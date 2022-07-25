Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $33.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $15.5 million, or 31.7%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $49.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were 8.90% and 0.94% compared to 12.58% and 1.37% for the same quarter last year. Prior year earnings were enhanced by a $25.3 million pre-tax gain on the sale of the Northwest insurance line of business.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on August 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 4, 2022. This is the 111th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of June 30, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.0%.

During the second quarter, the Company announced the unfortunate passing of Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Ronald J. Seiffert, from natural causes. Subsequently, as announced on May 25, 2022, the Northwest Bancshares and Northwest Bank Boards of Directors named the Company's Chief Financial Officer, William W. Harvey Jr,. as interim President and Chief Executive Officer and the Company's Lead Director, Timothy B. Fannin, as interim Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Harvey commented, "Everyone in the Northwest family is deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Ron. Ron was such a strong leader during his time at Northwest and he positioned us well for the future. We are committed to carrying out his vision and strategic direction for the company."

In relation to the quarterly results, Mr. Harvey noted, "We are pleased with the loan growth momentum generated during the quarter with organic loan growth of approximately $200.0 million, or almost 2.0%, augmented by the purchase of a $50.0 million one-to-four family jumbo mortgage loan portfolio and a $43.0 million small business equipment finance pool. Also, during the quarter our net interest margin expanded by 32bp as a result of both an increase in market interest rates and the deployment of excess liquidity into higher yielding interest-earning assets."

Mr. Harvey continued, "Asset quality metrics continue to improve with nonperforming and classified assets dropping to $100.0 million and $277.4 million, respectively, and total delinquency and net charge-offs falling to pre-pandemic levels. Outside of an increase in other noninterest expense related primarily to an additional $3.4 million reserve for unfunded loan commitments, we continue to see a favorable trend in expense management over the past five quarters."

Net interest income increased by $4.5 million, or 4.7%, to $100.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $95.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, due primarily to a $1.5 million increase in both interest income on mortgage-backed securities and interest income on interest-earning deposits. The increase in interest income on mortgage-backed securities was due to an increase of $196.1 million, or 11.2%, in the average balance of mortgage-backed securities in addition to an increase in the yield on mortgage-backed securities to 1.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from 1.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in interest income on interest-earning deposits was due to an increase of $35.4 million, or 4.4%, in the average balance of interest-earning deposits in addition to an increase in the yield on interest-earning deposits to 0.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from 0.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Also contributing to the increase in net interest income was a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $1.4 million, or 30.0%, primarily due to a decrease in our cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from 0.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The net effect of the changes in interest rates and average balances was an increase in the Company's net interest margin to 3.07% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from 2.91% for the same quarter last year.

The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $175.7 million, or 38.8%, to $277.4 million, or 2.7% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, from $453.1 million, or 4.4% of total loans, at June 30, 2021. Total delinquent loans also decreased to $51.1 million, or 0.49% of loans receivable, at June 30, 2022 from $68.9 million, or 0.70% of loans receivable, at June 30, 2021. In addition, annualized net charge-offs were 0.14% during the current quarter compared to 0.26% during the same quarter last year. As the result, the provision for credit losses during the current quarter remained historically low at just $2.6 million.

Noninterest income decreased by $24.3 million, or 44.3%, to $30.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $54.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the sale of our insurance business in the second quarter of 2021, for a pre-tax gain of $25.3 million, which also resulted in a decrease in insurance commission income of $1.0 million, or 100.0% from the quarter ended June 30, 2021. In addition, mortgage banking income decreased by $1.7 million, or 43.4%, to $2.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market, due primarily to the volatile interest rate environment. Offsetting these decreases was an increase in other operating income of $2.2 million, or 83.6%, to $4.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $2.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to an increase in swap fee income as well as a gain of approximately $1.0 million from the sale of branch buildings associated with the previously announced consolidation of 20 branch office facilities.

