Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Jul 25, 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $33.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share.  This represents a decrease of $15.5 million, or 31.7%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $49.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share.  The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were 8.90% and 0.94% compared to 12.58% and 1.37% for the same quarter last year. Prior year earnings were enhanced by a $25.3 million pre-tax gain on the sale of the Northwest insurance line of business. 

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on August 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 4, 2022. This is the 111th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of June 30, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.0%. 

During the second quarter, the Company announced the unfortunate passing of Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Ronald J. Seiffert, from natural causes. Subsequently, as announced on May 25, 2022, the Northwest Bancshares and Northwest Bank Boards of Directors named the Company's Chief Financial Officer, William W. Harvey Jr,. as interim President and Chief Executive Officer and the Company's Lead Director, Timothy B. Fannin, as interim Chairman of the Board.  

Mr. Harvey commented, "Everyone in the Northwest family is deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Ron. Ron was such a strong leader during his time at Northwest and he positioned us well for the future. We are committed to carrying out his vision and strategic direction for the company."

In relation to the quarterly results, Mr. Harvey noted, "We are pleased with the loan growth momentum generated during the quarter with organic loan growth of approximately $200.0 million, or almost 2.0%, augmented by the purchase of a $50.0 million one-to-four family jumbo mortgage loan portfolio and a $43.0 million small business equipment finance pool.  Also, during the quarter our net interest margin expanded by 32bp as a result of both an increase in market interest rates and the deployment of excess liquidity into higher yielding interest-earning assets."

Mr. Harvey continued, "Asset quality metrics continue to improve with nonperforming and classified assets dropping to $100.0 million and $277.4 million, respectively, and total delinquency and net charge-offs falling to pre-pandemic levels. Outside of an increase in other noninterest expense related primarily to an additional $3.4 million reserve for unfunded loan commitments, we continue to see a favorable trend in expense management over the past five quarters."

Net interest income increased by $4.5 million, or 4.7%, to $100.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $95.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, due primarily to a $1.5 million increase in both interest income on mortgage-backed securities and interest income on interest-earning deposits.  The increase in interest income on mortgage-backed securities was due to an increase of $196.1 million, or 11.2%, in the average balance of mortgage-backed securities in addition to an increase in the yield on mortgage-backed securities to 1.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from 1.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.  The increase in interest income on interest-earning deposits was due to an increase of $35.4 million, or 4.4%, in the average balance of interest-earning deposits in addition to an increase in the yield on interest-earning deposits to 0.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from 0.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Also contributing to the increase in net interest income was a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $1.4 million, or 30.0%, primarily due to a decrease in our cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from 0.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The net effect of the changes in interest rates and average balances was an increase in the Company's net interest margin to 3.07% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from 2.91% for the same quarter last year.

The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $175.7 million, or 38.8%, to $277.4 million, or 2.7% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, from $453.1 million, or 4.4% of total loans, at June 30, 2021.  Total delinquent loans also decreased to $51.1 million, or 0.49% of loans receivable, at June 30, 2022 from $68.9 million, or 0.70% of loans receivable, at June 30, 2021. In addition, annualized net charge-offs were 0.14% during the current quarter compared to 0.26% during the same quarter last year. As the result, the provision for credit losses during the current quarter remained historically low at just $2.6 million.

Noninterest income decreased by $24.3 million, or 44.3%, to $30.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $54.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.  This decrease was primarily due to the sale of our insurance business in the second quarter of 2021, for a pre-tax gain of $25.3 million, which also resulted in a decrease in insurance commission income of $1.0 million, or 100.0% from the quarter ended June 30, 2021. In addition, mortgage banking income decreased by $1.7 million, or 43.4%, to $2.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market, due primarily to the volatile interest rate environment. Offsetting these decreases was an increase in other operating income of $2.2 million, or 83.6%, to $4.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $2.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to an increase in swap fee income as well as a gain of approximately $1.0 million from the sale of branch buildings associated with the previously announced consolidation of 20 branch office facilities. 

