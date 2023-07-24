Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $33.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $382,000, or 1.1%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $33.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were 8.72% and 0.93% compared to 8.90% and 0.94% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on August 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of August 3, 2023. This is the 115th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of June 30, 2023, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 7.5%.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "We are very pleased with the positioning and strength of our balance sheet during the past twelve months as we have been able to grow loans by almost $840.0 million, or approximately 8.0%, over that time period by reallocating cash and investments to higher yielding earning assets. Specifically, as a result of the new commercial lending verticals we have recently implemented, commercial loans have grown $416.9 million, or 42.2%, over the past year. As part of this balance sheet shift towards commercial banking, we sold the mortgage servicing rights on approximately $1.3 billion of one- to four family mortgage loans for an $8.3 million gain, which enabled us to sell approximately $110.0 million of investment securities for an equivalent loss, resulting in no impact to tangible capital. We were then able to reallocate these funds from investments yielding approximately 2.0% into commercial loan originations yielding over 7.0%. In addition, our overall deposit balances remained stable during the most recent quarter, although we continue to see customers shift into higher yielding deposit products. Tangible common equity remains strong at over 8.0% and asset quality continues to perform well."

Mr. Torchio continued, "with the continued inversion in the yield curve and the change in our customer deposit mix, as well as higher borrowing costs and balances, the increase in our overall cost of funds continued to outpace our yield improvement, which resulted in net interest margin compression on a linked quarter basis to 3.28% from 3.47%. We expect some additional net interest margin compression could continue for the remainder of the year."

Net interest income increased by $8.3 million, or 8.3%, to $108.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from $100.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This increase in net interest income is a result of both the increase in market interest rates and the change in our interest-earning asset mix throughout the past year. Cash and marketable securities were redeployed into higher yielding loans, which, along with higher market interest rates, caused the yield on interest-earning assets to increase to 4.34% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from 3.20% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Interest income on loans receivable increased $37.2 million, or 38.9%, due to an increase of $907.8 million, or 8.9%, in the average balance of loans in addition to an increase in the yield on loans to 4.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from 3.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Partially offsetting this increase in interest income was an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 1.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from 0.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This increase was largely due to higher market interest rates causing an increase in both deposit and borrowing costs. The net effect of these changes in interest rates and average balances was an increase in the Company's net interest margin to 3.28% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from 3.07% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses increased by $2.9 million, or 48.2%, to $8.9 million for the current quarter ended June 30, 2023 from $6.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This increase was primarily due to growth within our commercial loan portfolio year over year, as well as forecasted economic deterioration reflected in our allowance for credit loss models. The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $63.3 million, or 22.8%, to $214.1 million, or 1.90% of total loans, at June 30, 2023 from $277.4 million, or 2.66% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. Total delinquent loans increased to $72.1 million, or 0.64% of loans receivable, at June 30, 2023 from $51.1 million, or 0.49% of loans receivable, at June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by two commercial loan administrative delinquencies totaling $22.9 million at June 30, 2023, which have subsequently been brought current.

Noninterest income decreased by $651,000, or 2.1%, to $29.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from $30.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $1.1 million, or 52.3% to $1.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from $2.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market, due primarily to the volatile interest rate environment, as well as a decrease in mortgage volumes primarily due to higher market interest rates.

Noninterest expense increased by $4.4 million, or 5.5%, to $85.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from $81.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This increase primarily resulted from a $1.7 million, or 13.1%, increase in processing expenses to $14.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from $12.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 due to the implementation of additional third party software programs. Also contributing to this variance was a restructuring expense of $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 due to the severance charge for personnel changes during the current quarter. Lastly, FDIC insurance premiums increased $934,000, or 82.7%, to $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 due to an increase in the deposit insurance assessment rate beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

The provision for income taxes increased by $663,000, or 6.7%, to $10.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from $9.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 due primarily to an increase in income before taxes in the current year.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2023, Northwest operated 134 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; (8) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; and (9) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


June 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

June 30,
2022

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$       127,627

139,365

504,532

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,287,101, $1,431,728 and $1,516,743, respectively)

1,073,952

1,218,108

1,364,743

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $718,676, $751,384 and $835,565, respectively)

847,845

881,249

923,180

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

2,049,424

2,238,722

2,792,455






Loans held-for-sale

16,077

9,913

31,153

Residential mortgage loans

3,479,080

3,488,686

3,255,622

Home equity loans

1,276,062

1,297,674

1,280,492

Consumer loans

2,201,062

2,168,655

2,002,545

Commercial real estate loans

2,895,224

2,823,555

2,876,176

Commercial loans

1,403,726

1,131,969

986,836

Total loans receivable

11,271,231

10,920,452

10,432,824

Allowance for credit losses

(124,423)

(118,036)

(98,355)

