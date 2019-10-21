Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

WARREN, Pa., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $33.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share.  This represents an increase of $5.7 million, or 20.5%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $27.7 million or $0.27 per diluted share.  The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were 9.90% and 1.25% compared to 8.93% and 1.15% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on November 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2019.   This is the 100th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend.  Based on the market value of the Company's stock as of September 30, 2019, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 4.39%.

In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "We were very pleased with the record earnings that we achieved this quarter despite the continued challenges that we, and the rest of the industry, are experiencing with net interest margin compression as a result of the inverted yield curve.  Our annualized loan growth is steady at mid-single digits and diversified among all loan categories.  In addition, we are encouraged with the expansion of our mortgage banking capabilities which will continue to enhance core fee income."  Mr. Seiffert continued, "As always, we continue to focus on efficiency.  We were very pleased with the progress that we made this quarter as almost all expense categories showed improvement over the linked second quarter. As a result, our efficiency ratio for the quarter decreased to 58.8%."

Net interest income increased by $5.1 million, or 6.0%, to $90.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, from $85.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to a $10.4 million, or 11.4%, increase in interest income on loans receivable.  This increase was primarily due to an increase of $819.2 million, or 10.3%, in the average balance of loans.  Partially offsetting this improvement was an increase in interest expense on deposits of $5.5 million, or 66.3%, due to recent increases in market interest rates, resulting in an increase in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.89% from 0.60%.  The net impact of these changes caused the Company's net interest margin to decrease to 3.79% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from 3.92% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for loan losses decreased by $3.7 million, or 52.7%, to $3.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, from $7.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.  The provision was elevated in the prior year due primarily to a $4.6 million write-down of a land development loan in the third quarter of 2018.

Noninterest income increased by $3.6 million, or 16.0%, to $26.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, from $22.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.  This increase was due to a $1.8 million increase in mortgage banking income as a result of expanding our secondary market sales capabilities.  In addition, there was a $696,000, or 38.6%, increase in other operating income from increases in swap income and Visa dividend income, a $400,000, or 3.0%, increase in service charges and fees as a result of increased customer activity from the Union Community Bank ("UCB") acquisition, and a $355,000, or 8.3%, increase in trust and other financial services income due to new brokerage production.  In addition, we recognized a gain of $826,000 in the current quarter on the sale of approximately $50 million of one- to four- family mortgage loans from our portfolio.  We chose to sell these loans as they were identified as most likely to refinance due to declining market interest rates and we redeployed the proceeds into shorter duration consumer and commercial loans at an equivalent yield.

Noninterest expense increased by $4.0 million, or 6.0%, to $70.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, from $66.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.  This increase resulted primarily from a $3.3 million, or 8.7%, increase in compensation and employee benefits due to both internal growth in compensation and staff as well as the addition of UCB employees. In addition, processing expenses increased by $1.5 million, or 15.6%, as we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure and refresh our loan origination platforms.  Partially offsetting this increase was a decrease in federal deposit insurance premiums of $1.4 million due to an assessment credit received during the quarter as a result of the deposit insurance fund becoming fully funded.

Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 was $84.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share.  This represents an increase of $5.8 million, or 7.4%, compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, when net income was $79.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted share.  The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 were 8.65% and 1.10% compared to 8.67% and 1.11% for the same period last year.  This increase in net income was the result of an increase in net interest income after provision of $21.8 million, or 9.3%, which was partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $15.7 million, or 7.7%.  Contributing to the additional expense is the added cost of UCB operations, including new marketing costs, additional processing costs associated with our new commercial and residential mortgage platforms as well as increased online banking usage fees, and the acquisition costs associated with the UCB conversion in March 2019.

Headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services, as well as the fulfillment of business and personal insurance needs.  Northwest operates 172 full-service community banking offices and ten free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio.  Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI").  Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; and (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


September 30,

 2019

December 31,

 2018

September 30,

 2018

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

107,602

68,789

73,946

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $801,465, $811,015 and $829,345, respectively)

807,823

801,450

811,556

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $19,237, $22,446 and $23,534, respectively)

18,958

22,765

24,222

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

934,383

893,004

909,724






Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale

8,859




Residential mortgage loans

2,887,274

2,864,470

2,846,834

Home equity loans

1,328,173

1,258,422

1,272,345

Consumer loans

1,094,293

859,713

776,049

Commercial real estate loans

2,812,839

2,471,821

2,518,066

Commercial loans

720,579

597,013

582,768

Total loans receivable

8,852,017

8,051,439

7,996,062

Allowance for loan losses

(52,859)