Noninterest expense decreased by $1.5 million, or 1.8%, to $84.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $86.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This decrease primarily resulted from a $2.2 million, or 14.5%, decrease in processing expense to $12.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $15.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to the investment in our technology and infrastructure during the prior year.  Also contributing to this favorable variance was an $898,000, or 21.2%, decrease in professional services to $3.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to the use of third-party experts to assist with our digital strategy rollout in the prior year.  Compensation and employee benefits also decreased by $821,000, or 1.7%, to $48.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $48.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, despite recognizing approximately $1.4 million of additional expenses related to the acceleration of compensation and stock benefits upon Mr. Seiffert's passing. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits was driven primarily by the branch consolidations completed in April.  Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in other expenses of $3.8 million to $5.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to an increase in our unfunded loan loss reserve associated with the origination of loans with current off balance sheet exposure. 

The provision for income taxes decreased by $5.3 million, or 34.9%, to $9.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $15.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, due primarily to a decrease in income before taxes in the current year. 

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2022, Northwest operated 142 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism.  Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

June 30,

2021

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$        504,532

1,279,259

857,152

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,516,743, $1,565,002 and $1,593,813, 
respectively)

 

1,364,743

 

1,548,592

 

1,599,024

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $835,565, $751,513 and $632,620, respectively)

923,180

768,154

639,424

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

2,792,455

3,596,005

3,095,600






Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale

31,153

25,056

29,055

Residential mortgage loans

3,255,622

2,969,564

2,925,496

Home equity loans

1,280,492

1,319,931

1,376,228

Consumer loans

2,002,545

1,838,748

1,745,231

Commercial real estate loans

2,876,176

3,015,484

3,215,189

Commercial loans

986,836

847,609

1,018,781

Total loans receivable

10,432,824

10,016,392

10,309,980

Allowance for credit losses

(98,355)

(102,241)

(117,330)

Loans receivable, net

10,334,469

9,914,151

10,192,650






FHLB stock, at cost

13,362

14,184

23,287

Accrued interest receivable

27,708

25,599

27,585

Real estate owned, net

1,205

873

1,353

Premises and equipment, net

146,869

156,524

156,076

Bank-owned life insurance

254,109

256,213

253,539

Goodwill

380,997

380,997

380,997

Other intangible assets, net

10,538

12,836

15,362

Other assets

192,983

144,126

151,607

Total assets

$   14,154,695

14,501,508

14,298,056

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$     3,058,249

3,099,526

3,002,632

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,858,691

2,940,442

2,824,219

Money market deposit accounts

2,631,712

2,629,882

2,538,607

Savings deposits

2,362,725

2,303,760

2,262,152

Time deposits

1,155,878

1,327,555

1,463,098

Total deposits

12,067,255

12,301,165

12,090,708






Borrowed funds

130,490

139,093

133,876

Subordinated debt

113,666

123,575

123,501

Junior subordinated debentures

129,184

129,054

128,924

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

55,622

44,582

53,608

Accrued interest payable

1,725

1,804

1,820

Other liabilities

162,214

178,664

190,258

Total liabilities

12,660,156

12,917,937

12,722,695

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued



Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,881,766, 126,612,183 and 
127,907,885 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

1,269

 

1,266

 

1,279

Additional paid-in capital

1,015,349

1,010,405

1,025,174

Retained earnings

620,551

609,529

595,100

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(142,630)

(37,629)

(46,192)

Total shareholders' equity

1,494,539

1,583,571

1,575,361

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  14,154,695

14,501,508

14,298,056






     Equity to assets 

10.56 %

10.92 %

11.02 %

     Tangible common equity to assets* 

8.01 %

8.43 %

8.48 %

     Book value per share

$            11.78

12.51

12.32

     Tangible book value per share*

$              8.69

9.40

9.22

     Closing market price per share

$            12.80

14.16

13.64

     Full time equivalent employees

2,188

2,332

2.393

     Number of banking offices

150

170

170

*  Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021





Interest income:








Loans receivable

$       95,574

88,174

95,295

97,475

95,255

Mortgage-backed securities

7,158

6,360

5,743

5,840

5,680

Taxable investment securities

715

677

640

649

693

Tax-free investment securities

683

674

688

628

594

FHLB stock dividends

82

81

82

71

138

Interest-earning deposits

1,684

467

467

352

192

Total interest income

105,896

96,433

102,915

105,015

102,552

Interest expense:








Deposits

3,341

3,751

4,295

4,540

4,773

Borrowed funds

2,290

2,059

1,964

2,056

2,050

Total interest expense

5,631

5,810

6,259

6,596

6,823

Net interest income

100,265

90,623

96,656

98,419

95,729

   Provision for credit losses

2,629

(1,481)

(1,909)

(4,354)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

97,636

92,104

98,565

102,773

95,729

Noninterest income:








Loss on sale of investments

(3)

(2)

(4)

(46)

(105)

Service charges and fees

13,673

13,067

13,500

13,199

12,744

Trust and other financial services income

7,461

7,012

6,820

7,182

7,435

Insurance commission income




44

1,043

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

291

(29)

71

247

166

Income from bank-owned life insurance

2,008

1,983

1,343

1,332

1,639

Mortgage banking income

2,157

1,465

2,120

3,941

3,811

Gain on sale of insurance business





25,327

Other operating income

4,861

2,244

3,192

3,287

2,648

Total noninterest income

30,448

25,740

27,042

29,186

54,708

Noninterest expense:








Compensation and employee benefits

48,073

46,917

48,691

49,063

48,894

Premises and occupancy costs

7,280

7,797

7,104

7,745

7,410

Office operations

3,162

3,383

3,144

4,143

3,317

Collections expense

403

520

602

411

303

Processing expenses

12,947

12,548

13,639

13,517

15,151

Marketing expenses

2,047

2,128

2,054

2,102

2,101

Federal deposit insurance premiums

1,130

1,129

1,131

1,184

1,353

Professional services

3,333

2,573

4,513

4,295

4,231

Amortization of intangible assets

1,115

1,183

1,205

1,321

1,433

Real estate owned expense

72

37

44

94

85

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense


1,374

2,812


632

Other expenses

5,245

2,355

1,346

2,227

1,422

Total noninterest expense

84,807

81,944

86,285

86,102

86,332

Income before income taxes

43,277

35,900

39,322

45,857

64,105

Income tax expense

9,851

7,613

9,266

10,794

15,138

Net income

$       33,426

28,287

30,056

35,063

48,967










Basic earnings per share

$           0.26

0.22

0.24

0.28

0.38

Diluted earnings per share

$           0.26

0.22

0.24

0.27

0.38










Annualized return on average equity

8.90 %

7.17 %

7.65 %

8.86 %

12.58 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.94 %

0.80 %

0.82 %

0.97 %

1.37 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

12.16 %

10.14 %

10.02 %

11.92 %

16.66 %










Efficiency ratio **

64.03 %

68.22 %

66.51 %

66.44 %

67.35 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***

2.35 %

2.23 %

2.25 %

2.33 %

2.35 %

*      Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**    Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

***   Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

Interest income:


Loans receivable

$                         183,748

197,573

Mortgage-backed securities

13,518

9,880

Taxable investment securities

1,392

1,327

Tax-free investment securities

1,357

1,169

FHLB stock dividends

163

254

Interest-earning deposits

2,151

375

Total interest income

202,329

210,578

Interest expense:


Deposits

7,092

10,287

Borrowed funds

4,349

4,104

Total interest expense

11,441

14,391

Net interest income

190,888

196,187

Provision for credit losses

1,148

(5,620)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

189,740

201,807

Noninterest income:


Loss on sale of investments

(5)

(126)

Service charges and fees

26,740

25,138

Trust and other financial services income

14,473

13,919

Insurance commission income


3,589

Gain on real estate owned, net

262

124

Income from bank-owned life insurance

3,991

3,375

Mortgage banking income

3,622

9,831

Gain on sale of insurance business


25,327

Other operating income

7,105

5,484

Total noninterest income

56,188

86,661

Noninterest expense:


Compensation and employee benefits

94,990

96,133

Premises and occupancy costs

15,077

16,224

Office operations

6,545

6,482

Collections expense

923

919

Processing expenses

25,495

28,607

Marketing expenses

4,175

4,081

Federal deposit insurance premiums

2,259

2,660

Professional services

5,906

8,813

Amortization of intangible assets

2,298

3,027

Real estate owned expense

109

160

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

1,374

641

Other expenses

7,600

4,776

Total noninterest expense

166,751

172,523

Income before income taxes

79,177

115,945

Income tax expense

17,464

26,741

Net income

$                           61,713

89,204




Basic earnings per share

$                               0.49

0.70

Diluted earnings per share

$                               0.49

0.70




Annualized return on average equity

8.01 %

11.61 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.87 %

1.27 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

11.28 %

15.26 %




Efficiency ratio **

66.00 %

65.57 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***

2.29 %

2.40 %

*      Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**    Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

***   Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

Nonaccrual loans current:








Residential mortgage loans

$           1,970

1,884

1,354

2,015

189

Home equity loans

1,337

1,376

1,212

1,267

170

Consumer loans

976

1,148

1,336

1,465

188

Commercial real estate loans

60,537

79,810

106,233

111,075

138,820

Commercial loans

5,270

6,060

6,098

17,021

17,545

Total nonaccrual loans current

$         70,090

90,278

116,233

132,843

156,912

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$                  2

760

244

99

68

Home equity loans

172

195

223

328

229

Consumer loans

158

190

241

152

230

Commercial real estate loans

911

333

239

205

1,589

Commercial loans

358

4

53

102

406

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$           1,601

1,482

1,000

886

2,522

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$              199

830

1,163

527

207

Home equity loans

566

371

61

142

310

Consumer loans

226

280

292

291

297

Commercial real estate loans

630


364

419

198

Commercial loans

73


218

170

21

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$           1,694

1,481

2,098

1,549

1,033

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








Residential mortgage loans

$           5,445

3,976

7,641

8,069

10,007

Home equity loans

2,081

2,968

4,262

4,745

6,256

Consumer loans

1,942

1,782

2,069

2,184

2,341

Commercial real estate loans

14,949

21,399

24,063

25,562

23,564

Commercial loans

583

795

1,105

1,104

4,126

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$         25,000

30,920

39,140

41,664

46,294

Total nonaccrual loans

$         98,385

124,161

158,471

176,942

206,761

Total nonaccrual loans

$         98,385

124,161

158,471

176,942

206,761

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

379

420

331

386

302

Nonperforming loans

98,764

124,581

158,802

177,328

207,063

Real estate owned, net

1,205

929

873

809

1,353

Nonperforming assets

$         99,969

125,510

159,675

178,137

208,416

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *

$         37,647

16,015

17,216

12,858

8,951

Accruing troubled debt restructuring

16,590

12,686

13,072

13,664

18,480

Total troubled debt restructuring

$         54,237

28,701

30,288

26,522

27,431










Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.95 %

1.23 %

1.59 %

1.74 %

2.01 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.71 %

0.87 %

1.10 %

1.24 %

1.46 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.94 %

0.98 %

1.02 %

1.08 %

1.14 %

Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances

0.95 %

0.98 %

1.03 %

1.09 %

1.17 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

99.59 %

79.70 %

64.38 %

61.90 %

56.66 %

*  Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

At June 30, 2022

Pass

Special

   mention *

Substandard

**

Doubtful

Loss

Loans

receivable

Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,273,117


13,658



3,286,775

Home equity loans

1,275,124


5,368



1,280,492

Consumer loans

1,998,863


3,682



2,002,545

Total Personal Banking

6,547,104


22,708



6,569,812

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,600,207

51,540

224,429



2,876,176

Commercial loans

954,129

2,468

30,239



986,836

Total Commercial Banking

3,554,336

54,008

254,668



3,863,012

Total loans

$     10,101,440

54,008

277,376



10,432,824

At March 31, 2022











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,108,366


13,523



3,121,889

Home equity loans

1,280,342


6,178



1,286,520

Consumer loans

1,892,162


3,819



1,895,981

Total Personal Banking

6,280,870


23,520



6,304,390

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,633,808

62,091

263,994



2,959,893

Commercial loans

839,125

3,277

32,349



874,751

Total Commercial Banking

3,472,933

65,368

296,343



3,834,644

Total loans

$       9,753,803

65,368

319,863



10,139,034

At December 31, 2021











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       2,978,080


16,540



2,994,620

Home equity loans

1,312,820


7,111



1,319,931

Consumer loans

1,834,478


4,270



1,838,748

Total Personal Banking

6,125,378


27,921



6,153,299

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,639,676

74,123

301,685



3,015,484

Commercial loans

808,323

5,730

33,556



847,609

Total Commercial Banking

3,447,999

79,853

335,241



3,863,093

Total loans

$       9,573,377

79,853

363,162



10,016,392

At September 30, 2021











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       2,972,489


17,032



2,989,521

Home equity loans

1,342,479


7,869



1,350,348

Consumer loans

1,812,360


4,476



1,816,836

Total Personal Banking

6,127,328


29,377



6,156,705

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,799,592

63,034

299,925



3,162,551

Commercial loans

813,665

10,976

55,071



879,712

Total Commercial Banking

3,613,257

74,010

354,996



4,042,263

Total loans

$       9,740,585

74,010

384,373



10,198,968

At June 30, 2021











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       2,937,418


17,133



2,954,551

Home equity loans

1,367,765


8,463



1,376,228

Consumer loans

1,741,872


3,359



1,745,231

Total Personal Banking

6,047,055


28,955



6,076,010

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,781,734

73,167

360,288



3,215,189

Commercial loans

943,665

11,266

63,850



1,018,781

Total Commercial Banking

3,725,399

84,433

424,138



4,233,970

Total loans

$       9,772,454

84,433

453,093



10,309,980

*  Includes $7.4 million, $4.4 million, $14.9 million, $16.7 million, and $16.7 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

**  Includes $59.3 million, $71.9 million, $81.5 million, $110.4 million, and $122.5 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


June 30,
2022

*

March 31,
2022

*

December 31,
2021

*

September 30,
2021

*

June 30,
2021

*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)




























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

20

$      785

— %

281

$  24,057

0.8 %

277

$  20,567

0.7 %

17

$      765

— %

13

$      606

— %

Home equity loans

107

3,664

0.3 %

105

3,867

0.3 %

112

3,153

0.2 %

101

3,351

0.2 %

91

3,677

0.3 %

Consumer loans

563

6,898

0.3 %

523

6,043

0.3 %

589

6,536

0.4 %

576

6,146

0.3 %

532

5,571

0.3 %

Commercial real estate loans

26

2,701

0.1 %

25

3,643

0.1 %

17

17,065

0.6 %

19

2,004

0.1 %

13

2,857

0.1 %

Commercial loans

24

1,486

0.2 %

16

1,268

0.1 %

12

193

— %

10

692

0.1 %

15

686

0.1 %

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

740

$  15,534

0.1 %

950

$  38,878

0.4 %

1,007

$  47,514

0.5 %

723

$  12,958

0.1 %

664

$  13,397

0.1 %






























Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

61

$   5,941

0.2 %

24

$   1,950

0.1 %

59

$   5,433

0.2 %

55

$   4,907

0.2 %

58

$   4,051

0.1 %

Home equity loans

28

952

0.1 %

28

1,138

0.1 %

30

949

0.1 %

29

1,024

0.1 %

36

1,502

0.1 %

Consumer loans

178

1,460

0.1 %

159

1,839

0.1 %

195

2,006

0.1 %

180

1,757

0.1 %

181

1,988

0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

9

1,472

0.1 %

1

112

— %

5

769

— %

8

1,170

— %

9

1,335

— %

Commercial loans

6

341

— %

3

103

— %

10

727

0.1 %

2

170

— %

2

27

— %

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

282

$  10,166

0.1 %

215

$   5,142

0.1 %

299

$   9,884

0.1 %

274

$   9,028

0.1 %

286

$   8,903

0.1 %






























Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **




























Residential mortgage loans

63

$   5,445

0.2 %

47

$   3,976

0.1 %

87

$   7,641

0.3 %

95

$   8,069

0.3 %

115

$  10,007

0.3 %

Home equity loans

69

2,081

0.2 %

91

2,968

0.2 %

105

4,262

0.3 %

119

4,745

0.4 %

146

6,256

0.5 %

Consumer loans

286

2,321

0.1 %

287

2,202

0.1 %

296

2,400

0.1 %

308

2,568

0.1 %

356

2,643

0.2 %

Commercial real estate loans

31

14,949

0.5 %

41

21,399

0.7 %

52

24,063

0.8 %

59

25,562

0.8 %

83

23,564

0.7 %

Commercial loans

10

583

0.1 %

10

795

0.1 %

8

1,105

0.1 %

10

1,104

0.1 %

18

4,126

0.4 %

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

459

$  25,379

0.2 %

476

$  31,340

0.3 %

548

$  39,471

0.4 %

591

$  42,048

0.4 %

718

$  46,596

0.5 %






























Total loans delinquent

1,481

$  51,079

0.5 %

1,641

$  75,360

0.7 %

1,854

$  96,869

1.0 %

1,588

$  64,034

0.6 %

1,668

$  68,896

0.7 %

*  Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**  Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $6.3 million, $7.1 million, $7.3 million, $8.4 million, and $10.3 million at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


Quarter ended

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

Beginning balance

$        99,295

102,241

109,767

117,330

123,997

Provision

2,629

(1,481)

(1,909)

(4,354)

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(138)

(1,183)

(784)

(1,263)

(770)

Charge-offs home equity

(255)

(447)

(1,299)

(1,474)

(379)

Charge-offs consumer

(1,912)

(1,723)

(2,897)

(2,148)

(2,401)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(4,392)

(1,024)

(2,652)

(1,581)

(3,964)

Charge-offs commercial

(329)

(681)

(2,586)

(412)

(1,161)

Recoveries

3,457

3,593

4,601

3,669

2,008

Ending balance

$        98,355

99,295

102,241

109,767

117,330

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.14 %

0.06 %

0.22 %

0.12 %

0.26 %

Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

Beginning balance                                                                                                                 

$                    102,241

134,427

Provision

1,148

(5,620)

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(1,321)

(1,625)

Charge-offs home equity

(702)

(607)

Charge-offs consumer

(3,635)

(5,004)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(5,416)

(8,590)

Charge-offs commercial

(1,010)

(1,215)

Recoveries

7,050

5,564

Ending balance

$                      98,355

117,330

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.10 %

0.22 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands) 

 

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages. 

Quarter ended 

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Assets:




























Interest-earning assets:




























Residential mortgage loans

$  3,171,469

27,327

3.45 %

$  2,980,788

25,542

3.43 %

$  2,977,942

25,269

3.39 %

$  2,959,794

25,398

3.43 %

$  2,935,034

25,609

3.49 %

Home equity loans

1,277,440

11,961

3.76 %

1,293,986

11,472

3.60 %

1,328,553

11,750

3.51 %

1,356,131

11,993

3.51 %

1,380,794

12,232

3.55 %

Consumer loans

1,880,769

15,777

3.36 %

1,799,037

14,907

3.36 %

1,756,620

15,514

3.50 %

1,728,563

16,220

3.72 %

1,589,739

14,555

3.67 %

Commercial real estate loans

2,915,750

31,844

4.32 %

3,000,204

29,757

3.97 %

3,113,924

34,062

4.28 %

3,205,839

35,305

4.31 %

3,257,810

33,349

4.05 %

Commercial loans

912,454

9,090

3.94 %

824,770

6,897

3.34 %

855,998

9,154

4.18 %

975,603

9,096

3.65 %

1,133,969

9,978

3.48 %

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,157,882

95,999

3.79 %

9,898,785

88,575

3.63 %

10,033,037

95,749

3.79 %

10,225,930

98,012

3.80 %

10,297,346

95,723

3.73 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,952,375

7,158

1.47 %

1,945,173

6,360

1.31 %

1,894,683

5,743

1.21 %

1,832,876

5,840

1.27 %

1,756,227

5,680

1.29 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

376,935

1,590

1.69 %

373,694

1,540

1.65 %

358,558

1,535

1.71 %

348,619

1,466

1.68 %

364,414

1,466

1.61 %

FHLB stock, at cost

13,428

82

2.44 %

13,870

81

2.38 %

14,459

82

2.25 %

21,607

71

1.31 %

23,107

138

2.40 %

Other interest-earning deposits

846,142

1,684

0.79 %

1,218,960

467

0.15 %

1,168,449

467

0.16 %

905,130

352

0.15 %

810,741

192

0.09 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,346,762

106,513

3.20 %

13,450,482

97,023

2.93 %

13,469,186

103,576

3.05 %

13,334,162

105,741

3.15 %

13,251,835

103,199

3.12 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

909,943




973,092




1,004,905




1,074,122




1,104,924



Total assets

$   14,256,705




$   14,423,574




$   14,474,091




$   14,408,284




$   14,356,759



Liabilities and shareholders' equity:




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




























Savings deposits

$  2,361,919

589

0.10 %

$  2,334,494

592

0.10 %

$  2,282,606

622

0.11 %

$  2,271,365

603

0.11 %

$  2,255,578

590

0.10 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,857,336

310

0.04 %

2,875,430

321

0.05 %

2,933,466

411

0.06 %

2,890,905

414

0.06 %

2,840,949

407

0.06 %

Money market deposit accounts

2,653,467

668

0.10 %

2,668,105

653

0.10 %

2,618,177

656

0.10 %

2,565,159

637

0.10 %

2,537,629

621

0.10 %

Time deposits

1,220,815

1,774

0.58 %

1,292,608

2,185

0.69 %

1,356,513

2,606

0.76 %

1,423,041

2,886

0.80 %

1,493,947

3,155

0.85 %

Borrowed funds (f)

123,749

167

0.54 %

135,289

158

0.47 %

135,038

159

0.47 %

131,199

154

0.47 %

131,240

150

0.46 %

Subordinated debt (g)

119,563

1,203

4.03 %

123,608

1,250

4.05 %

123,514

1,180

3.82 %

123,513

1,277

4.10 %

123,443

1,264

4.11 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,142

920

2.82 %

129,077

651

2.02 %

129,012

625

1.89 %

128,946

625

1.90 %

128,882

636

1.95 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,465,991

5,631

0.24 %

9,558,611

5,810

0.25 %

9,578,326

6,259

0.26 %

9,534,128

6,596

0.27 %

9,511,668

6,823

0.29 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h)

3,090,372




3,060,698




3,093,518




3,058,819




3,036,202



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

193,510




203,537




242,620




244,402




247,930



Total liabilities

12,749,873




12,822,846




12,914,464




12,837,349




12,795,800



Shareholders' equity

1,506,832




1,600,728




1,559,627




1,570,935




1,560,959



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,256,705




$   14,423,574




$   14,474,091




$   14,408,284




$   14,356,759



Net interest income/Interest rate spread

100,882

2.96 %


91,213

2.68 %


97,317

2.79 %


99,145

2.87 %


96,376

2.84 %

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$  3,880,771


3.07 %

$  3,891,871


2.75 %

$  3,890,860


2.89 %

$  3,800,034


2.97 %

$  3,740,167


2.91 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.41X




1.41X




1.41X




1.40X




1.39X





(a) 

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c) 

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e) 

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f) 

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g) 

On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030.

(h) 

Average cost of deposits were 0.11%, 0.12%, 0.14%, 0.15%, and 0.16%, respectively.

(i) 

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 3.77%, 3.61%, 3.77%, 3.79%, and 3.71%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.48%, 1.45%, 1.48%, 1.47%, and 1.41%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.18%, 2.91%, 3.03%, 3.13%, and 3.10%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.94%, 2.66%, 2.77%, 2.86%, and 2.82%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.05%, 2.73%, 2.87%, 2.95%, and 2.89%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

 

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages.

Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Assets










Interest-earning assets:










Residential mortgage loans

$     3,077,155

52,868

3.44 %

$     2,971,037

51,975

3.50 %

Home equity loans

1,285,668

23,433

3.68 %

1,406,260

25,046

3.57 %

Consumer loans

1,840,110

30,684

3.36 %

1,526,861

29,121

3.82 %

Commercial real estate loans

2,957,744

61,601

4.14 %

3,285,696

71,820

4.32 %

Commercial loans

868,854

15,987

3.66 %

1,161,736

20,543

3.50 %

Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,029,531

184,573

3.71 %

10,351,590

198,505

3.85 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,948,794

13,518

1.39 %

1,541,585

9,880

1.28 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

375,323

3,130

1.67 %

347,977

2,847

1.64 %

FHLB stock, at cost

13,648

163

2.41 %

22,462

254

2.27 %

Other interest-earning deposits

1,003,627

2,151

0.43 %

805,930

375

0.09 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,370,923

203,535

3.07 %

13,069,544

211,861

3.25 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

969,111




1,103,734















Total assets

$   14,340,034




$   14,173,278















Liabilities and shareholders' equity










Interest-bearing liabilities:










Savings deposits

$     2,348,282

1,181

0.10 %

$     2,187,184

1,215

0.11 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,866,333

631

0.04 %

2,812,348

836

0.06 %

Money market deposit accounts

2,660,745

1,321

0.10 %

2,517,673

1,278

0.10 %

Time deposits

1,256,513

3,959

0.64 %

1,538,489

6,959

0.91 %

Borrowed funds (f)

129,487

324

0.50 %

137,488

303

0.44 %

Subordinated debt (g)

121,574

2,454

4.04 %

123,400

2,522

4.10 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,109

1,571

2.42 %

128,850

1,278

1.96 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,512,043

11,441

0.24 %

9,445,432

14,391

0.31 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h)

3,075,617




2,921,343



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

198,854




256,748















Total liabilities

12,786,514




12,623,523















Shareholders' equity

1,553,520




1,549,755















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,340,034




$   14,173,278















Net interest income/Interest rate spread

192,094

2.83 %


197,470

2.94 %












Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$     3,858,880


2.87 %

$     3,624,112


3.02 %












Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.41X




1.38X





(a) 

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b) 

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.

(c)

 Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d) 

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

 Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)  

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g) 

On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030. 

(h) 

Average cost of deposits were 0.12% and 0.17%, respectively.

(i)   

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 3.69% and 3.83%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.46% and 1.43%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 3.05% and 3.23%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.81% and 2.92%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.86% and 3.00%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.