Loans receivable, net

11,146,808

10,802,416

10,334,469






FHLB stock, at cost

44,613

40,143

13,362

Accrued interest receivable

37,281

35,528

27,708

Real estate owned, net

371

413

1,205

Premises and equipment, net

139,915

145,909

146,869

Bank-owned life insurance

257,614

255,062

254,109

Goodwill

380,997

380,997

380,997

Other intangible assets, net

6,809

8,560

10,538

Other assets

227,659

205,574

192,983

Total assets

$   14,291,491

14,113,324

14,154,695

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$     2,820,563

2,993,243

3,058,249

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,577,653

2,686,431

2,858,691

Money market deposit accounts

2,154,253

2,457,569

2,631,712

Savings deposits

2,120,215

2,275,020

2,362,725

Time deposits

1,989,711

1,052,285

1,155,878

Total deposits

11,662,395

11,464,548

12,067,255






Borrowed funds

632,313

681,166

130,490

Subordinated debt

114,015

113,840

113,666

Junior subordinated debentures

129,444

129,314

129,184

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

57,143

47,613

55,622

Accrued interest payable

4,936

3,231

1,725

Other liabilities

179,744

182,126

162,214

Total liabilities

12,779,990

12,621,838

12,660,156

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued



Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,088,963, 127,028,848 and 126,881,766 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,271

1,270

1,269

Additional paid-in capital

1,022,189

1,019,647

1,015,349

Retained earnings

657,292

641,727

620,551

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(169,251)

(171,158)

(142,630)

Total shareholders' equity

1,511,501

1,491,486

1,494,539

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,291,491

14,113,324

14,154,695






Equity to assets

10.58 %

10.57 %

10.56 %

Tangible common equity to assets*

8.08 %

8.03 %

8.01 %

Book value per share

$           11.89

11.74

11.78

Tangible book value per share*

$             8.84

8.67

8.69

Closing market price per share

$           10.60

13.98

12.80

Full time equivalent employees

2,025

2,160

2,188

Number of banking offices

142

150

150


*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022





Interest income:








Loans receivable

$  132,724

123,745

117,137

106,943

95,574

Mortgage-backed securities

8,326

8,537

8,603

8,683

7,158

Taxable investment securities

841

845

840

838

715

Tax-free investment securities

667

700

701

709

683

FHLB stock dividends

844

690

419

148

82

Interest-earning deposits

594

423

153

1,295

1,684

Total interest income

143,996

134,940

127,853

118,616

105,896

Interest expense:








Deposits

21,817

11,238

3,871

3,157

3,341

Borrowed funds

13,630

11,238

6,938

2,710

2,290

Total interest expense

35,447

22,476

10,809

5,867

5,631

Net interest income

108,549

112,464

117,044

112,749

100,265

   Provision for credit losses - loans

6,010

4,870

9,023

7,689

2,629

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1)

2,920

126

1,876

3,585

3,396

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

99,619

107,468

106,145

101,475

94,240

Noninterest income:








Loss on sale of investments

(8,306)


(1)

(2)

(3)

Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights

8,305




Gain on sale of SBA loans

832

279



Service charges and fees

14,833

13,189

14,125

14,323

13,673

Trust and other financial services income

6,866

6,449

6,642

6,650

7,461

Gain on real estate owned, net

785

108

51

290

291

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,304

1,269

1,663

1,475

2,008

Mortgage banking income

1,028

524

477

766

2,157

Other operating income

4,150

2,151

4,901

3,301

4,861

Total noninterest income

29,797

23,969

27,858

26,803

30,448

Noninterest expense:








Compensation and employee benefits

47,650

46,604

46,658

46,711

48,073

Premises and occupancy costs

7,579

7,471

7,370

7,171

7,280

Office operations

2,800

3,010

3,544

3,229

3,162

Collections expense

429

387

563

322

403

Processing expenses

14,648

14,350

13,585

13,416

12,947

Marketing expenses

2,856

2,892

2,773

2,147

2,047

Federal deposit insurance premiums

2,064

2,223

1,319

1,200

1,130

Professional services

3,804

4,758

5,434

3,363

3,333

Amortization of intangible assets

842

909

932

1,047

1,115

Real estate owned expense

83

181

53

61

72

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

1,593

2,802

4,243


Other expenses

1,510

1,863

2,304

321

1,849

Total noninterest expense

85,858

87,450

88,778

78,988

81,411

Income before income taxes

43,558

43,987

45,225

49,290

43,277

Income tax expense

10,514

10,308

10,576

11,986

9,851

Net income

$    33,044

33,679

34,649

37,304

33,426










Basic earnings per share

$        0.26

0.27

0.27

0.29

0.26

Diluted earnings per share

$        0.26

0.26

0.27

0.29

0.26










Annualized return on average equity

8.72 %

9.11 %

9.38 %

9.84 %

8.90 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.93 %

0.97 %

0.98 %

1.05 %

0.94 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

11.79 %

12.15 %

12.48 %

13.84 %

12.16 %










Efficiency ratio

62.06 %

64.10 %

61.27 %

56.60 %

62.28 %

Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items (1) **

60.30 %

61.38 %

57.70 %

55.85 %

61.43 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets

2.42 %

2.51 %

2.52 %

2.23 %

2.29 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items (1) **

2.35 %

2.40 %

2.37 %

2.20 %

2.26 %


(1)

Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023. Respective ratios updated for reclassification.

