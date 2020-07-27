Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

WARREN, Pa., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced a net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $6.2 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $32.6 million, or 123.5%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $26.4 million or $0.25 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were (1.63)% and (0.18)% compared to 8.01% and 1.02% for the same quarter last year. As noted in our non-GAAP reconciliation, when adjusting for COVID-related provision expense and acquisition-related costs, non-GAAP net income was approximately $30.2 million, or $0.25, per diluted share, which would represent an increase over the same quarter in the prior year of $3.0 million, or 11.0%, and result in a return on average shareholders' equity of 7.95% and a return on average assets of 0.89%.

(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share payable on August 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of August 6, 2020. This is the 103rd consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of June 30, 2020, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 7.43%.

In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "Obviously we are disappointed to report a loss for the quarter. However, as we assess the reasons for this loss, there is certainly cause for optimism as we enter the second half of the year. The primary drivers behind the quarterly loss are threefold. First, COVID-related loan loss provisions driven by a deteriorated economic forecast, which we estimate accounted for approximately $21.3 million of our elevated provision expense. Second, our loan loss provision expense during the quarter was also negatively impacted by the recording of provision expense for our MutualBank acquisition of approximately $18.2 million as promulgated by ASU 2016-13, also known as CECL. CECL requires an additional estimated loan loss provision or the "double count" for certain loans when integrating an acquisition. Third, acquisition costs of $9.7 million associated with the close and integration of MutualBank during the quarter negatively affected results as well. It should be noted, however, that year-to-date acquisition costs of $12.1 million were lower than originally projected."

Mr. Seiffert continued, "Assuming the current economic environment continues to remain stable, we believe that we have adequately provided for potential future losses during the first half of the year and have been able to do so with current earnings. In addition, as depicted in the attached non-GAAP pro forma financials, core quarterly earnings of approximately $30.2 million are strong and position us well for the remainder of the year. We are also fortunate to possess a robust capital position which has enabled us to maintain our regular quarterly cash dividend to common stock shareholders."

Mr. Seiffert concluded, "While most of our back-office and regional headquarter personnel continue to work effectively from home out of an abundance of caution, all of our branch offices have been re-opened for business as usual and we are very pleased, once again to offer our award-winning service to our loyal customers. I am so very honored and proud to be associated with our dedicated employees, our talented management team and our engaged Board of Directors who have all risen to the occasion during these extremely challenging times. They continue to stand tall in the face of adversity to service our customers and communities."

Net interest income increased by $5.5 million, or 5.9%, to $98.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $92.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to a $3.1 million, or 25.2%, decrease in interest expense on deposits as well as a $587,000, or 34.1%, decrease in interest expense on borrowed funds. This decrease in interest expense was due to a decline in market interest rates when compared to the prior year, resulting in a decrease in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.48% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from 0.82% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Also contributing to the increase in net interest income was a $2.1 million, or 2.1%, increase in interest income on loans receivable primarily due to an increase of $1.606 billion, or 18.7%, in the average balance of loans as a result of the acquisition of MutualBank on April 24, 2020. Despite the overall increase in net interest income due primarily to balance sheet growth, the net interest margin decreased to 3.38% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from 3.91% for the same quarter last year as interest earning asset yields decreased to 3.75% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from 4.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Contributing to the decline in asset yields, was the increase in average cash balances of $602.9 million, earning just 0.12%, due to deposit growth associated with Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loan funds and consumer stimulus checks. In addition, PPP loan balances of approximately $450.0 million with coupon rates of 1.00%, has negatively impacted overall interest earning asset yields.

The provision for loan losses increased by $47.1 million to $51.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. During the current year, the Company adopted CECL, which requires that all financial assets measured at amortized cost be presented at the net amount expected to be collected inclusive of the entity's current estimate of all lifetime expected credit losses. In addition, the estimated economic impact of COVID-19 caused us to increase our provision expense for the quarter by approximately $21.3 million and provision expense for the integration of MutualBank loans amounted to approximately $18.2 million.

Noninterest income increased by $12.1 million, or 51.9%, to $35.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $23.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. This increase was primarily due to the increase in mortgage banking income of $11.8 million to $12.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from $188,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. This increase was due to continued efforts to expand our secondary market sales capabilities over the last year, as well as an interest rate environment conducive to refinance activity and attractive secondary market pricing. In addition, there was a $379,000 increase, or 8.5%, in trust and other financial services income primarily due to additional trust fee income in our Indiana region as a result of the acquisition of MutualBank.

Noninterest expense increased by $11.7 million, or 15.0%, to $89.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $77.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. This increase resulted primarily from an increase in acquisition expense of $8.6 million over the prior year, due to expenses incurred as a result of the acquisition of MutualBank on April 24, 2020. Also contributing to the increase was a $4.6 million increase in other expenses primarily due to the reserve for unfunded commitments during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of an increase in unfunded commitments and the estimated economic impact of COVID-19. Partially offsetting this increase was a decrease of $2.0 million, or 4.7%, in compensation and employee benefits primarily due to an increase in deferred loan costs directly related to the origination of PPP loans during the current quarter.

