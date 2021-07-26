Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

WARREN, Pa., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $49.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share.  This represents an increase of $55.2 million compared to the same quarter last year, when the Company experienced a net loss of $6.2 million, or ($0.05) per diluted share, due primarily to COVID-19 related credit loss provisioning.  The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were 12.58% and 1.37% compared to (1.63%) and (0.18%) for the same quarter last year.  The Company's current period earnings were enhanced by a $25.3 million pre-tax gain from the previously disclosed sale of its insurance business to USI Insurance Services on April 30, 2021.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on August 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 5, 2021.  This is the 107th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of June 30, 2021, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.9%.

In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "We continue to experience the negative effects of the current low interest rate environment on our net interest income along with excess liquidity, both at the bank level and from a customer perspective, causing low, and falling, net interest margins.  Our net interest margin decreased 27 basis points from the first quarter of 2021 to 2.91% due mostly to lower loan yields which accounted for approximately 15 basis points of this decline.  In addition, purchase accounting and PPP accretion was $3.5 million lower this quarter than the first quarter 2021, contributing another 11 basis points to this decline.  Furthermore, slower loan demand which, along with PPP forgiveness, is muting loan growth.  Fortunately, this excess liquidity, assisted through government stimulus, has kept loan delinquency and actual loan losses in check, enabling us to recoup the excess COVID-19 reserves of 2020 and right size our allowance for credit losses."

Mr. Seiffert continued, "We also continue to invest in our people, infrastructure and technology as we believe this short-term expense is essential to remain competitive as we ultimately look to scale in size in order to recognize long-term efficiencies.  Our customers demand ease, speed, convenience and security and we want to ensure that our existing and new customers experience the innovation and technology they expect and deserve."

Net interest income decreased by $2.3 million, or 2.4%, to $95.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from $98.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, largely due to a $7.8 million, or 7.5%, decrease in interest income on loans receivable.  This decrease in interest income on loans was mainly due to a decrease in the average loan yield to 3.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from 4.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  Also contributing to the decrease in interest income on loans was a decrease of $96.8 million, or 0.9%, in the average balance of loans.  Partially offsetting this decrease was a decrease of $4.6 million, or 48.9%, in interest expense on deposits due to a decline in market interest rates when compared to the prior year, resulting in a decrease in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from 0.48% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The net effect of the changes in interest rates and average balances was a decrease in net interest margin to 2.91% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from 3.38% for the same quarter last year.

Our credit loss reserve process and modeling concluded that no provision for credit losses was necessary this quarter, which represents a decrease of $51.8 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  This decrease was primarily due to continued improvements in economic forecasts compared to the uncertainty that existed last year in industries impacted by COVID-19.

Noninterest expense decreased by $2.8 million, or 3.2%, to $86.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from $89.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  This decrease was primarily due to a decline of $9.0 million, or 93.5%, in merger related expenses due to expenses incurred in the prior year as a result of the acquisition of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Also contributing to this decrease was a reduction of $6.4 million, or 81.9%, in other expenses primarily due to an elevated reserve for unfunded commitments during the second quarter of 2020 resulting from the estimated economic impact of COVID-19.  Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase of $8.8 million, or 22.1%, in compensation and employee benefits due primarily to increases in health insurance and other benefit costs, regular merit expense and the addition of MutualBank employees and other strategic personnel. Also contributing to this increase was an increase of $3.5 million, or 29.7%, in processing expenses as we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure and as activity-driven utilization fees for ATM, check card, and online and mobile banking has increased. Lastly, there was an increase of $1.4 million, or 49.8%, in professional service expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due primarily to the utilization of third-party experts to assist with our digital strategy rollout.

The provision for income taxes increased by $16.3 million to an expense of $15.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from a tax benefit of $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  This increase in income taxes was due to higher income before income taxes.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank, which is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2021, Northwest operated 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism.  Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

June 30,
2020

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

857,152

736,277

837,227

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,593,813, $1,375,685 and $1,176,258,
respectively)

1,599,024

1,398,941

1,198,792

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $632,620, $179,666 and $17,245, respectively)

639,424

178,887

16,415

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

3,095,600

2,314,105

2,052,434






Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale

29,055

58,786

34,118

Residential mortgage loans

2,925,496

3,009,335

3,188,637

Home equity loans

1,376,228

1,467,736

1,450,370

Consumer loans

1,745,231

1,507,993

1,518,119

Commercial real estate loans

3,215,189

3,345,889

3,308,824

Commercial loans

1,018,781

1,191,110

1,358,719

Total loans receivable

10,309,980

10,580,849

10,858,787

Allowance for credit losses

(117,330)

(134,427)

(140,586)

Loans receivable, net

10,192,650

10,446,422

10,718,201






FHLB stock, at cost

23,287

21,748

25,542

Accrued interest receivable

27,585

35,554

40,510

Real estate owned, net

1,353

2,232

1,897

Premises and equipment, net

156,076

161,538

166,966

Bank-owned life insurance

253,539

253,951

251,897

Goodwill

380,997

382,279

386,044

Other intangible assets, net

15,362

19,936

23,381

Other assets

151,607

168,503

178,212

Total assets

$

14,298,056

13,806,268

13,845,084

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

3,002,632

2,716,224

2,686,487

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,824,219

2,755,950

2,632,310

Money market deposit accounts

2,538,607

2,437,539

2,327,286

Savings deposits

2,262,152

2,047,424

1,993,761

Time deposits

1,463,098

1,642,096

1,823,097

Total deposits

12,090,708

11,599,233

11,462,941






Borrowed funds

257,377

283,044

440,079

Junior subordinated debentures

128,924

128,794

128,630

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

53,608

45,230

58,559

Accrued interest payable

1,820

2,054

1,389

Other liabilities

190,258

209,210

222,637

Total liabilities

12,722,695

12,267,565

12,314,235

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued






Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,907,885, 127,019,452, and
127,838,400 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,279

1,270

1,278

Additional paid-in capital

1,025,174

1,015,502

1,023,083

Retained earnings

595,100

555,480

530,928

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(46,192)

(33,549)

(24,440)

Total shareholders' equity

1,575,361

1,538,703

1,530,849

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,298,056

13,806,268

13,845,084






Equity to assets

11.02

%

11.14

%

11.06

%

Tangible common equity to assets*

8.48

%

8.48

%

8.35

%

Book value per share

$

12.32

12.11

11.97

Tangible book value per share*

$

9.22

8.95

8.77

Closing market price per share

$

13.64

12.74

10.23

Full time equivalent employees

2,393

2,421

2,518

Number of banking offices

170

170

213

*    Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

June 30,
2021

March 31,
 2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020





Interest income:








Loans receivable

$

95,255

102,318

105,681

107,241

103,012

Mortgage-backed securities

5,680

4,200

4,551

4,652

4,038

Taxable investment securities

693

634

471

427

439

Tax-free investment securities

594

575

656

655

564

FHLB stock dividends

138

116

192

218

309

Interest-earning deposits

192

183

178

221

185

Total interest income

102,552

108,026

111,729

113,414

108,547

Interest expense:








Deposits

4,773

5,514

6,714

8,443

9,336

Borrowed funds

2,050

2,054

2,127

1,437

1,133

Total interest expense

6,823

7,568

8,841

9,880

10,469

Net interest income

95,729

100,458

102,888

103,534

98,078

   Provision for credit losses



(5,620)

(2,230)

6,818

51,750

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

95,729

106,078

105,118

96,716

46,328

Noninterest income:








Gain/(loss) on sale of investments

(105)

(21)

75

(12)

(8)

Service charges and fees

12,744

12,394

13,074

14,354

13,069

Trust and other financial services income

7,435

6,484

5,722

5,376

4,823

Insurance commission income

1,043

2,546

2,034

2,331

2,395

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

166

(42)

114

(32)

(97)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,639

1,736

1,330

1,576

1,248

Mortgage banking income

3,811

6,020

7,120

11,055

12,022

Gain on sale of insurance business

25,327








Other operating income

2,648

2,836

2,654

2,022

2,044

Total noninterest income

54,708

31,953

32,123

36,670

35,496

Noninterest expense:








Compensation and employee benefits

48,894

47,239

48,209

47,371

40,049

Premises and occupancy costs

7,410

8,814

7,614

8,342

7,195

Office operations

3,317

3,165

4,009

4,626

3,711

Collections expense

303

616

893

1,264

644

Processing expenses

15,151

13,456

12,186

15,042

11,680

Marketing expenses

2,101

1,980

1,994

2,147

2,047

Federal deposit insurance premiums

1,353

1,307

1,651

1,498

1,618

Professional services

4,231

4,582

3,599

3,246

2,825

Amortization of intangible assets

1,433

1,594

1,664

1,781

1,760

Real estate owned expense

85

75

64

111

89

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

632

9

7,238

1,414

9,679

Other expenses

1,422

3,354

3,728

27

7,866

Total noninterest expense

86,332

86,191

92,849

86,869

89,163

Income/(loss) before income taxes

64,105

51,840

44,392

46,517

(7,339)

Income tax expense/(benefit)

15,138

11,603

9,327

8,467

(1,139)

Net income/(loss)

$

48,967

40,237

35,065

38,050

(6,200)










Basic earnings/(loss) per share

$

0.38

0.32

0.28

0.30

(0.05)

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share

$

0.38

0.32

0.28

0.30

(0.05)










Annualized return on average equity

12.58

%

10.61

%

9.00

%

9.82

%

(1.63)

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.37

%

1.17

%

1.01

%

1.09

%

(0.18)

%

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

16.66

%

14.31

%

12.27

%

13.28

%

(2.22)

%










Efficiency ratio **

67.35

%

63.88

%

62.18

%

59.68

%

58.19

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***

2.35

%

2.45

%

2.42

%

2.39

%

2.30

%


*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**

Excludes gain on sale of insurance business,  amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

***

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

Interest income:


Loans receivable

$

197,573

197,985

Mortgage-backed securities

9,880

8,213

Taxable investment securities

1,327

1,087

Tax-free investment securities

1,169

749

FHLB stock dividends

254

571

Interest-earning deposits

375

320

Total interest income

210,578

208,925

Interest expense:


Deposits

10,287

20,739

Borrowed funds

4,104

2,880

Total interest expense

14,391

23,619

Net interest income

196,187

185,306

Provision for credit losses

(5,620)

79,387

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

201,807

105,919

Noninterest income:


Gain/(loss) on sale of investments

(126)

173

Gain on sale of loans



1,302

Service charges and fees

25,138

28,185

Trust and other financial services income

13,919

9,824

Insurance commission income

3,589

4,767

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

124

(188)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

3,375

2,284

Mortgage banking income

9,831

13,216

Gain on sale of insurance business

25,327


Other operating income

5,484

3,909

Total noninterest income

86,661

63,472

Noninterest expense:


Compensation and employee benefits

96,133

82,795

Premises and occupancy costs

16,224

14,666

Office operations

6,482

7,093

Collections expense

919

1,118

Processing expenses

28,607

22,822

Marketing expenses

4,081

3,554

Federal deposit insurance premiums

2,660

1,618

Professional services

8,813

5,637

Amortization of intangible assets

3,027

3,411

Real estate owned expense

160

184

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

641

12,137

Other expenses

4,776

12,739

Total noninterest expense

172,523

167,774

Income before income taxes

115,945

1,617

Income tax expense/(benefit)

26,741

(122)

Net income

$

89,204

1,739




Basic earnings per share

$

0.70

0.02

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.70

0.02




Annualized return on average equity

11.61

%

0.24

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.27

%

0.03

%

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

15.26

%

0.31

%




Efficiency ratio **

65.57

%

61.19

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***

2.40

%

2.53

%


*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**

Excludes gain on sale of insurance business,  amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

***

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating results (non-GAAP):






Net interest income

$

95,729

98,078

196,187

185,306

Provision for credit losses



12,279

(5,620)

16,203

Noninterest income

29,381

35,496

61,334

63,472

Noninterest expense

85,700

83,368

171,882

157,637

Income taxes

8,224

11,535

19,829

20,408

Net operating income (non-GAAP)