*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

**

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Six months ended June 30,

2023

2022

Interest income:


Loans receivable

$                         256,469

183,748

Mortgage-backed securities

16,863

13,518

Taxable investment securities

1,686

1,392

Tax-free investment securities

1,367

1,357

FHLB stock dividends

1,534

163

Interest-earning deposits

1,017

2,151

Total interest income

278,936

202,329

Interest expense:


Deposits

33,055

7,092

Borrowed funds

24,868

4,349

Total interest expense

57,923

11,441

Net interest income

221,013

190,888

Provision for credit losses - loans

10,880

1,148

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1)

3,046

4,992

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

207,087

184,748

Noninterest income:


Loss on sale of investments

(8,306)

(5)

Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights

8,305

Gain on sale of SBA loans

1,111

Service charges and fees

28,022

26,740

Trust and other financial services income

13,315

14,473

Gain on real estate owned, net

893

262

Income from bank-owned life insurance

2,573

3,991

Mortgage banking income

1,552

3,622

Other operating income

6,301

7,105

Total noninterest income

53,766

56,188

Noninterest expense:


Compensation and employee benefits

94,254

94,990

Premises and occupancy costs

15,050

15,077

Office operations

5,810

6,545

Collections expense

816

923

Processing expenses

28,998

25,495

Marketing expenses

5,748

4,175

Federal deposit insurance premiums

4,287

2,259

Professional services

8,562

5,906

Amortization of intangible assets

1,751

2,298

Real estate owned expense

264

109

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

4,395

1,374

Other expenses

3,373

2,608

Total noninterest expense

173,308

161,759

Income before income taxes

87,545

79,177

Income tax expense

20,822

17,464

Net income

$                           66,723

61,713




Basic earnings per share

$                               0.53

0.49

Diluted earnings per share

$                               0.52

0.49




Annualized return on average equity

8.91 %

8.01 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.95 %

0.87 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

11.97 %

11.28 %




Efficiency ratio

63.07 %

65.47 %

Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items (1) **

60.84 %

63.98 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets

2.46 %

2.27 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items (1) **

2.38 %

2.22 %


(1)

Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023.  Respective ratios updated for reclassification.

*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

**

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net operating income:






Net income (GAAP)

$        33,044

33,426

66,723

61,713

Non-GAAP adjustments






Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

1,593


4,395

1,374

Less: tax benefit of merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

(446)


(1,231)

(385)

Adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP)

$        34,191

33,426

69,887

62,702

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$           0.26

0.26

0.52

0.49

Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$           0.27

0.26

0.55

0.49








Average equity

$   1,519,990

1,506,832

1,509,466

1,553,520

Average assets

14,245,917

14,256,705

14,184,050

14,340,034

Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)

8.72 %

8.90 %

8.91 %

8.01 %

Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)

0.93 %

0.94 %

0.95 %

0.87 %

Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)

9.02 %

8.90 %

9.34 %

8.14 %

Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)

0.96 %

0.94 %

0.99 %

0.88 %








The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition. 

June 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

June 30,
2022

Tangible common equity to assets




Total shareholders' equity

$       1,511,501

1,491,486

1,494,539

  Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(387,806)

(389,557)

(391,535)

Tangible common equity

1,123,695

1,101,929

1,103,004






Total assets

14,291,491

14,113,324

14,154,695

Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(387,806)

(389,557)

(391,535)

  Tangible assets

13,903,685

13,723,767

13,763,160






Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.08 %

8.03 %

8.01 %






Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments




Tangible common equity

$       1,123,695

1,101,929

1,103,004

Less: unrealized losses on held to maturity investments

(129,169)

(129,865)

(87,615)

Add: deferred taxes on unrealized losses on held to maturity investments

36,167

36,362

24,532

Tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments

1,030,693

1,008,426

1,039,921






Tangible assets

13,903,685

13,723,767

13,763,160






Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments

7.41 %

7.35 %

7.56 %






Tangible book value per share




Tangible common equity

$       1,123,695

1,101,929

1,103,004

Common shares outstanding

127,088,963

127,028,848

126,881,766

Tangible book value per share

8.84

8.67

8.69

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.


Quarter ended

Six months ended June 30,

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

2023

2022







Annualized return on tangible common equity












Net income

$        33,044

33,679

34,649

37,304

33,426

66,723

61,713














Total shareholders' equity

1,511,501

1,513,275

1,491,486

1,459,786

1,494,539

1,511,501

1,494,539

Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(387,806)

(388,648)

(389,557)

(390,488)

(391,535)

(387,806)

(391,535)

Tangible common equity

1,123,695

1,124,627

1,101,929

1,069,298

1,103,004

1,123,695

1,103,004














Annualized return on tangible common equity

11.79 %

12.15 %

12.48 %

13.84 %

12.16 %

11.97 %

11.28 %














Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses












Non-interest expense

85,858

87,450

88,778

78,988

81,411

173,308

161,759

Less: amortization expense

(842)

(909)

(932)

