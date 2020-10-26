Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

WARREN, Pa., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $38.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $4.6 million, or 13.9%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $33.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were 9.82% and 1.09% compared to 9.90% and 1.25% for the same quarter last year. As noted in the non-GAAP reconciliation, when adjusting for COVID-related provision expense and branch optimization related costs, non-GAAP net income was approximately $40.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, which would represent an increase over the same quarter in the prior year of $6.7 million, or 20.0%, and result in a return on average shareholders' equity of 10.36% and a return on average assets of 1.15%.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share payable on November 16, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 5, 2020. This is the 104th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2020, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 8.26%.

In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "We are very pleased with the many positive results in the current quarter beginning once again with strong fee income led by our mortgage banking operations. We are also delighted to report that our credit loss provision decreased significantly from the first and second quarters, as expected, and essentially mirrored net charge-offs in the third quarter. From a credit quality perspective, delinquencies continue to be well maintained and loans requesting payment deferrals have decreased significantly from last quarter from $1.312 billion, or 12.1% of the loan portfolio, at June 30, 2020 to just $212.7 million, or 2.0%, at September 30, 2020. Although classified assets jumped by $161.3 million, or 54.4%, during the quarter to $457.8 million, over 45% of total classified assets are in the hotel/hospitality industry with virtually all the increase attributable to downgrades in this sector as second deferral requests were considered."

Mr. Seiffert continued, "Looking ahead, we are anxious to execute upon the initiatives we have set in motion this year including branch optimization to be completed in December, the continued implementation of our digital strategy and capitalizing on our very successful subordinated debt offering."

Net interest income increased by $12.6 million, or 13.9%, to $103.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from $90.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, largely due to a $6.2 million, or 6.1%, increase in interest income on loans receivable. This increase in interest income was mainly due to an increase of $2.031 billion, or 23.2%, in the average balance of loans, primarily as a result of the acquisition of MutualBank during the second quarter of 2020. Also contributing to this increase in net interest income was a decrease of $6.1 million, or 38.0%, in total interest expense due to a decline in market interest rates when compared to the prior year, resulting in a decrease in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from 0.89% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Despite the overall increase in net interest income, net interest margin decreased to 3.26% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from 3.79% for the same quarter last year as interest earning asset yields decreased to 3.55% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from 4.41% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Contributing to the decline in asset yields was the increase in average cash balances of $762.8 million, earning just 0.11%, due to deposit growth associated with Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loan funds and consumer stimulus checks. In addition, PPP loan balances of approximately $500 million with coupon rates of 1.00%, have negatively impacted overall interest earning asset yields.

The provision for credit losses increased by $3.5 million to $6.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from $3.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. During the current year, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, referred to as Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL"), which requires that all financial assets measured at amortized cost be presented at the net amount expected to be collected inclusive of the entity's current estimate of all lifetime expected credit losses. In addition, the estimated economic impact of COVID-19 caused us to increase our provision expense for the quarter by approximately $1.5 million. Finally, total classified loans have increased to $457.8 million, or 4.25% of total loans, at September 30, 2020 from $205.9 million, or 2.33% of total loans, as of September 30, 2019.

Noninterest income increased by $10.5 million, or 40.1%, to $36.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from $26.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. This increase was primarily due to the increase in mortgage banking income of $9.1 million to $11.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from $1.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. This increase was due to continued efforts to expand our secondary market sales capabilities over the last year, as well as an interest rate environment conducive to refinance activity and attractive secondary market pricing. In addition, there was a $796,000, or 5.9%, increase in service charges and fees and a $767,000, or 16.6%, increase in trust and other financial services income, both primarily due to additional fee income as a result of the acquisition of MutualBank.

Noninterest expense increased by $16.3 million, or 23.1%, to $86.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from $70.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. This increase resulted primarily from an increase of $6.6 million, or 16.1%, in compensation and employee benefits due to both internal growth in compensation and staff as well as the addition of MutualBank employees. Also contributing to this increase was an increase of $3.9 million, or 35.2%, in processing expenses as we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure and as activity driven utilization fees for online and mobile banking and loan origination platforms has increased. Lastly, FDIC insurance premiums increased $2.2 million due to assessment credits received in the previous year.

The provision for income taxes decreased by $1.3 million, or 13.5%, to $8.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from $9.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. This decrease was due primarily to a lower annual effective tax rate as a result of the lower year-to-date income before taxes in the current year as well as a change in state tax apportionment.

Headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services, as well as the fulfillment of business and personal insurance needs. As of September 30, 2020, Northwest operated 205 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 656,749



60,846



107,602

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,385,835, $815,495 and $801,465, respectively) 1,409,150



819,901



807,823

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $16,168, $18,223 and $19,237, respectively) 15,333



18,036



18,958

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,081,232



898,783



934,383

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale 25,140



7,709



8,859

Residential mortgage loans 3,118,229



2,860,418



2,887,274

Home equity loans 1,484,365



1,342,918



1,328,173

Consumer loans 1,487,083



1,125,132



1,094,293

Commercial real estate loans 3,319,743



2,754,390



2,812,839

Commercial loans 1,347,292



718,107



720,579

Total loans receivable 10,781,852



8,808,674



8,852,017

Allowance for credit losses (140,209)



(57,941)



(52,859)

Loans receivable, net 10,641,643



8,750,733



8,799,158













Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 23,171



14,740



21,401

Accrued interest receivable 36,916



25,755



27,069

Real estate owned, net 2,575



950



1,237

Premises and equipment, net 166,919



147,409



148,796

Bank-owned life insurance 252,621



189,091



187,971

Goodwill 386,044



346,103



344,720

Other intangible assets, net 21,601



23,076



22,410

Other assets 176,083



97,268



93,329

Total assets $ 13,788,805



10,493,908



10,580,474

Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,641,234



1,609,653



1,905,650

Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,663,878



1,944,108



1,678,644

Money market deposit accounts 2,396,567



1,863,998



1,828,001

Savings deposits 2,022,918



1,604,838



1,635,754

Time deposits 1,732,022



1,569,410



1,633,451

Total deposits 11,456,619



8,592,007



8,681,500













Borrowed funds 398,216



246,336



255,257

Junior subordinated debentures 128,729



121,800



121,787

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 29,755



44,556



24,331

Accrued interest payable 1,002



1,142



1,314

Other liabilities 227,253



134,782



144,515

Total liabilities 12,241,574



9,140,623



9,228,704

Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —



—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,801,297, 106,859,088, and 106,658,067 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,278



1,069



1,067

Paid-in capital 1,023,827



805,750



801,382

Retained earnings 544,695



583,407



577,018

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,569)



(36,941)



(27,697)

Total shareholders' equity 1,547,231



1,353,285



1,351,770

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,788,805



10,493,908



10,580,474













Equity to assets 11.22 %

12.90 %

12.78 % Tangible common equity to assets 8.52 %

9.72 %

9.64 % Book value per share $ 12.11



12.66



12.67

Tangible book value per share $ 8.92



9.21



9.23

Closing market price per share $ 9.20



16.63



16.39

Full time equivalent employees 2,523



2,209



2,218

Number of banking offices 213



181



182



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter ended

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 107,241



103,012



94,973



97,866



101,091

Mortgage-backed securities 4,652



4,038



4,175



4,237



4,188

Taxable investment securities 427



439



648



683



884

Tax-free investment securities 655



564



185



201



224

FHLB dividends 218



309



262



262



307

Interest-earning deposits 221



185



135



169



172

Total interest income 113,414



108,547



100,378



103,418



106,866

Interest expense:

















Deposits 8,443



9,336



11,403



12,893



13,694

Borrowed funds 1,437



1,133



1,747



1,580



2,236

Total interest expense 9,880



10,469



13,150



14,473



15,930

Net interest income 103,534



98,078



87,228



88,945



90,936

Provision for credit losses 6,818



51,750



27,637



8,223



3,302

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 96,716



46,328



59,591



80,722



87,634

Noninterest income:

















Gain/(loss) on sale of investments (12)



(8)



181



27



—

Gain on sale of loans —



—



1,302



908



826

Service charges and fees 14,354



13,069



15,116



14,125



13,558

Trust and other financial services income 5,376



4,823



5,001



4,517



4,609

Insurance commission income 2,331



2,395



2,372



1,858



1,887

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net (32)



(97)



(91)



86



(227)

Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,576



1,248



1,036



1,121



1,095

Mortgage banking income 11,055



12,022



1,194



1,494



1,921

Other operating income 2,022



2,044



1,865



4,077



2,500

Total noninterest income 36,670



35,496



27,976



28,213



26,169

Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 47,371



40,049



42,746



42,074



40,816

Premises and occupancy costs 8,342



7,195



7,471



7,051



7,061

Office operations 4,626



3,711



3,382



4,097



3,197

Collections expense 1,264



644



474



566



747

Processing expenses 15,042



11,680



11,142



10,263



11,122

Marketing expenses 2,147



2,047



1,507



1,010



1,373

Federal deposit insurance premiums 1,498



1,618



—



—



(702)

Professional services 3,246



2,825



2,812



3,533



3,032

Amortization of intangible assets 1,781



1,760



1,651



1,634



1,702

Real estate owned expense 111



89



95



72



119

Acquisition/branch optimization expense 1,414



9,679



2,458



1,114



23

Other expenses 27



7,866



4,873



5,157



2,106

Total noninterest expense 86,869



89,163



78,611



76,571



70,596

Income/(loss) before income taxes 46,517



(7,339)



8,956



32,364



43,207

Income tax expense/(benefit) 8,467



(1,139)



1,017



6,773



9,793

Net income/(loss) $ 38,050



(6,200)



7,939



25,591



33,414





















Basic earnings per share $ 0.30



(0.05)



0.08



0.24



0.32

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.30



(0.05)



0.07



0.24



0.31





















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 126,855,810



121,480,563



105,882,553



105,627,194



105,517,707

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 126,855,810



121,480,563



106,148,247



106,306,615



106,270,544





















Annualized return on average equity 9.82 %

(1.63) %

2.37 %

7.52 %

9.90 % Annualized return on average assets 1.09 %

(0.18) %

0.30 %

0.97 %

1.25 % Annualized return on tangible common equity ** 13.28 %

(2.22) %

3.28 %

10.32 %

13.46 %



















Efficiency ratio * 59.68 %

58.19 %

64.67 %

63.01 %

58.81 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets * 2.39 %

2.30 %

2.83 %

2.80 %

2.59 %

* Excludes acquisition/branch optimization expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).

** Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2019 Interest income:





Loans receivable $ 305,226



296,943

Mortgage-backed securities 12,865



12,433

Taxable investment securities 1,514



2,718

Tax-free investment securities 1,404



643

FHLB dividends 789



794

Interest-earning deposits 541



431

Total interest income 322,339



313,962

Interest expense:





Deposits 29,182



36,323

Borrowed funds 4,317



6,118

Total interest expense 33,499



42,441

Net interest income 288,840



271,521

Provision for credit losses 86,205



14,436

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 202,635



257,085

Noninterest income:





Gain on sale of investments 161



23

Gain on sale of loans 1,302



826

Service charges and fees 42,539



38,940

Trust and other financial services income 15,200



13,248

Insurance commission income 7,098



6,210

Loss on real estate owned, net (220)



(139)

Income from bank-owned life insurance 3,860



3,297

Mortgage banking income 24,271



2,325

Other operating income 5,931



6,464

Total noninterest income 100,142



71,194

Noninterest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits 130,166



121,012

Premises and occupancy costs 23,008



21,666

Office operations 11,719



10,036

Collections expense 2,382



1,994

Processing expenses 37,864



32,190

Marketing expenses 5,701



5,988

Federal deposit insurance premiums 3,116



685

Professional services 8,883



8,754

Amortization of intangible assets 5,192



4,909

Real estate owned expense 295



406

Acquisition/branch optimization expense 13,551



3,054

Other expenses 12,766



8,838

Total noninterest expense 254,643



219,532

Income before income taxes 48,134



108,747

Income tax expense 8,345



23,906

Net income $ 39,789



84,841









Basic earnings per share $ 0.34



0.81

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34



0.80









Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 118,088,122



104,626,560

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 118,088,122



105,681,615









Annualized return on average equity 3.33 %

8.65 % Annualized return on average assets 0.42 %

1.10 % Annualized return on tangible common equity ** 4.66 %

11.52 %







Efficiency ratio * 60.65 %

61.73 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets * 2.50 %

2.75 %

* Excludes acquisition/branch optimization expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).

** Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating results (non-GAAP):













Net interest income $ 103,534



90,936



288,840



271,521

Provision for credit losses 5,349



3,302



21,551



14,436

Noninterest income 36,670



26,169



100,142



71,194

Noninterest expense 85,455



70,573



243,092



216,478

Income taxes 9,274



9,799



29,682



24,761

Net operating income (non-GAAP) $ 40,126



33,431



94,657



87,040

Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.32



0.31



0.80



0.82

















Average equity $ 1,540,934



1,339,339



1,596,252



1,312,002

Average assets 13,903,655



10,568,279



12,590,018



10,289,453

Annualized return on average equity (non-GAAP) 10.36 %

9.90 %

7.92 %

8.87 % Annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.15 %

1.26 %

1.00 %

1.13 %















Reconciliation of net operating income to net income:













Net operating income (non-GAAP) $ 40,126



33,431



94,657



87,040

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:













COVID-related provision ** (1,058)



—



(33,462)



—

CECL provision impact due to acquisition of MutualBank —



—



(13,089)



—

PPP deferred origination costs —



—



3,034



—

COVID-related off balance sheet provision ** —



—



(1,594)



—

Acquisition/branch optimization expense (1,018)



(17)



(9,757)



(2,199)

Net income (GAAP) $ 38,050



33,414



39,789



84,841

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.30



0.31



0.34



0.80

















Annualized return on average equity (GAAP) 9.82 %

9.90 %

3.33 %

8.65 % Annualized return on average assets (GAAP) 1.09 %

1.25 %

0.42 %

1.10 %

* The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude estimated COVID-related provision, CECL provision related to the acquisition of MutualBank, PPP deferred origination costs, estimated COVID-related off balance sheet provision and acquisition/branch optimization expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations. ** To arrive at the non-COVID related provision estimates, the Company applied Moody's forecast scenarios prior to the onset of COVID-19 to the Company's loan portfolio at September 30, 2020.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

At September 30, 2020

Actual

Minimum capital

requirements (1)

Well capitalized

requirements

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Total capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. $ 1,655,949



16.607 %

$ 1,046,981



10.500 %

$ 997,125



10.000 % Northwest Bank 1,445,508



14.512 %

1,045,896



10.500 %

996,092



10.000 %























Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,521,913



15.263 %

847,556



8.500 %

797,700



8.000 % Northwest Bank 1,311,472



13.166 %

846,678



8.500 %

796,873



8.000 %























Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,273,896



12.776 %

697,988



7.000 %

648,131



6.500 % Northwest Bank 1,311,472



13.166 %

697,264



7.000 %

647,460



6.500 %























Tier 1 capital (leverage) (to average assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,521,913