(55,214)

(55,975)

Loans receivable, net

8,799,158

7,996,225

7,940,087






Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

21,401

15,635

15,452

Accrued interest receivable

27,069

24,490

25,798

Real estate owned, net

1,237

2,498

2,486

Premises and equipment, net

148,796

143,390

144,612

Bank-owned life insurance

187,971

171,079

170,042

Goodwill

344,720

307,420

307,420

Other intangible assets

22,410

19,821

21,167

Other assets

93,329

34,211

38,543

Total assets

$

10,580,474

9,607,773

9,575,331

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,905,650

1,736,156

1,724,202

Interest-bearing demand deposits

1,678,644

1,455,460

1,499,344

Money market deposit accounts

1,828,001

1,661,623

1,676,845

Savings deposits

1,635,754

1,636,099

1,650,357

Time deposits

1,633,451

1,404,841

1,403,205

Total deposits

8,681,500

7,894,179

7,953,953






Borrowed funds

255,257

234,389

179,117

Junior subordinated debentures

121,787

111,213

111,213

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

24,331

43,298

23,297

Accrued interest payable

1,314

744

627

Other liabilities

144,515

66,312

66,448

Total liabilities

9,228,704

8,350,135

8,334,655

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued






Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 106,658,067, 103,354,030, and 103,293,480 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,067

1,034

1,033

Paid-in capital

801,382

745,926

742,863

Retained earnings

577,018

550,374

541,469

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(27,697)

(39,696)

(44,689)

Total shareholders' equity

1,351,770

1,257,638

1,240,676

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,580,474

9,607,773

9,575,331






Equity to assets

12.78

%

13.09

%

12.96

%

Tangible common equity to assets

9.64

%

10.03

%

9.86

%

Book value per share

$

12.67

12.17

12.01

Tangible book value per share

$

9.23

9.00

8.83

Closing market price per share

$

16.39

16.94

17.32

Full time equivalent employees

2,218

2,128

2,133

Number of banking offices

182

172

172

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

September 30,
2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018





Interest income:








Loans receivable

$

101,091

100,917

94,935

92,512

90,733

Mortgage-backed securities

4,188

4,280

3,965

3,942

3,572

Taxable investment securities

884

898

936

924

814

Tax-free investment securities

224

237

182

170

205

FHLB dividends

307

316

171

151

119

Interest-earning deposits

172

159

100

69

162

Total interest income

106,866

106,807

100,289

97,768

95,605

Interest expense:








Deposits

13,694

12,484

10,145

8,985

8,233

Borrowed funds

2,236

1,720

2,162

1,952

1,555

Total interest expense

15,930

14,204

12,307

10,937

9,788

Net interest income

90,936

92,603

87,982

86,831

85,817

   Provision for loan losses

3,302

4,667

6,467

3,792

6,982

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

87,634

87,936

81,515

83,039

78,835

Noninterest income:








Gain/(loss) on sale of investments



29

(6)

4


Gain on sale of loans

826








Service charges and fees

13,558

13,339

12,043

12,827

13,158

Trust and other financial services income

4,609

4,444

4,195

4,246

4,254

Insurance commission income

1,887

2,145

2,178

1,906

2,046

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

(227)

91

(3)

(14)

(247)

Income from bank owned life insurance

1,095

1,197

1,005

1,038

1,460

Mortgage banking income

1,921

188

216

213

82

Other operating income

2,500

1,930

2,034

3,028

1,804

Total noninterest income

26,169

23,363

21,662

23,248

22,557

Noninterest expense:








Compensation and employee benefits

40,816

42,008

38,188

39,319

37,535

Premises and occupancy costs

7,061

7,387

7,218

6,567

6,821

Office operations

3,197

3,708

3,131

3,455

3,508

Collections expense

747

939

308

780

483

Processing expenses

11,122

10,634

10,434

10,160

9,620

Marketing expenses

1,373

2,729

1,886

2,331

1,949

Federal deposit insurance premiums

(702)