Noninterest expense decreased by $1.5 million, or 1.8%, to $84.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $86.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This decrease primarily resulted from a $2.2 million, or 14.5%, decrease in processing expense to $12.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $15.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to the investment in our technology and infrastructure during the prior year. Also contributing to this favorable variance was an $898,000, or 21.2%, decrease in professional services to $3.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to the use of third-party experts to assist with our digital strategy rollout in the prior year. Compensation and employee benefits also decreased by $821,000, or 1.7%, to $48.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $48.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, despite recognizing approximately $1.4 million of additional expenses related to the acceleration of compensation and stock benefits upon Mr. Seiffert's passing. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits was driven primarily by the branch consolidations completed in April. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in other expenses of $3.8 million to $5.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to an increase in our unfunded loan loss reserve associated with the origination of loans with current off balance sheet exposure.

The provision for income taxes decreased by $5.3 million, or 34.9%, to $9.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $15.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, due primarily to a decrease in income before taxes in the current year.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2022, Northwest operated 142 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 504,532

1,279,259

857,152 Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,516,743, $1,565,002 and $1,593,813,

respectively) 1,364,743

1,548,592

1,599,024 Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $835,565, $751,513 and $632,620, respectively) 923,180

768,154

639,424 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,792,455

3,596,005

3,095,600











Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale 31,153

25,056

29,055 Residential mortgage loans 3,255,622

2,969,564

2,925,496 Home equity loans 1,280,492

1,319,931

1,376,228 Consumer loans 2,002,545

1,838,748

1,745,231 Commercial real estate loans 2,876,176

3,015,484

3,215,189 Commercial loans 986,836

847,609

1,018,781 Total loans receivable 10,432,824

10,016,392

10,309,980 Allowance for credit losses (98,355)

(102,241)

(117,330) Loans receivable, net 10,334,469

9,914,151

10,192,650











FHLB stock, at cost 13,362

14,184

23,287 Accrued interest receivable 27,708

25,599

27,585 Real estate owned, net 1,205

873

1,353 Premises and equipment, net 146,869

156,524

156,076 Bank-owned life insurance 254,109

256,213

253,539 Goodwill 380,997

380,997

380,997 Other intangible assets, net 10,538

12,836

15,362 Other assets 192,983

144,126

151,607 Total assets $ 14,154,695

14,501,508

14,298,056 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,058,249

3,099,526

3,002,632 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,858,691

2,940,442

2,824,219 Money market deposit accounts 2,631,712

2,629,882

2,538,607 Savings deposits 2,362,725

2,303,760

2,262,152 Time deposits 1,155,878

1,327,555

1,463,098 Total deposits 12,067,255

12,301,165

12,090,708











Borrowed funds 130,490

139,093

133,876 Subordinated debt 113,666

123,575

123,501 Junior subordinated debentures 129,184

129,054

128,924 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 55,622

44,582

53,608 Accrued interest payable 1,725

1,804

1,820 Other liabilities 162,214

178,664

190,258 Total liabilities 12,660,156

12,917,937

12,722,695 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,881,766, 126,612,183 and

127,907,885 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,269

1,266

1,279 Additional paid-in capital 1,015,349

1,010,405

1,025,174 Retained earnings 620,551

609,529

595,100 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (142,630)

(37,629)

(46,192) Total shareholders' equity 1,494,539

1,583,571

1,575,361 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,154,695

14,501,508

14,298,056











Equity to assets 10.56 %

10.92 %

11.02 % Tangible common equity to assets* 8.01 %

8.43 %

8.48 % Book value per share $ 11.78

12.51

12.32 Tangible book value per share* $ 8.69

9.40

9.22 Closing market price per share $ 12.80

14.16

13.64 Full time equivalent employees 2,188

2,332

2.393 Number of banking offices 150

170

170

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 95,574

88,174

95,295

97,475

95,255 Mortgage-backed securities 7,158

6,360

5,743

5,840

5,680 Taxable investment securities 715

677

640

649

693 Tax-free investment securities 683

674

688

628

594 FHLB stock dividends 82

81

82

71

138 Interest-earning deposits 1,684

467

467

352

192 Total interest income 105,896

96,433

102,915

105,015

102,552 Interest expense:

