$

31,186

26,392

71,430

54,530

Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$

0.24

0.22

0.56

0.48








Average equity

$

1,560,959

1,528,868

1,549,755

1,439,489

Average assets

14,356,759

13,590,131

14,173,278

12,093,801

Annualized return on average equity (non-GAAP)

8.01

%

6.94

%

9.29

%

7.62

%

Annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.87

%

0.78

%

1.02

%

0.91

%








Reconciliation of net operating income to net income:






Net operating income (non-GAAP)

$

31,186

26,392

71,430

54,530

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:






COVID-related provision **



(15,330)



(32,404)

CECL provision impact due to acquisition of MutualBank



(13,089)



(13,089)

Gain on sale of insurance business

18,236



18,236


PPP deferred origination costs



3,034



3,034

COVID-related off balance sheet provision **



(238)



(1,594)

Merger/asset disposition expense

(455)

(6,969)

(462)

(8,739)

Net income (GAAP)

$

48,967

(6,200)

89,204

1,738

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.38

(0.05)

0.70

0.02








Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)

12.58

%

(1.63)

%

11.61

%

0.24

%

Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)

1.37

%

(0.18)

%

1.27

%

0.03

%


*

The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude the gain on the sale of our insurance business, merger/asset disposition expense and prior period estimated COVID-related provision, CECL provision related to the acquisition of MutualBank, PPP deferred origination costs and estimated COVID-related off balance sheet provision. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

**

To arrive at the non-COVID related provision estimates, the Company applied Moody's forecast scenarios prior to the onset of COVID-19 to the Company's loan portfolio for the periods presented. 

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

Nonaccrual loans current:








Residential mortgage loans

$

189

164

21

1,128

413

Home equity loans

170

268

154

366

481

Consumer loans

188

225

207

234

214

Commercial real estate loans

138,820

146,304

20,317

22,610

30,677

Commercial loans

17,545

6,361

16,027

6,488

6,551

Total nonaccrual loans current

$

156,912

153,322

36,726

30,826

38,336

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

68

1,261

647

60

61

Home equity loans

229

340

338

445

247

Consumer loans

230

254

301

230

335

Commercial real estate loans

1,589

965

1,416

692

2,372

Commercial loans

406

1,538

87

57


Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$

2,522

4,358

2,789

1,484

3,015

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

207

813

767

576

1,013

Home equity loans

310

417

190

618

960

Consumer loans

297

649

583

781

666

Commercial real estate loans

198

1,877

714

2,745

163

Commercial loans

21

7,919

48

15

768

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$

1,033

11,675

2,302

4,735

3,570

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








Residential mortgage loans

$

10,007

9,333

14,489

14,750

15,369

Home equity loans

6,256

7,044

8,441

7,845

7,060

Consumer loans

2,341

3,625

5,473

5,352

6,896

Commercial real estate loans

23,564

29,737

25,287

35,496

29,729

Commercial loans

4,126

4,860

7,325

6,310

11,535

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$

46,294

54,599

61,015

69,753

70,589

Total nonaccrual loans

$

206,761

223,954

102,832

106,798

115,510

Total nonaccrual loans

$

206,761

223,954

102,832

106,798

115,510

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

302

197

585

495

77

Nonperforming loans

207,063

224,151

103,417

107,293

115,587

Real estate owned, net

1,353

1,738

2,232

2,575

1,897

Nonperforming assets

$

208,416

225,889

105,649

109,868

117,484

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *

$

8,951

7,390

10,704

17,120

17,562

Accruing troubled debt restructuring

18,480

20,120

21,431

17,684

17,888

Total troubled debt restructuring

$

27,431

27,510

32,135

34,804

35,450










Nonperforming loans to total loans

2.01

%

2.16

%

0.98

%

1.00

%

1.06

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.46

%

1.58

%

0.77

%

0.80

%

0.85

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.14

%

1.20

%

1.27

%

1.30

%

1.29

%

Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances

1.17

%

1.24

%

1.32

%

1.36

%

1.36

%

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

56.66

%

55.32

%

129.99

%

130.68

%

121.63

%

*  Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

At June 30, 2021

Pass

Special

   mention *

Substandard

**

Doubtful

***

Loss

Loans

receivable

Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,937,418



17,133





2,954,551

Home equity loans

1,367,765



8,463





1,376,228

Consumer loans

1,741,872



3,359





1,745,231

Total Personal Banking

6,047,055



28,955





6,076,010

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,781,734

73,167

360,288





3,215,189

Commercial loans

943,665

11,266

63,850





1,018,781

Total Commercial Banking

3,725,399

84,433

424,138





4,233,970

Total loans

$

9,772,454

84,433

453,093





10,309,980

At March 31, 2021











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,950,103



21,575





2,971,678

Home equity loans

1,396,757



10,767





1,407,524

Consumer loans

1,547,502



6,853





1,554,355

Total Personal Banking

5,894,362



39,195





5,933,557

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,801,082

120,345

368,009





3,289,436

Commercial loans

1,061,884

22,623

60,540





1,145,047

Total Commercial Banking

3,862,966

142,968

428,549





4,434,483

Total loans

$

9,757,328

142,968

467,744





10,368,040

At December 31, 2020











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

3,042,544



25,577





3,068,121

Home equity loans

1,455,474



12,262





1,467,736

Consumer loans

1,499,004



8,989





1,507,993

Total Personal Banking

5,997,022



46,828





6,043,850

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,852,705

108,021

385,163





3,345,889

Commercial loans

1,092,498

41,278

57,334





1,191,110

Total Commercial Banking

3,945,203

149,299

442,497





4,536,999

Total loans

$

9,942,225

149,299

489,325





10,580,849

At September 30, 2020











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

3,117,442



25,927





3,143,369

Home equity loans

1,471,919



12,446





1,484,365

Consumer loans

1,478,109



8,974





1,487,083

Total Personal Banking

6,067,470



47,347





6,114,817

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,850,611

110,073

359,059





3,319,743

Commercial loans

1,255,255

40,631

51,406





1,347,292

Total Commercial Banking

4,105,866

150,704

410,465





4,667,035

Total loans

$

10,173,336

150,704

457,812





10,781,852

At June 30, 2020











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

3,196,304



26,451





3,222,755

Home equity loans

1,438,339



12,031





1,450,370

Consumer loans

1,508,129



9,990





1,518,119

Total Personal Banking

6,142,772



48,472





6,191,244

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

3,034,984

72,755

199,993

1,092



3,308,824

Commercial loans

1,270,279

41,458

42,692

4,290



1,358,719

Total Commercial Banking

4,305,263

114,213

242,685

5,382



4,667,543

Total loans

$

10,448,035

114,213

291,157

5,382



10,858,787


*

Includes $16.7 million, $26.4 million, $31.3 million, $34.7 million, and $37.4 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

**

Includes $122.5 million, $143.2 million, $153.2 million, $129.2 million, and $108.2 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

***

Includes $1.1 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2020.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


June 30,
2021

*

March 31,
2021

*

December 31,
2020

*

September 30,
2020

*

June 30,
2020

*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)




























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

13

$

606

%

248

$

22,236

0.7

%

315

$

28,797

0.9

%

17

$

736

%

15

$

629

%

Home equity loans

91

3,677

0.3

%

84

3,334

0.2

%

138

4,763

0.3

%

129

4,984

0.3

%

118

4,569

0.3

%

Consumer loans

532

5,571

0.3

%

535

5,732

0.4

%

1,279

10,574

0.7

%

1,078

8,586

0.6

%

629

7,199

0.5

%

Commercial real estate loans

13

2,857

0.1

%

33

12,240

0.4

%

43

10,923

0.3

%

28

5,090

0.2

%

46

14,177

0.4

%

Commercial loans

15

686

0.1

%

16

3,032

0.3

%

37

6,405

0.5

%

19

1,797

0.1

%

12

1,242

0.1

%

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

664

$

13,397

0.1

%

916

$

46,574

0.4

%

1,812

$

61,462

0.6

%

1,271

$

21,193

0.2

%

820

$

27,816

0.3

%






























Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

58

$

4,051

0.1

%

26

$

2,062

0.1

%

84

$

5,083

0.2

%

65

$

4,788

0.2

%

64

$

5,364

0.2

%

Home equity loans

36

1,502

0.1

%

31

953

0.1

%

47

1,656

0.1

%

56

1,860

0.1

%

59

2,326

0.2

%

Consumer loans

181

1,988

0.1

%

169

1,868

0.1

%

322

2,742

0.2

%

323

3,049

0.2

%

258

2,916

0.2

%

Commercial real estate loans

9

1,335

%

14

7,609

0.2

%

11

1,615

%

14

4,212

0.1

%

18

3,913

0.1

%

Commercial loans

2

27

%

12

8,979

0.8

%

10

864

0.1

%

7

357

%

15

1,151

0.1

%

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

286

$

8,903

0.1

%

252

$

21,471

0.2

%

474

$

11,960

0.1

%

465

$

14,266

0.1

%

414

$

15,670

0.1

%






























Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **




























Residential mortgage loans

115

$

10,007

0.3

%

121

$

9,333

0.3

%

168

$

14,489

0.5

%

168

$

14,750

0.5

%

185

$

15,369

0.5

%

Home equity loans

146

6,256

0.5

%

176

7,044

0.5

%

207

8,441

0.6

%

193

7,845

0.5

%

182

7,060

0.5

%

Consumer loans

356

2,643

0.2

%

454

3,822

0.2

%

720

6,058

0.4

%

696

5,847

0.4

%

709

6,896

0.5

%

Commercial real estate loans

83

23,564

0.7

%

113

29,737

0.9

%

119

25,287

0.8

%

136

35,496

1.1

%

149

29,729

0.9

%

Commercial loans

18

4,126

0.4

%

31

4,860

0.4

%

37

7,325

0.6

%

34

6,310

0.5

%

47

11,535

0.8

%

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

718

$

46,596

0.5

%

895

$

54,796

0.5

%

1,251

$

61,600

0.6

%

1,227

$

70,248

0.7

%

1,272

$

70,589

0.7

%






























Total loans delinquent

1,668

$

68,896

0.7

%

2,063

$

122,841

1.2

%

3,537

$

135,022

1.3

%

2,963

$

105,707

1.0

%

2,506

$

114,075

1.1

%


*

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $10.3 million, $12.7 million, $6.6 million, $20.3 million, and $18.0 million at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


Quarter ended

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

Beginning balance

$

123,997

134,427

140,209

140,586

92,897

CECL adoption










Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration









8,845

Provision



(5,620)

(2,230)

6,818

51,750

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(770)

(855)

(407)

(129)

(38)

Charge-offs home equity

(379)

(228)

(58)

(88)

(173)

Charge-offs consumer

(2,401)

(2,603)

(2,623)

(3,356)

(3,191)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(3,964)

(4,626)

(2,770)

(532)

(690)

Charge-offs commercial

(1,161)

(54)

(156)

(4,892)

(10,349)

Recoveries

2,008

3,556

2,462

1,802

1,535

Ending balance

$

117,330

123,997

134,427

140,209

140,586

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.26

%

0.19

%

0.13

%

0.27

%

0.51

%


Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

Beginning balance

$

134,427

57,941

CECL adoption



10,792

Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration



8,845

Provision

(5,620)

79,387

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(1,625)

(381)

Charge-offs home equity

(607)

(462)

Charge-offs consumer

(5,004)

(6,679)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(8,590)

(1,021)

Charge-offs commercial

(1,215)

(11,164)

Recoveries

5,564

3,328

Ending balance

$

117,330

140,586

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.22

%

0.35

%


June 30, 2021

Originated loans

Acquired loans

Total loans

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Residential mortgage loans

$

2,701,046

6,316

253,505

931

2,954,551

7,247

Home equity loans

1,127,884

5,264

248,344

1,975

1,376,228

7,239

Consumer loans

1,565,344

13,667

179,887

2,022

1,745,231

15,689

Personal Banking Loans

5,394,274

25,247

681,736

4,928

6,076,010

30,175

Commercial real estate loans

2,585,259

54,473

629,930

14,837

3,215,189

69,310

Commercial loans

899,035

10,655

119,746

7,190

1,018,781

17,845

Commercial Banking Loans

3,484,294

65,128

749,676

22,027

4,233,970

87,155

Total Loans

$

8,878,568

90,375

1,431,412

26,955

10,309,980

117,330

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) 

     The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages. 


Quarter ended 

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets:




























Interest-earning assets:




























Residential mortgage loans

$

2,935,034

25,609

3.49

%

$

3,007,439

26,366

3.51

%

$

3,089,916

27,503

3.56

%

$

3,176,436

28,769

3.62

%

$

3,092,392

29,019

3.75

%

Home equity loans

1,380,794

12,232

3.55

%

1,432,009

12,815

3.63

%

1,472,527

13,535

3.66

%

1,479,429

13,732

3.69

%

1,415,091

13,806

3.92

%

Consumer loans

1,589,739

14,555

3.67

%

1,463,284

14,566

4.04

%

1,444,860

15,874

4.37

%

1,437,828

15,851

4.39

%

1,375,130

14,993

4.39

%

Commercial real estate loans

3,257,810

33,349

4.05

%

3,313,892

38,471

4.64

%

3,317,418

37,965

4.48

%

3,306,386

36,887

4.37

%

3,156,749

34,595

4.34

%

Commercial loans

1,133,969

9,978

3.48

%

1,189,812

10,566

3.55

%

1,325,047

11,414

3.37

%

1,377,223

12,603

3.58

%

1,161,228

11,269

3.84

%

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,297,346

95,723

3.73

%

10,406,436

102,784

4.01

%

10,649,768

106,291

3.97

%

10,777,302

107,842

3.98

%

10,200,590

103,682

4.09

%

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,756,227

5,680

1.29

%

1,324,558

4,200

1.27

%

1,166,739

4,551

1.56

%

1,004,803

4,651

1.85

%

714,657

4,038

2.26

%

Investment securities (c) (d)

364,414

1,466

1.61

%

331,358

1,381

1.67

%

252,898

1,380

2.18

%

216,081

1,336

2.47

%

170,309

1,244

2.92

%

FHLB stock, at cost

23,107

138

2.40

%

21,811

116

2.17

%

23,346

192

3.27

%

25,595

218

3.39

%

22,192

309

5.60

%

Other interest-earning deposits

810,741

192

0.09

%

801,119

183

0.09

%

632,494

178

0.11

%

791,601

221

0.11

%

623,870

185

0.12

%

Total interest-earning assets

13,251,835

103,199

3.12

%

12,885,282

108,664

3.42

%

12,725,245

112,592

3.52

%

12,815,382

114,268

3.55

%

11,731,618

109,458

3.75

%

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

1,104,924





1,102,477





1,066,609





1,088,273





1,858,513




Total assets

$

14,356,759





$

13,987,759





$

13,791,854





$

13,903,655





$

13,590,131




Liabilities and shareholders' equity:




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




























Savings deposits

$

2,255,578

590

0.10

%

$

2,118,030

625

0.12

%

$

2,028,155

617

0.12

%

$

2,015,604

648

0.13

%

$

1,884,202

648

0.14

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,840,949

407

0.06

%

2,783,429

429

0.06

%

2,699,515

476

0.07

%

2,680,591

763

0.11

%

2,428,060

812

0.13

%

Money market deposit accounts

2,537,629

621

0.10

%

2,497,495

657

0.11

%

2,426,513

960

0.16

%

2,347,097

1,347

0.23

%

2,204,810

1,600

0.29

%

Time deposits

1,493,947

3,155

0.85

%

1,583,525

3,803

0.97

%

1,676,094

4,660

1.11

%

1,782,350

5,685

1.27

%

1,761,260

6,276

1.43

%

Borrowed funds (f)

254,683

1,414

2.23

%

267,163

1,412

2.14

%

352,392

1,469

1.66

%

420,715

717

0.68

%

371,700

296

0.32

%

Junior subordinated debentures

128,882

636

1.95

%

128,817

642

1.99

%

128,752

659

2.00

%

128,658

720

2.19

%

127,472

837

2.60

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,511,668

6,823

0.29

%

9,378,459

7,568

0.33

%

9,311,421

8,841

0.38

%

9,375,015

9,880

0.42

%

8,777,504

10,469

0.48

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

3,036,202





2,805,206





2,675,986





2,703,266





2,401,368




Noninterest-bearing liabilities

247,930





265,667





253,966





284,440





882,391




Total liabilities

12,795,800





12,449,332





12,241,373





12,362,721





12,061,263




Shareholders' equity

1,560,959





1,538,427





1,550,481





1,540,934





1,528,868




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,356,759





$

13,987,759





$

13,791,854





$

13,903,655





$

13,590,131




Net interest income/Interest rate spread

96,376

2.84

%


101,096

3.09

%


103,751

3.14

%


104,388

3.13

%


98,989

3.27

%

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$

3,740,167



2.91

%

$

3,506,823



3.18

%

$

3,413,824



3.26

%

$

3,440,367



3.26

%

$

2,954,114



3.38

%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.39X





1.37X





1.37X





1.37X





1.34X






(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c) 

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e) 

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings, collateralized borrowings and subordinated debt.

(g) 

Average cost of deposits were 0.16%, 0.19%, 0.23%, 0.29%, and 0.35%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans - 3.71%, 3.99%, 3.94%, 3.96%, and 4.06%, respectively, Investment securities - 1.41%, 1.46%, 1.78%, 2.00%, and 2.36%, respectively, Interest-earning assets - 3.10%,  3.40%, 3.48%, 3.52%, and 3.72%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.82%, 3.07%, 3.11%, 3.10%, and 3.24%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.89%, 3.16%, 3.23%, 3.23%, and 3.34%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

     The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets










Interest-earning assets:










Residential mortgage loans

$

2,971,037

51,975

3.50

%

$

2,969,096

57,081

3.85

%

Home equity loans

1,406,260

25,046

3.57

%

1,380,076

28,607

4.17

%

Consumer loans

1,526,861

29,121

3.82

%

1,249,233

27,153

4.37

%

Commercial real estate loans

3,285,696

71,820

4.32

%

2,952,084

66,032

4.42

%

Commercial loans

1,161,736

20,543

3.50

%

936,924

20,124

4.25

%

Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,351,590

198,505

3.85

%

9,487,413

198,997

4.22

%

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,541,585

9,880

1.28

%

691,564

8,213

2.38

%

Investment securities (c) (d)

347,977

2,847

1.64

%

157,231

2,125

2.70

%

FHLB stock, at cost

22,462

254

2.27

%

19,062

571

6.02

%

Other interest-earning deposits

805,930

375

0.09

%

329,284

320

0.19

%

Total interest-earning assets

13,069,544

211,861

3.25

%

10,684,554

210,226

3.96

%

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

1,103,734





1,409,247
















Total assets

$

14,173,278





$

12,093,801
















Liabilities and shareholders' equity










Interest-bearing liabilities:










Savings deposits

$

2,187,184

1,215

0.11

%

$

1,747,656

1,375

0.16

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,812,348

836

0.06

%

2,171,970

2,119

0.20

%

Money market deposit accounts

2,517,673

1,278

0.10

%

2,061,226

4,688

0.46

%

Time deposits

1,538,489

6,959

0.91

%

1,645,077

12,557

1.54

%

Borrowed funds (f)

260,888

2,825

2.17

%

305,910

1,005

0.66

%

Junior subordinated debentures

128,850

1,278

1.96

%

124,638

1,875

2.98

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,445,432

14,391

0.31

%

8,056,477

23,619

0.59

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,921,343





2,022,177




Noninterest-bearing liabilities

256,748





575,658
















Total liabilities

12,623,523





10,654,312
















Shareholders' equity

1,549,755





1,439,489
















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,173,278





$

12,093,801
















Net interest income/Interest rate spread

197,470

2.94

%


186,607

3.37

%












Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$

3,624,112



3.02

%

$

2,628,077



3.49

%












Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.38X





1.33X






(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings, collateralized borrowings and subordinated debt.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 0.17% and 0.43%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 3.83% and 4.20%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.43% and 2.34%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 3.23% and 3.93%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.92% and 3.34%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.00% and 3.47%, respectively.