(1,047)

(1,115)

(1,751)

(2,298)

Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

(1,593)

(2,802)

(4,243)



(4,395)

(1,374)

Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and restructuring expenses

83,423

83,739

83,603

77,941

80,296

167,162

158,087














Net interest income

108,549

112,464

117,044

112,749

100,265

221,013

190,888

Non-interest income

29,797

23,969

27,858

26,803

30,448

53,766

56,188

Net interest income plus non-interest income

138,346

136,433

144,902

139,552

130,713

274,779

247,076














Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

60.30 %

61.38 %

57.70 %

55.85 %

61.43 %

60.84 %

63.98 %














Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense












Non-interest expense excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

83,423

83,739

83,603

77,941

80,296

167,162

158,087

Average assets

14,245,917

14,121,496

13,983,100

14,052,919

14,256,705

14,184,050

14,340,034

Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

2.35 %

2.40 %

2.37 %

2.20 %

2.26 %

2.38 %

2.22 %


*

The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table provides details around the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:


As of June 30, 2023

Balance

Percent of
total deposits

Number of
relationships

Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1)

$              2,895,624

24.83 %

4,892

Less intercompany deposit accounts

889,157

7.62 %

12

Less collateralized deposit accounts

553,128

4.74 %

255

Adjusted balance of uninsured deposits

$              1,453,339

12.47 %

4,625


(1)

Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.

Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $18.6 million, or 0.16% of total deposits, as of June 30, 2023. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $112.2 million, or 0.96% of total deposits, as of June 30, 2023. The average adjusted uninsured deposit account balance was $314,000 as of June 30, 2023.

 

The following table provides additional details over the Company's deposit portfolio:


As of June 30, 2023

Balance

Percent of
total deposits

Number of
accounts

Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits

$              1,397,167

11.98 %

291,177

Business noninterest bearing demand deposits

1,423,396

12.21 %

45,911

Personal interest-bearing demand deposits

1,535,254

13.16 %

59,784

Business interest-bearing demand deposits

1,042,399

8.94 %

8,354

Personal money market deposits

1,511,652

12.96 %

26,488

Business money market deposits

642,601

5.51 %

2,980

Savings deposits

2,120,215

18.18 %

216,105

Time deposits

1,989,711

17.06 %

67,662

Total deposits

$            11,662,395

100.00 %

718,461

Our average deposit account balance as of June 30, 2023 was $16,000. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $205.7 million as of June 30, 2023.

 

The following table provides additional details over the Company's deposit portfolio over time:


12/31/2021

3/31/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2022

3/31/2023

6/30/2023

Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits

$   1,419,806

1,413,732

1,388,690

1,413,781

1,412,227

1,428,232

1,397,167

Business noninterest bearing demand deposits

1,679,720

1,715,117

1,669,559

1,680,339

1,581,016

1,467,860

1,423,396

Personal interest-bearing demand deposits

1,768,910

1,787,295

1,785,761

1,742,173

1,718,806

1,627,546

1,535,254

Business interest-bearing demand deposits

639,529

588,850

529,357

498,937

499,059

466,105

624,252

Municipal demand deposits

532,003

515,477

543,573

571,620

468,566

447,852

418,147

Personal money market deposits

1,972,603

1,999,564

1,994,907

1,949,379

1,832,583

1,626,614

1,511,652

Business money market deposits

657,279

681,049

636,805

627,634

624,986

701,436

642,601

Savings deposits

2,303,760

2,367,438

2,362,725

2,327,419

2,275,020

2,194,743

2,120,215

Time deposits

1,327,555

1,251,878

1,155,878

1,067,110

1,052,285

1,576,791

1,989,711

Total deposits

$  12,301,165

12,320,400

12,067,255

11,878,392

11,464,548

11,537,179

11,662,395

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Marketable Securities (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



June 30, 2023

Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized

holding gains

Gross unrealized

holding losses

Fair value

Weighted average
duration

   Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:









Due after one year through five years

$              20,000


(1,676)

18,324

3.37

Due after ten years

51,124


(10,627)

40,497

6.23











   Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:









   Due after one year through five years

20,984


(2,940)

18,044

4.48

   Due after five years through ten years

25,516


(4,027)

21,489

5.02











   Municipal securities:









   Due within one year

500



500

Due after one year through five years

950

17

(9)

958

2.41

   Due after five years through ten years

20,481


(1,845)

18,636

7.2

   Due after ten years

64,589

59

(10,409)

54,239

10.45











   Corporate debt issues:









   Due after five years through ten years

8,463


(917)

7,546

5.70











   Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:









   Fixed rate pass-through

219,643

4

(28,705)

190,942

6.4

   Variable rate pass-through

7,861

2

(215)

7,648

4.36

   Fixed rate agency CMOs

821,371


(151,317)

670,054

5.01

   Variable rate agency CMOs

25,619

35

(579)

25,075

3.09

   Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities

1,074,494

41

(180,816)

893,719

5.24

   Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$         1,287,101

117

(213,266)

1,073,952

5.53











Marketable securities held-to-maturity









Government sponsored









Due after one year through five years

$              49,471


(6,541)

