 3.93% and 4.51%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.34% and 3.73%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.47% and 3.90%, respectively.