Deposits 3,341

3,751

4,295

4,540

4,773 Borrowed funds 2,290

2,059

1,964

2,056

2,050 Total interest expense 5,631

5,810

6,259

6,596

6,823 Net interest income 100,265

90,623

96,656

98,419

95,729 Provision for credit losses 2,629

(1,481)

(1,909)

(4,354)

— Net interest income after provision for credit losses 97,636

92,104

98,565

102,773

95,729 Noninterest income:

















Loss on sale of investments (3)

(2)

(4)

(46)

(105) Service charges and fees 13,673

13,067

13,500

13,199

12,744 Trust and other financial services income 7,461

7,012

6,820

7,182

7,435 Insurance commission income —

—

—

44

1,043 Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net 291

(29)

71

247

166 Income from bank-owned life insurance 2,008

1,983

1,343

1,332

1,639 Mortgage banking income 2,157

1,465

2,120

3,941

3,811 Gain on sale of insurance business —

—

—

—

25,327 Other operating income 4,861

2,244

3,192

3,287

2,648 Total noninterest income 30,448

25,740

27,042

29,186

54,708 Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 48,073

46,917

48,691

49,063

48,894 Premises and occupancy costs 7,280

7,797

7,104

7,745

7,410 Office operations 3,162

3,383

3,144

4,143

3,317 Collections expense 403

520

602

411

303 Processing expenses 12,947

12,548

13,639

13,517

15,151 Marketing expenses 2,047

2,128

2,054

2,102

2,101 Federal deposit insurance premiums 1,130

1,129

1,131

1,184

1,353 Professional services 3,333

2,573

4,513

4,295

4,231 Amortization of intangible assets 1,115

1,183

1,205

1,321

1,433 Real estate owned expense 72

37

44

94

85 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense —

1,374

2,812

—

632 Other expenses 5,245

2,355

1,346

2,227

1,422 Total noninterest expense 84,807

81,944

86,285

86,102

86,332 Income before income taxes 43,277

35,900

39,322

45,857

64,105 Income tax expense 9,851

7,613

9,266

10,794

15,138 Net income $ 33,426

28,287

30,056

35,063

48,967



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.26

0.22

0.24

0.28

0.38 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26

0.22

0.24

0.27

0.38



















Annualized return on average equity 8.90 %

7.17 %

7.65 %

8.86 %

12.58 % Annualized return on average assets 0.94 %

0.80 %

0.82 %

0.97 %

1.37 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 12.16 %

10.14 %

10.02 %

11.92 %

16.66 %



















Efficiency ratio ** 64.03 %

68.22 %

66.51 %

66.44 %

67.35 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *** 2.35 %

2.23 %

2.25 %

2.33 %

2.35 %

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). *** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021 Interest income:





Loans receivable $ 183,748

197,573 Mortgage-backed securities 13,518

9,880 Taxable investment securities 1,392

1,327 Tax-free investment securities 1,357

1,169 FHLB stock dividends 163

254 Interest-earning deposits 2,151

375 Total interest income 202,329

210,578 Interest expense:





Deposits 7,092

10,287 Borrowed funds 4,349

4,104 Total interest expense 11,441

14,391 Net interest income 190,888

196,187 Provision for credit losses 1,148

(5,620) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 189,740

201,807 Noninterest income:





Loss on sale of investments (5)

(126) Service charges and fees 26,740

25,138 Trust and other financial services income 14,473

13,919 Insurance commission income —

3,589 Gain on real estate owned, net 262

124 Income from bank-owned life insurance 3,991

3,375 Mortgage banking income 3,622

9,831 Gain on sale of insurance business —

25,327 Other operating income 7,105

5,484 Total noninterest income 56,188

86,661 Noninterest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits 94,990

96,133 Premises and occupancy costs 15,077

16,224 Office operations 6,545

6,482 Collections expense 923

919 Processing expenses 25,495

28,607 Marketing expenses 4,175

4,081 Federal deposit insurance premiums 2,259

2,660 Professional services 5,906

8,813 Amortization of intangible assets 2,298

3,027 Real estate owned expense 109

160 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 1,374

641 Other expenses 7,600

4,776 Total noninterest expense 166,751

172,523 Income before income taxes 79,177

115,945 Income tax expense 17,464

26,741 Net income $ 61,713

89,204







Basic earnings per share $ 0.49

0.70 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49

0.70







Annualized return on average equity 8.01 %

11.61 % Annualized return on average assets 0.87 %

1.27 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 11.28 %

15.26 %







Efficiency ratio ** 66.00 %

65.57 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *** 2.29 %

2.40 %

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). *** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021 Nonaccrual loans current:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 1,970

1,884

1,354

2,015

189 Home equity loans 1,337

1,376

1,212

1,267

170 Consumer loans 976

1,148

1,336

1,465

188 Commercial real estate loans 60,537

79,810

106,233

111,075

138,820 Commercial loans 5,270

6,060

6,098

17,021

17,545 Total nonaccrual loans current $ 70,090

90,278

116,233

132,843

156,912 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 2

760

244

99

68 Home equity loans 172

195

223

328

229 Consumer loans 158

190

241

152

230 Commercial real estate loans 911

333

239

205

1,589 Commercial loans 358

4

53

102

406 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 1,601

1,482

1,000

886

2,522 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 199

830

1,163

527

207 Home equity loans 566

371

61

142

310 Consumer loans 226

280

292

291

297 Commercial real estate loans 630

—

364

419

198 Commercial loans 73

—

218

170

21 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 1,694

1,481

2,098

1,549

1,033 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 5,445

3,976

7,641

8,069

10,007 Home equity loans 2,081

2,968

4,262

4,745

6,256 Consumer loans 1,942

1,782

2,069

2,184

2,341 Commercial real estate loans 14,949

21,399

24,063

25,562

23,564 Commercial loans 583

795

1,105

1,104

4,126 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 25,000

30,920

39,140

41,664

46,294 Total nonaccrual loans $ 98,385

124,161

158,471

176,942

206,761 Total nonaccrual loans $ 98,385

124,161

158,471

176,942

206,761 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 379

420

331

386

302 Nonperforming loans 98,764

124,581

158,802

177,328

207,063 Real estate owned, net 1,205

929

873

809

1,353 Nonperforming assets $ 99,969

125,510

159,675

178,137

208,416 Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring * $ 37,647

16,015

17,216

12,858

8,951 Accruing troubled debt restructuring 16,590

12,686

13,072

13,664

18,480 Total troubled debt restructuring $ 54,237

28,701

30,288

26,522

27,431



















Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.95 %

1.23 %

1.59 %

1.74 %

2.01 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.71 %

0.87 %

1.10 %

1.24 %

1.46 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.94 %

0.98 %

1.02 %

1.08 %

1.14 % Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances 0.95 %

0.98 %

1.03 %

1.09 %

1.17 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 99.59 %

79.70 %

64.38 %

61.90 %

56.66 %

* Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

At June 30, 2022

Pass

Special mention *

Substandard **

Doubtful

Loss

Loans receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,273,117

—

13,658

—

—

3,286,775 Home equity loans

1,275,124

—

5,368

—

—

1,280,492 Consumer loans

1,998,863

—

3,682

—

—

2,002,545 Total Personal Banking

6,547,104

—

22,708

—

—

6,569,812 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,600,207

51,540

224,429

—

—

2,876,176 Commercial loans

954,129

2,468

30,239

—

—

986,836 Total Commercial Banking

3,554,336

54,008

254,668

—

—

3,863,012 Total loans

$ 10,101,440

54,008

277,376

—

—

10,432,824 At March 31, 2022























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,108,366

—

13,523

—

—

3,121,889 Home equity loans

1,280,342

—

6,178

—

—

1,286,520 Consumer loans

1,892,162

—

3,819

—

—

1,895,981 Total Personal Banking

6,280,870

—

23,520

—

—

6,304,390 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,633,808

62,091

263,994

—

—

2,959,893 Commercial loans

839,125

3,277

32,349

—

—

874,751 Total Commercial Banking

3,472,933

65,368

296,343

—

—

3,834,644 Total loans

$ 9,753,803

65,368

319,863

—

—

10,139,034 At December 31, 2021























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,978,080

—

16,540

—

—

2,994,620 Home equity loans

1,312,820

—

7,111

—

—

1,319,931 Consumer loans

1,834,478

—

4,270

—

—

1,838,748 Total Personal Banking

6,125,378

—

27,921

—

—

6,153,299 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,639,676

74,123

301,685

—

—

3,015,484 Commercial loans

808,323

5,730

33,556

—

—

847,609 Total Commercial Banking

3,447,999

79,853

335,241

—

—

3,863,093 Total loans

$ 9,573,377

79,853

363,162

—

—

10,016,392 At September 30, 2021























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,972,489

—

17,032

—

—

2,989,521 Home equity loans

1,342,479

—

7,869

—

—

1,350,348 Consumer loans

1,812,360

—

4,476

—

—

1,816,836 Total Personal Banking

6,127,328

—

29,377

—

—

6,156,705 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,799,592

63,034

299,925

—

—

3,162,551 Commercial loans

813,665

10,976

55,071

—

—

879,712 Total Commercial Banking

3,613,257

74,010

354,996

—

—

4,042,263 Total loans

$ 9,740,585

74,010

384,373

—

—

10,198,968 At June 30, 2021























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,937,418

—

17,133

—

—

2,954,551 Home equity loans

1,367,765

—

8,463

—

—

1,376,228 Consumer loans

1,741,872

—

3,359

—

—

1,745,231 Total Personal Banking

6,047,055

—

28,955

—

—

6,076,010 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,781,734

73,167

360,288

—

—

3,215,189 Commercial loans

943,665

11,266

63,850

—

—

1,018,781 Total Commercial Banking

3,725,399

84,433

424,138

—

—

4,233,970 Total loans

$ 9,772,454

84,433

453,093

—

—

10,309,980

* Includes $7.4 million, $4.4 million, $14.9 million, $16.7 million, and $16.7 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively. ** Includes $59.3 million, $71.9 million, $81.5 million, $110.4 million, and $122.5 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Delinquency (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



June 30,

2022

*

March 31,

2022

*

December 31,

2021

*

September 30,

2021

*

June 30,

2021

* (Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)

























































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 20

$ 785

— %

281

$ 24,057

0.8 %

277

$ 20,567

0.7 %

17

$ 765

— %

13

$ 606

— % Home equity loans 107

3,664

0.3 %

105

3,867

0.3 %

112

3,153

0.2 %

101

3,351

0.2 %

91

3,677

0.3 % Consumer loans 563

6,898

0.3 %

523

6,043

0.3 %

589

6,536

0.4 %

576

6,146

0.3 %

532

5,571

0.3 % Commercial real estate loans 26

2,701

0.1 %

25

3,643

0.1 %

17

17,065

0.6 %

19

2,004

0.1 %

13

2,857

0.1 % Commercial loans 24

1,486

0.2 %

16

1,268

0.1 %

12

193

— %

10

692

0.1 %

15

686

0.1 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days 740

$ 15,534

0.1 %

950

$ 38,878

0.4 %

1,007

$ 47,514

0.5 %

723

$ 12,958

0.1 %

664

$ 13,397

0.1 %



























































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 61

$ 5,941

0.2 %

24

$ 1,950

0.1 %

59

$ 5,433

0.2 %

55

$ 4,907

0.2 %

58

$ 4,051

0.1 % Home equity loans 28

952

0.1 %

28

1,138

0.1 %

30

949

0.1 %

29

1,024

0.1 %

36

1,502

0.1 % Consumer loans 178

1,460

0.1 %

159

1,839

0.1 %

195

2,006

0.1 %

180

1,757

0.1 %

181

1,988

0.1 % Commercial real estate loans 9

1,472

0.1 %

1

112

— %

5

769

— %

8

1,170

— %

9

1,335

— % Commercial loans 6

341

— %

3

103

— %

10

727

0.1 %

2

170

— %

2

27

— % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days 282

$ 10,166

0.1 %

215

$ 5,142

0.1 %

299

$ 9,884

0.1 %

274

$ 9,028

0.1 %

286

$ 8,903

0.1 %



























































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **

























































Residential mortgage loans 63

$ 5,445

0.2 %

47

$ 3,976

0.1 %

87

$ 7,641

0.3 %

95

$ 8,069

0.3 %

115

$ 10,007

0.3 % Home equity loans 69

2,081

0.2 %

91

2,968

0.2 %

105

4,262

0.3 %

119

4,745

0.4 %

146

6,256

0.5 % Consumer loans 286

2,321

0.1 %

287

2,202

0.1 %

296

2,400

0.1 %

308

2,568

0.1 %

356

2,643

0.2 % Commercial real estate loans 31

14,949

0.5 %

41

21,399

0.7 %

52

24,063

0.8 %

59

25,562

0.8 %

83

23,564

0.7 % Commercial loans 10

583

0.1 %

10

795

0.1 %

8

1,105

0.1 %

10

1,104

0.1 %

18

4,126

0.4 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more 459

$ 25,379

0.2 %

476

$ 31,340

0.3 %

548

$ 39,471

0.4 %

591

$ 42,048

0.4 %

718

$ 46,596

0.5 %



























































Total loans delinquent 1,481

$ 51,079

0.5 %

1,641

$ 75,360

0.7 %

1,854

$ 96,869

1.0 %

1,588

$ 64,034

0.6 %

1,668

$ 68,896

0.7 %

* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding. ** Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $6.3 million, $7.1 million, $7.3 million, $8.4 million, and $10.3 million at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021 Beginning balance $ 99,295

102,241

109,767

117,330

123,997 Provision 2,629

(1,481)

(1,909)

(4,354)

— Charge-offs residential mortgage (138)

(1,183)

(784)

(1,263)

(770) Charge-offs home equity (255)

(447)

(1,299)

(1,474)

(379) Charge-offs consumer (1,912)

(1,723)

(2,897)

(2,148)

(2,401) Charge-offs commercial real estate (4,392)

(1,024)

(2,652)

(1,581)

(3,964) Charge-offs commercial (329)

(681)

(2,586)

(412)

(1,161) Recoveries 3,457

3,593

4,601

3,669

2,008 Ending balance $ 98,355

99,295

102,241

109,767

117,330 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.14 %

0.06 %

0.22 %

0.12 %

0.26 %



Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021 Beginning balance $ 102,241

134,427 Provision 1,148

(5,620) Charge-offs residential mortgage (1,321)

(1,625) Charge-offs home equity (702)

(607) Charge-offs consumer (3,635)

(5,004) Charge-offs commercial real estate (5,416)

(8,590) Charge-offs commercial (1,010)

(1,215) Recoveries 7,050

5,564 Ending balance $ 98,355

117,330 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.10 %

0.22 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i) Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 3,171,469

27,327

3.45 %

$ 2,980,788

25,542

3.43 %

$ 2,977,942

25,269

3.39 %

$ 2,959,794

25,398

3.43 %

$ 2,935,034

25,609

3.49 % Home equity loans 1,277,440

11,961

3.76 %

1,293,986

11,472

3.60 %

1,328,553

11,750

3.51 %

1,356,131

11,993

3.51 %

1,380,794

12,232

3.55 % Consumer loans 1,880,769

15,777

3.36 %

1,799,037

14,907

3.36 %

1,756,620

15,514

3.50 %

1,728,563

16,220

3.72 %

1,589,739

14,555

3.67 % Commercial real estate loans 2,915,750

31,844

4.32 %

3,000,204

29,757

3.97 %

3,113,924

34,062

4.28 %

3,205,839

35,305

4.31 %

3,257,810

33,349

4.05 % Commercial loans 912,454

9,090

3.94 %

824,770

6,897

3.34 %

855,998

9,154

4.18 %

975,603

9,096

3.65 %

1,133,969

9,978

3.48 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 10,157,882

95,999

3.79 %

9,898,785

88,575

3.63 %

10,033,037

95,749

3.79 %

10,225,930

98,012

3.80 %

10,297,346

95,723

3.73 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,952,375

7,158

1.47 %

1,945,173

6,360

1.31 %

1,894,683

5,743

1.21 %

1,832,876

5,840

1.27 %

1,756,227

5,680

1.29 % Investment securities (c) (d) 376,935

1,590

1.69 %

373,694

1,540

1.65 %

358,558

1,535

1.71 %

348,619

1,466

1.68 %

364,414

1,466

1.61 % FHLB stock, at cost 13,428

82

2.44 %

13,870

81

2.38 %

14,459

82

2.25 %

21,607

71

1.31 %

23,107

138

2.40 % Other interest-earning deposits 846,142

1,684

0.79 %

1,218,960

467

0.15 %

1,168,449

467

0.16 %

905,130

352

0.15 %

810,741

192

0.09 % Total interest-earning assets 13,346,762

106,513

3.20 %

13,450,482

97,023

2.93 %

13,469,186

103,576

3.05 %

13,334,162

105,741

3.15 %

13,251,835

103,199

3.12 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 909,943









973,092









1,004,905









1,074,122









1,104,924







Total assets $ 14,256,705









$ 14,423,574









$ 14,474,091









$ 14,408,284









$ 14,356,759







Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits $ 2,361,919

589

0.10 %

$ 2,334,494

592

0.10 %

$ 2,282,606

622

0.11 %

$ 2,271,365

603

0.11 %

$ 2,255,578

590

0.10 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,857,336

310

0.04 %

2,875,430

321

0.05 %

2,933,466

411

0.06 %

2,890,905

414

0.06 %

2,840,949

407

0.06 % Money market deposit accounts 2,653,467

668

0.10 %

2,668,105

653

0.10 %

2,618,177

656

0.10 %

2,565,159

637

0.10 %

2,537,629

621

0.10 % Time deposits 1,220,815

1,774

0.58 %

1,292,608

2,185

0.69 %

1,356,513

2,606

0.76 %

1,423,041

2,886

0.80 %

1,493,947

3,155

0.85 % Borrowed funds (f) 123,749

167

0.54 %

135,289

158

0.47 %

135,038

159

0.47 %

131,199

154

0.47 %

131,240

150

0.46 % Subordinated debt (g) 119,563

1,203

4.03 %

123,608

1,250

4.05 %

123,514

1,180

3.82 %

123,513

1,277

4.10 %

123,443

1,264

4.11 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,142

920

2.82 %

129,077

651

2.02 %

129,012

625

1.89 %

128,946

625

1.90 %

128,882

636

1.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,465,991

5,631

0.24 %

9,558,611

5,810

0.25 %

9,578,326

6,259

0.26 %

9,534,128

6,596

0.27 %

9,511,668

6,823

0.29 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h) 3,090,372









3,060,698









3,093,518









3,058,819









3,036,202







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 193,510









203,537









242,620









244,402









247,930







Total liabilities 12,749,873









12,822,846









12,914,464









12,837,349









12,795,800







Shareholders' equity 1,506,832









1,600,728









1,559,627









1,570,935









1,560,959







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,256,705









$ 14,423,574









$ 14,474,091









$ 14,408,284









$ 14,356,759







Net interest income/Interest rate spread



100,882

2.96 %





91,213

2.68 %





97,317

2.79 %





99,145

2.87 %





96,376

2.84 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,880,771





3.07 %