42,930

3.99

Due after five years through ten years

74,985


(13,586)

61,399

5.67











   Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:









   Fixed rate pass-through

$            155,431


(23,770)

131,661

5.27

   Variable rate pass-through

495


(10)

485

3.95

   Fixed rate agency CMOs

566,934


(85,253)

481,681

5.90

   Variable rate agency CMOs

529


(9)

520

5.61

   Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities

723,389


(109,042)

614,347

5.76

   Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$            847,845


(129,169)

718,676

5.65

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Borrowed Funds (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


June 30, 2023

Amount

Average rate

Term notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year

$                        500,000

5.43 %

Notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year

28,000

5.39 %

      Total term notes payable to the FHLB

528,000

5.43 %




Collateralized borrowings, due within one year

63,863

1.24 %

Collateral received, due within one year

40,450

5.16 %

Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs

114,015

4.28 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,444

7.21 %

      Total borrowed funds *

$                        875,772

5.22 %


*

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $3.2 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the FHLB of Pittsburgh, including a $250.0 million overnight line of credit, which had a $28.0 million drawn balance, as well as $309.0 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $105.0 million with two correspondent banks.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)

Commercial real estate loans outstanding

 

The following table provides the various loan sectors in our commercial real estate portfolio at June 30, 2023:


June 30, 2023

Property type

Percent of portfolio

5 or more unit dwelling

13.9 %

Nursing home

12.8 %

Retail building

11.4 %

Commercial office building - non-owner occupied

8.5 %

Residential acquisition & development - 1-4 family, townhouses and apartments


4.5 %

Warehouse/storage building

3.6 %

Manufacturing & industrial building

3.5 %

Commercial office building - owner occupied


3.5 %

Commercial acquisition and development

3.4 %

Multi-use building - office and warehouse

3.2 %

Single family dwelling

3.2 %

Hotel/motel

2.9 %

Other medical facility

2.9 %

Student housing

2.6 %

Multi-use building - commercial, retail and residential

2.6 %

2-4 family

2.4 %

Agricultural real estate

2.1 %

All other

13.0 %

   Total

100.0 %

The following table provides our commercial real estate portfolio by state at June 30, 2023:



June 30, 2023

State

Percent of portfolio

Pennsylvania

32.0 %

New York

31.7 %

Ohio

20.0 %

Indiana

8.8 %

All other

7.5 %

   Total

100.0 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

Nonaccrual loans current:








Residential mortgage loans

$           1,559

1,423

1,496

2,186

1,970

Home equity loans

1,089

1,084

1,418

1,158

1,337

Consumer loans

1,009

911

836

833

976

Commercial real estate loans

48,468

50,045

53,303

56,193

60,537

Commercial loans

995

1,468

895

1,801

5,270

Total nonaccrual loans current

$         53,120

54,931

57,948

62,171

70,090

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$               49

688

473

54

2

Home equity loans

37

18

180

316

172

Consumer loans

309

223

178

155

158

Commercial real estate loans

1,697

1,900

1,220

55

911

Commercial loans

855

341

145

237

358

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$           2,947

3,170

2,196

817

1,601

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$              185

919

31

32

199

Home equity loans

363

338

290

432

566

Consumer loans

360

340

341

382

226

Commercial real estate loans

210

1,355

473

848

630

Commercial loans

245

126

96

132

73

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$           1,363

3,078

1,231

1,826

1,694

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








Residential mortgage loans

$           6,290

3,300

5,574

5,544

5,445

Home equity loans

1,965

2,190

2,257

1,779

2,081

Consumer loans

2,033

2,791

2,672

2,031

1,942

Commercial real estate loans

8,575

8,010

7,867

8,821

14,949

Commercial loans

2,296

1,139

1,491

638

583

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$         21,159

17,430

19,861

18,813

25,000

Total nonaccrual loans

$         78,589

78,609

81,236

83,627

98,385

Total nonaccrual loans

$         78,589

78,609

81,236

83,627

98,385

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

532

652

744

357

379

Nonperforming loans

79,121

79,261

81,980

83,984

98,764

Real estate owned, net

371

524

413

450

1,205

Nonperforming assets

$         79,492

79,785

82,393

84,434

99,969










Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.70 %

0.71 %

0.75 %

0.78 %

0.95 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.56 %

0.56 %

0.58 %

0.61 %

0.71 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.10 %

1.09 %

1.08 %

1.02 %

0.94 %

Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances

1.10 %

1.09 %

1.08 %

1.02 %

0.95 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

157.26 %

152.98 %

143.98 %

130.76 %

99.59 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

At June 30, 2023

Pass

Special

   mention *

Substandard
**

Doubtful

Loss

Loans

receivable

Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,483,098


12,059



3,495,157

Home equity loans

1,272,363


3,699



1,276,062

Consumer loans

2,196,938


4,124



2,201,062

Total Personal Banking

6,952,399


19,882



6,972,281

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,649,535

74,170

171,519



2,895,224

Commercial loans

1,377,981

3,040

22,705



1,403,726

Total Commercial Banking

4,027,516

77,210

194,224



4,298,950

Total loans

$     10,979,915

77,210

214,106



11,271,231

At March 31, 2023











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,499,135


6,330



3,505,465

Home equity loans

1,277,915


3,631



1,281,546

Consumer loans

2,227,379


4,754



2,232,133

Total Personal Banking

7,004,429


14,715



7,019,144

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,585,676

69,837

171,591



2,827,104

Commercial loans

1,217,344

6,381

22,298



1,246,023

Total Commercial Banking

3,803,020

76,218

193,889



4,073,127

Total loans

$     10,807,449

76,218

208,604



11,092,271

At December 31, 2022











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,484,870


13,729



3,498,599

Home equity loans

1,292,146


5,528



1,297,674

Consumer loans

2,164,220


4,435



2,168,655

Total Personal Banking

6,941,236


23,692



6,964,928

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,579,809

55,076

188,670



2,823,555

Commercial loans

1,100,707

7,384

23,878



1,131,969

Total Commercial Banking

3,680,516

62,460

212,548



3,955,524

Total loans

$     10,621,752

62,460

236,240



10,920,452

At September 30, 2022











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,388,168


13,730



3,401,898

Home equity loans

1,279,968


5,021



1,284,989

Consumer loans

2,112,478


3,760



2,116,238

Total Personal Banking

6,780,614


22,511



6,803,125

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,589,648

34,684

188,498



2,812,830

Commercial loans

1,094,830

4,004

26,736



1,125,570

Total Commercial Banking

3,684,478

38,688

215,234



3,938,400

Total loans

$     10,465,092

38,688

237,745



10,741,525

At June 30, 2022











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,273,117


13,658



3,286,775

Home equity loans

1,275,124


5,368



1,280,492

Consumer loans

1,998,863


3,682



2,002,545

Total Personal Banking

6,547,104


22,708



6,569,812

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,600,207

51,540

224,429



2,876,176

Commercial loans

954,129

2,468

30,239



986,836

Total Commercial Banking

3,554,336

54,008

254,668



3,863,012

Total loans

$     10,101,440

54,008

277,376



10,432,824


*

Includes $4.9 million, $7.4 million, $7.4 million, $4.5 million, and $7.4 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

**

Includes $31.2 million, $31.9 million, $39.1 million, $51.4 million, and $59.3 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


June 30,
2023

*

March 31,
2023

*

December 31,
2022

*

September 30,
2022

*

June 30,
2022

*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)




