The provision for income taxes decreased by $8.5 million, or 115.4%, to $(1.1) million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $7.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. This decrease was due primarily to the decrease in net income before taxes by $41.1 million, or 121.7%.

Headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services, as well as the fulfillment of business and personal insurance needs. As of June 30, 2020, Northwest operated 205 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

# # #

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

June 30,

2019 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 837,227



60,846



106,988

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,176,258, $815,495 and $850,248,

respectively) 1,198,792



819,901



854,765

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $17,245, $18,223 and $20,676, respectively) 16,415



18,036



20,414

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,052,434



898,783



982,167













Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale 34,118



7,709



—

Residential mortgage loans 3,188,637



2,860,418



2,899,164

Home equity loans 1,450,370



1,342,918



1,314,947

Consumer loans 1,518,119



1,125,132



1,011,424

Commercial real estate loans 3,308,824



2,754,390



2,808,153

Commercial loans 1,358,719



718,107



703,194

Total loans receivable 10,858,787



8,808,674



8,736,882

Allowance for credit losses (140,586)



(57,941)



(53,107)

Loans receivable, net 10,718,201



8,750,733



8,683,775













Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 25,542



14,740



14,966

Accrued interest receivable 40,510



25,755



28,742

Real estate owned, net 1,897



950



2,070

Premises and equipment, net 166,966



147,409



148,973

Bank-owned life insurance 251,897



189,091



186,870

Goodwill 386,044



346,103



344,720

Other intangible assets, net 23,381



23,076



24,112

Other assets 178,212



97,268



89,088

Total assets $ 13,845,084



10,493,908



10,505,483

Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,686,487



1,609,653



1,944,550

Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,632,310



1,944,108



1,670,983

Money market deposit accounts 2,327,286



1,863,998



1,784,437

Savings deposits 1,993,761



1,604,838



1,683,551

Time deposits 1,823,097



1,569,410



1,600,372

Total deposits 11,462,941



8,592,007



8,683,893













Borrowed funds 440,079



246,336



171,677

Junior subordinated debentures 128,630



121,800



121,757

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 58,559



44,556



54,507

Accrued interest payable 1,389



1,142



1,207

Other liabilities 222,637



134,782



138,854

Total liabilities 12,314,235



9,140,623



9,171,895

Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —



—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,838,400, 106,859,088, and

106,614,607 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,278



1,069



1,066

Paid-in capital 1,023,083



805,750



798,942

Retained earnings 530,928



583,407



562,799

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,440)



(36,941)



(29,219)

Total shareholders' equity 1,530,849



1,353,285



1,333,588

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,845,084



10,493,908



10,505,483













Equity to assets 11.06 %

12.90 %

12.69 % Tangible common equity to assets 8.35 %

9.72 %

9.52 % Book value per share $ 11.97



12.66



12.51

Tangible book value per share $ 8.77



9.21



9.05

Closing market price per share $ 10.23



16.63



17.61

Full time equivalent employees 2,518



2,209



2,238

Number of banking offices 213



181



182



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 103,012



94,973



97,866



101,091



100,917

Mortgage-backed securities 4,038



4,175



4,237



4,188



4,280

Taxable investment securities 439



648



683



884



898

Tax-free investment securities 564



185



201



224



237

FHLB dividends 309



262



262



307



316

Interest-earning deposits 185



135



169



172



159

Total interest income 108,547



100,378



103,418



106,866



106,807

Interest expense:

















Deposits 9,336



11,403



12,893



13,694



12,484

Borrowed funds 1,133



1,747



1,580



2,236



1,720

Total interest expense 10,469



13,150



14,473



15,930



14,204

Net interest income 98,078



87,228



88,945



90,936



92,603

Provision for credit losses 51,750



27,637



8,223



3,302



4,667

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 46,328



59,591



80,722



87,634



87,936

Noninterest income:

















Gain/(loss) on sale of investments (8)



181



27



—



29

Gain on sale of loans —



1,302



908



826



—

Service charges and fees 13,069



15,116



14,125



13,558



13,339

Trust and other financial services income 4,823



5,001



4,517



4,609



4,444

Insurance commission income 2,395



2,372



1,858



1,887



2,145

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net (97)



(91)



86



(227)



91

Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,248



1,036



1,121



1,095



1,197

Mortgage banking income 12,022



1,194



1,494



1,921



188

Other operating income 2,044



1,865



4,077



2,500



1,930

Total noninterest income 35,496



27,976



28,213



26,169



23,363

Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 40,049



42,746



42,074



40,816



42,008

Premises and occupancy costs 7,195



7,471



7,051



7,061



7,387

Office operations 3,711



3,382



4,097



3,197



3,708

Collections expense 644



474



566



747



939

Processing expenses 11,680



11,142



10,263



11,122



10,634

Marketing expenses 2,047



1,507



1,010



1,373



2,729

Federal deposit insurance premiums 1,618



—



—



(702)



681

Professional services 2,825



2,812



3,533



3,032



3,198

Amortization of intangible assets 1,760



1,651



1,634



1,702



1,760

Real estate owned expense 89



95



72



119



128

Restructuring/acquisition expense 9,679



2,458



1,114



23



1,105

Other expenses 7,866



4,873



5,157



2,106



3,235

Total noninterest expense 89,163



78,611



76,571



70,596



77,512

Income/(loss) before income taxes (7,339)



