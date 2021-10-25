Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Oct 25, 2021, 09:00 ET

WARREN, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $35.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share.  This represents a decrease of $3.0 million, or 7.9%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $38.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share.  The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were 8.86% and 0.97% compared to 9.82% and 1.09% for the same quarter last year.

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 5, 2021.  This is the 108th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2021, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.0%.

In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "We were pleased to see that, absent the approximately $125.0 million of PPP loan forgiveness/payoffs this quarter, loans outstanding grew approximately $14.0 million, or 0.14%. In addition, $17.2 million of classified loans refinanced out of the bank which contributed to the $30.3 million decrease in nonperforming assets while our delinquencies continue to remain very low. As a result of these credit improvements, we continued to release credit loss reserves that were built up last year during COVID-19."

Mr. Seiffert continued "Although challenges continue with net interest income due to the low interest rate environment and falling yields, interest income during the current quarter was augmented by $4.0 million of PPP fee accretion.  In addition, noninterest income stabilized during the most recent quarter having absorbed approximately $1.0 million less per month in interchange revenue since August of last year as a result of the negative impact of the Durbin amendment for all institutions with over $10.0 billion in assets. Finally, core noninterest expense has remained flat over the last five quarters as the result of our continued efforts focused on expense control."

Net interest income decreased by $5.1 million, or 4.9%, to $98.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from $103.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, largely due to a $9.8 million, or 9.1%, decrease in interest income on loans receivable.  This decrease in interest income on loans was due to a decrease of $551.4 million, or 5.1%, in the average balance of loans. Contributing to this decrease in average balances were $580.0 million of PPP loan forgiveness/payoffs since September 30 of last year.  Also contributing to lower interest income was a decrease in the average loan yield to 3.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from 3.98% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.  Partially offsetting this decrease in interest income was a decrease of $3.9 million, or 46.2%, in interest expense on deposits due to a decline in market interest rates when compared to the prior year, resulting in a decrease in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from 0.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The net effect of the changes in interest rates and average balances was a decrease in net interest margin to 2.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from 3.26% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses decreased by $11.2 million to a current period credit of $4.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to a provision expense of $6.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due to a release in the allowance for credit losses as economic forecasts continue to improve and classified assets declined. Total classified loans decreased by $73.4 million, or 16.0%, to $384.4 million, or 3.77% of total loans, at September 30, 2021 from $457.8 million, or 4.25% of total loans, at September 30, 2020.

Noninterest income decreased by $7.5 million, or 20.4%, to $29.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from $36.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.  This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $7.1 million, or 64.4%, to $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $11.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.  This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market.  In addition, there was a decrease in insurance commission income of $2.3 million, or 98.1%, to $44,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due to the sale of the insurance business during the second quarter of 2021. Lastly, service charges and fees decreased $1.2 million, or 8.0%, to $13.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $14.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due primarily to the impact of being subject to the Durbin amendment on interchange revenue.  Partially offsetting this decrease was an increase in trust and other financial services income of $1.8 million, or 33.6%, to $7.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $5.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as a result of increases in both trust and brokerage advisory services. In addition, there was an increase in other operating income of $1.3 million, or 62.6%, to $3.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 primarily as a result of fees earned from debit/credit card volume-based incentives.

Noninterest expense decreased by $767,000, or 0.9%, to $86.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $86.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This decrease was due to a decline in a majority of the noninterest expense categories. Processing expenses decreased $1.5 million, or 10.1%, to $13.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $15.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.  Merger related expenses decreased $1.4 million, or 100.0%, due to expenses incurred in the prior year as a result of the acquisition of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase of $1.7 million, or 3.6%, in compensation and employee benefits due primarily to increases in health insurance and other benefit costs, regular merit expense increases and the addition of strategic personnel. In addition, there was an increase in other expenses of $2.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due primarily due to an increase in the unfunded reserve as a result of an increase in undrawn commitments in the commercial real estate and construction portfolios.

