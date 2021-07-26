Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

WARREN, Pa., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $49.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $55.2 million compared to the same quarter last year, when the Company experienced a net loss of $6.2 million, or ($0.05) per diluted share, due primarily to COVID-19 related credit loss provisioning. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were 12.58% and 1.37% compared to (1.63%) and (0.18%) for the same quarter last year. The Company's current period earnings were enhanced by a $25.3 million pre-tax gain from the previously disclosed sale of its insurance business to USI Insurance Services on April 30, 2021.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on August 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 5, 2021. This is the 107th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of June 30, 2021, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.9%.

In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "We continue to experience the negative effects of the current low interest rate environment on our net interest income along with excess liquidity, both at the bank level and from a customer perspective, causing low, and falling, net interest margins. Our net interest margin decreased 27 basis points from the first quarter of 2021 to 2.91% due mostly to lower loan yields which accounted for approximately 15 basis points of this decline. In addition, purchase accounting and PPP accretion was $3.5 million lower this quarter than the first quarter 2021, contributing another 11 basis points to this decline. Furthermore, slower loan demand which, along with PPP forgiveness, is muting loan growth. Fortunately, this excess liquidity, assisted through government stimulus, has kept loan delinquency and actual loan losses in check, enabling us to recoup the excess COVID-19 reserves of 2020 and right size our allowance for credit losses."

Mr. Seiffert continued, "We also continue to invest in our people, infrastructure and technology as we believe this short-term expense is essential to remain competitive as we ultimately look to scale in size in order to recognize long-term efficiencies. Our customers demand ease, speed, convenience and security and we want to ensure that our existing and new customers experience the innovation and technology they expect and deserve."

Net interest income decreased by $2.3 million, or 2.4%, to $95.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from $98.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, largely due to a $7.8 million, or 7.5%, decrease in interest income on loans receivable. This decrease in interest income on loans was mainly due to a decrease in the average loan yield to 3.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from 4.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Also contributing to the decrease in interest income on loans was a decrease of $96.8 million, or 0.9%, in the average balance of loans. Partially offsetting this decrease was a decrease of $4.6 million, or 48.9%, in interest expense on deposits due to a decline in market interest rates when compared to the prior year, resulting in a decrease in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from 0.48% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The net effect of the changes in interest rates and average balances was a decrease in net interest margin to 2.91% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from 3.38% for the same quarter last year.

Our credit loss reserve process and modeling concluded that no provision for credit losses was necessary this quarter, which represents a decrease of $51.8 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to continued improvements in economic forecasts compared to the uncertainty that existed last year in industries impacted by COVID-19.

Noninterest expense decreased by $2.8 million, or 3.2%, to $86.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from $89.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a decline of $9.0 million, or 93.5%, in merger related expenses due to expenses incurred in the prior year as a result of the acquisition of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Also contributing to this decrease was a reduction of $6.4 million, or 81.9%, in other expenses primarily due to an elevated reserve for unfunded commitments during the second quarter of 2020 resulting from the estimated economic impact of COVID-19. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase of $8.8 million, or 22.1%, in compensation and employee benefits due primarily to increases in health insurance and other benefit costs, regular merit expense and the addition of MutualBank employees and other strategic personnel. Also contributing to this increase was an increase of $3.5 million, or 29.7%, in processing expenses as we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure and as activity-driven utilization fees for ATM, check card, and online and mobile banking has increased. Lastly, there was an increase of $1.4 million, or 49.8%, in professional service expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due primarily to the utilization of third-party experts to assist with our digital strategy rollout.