8,956



32,364



43,207



33,787

Income tax expense/(benefit) (1,139)



1,017



6,773



9,793



7,404

Net income/(loss) (6,200)



7,939



25,591



33,414



26,383





















Basic earnings per share $ (0.05)



0.08



0.24



0.32



0.25

Diluted earnings per share $ (0.05)



0.07



0.24



0.31



0.25





















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 121,480,563



105,882,553



105,627,194



105,517,707



105,233,635

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 121,480,563



106,148,247



106,306,615



106,270,544



106,258,215





















Annualized return on average equity (1.63) %

2.37 %

7.52 %

9.90 %

8.01 % Annualized return on average assets (0.18) %

0.30 %

0.97 %

1.25 %

1.02 % Annualized return on tangible common equity ** (2.22) %

3.28 %

10.32 %

13.46 %

10.97 %



















Efficiency ratio * 58.19 %

64.67 %

63.01 %

58.81 %

64.37 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets * 2.30 %

2.83 %

2.80 %

2.59 %

2.88 %

* Excludes restructuring/acquisition expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019 Interest income:





Loans receivable $ 197,985



195,852

Mortgage-backed securities 8,213



8,245

Taxable investment securities 1,087



1,834

Tax-free investment securities 749



419

FHLB dividends 571



487

Interest-earning deposits 320



259

Total interest income 208,925



207,096

Interest expense:





Deposits 20,739



22,629

Borrowed funds 2,880



3,882

Total interest expense 23,619



26,511

Net interest income 185,306



180,585

Provision for credit losses 79,387



11,134

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 105,919



169,451

Noninterest income:





Gain on sale of investments 173



23

Gain on sale of loans 1,302



—

Service charges and fees 28,185



25,382

Trust and other financial services income 9,824



8,639

Insurance commission income 4,767



4,323

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net (188)



88

Income from bank-owned life insurance 2,284



2,202

Mortgage banking income 13,216



404

Other operating income 3,909



3,964

Total noninterest income 63,472



45,025

Noninterest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits 82,795



80,196

Premises and occupancy costs 14,666



14,605

Office operations 7,093



6,839

Collections expense 1,118



1,247

Processing expenses 22,822



21,068

Marketing expenses 3,554



4,615

Federal deposit insurance premiums 1,618



1,387

Professional services 5,637



5,722

Amortization of intangible assets 3,411



3,207

Real estate owned expense 184



287

Restructuring/acquisition expense 12,137



3,031

Other expenses 12,739



6,732

Total noninterest expense 167,774



148,936

Income before income taxes 1,617



65,540

Income tax expense/(benefit) (122)



14,113

Net income $ 1,739



51,427









Basic earnings per share $ 0.02



0.49

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.02



0.49









Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 113,672,131



104,173,601

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 113,774,339



105,382,270









Annualized return on average equity 0.24 %

7.99 % Annualized return on average assets 0.03 %

1.02 % Annualized return on tangible common equity ** 0.31 %

10.75 %







Efficiency ratio * 61.19 %

63.25 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets * 2.53 %

2.84 %

* Excludes restructuring/acquisition expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating results (non-GAAP):













Net interest income $ 98,078



92,603



185,306



180,585

Provision for credit losses 12,279



4,667



16,203



11,134

Noninterest income 35,496



23,363



63,472



45,025

Noninterest expense 83,368



76,407



157,637



145,905

Income taxes 7,708



7,657



14,216



14,807

Net operating income (non-GAAP) $ 30,219



27,235



60,722



53,764

Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.25



0.26



0.53



0.51

















Average equity $ 1,528,868



1,320,382



1,439,489



1,298,334

Average assets 13,590,131



10,412,664



12,093,801



10,150,040

Annualized return on average equity (non-GAAP) 7.95 %

8.27 %

8.48 %

8.35 % Annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.89 %

1.05 %

1.01 %

1.07 %















Reconciliation of net operating income to net income:













Net operating income (non-GAAP) $ 30,219



27,235



60,722



53,764

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:













COVID-related provision ** (17,121)



—



(36,189)



—

CECL provision impact due to acquisition of MutualBank (14,618)



—



(14,618)



—

PPP deferred origination costs 3,389



—



3,389



—

COVID-related off balance sheet provision ** (266)



—



(1,780)



—

Restructuring/acquisition expense (7,803)



(852)



(9,785)



(2,337)

Net income/(loss) (GAAP) $ (6,200)



26,383



1,739



51,427

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ (0.05)



0.25



0.02



0.49

















Annualized return on average equity (GAAP) (1.63) %

8.01 %

0.24 %

7.99 % Annualized return on average assets (GAAP) (0.18) %

1.02 %

0.03 %

1.02 %



* The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude estimated COVID-related provision, CECL provision related to the acquisition of MutualBank, PPP deferred origination costs, estimated COVID-related off balance sheet provision and restructuring/acquisition expense. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations. ** To arrive at the non-COVID related provision estimates, the Company applied Moody's forecast scenarios prior to the onset of COVID-19 to our loan portfolio at June 30, 2020.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Regulatory capital requirements (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