The provision for income taxes increased by $2.3 million, or 27.5%, to $10.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $8.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.  This increase in income taxes was due to an increase in the annual effective tax rate for 2021 as the prior year had a greater percentage of net income generated by tax free or tax efficient earning assets.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank, which is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2021, Northwest operated 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

#                      #                      #

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism.  Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,090,485

736,277

656,749

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,587,105, $1,375,685 and $1,385,835, respectively)

1,583,715

1,398,941

1,409,150

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $609,777, $179,666 and $16,168, respectively)

618,395

178,887

15,333

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

3,292,595

2,314,105

2,081,232






Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale

27,411

58,786

25,140

Residential mortgage loans

2,962,110

3,009,335

3,118,229

Home equity loans

1,350,348

1,467,736

1,484,365

Consumer loans

1,816,836

1,507,993

1,487,083

Commercial real estate loans

3,162,551

3,345,889

3,319,743

Commercial loans

879,712

1,191,110

1,347,292

Total loans receivable

10,198,968

10,580,849

10,781,852

Allowance for credit losses

(109,767)

(134,427)

(140,209)

Loans receivable, net

10,089,201

10,446,422

10,641,643






FHLB stock, at cost

14,567

21,748

23,171

Accrued interest receivable

26,995

35,554

36,916

Real estate owned, net

809

2,232

2,575

Premises and equipment, net

155,740

161,538

166,919

Bank-owned life insurance

254,871

253,951

252,621

Goodwill

380,997

382,279

386,044

Other intangible assets, net

14,041

19,936

21,601

Other assets

159,419

168,503

176,083

Total assets

$

14,389,235

13,806,268

13,788,805

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

3,052,115

2,716,224

2,641,234

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,926,351

2,755,950

2,663,878

Money market deposit accounts

2,584,424

2,437,539

2,396,567

Savings deposits

2,271,496

2,047,424

2,022,918

Time deposits

1,387,827

1,642,096

1,732,022

Total deposits

12,222,213

11,599,233

11,456,619






Borrowed funds

126,496

159,715

274,939

Subordinated debt

123,486

123,329

123,277

Junior subordinated debentures

128,989

128,794

128,729

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

26,951

45,230

29,755

Accrued interest payable

589

2,054

1,002

Other liabilities

198,743

209,210

227,253

Total liabilities

12,827,467

12,267,565

12,241,574

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued






Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,521,344, 127,019,452, and 127,801,297 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,265

1,270

1,278

Additional paid-in capital

1,008,099

1,015,502

1,023,827

Retained earnings

604,787

555,480

544,695

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(52,383)

(33,549)

(22,569)

Total shareholders' equity

1,561,768

1,538,703

1,547,231

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,389,235

13,806,268

13,788,805






Equity to assets

10.85

%

11.14

%

11.22

%

Tangible common equity to assets*

8.34

%

8.48

%

8.52

%

Book value per share

$

12.34

12.11

12.11

Tangible book value per share*

$

9.22

8.95

8.92

Closing market price per share

$

13.28

12.74

9.20

Full time equivalent employees

2,404

2,421

2,523

Number of banking offices

170

170

213

*    Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020





Interest income:








Loans receivable

$

97,475

95,255

102,318

105,681

107,241

Mortgage-backed securities

5,840

5,680

4,200

4,551

4,652

Taxable investment securities

649

693

634

471

427

Tax-free investment securities

628

594

575

656

655

FHLB stock dividends

71

138

116

192

218

Interest-earning deposits

352

192

183

178

221

Total interest income

105,015

102,552

108,026

111,729

113,414

Interest expense:








Deposits

4,540

4,773

5,514

6,714

8,443

Borrowed funds

2,056

2,050

2,054

2,127

1,437

Total interest expense

6,596

6,823

7,568

8,841

9,880

Net interest income

98,419

95,729

100,458

102,888

103,534

   Provision for credit losses

(4,354)



(5,620)

(2,230)