10.977 %

554,608



4.000 %

693,260



5.000 % Northwest Bank 1,311,472



9.522 %

550,907



4.000 %

688,634



5.000 %

(1) Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Marketable Securities (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



September 30, 2020 Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized

holding gains

Gross unrealized

holding losses

Fair value Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:















Due after ten years

$ 34,000



176



—



34,176



















Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:















Due in less than one year

35,731



284



—



36,015

Due in one year through five years

253



4



—



257

Due in five years through ten years

69,135



170



(178)



69,127



















Municipal securities:















Due in less than one year

4,241



18



—



4,259

Due in one year through five years

3,343



73



(2)



3,414

Due in five years through ten years

11,077



312



—



11,389

Due after ten years

92,530



2,930



—



95,460



















Residential mortgage-backed securities:















Fixed rate pass-through

356,898



6,467



(102)



363,263

Variable rate pass-through

15,798



538



(18)



16,318

Fixed rate agency CMOs

710,620



13,035



(722)



722,933

Variable rate agency CMOs

52,209



369



(39)



52,539

Total residential mortgage-backed securities

1,135,525



20,409



(881)



1,155,053

Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$ 1,385,835



24,376



(1,061)



1,409,150



















Marketable securities held-to-maturity















Residential mortgage-backed securities:















Fixed rate pass-through

$ 1,823



128



—



1,951

Variable rate pass-through

970



33



—



1,003

Fixed rate agency CMOs

11,936



659



—



12,595

Variable rate agency CMOs

604



15



—



619

Total residential mortgage-backed securities

15,333



835



—



16,168

Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$ 15,333



835



—



16,168



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Borrowed Funds (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2020

Amount

Average rate Term notes payable to the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB):





Payable to FHLB of Pittsburgh $ 30,000



0.40 % Payable to the FHLB of Indianapolis acquired from MutualBank 118,107



1.70 % Total term notes payable to the FHLB 148,107





Collateralized borrowings, due within one year 126,832



0.19 % Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs $ 123,277



4.00 % Total borrowed funds * $ 398,216







* As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $3.8 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, including a $250.0 million overnight line of credit, which had no balance, as well as $103.0 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $110.0 million with three correspondent banks.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019 Nonaccrual loans current:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 1,128