At June 30, 2020

Actual

Minimum capital

requirements (1)

Well capitalized

requirements

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Total capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. $ 1,521,506



14.454 %

$ 1,105,299



10.500 %

$ 1,052,666



10.000 % Northwest Bank 1,409,018



13.397 %

1,104,346



10.500 %

1,051,759



10.000 %























Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,383,261



13.141 %

894,766



8.500 %

842,133



8.000 % Northwest Bank 1,270,773



12.082 %

893,995



8.500 %

841,407



8.000 %























Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,258,620



11.957 %

736,866



7.000 %

684,233



6.500 % Northwest Bank 1,270,773



12.082 %

736,231



7.000 %

683,643



6.500 %























Tier 1 capital (leverage) (to average assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,383,261



10.488 %

527,571



4.000 %

659,464



5.000 % Northwest Bank 1,270,773



9.680 %

525,093



4.000 %

656,366



5.000 %



(1) Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Marketable securities (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)





June 30, 2020 Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized

holding gains

Gross unrealized

holding losses

Fair value Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:















Due after ten years

$ 10,000



112



—



10,112



















Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:















Due in less than one year

35,751



228



—



35,979

Due in one year through five years

25,225



292



—



25,517

Due in five years through ten years

13,302



134



(93)



13,343



















Municipal securities:















Due in less than one year

3,634



5



—



3,639

Due in one year through five years

4,005



95



(3)



4,097

Due in five years through ten years

8,489



228



—



8,717

Due after ten years

96,640



2,785



(7)



99,418



















Residential mortgage-backed securities:















Fixed rate pass-through

324,026



5,782



(230)



329,578

Variable rate pass-through

17,190



585



(14)



17,761

Fixed rate agency CMOs

586,290



13,320



(788)



598,822

Variable rate agency CMOs

51,706



165



(62)



51,809

Total residential mortgage-backed securities

979,212



19,852



(1,094)



997,970

Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$ 1,176,258



23,731



(1,197)



1,198,792



















Marketable securities held-to-maturity















Residential mortgage-backed securities:















Fixed rate pass-through

$ 1,969



126



—



2,095

Variable rate pass-through

1,058



38



—



1,096

Fixed rate agency CMOs

12,784



658



—



13,442

Variable rate agency CMOs

604



8



—



612

Total residential mortgage-backed securities

16,415



830



—



17,245

Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$ 16,415



830



—



17,245



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Borrowed funds (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



June 30, 2020

Amount

Average rate Term notes payable to the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB):





Payable to FHLB of Pittsburgh $ 100,000



0.48 % Payable to the FHLB of Indianapolis acquired from MutualBank 200,481



1.65 % Total term notes payable to the FHLB 300,481





Collateralized borrowings, due within one year 139,598



0.29 % Total borrowed funds * $ 440,079









* As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $3.1 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, including a $250.0 million overnight line of credit, which had no balance, as well as $110.1 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $110.0 million with three correspondent banks.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset quality (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019 Nonaccrual loans current:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 413



285



72



676



432

Home equity loans 481



592



197



607



475

Consumer loans 214



77



78



68



94

Commercial real estate loans 30,677



14,337



9,241



7,674



12,605

Commercial loans 6,551



3,514



3,424



3,777



5,666

Total nonaccrual loans current $ 38,336



18,805



13,012



12,802



19,272

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 61



691



674



40



13

Home equity loans 247



159



224



102



418

Consumer loans 335



143



121



246



172

Commercial real estate loans 2,372



496



196



925



469

Commercial loans —



—



55



44



45

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 3,015



1,489



1,270



1,357



1,117

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 1,013



218



1,048



979



910

Home equity loans 960



539



689



436



717

Consumer loans 666



488



417



426



322

Commercial real estate loans 163



2,096



413



536



1,426

Commercial loans 768



37



341



—



780

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 3,570



3,378



2,908



2,377



4,155

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 15,369



10,457



12,682



11,722



10,617

Home equity loans 7,060



5,816



5,635



5,966



5,591

Consumer loans 6,896



3,459



3,610



3,400



2,902

Commercial real estate loans 29,729



25,342



25,014



22,292



21,123

Commercial loans 11,535



16,685



4,739



5,741



2,920

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 70,589



61,759



51,680



49,121



43,153

Total nonaccrual loans $ 115,510



85,431



68,870



65,657



67,697

Total nonaccrual loans $ 115,510



85,431



68,870



65,657



67,697

Loans 90 days past maturity and still accruing 77



31



32



85



55

Nonperforming loans 115,587



85,462



68,902



65,742



67,752

Real estate owned, net 1,897



1,075



950



1,237



2,070

Nonperforming assets $ 117,484



86,537



69,852



66,979



69,822

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring * $ 17,562



17,375



9,043



9,138



13,375

Accruing troubled debt restructuring 17,888



15,977



22,956



21,162



17,894

Total troubled debt restructuring $ 35,450



33,352



31,999



30,300



31,269





















Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.06 %

0.97 %

0.78 %

0.74 %

0.78 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.85 %

0.81 %

0.67 %

0.63 %

0.66 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.29 %

1.05 %

0.66 %

0.60 %

0.61 % Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances 1.36 %

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 121.63 %

108.70 %

84.09 %

80.40 %

78.38 %

* Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans by credit quality indicators (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