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

14

$      627

— %

259

$  26,992

0.8 %

304

$  29,487

0.8 %

26

$   1,052

— %

20

$      785

— %

Home equity loans

92

3,395

0.3 %

111

4,235

0.3 %

145

6,657

0.5 %

88

3,278

0.3 %

107

3,664

0.3 %

Consumer loans

602

7,955

0.4 %

587

6,930

0.3 %

737

9,435

0.4 %

549

6,546

0.3 %

563

6,898

0.3 %

Commercial real estate loans

13

2,710

0.1 %

23

4,834

0.2 %

29

4,008

0.1 %

13

1,332

— %

26

2,701

0.1 %

Commercial loans

38

15,658

1.1 %

46

4,253

0.3 %

51

2,648

0.2 %

48

2,582

0.2 %

24

1,486

0.2 %

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

759

$  30,345

0.3 %

1,026

$  47,244

0.4 %

1,266

$  52,235

0.5 %

724

$  14,790

0.1 %

740

$  15,534

0.1 %






























Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

52

$   3,521

0.1 %

23

$   1,922

0.1 %

65

$   5,563

0.2 %

51

$   4,320

0.1 %

61

$   5,941

0.2 %

Home equity loans

31

1,614

0.1 %

31

1,061

0.1 %

29

975

0.1 %

36

1,227

0.1 %

28

952

0.1 %

Consumer loans

250

2,584

0.1 %

185

2,083

0.1 %

255

3,070

0.1 %

223

2,663

0.1 %

178

1,460

0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

12

1,288

— %

17

1,949

0.1 %

16

2,377

0.1 %

13

1,741

0.1 %

9

1,472

0.1 %

Commercial loans

23

11,092

0.8 %

19

1,088

0.1 %

24

1,115

0.1 %

14

808

0.1 %

6

341

— %

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

368

$  20,099

0.2 %

275

$   8,103

0.1 %

389

$  13,100

0.1 %

337

$  10,759

0.1 %

282

$  10,166

0.1 %






























Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **




























Residential mortgage loans

63

$   6,290

0.2 %

39

$   3,300

0.1 %

65

$   5,574

0.2 %

64

$   5,544

0.2 %

63

$   5,445

0.2 %

Home equity loans

68

1,965

0.2 %

65

2,190

0.2 %

68

2,257

0.2 %

65

1,779

0.1 %

69

2,081

0.2 %

Consumer loans

314

2,447

0.1 %

313

3,279

0.1 %

334

3,079

0.1 %

289

2,388

0.1 %

286

2,321

0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

20

8,575

0.3 %

18

8,010

0.3 %

19

7,867

0.3 %

22

8,821

0.3 %

31

14,949

0.5 %

Commercial loans

38

2,414

0.2 %

24

1,302

0.1 %

15

1,829

0.2 %

11

638

0.1 %

10

583

0.1 %

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

503

$  21,691

0.2 %

459

$  18,081

0.2 %

501

$  20,606

0.2 %

451

$  19,170

0.2 %

459

$  25,379

0.2 %






























Total loans delinquent

1,630

$  72,135

0.6 %

1,760

$  73,428

0.7 %

2,156

$  85,941

0.8 %

1,512

$  44,719

0.4 %

1,481

$  51,079

0.5 %


*

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $605,000, $331,000, $1.7 million, $783,000, and $6.3 million at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


Quarter ended

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

Beginning balance

$      121,257

118,036

109,819

98,355

99,295

ASU 2022-02 Adoption


426



Provision

6,010

4,870

9,023

7,689

2,629

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(545)

(207)

(546)

(166)

(138)

Charge-offs home equity

(235)

(164)

(232)

(535)

(255)

Charge-offs consumer

(2,772)

(2,734)

(2,430)

(2,341)

(1,912)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(483)

(657)

(621)

(1,329)

(4,392)

Charge-offs commercial

(1,209)

(865)

(404)

(243)

(329)

Recoveries

2,400

2,552

3,427

8,389

3,457

Ending balance

$      124,423

121,257

118,036

109,819

98,355

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.10 %

0.08 %

0.03 %

(0.14) %

0.14 %

Six months ended June 30,

2023

2022

Beginning balance

$                    118,036

102,241

ASU 2022-02 Adoption

426

Provision

10,880

1,148

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(752)

(1,321)

Charge-offs home equity

(399)

(702)

Charge-offs consumer

(5,506)

(3,635)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(1,140)

(5,416)

Charge-offs commercial

(2,074)

(1,010)

Recoveries

4,952

7,050

Ending balance

$                    124,423

98,355

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.09 %

0.10 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) 

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Quarter ended 

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets:




























Interest-earning assets:




























Residential mortgage loans

$  3,485,517

32,485

3.73 %

$  3,493,617

32,009

3.66 %

$  3,439,401

30,974

3.60 %

$  3,331,173

29,414

3.53 %

$  3,171,469

27,327

3.45 %

Home equity loans

1,273,298

16,898

5.32 %

1,284,425

16,134

5.09 %

1,282,733

15,264

4.72 %

1,274,918

13,658

4.25 %

1,277,440

11,961

3.76 %

Consumer loans

2,143,804

22,662

4.24 %

2,123,672

20,794

3.97 %

2,069,207

19,709

3.78 %

1,981,754

17,256

3.45 %

1,880,769

15,777

3.36 %

Commercial real estate loans

2,836,443

38,426

5.43 %

2,824,120

37,031

5.24 %

2,822,008

35,428

4.91 %

2,842,597

34,158

4.70 %

2,915,750

31,844

4.32 %

Commercial loans

1,326,598

22,872

6.92 %

1,161,298

18,353

6.32 %

1,113,178

16,315

5.74 %

1,050,124

12,978

4.84 %

912,454

9,090

3.94 %

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

11,065,660

133,343

4.83 %

10,887,132

124,321

4.63 %

10,726,527

117,690

4.35 %

10,480,566

107,464

4.07 %

10,157,882

95,999

3.79 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,859,427

8,326

1.79 %

1,909,676

8,537

1.79 %

1,956,167

8,603

1.76 %

2,019,715

8,683

1.72 %

1,952,375

7,158

1.47 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

374,560

1,715

1.83 %

384,717

1,761

1.83 %

386,468

1,753

1.81 %

388,755

1,762

1.81 %

376,935

1,590

1.69 %

FHLB stock, at cost

45,505

844

7.44 %

39,631

690

7.06 %

26,827

419

6.19 %

14,028

148

4.19 %

13,428

82

2.44 %

Other interest-earning deposits

38,912

594

6.12 %

30,774

423

5.50 %

9,990

153

5.99 %

253,192

1,295

2.00 %

846,142

1,684

0.79 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,384,064

144,822

4.34 %

13,251,930

135,732

4.15 %

13,105,979

128,618

3.89 %

13,156,256

119,352

3.60 %

13,346,762

106,513

3.20 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

861,853




869,566




877,121




896,663




909,943



Total assets

$   14,245,917




$   14,121,496




$   13,983,100




$   14,052,919




$   14,256,705



Liabilities and shareholders' equity:




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




























Savings deposits (g)

$  2,142,941

1,393

0.26 %

$  2,198,988

690

0.13 %

$  2,298,451

585

0.10 %

$  2,350,248

594

0.10 %

$  2,361,919

589

0.10 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,469,666

1,648

0.27 %

2,612,883

951

0.15 %

2,718,360

509

0.07 %

2,794,338

360

0.05 %

2,857,336

310

0.04 %

Money market deposit accounts (g)