6,818

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

102,773

95,729

106,078

105,118

96,716

Noninterest income:








Gain/(loss) on sale of investments

(46)

(105)

(21)

75

(12)

Service charges and fees

13,199

12,744

12,394

13,074

14,354

Trust and other financial services income

7,182

7,435

6,484

5,722

5,376

Insurance commission income

44

1,043

2,546

2,034

2,331

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

247

166

(42)

114

(32)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,332

1,639

1,736

1,330

1,576

Mortgage banking income

3,941

3,811

6,020

7,120

11,055

Gain on sale of insurance business



25,327






Other operating income

3,287

2,648

2,836

2,654

2,022

Total noninterest income

29,186

54,708

31,953

32,123

36,670

Noninterest expense:








Compensation and employee benefits

49,063

48,894

47,239

48,209

47,371

Premises and occupancy costs

7,745

7,410

8,814

7,614

8,342

Office operations

4,143

3,317

3,165

4,009

4,626

Collections expense

411

303

616

893

1,264

Processing expenses

13,517

15,151

13,456

12,186

15,042

Marketing expenses

2,102

2,101

1,980

1,994

2,147

Federal deposit insurance premiums

1,184

1,353

1,307

1,651

1,498

Professional services

4,295

4,231

4,582

3,599

3,246

Amortization of intangible assets

1,321

1,433

1,594

1,664

1,781

Real estate owned expense

94

85

75

64

111

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense



632

9

7,238

1,414

Other expenses

2,227

1,422

3,354

3,728

27

Total noninterest expense

86,102

86,332

86,191

92,849

86,869

Income before income taxes

45,857

64,105

51,840

44,392

46,517

Income tax expense

10,794

15,138

11,603

9,327

8,467

Net income

$

35,063

48,967

40,237

35,065

38,050










Basic earnings per share

$

0.28

0.38

0.32

0.28

0.30

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.27

0.38

0.32

0.28

0.30










Annualized return on average equity

8.86

%

12.58

%

10.61

%

9.00

%

9.82

%

Annualized return on average assets

0.97

%

1.37

%

1.17

%

1.01

%

1.09

%

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

11.92

%

16.66

%

14.31

%

12.27

%

13.28

%










Efficiency ratio **

66.44

%

67.35

%

63.88

%

62.18

%

59.68

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***

2.33

%

2.35

%

2.45

%

2.42

%

2.39

%

*     

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**   

Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

***  

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

Interest income:


Loans receivable

$

295,048

305,226

Mortgage-backed securities

15,720

12,865

Taxable investment securities

1,976

1,514

Tax-free investment securities

1,797

1,404

FHLB stock dividends

325

789

Interest-earning deposits

727

541

Total interest income

315,593

322,339

Interest expense:


Deposits

14,827

29,182

Borrowed funds

6,160

4,317

Total interest expense

20,987

33,499

Net interest income

294,606

288,840

Provision for credit losses

(9,974)

86,205

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

304,580

202,635

Noninterest income:


Gain/(loss) on sale of investments

(172)

161

Gain on sale of loans



1,302

Service charges and fees

38,337

42,539

Trust and other financial services income

21,101

15,200

Insurance commission income

3,633

7,098

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

371

(220)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

4,707

3,860

Mortgage banking income

13,772

24,271

Gain on sale of insurance business

25,327


Other operating income

8,771

5,931

Total noninterest income

115,847

100,142

Noninterest expense:


Compensation and employee benefits

145,196

130,166

Premises and occupancy costs

23,969

23,008

Office operations

10,625

11,719

Collections expense

1,330

2,382

Processing expenses

42,124

37,864

Marketing expenses

6,183

5,701

Federal deposit insurance premiums

3,844

3,116

Professional services

13,108

8,883

Amortization of intangible assets

4,348

5,192

Real estate owned expense

254

295

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

641

13,551

Other expenses

7,003

12,766

Total noninterest expense

258,625

254,643

Income before income taxes

161,802

48,134

Income tax expense

37,535

8,345

Net income

$

124,267

39,789




Basic earnings per share

$

0.98

0.34

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.97

0.34




Annualized return on average equity

10.67

%

3.33

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.17

%

0.42

%

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

14.24

%

4.66

%




Efficiency ratio **

65.86

%

60.65

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***

2.38

%

2.50

%

*    

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**  

Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

***  

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

Nonaccrual loans current:








Residential mortgage loans

$

2,015

189

164

21

1,128

Home equity loans

1,267

170

268

154

366

Consumer loans

1,465

188

225

207

234

Commercial real estate loans

111,075

138,820

146,304

20,317

22,610

Commercial loans

17,021

17,545

6,361

16,027

6,488

Total nonaccrual loans current

$

132,843

156,912

153,322

36,726

30,826

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

99

68

1,261

647

60

Home equity loans

328

229

340

338

445

Consumer loans

152

230

254

301

230

Commercial real estate loans

205

1,589

965

1,416

692

Commercial loans

102

406

1,538

87

57

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$

886

2,522

4,358

2,789

1,484

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

527

207

813

767

576

Home equity loans

142

310

417

190

618

Consumer loans

291

297

649

583

781

Commercial real estate loans

419

198

1,877

714

2,745

Commercial loans

170

21

7,919

48

15

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$

1,549

1,033

11,675

2,302

4,735

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








Residential mortgage loans

$

8,069

10,007

9,333

14,489

14,750

Home equity loans

4,745

6,256

7,044

8,441

7,845

Consumer loans

2,184

2,341

3,625

5,473

5,352

Commercial real estate loans

25,562

23,564

29,737

25,287

35,496

Commercial loans

1,104

4,126

4,860

7,325

6,310

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$

41,664

46,294

54,599

61,015

69,753

Total nonaccrual loans

$

176,942

206,761

223,954

102,832

106,798

Total nonaccrual loans

$

176,942

206,761

223,954

102,832

106,798

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

386

302

197

585

495

Nonperforming loans

177,328

207,063

224,151

103,417

107,293

Real estate owned, net

809

1,353

1,738

2,232

2,575

Nonperforming assets

$

178,137

208,416

225,889

105,649

109,868

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *

$

12,858

8,951

7,390

10,704

17,120

Accruing troubled debt restructuring

13,664

18,480

20,120

21,431

17,684

Total troubled debt restructuring

$

26,522

27,431

27,510

32,135

34,804










Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.74

%

2.01

%

2.16

%

0.98

%

1.00

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.24

%

1.46

%

1.58

%

0.77

%

0.80

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.08

%

1.14

%

1.20

%

1.27

%

1.30

%

Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances

1.09

%

1.17

%

1.24

%

1.32

%

1.36

%

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

61.90

%

56.66

%

55.32

%

129.99

%

130.68

%

*  Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

At September 30, 2021

Pass

Special

   mention *

Substandard

**

Doubtful

Loss

Loans

receivable

Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,972,489



17,032





2,989,521

Home equity loans

1,342,479



7,869





1,350,348

Consumer loans

1,812,360



4,476





1,816,836

Total Personal Banking

6,127,328



29,377





6,156,705

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,799,592

63,034

299,925





3,162,551

Commercial loans

813,665

10,976

55,071





879,712

Total Commercial Banking

3,613,257

74,010

354,996





4,042,263

Total loans

$

9,740,585

74,010

384,373





10,198,968

At June 30, 2021











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,937,418



17,133





2,954,551

Home equity loans

1,367,765



8,463





1,376,228

Consumer loans

1,741,872



3,359





1,745,231

Total Personal Banking

6,047,055



28,955





6,076,010

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,781,734

73,167

360,288





3,215,189

Commercial loans

943,665

11,266

63,850





1,018,781

Total Commercial Banking

3,725,399

84,433

424,138





4,233,970

Total loans

$

9,772,454

84,433

453,093





10,309,980

At March 31, 2021











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,950,103



21,575





2,971,678

Home equity loans

1,396,757



10,767





1,407,524

Consumer loans

1,547,502



6,853





1,554,355

Total Personal Banking

5,894,362



39,195





5,933,557

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,801,082

120,345

368,009





3,289,436

Commercial loans

1,061,884

22,623

60,540





1,145,047

Total Commercial Banking

3,862,966

142,968

428,549





4,434,483

Total loans

$

9,757,328

142,968

467,744





10,368,040

At December 31, 2020











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

3,042,544



25,577





3,068,121

Home equity loans

1,455,474



12,262





1,467,736

Consumer loans

1,499,004



8,989





1,507,993

Total Personal Banking

5,997,022



46,828





6,043,850

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,852,705

108,021

385,163





3,345,889

Commercial loans

1,092,498

41,278

57,334





1,191,110

Total Commercial Banking

3,945,203

149,299

442,497





4,536,999

Total loans

$

9,942,225

149,299

489,325





10,580,849

At September 30, 2020











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

3,117,442



25,927





3,143,369

Home equity loans

1,471,919



12,446





1,484,365

Consumer loans

1,478,109



8,974





1,487,083

Total Personal Banking

6,067,470



47,347





6,114,817

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,850,611

110,073

359,059





3,319,743

Commercial loans

1,255,255

40,631

51,406





1,347,292

Total Commercial Banking

4,105,866

150,704

410,465





4,667,035

Total loans

$

10,173,336

150,704

457,812





10,781,852


Includes $16.7 million, $16.7 million, $26.4 million, $31.3 million, and $34.7 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

** 

Includes $110.4 million, $122.5 million, $143.2 million, $153.2 million, and $129.2 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


September 30,
2021

*

June 30,
2021

*

March 31,
2021

*

December 31,
2020

*

September 30,
2020

*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)




























