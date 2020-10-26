Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

WARREN, Pa., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $38.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share.  This represents an increase of $4.6 million, or 13.9%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $33.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share.  The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were 9.82% and 1.09% compared to 9.90% and 1.25% for the same quarter last year. As noted in the non-GAAP reconciliation, when adjusting for COVID-related provision expense and branch optimization related costs, non-GAAP net income was approximately $40.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, which would represent an increase over the same quarter in the prior year of $6.7 million, or 20.0%, and result in a return on average shareholders' equity of 10.36% and a return on average assets of 1.15%.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share payable on November 16, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 5, 2020.  This is the 104th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend.  Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2020, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 8.26%.

In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "We are very pleased with the many positive results in the current quarter beginning once again with strong fee income led by our mortgage banking operations.  We are also delighted to report that our credit loss provision decreased significantly from the first and second quarters, as expected, and essentially mirrored net charge-offs in the third quarter.  From a credit quality perspective, delinquencies continue to be well maintained and loans requesting payment deferrals have decreased significantly from last quarter from $1.312 billion, or 12.1% of the loan portfolio, at June 30, 2020 to just $212.7 million, or 2.0%, at September 30, 2020.  Although classified assets jumped by $161.3 million, or 54.4%, during the quarter to $457.8 million, over 45% of total classified assets are in the hotel/hospitality industry with virtually all the increase attributable to downgrades in this sector as second deferral requests were considered."

Mr. Seiffert continued, "Looking ahead, we are anxious to execute upon the initiatives we have set in motion this year including branch optimization to be completed in December, the continued implementation of our digital strategy and capitalizing on our very successful subordinated debt offering."

Net interest income increased by $12.6 million, or 13.9%, to $103.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from $90.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, largely due to a $6.2 million, or 6.1%, increase in interest income on loans receivable.  This increase in interest income was mainly due to an increase of $2.031 billion, or 23.2%, in the average balance of loans, primarily as a result of the acquisition of MutualBank during the second quarter of 2020.  Also contributing to this increase in net interest income was a decrease of $6.1 million, or 38.0%, in total interest expense due to a decline in market interest rates when compared to the prior year, resulting in a decrease in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from 0.89% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Despite the overall increase in net interest income, net interest margin decreased to 3.26% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from 3.79% for the same quarter last year as interest earning asset yields decreased to 3.55% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from 4.41% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Contributing to the decline in asset yields was the increase in average cash balances of $762.8 million, earning just 0.11%, due to deposit growth associated with Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loan funds and consumer stimulus checks. In addition, PPP loan balances of approximately $500 million with coupon rates of 1.00%, have negatively impacted overall interest earning asset yields.

The provision for credit losses increased by $3.5 million to $6.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from $3.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  During the current year, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, referred to as Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL"), which requires that all financial assets measured at amortized cost be presented at the net amount expected to be collected inclusive of the entity's current estimate of all lifetime expected credit losses.  In addition, the estimated economic impact of COVID-19 caused us to increase our provision expense for the quarter by approximately $1.5 million.  Finally, total classified loans have increased to $457.8 million, or 4.25% of total loans, at September 30, 2020 from $205.9 million, or 2.33% of total loans, as of September 30, 2019.

Noninterest income increased by $10.5 million, or 40.1%, to $36.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from $26.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  This increase was primarily due to the increase in mortgage banking income of $9.1 million to $11.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from $1.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. This increase was due to continued efforts to expand our secondary market sales capabilities over the last year, as well as an interest rate environment conducive to refinance activity and attractive secondary market pricing. In addition, there was a $796,000, or 5.9%, increase in service charges and fees and a $767,000, or 16.6%, increase in trust and other financial services income, both primarily due to additional fee income as a result of the acquisition of MutualBank.

Noninterest expense increased by $16.3 million, or 23.1%, to $86.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from $70.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  This increase resulted primarily from an increase of $6.6 million, or 16.1%, in compensation and employee benefits due to both internal growth in compensation and staff as well as the addition of MutualBank employees.  Also contributing to this increase was an increase of $3.9 million, or 35.2%, in processing expenses as we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure and as activity driven utilization fees for online and mobile banking and loan origination platforms has increased.  Lastly, FDIC insurance premiums increased $2.2 million due to assessment credits received in the previous year.

The provision for income taxes decreased by $1.3 million, or 13.5%, to $8.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from $9.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  This decrease was due primarily to a lower annual effective tax rate as a result of the lower year-to-date income before taxes in the current year as well as a change in state tax apportionment.

Headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services, as well as the fulfillment of business and personal insurance needs. As of September 30, 2020, Northwest operated 205 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism.  Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

656,749

60,846

107,602

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,385,835, $815,495 and $801,465, respectively)

1,409,150

819,901

807,823

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $16,168, $18,223 and $19,237, respectively)

15,333

18,036

18,958

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

2,081,232

898,783

934,383

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale

25,140

7,709

8,859

Residential mortgage loans

3,118,229

2,860,418

2,887,274

Home equity loans

1,484,365

1,342,918

1,328,173

Consumer loans

1,487,083

1,125,132

1,094,293

Commercial real estate loans

3,319,743

2,754,390

2,812,839

Commercial loans

1,347,292

718,107

720,579

Total loans receivable

10,781,852

8,808,674

8,852,017

Allowance for credit losses

(140,209)

(57,941)

(52,859)

Loans receivable, net

10,641,643

8,750,733

8,799,158






Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

23,171

14,740

21,401

Accrued interest receivable

36,916

25,755

27,069

Real estate owned, net

2,575

950

1,237

Premises and equipment, net

166,919

147,409

148,796

Bank-owned life insurance

252,621

189,091

187,971

Goodwill

386,044

346,103

344,720

Other intangible assets, net

21,601

23,076

22,410

Other assets

176,083

97,268

93,329

Total assets

$

13,788,805

10,493,908

10,580,474

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

2,641,234

1,609,653

1,905,650

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,663,878

1,944,108

1,678,644

Money market deposit accounts

2,396,567

1,863,998

1,828,001

Savings deposits

2,022,918

1,604,838

1,635,754

Time deposits

1,732,022

1,569,410

1,633,451

Total deposits

11,456,619

8,592,007

8,681,500






Borrowed funds

398,216

246,336

255,257

Junior subordinated debentures

128,729

121,800

121,787

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

29,755

44,556

24,331

Accrued interest payable

1,002

1,142

1,314

Other liabilities

227,253

134,782

144,515

Total liabilities

12,241,574

9,140,623

9,228,704

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued






Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,801,297, 106,859,088, and 106,658,067 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,278

1,069

1,067

Paid-in capital

1,023,827

805,750

801,382

Retained earnings

544,695

583,407

577,018

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(22,569)

(36,941)

(27,697)

Total shareholders' equity

1,547,231

1,353,285

1,351,770

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,788,805

10,493,908

10,580,474






Equity to assets

11.22

%

12.90

%

12.78

%

Tangible common equity to assets

8.52

%

9.72

%

9.64

%

Book value per share

$

12.11

12.66

12.67

Tangible book value per share

$

8.92

9.21

9.23

Closing market price per share

$

9.20

16.63

16.39

Full time equivalent employees

2,523

2,209

2,218

Number of banking offices

213

181

182

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Quarter ended

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019





Interest income:








Loans receivable

$

107,241

103,012

94,973

97,866

101,091

Mortgage-backed securities

4,652

4,038

4,175

4,237

4,188

Taxable investment securities

427

439

648

683

884

Tax-free investment securities

655

564

185

201

224

FHLB dividends

218

309

262

262

307

Interest-earning deposits

221

185

135

169

172

Total interest income

113,414

108,547

100,378

103,418

106,866

Interest expense:








Deposits

8,443

9,336

11,403

12,893

13,694

Borrowed funds

1,437

1,133

1,747

1,580

2,236

Total interest expense

9,880

10,469

13,150

14,473

15,930

Net interest income

103,534

98,078

87,228

88,945

90,936

   Provision for credit losses

6,818

51,750

27,637

8,223

3,302

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

96,716

46,328

59,591

80,722

87,634

Noninterest income:








Gain/(loss) on sale of investments

(12)

(8)

181

27


Gain on sale of loans





1,302

908

826

Service charges and fees

14,354

13,069

15,116

14,125

13,558

Trust and other financial services income

5,376

4,823

5,001

4,517

4,609

Insurance commission income

2,331

2,395

2,372

1,858

1,887

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

(32)

(97)

(91)

86

(227)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,576

1,248

1,036

1,121

1,095

Mortgage banking income

11,055

12,022

1,194

1,494

1,921

Other operating income

2,022

2,044

1,865

4,077

2,500

Total noninterest income

36,670

35,496

27,976

28,213

26,169

Noninterest expense:








Compensation and employee benefits

47,371

40,049

42,746

42,074

40,816

Premises and occupancy costs

8,342

7,195

7,471

7,051

7,061

Office operations

4,626

3,711

3,382

4,097

3,197

Collections expense

1,264

644

474

566

747

Processing expenses

15,042

11,680

11,142

10,263

11,122

Marketing expenses

2,147

2,047

1,507

1,010

1,373

Federal deposit insurance premiums

1,498

1,618





(702)

Professional services

3,246

2,825

2,812

3,533

3,032

Amortization of intangible assets

1,781

1,760

1,651

1,634

1,702

Real estate owned expense

111

89

95

72

119

Acquisition/branch optimization expense

1,414

9,679

2,458

1,114

23

Other expenses

27

7,866

4,873

5,157

2,106

Total noninterest expense

86,869

89,163

78,611

76,571

70,596

Income/(loss) before income taxes

46,517

(7,339)

8,956

32,364

43,207

Income tax expense/(benefit)

8,467

(1,139)

1,017

6,773

9,793

Net income/(loss)

$

38,050

(6,200)

7,939

25,591

33,414










Basic earnings per share

$

0.30

(0.05)

0.08

0.24

0.32

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.30

(0.05)

0.07

0.24

0.31










Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

126,855,810

121,480,563

105,882,553

105,627,194

105,517,707

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

126,855,810

121,480,563

106,148,247

106,306,615

106,270,544










Annualized return on average equity

9.82

%

(1.63)