At June 30, 2020

Pass

Special

mention *

Substandard

**

Doubtful

***

Loss

Loans

receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,196,304



—



26,451



—



—



3,222,755

Home equity loans

1,438,339



—



12,031



—



—



1,450,370

Consumer loans

1,508,129



—



9,990



—



—



1,518,119

Total Personal Banking

6,142,772



—



48,472



—



—



6,191,244

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

3,034,984



72,755



199,993



1,092



—



3,308,824

Commercial loans

1,270,279



41,458



42,692



4,290



—



1,358,719

Total Commercial Banking

4,305,263



114,213



242,685



5,382



—



4,667,543

Total loans

$ 10,448,035



114,213



291,157



5,382



—



10,858,787

At March 31, 2020























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,830,596



—



7,690



—



—



2,838,286

Home equity loans

1,345,052



—



8,211



—



—



1,353,263

Consumer loans

1,174,067



—



3,988



—



—



1,178,055

Total Personal Banking

5,349,715



—



19,889



—



—



5,369,604

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,537,736



73,967



143,765



—



—



2,755,468

Commercial loans

618,267



43,071



50,464



—



—



711,802

Total Commercial Banking

3,156,003



117,038



194,229



—



—



3,467,270

Total loans

$ 8,505,718



117,038



214,118



—



—



8,836,874

At December 31, 2019























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,858,582



—



9,545



—



—



2,868,127

Home equity loans

1,336,111



—



6,807



—



—



1,342,918

Consumer loans

1,120,732



—



4,400



—



—



1,125,132

Total Personal Banking

5,315,425



—



20,752



—



—



5,336,177

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,538,816



80,570



135,004



—



—



2,754,390

Commercial loans

616,983



42,380



58,744



—



—



718,107

Total Commercial Banking

3,155,799



122,950



193,748



—



—



3,472,497

Total loans

$ 8,471,224



122,950



214,500



—



—



8,808,674

At September 30, 2019























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,887,077



—



9,056



—



—



2,896,133

Home equity loans

1,320,930



—



7,243



—



—



1,328,173

Consumer loans

1,090,030



—



4,263



—



—



1,094,293

Total Personal Banking

5,298,037



—



20,562



—



—



5,318,599

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,601,025



69,380



142,253



181



—



2,812,839

Commercial loans

639,998



37,666



42,800



115



—



720,579

Total Commercial Banking

3,241,023



107,046



185,053



296



—



3,533,418

Total loans

$ 8,539,060



107,046



205,615



296



—



8,852,017

At June 30, 2019























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,890,472



—



8,692



—



—



2,899,164

Home equity loans

1,307,887



—



7,060



—



—



1,314,947

Consumer loans

1,007,813



—



3,611



—



—



1,011,424

Total Personal Banking

5,206,172



—



19,363



—



—



5,225,535

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,586,013



86,434



135,525



181



—



2,808,153

Commercial loans

621,889



38,182



42,141



982



—



703,194

Total Commercial Banking

3,207,902



124,616



177,666



1,163



—



3,511,347

Total loans

$ 8,414,074



124,616



197,029



1,163



—



8,736,882





* Includes $37.4 million, $13.1 million, $10.3 million, $8.7 million, and $8.1 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively. ** Includes $108.2 million, $56.8 million, $53.1 million, $46.6 million, and $38.6 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively. *** Includes $1.1 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2020.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan delinquency (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



June 30,

2020

*

March 31,

2020

*

December 31,

2019

*

September 30,

2019

*

June 30,

2019

* (Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)

























