The provision for income taxes increased by $16.3 million to an expense of $15.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from a tax benefit of $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This increase in income taxes was due to higher income before income taxes.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank, which is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2021, Northwest operated 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

June 30,

2020 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 857,152



736,277



837,227

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,593,813, $1,375,685 and $1,176,258,

respectively) 1,599,024



1,398,941



1,198,792

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $632,620, $179,666 and $17,245, respectively) 639,424



178,887



16,415

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 3,095,600



2,314,105



2,052,434













Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale 29,055



58,786



34,118

Residential mortgage loans 2,925,496



3,009,335



3,188,637

Home equity loans 1,376,228



1,467,736



1,450,370

Consumer loans 1,745,231



1,507,993



1,518,119

Commercial real estate loans 3,215,189



3,345,889



3,308,824

Commercial loans 1,018,781



1,191,110



1,358,719

Total loans receivable 10,309,980



10,580,849



10,858,787

Allowance for credit losses (117,330)



(134,427)



(140,586)

Loans receivable, net 10,192,650



10,446,422



10,718,201













FHLB stock, at cost 23,287



21,748



25,542

Accrued interest receivable 27,585



35,554



40,510

Real estate owned, net 1,353



2,232



1,897

Premises and equipment, net 156,076



161,538



166,966

Bank-owned life insurance 253,539



253,951



251,897

Goodwill 380,997



382,279



386,044

Other intangible assets, net 15,362



19,936



23,381

Other assets 151,607



168,503



178,212

Total assets $ 14,298,056



13,806,268



13,845,084

Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,002,632



2,716,224



2,686,487

Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,824,219



2,755,950



2,632,310

Money market deposit accounts 2,538,607



2,437,539



2,327,286

Savings deposits 2,262,152



2,047,424



1,993,761

Time deposits 1,463,098



1,642,096



1,823,097

Total deposits 12,090,708



11,599,233



11,462,941













Borrowed funds 257,377



283,044



440,079

Junior subordinated debentures 128,924



128,794



128,630

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 53,608



45,230



58,559

Accrued interest payable 1,820



2,054



1,389

Other liabilities 190,258



209,210



222,637

Total liabilities 12,722,695



12,267,565



12,314,235

Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —



—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,907,885, 127,019,452, and

127,838,400 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,279



1,270



1,278

Additional paid-in capital 1,025,174



1,015,502



1,023,083

Retained earnings 595,100



555,480



530,928

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46,192)



(33,549)



(24,440)

Total shareholders' equity 1,575,361



1,538,703



1,530,849

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,298,056



13,806,268



13,845,084













Equity to assets 11.02 %

11.14 %

11.06 % Tangible common equity to assets* 8.48 %

8.48 %

8.35 % Book value per share $ 12.32



12.11



11.97

Tangible book value per share* $ 9.22



8.95



8.77

Closing market price per share $ 13.64



12.74



10.23

Full time equivalent employees 2,393



2,421



2,518

Number of banking offices 170



170



213



* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 95,255



102,318



105,681



107,241



103,012

Mortgage-backed securities 5,680



4,200



4,551



4,652



4,038

Taxable investment securities 693



634



471



427



439

Tax-free investment securities 594



575



656



655



564

FHLB stock dividends 138



116



192



218



309

Interest-earning deposits 192



183



178



221



185

Total interest income 102,552



108,026



111,729



113,414



108,547

Interest expense:

















Deposits 4,773



5,514



6,714



8,443



9,336

Borrowed funds 2,050



2,054



2,127



1,437



1,133

Total interest expense 6,823



7,568



8,841



9,880



10,469

Net interest income 95,729



100,458



102,888



103,534



98,078

Provision for credit losses —



(5,620)



(2,230)



6,818



51,750

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 95,729



106,078



105,118



96,716



46,328

Noninterest income:

















Gain/(loss) on sale of investments (105)



(21)



75



(12)



(8)

Service charges and fees 12,744



12,394



13,074



14,354



13,069

Trust and other financial services income 7,435



6,484



5,722



5,376



4,823

Insurance commission income 1,043



2,546



2,034



2,331



2,395

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net 166



(42)



114



(32)



(97)

Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,639



1,736



1,330



1,576



1,248

Mortgage banking income 3,811



6,020



7,120



11,055



12,022

Gain on sale of insurance business 25,327



—



—



—



—

Other operating income 2,648



2,836



2,654



2,022



2,044

Total noninterest income 54,708



31,953



32,123



36,670



35,496

Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 48,894



47,239



48,209



47,371



40,049

Premises and occupancy costs 7,410



8,814



7,614



8,342



7,195

Office operations 3,317



3,165



4,009



4,626



3,711

Collections expense 303



616



893



1,264



644

Processing expenses 15,151



13,456



12,186



15,042



11,680

Marketing expenses 2,101



1,980



1,994



2,147



2,047

Federal deposit insurance premiums 1,353



1,307



1,651



1,498



1,618

Professional services 4,231



4,582



3,599



3,246



2,825

Amortization of intangible assets 1,433



1,594



1,664



1,781



1,760

Real estate owned expense 85



75



64



111



89

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 632



9



7,238



1,414



9,679

Other expenses 1,422



3,354



3,728



27



7,866

Total noninterest expense 86,332



86,191



92,849



86,869



89,163

Income/(loss) before income taxes 64,105



51,840



44,392



46,517



(7,339)

Income tax expense/(benefit) 15,138



11,603



9,327



8,467



(1,139)

Net income/(loss) $ 48,967



40,237



35,065



38,050



(6,200)





















Basic earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.38



0.32



0.28



0.30



(0.05)

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.38



0.32



0.28



0.30



(0.05)





















Annualized return on average equity 12.58 %

10.61 %

9.00 %

9.82 %

(1.63) % Annualized return on average assets 1.37 %

1.17 %

1.01 %

1.09 %

(0.18) % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 16.66 %

14.31 %

12.27 %

13.28 %

(2.22) %



















Efficiency ratio ** 67.35 %

63.88 %

62.18 %

59.68 %

58.19 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *** 2.35 %

2.45 %

2.42 %

2.39 %

2.30 %





* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). *** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020 Interest income:





Loans receivable $ 197,573



197,985

Mortgage-backed securities 9,880



8,213

Taxable investment securities 1,327



1,087

Tax-free investment securities 1,169



749

FHLB stock dividends 254



571

Interest-earning deposits 375



320

Total interest income 210,578



208,925

Interest expense:





Deposits 10,287



20,739

Borrowed funds 4,104



2,880

Total interest expense 14,391



23,619

Net interest income 196,187



185,306

Provision for credit losses (5,620)



79,387

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 201,807



105,919

Noninterest income:





Gain/(loss) on sale of investments (126)



173

Gain on sale of loans —



1,302

Service charges and fees 25,138



28,185

Trust and other financial services income 13,919



9,824

Insurance commission income 3,589



4,767

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net 124



(188)

Income from bank-owned life insurance 3,375



2,284

Mortgage banking income 9,831



13,216

Gain on sale of insurance business 25,327



—

Other operating income 5,484



3,909

Total noninterest income 86,661



63,472

Noninterest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits 96,133



82,795

Premises and occupancy costs 16,224



14,666

Office operations 6,482



7,093

Collections expense 919



1,118

Processing expenses 28,607



22,822

Marketing expenses 4,081



3,554

Federal deposit insurance premiums 2,660



1,618

Professional services 8,813



5,637

Amortization of intangible assets 3,027



3,411

Real estate owned expense 160



184

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 641



12,137

Other expenses 4,776



12,739

Total noninterest expense 172,523



167,774

Income before income taxes 115,945



1,617

Income tax expense/(benefit) 26,741



(122)

Net income $ 89,204



1,739









Basic earnings per share $ 0.70



0.02

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.70



0.02









Annualized return on average equity 11.61 %

0.24 % Annualized return on average assets 1.27 %

0.03 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 15.26 %

0.31 %







Efficiency ratio ** 65.57 %

61.19 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *** 2.40 %

2.53 %





* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). *** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Operating results (non-GAAP):













Net interest income $ 95,729



98,078



196,187



185,306

Provision for credit losses —



12,279



(5,620)



16,203

Noninterest income 29,381



35,496



61,334



63,472

Noninterest expense 85,700



83,368



171,882



157,637

Income taxes 8,224



11,535



19,829



20,408

Net operating income (non-GAAP) $ 31,186



26,392



71,430



54,530

Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.24



0.22



0.56



0.48

















Average equity $ 1,560,959



1,528,868



1,549,755



1,439,489

Average assets 14,356,759



13,590,131



14,173,278



12,093,801

Annualized return on average equity (non-GAAP) 8.01 %

6.94 %

9.29 %

7.62 % Annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.87 %

0.78 %

1.02 %

0.91 %















Reconciliation of net operating income to net income:













Net operating income (non-GAAP) $ 31,186



26,392



71,430



54,530

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:













COVID-related provision ** —



(15,330)



—



(32,404)

CECL provision impact due to acquisition of MutualBank —



(13,089)



—



(13,089)

Gain on sale of insurance business 18,236



—



18,236



—

PPP deferred origination costs —



3,034



—



3,034

COVID-related off balance sheet provision ** —



(238)



—



(1,594)

Merger/asset disposition expense (455)



(6,969)



(462)



(8,739)

Net income (GAAP) $ 48,967



(6,200)



89,204



1,738

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.38



(0.05)



0.70



0.02

















Annualized return on average equity (GAAP) 12.58 %

(1.63) %

11.61 %

0.24 % Annualized return on average assets (GAAP) 1.37 %

(0.18) %

1.27 %

0.03 %





* The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude the gain on the sale of our insurance business, merger/asset disposition expense and prior period estimated COVID-related provision, CECL provision related to the acquisition of MutualBank, PPP deferred origination costs and estimated COVID-related off balance sheet provision. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations. ** To arrive at the non-COVID related provision estimates, the Company applied Moody's forecast scenarios prior to the onset of COVID-19 to the Company's loan portfolio for the periods presented.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020 Nonaccrual loans current:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 189



164



21



1,128



413

Home equity loans 170



268



154



366



481

Consumer loans 188



225



207



234



214

Commercial real estate loans 138,820



146,304



20,317



22,610



30,677

Commercial loans 17,545



6,361



16,027



6,488



6,551

Total nonaccrual loans current $ 156,912



153,322



36,726



30,826



38,336

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 68



1,261



647



60



61

Home equity loans 229



340



338



445



247

Consumer loans 230



254



301



230



335

Commercial real estate loans 1,589



965



1,416



692



2,372

Commercial loans 406



1,538



87



57



—

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 2,522



4,358



2,789



1,484



3,015

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 207



813



767



576



1,013

Home equity loans 310



417



190



618



960

Consumer loans 297



649



583



781



666

Commercial real estate loans 198



1,877



714



2,745



163

Commercial loans 21



7,919



48



15



768

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 1,033



11,675



2,302



4,735



3,570

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 10,007



9,333



14,489



14,750



15,369

Home equity loans 6,256



7,044



8,441



7,845



7,060

Consumer loans 2,341



3,625



5,473



5,352



6,896

Commercial real estate loans 23,564



29,737



25,287



35,496



29,729

Commercial loans 4,126



4,860



7,325



6,310



11,535

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 46,294



54,599



61,015



69,753



70,589

Total nonaccrual loans $ 206,761



223,954



102,832



106,798



115,510

Total nonaccrual loans $ 206,761



223,954



102,832



106,798



115,510

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 302



197



585



495



77

Nonperforming loans 207,063



224,151



103,417



107,293



115,587

Real estate owned, net 1,353



1,738



2,232



2,575



1,897

Nonperforming assets $ 208,416



225,889



105,649



109,868



117,484

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring * $ 8,951



7,390



10,704



17,120



17,562

Accruing troubled debt restructuring 18,480



20,120



21,431



17,684



17,888

Total troubled debt restructuring $ 27,431



27,510



32,135



34,804



35,450





















Nonperforming loans to total loans 2.01 %

2.16 %

0.98 %

1.00 %

1.06 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.46 %

1.58 %

0.77 %

0.80 %

0.85 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.14 %

1.20 %

1.27 %

1.30 %

1.29 % Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances 1.17 %

1.24 %

1.32 %

1.36 %