%

2.37

%

7.52

%

9.90

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.09

%

(0.18)

%

0.30

%

0.97

%

1.25

%

Annualized return on tangible common equity **

13.28

%

(2.22)

%

3.28

%

10.32

%

13.46

%










Efficiency ratio *

59.68

%

58.19

%

64.67

%

63.01

%

58.81

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *

2.39

%

2.30

%

2.83

%

2.80

%

2.59

%

*    Excludes acquisition/branch optimization expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**   Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2019

Interest income:


Loans receivable

$

305,226

296,943

Mortgage-backed securities

12,865

12,433

Taxable investment securities

1,514

2,718

Tax-free investment securities

1,404

643

FHLB dividends

789

794

Interest-earning deposits

541

431

Total interest income

322,339

313,962

Interest expense:


Deposits

29,182

36,323

Borrowed funds

4,317

6,118

Total interest expense

33,499

42,441

Net interest income

288,840

271,521

Provision for credit losses

86,205

14,436

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

202,635

257,085

Noninterest income:


Gain on sale of investments

161

23

Gain on sale of loans

1,302

826

Service charges and fees

42,539

38,940

Trust and other financial services income

15,200

13,248

Insurance commission income

7,098

6,210

Loss on real estate owned, net

(220)

(139)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

3,860

3,297

Mortgage banking income

24,271

2,325

Other operating income

5,931

6,464

Total noninterest income

100,142

71,194

Noninterest expense:


Compensation and employee benefits

130,166

121,012

Premises and occupancy costs

23,008

21,666

Office operations

11,719

10,036

Collections expense

2,382

1,994

Processing expenses

37,864

32,190

Marketing expenses

5,701

5,988

Federal deposit insurance premiums

3,116

685

Professional services

8,883

8,754

Amortization of intangible assets

5,192

4,909

Real estate owned expense

295

406

Acquisition/branch optimization expense

13,551

3,054

Other expenses

12,766

8,838

Total noninterest expense

254,643

219,532

Income before income taxes

48,134

108,747

Income tax expense

8,345

23,906

Net income

$

39,789

84,841




Basic earnings per share

$

0.34

0.81

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.34

0.80




Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

118,088,122

104,626,560

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

118,088,122

105,681,615




Annualized return on average equity

3.33

%

8.65

%

Annualized return on average assets

0.42

%

1.10

%

Annualized return on tangible common equity **

4.66

%

11.52

%




Efficiency ratio *

60.65

%

61.73

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *

2.50

%

2.75

%

*    Excludes acquisition/branch optimization expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**   Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

 

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Quarter ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating results (non-GAAP):






Net interest income

$

103,534

90,936

288,840

271,521

Provision for credit losses

5,349

3,302

21,551

14,436

Noninterest income

36,670

26,169

100,142

71,194

Noninterest expense

85,455

70,573

243,092

216,478

Income taxes

9,274

9,799

29,682

24,761

Net operating income (non-GAAP)

$

40,126

33,431

94,657

87,040

Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$

0.32

0.31

0.80

0.82








Average equity

$

1,540,934

1,339,339

1,596,252

1,312,002

Average assets

13,903,655

10,568,279

12,590,018

10,289,453

Annualized return on average equity (non-GAAP)

10.36

%

9.90

%

7.92

%

8.87

%

Annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.15

%

1.26

%

1.00

%

1.13

%








Reconciliation of net operating income to net income:






Net operating income (non-GAAP)

$

40,126

33,431

94,657

87,040

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:






COVID-related provision **

(1,058)



(33,462)


CECL provision impact due to acquisition of MutualBank





(13,089)


PPP deferred origination costs





3,034


COVID-related off balance sheet provision **





(1,594)


Acquisition/branch optimization expense

(1,018)

(17)

(9,757)

(2,199)

Net income (GAAP)

$

38,050

33,414

39,789

84,841

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.30

0.31

0.34

0.80








Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)

9.82

%

9.90

%

3.33

%

8.65

%

Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)

1.09

%

1.25

%

0.42

%

1.10

%

*

The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude estimated COVID-related provision, CECL provision related to the acquisition of MutualBank, PPP deferred origination costs, estimated COVID-related off balance sheet provision and acquisition/branch optimization expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

**

To arrive at the non-COVID related provision estimates, the Company applied Moody's forecast scenarios prior to the onset of COVID-19 to the Company's loan portfolio at September 30, 2020. 