681

706

637

721

Professional services

3,032

3,198

2,524

3,134

2,368

Amortization of intangible assets

1,702

1,760

1,447

1,346

1,462

Real estate owned expense

119

128

159

187

205

Restructuring/acquisition expense

23

1,105

1,926

435

186

Other expenses

2,106

3,235

3,497

3,922

1,759

Total noninterest expense

70,596

77,512

71,424

72,273

66,617

Income before income taxes

43,207

33,787

31,753

34,014

34,775

Income tax expense

9,793

7,404

6,709

7,547

7,035

Net income

$

33,414

26,383

25,044

26,467

27,740










Basic earnings per share

$

0.32

0.25

0.24

0.26

0.27

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.31

0.25

0.24

0.26

0.27










Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

105,517,707

105,233,635

103,101,789

102,479,086

102,334,954

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

106,270,544

106,258,215

104,496,592

103,749,383

103,942,695










Annualized return on average equity

9.90

%

8.01

%

7.96

%

8.44

%

8.93

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.25

%

1.02

%

1.03

%

1.09

%

1.15

%

Annualized return on tangible common equity

13.46

%

10.97

%

10.74

%

11.29

%

12.07

%










Efficiency ratio *

58.81

%

64.37

%

62.07

%

64.04

%

59.95

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *

2.59

%

2.88

%

2.79

%

2.91

%

2.70

%

*

Excludes restructuring/acquisition expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

Interest income:


Loans receivable

$

296,943

264,059

Mortgage-backed securities

12,433

9,839

Taxable investment securities

2,718

2,140

Tax-free investment securities

643

908

FHLB dividends

794

301

Interest-earning deposits

431

766

Total interest income

313,962

278,013

Interest expense:


Deposits

36,323

22,000

Borrowed funds

6,118

4,203

Total interest expense

42,441

26,203

Net interest income

271,521

251,810

   Provision for loan losses

14,436

16,540

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

257,085

235,270

Noninterest income:


Gain on sale of investments

23

153

Gain on sale of loans

826


Service charges and fees

38,940

37,965

Trust and other financial services income

13,248

12,335

Insurance commission income

6,210

6,885

Loss on real estate owned, net

(139)

(617)

Income from bank owned life insurance

3,297

4,783

Mortgage banking income

2,325

383

Other operating income

6,464

6,567

Total noninterest income

71,194

68,454

Noninterest expense:


Compensation and employee benefits

121,012

113,076

Premises and occupancy costs

21,666

20,952

Office operations

10,036

10,684

Collections expense

1,994

1,429

Processing expenses

32,190

28,886

Marketing expenses

5,988

6,103

Federal deposit insurance premiums

685

2,109

Professional services

8,754

7,464

Amortization of intangible assets

4,909

4,502

Real estate owned expense

406

630

Restructuring/acquisition expense

3,054

579

Other expenses

8,838

7,411

Total noninterest expense

219,532

203,825

Income before income taxes

108,747

99,899

Income tax expense

23,906

20,875

Net income

$

84,841

79,024




Basic earnings per share

$

0.81

0.78

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.80

0.76




Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

104,626,560

101,937,338

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

105,681,615

103,504,069




Annualized return on average equity

8.65

%

8.67

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.10

%

1.11

%

Annualized return on tangible common equity

11.52

%

11.58

%




Efficiency ratio *

61.73

%

62.06

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *

2.75

%

2.80

%

*

Excludes restructuring/acquisition expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


September 30,

 2019

June 30,

 2019

March 31,

 2019

December 31,

 2018

September 30,

 2018

Nonaccrual loans current:








Residential mortgage loans

$

676

432

124

264

869

Home equity loans

607

475

643

437

496

Consumer loans

68

94

76

196

126

Commercial real estate loans

7,674

12,605

10,520

9,947

10,905

Commercial loans

3,777

5,666

4,277

4,736

1,972

Total nonaccrual loans current

$

12,802

19,272

15,640

15,580

14,368

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

40

13

824

1,358

15

Home equity loans

102

418

160

266

333

Consumer loans

246

172

154

294

182

Commercial real estate loans

925

469

2,642

219

3,124

Commercial loans

44

45

321

23

150

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$

1,357

1,117

4,101

2,160

3,804

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

979

910

1,323

1,262

547

Home equity loans

436

717

954

376

418

Consumer loans

426

322

683

582

464

Commercial real estate loans

536

1,426

3,588

1,260

1,872

Commercial loans



780

397

332

352

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$

2,377

4,155

6,945

3,812

3,653

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








Residential mortgage loans

$

11,722

10,617

10,781

12,965

13,154

Home equity loans

5,966

5,591

5,542

5,996

5,838

Consumer finance loans

1

10



22

39

Consumer loans

3,399

2,892

3,215

3,228

3,535

Commercial real estate loans

22,292

21,123

24,528

25,509

27,122

Commercial loans

5,741

2,920

2,027

3,010

2,714

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$

49,121

43,153

46,093

50,730

52,402

Total nonaccrual loans

$