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

17

$

765

%

13

$

606

%

248

$

22,236

0.7

%

315

$

28,797

0.9

%

17

$

736

%

Home equity loans

101

3,351

0.2

%

91

3,677

0.3

%

84

3,334

0.2

%

138

4,763

0.3

%

129

4,984

0.3

%

Consumer loans

576

6,146

0.3

%

532

5,571

0.3

%

535

5,732

0.4

%

1,279

10,574

0.7

%

1,078

8,586

0.6

%

Commercial real estate loans

19

2,004

0.1

%

13

2,857

0.1

%

33

12,240

0.4

%

43

10,923

0.3

%

28

5,090

0.2

%

Commercial loans

10

692

0.1

%

15

686

0.1

%

16

3,032

0.3

%

37

6,405

0.5

%

19

1,797

0.1

%

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

723

$

12,958

0.1

%

664

$

13,397

0.1

%

916

$

46,574

0.4

%

1,812

$

61,462

0.6

%

1,271

$

21,193

0.2

%






























Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

55

$

4,907

0.2

%

58

$

4,051

0.1

%

26

$

2,062

0.1

%

84

$

5,083

0.2

%

65

$

4,788

0.2

%

Home equity loans

29

1,024

0.1

%

36

1,502

0.1

%

31

953

0.1

%

47

1,656

0.1

%

56

1,860

0.1

%

Consumer loans

180

1,757

0.1

%

181

1,988

0.1

%

169

1,868

0.1

%

322

2,742

0.2

%

323

3,049

0.2

%

Commercial real estate loans

8

1,170

%

9

1,335

%

14

7,609

0.2

%

11

1,615

%

14

4,212

0.1

%

Commercial loans

2

170

%

2

27

%

12

8,979

0.8

%

10

864

0.1

%

7

357

%

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

274

$

9,028

0.1

%

286

$

8,903

0.1

%

252

$

21,471

0.2

%

474

$

11,960

0.1

%

465

$

14,266

0.1

%






























Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **




























Residential mortgage loans

95

$

8,069

0.3

%

115

$

10,007

0.3

%

121

$

9,333

0.3

%

168

$

14,489

0.5

%

168

$

14,750

0.5

%

Home equity loans

119

4,745

0.4

%

146

6,256

0.5

%

176

7,044

0.5

%

207

8,441

0.6

%

193

7,845

0.5

%

Consumer loans

308

2,568

0.1

%

356

2,643

0.2

%

454

3,822

0.2

%

720

6,058

0.4

%

696

5,847

0.4

%

Commercial real estate loans

59

25,562

0.8

%

83

23,564

0.7

%

113

29,737

0.9

%

119

25,287

0.8

%

136

35,496

1.1

%

Commercial loans

10

1,104

0.1

%

18

4,126

0.4

%

31

4,860

0.4

%

37

7,325

0.6

%

34

6,310

0.5

%

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

591

$

42,048

0.4

%

718

$

46,596

0.5

%

895

$

54,796

0.5

%

1,251

$

61,600

0.6

%

1,227

$

70,248

0.7

%






























Total loans delinquent

1,588

$