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

 

At September 30, 2020

Actual

Minimum capital
requirements (1)

Well capitalized
requirements 

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

$

1,655,949

16.607

%

$

1,046,981

10.500

%

$

997,125

10.000

%

Northwest Bank

1,445,508

14.512

%

1,045,896

10.500

%

996,092

10.000

%












Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,521,913

15.263

%

847,556

8.500

%

797,700

8.000

%

Northwest Bank

1,311,472

13.166

%

846,678

8.500

%

796,873

8.000

%












Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,273,896

12.776

%

697,988

7.000

%

648,131

6.500

%

Northwest Bank

1,311,472

13.166

%

697,264

7.000

%

647,460

6.500

%












Tier 1 capital (leverage)  (to average assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,521,913

10.977

%

554,608

4.000

%

693,260

5.000

%

Northwest Bank

1,311,472

9.522

%

550,907

4.000

%

688,634

5.000

%

(1)

Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Marketable Securities (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

 


September 30, 2020

Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized
holding gains

Gross unrealized
holding losses

Fair value

   Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:







Due after ten years

$

34,000

176



34,176









   Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:







   Due in less than one year

35,731

284



36,015

   Due in one year through five years

253

4



257

   Due in five years through ten years

69,135

170

(178)

69,127









   Municipal securities:







   Due in less than one year

4,241

18



4,259

   Due in one year through five years

3,343

73

(2)

3,414

   Due in five years through ten years

11,077

312



11,389

   Due after ten years

92,530

2,930



95,460









   Residential mortgage-backed securities:







   Fixed rate pass-through

356,898

6,467

(102)

363,263

   Variable rate pass-through

15,798

538

(18)

16,318

   Fixed rate agency CMOs

710,620

13,035

(722)

722,933

   Variable rate agency CMOs

52,209

369

(39)

52,539

   Total residential mortgage-backed securities

1,135,525

20,409

(881)

1,155,053

   Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$

1,385,835

24,376

(1,061)

1,409,150









Marketable securities held-to-maturity







   Residential mortgage-backed securities:







   Fixed rate pass-through

$

1,823

128



1,951

   Variable rate pass-through

970

33



1,003

   Fixed rate agency CMOs

11,936

659



12,595

   Variable rate agency CMOs

604

15



619

   Total residential mortgage-backed securities

15,333

835



16,168

   Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$

15,333

835



16,168

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Borrowed Funds (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

 

September 30, 2020

Amount

Average rate

Term notes payable to the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB):


   Payable to FHLB of Pittsburgh

$

30,000

0.40

%

   Payable to the FHLB of Indianapolis acquired from MutualBank

118,107

1.70

%

      Total term notes payable to the FHLB

148,107


Collateralized borrowings, due within one year

126,832

0.19

%

Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs

$

123,277

4.00

%

      Total borrowed funds *

$

398,216


As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $3.8 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, including a $250.0 million overnight line of credit, which had no balance, as well as $103.0 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $110.0 million with three correspondent banks.

 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

 

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

Nonaccrual loans current:








Residential mortgage loans

$

1,128

413

285

72

676

Home equity loans

366

481

592

197

607

Consumer loans

234

214

77

78

68

Commercial real estate loans

22,610

30,677

14,337

9,241

7,674

Commercial loans

6,488

6,551

3,514

3,424

3,777

Total nonaccrual loans current

$

30,826

38,336

18,805

13,012

12,802

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

60

61

691

674

40

Home equity loans

445

247

159

224

102

Consumer loans

230

335

143

121

246

Commercial real estate loans

692

2,372

496

196

925

Commercial loans

57





55

44

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$

1,484

3,015

1,489

1,270

1,357

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

576

1,013

218

1,048

979

Home equity loans

618

960

539

689

436

Consumer loans

781

666

488

417

426

Commercial real estate loans

2,745

163

2,096

413

536

Commercial loans

15

768

37

341


Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$

4,735

3,570

3,378

2,908

2,377

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








Residential mortgage loans

$

14,750

15,369

10,457

12,682

11,722

Home equity loans

7,845

7,060

5,816

5,635

5,966

Consumer loans

5,352

6,896

3,459

3,610

3,400

Commercial real estate loans

35,496

29,729

25,342

25,014

22,292

Commercial loans

6,310

11,535

16,685

4,739

5,741

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$

69,753

70,589

61,759

51,680

49,121

Total nonaccrual loans

$

106,798

115,510

85,431

68,870

65,657

Total nonaccrual loans

$

106,798

115,510

85,431

68,870

65,657

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

495

77

31

32

85

Nonperforming loans

107,293

115,587

85,462

68,902

65,742

Real estate owned, net

2,575

1,897

1,075

950

1,237

Nonperforming assets

$

109,868

117,484

86,537

69,852

66,979

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *

$

17,120

17,562

17,375

9,043

9,138

Accruing troubled debt restructuring

17,684

17,888

15,977

22,956

21,162

Total troubled debt restructuring

$

34,804

35,450

33,352

31,999

30,300










Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.00

%

1.06

%

0.97

%

0.78

%

0.74

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.80

%

0.85

%

0.81

%

0.67

%

0.63

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.30

%

1.29

%

1.05

%

0.66

%

0.60

%

Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances

1.36

%

1.36

%

N/A

N/A

N/A

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

130.68

%

121.63

%

108.70

%

84.09

%

80.40

%

*  

Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

 