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 15



$ 629



— %

358



$ 32,755



1.2 %

292



$ 23,296



0.8 %

21



$ 1,236



— %

30



$ 1,629



0.1 % Home equity loans 118



4,569



0.3 %

190



7,061



0.5 %

173



6,469



0.5 %

149



4,774



0.4 %

148



4,573



0.3 % Consumer loans 629



7,199



0.5 %

953



8,774



0.7 %

960



9,208



0.8 %

864



7,597



0.7 %

856



7,630



0.7 % Commercial real estate loans 46



14,177



0.4 %

58



12,895



0.5 %

43



7,921



0.3 %

27



5,308



0.2 %

31



2,418



0.1 % Commercial loans 12



1,242



0.1 %

35



7,545



1.1 %

32



1,187



0.2 %

20



362



0.1 %

14



666



0.1 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days 820



$ 27,816



0.3 %

1,594



$ 69,030



0.8 %

1,500



$ 48,081



0.5 %

1,081



$ 19,277



0.2 %

1,079



$ 16,916



0.2 %



























































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 64



$ 5,364



0.2 %

11



$ 511



— %

67



$ 5,693



0.2 %

95



$ 5,320



0.2 %

78



$ 6,264



0.2 % Home equity loans 59



2,326



0.2 %

65



2,652



0.2 %

66



2,405



0.2 %

66



2,103



0.2 %

59



2,319



0.2 % Consumer loans 258



2,916



0.2 %

265



2,610



0.2 %

395



3,302



0.3 %

288



2,632



0.2 %

338



2,897



0.3 % Commercial real estate loans 18



3,913



0.1 %

12



2,981



0.1 %

19



1,690



0.1 %

15



1,893



0.1 %

16



2,617



0.1 % Commercial loans 15



1,151



0.1 %

10



309



— %

17



6,403



0.9 %

10



589



0.1 %

16



1,725



0.2 % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days 414



$ 15,670



0.1 %

363



$ 9,063



0.1 %

564



$ 19,493



0.2 %

474



$ 12,537



0.1 %

507



$ 15,822



0.2 %



























































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **

























































Residential mortgage loans 185



$ 15,369



0.5 %

129



$ 10,457



0.4 %

141



$ 12,775



0.4 %

138



$ 11,816



0.4 %

129



$ 10,800



0.4 % Home equity loans 182



7,060



0.5 %

152



5,816



0.4 %

159



5,688



0.4 %

157



5,966



0.4 %

136



5,591



0.4 % Consumer loans 709



6,896



0.5 %

445



3,459



0.3 %

590



3,611



0.3 %

398



3,401



0.3 %

710



2,908



0.3 % Commercial real estate loans 149



29,729



0.9 %

139



25,342



0.9 %

129



25,014



0.9 %

118



22,292



0.8 %

118



21,123



0.7 % Commercial loans 47



11,535



0.8 %

51



16,685



2.3 %

37



4,739



0.7 %

40



5,741



0.8 %

25



2,920



0.4 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more 1,272



$ 70,589



0.7 %

916



$ 61,759



0.7 %

1,056



$ 51,827



0.6 %

851



$ 49,216



0.6 %

1,118



$ 43,342



0.5 %



























































Total loans delinquent 2,506



$ 114,075



1.1 %

2,873



$ 139,852



1.6 %

3,120



$ 119,401



1.4 %

2,406



$ 81,030



0.9 %

2,704



$ 76,080



0.9 %



* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding. ** Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $18.0 million at June 30, 2020 and $298,000 at March 31, 2020, and purchased credit impaired loans of $147,000, $95,000, and $190,000 at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Analysis of loan portfolio by loan sector (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Loans outstanding The following table provides delinquency information for various loan sectors in our portfolio that are potentially vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic impacts at June 30, 2020:

At June 30, 2020 30-59 days

delinquent

*

60-89 days

delinquent

*

90 days

or greater

delinquent

*

Total

delinquent

*

Current

*

Total

loans

receivable

* Restaurants/bars $ 1,052



— %

$ —



— %

$ 171



— %

$ 1,223



— %

$ 96,211



0.9 %

$ 97,434



0.9 % Hotels/hospitality 3,368



— %

—



— %

—



— %

3,368



— %

183,232



1.7 %

186,600



1.7 % Gyms and fitness —



— %

—



— %

—



— %

—



— %

5,385



— %

5,385



— % Transportation 20



— %

—



— %

3,353



— %

3,373



— %

61,485



0.6 %

64,858



0.6 % Oil and gas —



— %

—



— %

296



— %

296



— %

11,139



0.1 %

11,435



0.1 % Residential care facilities —



— %

—



— %

—



— %

—



— %

228,412



2.1 %

228,412



2.1 % Retail buildings 600



— %

291



— %

786



— %

1,677



— %

441,355



4.1 %

443,032



4.1 % Education/student housing —



— %

—



— %

503



— %

503



— %

143,306



1.3 %

143,809



1.3 % Construction/development:













































Education/student housing —



— %

—



— %

—



— %

—



— %

33,520



0.3 %

33,520



0.3 % Hotels/hospitality —



— %

—



— %

—



— %

—



— %

25,514



0.2 %

25,514



0.2 % Residential care facilities —



— %

—



— %

—



— %

—



— %

35,861



0.3 %

35,861



0.3 % All other

construction/development 2,650



— %

351



— %

5,587



0.1 %

8,588



0.1 %

193,589



1.8 %

202,177



1.9 % All other sectors 20,126



0.2 %

15,028



0.1 %

59,893



0.6 %

95,047



0.9 %

9,285,703



85.5 %

9,380,750



86.4 % Total loans $ 27,816



0.3 %

$ 15,670



0.1 %

$ 70,589



0.7 %

$ 114,075



1.1 %

$ 10,744,712



98.9 %

$ 10,858,787



100.0 %

* Percent of total loans outstanding.