64,034

0.6

%

1,668

$

68,896

0.7

%

2,063

$

122,841

1.2

%

3,537

$

135,022

1.3

%

2,963

$

105,707

1.0

%


*

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $8.4 million, $10.3 million, $12.7 million, $6.6 million, and $20.3 million at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


Quarter ended

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

Beginning balance

$

117,330

123,997

134,427

140,209

140,586

Provision

(4,354)



(5,620)

(2,230)

6,818

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(1,263)

(770)

(855)

(407)

(129)

Charge-offs home equity

(1,474)

(379)

(228)

(58)

(88)

Charge-offs consumer

(2,148)

(2,401)

(2,603)

(2,623)

(3,356)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(1,581)

(3,964)

(4,626)

(2,770)

(532)

Charge-offs commercial

(412)

(1,161)

(54)

(156)

(4,892)

Recoveries

3,669

2,008

3,556

2,462

1,802

Ending balance

$

109,767

117,330

123,997

134,427

140,209

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.12

%

0.26

%

0.19

%

0.13

%

0.27

%































Nine months ended September 30, 2021

2021

2020

Beginning balance

$

134,427

57,941

CECL adoption



10,792

Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration



8,845

Provision

(9,974)

86,205

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(2,888)

(510)

Charge-offs home equity

(2,081)

(550)

Charge-offs consumer

(7,152)

(10,035)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(10,171)

(1,553)

Charge-offs commercial

(1,627)

(16,056)

Recoveries

9,233

5,130

Ending balance

$

109,767

140,209

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.19

%

0.32

%







September 30, 2021

Originated loans

Acquired loans

Total loans

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Residential mortgage loans

$

2,756,383

6,886

233,138

1,101

2,989,521

7,987

Home equity loans

1,122,611

4,748

227,737

1,545

1,350,348

6,293

Consumer loans

1,655,827

13,914

161,009

1,617

1,816,836

15,531

Personal Banking Loans

5,534,821

25,548

621,884

4,263

6,156,705

29,811

Commercial real estate loans

2,594,414

49,842

568,137

11,855

3,162,551

61,697

Commercial loans

786,111

11,832

93,601

6,427

879,712

18,259

Commercial Banking Loans

3,380,525

61,674

661,738

18,282

4,042,263

79,956

Total Loans

$

8,915,346

87,222

1,283,622

22,545

10,198,968

109,767

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands) 

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages. 