At September 30, 2020

Pass

Special
   mention *

Substandard
**

Doubtful
***

Loss

Loans
receivable

Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

3,117,442


25,927



3,143,369

Home equity loans

1,471,919


12,446



1,484,365

Consumer loans

1,478,109


8,974



1,487,083

Total Personal Banking

6,067,470


47,347



6,114,817

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,850,611

110,073

359,059



3,319,743

Commercial loans

1,255,255

40,631

51,406



1,347,292

Total Commercial Banking

4,105,866

150,704

410,465



4,667,035

Total loans

$

10,173,336

150,704

457,812



10,781,852

At June 30, 2020











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

3,196,304


26,451



3,222,755

Home equity loans

1,438,339


12,031



1,450,370

Consumer loans

1,508,129


9,990



1,518,119

Total Personal Banking

6,142,772


48,472



6,191,244

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

3,034,984

72,755

199,993

1,092


3,308,824

Commercial loans

1,270,279

41,458

42,692

4,290


1,358,719

Total Commercial Banking

4,305,263

114,213

242,685

5,382


4,667,543

Total loans

$

10,448,035

114,213

291,157

5,382


10,858,787

At March 31, 2020











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,830,596


7,690



2,838,286

Home equity loans

1,345,052


8,211



1,353,263

Consumer loans

1,174,067


3,988



1,178,055

Total Personal Banking

5,349,715


19,889



5,369,604

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,537,736

73,967

143,765



2,755,468

Commercial loans

618,267

43,071

50,464



711,802

Total Commercial Banking

3,156,003

117,038

194,229



3,467,270

Total loans

$

8,505,718

117,038

214,118



8,836,874

At December 31, 2019











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,858,582


9,545



2,868,127

Home equity loans

1,336,111


6,807



1,342,918

Consumer loans

1,120,732


4,400



1,125,132

Total Personal Banking

5,315,425


20,752



5,336,177

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,538,816

80,570

135,004



2,754,390

Commercial loans

616,983

42,380

58,744



718,107

Total Commercial Banking

3,155,799

122,950

193,748



3,472,497

Total loans

$

8,471,224

122,950

214,500



8,808,674

At September 30, 2019











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,887,077


9,056



2,896,133

Home equity loans

1,320,930


7,243



1,328,173

Consumer loans

1,090,030


4,263



1,094,293

Total Personal Banking

5,298,037


20,562



5,318,599

Commercial Banking:










Commercial real estate loans

2,601,025

69,380

142,253

181


2,812,839

Commercial loans

639,998

37,666

42,800

115


720,579

Total Commercial Banking

3,241,023

107,046

185,053

296


3,533,418

Total loans

$

8,539,060

107,046

205,615

296


8,852,017

*  

Includes $34.7 million, $37.4 million, $13.1 million, $10.3 million, and $8.7 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

**  

Includes $129.2 million, $108.2 million, $56.8 million, $53.1 million, and $46.6 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

***  

Includes $1.1 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2020.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

 

September 30,
2020

*

June 30,
2020

*

March 31,
2020

*

December 31,
2019

*

September 30,
2019

*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)




