Loan deferrals The following table represents loans that entered into various deferments offered by the Company to aid customers in the COVID-19 pandemic. The loan balances are as of June 30, 2020, however, the approval of the deferral occurred prior and was executed by the Company by June 30, 2020. Of these loan deferrals, 303 borrowers applied for and received PPP loans totaling approximately $51.8 million:



Total loan deferrals

Second request deferrals approved At June 30, 2020 Number

of loans

Outstanding

principal balance

**

Number

of loans

Outstanding

principal balance

** Residential mortgage loans 936

$ 131,567



4.1 %

10

$ 1,660



0.1 % Home equity loans 652

42,836



3.0 %

11

786



0.1 % Consumer loans 2,455

49,374



3.3 %

128

3,033



0.2 % Commercial real estate loans 1,511

967,340



29.2 %

5

2,323



0.1 % Commercial loans 652

120,999



8.9 %

5

630



— % Total loans 6,206

$ 1,312,116



12.1 %

159

$ 8,432



0.1 %

** Percent of total loan type outstanding.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Allowance for credit losses (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019 Beginning balance $ 92,897



57,941



52,859



53,107



55,721

CECL adoption —



10,792



—



—



—

Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration 8,845



—



—



—



—

Provision 51,750



27,637



8,223



3,302



4,667

Charge-offs residential mortgage (38)



(343)



(222)



(190)



(397)

Charge-offs home equity (173)



(289)



(113)



(466)



(389)

Charge-offs consumer (3,191)



(3,488)



(3,142)



(3,078)



(2,566)

Charge-offs commercial real estate (690)



(331)



(107)



(389)



(4,367)

Charge-offs commercial (10,349)



(815)



(1,143)



(1,151)



(1,087)

Recoveries 1,535



1,793



1,586



1,724



1,525

Ending balance $ 140,586



92,897



57,941



52,859



53,107

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.51 %

0.16 %

0.14 %

0.16 %

0.34 %



Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019 Beginning balance $ 57,941



55,214

CECL adoption 10,792



—

Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration 8,845



—

Provision 79,387



11,134

Charge-offs residential mortgage (381)



(754)

Charge-offs home equity (462)



(542)

Charge-offs consumer (6,679)



(5,587)

Charge-offs commercial real estate (1,021)



(4,971)

Charge-offs commercial (11,164)



(4,357)

Recoveries 3,328



2,970

Ending balance $ 140,586



53,107

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.35 %

0.34 %



June 30, 2020

Originated loans

Acquired loans

Total loans

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve Residential mortgage loans $ 2,840,430



9,846



382,325



1,862



3,222,755



11,708

Home equity loans 1,153,969



7,272



296,401



2,091



1,450,370



9,363

Consumer loans 1,207,050



12,794



311,069



3,547



1,518,119



16,341

Personal Banking Loans 5,201,449



29,912



989,795



7,500



6,191,244



37,412

Commercial real estate loans 2,422,605



63,654



886,219



24,006



3,308,824



87,660

Commercial loans 1,140,714



12,497



218,005



3,017



1,358,719



15,514

Commercial Banking Loans 3,563,319



76,151



1,104,224



27,023



4,667,543



103,174

Total Loans $ 8,764,768



106,063



2,094,019



34,523



10,858,787



140,586



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average balance sheet (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h) Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 3,092,392