Quarter ended 

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Assets:




























Interest-earning assets:




























Residential mortgage loans

$

2,959,794

25,398

3.43

%

$

2,935,034

25,609

3.49

%

$

3,007,439

26,366

3.51

%

$

3,089,916

27,503

3.56

%

$

3,176,436

28,769

3.62

%

Home equity loans

1,356,131

11,993

3.51

%

1,380,794

12,232

3.55

%

1,432,009

12,815

3.63

%

1,472,527

13,535

3.66

%

1,479,429

13,732

3.69

%

Consumer loans

1,728,563

16,220

3.72

%

1,589,739

14,555

3.67

%

1,463,284

14,566

4.04

%

1,444,860

15,874

4.37

%

1,437,828

15,851

4.39

%

Commercial real estate loans

3,205,839

35,305

4.31

%

3,257,810

33,349

4.05

%

3,313,892

38,471

4.64

%

3,317,418

37,965

4.48

%

3,306,386

36,887

4.37

%

Commercial loans

975,603

9,096

3.65

%

1,133,969

9,978

3.48

%

1,189,812

10,566

3.55

%

1,325,047

11,414

3.37

%

1,377,223

12,603

3.58

%

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,225,930

98,012

3.80

%

10,297,346

95,723

3.73

%

10,406,436

102,784

4.01

%

10,649,768

106,291

3.97

%

10,777,302

107,842

3.98

%

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,832,876

5,840

1.27

%

1,756,227

5,680

1.29

%

1,324,558

4,200

1.27

%

1,166,739

4,551

1.56

%

1,004,803

4,651

1.85

%

Investment securities (c) (d)

348,619

1,466

1.68

%

364,414

1,466

1.61

%

331,358

1,381

1.67

%

252,898

1,380

2.18

%

216,081

1,336

2.47

%

FHLB stock, at cost

21,607

71

1.31

%

23,107

138

2.40

%

21,811

116

2.17

%

23,346

192

3.27

%

25,595

218

3.39

%

Other interest-earning deposits

905,130

352

0.15

%

810,741

192

0.09

%

801,119

183

0.09

%

632,494

178

0.11

%

791,601

221

0.11

%

Total interest-earning assets

13,334,162

105,741

3.15

%

13,251,835

103,199

3.12

%

12,885,282

108,664

3.42

%

12,725,245

112,592

3.52

%

12,815,382

114,268

3.55

%

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

1,074,122





1,104,924





1,102,477





1,066,609





1,088,273




Total assets

$

14,408,284





$

14,356,759





$

13,987,759





$

13,791,854





$

13,903,655




Liabilities and shareholders' equity:




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




























Savings deposits

$

2,271,365

603

0.11

%

$

2,255,578

590

0.10

%

$

2,118,030

625

0.12

%

$

2,028,155

617

0.12

%

$

2,015,604

648

0.13

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,890,905

414

0.06

%

2,840,949

407

0.06

%

2,783,429

429

0.06

%

2,699,515

476

0.07

%

2,680,591

763

0.11

%

Money market deposit accounts

2,565,159

637

0.10

%

2,537,629

621

0.10

%

2,497,495

657

0.11

%

2,426,513

960

0.16

%

2,347,097

1,347

0.23

%

Time deposits

1,423,041

2,886

0.80

%

1,493,947

3,155

0.85

%

1,583,525

3,803

0.97

%

1,676,094

4,660

1.11

%

1,782,350

5,685

1.27

%

Borrowed funds (f)

131,199

154

0.47

%

131,240

150

0.46

%

143,806

154

0.43

%

229,109

213

0.37

%

419,375

411

0.55

%

Subordinated debt (g)

123,513

1,277

4.10

%

123,443

1,264

4.11

%

123,357

1,258

4.14

%

123,283

1,256

4.05

%

1,340

306

N/M

Junior subordinated debentures

128,946

625

1.90

%

128,882

636

1.95

%

128,817

642

1.99

%

128,752

659

2.00

%

128,658

720

2.19

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,534,128

6,596

0.27

%

9,511,668

6,823

0.29

%

9,378,459

7,568

0.33

%

9,311,421

8,841

0.38

%

9,375,015

9,880

0.42

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h)