413



285



72



676

Home equity loans 366



481



592



197



607

Consumer loans 234



214



77



78



68

Commercial real estate loans 22,610



30,677



14,337



9,241



7,674

Commercial loans 6,488



6,551



3,514



3,424



3,777

Total nonaccrual loans current $ 30,826



38,336



18,805



13,012



12,802

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 60



61



691



674



40

Home equity loans 445



247



159



224



102

Consumer loans 230



335



143



121



246

Commercial real estate loans 692



2,372



496



196



925

Commercial loans 57



—



—



55



44

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 1,484



3,015



1,489



1,270



1,357

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 576



1,013



218



1,048



979

Home equity loans 618



960



539



689



436

Consumer loans 781



666



488



417



426

Commercial real estate loans 2,745



163



2,096



413



536

Commercial loans 15



768



37



341



—

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 4,735



3,570



3,378



2,908



2,377

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 14,750



15,369



10,457



12,682



11,722

Home equity loans 7,845



7,060



5,816



5,635



5,966

Consumer loans 5,352



6,896



3,459



3,610



3,400

Commercial real estate loans 35,496



29,729



25,342



25,014



22,292

Commercial loans 6,310



11,535



16,685



4,739



5,741

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 69,753



70,589



61,759



51,680



49,121

Total nonaccrual loans $ 106,798



115,510



85,431



68,870



65,657

Total nonaccrual loans $ 106,798



115,510



85,431



68,870



65,657

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 495



77



31



32



85

Nonperforming loans 107,293



115,587



85,462



68,902



65,742

Real estate owned, net 2,575



1,897



1,075



950



1,237

Nonperforming assets $ 109,868



117,484



86,537



69,852



66,979

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring * $ 17,120



17,562



17,375



9,043



9,138

Accruing troubled debt restructuring 17,684



17,888



15,977



22,956



21,162

Total troubled debt restructuring $ 34,804



35,450



33,352



31,999



30,300





















Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.00 %

1.06 %

0.97 %

0.78 %

0.74 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.80 %

0.85 %

0.81 %

0.67 %

0.63 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.30 %

1.29 %

1.05 %

0.66 %

0.60 % Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances 1.36 %

1.36 %

N/A



N/A



N/A

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 130.68 %

121.63 %

108.70 %

84.09 %

80.40 %

* Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) At September 30, 2020

Pass

Special

mention *

Substandard

**

Doubtful

***

Loss

Loans

receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,117,442



—

25,927

—

—

3,143,369

Home equity loans

1,471,919



—

12,446

—

—

1,484,365

Consumer loans

1,478,109



—

8,974

—

—

1,487,083

Total Personal Banking

6,067,470



—

47,347

—

—

6,114,817

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,850,611



110,073

359,059

—

—

3,319,743

Commercial loans

1,255,255



40,631

51,406

—

—

1,347,292

Total Commercial Banking

4,105,866



150,704

410,465

—

—

4,667,035

Total loans

$ 10,173,336



150,704

457,812

—

—

10,781,852

At June 30, 2020























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,196,304



—

26,451

—

—

3,222,755

Home equity loans

1,438,339



—

12,031

—

—

1,450,370

Consumer loans

1,508,129



—

9,990

—

—

1,518,119

Total Personal Banking

6,142,772



—

48,472

—

—

6,191,244

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

3,034,984



72,755

199,993

1,092

—

3,308,824

Commercial loans

1,270,279



41,458

42,692

4,290

—

1,358,719

Total Commercial Banking

4,305,263



114,213

242,685

5,382

—

4,667,543

Total loans

$ 10,448,035



114,213

291,157

5,382

—

10,858,787

At March 31, 2020























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,830,596



—

7,690

—

—

2,838,286

Home equity loans

1,345,052



—

8,211

—

—

1,353,263

Consumer loans

1,174,067



—

3,988

—

—

1,178,055

Total Personal Banking

5,349,715



—

19,889

—

—

5,369,604

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,537,736



73,967

143,765

—

—

2,755,468

Commercial loans

618,267



43,071

50,464

—

—

711,802

Total Commercial Banking

3,156,003



117,038

194,229

—

—

3,467,270

Total loans

$ 8,505,718



117,038

214,118

—

—

8,836,874

At December 31, 2019























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,858,582



—

9,545

—

—

2,868,127

Home equity loans

1,336,111



—

6,807

—

—

1,342,918

Consumer loans

1,120,732



—

4,400

—

—

1,125,132

Total Personal Banking

5,315,425



—

20,752

—

—

5,336,177

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,538,816



80,570

135,004

—

—

2,754,390

Commercial loans

616,983



42,380

58,744

—

—

718,107

Total Commercial Banking

3,155,799



122,950

193,748

—

—

3,472,497

Total loans

$ 8,471,224



122,950

214,500

—

—

8,808,674

At September 30, 2019























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,887,077



—

9,056

—

—

2,896,133

Home equity loans

1,320,930



—

7,243

—

—

1,328,173

Consumer loans

1,090,030



—

4,263

—

—

1,094,293

Total Personal Banking

5,298,037



—

20,562

—

—

5,318,599

Commercial Banking:





















Commercial real estate loans

2,601,025



69,380

142,253

181

—

2,812,839

Commercial loans

639,998



37,666

42,800

115

—

720,579

Total Commercial Banking

3,241,023



107,046

185,053

296

—

3,533,418

Total loans

$ 8,539,060



107,046

205,615

296

—

8,852,017



* Includes $34.7 million, $37.4 million, $13.1 million, $10.3 million, and $8.7 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively. ** Includes $129.2 million, $108.2 million, $56.8 million, $53.1 million, and $46.6 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively. *** Includes $1.1 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2020.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2020

*

June 30,

2020

*

March 31,

2020

*

December 31,

2019

*

September 30,

2019

* (Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)

























