1.36 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 56.66 %

55.32 %

129.99 %

130.68 %

121.63 %

* Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

At June 30, 2021

Pass

Special mention *

Substandard **

Doubtful ***

Loss

Loans receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,937,418



—



17,133



—



—



2,954,551

Home equity loans

1,367,765



—



8,463



—



—



1,376,228

Consumer loans

1,741,872



—



3,359



—



—



1,745,231

Total Personal Banking

6,047,055



—



28,955



—



—



6,076,010

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,781,734



73,167



360,288



—



—



3,215,189

Commercial loans

943,665



11,266



63,850



—



—



1,018,781

Total Commercial Banking

3,725,399



84,433



424,138



—



—



4,233,970

Total loans

$ 9,772,454



84,433



453,093



—



—



10,309,980

At March 31, 2021























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,950,103



—



21,575



—



—



2,971,678

Home equity loans

1,396,757



—



10,767



—



—



1,407,524

Consumer loans

1,547,502



—



6,853



—



—



1,554,355

Total Personal Banking

5,894,362



—



39,195



—



—



5,933,557

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,801,082



120,345



368,009



—



—



3,289,436

Commercial loans

1,061,884



22,623



60,540



—



—



1,145,047

Total Commercial Banking

3,862,966



142,968



428,549



—



—



4,434,483

Total loans

$ 9,757,328



142,968



467,744



—



—



10,368,040

At December 31, 2020























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,042,544



—



25,577



—



—



3,068,121

Home equity loans

1,455,474



—



12,262



—



—



1,467,736

Consumer loans

1,499,004



—



8,989



—



—



1,507,993

Total Personal Banking

5,997,022



—



46,828



—



—



6,043,850

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,852,705



108,021



385,163



—



—



3,345,889

Commercial loans

1,092,498



41,278



57,334



—



—



1,191,110

Total Commercial Banking

3,945,203



149,299



442,497



—



—



4,536,999

Total loans

$ 9,942,225



149,299



489,325



—



—



10,580,849

At September 30, 2020























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,117,442



—



25,927



—



—



3,143,369

Home equity loans

1,471,919



—



12,446



—



—



1,484,365

Consumer loans

1,478,109



—



8,974



—



—



1,487,083

Total Personal Banking

6,067,470



—



47,347



—



—



6,114,817

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,850,611



110,073



359,059



—



—



3,319,743

Commercial loans

1,255,255



40,631



51,406



—



—



1,347,292

Total Commercial Banking

4,105,866



150,704



410,465



—



—



4,667,035

Total loans

$ 10,173,336



150,704



457,812



—



—



10,781,852

At June 30, 2020























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,196,304



—



26,451



—



—



3,222,755

Home equity loans

1,438,339



—



12,031



—



—



1,450,370

Consumer loans

1,508,129



—



9,990



—



—



1,518,119

Total Personal Banking

6,142,772



—



48,472



—



—



6,191,244

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

3,034,984



72,755



199,993



1,092



—



3,308,824

Commercial loans

1,270,279



41,458



42,692



4,290



—



1,358,719

Total Commercial Banking

4,305,263



114,213



242,685



5,382



—



4,667,543

Total loans

$ 10,448,035



114,213



291,157



5,382



—



10,858,787







* Includes $16.7 million, $26.4 million, $31.3 million, $34.7 million, and $37.4 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively. ** Includes $122.5 million, $143.2 million, $153.2 million, $129.2 million, and $108.2 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively. *** Includes $1.1 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2020.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Delinquency (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



June 30,

2021

*

March 31,

2021

*

December 31,

2020

*

September 30,

2020

*

June 30,

2020

* (Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)

























