29,019



3.75 %

$ 2,845,483



28,062



3.94 %

$ 2,847,932



28,011



3.93 %

$ 2,894,716



28,991



4.01 %

$ 2,857,425



29,300



4.10 % Home equity loans 1,415,091



13,806



3.92 %

1,345,059



14,801



4.43 %

1,333,748



15,354



4.57 %

1,316,033



16,131



4.86 %

1,319,056



17,717



5.39 % Consumer loans 1,375,130



14,993



4.39 %

1,123,336



12,160



4.35 %

1,073,565



12,016



4.44 %

1,028,579



11,916



4.60 %

945,080



10,736



4.57 % Commercial real estate loans 3,156,749



34,595



4.34 %

2,747,419



31,437



4.53 %

2,741,687



32,985



4.71 %

2,796,351



34,441



4.82 %

2,801,953



35,537



5.02 % Commercial loans 1,161,228



11,269



3.84 %

712,621



8,856



4.92 %

717,438



9,841



5.37 %

710,847



9,949



5.48 %

670,613



7,966



4.70 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 10,200,590



103,682



4.09 %

8,773,918



95,316



4.37 %

8,714,370



98,207



4.47 %

8,746,526



101,428



4.60 %

8,594,127



101,256



4.73 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 714,657



4,038



2.26 %

668,470



4,175



2.50 %

667,910



4,237



2.54 %

641,085



4,188



2.61 %

644,887



4,280



2.65 % Investment securities (c) (d) 170,309



1,244



2.92 %

144,152



881



2.44 %

151,289



938



2.48 %

218,753



1,168



2.14 %

226,325



1,198



2.12 % FHLB stock, at cost 22,192



309



5.60 %

15,931



262



6.61 %

13,400



262



7.76 %

16,302



307



7.47 %

16,117



316



7.86 % Other interest-earning deposits 623,870



185



0.12 %

34,697



135



1.54 %

31,624



169



2.09 %

28,832



172



2.33 %

20,983



159



3.00 % Total interest-earning assets 11,731,618



109,458



3.75 %

9,637,168



100,769



4.21 %

9,578,593



103,813



4.30 %

9,651,498



107,263



4.41 %

9,502,439



107,209



4.53 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 1,858,513











960,303











869,117











916,781











910,225









Total assets $ 13,590,131











$ 10,597,471











$ 10,447,710











$ 10,568,279











$ 10,412,664









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits $ 1,884,202



648



0.14 %

$ 1,611,111



727



0.18 %

$ 1,615,996



792



0.19 %

$ 1,658,670



788



0.19 %

$ 1,696,715



777



0.18 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,428,060



812



0.13 %

1,915,871



1,307



0.27 %

1,769,623



1,570



0.35 %

1,655,952



1,711



0.41 %

1,674,779



1,569



0.38 % Money market deposit accounts 2,204,810



1,600



0.29 %

1,921,243



3,088



0.65 %

1,845,535



3,226



0.69 %

1,798,175



3,772



0.83 %

1,776,558



3,433



0.78 % Time deposits 1,761,260



6,276



1.43 %

1,528,891



6,281



1.65 %

1,607,992



7,305



1.80 %

1,618,591



7,423



1.82 %

1,561,034



6,705



1.72 % Borrowed funds (f) 371,700



296



0.32 %

240,118



709



1.19 %

177,670



444



0.99 %

243,960



1,002



1.63 %

147,119



413



1.13 % Junior subordinated debentures 127,472



837



2.60 %

121,809



1,038



3.37 %

121,796



1,136



3.65 %

121,767



1,235



3.97 %

121,757



1,307



4.25 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,777,504



10,469



0.48 %

7,339,043



13,150



0.72 %

7,138,612



14,473



0.80 %

7,097,115



15,931



0.89 %

6,977,962



14,204



0.82 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,401,368











1,640,180











1,800,861











1,915,392











1,888,697









Noninterest-bearing liabilities 882,391











268,139











158,434











216,433











225,623









Total liabilities 12,061,263











9,247,362











9,097,907











9,228,940











9,092,282









Shareholders' equity 1,528,868











1,350,109











1,349,803











1,339,339











1,320,382









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,590,131











$ 10,597,471











$ 10,447,710











$ 10,568,279











$ 10,412,664









Net interest income/Interest rate spread



98,989



3.27 %





87,619



3.48 %





89,340



3.50 %





91,332



3.52 %





93,005



3.71 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest

margin $ 2,954,114







3.38 %

$ 2,298,125







3.66 %

$ 2,439,981







3.73 %

$ 2,554,383







3.79 %

$ 2,524,477







3.91 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-

bearing liabilities 1.34X











1.31X











1.34X











1.36X











1.36X

















































































(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 0.35%, 0.53%, 0.59%, 0.63%, and 0.58%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans - 4.06%, 4.35%, 4.46%, 4.59%, and 4.71%, respectively, Investment securities - 2.36%, 2.31%, 2.34%, 2.03%, and 2.01%, respectively, Interest-earning assets - 3.72%, 4.19%, 4.28%, 4.39%, and 4.51%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.24%, 3.47%, 3.48%, 3.50%, and 3.69%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.34%, 3.64%, 3.71%, 3.77%, and 3.90%, respectively.

Average Balance Sheet (in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h) Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Residential mortgage loans $ 2,969,096



57,081



3.85 %

$ 2,850,031



58,582



4.11 % Home equity loans 1,380,076



28,607



4.17 %

1,292,662



33,765



5.27 % Consumer loans 1,249,233



27,153



4.37 %

909,007



20,927



4.64 % Commercial real estate loans 2,952,084



66,032



4.42 %

2,681,848



66,303



4.92 % Commercial loans 936,924



20,124



4.25 %

643,005



16,933



5.24 % Loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 9,487,413



198,997



4.22 %

8,376,553



196,510



4.73 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 691,564



8,213



2.38 %

624,786



8,245



2.64 % Investment securities (c) (d) 157,231



2,125



2.70 %

226,815



2,364



2.08 % FHLB stock, at cost 19,062



571



6.02 %

16,096



487



6.10 % Other interest-earning deposits 329,284



320



0.19 %

16,381



259



3.14 % Total interest-earning assets 10,684,554



210,226



3.96 %

9,260,631



207,865



4.53 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 1,409,247











889,409

































Total assets $ 12,093,801











$ 10,150,040

































Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings deposits $ 1,747,656



1,375



0.16 %

$ 1,673,957



1,535



0.18 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,171,970



2,119



0.20 %

1,588,989



2,732



0.35 % Money market deposit accounts 2,061,226



4,688



0.46 %

1,735,185



6,011



0.70 % Time deposits 1,645,077



12,557



1.54 %

1,497,208



12,351



1.66 % Borrowed funds (f) 305,910



1,005



0.66 %

202,029



1,419



1.42 % Junior subordinated debentures 124,638



1,875



2.98 %

118,242



2,463



4.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,056,477



23,619



0.59 %

6,815,610



26,511



0.78 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,022,177











1,699,496









Noninterest-bearing liabilities 575,658











336,600

































Total liabilities 10,654,312











8,851,706

































Shareholders' equity 1,439,489











1,298,334

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,093,801











$ 10,150,040

































Net interest income/Interest rate spread



186,607



3.37 %





181,354



3.75 %























Net interest-earning assets/Net interest

margin $ 2,628,077







3.49 %

$ 2,445,021







3.92 %























Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-

bearing liabilities 1.33X











1.36X



































(a) Average gross loans includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 0.43% and 0.56%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: loans — 4.20% and 4.71%, respectively; investment securities — 2.34% and 1.99%, respectively; interest-earning assets — 3.93% and 4.51%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.34% and 3.73%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.47% and 3.90%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.northwest.com