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 17



$ 736



— %

15



$ 629



— %

358



$ 32,755



1.2 %

292



$ 23,296



0.8 %

21



$ 1,236



— % Home equity loans 129



4,984



0.3 %

118



4,569



0.3 %

190



7,061



0.5 %

173



6,469



0.5 %

149



4,774



0.4 % Consumer loans 1,078



8,586



0.6 %

629



7,199



0.5 %

953



8,774



0.7 %

960



9,208



0.8 %

864



7,597



0.7 % Commercial real estate loans 28



5,090



0.2 %

46



14,177



0.4 %

58



12,895



0.5 %

43



7,921



0.3 %

27



5,308



0.2 % Commercial loans 19



1,797



0.1 %

12



1,242



0.1 %

35



7,545



1.1 %

32



1,187



0.2 %

20



362



0.1 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days 1,271



$ 21,193



0.2 %

820



$ 27,816



0.3 %

1,594



$ 69,030



0.8 %

1,500



$ 48,081



0.5 %

1,081



$ 19,277



0.2 %



























































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 65



$ 4,788



0.2 %

64



$ 5,364



0.2 %

11



$ 511



— %

67



$ 5,693



0.2 %

95



$ 5,320



0.2 % Home equity loans 56



1,860



0.1 %

59



2,326



0.2 %

65



2,652



0.2 %

66



2,405



0.2 %

66



2,103



0.2 % Consumer loans 323



3,049



0.2 %

258



2,916



0.2 %

265



2,610



0.2 %

395



3,302



0.3 %

288



2,632



0.2 % Commercial real estate loans 14



4,212



0.1 %

18



3,913



0.1 %

12



2,981



0.1 %

19



1,690



0.1 %

15



1,893



0.1 % Commercial loans 7



357



— %

15



1,151



0.1 %

10



309



— %

17



6,403



0.9 %

10



589



0.1 % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days 465



$ 14,266



0.1 %

414



$ 15,670



0.1 %

363



$ 9,063



0.1 %

564



$ 19,493



0.2 %

474



$ 12,537



0.1 %



























































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **

























































Residential mortgage loans 168



$ 14,750



0.5 %

185



$ 15,369



0.5 %

129



$ 10,457



0.4 %

141



$ 12,775



0.4 %

138



$ 11,816



0.4 % Home equity loans 193



7,845



0.5 %

182



7,060



0.5 %

152



5,816



0.4 %

159



5,688



0.4 %

157



5,966



0.4 % Consumer loans 696



5,847



0.4 %

709



6,896



0.5 %

445



3,459



0.3 %

590



3,611



0.3 %

398



3,401



0.3 % Commercial real estate loans 136



35,496



1.1 %

149



29,729



0.9 %

139



25,342



0.9 %

129



25,014



0.9 %

118



22,292



0.8 % Commercial loans 34



6,310



0.5 %

47



11,535



0.8 %

51



16,685



2.3 %

37



4,739



0.7 %

40



5,741



0.8 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more 1,227



$ 70,248



0.7 %

1,272



$ 70,589



0.7 %

916



$ 61,759



0.7 %

1,056



$ 51,827



0.6 %

851



$ 49,216



0.6 %



























































Total loans delinquent 2,963



$ 105,707



1.0 %

2,506



$ 114,075



1.1 %

2,873



$ 139,852



1.6 %

3,120



$ 119,401



1.4 %

2,406



$ 81,030



0.9 %

* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding. ** Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $20.3 million, $18.0 million, and $298,000 at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively, and purchased credit impaired loans of $147,000 and $95,000 at December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Loans outstanding The following table provides delinquency information for various loan sectors in our portfolio that are potentially vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic impacts at September 30, 2020: At September 30, 2020 30-59 days

delinquent

*

60-89 days

delinquent

*

90 days

or greater

delinquent

*

Total

delinquent

*

Current

*

Total

loans

receivable

* Restaurants/bars $ 27



— %

$ 623



— %

$ 1,012



— %

$ 1,662



— %

$ 97,009



0.9 %

$ 98,671



0.9 % Hotels/hospitality 3



— %

1,083



— %

6,751



0.1 %

7,837



0.1 %

174,687



1.6 %

182,524



1.7 % Gyms and fitness —



— %

—



— %

5



— %

5



— %

5,302



— %

5,307



— % Transportation 44



— %

19



— %

2,313



— %

2,376



— %

77,371



0.7 %

79,747



0.7 % Oil and gas 7



— %

—



— %

23



— %

30



— %

11,385



0.1 %

11,415



0.1 % Residential care facilities —



— %

—



— %

—



— %

—



— %

233,248



2.2 %

233,248



2.2 % Retail buildings 222



— %

263



— %

850



— %

1,335



— %

448,829



4.2 %

450,164



4.2 % Education/student housing —



— %

1,427



— %

503



— %

1,930



— %

144,214



1.3 %

146,144



1.4 % Construction/development:













































Education/student housing —



— %

—



— %

—



— %

—



— %

48,175



0.4 %

48,175



0.4 % Hotels/hospitality —



— %

—



— %

—



— %

—



— %

25,559



0.2 %

25,559



0.2 % Residential care facilities —



— %

—



— %

—



— %

—



— %

36,667



0.3 %

36,667



0.3 % All other construction/development 2,139



— %

—



— %

5,476



0.1 %

7,615



0.1 %

182,201



1.7 %

189,816



1.8 % All other sectors 18,751



0.2 %

10,851



0.1 %

53,315



0.5 %

82,917



0.8 %

9,191,498



85.2 %

9,274,415



86.0 % Total loans $ 21,193



0.2 %

$ 14,266



0.1 %

$ 70,248



0.7 %

$ 105,707



1.0 %

$ 10,676,145



99.0 %

$ 10,781,852



100.0 %

* Percent of total loans outstanding.

Loan deferrals The following table represents loans that entered into and are currently in a deferment offered by the Company to aid customers in the COVID-19 pandemic as of September 30, 2020. Of these loan deferrals, 297 borrowers applied for and received PPP loans totaling approximately $50.8 million:



Balance as of

June 30, 2020

Loans returned to full payment status, net of payments

Loans moved into

a second deferral

New loans entered into

first deferral

Balance as of

September 30, 2020



Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

*

Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

* Residential mortgage loans

936

$ 131,567



4.1 %

871



$ 121,725



65

$ 9,842



46

$ 6,125



111

$ 15,967



0.5 % Home equity loans

652

42,836



3.0 %

625



40,606



27

2,230



21

1,409



48

3,639



0.2 % Consumer loans

2,455

49,374



3.3 %

2,399



48,068



56

1,306



67

1,042



123

2,348



0.2 % Commercial real estate loans

1,511

967,340



29.2 %

1,434



794,288



77

173,052



17

10,609



94

183,661



5.5 % Commercial loans

652

120,999



8.9 %

635



119,029



17

1,970



11

5,115



28

7,085



0.5 % Total loans

6,206

$ 1,312,116



12.1 %

5,964



$ 1,123,716



242

$ 188,400



162

$ 24,300



404

$ 212,700 **

2.0 %

* Percent of total loans outstanding by the respective total amount of that type of loan. ** As of September 30, 2020, $177.9 million of loan deferrals expire in Q4 2020 and $34.8 million of loan deferrals expire in Q1 2021. In addition, of the $212,700 total loan deferrals, $153.2 million are in the hospitality industry.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter ended

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019 Beginning balance $ 140,586



92,897



57,941



52,859



53,107

CECL adoption —



—



10,792



—



—

Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration —



8,845



—



—



—

Provision 6,818



51,750



27,637



8,223



3,302

Charge-offs residential mortgage (129)



(38)



(343)



(222)



(190)

Charge-offs home equity (88)



(173)



(289)



(113)



(466)

Charge-offs consumer (3,356)



(3,191)



(3,488)



(3,142)



(3,078)

Charge-offs commercial real estate (532)



(690)



(331)



(107)



(389)

Charge-offs commercial (4,892)



(10,349)



(815)



(1,143)



(1,151)

Recoveries 1,802



1,535



1,793



1,586



1,724

Ending balance $ 140,209



140,586



92,897



57,941



52,859

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.27 %

0.51 %

0.16 %

0.14 %

0.16 %



Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2019 Beginning balance $ 57,941



55,214

CECL adoption 10,792



—

Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration 8,845



—

Provision 86,205



14,436

Charge-offs residential mortgage (510)



(944)

Charge-offs home equity (550)



(1,008)

Charge-offs consumer (10,035)



(8,665)

Charge-offs commercial real estate (1,553)



(5,360)

Charge-offs commercial (16,056)



(5,508)

Recoveries 5,130



4,694

Ending balance $ 140,209



52,859

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.32 %

0.26 %



September 30, 2020

Originated loans

Acquired loans

Total loans

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve Residential mortgage loans $ 2,794,489



10,244



348,880



1,792



3,143,369



12,036

Home equity loans 1,169,709



7,488



314,656



2,097



1,484,365



9,585

Consumer loans 1,242,220



16,433



244,863



3,427



1,487,083



19,860

Personal Banking Loans 5,206,418



34,165



908,399



7,316



6,114,817



41,481

Commercial real estate loans 2,488,967



66,960



830,776



20,020



3,319,743



86,980

Commercial loans 1,147,492



8,455



199,800



3,293



1,347,292



11,748

Commercial Banking Loans 3,636,459



75,415



1,030,576



23,313



4,667,035



98,728

Total Loans $ 8,842,877



109,580



1,938,975



30,629



10,781,852



140,209



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.

Quarter ended

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h) Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 3,176,436



28,769



3.62 %

$ 3,092,392



29,019



3.75 %

$ 2,845,483



28,062



3.94 %

$ 2,847,932



28,011



3.93 %

$ 2,894,716



28,991



4.01 % Home equity loans 1,479,429



13,732



3.69 %

1,415,091



13,806



3.92 %

1,345,059



14,801



4.43 %

1,333,748



15,354



4.57 %

1,316,033



16,131



4.86 % Consumer loans 1,437,828



15,851



4.39 %

1,375,130



14,993



4.39 %

1,123,336



12,160



4.35 %

1,073,565



12,016



4.44 %

1,028,579



11,916



4.60 % Commercial real estate loans 3,306,386



36,887



4.37 %

3,156,749



34,595



4.34 %

2,747,419



31,437



4.53 %

2,741,687



32,985



4.71 %

2,796,351



34,441



4.82 % Commercial loans 1,377,223



12,603



3.58 %

1,161,228



11,269



3.84 %

712,621



8,856



4.92 %

717,438



9,841



5.37 %

710,847



9,949



5.48 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 10,777,302



107,842



3.98 %

10,200,590



103,682



4.09 %

8,773,918



95,316



4.37 %

8,714,370



98,207



4.47 %

8,746,526



101,428



4.60 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,004,803



4,651



1.85 %

714,657



4,038



2.26 %

668,470



4,175



2.50 %

667,910



4,237



2.54 %

641,085



4,188



2.61 % Investment securities (c) (d) 216,081



1,336



2.47 %

170,309



1,244



2.92 %

144,152



881



2.44 %

151,289



938



2.48 %

218,753



1,168



2.14 % FHLB stock, at cost 25,595



218



3.39 %

22,192



309



5.60 %

15,931



262



6.61 %

13,400



262



7.76 %

16,302



307



7.47 % Other interest-earning deposits 791,601



221



0.11 %

623,870



185



0.12 %

34,697



135



1.54 %

31,624



169



2.09 %

28,832



172



2.33 % Total interest-earning assets 12,815,382



114,268



3.55 %

11,731,618



109,458



3.75 %

9,637,168



100,769



4.21 %

9,578,593



103,813



4.30 %

9,651,498



107,263



4.41 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 1,088,273











1,858,513











960,303











869,117











916,781









Total assets $ 13,903,655











$ 13,590,131











$ 10,597,471











$ 10,447,710











$ 10,568,279









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits $ 2,015,604



648



0.13 %

$ 1,884,202



648



0.14 %

$ 1,611,111



727



0.18 %

$ 1,615,996



792



0.19 %

$ 1,658,670



788



0.19 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,680,591



763



0.11 %

2,428,060



812



0.13 %

1,915,871



1,307



0.27 %

1,769,623



1,570



0.35 %

1,655,952



1,711



0.41 % Money market deposit accounts 2,347,097



1,347



0.23 %

2,204,810



1,600



0.29 %

1,921,243



3,088



0.65 %

1,845,535



3,226



0.69 %

1,798,175



3,772



0.83 % Time deposits 1,782,350



5,685



1.27 %

1,761,260



6,276



1.43 %

1,528,891



6,281



1.65 %

1,607,992



7,305



1.80 %

1,618,591



7,423



1.82 % Borrowed funds (f) 420,715



717



0.68 %

371,700



296



0.32 %

240,118



709



1.19 %

177,670



444



0.99 %

243,960



1,002



1.63 % Junior subordinated debentures 128,658



720



2.19 %

127,472



837



2.60 %

121,809



1,038



3.37 %

121,796



1,136



3.65 %

121,767



1,235



3.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,375,015



9,880



0.42 %

8,777,504



10,469



0.48 %

7,339,043



13,150



0.72 %

7,138,612



14,473



0.80 %

7,097,115



15,931



0.89 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,703,266











2,401,368











1,640,180











1,800,861











1,915,392









Noninterest-bearing liabilities 284,440











882,391











268,139











158,434











216,433









Total liabilities 12,362,721











12,061,263











9,247,362











9,097,907











9,228,940









Shareholders' equity 1,540,934











1,528,868











1,350,109











1,349,803











1,339,339









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,903,655











$ 13,590,131











$ 10,597,471











$ 10,447,710











$ 10,568,279









Net interest income/Interest rate spread



104,388



3.13 %





98,989



3.27 %





87,619



3.48 %





89,340



3.50 %





91,332



3.52 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,440,367







3.26 %

$ 2,954,114







3.38 %

$ 2,298,125







3.66 %

$ 2,439,981







3.73 %

$ 2,554,383







3.79 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.37X











1.34X











1.31X











1.34X











1.36X











(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings, collateralized borrowings and subordinated debt. (g) Average cost of deposits were 0.29%, 0.35%, 0.53%, 0.59%, and 0.63%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans - 3.96%, 4.06%, 4.35%, 4.46%, and 4.59%, respectively, Investment securities - 2.00%, 2.36%, 2.31%, 2.34%, and 2.03%, respectively, Interest-earning assets - 3.52% 3.72%, 4.19%, 4.28%, and 4.39%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.10%, 3.24%, 3.47%, 3.48%, and 3.50%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.23%, 3.34%, 3.64%, 3.71%, and 3.77%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(in thousands) The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2019

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h) Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Residential mortgage loans $ 3,038,712



85,850



3.77 %

$ 2,865,091



87,572



4.08 % Home equity loans 1,424,580



42,340



3.97 %

1,300,537



48,868



5.02 % Consumer loans 1,302,282



43,004



4.41 %

949,303



32,844



4.60 % Commercial real estate loans 3,071,047



102,918



4.40 %

2,720,435



99,930



4.84 % Commercial loans 1,084,739



32,727



3.96 %

665,867



28,724



5.69 % Loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 9,921,360



306,839



4.13 %

8,501,233



297,938



4.69 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 796,739



12,865



2.15 %

630,279



12,433



2.63 % Investment securities (c) (d) 176,991



3,461



2.61 %

224,111



3,532



2.10 % FHLB stock, at cost 21,255



789



4.96 %

14,840



794



7.15 % Other interest-earning deposits 483,390



541



0.15 %

20,531



431



2.77 % Total interest-earning assets 11,399,735



324,495



3.80 %

9,390,994



315,128



4.49 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 1,190,283











898,459

































Total assets $ 12,590,018











$ 10,289,453

































Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings deposits $ 1,837,624



2,023



0.15 %

$ 1,668,806



2,323



0.19 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,342,748



2,882



0.16 %

1,611,554



4,442



0.37 % Money market deposit accounts 2,157,212



6,035



0.37 %

1,756,251



9,784



0.74 % Time deposits 1,691,168



18,243



1.44 %

1,538,113



19,774



1.72 % Borrowed funds (f) 344,457



1,721



0.67 %

216,160



2,421



1.50 % Junior subordinated debentures 125,988



2,595



2.71 %

119,417



3,698



4.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,499,197



33,499



0.53 %

6,910,301



42,442



0.82 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,250,864











1,847,344









Noninterest-bearing liabilities 243,705











219,806

































Total liabilities 10,993,766











8,977,451

































Shareholders' equity 1,596,252











1,312,002

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,590,018











$ 10,289,453

































Net interest income/Interest rate spread



290,996



3.27 %





272,686



3.67 %























Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 2,900,538







3.40 %

$ 2,480,693







3.87 %























Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.34X











1.36X











(a) Average gross loans includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings, collateralized borrowings and subordinated debt. (g) Average cost of deposits were 0.38% and 0.58%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 4.11% and 4.67%, respectively; Investment securities — 2.20% and 2.00%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 3.78% and 4.47%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.25% and 3.65%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.38% and 3.86%, respectively.