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

17

$

736

%

15

$

629

%

358

$

32,755

1.2

%

292

$

23,296

0.8

%

21

$

1,236

%

Home equity loans

129

4,984

0.3

%

118

4,569

0.3

%

190

7,061

0.5

%

173

6,469

0.5

%

149

4,774

0.4

%

Consumer loans

1,078

8,586

0.6

%

629

7,199

0.5

%

953

8,774

0.7

%

960

9,208

0.8

%

864

7,597

0.7

%

Commercial real estate loans

28

5,090

0.2

%

46

14,177

0.4

%

58

12,895

0.5

%

43

7,921

0.3

%

27

5,308

0.2

%

Commercial loans

19

1,797

0.1

%

12

1,242

0.1

%

35

7,545

1.1

%

32

1,187

0.2

%

20

362

0.1

%

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

1,271

$

21,193

0.2

%

820

$

27,816

0.3

%

1,594

$

69,030

0.8

%

1,500

$

48,081

0.5

%

1,081

$

19,277

0.2

%






























Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

65

$

4,788

0.2

%

64

$

5,364

0.2

%

11

$

511

%

67

$

5,693

0.2

%

95

$

5,320

0.2

%

Home equity loans

56

1,860

0.1

%

59

2,326

0.2

%

65

2,652

0.2

%

66

2,405

0.2

%

66

2,103

0.2

%

Consumer loans

323

3,049

0.2

%

258

2,916

0.2

%

265

2,610

0.2

%

395

3,302

0.3

%

288

2,632

0.2

%

Commercial real estate loans

14

4,212

0.1

%

18

3,913

0.1

%

12

2,981

0.1

%

19

1,690

0.1

%

15

1,893

0.1

%

Commercial loans

7

357

%

15

1,151

0.1

%

10

309

%

17

6,403

0.9

%

10

589

0.1

%

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

465

$

14,266

0.1

%

414

$

15,670

0.1

%

363

$

9,063

0.1

%

564

$

19,493

0.2

%

474

$

12,537

0.1

%






























Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **




























Residential mortgage loans

168

$

14,750

0.5

%

185

$

15,369

0.5

%

129

$

10,457

0.4

%

141

$

12,775

0.4

%

138

$

11,816

0.4

%

Home equity loans

193

7,845

0.5

%

182

7,060

0.5

%

152

5,816

0.4

%

159

5,688

0.4

%

157

5,966

0.4

%

Consumer loans

696

5,847

0.4

%

709

6,896

0.5

%

445

3,459

0.3

%

590

3,611

0.3

%

398

3,401

0.3

%

Commercial real estate loans

136

35,496

1.1

%

149

29,729

0.9

%

139

25,342

0.9

%

129

25,014

0.9

%

118

22,292

0.8

%

Commercial loans

34

6,310

0.5

%

47

11,535

0.8

%

51

16,685

2.3

%

37

4,739

0.7

%

40

5,741

0.8

%

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

1,227

$

70,248

0.7

%

1,272

$

70,589

0.7

%

916

$

61,759

0.7

%

1,056

$

51,827

0.6

%

851

$

49,216

0.6

%






























Total loans delinquent

2,963

$

105,707

1.0

%

2,506

$

114,075

1.1

%

2,873

$

139,852

1.6

%

3,120

$

119,401

1.4

%

2,406

$

81,030

0.9

%

*   

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $20.3 million, $18.0 million, and $298,000 at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively, and purchased credit impaired loans of $147,000 and $95,000 at December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

 

Loans outstanding

The following table provides delinquency information for various loan sectors in our portfolio that are potentially vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic impacts at September 30, 2020:

 

At September 30, 2020

30-59 days
delinquent

*

60-89 days
delinquent

*

90 days
or greater
delinquent

*

Total
delinquent

*

Current

*

Total
loans
 receivable


*

Restaurants/bars

$

27

%

$

623

%

$

1,012

%

$

1,662

%

$

97,009

0.9

%

$

98,671

0.9

%

Hotels/hospitality

3

%

1,083

%

6,751

0.1

%

7,837

0.1

%

174,687

1.6

%

182,524

1.7

%

Gyms and fitness



%



%

5

%

5

%

5,302

%

5,307

%

Transportation

44

%

19

%

2,313

%

2,376

%

77,371

0.7

%

79,747

0.7

%

Oil and gas

7

%



%

23

%

30

%

11,385

0.1

%

11,415

0.1

%

Residential care facilities



%



%



%



%

233,248

2.2

%

233,248

2.2

%

Retail buildings

222

%

263

%

850

%

1,335

%

448,829

4.2

%

450,164

4.2

%

Education/student housing



%

1,427

%

503

%

1,930

%

144,214

1.3

%

146,144

1.4

%

Construction/development:






















   Education/student housing



%



%



%



%

48,175

0.4

%

48,175

0.4

%

   Hotels/hospitality



%



%



%



%

25,559

0.2

%

25,559

0.2

%

   Residential care facilities



%



%



%



%

36,667

0.3

%

36,667

0.3

%

   All other construction/development

2,139

%



%

5,476

0.1

%

7,615

0.1

%

182,201

1.7

%

189,816

1.8

%

All other sectors

18,751

0.2

%

10,851

0.1

%

53,315

0.5

%

82,917

0.8

%

9,191,498

85.2

%

9,274,415

86.0

%

   Total loans

$

21,193

0.2

%

$

14,266

0.1

%

$

70,248

0.7

%

$

105,707

1.0

%

$

10,676,145

99.0

%

$

10,781,852

100.0

%

*

Percent of total loans outstanding.

Loan deferrals

The following table represents loans that entered into and are currently in a deferment offered by the Company to aid customers in the COVID-19 pandemic as of September 30, 2020. Of these loan deferrals, 297 borrowers applied for and received PPP loans totaling approximately $50.8 million:

 


Balance as of
June 30, 2020

Loans returned to full payment status, net of payments

Loans moved into
a second deferral

New loans entered into
first deferral

Balance as of
September 30, 2020


Number of loans

 Outstanding principal balance

*

Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

Number of loans

Outstanding principal balance

*

Residential mortgage loans

936

$

131,567

4.1

%

871

$

121,725

65

$

9,842

46

$

6,125

111

$

15,967

0.5

%

Home equity loans

652

42,836

3.0

%

625

40,606

27

2,230

21

1,409

48

3,639

0.2

%

Consumer loans

2,455

49,374

3.3

%

2,399

48,068

56

1,306

67

1,042

123

2,348

0.2

%

Commercial real estate loans

1,511

967,340

29.2

%

1,434

794,288

77

173,052

17

10,609

94

183,661

5.5

%

Commercial loans

652

120,999

8.9

%

635

119,029

17

1,970

11

5,115

28

7,085

0.5

%

   Total loans

6,206

$

1,312,116

12.1

%

5,964

$

1,123,716

242

$

188,400

162

$

24,300

404

$

212,700

 **

2.0

%

*   

Percent of total loans outstanding by the respective total amount of that type of loan.