2,221,713

6,113

1.10 %

2,408,582

4,403

0.74 %

2,512,892

1,310

0.21 %

2,620,850

692

0.10 %

2,653,467

668

0.10 %

Time deposits (g)

1,765,454

12,663

2.88 %

1,293,609

5,194

1.63 %

1,024,895

1,467

0.57 %

1,110,906

1,511

0.54 %

1,220,815

1,774

0.58 %

Borrowed funds (f)

837,358

10,202

4.89 %

740,218

7,938

4.35 %

451,369

3,967

3.49 %

127,073

239

0.75 %

123,749

167

0.54 %

Subordinated debt

113,958

1,148

4.03 %

113,870

1,148

4.03 %

113,783

1,148

4.04 %

113,695

1,149

4.04 %

119,563

1,203

4.03 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,401

2,280

6.97 %

129,335

2,152

6.66 %

129,271

1,823

5.52 %

129,207

1,322

4.00 %

129,142

920

2.82 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,680,491

35,447

1.47 %

9,497,485

22,476

0.96 %

9,249,021

10,809

0.46 %

9,246,317

5,867

0.25 %

9,465,991

5,631

0.24 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,820,928




2,889,973




3,039,000




3,093,490




3,090,372



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

224,508




235,213




229,794




209,486




193,510



Total liabilities

12,725,927




12,622,671




12,517,815




12,549,293




12,749,873



Shareholders' equity

1,519,990




1,498,825




1,465,285




1,503,626




1,506,832



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,245,917




$   14,121,496




$   13,983,100




$   14,052,919




$   14,256,705



Net interest income/Interest rate spread

109,375

2.87 %


113,256

3.19 %


117,809

3.43 %


113,485

3.35 %


100,882

2.96 %

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$  3,703,573


3.28 %

$  3,754,445


3.47 %

$  3,856,958


3.57 %

$  3,909,939


3.42 %

$  3,880,771


3.07 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.38X




1.40X




1.42X




1.42X




1.41X



































(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f) 

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 0.77%, 0.40%, 0.13%, 0.11%, and 0.11%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 1.02%, 0.54%, 0.18%, 0.14%, and 0.15%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 4.81%, 4.61%, 4.33%, 4.05%, and 3.77%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.61%, 1.61%, 1.59%, 1.59%, and 1.48%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 4.32%, 4.13%, 3.87%, 3.58%, and 3.18%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.85%, 3.17%, 3.41%, 3.33%, and 2.94%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.25%, 3.44%, 3.54%, 3.40%, and 3.05%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Six months ended June 30,

2023

2022

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets










Interest-earning assets:










Residential mortgage loans

$     3,489,545

64,494

3.70 %

$     3,077,155

52,868

3.44 %

Home equity loans

1,278,831

33,033

5.21 %

1,285,668

23,433

3.68 %

Consumer loans

2,133,794

43,457

4.11 %

1,840,110

30,684

3.36 %

Commercial real estate loans

2,830,316

75,463

5.38 %

2,957,744

61,601

4.14 %

Commercial loans

1,244,404

41,225

6.68 %

868,854

15,987

3.66 %

Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,976,890

257,672

4.73 %

10,029,531

184,573

3.71 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,884,412

16,863

1.79 %

1,948,794

13,518

1.39 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

379,611

3,478

1.83 %

375,323

3,130

1.67 %

FHLB stock, at cost

42,584

1,534

7.26 %

13,648

163

2.41 %

Other interest-earning deposits

34,842

1,017

5.88 %

1,003,627

2,151

0.43 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,318,339

280,564

4.25 %

13,370,923

203,535

3.07 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

865,711




969,111















Total assets

$   14,184,050




$   14,340,034















Liabilities and shareholders' equity










Interest-bearing liabilities:










Savings deposits (g)

$     2,187,355

2,082

0.19 %

$     2,348,282

1,181

0.10 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,540,879

2,599

0.21 %

2,866,333

631

0.04 %

Money market deposit accounts (g)

2,314,631

10,516

0.92 %

2,660,745

1,321

0.10 %

Time deposits (g)

1,514,289

17,858

2.38 %

1,256,513

3,959

0.64 %

Borrowed funds (f)

789,057

18,139

4.64 %

129,487

324

0.50 %

Subordinated debt

113,914

2,296

4.03 %

121,574

2,454

4.04 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,368

4,433

6.82 %

129,109

1,571

2.42 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,589,493

57,923

1.22 %

9,512,043

11,441

0.24 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,855,260




3,075,617



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

229,831




198,854















Total liabilities

12,674,584




12,786,514















Shareholders' equity

1,509,466




1,553,520















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,184,050




$   14,340,034















Net interest income/Interest rate spread

222,641

3.03 %


192,094

2.83 %












Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$     3,728,846


3.37 %

$     3,858,880


2.87 %












Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.39X




1.41X





(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 0.58% and 0.12%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 0.78% and 0.16%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 4.71% and 3.69%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.61% and 1.46%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 4.22% and 3.05%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.01% and 2.81%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.35% and 2.86%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