$ 3,891,871





2.75 %

$ 3,890,860





2.89 %

$ 3,800,034





2.97 %

$ 3,740,167





2.91 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.41X









1.41X









1.41X









1.40X









1.39X













(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030. (h) Average cost of deposits were 0.11%, 0.12%, 0.14%, 0.15%, and 0.16%, respectively. (i) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 3.77%, 3.61%, 3.77%, 3.79%, and 3.71%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.48%, 1.45%, 1.48%, 1.47%, and 1.41%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.18%, 2.91%, 3.03%, 3.13%, and 3.10%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.94%, 2.66%, 2.77%, 2.86%, and 2.82%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.05%, 2.73%, 2.87%, 2.95%, and 2.89%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(in thousands) The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i) Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Residential mortgage loans $ 3,077,155

52,868

3.44 %

$ 2,971,037

51,975

3.50 % Home equity loans 1,285,668

23,433

3.68 %

1,406,260

25,046

3.57 % Consumer loans 1,840,110

30,684

3.36 %

1,526,861

29,121

3.82 % Commercial real estate loans 2,957,744

61,601

4.14 %

3,285,696

71,820

4.32 % Commercial loans 868,854

15,987

3.66 %

1,161,736

20,543

3.50 % Loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 10,029,531

184,573

3.71 %

10,351,590

198,505

3.85 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,948,794

13,518

1.39 %

1,541,585

9,880

1.28 % Investment securities (c) (d) 375,323

3,130

1.67 %

347,977

2,847

1.64 % FHLB stock, at cost 13,648

163

2.41 %

22,462

254

2.27 % Other interest-earning deposits 1,003,627

2,151

0.43 %

805,930

375

0.09 % Total interest-earning assets 13,370,923

203,535

3.07 %

13,069,544

211,861

3.25 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 969,111









1,103,734































Total assets $ 14,340,034









$ 14,173,278































Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings deposits $ 2,348,282

1,181

0.10 %

$ 2,187,184

1,215

0.11 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,866,333

631

0.04 %

2,812,348

836

0.06 % Money market deposit accounts 2,660,745

1,321

0.10 %

2,517,673

1,278

0.10 % Time deposits 1,256,513

3,959

0.64 %

1,538,489

6,959

0.91 % Borrowed funds (f) 129,487

324

0.50 %

137,488

303

0.44 % Subordinated debt (g) 121,574

2,454

4.04 %

123,400

2,522

4.10 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,109

1,571

2.42 %

128,850

1,278

1.96 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,512,043

11,441

0.24 %

9,445,432

14,391

0.31 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h) 3,075,617









2,921,343







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 198,854









256,748































Total liabilities 12,786,514









12,623,523































Shareholders' equity 1,553,520









1,549,755































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,340,034









$ 14,173,278































Net interest income/Interest rate spread



192,094

2.83 %





197,470

2.94 %























Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,858,880





2.87 %

$ 3,624,112





3.02 %























Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.41X









1.38X













(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030. (h) Average cost of deposits were 0.12% and 0.17%, respectively. (i) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 3.69% and 3.83%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.46% and 1.43%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 3.05% and 3.23%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.81% and 2.92%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.86% and 3.00%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.