3,058,819





3,036,202





2,805,206





2,675,986





2,703,266




Noninterest-bearing liabilities

244,402





247,930





265,667





253,966





284,440




Total liabilities

12,837,349





12,795,800





12,449,332





12,241,373





12,362,721




Shareholders' equity

1,570,935





1,560,959





1,538,427





1,550,481





1,540,934




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,408,284





$

14,356,759





$

13,987,759





$

13,791,854





$

13,903,655




Net interest income/Interest rate spread

99,145

2.87

%


96,376

2.84

%


101,096

3.09

%


103,751

3.14

%


104,388

3.13

%

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$

3,800,034



2.97

%

$

3,740,167



2.91

%

$

3,506,823



3.18

%

$

3,413,824



3.26

%

$

3,440,367



3.26

%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.40X




1.39X




1.37X




1.37X




1.37X





(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030.

(h)

Average cost of deposits were 0.15%, 0.16%, 0.19%, 0.23%, and 0.29%, respectively.

(i)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 3.79%, 3.71%, 3.99%, 3.94%, and 3.96%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.47%, 1.41%, 1.46%, 1.78%, and 2.00%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.13%, 3.10%, 3.40%, 3.48%, and 3.52%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.86%, 2.82%, 3.07%, 3.11%, and 3.10%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.95%, 2.89%, 3.16%, 3.23%, and 3.23%, respectively.

               

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Assets










Interest-earning assets:










Residential mortgage loans

$

2,967,248

77,373

3.48

%

$

3,038,712

85,850

3.77

%

Home equity loans

1,389,367

37,039

3.55

%

1,424,580

42,340

3.97

%

Consumer loans

1,594,834

45,341

3.79

%

1,302,282

43,004

4.41

%

Commercial real estate loans

3,258,785

107,124

4.32

%

3,071,047

102,918

4.40

%

Commercial loans

1,099,010

29,640

3.54

%

1,084,739

32,727

3.96

%

Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,309,244

296,517

3.83

%

9,921,360

306,839

4.13

%

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,639,749

15,720

1.28

%

796,739

12,865

2.15

%

Investment securities (c) (d)

348,193

4,313

1.65

%

176,991

3,461

2.61

%

FHLB stock, at cost

22,174

325

1.95

%

21,255

789

4.96

%

Other interest-earning deposits

838,997

727

0.11

%

483,390

541

0.15

%

Total interest-earning assets

13,158,357

317,602

3.22

%

11,399,735

324,495

3.80

%

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

1,094,117





1,190,283
















Total assets

$

14,252,474





$

12,590,018
















Liabilities and shareholders' equity










Interest-bearing liabilities:










Savings deposits

$

2,215,553

1,818

0.11

%

$

1,837,624

2,023

0.15

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,838,822

1,250

0.06

%

2,342,748

2,882

0.16

%

Money market deposit accounts

2,533,676

1,914

0.10

%

2,157,212

6,035

0.37

%

Time deposits

1,499,583

9,845

0.87

%

1,691,168

18,243

1.44

%

Borrowed funds (f)

135,369

458

0.45

%

344,007

1,415

0.55

%

Subordinated debt (g)

123,438

3,799

4.10

%

450

306

N/M

Junior subordinated debentures

128,882

1,903

1.94

%

125,988

2,595

2.71

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,475,323

20,987

0.30

%

8,499,197

33,499

0.53

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h)

2,967,672





2,250,864




Noninterest-bearing liabilities

252,587





243,705
















Total liabilities

12,695,582





10,993,766
















Shareholders' equity

1,556,892





1,596,252
















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,252,474





$

12,590,018
















Net interest income/Interest rate spread

296,615

2.92

%


290,996

3.27

%












Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$

3,683,034



3.01

%

$

2,900,538



3.40

%












Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.39X




1.34X





(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.

(c) 

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)   

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030. 

(h)

Average cost of deposits were 0.16% and 0.38%, respectively.

(i)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 3.82% and 4.11%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.44% and 2.20%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 3.20% and 3.78%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.91% and 3.25%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.99% and 3.38%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.northwest.com

Also from this source

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings ...

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics