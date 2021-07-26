Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend
Jul 26, 2021, 09:00 ET
WARREN, Pa., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $49.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $55.2 million compared to the same quarter last year, when the Company experienced a net loss of $6.2 million, or ($0.05) per diluted share, due primarily to COVID-19 related credit loss provisioning. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were 12.58% and 1.37% compared to (1.63%) and (0.18%) for the same quarter last year. The Company's current period earnings were enhanced by a $25.3 million pre-tax gain from the previously disclosed sale of its insurance business to USI Insurance Services on April 30, 2021.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on August 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 5, 2021. This is the 107th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of June 30, 2021, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.9%.
In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "We continue to experience the negative effects of the current low interest rate environment on our net interest income along with excess liquidity, both at the bank level and from a customer perspective, causing low, and falling, net interest margins. Our net interest margin decreased 27 basis points from the first quarter of 2021 to 2.91% due mostly to lower loan yields which accounted for approximately 15 basis points of this decline. In addition, purchase accounting and PPP accretion was $3.5 million lower this quarter than the first quarter 2021, contributing another 11 basis points to this decline. Furthermore, slower loan demand which, along with PPP forgiveness, is muting loan growth. Fortunately, this excess liquidity, assisted through government stimulus, has kept loan delinquency and actual loan losses in check, enabling us to recoup the excess COVID-19 reserves of 2020 and right size our allowance for credit losses."
Mr. Seiffert continued, "We also continue to invest in our people, infrastructure and technology as we believe this short-term expense is essential to remain competitive as we ultimately look to scale in size in order to recognize long-term efficiencies. Our customers demand ease, speed, convenience and security and we want to ensure that our existing and new customers experience the innovation and technology they expect and deserve."
Net interest income decreased by $2.3 million, or 2.4%, to $95.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from $98.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, largely due to a $7.8 million, or 7.5%, decrease in interest income on loans receivable. This decrease in interest income on loans was mainly due to a decrease in the average loan yield to 3.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from 4.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Also contributing to the decrease in interest income on loans was a decrease of $96.8 million, or 0.9%, in the average balance of loans. Partially offsetting this decrease was a decrease of $4.6 million, or 48.9%, in interest expense on deposits due to a decline in market interest rates when compared to the prior year, resulting in a decrease in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from 0.48% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The net effect of the changes in interest rates and average balances was a decrease in net interest margin to 2.91% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from 3.38% for the same quarter last year.
Our credit loss reserve process and modeling concluded that no provision for credit losses was necessary this quarter, which represents a decrease of $51.8 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to continued improvements in economic forecasts compared to the uncertainty that existed last year in industries impacted by COVID-19.
Noninterest expense decreased by $2.8 million, or 3.2%, to $86.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from $89.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a decline of $9.0 million, or 93.5%, in merger related expenses due to expenses incurred in the prior year as a result of the acquisition of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Also contributing to this decrease was a reduction of $6.4 million, or 81.9%, in other expenses primarily due to an elevated reserve for unfunded commitments during the second quarter of 2020 resulting from the estimated economic impact of COVID-19. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase of $8.8 million, or 22.1%, in compensation and employee benefits due primarily to increases in health insurance and other benefit costs, regular merit expense and the addition of MutualBank employees and other strategic personnel. Also contributing to this increase was an increase of $3.5 million, or 29.7%, in processing expenses as we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure and as activity-driven utilization fees for ATM, check card, and online and mobile banking has increased. Lastly, there was an increase of $1.4 million, or 49.8%, in professional service expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due primarily to the utilization of third-party experts to assist with our digital strategy rollout.
The provision for income taxes increased by $16.3 million to an expense of $15.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from a tax benefit of $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This increase in income taxes was due to higher income before income taxes.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank, which is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2021, Northwest operated 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.
Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
June 30,
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
857,152
|
736,277
|
837,227
|
Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,593,813, $1,375,685 and $1,176,258,
|
1,599,024
|
1,398,941
|
1,198,792
|
Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $632,620, $179,666 and $17,245, respectively)
|
639,424
|
178,887
|
16,415
|
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
|
3,095,600
|
2,314,105
|
2,052,434
|
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale
|
29,055
|
58,786
|
34,118
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
2,925,496
|
3,009,335
|
3,188,637
|
Home equity loans
|
1,376,228
|
1,467,736
|
1,450,370
|
Consumer loans
|
1,745,231
|
1,507,993
|
1,518,119
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
3,215,189
|
3,345,889
|
3,308,824
|
Commercial loans
|
1,018,781
|
1,191,110
|
1,358,719
|
Total loans receivable
|
10,309,980
|
10,580,849
|
10,858,787
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(117,330)
|
(134,427)
|
(140,586)
|
Loans receivable, net
|
10,192,650
|
10,446,422
|
10,718,201
|
FHLB stock, at cost
|
23,287
|
21,748
|
25,542
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
27,585
|
35,554
|
40,510
|
Real estate owned, net
|
1,353
|
2,232
|
1,897
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
156,076
|
161,538
|
166,966
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
253,539
|
253,951
|
251,897
|
Goodwill
|
380,997
|
382,279
|
386,044
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
15,362
|
19,936
|
23,381
|
Other assets
|
151,607
|
168,503
|
178,212
|
Total assets
|
$
|
14,298,056
|
13,806,268
|
13,845,084
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Liabilities
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
3,002,632
|
2,716,224
|
2,686,487
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
2,824,219
|
2,755,950
|
2,632,310
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
2,538,607
|
2,437,539
|
2,327,286
|
Savings deposits
|
2,262,152
|
2,047,424
|
1,993,761
|
Time deposits
|
1,463,098
|
1,642,096
|
1,823,097
|
Total deposits
|
12,090,708
|
11,599,233
|
11,462,941
|
Borrowed funds
|
257,377
|
283,044
|
440,079
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
128,924
|
128,794
|
128,630
|
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
|
53,608
|
45,230
|
58,559
|
Accrued interest payable
|
1,820
|
2,054
|
1,389
|
Other liabilities
|
190,258
|
209,210
|
222,637
|
Total liabilities
|
12,722,695
|
12,267,565
|
12,314,235
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,907,885, 127,019,452, and
|
1,279
|
1,270
|
1,278
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,025,174
|
1,015,502
|
1,023,083
|
Retained earnings
|
595,100
|
555,480
|
530,928
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(46,192)
|
(33,549)
|
(24,440)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
1,575,361
|
1,538,703
|
1,530,849
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
14,298,056
|
13,806,268
|
13,845,084
|
Equity to assets
|
11.02
|
%
|
11.14
|
%
|
11.06
|
%
|
Tangible common equity to assets*
|
8.48
|
%
|
8.48
|
%
|
8.35
|
%
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
12.32
|
12.11
|
11.97
|
Tangible book value per share*
|
$
|
9.22
|
8.95
|
8.77
|
Closing market price per share
|
$
|
13.64
|
12.74
|
10.23
|
Full time equivalent employees
|
2,393
|
2,421
|
2,518
|
Number of banking offices
|
170
|
170
|
213
|
* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Quarter ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
Interest income:
|
Loans receivable
|
$
|
95,255
|
102,318
|
105,681
|
107,241
|
103,012
|
Mortgage-backed securities
|
5,680
|
4,200
|
4,551
|
4,652
|
4,038
|
Taxable investment securities
|
693
|
634
|
471
|
427
|
439
|
Tax-free investment securities
|
594
|
575
|
656
|
655
|
564
|
FHLB stock dividends
|
138
|
116
|
192
|
218
|
309
|
Interest-earning deposits
|
192
|
183
|
178
|
221
|
185
|
Total interest income
|
102,552
|
108,026
|
111,729
|
113,414
|
108,547
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
4,773
|
5,514
|
6,714
|
8,443
|
9,336
|
Borrowed funds
|
2,050
|
2,054
|
2,127
|
1,437
|
1,133
|
Total interest expense
|
6,823
|
7,568
|
8,841
|
9,880
|
10,469
|
Net interest income
|
95,729
|
100,458
|
102,888
|
103,534
|
98,078
|
Provision for credit losses
|
—
|
(5,620)
|
(2,230)
|
6,818
|
51,750
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
95,729
|
106,078
|
105,118
|
96,716
|
46,328
|
Noninterest income:
|
Gain/(loss) on sale of investments
|
(105)
|
(21)
|
75
|
(12)
|
(8)
|
Service charges and fees
|
12,744
|
12,394
|
13,074
|
14,354
|
13,069
|
Trust and other financial services income
|
7,435
|
6,484
|
5,722
|
5,376
|
4,823
|
Insurance commission income
|
1,043
|
2,546
|
2,034
|
2,331
|
2,395
|
Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net
|
166
|
(42)
|
114
|
(32)
|
(97)
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
1,639
|
1,736
|
1,330
|
1,576
|
1,248
|
Mortgage banking income
|
3,811
|
6,020
|
7,120
|
11,055
|
12,022
|
Gain on sale of insurance business
|
25,327
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Other operating income
|
2,648
|
2,836
|
2,654
|
2,022
|
2,044
|
Total noninterest income
|
54,708
|
31,953
|
32,123
|
36,670
|
35,496
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Compensation and employee benefits
|
48,894
|
47,239
|
48,209
|
47,371
|
40,049
|
Premises and occupancy costs
|
7,410
|
8,814
|
7,614
|
8,342
|
7,195
|
Office operations
|
3,317
|
3,165
|
4,009
|
4,626
|
3,711
|
Collections expense
|
303
|
616
|
893
|
1,264
|
644
|
Processing expenses
|
15,151
|
13,456
|
12,186
|
15,042
|
11,680
|
Marketing expenses
|
2,101
|
1,980
|
1,994
|
2,147
|
2,047
|
Federal deposit insurance premiums
|
1,353
|
1,307
|
1,651
|
1,498
|
1,618
|
Professional services
|
4,231
|
4,582
|
3,599
|
3,246
|
2,825
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,433
|
1,594
|
1,664
|
1,781
|
1,760
|
Real estate owned expense
|
85
|
75
|
64
|
111
|
89
|
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
|
632
|
9
|
7,238
|
1,414
|
9,679
|
Other expenses
|
1,422
|
3,354
|
3,728
|
27
|
7,866
|
Total noninterest expense
|
86,332
|
86,191
|
92,849
|
86,869
|
89,163
|
Income/(loss) before income taxes
|
64,105
|
51,840
|
44,392
|
46,517
|
(7,339)
|
Income tax expense/(benefit)
|
15,138
|
11,603
|
9,327
|
8,467
|
(1,139)
|
Net income/(loss)
|
$
|
48,967
|
40,237
|
35,065
|
38,050
|
(6,200)
|
Basic earnings/(loss) per share
|
$
|
0.38
|
0.32
|
0.28
|
0.30
|
(0.05)
|
Diluted earnings/(loss) per share
|
$
|
0.38
|
0.32
|
0.28
|
0.30
|
(0.05)
|
Annualized return on average equity
|
12.58
|
%
|
10.61
|
%
|
9.00
|
%
|
9.82
|
%
|
(1.63)
|
%
|
Annualized return on average assets
|
1.37
|
%
|
1.17
|
%
|
1.01
|
%
|
1.09
|
%
|
(0.18)
|
%
|
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
|
16.66
|
%
|
14.31
|
%
|
12.27
|
%
|
13.28
|
%
|
(2.22)
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio **
|
67.35
|
%
|
63.88
|
%
|
62.18
|
%
|
59.68
|
%
|
58.19
|
%
|
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***
|
2.35
|
%
|
2.45
|
%
|
2.42
|
%
|
2.39
|
%
|
2.30
|
%
|
*
|
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
|
**
|
Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
|
***
|
Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Interest income:
|
Loans receivable
|
$
|
197,573
|
197,985
|
Mortgage-backed securities
|
9,880
|
8,213
|
Taxable investment securities
|
1,327
|
1,087
|
Tax-free investment securities
|
1,169
|
749
|
FHLB stock dividends
|
254
|
571
|
Interest-earning deposits
|
375
|
320
|
Total interest income
|
210,578
|
208,925
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
10,287
|
20,739
|
Borrowed funds
|
4,104
|
2,880
|
Total interest expense
|
14,391
|
23,619
|
Net interest income
|
196,187
|
185,306
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(5,620)
|
79,387
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
201,807
|
105,919
|
Noninterest income:
|
Gain/(loss) on sale of investments
|
(126)
|
173
|
Gain on sale of loans
|
—
|
1,302
|
Service charges and fees
|
25,138
|
28,185
|
Trust and other financial services income
|
13,919
|
9,824
|
Insurance commission income
|
3,589
|
4,767
|
Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net
|
124
|
(188)
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
3,375
|
2,284
|
Mortgage banking income
|
9,831
|
13,216
|
Gain on sale of insurance business
|
25,327
|
—
|
Other operating income
|
5,484
|
3,909
|
Total noninterest income
|
86,661
|
63,472
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Compensation and employee benefits
|
96,133
|
82,795
|
Premises and occupancy costs
|
16,224
|
14,666
|
Office operations
|
6,482
|
7,093
|
Collections expense
|
919
|
1,118
|
Processing expenses
|
28,607
|
22,822
|
Marketing expenses
|
4,081
|
3,554
|
Federal deposit insurance premiums
|
2,660
|
1,618
|
Professional services
|
8,813
|
5,637
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
3,027
|
3,411
|
Real estate owned expense
|
160
|
184
|
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
|
641
|
12,137
|
Other expenses
|
4,776
|
12,739
|
Total noninterest expense
|
172,523
|
167,774
|
Income before income taxes
|
115,945
|
1,617
|
Income tax expense/(benefit)
|
26,741
|
(122)
|
Net income
|
$
|
89,204
|
1,739
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.70
|
0.02
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.70
|
0.02
|
Annualized return on average equity
|
11.61
|
%
|
0.24
|
%
|
Annualized return on average assets
|
1.27
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
|
15.26
|
%
|
0.31
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio **
|
65.57
|
%
|
61.19
|
%
|
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***
|
2.40
|
%
|
2.53
|
%
|
*
|
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
|
**
|
Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
|
***
|
Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Quarter ended June 30,
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Operating results (non-GAAP):
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
95,729
|
98,078
|
196,187
|
185,306
|
Provision for credit losses
|
—
|
12,279
|
(5,620)
|
16,203
|
Noninterest income
|
29,381
|
35,496
|
61,334
|
63,472
|
Noninterest expense
|
85,700
|
83,368
|
171,882
|
157,637
|
Income taxes
|
8,224
|
11,535
|
19,829
|
20,408
|
Net operating income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
31,186
|
26,392
|
71,430
|
54,530
|
Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
0.24
|
0.22
|
0.56
|
0.48
|
Average equity
|
$
|
1,560,959
|
1,528,868
|
1,549,755
|
1,439,489
|
Average assets
|
14,356,759
|
13,590,131
|
14,173,278
|
12,093,801
|
Annualized return on average equity (non-GAAP)
|
8.01
|
%
|
6.94
|
%
|
9.29
|
%
|
7.62
|
%
|
Annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|
0.87
|
%
|
0.78
|
%
|
1.02
|
%
|
0.91
|
%
|
Reconciliation of net operating income to net income:
|
Net operating income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
31,186
|
26,392
|
71,430
|
54,530
|
Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:
|
COVID-related provision **
|
—
|
(15,330)
|
—
|
(32,404)
|
CECL provision impact due to acquisition of MutualBank
|
—
|
(13,089)
|
—
|
(13,089)
|
Gain on sale of insurance business
|
18,236
|
—
|
18,236
|
—
|
PPP deferred origination costs
|
—
|
3,034
|
—
|
3,034
|
COVID-related off balance sheet provision **
|
—
|
(238)
|
—
|
(1,594)
|
Merger/asset disposition expense
|
(455)
|
(6,969)
|
(462)
|
(8,739)
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
48,967
|
(6,200)
|
89,204
|
1,738
|
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|
$
|
0.38
|
(0.05)
|
0.70
|
0.02
|
Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)
|
12.58
|
%
|
(1.63)
|
%
|
11.61
|
%
|
0.24
|
%
|
Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)
|
1.37
|
%
|
(0.18)
|
%
|
1.27
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
*
|
The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude the gain on the sale of our insurance business, merger/asset disposition expense and prior period estimated COVID-related provision, CECL provision related to the acquisition of MutualBank, PPP deferred origination costs and estimated COVID-related off balance sheet provision. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.
|
**
|
To arrive at the non-COVID related provision estimates, the Company applied Moody's forecast scenarios prior to the onset of COVID-19 to the Company's loan portfolio for the periods presented.
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
Nonaccrual loans current:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
189
|
164
|
21
|
1,128
|
413
|
Home equity loans
|
170
|
268
|
154
|
366
|
481
|
Consumer loans
|
188
|
225
|
207
|
234
|
214
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
138,820
|
146,304
|
20,317
|
22,610
|
30,677
|
Commercial loans
|
17,545
|
6,361
|
16,027
|
6,488
|
6,551
|
Total nonaccrual loans current
|
$
|
156,912
|
153,322
|
36,726
|
30,826
|
38,336
|
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
68
|
1,261
|
647
|
60
|
61
|
Home equity loans
|
229
|
340
|
338
|
445
|
247
|
Consumer loans
|
230
|
254
|
301
|
230
|
335
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
1,589
|
965
|
1,416
|
692
|
2,372
|
Commercial loans
|
406
|
1,538
|
87
|
57
|
—
|
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
|
$
|
2,522
|
4,358
|
2,789
|
1,484
|
3,015
|
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
207
|
813
|
767
|
576
|
1,013
|
Home equity loans
|
310
|
417
|
190
|
618
|
960
|
Consumer loans
|
297
|
649
|
583
|
781
|
666
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
198
|
1,877
|
714
|
2,745
|
163
|
Commercial loans
|
21
|
7,919
|
48
|
15
|
768
|
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
|
$
|
1,033
|
11,675
|
2,302
|
4,735
|
3,570
|
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
10,007
|
9,333
|
14,489
|
14,750
|
15,369
|
Home equity loans
|
6,256
|
7,044
|
8,441
|
7,845
|
7,060
|
Consumer loans
|
2,341
|
3,625
|
5,473
|
5,352
|
6,896
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
23,564
|
29,737
|
25,287
|
35,496
|
29,729
|
Commercial loans
|
4,126
|
4,860
|
7,325
|
6,310
|
11,535
|
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more
|
$
|
46,294
|
54,599
|
61,015
|
69,753
|
70,589
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
206,761
|
223,954
|
102,832
|
106,798
|
115,510
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
206,761
|
223,954
|
102,832
|
106,798
|
115,510
|
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
|
302
|
197
|
585
|
495
|
77
|
Nonperforming loans
|
207,063
|
224,151
|
103,417
|
107,293
|
115,587
|
Real estate owned, net
|
1,353
|
1,738
|
2,232
|
2,575
|
1,897
|
Nonperforming assets
|
$
|
208,416
|
225,889
|
105,649
|
109,868
|
117,484
|
Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *
|
$
|
8,951
|
7,390
|
10,704
|
17,120
|
17,562
|
Accruing troubled debt restructuring
|
18,480
|
20,120
|
21,431
|
17,684
|
17,888
|
Total troubled debt restructuring
|
$
|
27,431
|
27,510
|
32,135
|
34,804
|
35,450
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
2.01
|
%
|
2.16
|
%
|
0.98
|
%
|
1.00
|
%
|
1.06
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
1.46
|
%
|
1.58
|
%
|
0.77
|
%
|
0.80
|
%
|
0.85
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|
1.14
|
%
|
1.20
|
%
|
1.27
|
%
|
1.30
|
%
|
1.29
|
%
|
Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances
|
1.17
|
%
|
1.24
|
%
|
1.32
|
%
|
1.36
|
%
|
1.36
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|
56.66
|
%
|
55.32
|
%
|
129.99
|
%
|
130.68
|
%
|
121.63
|
%
|
* Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
|
At June 30, 2021
|
Pass
|
Special
mention *
|
Substandard
**
|
Doubtful
***
|
Loss
|
Loans
receivable
|
Personal Banking:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
2,937,418
|
—
|
17,133
|
—
|
—
|
2,954,551
|
Home equity loans
|
1,367,765
|
—
|
8,463
|
—
|
—
|
1,376,228
|
Consumer loans
|
1,741,872
|
—
|
3,359
|
—
|
—
|
1,745,231
|
Total Personal Banking
|
6,047,055
|
—
|
28,955
|
—
|
—
|
6,076,010
|
Commercial Banking:
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
2,781,734
|
73,167
|
360,288
|
—
|
—
|
3,215,189
|
Commercial loans
|
943,665
|
11,266
|
63,850
|
—
|
—
|
1,018,781
|
Total Commercial Banking
|
3,725,399
|
84,433
|
424,138
|
—
|
—
|
4,233,970
|
Total loans
|
$
|
9,772,454
|
84,433
|
453,093
|
—
|
—
|
10,309,980
|
At March 31, 2021
|
Personal Banking:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
2,950,103
|
—
|
21,575
|
—
|
—
|
2,971,678
|
Home equity loans
|
1,396,757
|
—
|
10,767
|
—
|
—
|
1,407,524
|
Consumer loans
|
1,547,502
|
—
|
6,853
|
—
|
—
|
1,554,355
|
Total Personal Banking
|
5,894,362
|
—
|
39,195
|
—
|
—
|
5,933,557
|
Commercial Banking:
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
2,801,082
|
120,345
|
368,009
|
—
|
—
|
3,289,436
|
Commercial loans
|
1,061,884
|
22,623
|
60,540
|
—
|
—
|
1,145,047
|
Total Commercial Banking
|
3,862,966
|
142,968
|
428,549
|
—
|
—
|
4,434,483
|
Total loans
|
$
|
9,757,328
|
142,968
|
467,744
|
—
|
—
|
10,368,040
|
At December 31, 2020
|
Personal Banking:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
3,042,544
|
—
|
25,577
|
—
|
—
|
3,068,121
|
Home equity loans
|
1,455,474
|
—
|
12,262
|
—
|
—
|
1,467,736
|
Consumer loans
|
1,499,004
|
—
|
8,989
|
—
|
—
|
1,507,993
|
Total Personal Banking
|
5,997,022
|
—
|
46,828
|
—
|
—
|
6,043,850
|
Commercial Banking:
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
2,852,705
|
108,021
|
385,163
|
—
|
—
|
3,345,889
|
Commercial loans
|
1,092,498
|
41,278
|
57,334
|
—
|
—
|
1,191,110
|
Total Commercial Banking
|
3,945,203
|
149,299
|
442,497
|
—
|
—
|
4,536,999
|
Total loans
|
$
|
9,942,225
|
149,299
|
489,325
|
—
|
—
|
10,580,849
|
At September 30, 2020
|
Personal Banking:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
3,117,442
|
—
|
25,927
|
—
|
—
|
3,143,369
|
Home equity loans
|
1,471,919
|
—
|
12,446
|
—
|
—
|
1,484,365
|
Consumer loans
|
1,478,109
|
—
|
8,974
|
—
|
—
|
1,487,083
|
Total Personal Banking
|
6,067,470
|
—
|
47,347
|
—
|
—
|
6,114,817
|
Commercial Banking:
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
2,850,611
|
110,073
|
359,059
|
—
|
—
|
3,319,743
|
Commercial loans
|
1,255,255
|
40,631
|
51,406
|
—
|
—
|
1,347,292
|
Total Commercial Banking
|
4,105,866
|
150,704
|
410,465
|
—
|
—
|
4,667,035
|
Total loans
|
$
|
10,173,336
|
150,704
|
457,812
|
—
|
—
|
10,781,852
|
At June 30, 2020
|
Personal Banking:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
3,196,304
|
—
|
26,451
|
—
|
—
|
3,222,755
|
Home equity loans
|
1,438,339
|
—
|
12,031
|
—
|
—
|
1,450,370
|
Consumer loans
|
1,508,129
|
—
|
9,990
|
—
|
—
|
1,518,119
|
Total Personal Banking
|
6,142,772
|
—
|
48,472
|
—
|
—
|
6,191,244
|
Commercial Banking:
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
3,034,984
|
72,755
|
199,993
|
1,092
|
—
|
3,308,824
|
Commercial loans
|
1,270,279
|
41,458
|
42,692
|
4,290
|
—
|
1,358,719
|
Total Commercial Banking
|
4,305,263
|
114,213
|
242,685
|
5,382
|
—
|
4,667,543
|
Total loans
|
$
|
10,448,035
|
114,213
|
291,157
|
5,382
|
—
|
10,858,787
|
*
|
Includes $16.7 million, $26.4 million, $31.3 million, $34.7 million, and $37.4 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively.
|
**
|
Includes $122.5 million, $143.2 million, $153.2 million, $129.2 million, and $108.2 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively.
|
***
|
Includes $1.1 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2020.
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
|
June 30,
|
*
|
March 31,
|
*
|
December 31,
|
*
|
September 30,
|
*
|
June 30,
|
*
|
(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)
|
Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
13
|
$
|
606
|
—
|
%
|
248
|
$
|
22,236
|
0.7
|
%
|
315
|
$
|
28,797
|
0.9
|
%
|
17
|
$
|
736
|
—
|
%
|
15
|
$
|
629
|
—
|
%
|
Home equity loans
|
91
|
3,677
|
0.3
|
%
|
84
|
3,334
|
0.2
|
%
|
138
|
4,763
|
0.3
|
%
|
129
|
4,984
|
0.3
|
%
|
118
|
4,569
|
0.3
|
%
|
Consumer loans
|
532
|
5,571
|
0.3
|
%
|
535
|
5,732
|
0.4
|
%
|
1,279
|
10,574
|
0.7
|
%
|
1,078
|
8,586
|
0.6
|
%
|
629
|
7,199
|
0.5
|
%
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
13
|
2,857
|
0.1
|
%
|
33
|
12,240
|
0.4
|
%
|
43
|
10,923
|
0.3
|
%
|
28
|
5,090
|
0.2
|
%
|
46
|
14,177
|
0.4
|
%
|
Commercial loans
|
15
|
686
|
0.1
|
%
|
16
|
3,032
|
0.3
|
%
|
37
|
6,405
|
0.5
|
%
|
19
|
1,797
|
0.1
|
%
|
12
|
1,242
|
0.1
|
%
|
Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
|
664
|
$
|
13,397
|
0.1
|
%
|
916
|
$
|
46,574
|
0.4
|
%
|
1,812
|
$
|
61,462
|
0.6
|
%
|
1,271
|
$
|
21,193
|
0.2
|
%
|
820
|
$
|
27,816
|
0.3
|
%
|
Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
58
|
$
|
4,051
|
0.1
|
%
|
26
|
$
|
2,062
|
0.1
|
%
|
84
|
$
|
5,083
|
0.2
|
%
|
65
|
$
|
4,788
|
0.2
|
%
|
64
|
$
|
5,364
|
0.2
|
%
|
Home equity loans
|
36
|
1,502
|
0.1
|
%
|
31
|
953
|
0.1
|
%
|
47
|
1,656
|
0.1
|
%
|
56
|
1,860
|
0.1
|
%
|
59
|
2,326
|
0.2
|
%
|
Consumer loans
|
181
|
1,988
|
0.1
|
%
|
169
|
1,868
|
0.1
|
%
|
322
|
2,742
|
0.2
|
%
|
323
|
3,049
|
0.2
|
%
|
258
|
2,916
|
0.2
|
%
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
9
|
1,335
|
—
|
%
|
14
|
7,609
|
0.2
|
%
|
11
|
1,615
|
—
|
%
|
14
|
4,212
|
0.1
|
%
|
18
|
3,913
|
0.1
|
%
|
Commercial loans
|
2
|
27
|
—
|
%
|
12
|
8,979
|
0.8
|
%
|
10
|
864
|
0.1
|
%
|
7
|
357
|
—
|
%
|
15
|
1,151
|
0.1
|
%
|
Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
|
286
|
$
|
8,903
|
0.1
|
%
|
252
|
$
|
21,471
|
0.2
|
%
|
474
|
$
|
11,960
|
0.1
|
%
|
465
|
$
|
14,266
|
0.1
|
%
|
414
|
$
|
15,670
|
0.1
|
%
|
Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
115
|
$
|
10,007
|
0.3
|
%
|
121
|
$
|
9,333
|
0.3
|
%
|
168
|
$
|
14,489
|
0.5
|
%
|
168
|
$
|
14,750
|
0.5
|
%
|
185
|
$
|
15,369
|
0.5
|
%
|
Home equity loans
|
146
|
6,256
|
0.5
|
%
|
176
|
7,044
|
0.5
|
%
|
207
|
8,441
|
0.6
|
%
|
193
|
7,845
|
0.5
|
%
|
182
|
7,060
|
0.5
|
%
|
Consumer loans
|
356
|
2,643
|
0.2
|
%
|
454
|
3,822
|
0.2
|
%
|
720
|
6,058
|
0.4
|
%
|
696
|
5,847
|
0.4
|
%
|
709
|
6,896
|
0.5
|
%
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
83
|
23,564
|
0.7
|
%
|
113
|
29,737
|
0.9
|
%
|
119
|
25,287
|
0.8
|
%
|
136
|
35,496
|
1.1
|
%
|
149
|
29,729
|
0.9
|
%
|
Commercial loans
|
18
|
4,126
|
0.4
|
%
|
31
|
4,860
|
0.4
|
%
|
37
|
7,325
|
0.6
|
%
|
34
|
6,310
|
0.5
|
%
|
47
|
11,535
|
0.8
|
%
|
Total loans delinquent 90 days or more
|
718
|
$
|
46,596
|
0.5
|
%
|
895
|
$
|
54,796
|
0.5
|
%
|
1,251
|
$
|
61,600
|
0.6
|
%
|
1,227
|
$
|
70,248
|
0.7
|
%
|
1,272
|
$
|
70,589
|
0.7
|
%
|
Total loans delinquent
|
1,668
|
$
|
68,896
|
0.7
|
%
|
2,063
|
$
|
122,841
|
1.2
|
%
|
3,537
|
$
|
135,022
|
1.3
|
%
|
2,963
|
$
|
105,707
|
1.0
|
%
|
2,506
|
$
|
114,075
|
1.1
|
%
|
*
|
Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.
|
**
|
Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $10.3 million, $12.7 million, $6.6 million, $20.3 million, and $18.0 million at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively.
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
Beginning balance
|
$
|
123,997
|
134,427
|
140,209
|
140,586
|
92,897
|
CECL adoption
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
8,845
|
Provision
|
—
|
(5,620)
|
(2,230)
|
6,818
|
51,750
|
Charge-offs residential mortgage
|
(770)
|
(855)
|
(407)
|
(129)
|
(38)
|
Charge-offs home equity
|
(379)
|
(228)
|
(58)
|
(88)
|
(173)
|
Charge-offs consumer
|
(2,401)
|
(2,603)
|
(2,623)
|
(3,356)
|
(3,191)
|
Charge-offs commercial real estate
|
(3,964)
|
(4,626)
|
(2,770)
|
(532)
|
(690)
|
Charge-offs commercial
|
(1,161)
|
(54)
|
(156)
|
(4,892)
|
(10,349)
|
Recoveries
|
2,008
|
3,556
|
2,462
|
1,802
|
1,535
|
Ending balance
|
$
|
117,330
|
123,997
|
134,427
|
140,209
|
140,586
|
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
|
0.26
|
%
|
0.19
|
%
|
0.13
|
%
|
0.27
|
%
|
0.51
|
%
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Beginning balance
|
$
|
134,427
|
57,941
|
CECL adoption
|
—
|
10,792
|
Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration
|
—
|
8,845
|
Provision
|
(5,620)
|
79,387
|
Charge-offs residential mortgage
|
(1,625)
|
(381)
|
Charge-offs home equity
|
(607)
|
(462)
|
Charge-offs consumer
|
(5,004)
|
(6,679)
|
Charge-offs commercial real estate
|
(8,590)
|
(1,021)
|
Charge-offs commercial
|
(1,215)
|
(11,164)
|
Recoveries
|
5,564
|
3,328
|
Ending balance
|
$
|
117,330
|
140,586
|
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
|
0.22
|
%
|
0.35
|
%
|
June 30, 2021
|
Originated loans
|
Acquired loans
|
Total loans
|
Balance
|
Reserve
|
Balance
|
Reserve
|
Balance
|
Reserve
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
2,701,046
|
6,316
|
253,505
|
931
|
2,954,551
|
7,247
|
Home equity loans
|
1,127,884
|
5,264
|
248,344
|
1,975
|
1,376,228
|
7,239
|
Consumer loans
|
1,565,344
|
13,667
|
179,887
|
2,022
|
1,745,231
|
15,689
|
Personal Banking Loans
|
5,394,274
|
25,247
|
681,736
|
4,928
|
6,076,010
|
30,175
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
2,585,259
|
54,473
|
629,930
|
14,837
|
3,215,189
|
69,310
|
Commercial loans
|
899,035
|
10,655
|
119,746
|
7,190
|
1,018,781
|
17,845
|
Commercial Banking Loans
|
3,484,294
|
65,128
|
749,676
|
22,027
|
4,233,970
|
87,155
|
Total Loans
|
$
|
8,878,568
|
90,375
|
1,431,412
|
26,955
|
10,309,980
|
117,330
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
|
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
|
Quarter ended
|
June 30, 2021
|
March 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2020
|
Average
balance
|
Interest
|
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
|
Average
balance
|
Interest
|
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
|
Average
balance
|
Interest
|
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
|
Average
balance
|
Interest
|
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
|
Average
balance
|
Interest
|
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
|
Assets:
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
2,935,034
|
25,609
|
3.49
|
%
|
$
|
3,007,439
|
26,366
|
3.51
|
%
|
$
|
3,089,916
|
27,503
|
3.56
|
%
|
$
|
3,176,436
|
28,769
|
3.62
|
%
|
$
|
3,092,392
|
29,019
|
3.75
|
%
|
Home equity loans
|
1,380,794
|
12,232
|
3.55
|
%
|
1,432,009
|
12,815
|
3.63
|
%
|
1,472,527
|
13,535
|
3.66
|
%
|
1,479,429
|
13,732
|
3.69
|
%
|
1,415,091
|
13,806
|
3.92
|
%
|
Consumer loans
|
1,589,739
|
14,555
|
3.67
|
%
|
1,463,284
|
14,566
|
4.04
|
%
|
1,444,860
|
15,874
|
4.37
|
%
|
1,437,828
|
15,851
|
4.39
|
%
|
1,375,130
|
14,993
|
4.39
|
%
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
3,257,810
|
33,349
|
4.05
|
%
|
3,313,892
|
38,471
|
4.64
|
%
|
3,317,418
|
37,965
|
4.48
|
%
|
3,306,386
|
36,887
|
4.37
|
%
|
3,156,749
|
34,595
|
4.34
|
%
|
Commercial loans
|
1,133,969
|
9,978
|
3.48
|
%
|
1,189,812
|
10,566
|
3.55
|
%
|
1,325,047
|
11,414
|
3.37
|
%
|
1,377,223
|
12,603
|
3.58
|
%
|
1,161,228
|
11,269
|
3.84
|
%
|
Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
|
10,297,346
|
95,723
|
3.73
|
%
|
10,406,436
|
102,784
|
4.01
|
%
|
10,649,768
|
106,291
|
3.97
|
%
|
10,777,302
|
107,842
|
3.98
|
%
|
10,200,590
|
103,682
|
4.09
|
%
|
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
|
1,756,227
|
5,680
|
1.29
|
%
|
1,324,558
|
4,200
|
1.27
|
%
|
1,166,739
|
4,551
|
1.56
|
%
|
1,004,803
|
4,651
|
1.85
|
%
|
714,657
|
4,038
|
2.26
|
%
|
Investment securities (c) (d)
|
364,414
|
1,466
|
1.61
|
%
|
331,358
|
1,381
|
1.67
|
%
|
252,898
|
1,380
|
2.18
|
%
|
216,081
|
1,336
|
2.47
|
%
|
170,309
|
1,244
|
2.92
|
%
|
FHLB stock, at cost
|
23,107
|
138
|
2.40
|
%
|
21,811
|
116
|
2.17
|
%
|
23,346
|
192
|
3.27
|
%
|
25,595
|
218
|
3.39
|
%
|
22,192
|
309
|
5.60
|
%
|
Other interest-earning deposits
|
810,741
|
192
|
0.09
|
%
|
801,119
|
183
|
0.09
|
%
|
632,494
|
178
|
0.11
|
%
|
791,601
|
221
|
0.11
|
%
|
623,870
|
185
|
0.12
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
13,251,835
|
103,199
|
3.12
|
%
|
12,885,282
|
108,664
|
3.42
|
%
|
12,725,245
|
112,592
|
3.52
|
%
|
12,815,382
|
114,268
|
3.55
|
%
|
11,731,618
|
109,458
|
3.75
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
|
1,104,924
|
1,102,477
|
1,066,609
|
1,088,273
|
1,858,513
|
Total assets
|
$
|
14,356,759
|
$
|
13,987,759
|
$
|
13,791,854
|
$
|
13,903,655
|
$
|
13,590,131
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Savings deposits
|
$
|
2,255,578
|
590
|
0.10
|
%
|
$
|
2,118,030
|
625
|
0.12
|
%
|
$
|
2,028,155
|
617
|
0.12
|
%
|
$
|
2,015,604
|
648
|
0.13
|
%
|
$
|
1,884,202
|
648
|
0.14
|
%
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
2,840,949
|
407
|
0.06
|
%
|
2,783,429
|
429
|
0.06
|
%
|
2,699,515
|
476
|
0.07
|
%
|
2,680,591
|
763
|
0.11
|
%
|
2,428,060
|
812
|
0.13
|
%
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
2,537,629
|
621
|
0.10
|
%
|
2,497,495
|
657
|
0.11
|
%
|
2,426,513
|
960
|
0.16
|
%
|
2,347,097
|
1,347
|
0.23
|
%
|
2,204,810
|
1,600
|
0.29
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
1,493,947
|
3,155
|
0.85
|
%
|
1,583,525
|
3,803
|
0.97
|
%
|
1,676,094
|
4,660
|
1.11
|
%
|
1,782,350
|
5,685
|
1.27
|
%
|
1,761,260
|
6,276
|
1.43
|
%
|
Borrowed funds (f)
|
254,683
|
1,414
|
2.23
|
%
|
267,163
|
1,412
|
2.14
|
%
|
352,392
|
1,469
|
1.66
|
%
|
420,715
|
717
|
0.68
|
%
|
371,700
|
296
|
0.32
|
%
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
128,882
|
636
|
1.95
|
%
|
128,817
|
642
|
1.99
|
%
|
128,752
|
659
|
2.00
|
%
|
128,658
|
720
|
2.19
|
%
|
127,472
|
837
|
2.60
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
9,511,668
|
6,823
|
0.29
|
%
|
9,378,459
|
7,568
|
0.33
|
%
|
9,311,421
|
8,841
|
0.38
|
%
|
9,375,015
|
9,880
|
0.42
|
%
|
8,777,504
|
10,469
|
0.48
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
|
3,036,202
|
2,805,206
|
2,675,986
|
2,703,266
|
2,401,368
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
247,930
|
265,667
|
253,966
|
284,440
|
882,391
|
Total liabilities
|
12,795,800
|
12,449,332
|
12,241,373
|
12,362,721
|
12,061,263
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,560,959
|
1,538,427
|
1,550,481
|
1,540,934
|
1,528,868
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
14,356,759
|
$
|
13,987,759
|
$
|
13,791,854
|
$
|
13,903,655
|
$
|
13,590,131
|
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
|
96,376
|
2.84
|
%
|
101,096
|
3.09
|
%
|
103,751
|
3.14
|
%
|
104,388
|
3.13
|
%
|
98,989
|
3.27
|
%
|
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
|
$
|
3,740,167
|
2.91
|
%
|
$
|
3,506,823
|
3.18
|
%
|
$
|
3,413,824
|
3.26
|
%
|
$
|
3,440,367
|
3.26
|
%
|
$
|
2,954,114
|
3.38
|
%
|
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|
1.39X
|
1.37X
|
1.37X
|
1.37X
|
1.34X
|
(a)
|
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
|
(b)
|
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.
|
(c)
|
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
|
(d)
|
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
|
(e)
|
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
|
(f)
|
Average balances include FHLB borrowings, collateralized borrowings and subordinated debt.
|
(g)
|
Average cost of deposits were 0.16%, 0.19%, 0.23%, 0.29%, and 0.35%, respectively.
|
(h)
|
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans - 3.71%, 3.99%, 3.94%, 3.96%, and 4.06%, respectively, Investment securities - 1.41%, 1.46%, 1.78%, 2.00%, and 2.36%, respectively, Interest-earning assets - 3.10%, 3.40%, 3.48%, 3.52%, and 3.72%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.82%, 3.07%, 3.11%, 3.10%, and 3.24%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.89%, 3.16%, 3.23%, 3.23%, and 3.34%, respectively.
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Average
balance
|
Interest
|
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
|
Average
balance
|
Interest
|
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
|
Assets
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
$
|
2,971,037
|
51,975
|
3.50
|
%
|
$
|
2,969,096
|
57,081
|
3.85
|
%
|
Home equity loans
|
1,406,260
|
25,046
|
3.57
|
%
|
1,380,076
|
28,607
|
4.17
|
%
|
Consumer loans
|
1,526,861
|
29,121
|
3.82
|
%
|
1,249,233
|
27,153
|
4.37
|
%
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
3,285,696
|
71,820
|
4.32
|
%
|
2,952,084
|
66,032
|
4.42
|
%
|
Commercial loans
|
1,161,736
|
20,543
|
3.50
|
%
|
936,924
|
20,124
|
4.25
|
%
|
Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
|
10,351,590
|
198,505
|
3.85
|
%
|
9,487,413
|
198,997
|
4.22
|
%
|
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
|
1,541,585
|
9,880
|
1.28
|
%
|
691,564
|
8,213
|
2.38
|
%
|
Investment securities (c) (d)
|
347,977
|
2,847
|
1.64
|
%
|
157,231
|
2,125
|
2.70
|
%
|
FHLB stock, at cost
|
22,462
|
254
|
2.27
|
%
|
19,062
|
571
|
6.02
|
%
|
Other interest-earning deposits
|
805,930
|
375
|
0.09
|
%
|
329,284
|
320
|
0.19
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
13,069,544
|
211,861
|
3.25
|
%
|
10,684,554
|
210,226
|
3.96
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
|
1,103,734
|
1,409,247
|
Total assets
|
$
|
14,173,278
|
$
|
12,093,801
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Savings deposits
|
$
|
2,187,184
|
1,215
|
0.11
|
%
|
$
|
1,747,656
|
1,375
|
0.16
|
%
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
2,812,348
|
836
|
0.06
|
%
|
2,171,970
|
2,119
|
0.20
|
%
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
2,517,673
|
1,278
|
0.10
|
%
|
2,061,226
|
4,688
|
0.46
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
1,538,489
|
6,959
|
0.91
|
%
|
1,645,077
|
12,557
|
1.54
|
%
|
Borrowed funds (f)
|
260,888
|
2,825
|
2.17
|
%
|
305,910
|
1,005
|
0.66
|
%
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
128,850
|
1,278
|
1.96
|
%
|
124,638
|
1,875
|
2.98
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
9,445,432
|
14,391
|
0.31
|
%
|
8,056,477
|
23,619
|
0.59
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
|
2,921,343
|
2,022,177
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
256,748
|
575,658
|
Total liabilities
|
12,623,523
|
10,654,312
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,549,755
|
1,439,489
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
14,173,278
|
$
|
12,093,801
|
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
|
197,470
|
2.94
|
%
|
186,607
|
3.37
|
%
|
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
|
$
|
3,624,112
|
3.02
|
%
|
$
|
2,628,077
|
3.49
|
%
|
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|
1.38X
|
1.33X
|
(a)
|
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
|
(b)
|
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.
|
(c)
|
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
|
(d)
|
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
|
(e)
|
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
|
(f)
|
Average balances include FHLB borrowings, collateralized borrowings and subordinated debt.
|
(g)
|
Average cost of deposits were 0.17% and 0.43%, respectively.
|
(h)
|
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 3.83% and 4.20%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.43% and 2.34%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 3.23% and 3.93%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.92% and 3.34%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.00% and 3.47%, respectively.
SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
