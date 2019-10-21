Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

WARREN, Pa., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $33.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $5.7 million, or 20.5%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $27.7 million or $0.27 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were 9.90% and 1.25% compared to 8.93% and 1.15% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on November 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2019. This is the 100th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's stock as of September 30, 2019, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 4.39%.

In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "We were very pleased with the record earnings that we achieved this quarter despite the continued challenges that we, and the rest of the industry, are experiencing with net interest margin compression as a result of the inverted yield curve. Our annualized loan growth is steady at mid-single digits and diversified among all loan categories. In addition, we are encouraged with the expansion of our mortgage banking capabilities which will continue to enhance core fee income." Mr. Seiffert continued, "As always, we continue to focus on efficiency. We were very pleased with the progress that we made this quarter as almost all expense categories showed improvement over the linked second quarter. As a result, our efficiency ratio for the quarter decreased to 58.8%."

Net interest income increased by $5.1 million, or 6.0%, to $90.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, from $85.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to a $10.4 million, or 11.4%, increase in interest income on loans receivable. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $819.2 million, or 10.3%, in the average balance of loans. Partially offsetting this improvement was an increase in interest expense on deposits of $5.5 million, or 66.3%, due to recent increases in market interest rates, resulting in an increase in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.89% from 0.60%. The net impact of these changes caused the Company's net interest margin to decrease to 3.79% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from 3.92% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for loan losses decreased by $3.7 million, or 52.7%, to $3.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, from $7.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The provision was elevated in the prior year due primarily to a $4.6 million write-down of a land development loan in the third quarter of 2018.

Noninterest income increased by $3.6 million, or 16.0%, to $26.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, from $22.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. This increase was due to a $1.8 million increase in mortgage banking income as a result of expanding our secondary market sales capabilities. In addition, there was a $696,000, or 38.6%, increase in other operating income from increases in swap income and Visa dividend income, a $400,000, or 3.0%, increase in service charges and fees as a result of increased customer activity from the Union Community Bank ("UCB") acquisition, and a $355,000, or 8.3%, increase in trust and other financial services income due to new brokerage production. In addition, we recognized a gain of $826,000 in the current quarter on the sale of approximately $50 million of one- to four- family mortgage loans from our portfolio. We chose to sell these loans as they were identified as most likely to refinance due to declining market interest rates and we redeployed the proceeds into shorter duration consumer and commercial loans at an equivalent yield.

Noninterest expense increased by $4.0 million, or 6.0%, to $70.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, from $66.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. This increase resulted primarily from a $3.3 million, or 8.7%, increase in compensation and employee benefits due to both internal growth in compensation and staff as well as the addition of UCB employees. In addition, processing expenses increased by $1.5 million, or 15.6%, as we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure and refresh our loan origination platforms. Partially offsetting this increase was a decrease in federal deposit insurance premiums of $1.4 million due to an assessment credit received during the quarter as a result of the deposit insurance fund becoming fully funded.

Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 was $84.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $5.8 million, or 7.4%, compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, when net income was $79.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 were 8.65% and 1.10% compared to 8.67% and 1.11% for the same period last year. This increase in net income was the result of an increase in net interest income after provision of $21.8 million, or 9.3%, which was partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $15.7 million, or 7.7%. Contributing to the additional expense is the added cost of UCB operations, including new marketing costs, additional processing costs associated with our new commercial and residential mortgage platforms as well as increased online banking usage fees, and the acquisition costs associated with the UCB conversion in March 2019.

Headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services, as well as the fulfillment of business and personal insurance needs. Northwest operates 172 full-service community banking offices and ten free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; and (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,602



68,789



73,946

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $801,465, $811,015 and $829,345, respectively) 807,823



801,450



811,556

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $19,237, $22,446 and $23,534, respectively) 18,958



22,765



24,222

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 934,383



893,004



909,724













Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale 8,859



—



—

Residential mortgage loans 2,887,274



2,864,470



2,846,834

Home equity loans 1,328,173



1,258,422



1,272,345

Consumer loans 1,094,293



859,713



776,049

Commercial real estate loans 2,812,839



2,471,821



2,518,066

Commercial loans 720,579



597,013



582,768

Total loans receivable 8,852,017



8,051,439



7,996,062

Allowance for loan losses (52,859)



(55,214)



(55,975)

Loans receivable, net 8,799,158



7,996,225



7,940,087













Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 21,401



15,635



15,452

Accrued interest receivable 27,069



24,490



25,798

Real estate owned, net 1,237



2,498



2,486

Premises and equipment, net 148,796



143,390



144,612

Bank-owned life insurance 187,971



171,079



170,042

Goodwill 344,720



307,420



307,420

Other intangible assets 22,410



19,821



21,167

Other assets 93,329



34,211



38,543

Total assets $ 10,580,474



9,607,773



9,575,331

Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,905,650



1,736,156



1,724,202

Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,678,644



1,455,460



1,499,344

Money market deposit accounts 1,828,001



1,661,623



1,676,845

Savings deposits 1,635,754



1,636,099



1,650,357

Time deposits 1,633,451



1,404,841



1,403,205

Total deposits 8,681,500



7,894,179



7,953,953













Borrowed funds 255,257



234,389



179,117

Junior subordinated debentures 121,787



111,213



111,213

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 24,331



43,298



23,297

Accrued interest payable 1,314



744



627

Other liabilities 144,515



66,312



66,448

Total liabilities 9,228,704



8,350,135



8,334,655

Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —



—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 106,658,067, 103,354,030, and 103,293,480 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,067



1,034



1,033

Paid-in capital 801,382



745,926



742,863

Retained earnings 577,018



550,374



541,469

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,697)



(39,696)



(44,689)

Total shareholders' equity 1,351,770



1,257,638



1,240,676

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,580,474



9,607,773



9,575,331













Equity to assets 12.78 %

13.09 %

12.96 % Tangible common equity to assets 9.64 %

10.03 %

9.86 % Book value per share $ 12.67



12.17



12.01

Tangible book value per share $ 9.23



9.00



8.83

Closing market price per share $ 16.39



16.94



17.32

Full time equivalent employees 2,218



2,128



2,133

Number of banking offices 182



172



172



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

September 30,

2019

June 30, 2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 101,091



100,917



94,935



92,512



90,733

Mortgage-backed securities 4,188



4,280



3,965



3,942



3,572

Taxable investment securities 884



898



936



924



814

Tax-free investment securities 224



237



182



170



205

FHLB dividends 307



316



171



151



119

Interest-earning deposits 172



159



100



69



162

Total interest income 106,866



106,807



100,289



97,768



95,605

Interest expense:

















Deposits 13,694



12,484



10,145



8,985



8,233

Borrowed funds 2,236



1,720



2,162



1,952



1,555

Total interest expense 15,930



14,204



12,307



10,937



9,788

Net interest income 90,936



92,603



87,982



86,831



85,817

Provision for loan losses 3,302



4,667



6,467



3,792



6,982

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 87,634



87,936



81,515



83,039



78,835

Noninterest income:

















Gain/(loss) on sale of investments —



29



(6)



4



—

Gain on sale of loans 826



—



—



—



—

Service charges and fees 13,558



13,339



12,043



12,827



13,158

Trust and other financial services income 4,609



4,444



4,195



4,246



4,254

Insurance commission income 1,887



2,145



2,178



1,906



2,046

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net (227)



91



(3)



(14)



(247)

Income from bank owned life insurance 1,095



1,197



1,005



1,038



1,460

Mortgage banking income 1,921



188



216



213



82

Other operating income 2,500



1,930



2,034



3,028



1,804

Total noninterest income 26,169



23,363



21,662



23,248



22,557

Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 40,816



42,008



38,188



39,319



37,535

Premises and occupancy costs 7,061



7,387



7,218



6,567



6,821

Office operations 3,197



3,708



3,131



3,455



3,508

Collections expense 747



939



308



780



483

Processing expenses 11,122



10,634



10,434



10,160



9,620

Marketing expenses 1,373



2,729



1,886



2,331



1,949

Federal deposit insurance premiums (702)



681



706



637



721

Professional services 3,032



3,198



2,524



3,134



2,368

Amortization of intangible assets 1,702



1,760



1,447



1,346



1,462

Real estate owned expense 119



128



159



187



205

Restructuring/acquisition expense 23



1,105



1,926



435



186

Other expenses 2,106



3,235



3,497



3,922



1,759

Total noninterest expense 70,596



77,512



71,424



72,273



66,617

Income before income taxes 43,207



33,787



31,753



34,014



34,775

Income tax expense 9,793



7,404



6,709



7,547



7,035

Net income $ 33,414



26,383



25,044



26,467



27,740





















Basic earnings per share $ 0.32



0.25



0.24



0.26



0.27

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31



0.25



0.24



0.26



0.27





















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 105,517,707



105,233,635



103,101,789



102,479,086



102,334,954

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 106,270,544



106,258,215



104,496,592



103,749,383



103,942,695





















Annualized return on average equity 9.90 %

8.01 %

7.96 %

8.44 %

8.93 % Annualized return on average assets 1.25 %

1.02 %

1.03 %

1.09 %

1.15 % Annualized return on tangible common equity 13.46 %

10.97 %

10.74 %

11.29 %

12.07 %



















Efficiency ratio * 58.81 %

64.37 %

62.07 %

64.04 %

59.95 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets * 2.59 %

2.88 %

2.79 %

2.91 %

2.70 %

* Excludes restructuring/acquisition expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018 Interest income:





Loans receivable $ 296,943



264,059

Mortgage-backed securities 12,433



9,839

Taxable investment securities 2,718



2,140

Tax-free investment securities 643



908

FHLB dividends 794



301

Interest-earning deposits 431



766

Total interest income 313,962



278,013

Interest expense:





Deposits 36,323



22,000

Borrowed funds 6,118



4,203

Total interest expense 42,441



26,203

Net interest income 271,521



251,810

Provision for loan losses 14,436



16,540

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 257,085



235,270

Noninterest income:





Gain on sale of investments 23



153

Gain on sale of loans 826



—

Service charges and fees 38,940



37,965

Trust and other financial services income 13,248



12,335

Insurance commission income 6,210



6,885

Loss on real estate owned, net (139)



(617)

Income from bank owned life insurance 3,297



4,783

Mortgage banking income 2,325



383

Other operating income 6,464



6,567

Total noninterest income 71,194



68,454

Noninterest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits 121,012



113,076

Premises and occupancy costs 21,666



20,952

Office operations 10,036



10,684

Collections expense 1,994



1,429

Processing expenses 32,190



28,886

Marketing expenses 5,988



6,103

Federal deposit insurance premiums 685



2,109

Professional services 8,754



7,464

Amortization of intangible assets 4,909



4,502

Real estate owned expense 406



630

Restructuring/acquisition expense 3,054



579

Other expenses 8,838



7,411

Total noninterest expense 219,532



203,825

Income before income taxes 108,747



99,899

Income tax expense 23,906



20,875

Net income $ 84,841



79,024









Basic earnings per share $ 0.81



0.78

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.80



0.76









Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 104,626,560



101,937,338

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 105,681,615



103,504,069









Annualized return on average equity 8.65 %

8.67 % Annualized return on average assets 1.10 %

1.11 % Annualized return on tangible common equity 11.52 %

11.58 %







Efficiency ratio * 61.73 %

62.06 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets * 2.75 %

2.80 %

* Excludes restructuring/acquisition expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).