**  

As of September 30, 2020, $177.9 million of loan deferrals expire in Q4 2020 and $34.8 million of loan deferrals expire in Q1 2021.  In addition, of the $212,700 total loan deferrals, $153.2 million are in the hospitality industry.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

 

Quarter ended

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

Beginning balance

$

140,586

92,897

57,941

52,859

53,107

CECL adoption





10,792




Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration



8,845






Provision

6,818

51,750

27,637

8,223

3,302

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(129)

(38)

(343)

(222)

(190)

Charge-offs home equity

(88)

(173)

(289)

(113)

(466)

Charge-offs consumer

(3,356)

(3,191)

(3,488)

(3,142)

(3,078)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(532)

(690)

(331)

(107)

(389)

Charge-offs commercial

(4,892)

(10,349)

(815)

(1,143)

(1,151)

Recoveries

1,802

1,535

1,793

1,586

1,724

Ending balance

$

140,209

140,586

92,897

57,941

52,859

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.27

%

0.51

%

0.16

%

0.14

%

0.16

%

Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2019

Beginning balance

$

57,941

55,214

CECL adoption

10,792


Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration

8,845


Provision

86,205

14,436

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(510)

(944)

Charge-offs home equity

(550)

(1,008)

Charge-offs consumer

(10,035)

(8,665)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(1,553)

(5,360)

Charge-offs commercial

(16,056)

(5,508)

Recoveries

5,130

4,694

Ending balance

$

140,209

52,859

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.32

%

0.26

%

September 30, 2020

Originated loans

Acquired loans

Total loans

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Residential mortgage loans

$

2,794,489

10,244

348,880

1,792

3,143,369

12,036

Home equity loans

1,169,709

7,488

314,656

2,097

1,484,365

9,585

Consumer loans

1,242,220

16,433

244,863

3,427

1,487,083

19,860

Personal Banking Loans

5,206,418

34,165

908,399

7,316

6,114,817

41,481

Commercial real estate loans

2,488,967

66,960

830,776

20,020

3,319,743

86,980

Commercial loans

1,147,492

8,455

199,800

3,293

1,347,292

11,748

Commercial Banking Loans

3,636,459

75,415

1,030,576

23,313

4,667,035

98,728

Total Loans

$

8,842,877

109,580

1,938,975

30,629

10,781,852

140,209

 

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands) 

 

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages.

Quarter ended 

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Assets:




























Interest-earning assets:




























Residential mortgage loans

$

3,176,436

28,769

3.62

%

$

3,092,392

29,019

3.75

%

$

2,845,483

28,062

3.94

%

$

2,847,932

28,011

3.93

%

$

2,894,716

28,991

4.01

%

Home equity loans

1,479,429

13,732

3.69

%

1,415,091

13,806

3.92

%

1,345,059

14,801

4.43

%

1,333,748

15,354

4.57

%

1,316,033

16,131

4.86

%

Consumer loans

1,437,828

15,851

4.39

%

1,375,130

14,993

4.39

%

1,123,336

12,160

4.35

%

1,073,565

12,016

4.44

%

1,028,579

11,916

4.60

%

Commercial real estate loans

3,306,386

36,887

4.37

%

3,156,749

34,595

4.34

%

2,747,419

31,437

4.53

%

2,741,687

32,985

4.71

%

2,796,351

34,441

4.82

%

Commercial loans

1,377,223

12,603

3.58

%

1,161,228

11,269

3.84

%

712,621

8,856

4.92

%

717,438

9,841

5.37

%

710,847

9,949

5.48

%

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,777,302

107,842

3.98

%

10,200,590

103,682

4.09

%

8,773,918

95,316

4.37

%

8,714,370

98,207

4.47

%

8,746,526

101,428

4.60

%

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,004,803

4,651

1.85

%

714,657

4,038

2.26

%

668,470

4,175

2.50

%

667,910

4,237

2.54

%

641,085

4,188

2.61

%

Investment securities (c) (d)

216,081

1,336

2.47

%

170,309

1,244

2.92

%

144,152

881

2.44

%

151,289

938

2.48

%

218,753

1,168

2.14

%

FHLB stock, at cost

25,595

218

3.39

%

22,192

309

5.60

%

15,931

262

6.61

%

13,400

262

7.76

%

16,302

307

7.47

%

Other interest-earning deposits

791,601

221

0.11

%

623,870

185

0.12

%

34,697

135

1.54

%

31,624

169

2.09

%

28,832

172

2.33

%

Total interest-earning assets

12,815,382

114,268

3.55

%

11,731,618

109,458

3.75

%

9,637,168

100,769

4.21

%

9,578,593

103,813

4.30

%

9,651,498

107,263

4.41

%

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

1,088,273





1,858,513





960,303





869,117





916,781




Total assets

$

13,903,655





$

13,590,131





$

10,597,471





$

10,447,710





$

10,568,279




Liabilities and shareholders' equity:




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




























Savings deposits

$

2,015,604

648

0.13

%

$

1,884,202

648

0.14

%

$

1,611,111

727

0.18

%

$

1,615,996

792

0.19

%

$

1,658,670

788

0.19

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,680,591

763

0.11

%

2,428,060

812

0.13

%

1,915,871

1,307

0.27

%

1,769,623

1,570

0.35

%

1,655,952

1,711

0.41

%

Money market deposit accounts

2,347,097

1,347

0.23

%

2,204,810

1,600

0.29

%

1,921,243

3,088

0.65

%

1,845,535

3,226

0.69

%

1,798,175

3,772

0.83

%

Time deposits

1,782,350

5,685

1.27

%

1,761,260

6,276

1.43

%

1,528,891

6,281

1.65

%

1,607,992

7,305

1.80

%

1,618,591

7,423

1.82

%

Borrowed funds (f)