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 13



$ 606



— %

248



$ 22,236



0.7 %

315



$ 28,797



0.9 %

17



$ 736



— %

15



$ 629



— % Home equity loans 91



3,677



0.3 %

84



3,334



0.2 %

138



4,763



0.3 %

129



4,984



0.3 %

118



4,569



0.3 % Consumer loans 532



5,571



0.3 %

535



5,732



0.4 %

1,279



10,574



0.7 %

1,078



8,586



0.6 %

629



7,199



0.5 % Commercial real estate loans 13



2,857



0.1 %

33



12,240



0.4 %

43



10,923



0.3 %

28



5,090



0.2 %

46



14,177



0.4 % Commercial loans 15



686



0.1 %

16



3,032



0.3 %

37



6,405



0.5 %

19



1,797



0.1 %

12



1,242



0.1 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days 664



$ 13,397



0.1 %

916



$ 46,574



0.4 %

1,812



$ 61,462



0.6 %

1,271



$ 21,193



0.2 %

820



$ 27,816



0.3 %



























































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 58



$ 4,051



0.1 %

26



$ 2,062



0.1 %

84



$ 5,083



0.2 %

65



$ 4,788



0.2 %

64



$ 5,364



0.2 % Home equity loans 36



1,502



0.1 %

31



953



0.1 %

47



1,656



0.1 %

56



1,860



0.1 %

59



2,326



0.2 % Consumer loans 181



1,988



0.1 %

169



1,868



0.1 %

322



2,742



0.2 %

323



3,049



0.2 %

258



2,916



0.2 % Commercial real estate loans 9



1,335



— %

14



7,609



0.2 %

11



1,615



— %

14



4,212



0.1 %

18



3,913



0.1 % Commercial loans 2



27



— %

12



8,979



0.8 %

10



864



0.1 %

7



357



— %

15



1,151



0.1 % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days 286



$ 8,903



0.1 %

252



$ 21,471



0.2 %

474



$ 11,960



0.1 %

465



$ 14,266



0.1 %

414



$ 15,670



0.1 %



























































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **

























































Residential mortgage loans 115



$ 10,007



0.3 %

121



$ 9,333



0.3 %

168



$ 14,489



0.5 %

168



$ 14,750



0.5 %

185



$ 15,369



0.5 % Home equity loans 146



6,256



0.5 %

176



7,044



0.5 %

207



8,441



0.6 %

193



7,845



0.5 %

182



7,060



0.5 % Consumer loans 356



2,643



0.2 %

454



3,822



0.2 %

720



6,058



0.4 %

696



5,847



0.4 %

709



6,896



0.5 % Commercial real estate loans 83



23,564



0.7 %

113



29,737



0.9 %

119



25,287



0.8 %

136



35,496



1.1 %

149



29,729



0.9 % Commercial loans 18



4,126



0.4 %

31



4,860



0.4 %

37



7,325



0.6 %

34



6,310



0.5 %

47



11,535



0.8 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more 718



$ 46,596



0.5 %

895



$ 54,796



0.5 %

1,251



$ 61,600



0.6 %

1,227



$ 70,248



0.7 %

1,272



$ 70,589



0.7 %



























































Total loans delinquent 1,668



$ 68,896



0.7 %

2,063



$ 122,841



1.2 %

3,537



$ 135,022



1.3 %

2,963



$ 105,707



1.0 %

2,506



$ 114,075



1.1 %





* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding. ** Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $10.3 million, $12.7 million, $6.6 million, $20.3 million, and $18.0 million at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020 Beginning balance $ 123,997



134,427



140,209



140,586



92,897

CECL adoption —



—



—



—



—

Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration —



—



—



—



8,845

Provision —



(5,620)



(2,230)



6,818



51,750

Charge-offs residential mortgage (770)



(855)



(407)



(129)



(38)

Charge-offs home equity (379)



(228)



(58)



(88)



(173)

Charge-offs consumer (2,401)



(2,603)



(2,623)



(3,356)



(3,191)

Charge-offs commercial real estate (3,964)



(4,626)



(2,770)



(532)



(690)

Charge-offs commercial (1,161)



(54)



(156)



(4,892)



(10,349)

Recoveries 2,008



3,556



2,462



1,802



1,535

Ending balance $ 117,330



123,997



134,427



140,209



140,586

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.26 %

0.19 %

0.13 %

0.27 %

0.51 %



Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020 Beginning balance $ 134,427



57,941

CECL adoption —



10,792

Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration —



8,845

Provision (5,620)



79,387

Charge-offs residential mortgage (1,625)



(381)

Charge-offs home equity (607)



(462)

Charge-offs consumer (5,004)



(6,679)

Charge-offs commercial real estate (8,590)



(1,021)

Charge-offs commercial (1,215)



(11,164)

Recoveries 5,564



3,328

Ending balance $ 117,330



140,586

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.22 %

0.35 %



June 30, 2021

Originated loans

Acquired loans

Total loans

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve Residential mortgage loans $ 2,701,046