420,715

717

0.68

%

371,700

296

0.32

%

240,118

709

1.19

%

177,670

444

0.99

%

243,960

1,002

1.63

%

Junior subordinated debentures

128,658

720

2.19

%

127,472

837

2.60

%

121,809

1,038

3.37

%

121,796

1,136

3.65

%

121,767

1,235

3.97

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,375,015

9,880

0.42

%

8,777,504

10,469

0.48

%

7,339,043

13,150

0.72

%

7,138,612

14,473

0.80

%

7,097,115

15,931

0.89

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,703,266





2,401,368





1,640,180





1,800,861





1,915,392




Noninterest-bearing liabilities

284,440





882,391





268,139





158,434





216,433




Total liabilities

12,362,721





12,061,263





9,247,362





9,097,907





9,228,940




Shareholders' equity

1,540,934





1,528,868





1,350,109





1,349,803





1,339,339




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,903,655





$

13,590,131





$

10,597,471





$

10,447,710





$

10,568,279




Net interest income/Interest rate spread

104,388

3.13

%


98,989

3.27

%


87,619

3.48

%


89,340

3.50

%


91,332

3.52

%

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$

3,440,367



3.26

%

$

2,954,114



3.38

%

$

2,298,125



3.66

%

$

2,439,981



3.73

%

$

2,554,383



3.79

%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.37X





1.34X





1.31X





1.34X





1.36X




(a)  

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b) 

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c) 

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)  

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e) 

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)   

Average balances include FHLB borrowings, collateralized borrowings and subordinated debt.

(g)  

Average cost of deposits were 0.29%, 0.35%, 0.53%, 0.59%, and 0.63%, respectively.

(h)  

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans - 3.96%, 4.06%, 4.35%, 4.46%, and 4.59%, respectively, Investment securities - 2.00%, 2.36%, 2.31%, 2.34%, and 2.03%, respectively, Interest-earning assets - 3.52% 3.72%, 4.19%, 4.28%, and 4.39%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.10%, 3.24%, 3.47%, 3.48%, and 3.50%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.23%, 3.34%, 3.64%, 3.71%, and 3.77%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

 

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2019

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Assets










Interest-earning assets:










Residential mortgage loans

$

3,038,712

85,850

3.77

%

$

2,865,091

87,572

4.08

%

Home equity loans

1,424,580

42,340

3.97

%

1,300,537

48,868

5.02

%

Consumer loans

1,302,282

43,004

4.41

%

949,303

32,844

4.60

%

Commercial real estate loans

3,071,047

102,918

4.40

%

2,720,435

99,930

4.84

%

Commercial loans

1,084,739

32,727

3.96

%

665,867

28,724

5.69

%

Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

9,921,360

306,839

4.13

%

8,501,233

297,938

4.69

%

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

796,739

12,865

2.15

%

630,279

12,433

2.63

%

Investment securities (c) (d)

176,991

3,461

2.61

%

224,111

3,532

2.10

%

FHLB stock, at cost

21,255

789

4.96

%

14,840

794

7.15

%

Other interest-earning deposits

483,390

541

0.15

%

20,531

431

2.77

%

Total interest-earning assets

11,399,735

324,495

3.80

%

9,390,994

315,128

4.49

%

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

1,190,283





898,459
















Total assets

$

12,590,018





$

10,289,453
















Liabilities and shareholders' equity










Interest-bearing liabilities:










Savings deposits

$

1,837,624

2,023

0.15

%

$

1,668,806

2,323

0.19

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,342,748

2,882

0.16

%

1,611,554

4,442

0.37

%

Money market deposit accounts

2,157,212

6,035

0.37

%

1,756,251

9,784

0.74

%

Time deposits

1,691,168

18,243

1.44

%

1,538,113

19,774

1.72

%

Borrowed funds (f)

344,457

1,721

0.67

%

216,160

2,421

1.50

%

Junior subordinated debentures

125,988

2,595

2.71

%

119,417

3,698

4.08

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,499,197

33,499

0.53

%

6,910,301

42,442

0.82

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,250,864





1,847,344




Noninterest-bearing liabilities

243,705





219,806
















Total liabilities

10,993,766





8,977,451
















Shareholders' equity

1,596,252





1,312,002
















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,590,018





$

10,289,453
















Net interest income/Interest rate spread

290,996

3.27

%


272,686

3.67

%












Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$

2,900,538



3.40

%

$

2,480,693



3.87

%












Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.34X





1.36X




(a)   

Average gross loans includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b) 

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.

(c) 

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)  

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)  

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f) 

Average balances include FHLB borrowings, collateralized borrowings and subordinated debt.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 0.38% and 0.58%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 4.11% and 4.67%, respectively; Investment securities — 2.20% and 2.00%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 3.78% and 4.47%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.25% and 3.65%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.38% and 3.86%, respectively.