6,316



253,505



931



2,954,551



7,247

Home equity loans 1,127,884



5,264



248,344



1,975



1,376,228



7,239

Consumer loans 1,565,344



13,667



179,887



2,022



1,745,231



15,689

Personal Banking Loans 5,394,274



25,247



681,736



4,928



6,076,010



30,175

Commercial real estate loans 2,585,259



54,473



629,930



14,837



3,215,189



69,310

Commercial loans 899,035



10,655



119,746



7,190



1,018,781



17,845

Commercial Banking Loans 3,484,294



65,128



749,676



22,027



4,233,970



87,155

Total Loans $ 8,878,568



90,375



1,431,412



26,955



10,309,980



117,330



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h) Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 2,935,034



25,609



3.49 %

$ 3,007,439



26,366



3.51 %

$ 3,089,916



27,503



3.56 %

$ 3,176,436



28,769



3.62 %

$ 3,092,392



29,019



3.75 % Home equity loans 1,380,794



12,232



3.55 %

1,432,009



12,815



3.63 %

1,472,527



13,535



3.66 %

1,479,429



13,732



3.69 %

1,415,091



13,806



3.92 % Consumer loans 1,589,739



14,555



3.67 %

1,463,284



14,566



4.04 %

1,444,860



15,874



4.37 %

1,437,828



15,851



4.39 %

1,375,130



14,993



4.39 % Commercial real estate loans 3,257,810



33,349



4.05 %

3,313,892



38,471



4.64 %

3,317,418



37,965



4.48 %

3,306,386



36,887



4.37 %

3,156,749



34,595



4.34 % Commercial loans 1,133,969



9,978



3.48 %

1,189,812



10,566



3.55 %

1,325,047



11,414



3.37 %

1,377,223



12,603



3.58 %

1,161,228



11,269



3.84 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 10,297,346



95,723



3.73 %

10,406,436



102,784



4.01 %

10,649,768



106,291



3.97 %

10,777,302



107,842



3.98 %

10,200,590



103,682



4.09 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,756,227



5,680



1.29 %

1,324,558



4,200



1.27 %

1,166,739



4,551



1.56 %

1,004,803



4,651



1.85 %

714,657



4,038



2.26 % Investment securities (c) (d) 364,414



1,466



1.61 %

331,358



1,381



1.67 %

252,898



1,380



2.18 %

216,081



1,336



2.47 %

170,309



1,244



2.92 % FHLB stock, at cost 23,107



138



2.40 %

21,811



116



2.17 %

23,346



192



3.27 %

25,595



218



3.39 %

22,192



309



5.60 % Other interest-earning deposits 810,741



192



0.09 %

801,119



183



0.09 %

632,494



178



0.11 %

791,601



221



0.11 %

623,870



185



0.12 % Total interest-earning assets 13,251,835



103,199



3.12 %

12,885,282



108,664



3.42 %

12,725,245



112,592



3.52 %

12,815,382



114,268



3.55 %

11,731,618



109,458



3.75 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 1,104,924











1,102,477











1,066,609











1,088,273











1,858,513









Total assets $ 14,356,759











$ 13,987,759











$ 13,791,854











$ 13,903,655











$ 13,590,131









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits $ 2,255,578



590



0.10 %

$ 2,118,030



625



0.12 %

$ 2,028,155



617



0.12 %

$ 2,015,604



648



0.13 %

$ 1,884,202



648



0.14 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,840,949



407



0.06 %

2,783,429



429



0.06 %

2,699,515



476



0.07 %

2,680,591



763



0.11 %

2,428,060



812



0.13 % Money market deposit accounts 2,537,629



621



0.10 %

2,497,495



657



0.11 %

2,426,513



960



0.16 %

2,347,097



1,347



0.23 %

2,204,810



1,600



0.29 % Time deposits 1,493,947



3,155



0.85 %

1,583,525



3,803



0.97 %

1,676,094



4,660



1.11 %

1,782,350



5,685



1.27 %

1,761,260



6,276



1.43 % Borrowed funds (f) 254,683



1,414



2.23 %

267,163



1,412



2.14 %

352,392



1,469



1.66 %

420,715



717



0.68 %

371,700



296



0.32 % Junior subordinated debentures 128,882



636



1.95 %

128,817



642



1.99 %

128,752



659



2.00 %

128,658



720



2.19 %

127,472



837



2.60 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,511,668



6,823



0.29 %

9,378,459



7,568



0.33 %

9,311,421



8,841



0.38 %

9,375,015



9,880



0.42 %

8,777,504



10,469



0.48 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 3,036,202











2,805,206











2,675,986











2,703,266











2,401,368









Noninterest-bearing liabilities 247,930











265,667











253,966











284,440











882,391









Total liabilities 12,795,800











12,449,332











12,241,373











12,362,721











12,061,263









Shareholders' equity 1,560,959











1,538,427











1,550,481











1,540,934











1,528,868









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,356,759











$ 13,987,759











$ 13,791,854











$ 13,903,655











$ 13,590,131









Net interest income/Interest rate spread



96,376



2.84 %





101,096



3.09 %





103,751



3.14 %





104,388



3.13 %





98,989



3.27 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,740,167







2.91 %

$ 3,506,823







3.18 %

$ 3,413,824







3.26 %

$ 3,440,367







3.26 %

$ 2,954,114







3.38 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.39X











1.37X











1.37X











1.37X











1.34X















(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings, collateralized borrowings and subordinated debt. (g) Average cost of deposits were 0.16%, 0.19%, 0.23%, 0.29%, and 0.35%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans - 3.71%, 3.99%, 3.94%, 3.96%, and 4.06%, respectively, Investment securities - 1.41%, 1.46%, 1.78%, 2.00%, and 2.36%, respectively, Interest-earning assets - 3.10%, 3.40%, 3.48%, 3.52%, and 3.72%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.82%, 3.07%, 3.11%, 3.10%, and 3.24%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.89%, 3.16%, 3.23%, 3.23%, and 3.34%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h) Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Residential mortgage loans $ 2,971,037



51,975



3.50 %

$ 2,969,096



57,081



3.85 % Home equity loans 1,406,260



25,046



3.57 %

1,380,076



28,607



4.17 % Consumer loans 1,526,861



29,121



3.82 %

1,249,233



27,153



4.37 % Commercial real estate loans 3,285,696



71,820



4.32 %

2,952,084



66,032



4.42 % Commercial loans 1,161,736



20,543



3.50 %

936,924



20,124



4.25 % Loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 10,351,590



198,505



3.85 %

9,487,413



198,997



4.22 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,541,585



9,880



1.28 %

691,564



8,213



2.38 % Investment securities (c) (d) 347,977



2,847



1.64 %

157,231



2,125



2.70 % FHLB stock, at cost 22,462



254



2.27 %

19,062



571



6.02 % Other interest-earning deposits 805,930



375



0.09 %

329,284



320



0.19 % Total interest-earning assets 13,069,544



211,861



3.25 %

10,684,554



210,226



3.96 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 1,103,734











1,409,247

































Total assets $ 14,173,278











$ 12,093,801

































Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings deposits $ 2,187,184



1,215



0.11 %

$ 1,747,656



1,375



0.16 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,812,348



836



0.06 %

2,171,970



2,119



0.20 % Money market deposit accounts 2,517,673



1,278



0.10 %

2,061,226



4,688



0.46 % Time deposits 1,538,489



6,959



0.91 %

1,645,077



12,557



1.54 % Borrowed funds (f) 260,888



2,825



2.17 %

305,910



1,005



0.66 % Junior subordinated debentures 128,850



1,278



1.96 %

124,638



1,875



2.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,445,432



14,391



0.31 %

8,056,477



23,619



0.59 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,921,343











2,022,177









Noninterest-bearing liabilities 256,748











575,658

































Total liabilities 12,623,523











10,654,312

































Shareholders' equity 1,549,755











1,439,489

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,173,278











$ 12,093,801

































Net interest income/Interest rate spread



197,470



2.94 %





186,607



3.37 %























Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,624,112







3.02 %

$ 2,628,077







3.49 %























Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.38X











1.33X















(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings, collateralized borrowings and subordinated debt. (g) Average cost of deposits were 0.17% and 0.43%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 3.83% and 4.20%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.43% and 2.34%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 3.23% and 3.93%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.92% and 3.34%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.00% and 3.47%, respectively.

