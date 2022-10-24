Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $37.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $2.2 million, or 6.4%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $35.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were 9.84% and 1.05% compared to 8.86% and 0.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 3, 2022. This is the 112th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.9%.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "We are very pleased with the positive results in the current quarter beginning with the expansion of our net interest margin by 35 basis points as a result of both an increase in market interest rates and the deployment of our remaining excess liquidity into higher yielding interest-earning assets. The loan growth momentum seen during the second quarter carried into the current quarter with the generation of organic loan growth of approximately $241.7 million, or 2.3%, augmented by the purchase of a $67.0 million small business equipment finance pool. We are also pleased to report a continued favorable trend in expense management during the year with our efficiency ratio improving to 58.4% during the current quarter."

Mr. Torchio continued, "Asset quality metrics continue to improve with nonperforming and classified assets dropping to $84.4 million and $237.7 million, respectively. However, due to a deterioration in economic forecasts, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $7.7 million for the quarter, which is more consistent with our historic averages. Total delinquency continues to remain low at 0.4% of total loans and we experienced a total net recovery of $3.8 million in the current quarter primarily from the recovery of a previously charged-off commercial real estate loan."

Net interest income increased by $14.3 million, or 14.6%, to $112.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $98.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This increase in net interest income is due to both the increase in market interest rates and the change in our interest-earning asset mix. Interest-earning deposits were deployed into higher yielding loans and investments, which caused the yield on interest-earning assets to increase to 3.60% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from 3.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The net effect of the changes in interest rates and average balances was an increase in the Company's net interest margin to 3.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from 2.97% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses increased by $12.0 million, or 276.6%, to $7.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from a provision credit of $4.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This increase was primarily due to growth within our loan portfolio during the current year in conjunction with forecasted economic deterioration reflected in our allowance for credit loss models. The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $146.6 million, or 38.1%, to $237.7 million, or 2.2% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, from $384.4 million, or 3.8% of total loans, at September 30, 2021. Total delinquent loans also decreased to $44.7 million, or 0.4% of loans receivable, at September 30, 2022 from $64.0 million, or 0.6% of loans receivable, at September 30, 2021. In addition, the Company experienced a total net recovery during the current quarter of $3.8 million, or 0.14% on an annualized basis, compared to a net charge-off of $3.2 million, or 0.12% on an annualized basis, during the same quarter last year for an overall net improvement of $7.0 million.

Noninterest income decreased by $2.4 million, or 8.2%, to $26.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $29.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a decline in our mortgage banking income of $3.2 million, or 80.6%, to $766,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market, due primarily to the volatile interest rate environment, as well as decreased mortgage volumes. Partially offsetting this decrease was an increase in service charges and fee income of $1.1 million, or 8.5%, to $14.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $13.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as customer activity increased in 2022 after COVID-19 restricted behavior in the prior year.

Noninterest expense decreased by $3.5 million, or 4.1%, to $82.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $86.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Almost all expense categories decreased as the Company continues to focus on controlling costs and improving efficiency. Contributing to the decrease was a $2.4 million, or 4.8%, decrease in compensation and employee benefits to $46.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $49.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to branch consolidations completed in April 2022. Also contributing to this favorable variance was a $932,000, or 21.7%, decrease in professional services to $3.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $4.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to the increased use of third-party consulting services during the prior year. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in other expenses of $1.7 million, or 75.4%, to $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $2.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to an increase in our unfunded loan loss reserve associated with the origination of loans with current off balance sheet exposure.

The provision for income taxes increased by $1.2 million, or 11.0%, to $12.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $10.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due primarily to an increase in income before taxes in the current year.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as treasury management solutions and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2022, Northwest operated 142 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,549

1,279,259

1,090,485 Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,466,883, $1,565,002 and $1,587,105,

respectively) 1,251,791

1,548,592

1,583,715 Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $771,238, $751,513 and $609,777, respectively) 899,411

768,154

618,395 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,269,751

3,596,005

3,292,595











Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale 15,834

25,056

27,411 Residential mortgage loans 3,386,064

2,969,564

2,962,110 Home equity loans 1,284,989

1,319,931

1,350,348 Consumer loans 2,116,238

1,838,748

1,816,836 Commercial real estate loans 2,812,830

3,015,484

3,162,551 Commercial loans 1,125,570

847,609

879,712 Total loans receivable 10,741,525

10,016,392

10,198,968 Allowance for credit losses (109,819)

(102,241)

(109,767) Loans receivable, net 10,631,706

9,914,151

10,089,201











FHLB stock, at cost 19,281

14,184

14,567 Accrued interest receivable 29,536

25,599

26,995 Real estate owned, net 450

873

809 Premises and equipment, net 146,173

156,524

155,740 Bank-owned life insurance 255,015

256,213

254,871 Goodwill 380,997

380,997

380,997 Other intangible assets, net 9,491

12,836

14,041 Other assets 210,744

144,126

159,419 Total assets $ 13,953,144

14,501,508

14,389,235 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,094,120

3,099,526

3,052,115 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,812,730

2,940,442

2,926,351 Money market deposit accounts 2,577,013

2,629,882

2,584,424 Savings deposits 2,327,419

2,303,760

2,271,496 Time deposits 1,067,110

1,327,555

1,387,827 Total deposits 11,878,392

12,301,165

12,222,213











Borrowed funds 150,036

139,093

126,496 Subordinated debt 113,753

123,575

123,486 Junior subordinated debentures 129,249

129,054

128,989 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 29,647

44,582

26,951 Accrued interest payable 831

1,804

589 Other liabilities 191,450

178,664

198,743 Total liabilities 12,493,358

12,917,937

12,827,467 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,921,989, 126,612,183 and

126,521,344 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,269

1,266

1,265 Additional paid-in capital 1,017,189

1,010,405

1,008,099 Retained earnings 632,476

609,529

604,787 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (191,148)

(37,629)

(52,383) Total shareholders' equity 1,459,786

1,583,571

1,561,768 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,953,144

14,501,508

14,389,235











Equity to assets 10.46 %

10.92 %

10.85 % Tangible common equity to assets* 7.88 %

8.43 %

8.34 % Book value per share $ 11.50

12.51

12.34 Tangible book value per share* $ 8.42

9.40

9.22 Closing market price per share $ 13.51

14.16

13.28 Full time equivalent employees 2,191

2,332

2,404 Number of banking offices 150

170

170



* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 106,943

95,574

88,174

95,295

97,475 Mortgage-backed securities 8,683

7,158

6,360

5,743

5,840 Taxable investment securities 838

715

677

640

649 Tax-free investment securities 709

683

674

688

628 FHLB stock dividends 148

82

81

82

71 Interest-earning deposits 1,295

1,684

467

467

352 Total interest income 118,616

105,896

96,433

102,915

105,015 Interest expense:

















Deposits 3,157

3,341

3,751

4,295

4,540 Borrowed funds 2,710

2,290

2,059

1,964

2,056 Total interest expense 5,867

5,631

5,810

6,259

6,596 Net interest income 112,749

100,265

90,623

96,656

98,419 Provision for credit losses 7,689

2,629

(1,481)

(1,909)

(4,354) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 105,060

97,636

92,104

98,565

102,773 Noninterest income:

















Loss on sale of investments (2)

(3)

(2)

(4)

(46) Service charges and fees 14,323

13,673

13,067

13,500

13,199 Trust and other financial services income 6,650

7,461

7,012

6,820

7,182 Insurance commission income —

—

—

—

44 Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net 290

291

(29)

71

247 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,475

2,008

1,983

1,343

1,332 Mortgage banking income 766

2,157

1,465

2,120

3,941 Other operating income 3,301

4,861

2,244

3,192

3,287 Total noninterest income 26,803

30,448

25,740

27,042

29,186 Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 46,711

48,073

46,917

48,691

49,063 Premises and occupancy costs 7,171

7,280

7,797

7,104

7,745 Office operations 3,229

3,162

3,383

3,144

4,143 Collections expense 322

403

520

602

411 Processing expenses 13,416

12,947

12,548

13,639

13,517 Marketing expenses 2,147

2,047

2,128

2,054

2,102 Federal deposit insurance premiums 1,200

1,130

1,129

1,131

1,184 Professional services 3,363

3,333

2,573

4,513

4,295 Amortization of intangible assets 1,047

1,115

1,183

1,205

1,321 Real estate owned expense 61

72

37

44

94 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense —

—

1,374

2,812

— Other expenses 3,906

5,245

2,355

1,346

2,227 Total noninterest expense 82,573

84,807

81,944

86,285

86,102 Income before income taxes 49,290

43,277

35,900

39,322

45,857 Income tax expense 11,986

9,851

7,613

9,266

10,794 Net income $ 37,304

33,426

28,287

30,056

35,063



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.29

0.26

0.22

0.24

0.28 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.29

0.26

0.22

0.24

0.27



















Annualized return on average equity 9.84 %

8.90 %

7.17 %

7.65 %

8.86 % Annualized return on average assets 1.05 %

0.94 %

0.80 %

0.82 %

0.97 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 13.84 %

12.16 %

10.14 %

10.02 %

11.92 %



















Efficiency ratio ** 58.42 %

64.03 %

68.22 %

66.51 %

66.44 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *** 2.30 %

2.35 %

2.23 %

2.25 %

2.33 %

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). *** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Nine months ended September 30,

2022

2021 Interest income:





Loans receivable $ 290,691

295,048 Mortgage-backed securities 22,201

15,720 Taxable investment securities 2,230

1,976 Tax-free investment securities 2,066

1,797 FHLB stock dividends 311

325 Interest-earning deposits 3,446

727 Total interest income 320,945

315,593 Interest expense:





Deposits 10,249

14,827 Borrowed funds 7,059

6,160 Total interest expense 17,308

20,987 Net interest income 303,637

294,606 Provision for credit losses 8,837

(9,974) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 294,800

304,580 Noninterest income:





Loss on sale of investments (7)

(172) Service charges and fees 41,063

38,337 Trust and other financial services income 21,123

21,101 Insurance commission income —

3,633 Gain on real estate owned, net 552

371 Income from bank-owned life insurance 5,466

4,707 Mortgage banking income 4,388

13,772 Gain on sale of insurance business —

25,327 Other operating income 10,406

8,771 Total noninterest income 82,991

115,847 Noninterest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits 141,701

145,196 Premises and occupancy costs 22,248

23,969 Office operations 9,774

10,625 Collections expense 1,245

1,330 Processing expenses 38,911

42,124 Marketing expenses 6,322

6,183 Federal deposit insurance premiums 3,459

3,844 Professional services 9,269

13,108 Amortization of intangible assets 3,345

4,348 Real estate owned expense 170

254 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 1,374

641 Other expenses 11,506

7,003 Total noninterest expense 249,324

258,625 Income before income taxes 128,467

161,802 Income tax expense 29,450

37,535 Net income $ 99,017

124,267







Basic earnings per share $ 0.78

0.98 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.78

0.97







Annualized return on average equity 8.61 %

10.67 % Annualized return on average assets 0.93 %

1.17 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 12.38 %

14.24 %







Efficiency ratio ** 63.27 %

65.86 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *** 2.30 %

2.38 %

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). *** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 Nonaccrual loans current:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 2,186

1,970

1,884

1,354

2,015 Home equity loans 1,158

1,337

1,376

1,212

1,267 Consumer loans 833

976

1,148

1,336

1,465 Commercial real estate loans 56,193

60,537

79,810

106,233

111,075 Commercial loans 1,801

5,270

6,060

6,098

17,021 Total nonaccrual loans current $ 62,171

70,090

90,278

116,233

132,843 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 54

2

760

244

99 Home equity loans 316

172

195

223

328 Consumer loans 155

158

190

241

152 Commercial real estate loans 55

911

333

239

205 Commercial loans 237

358

4

53

102 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 817

1,601

1,482

1,000

886 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 32

199

830

1,163

527 Home equity loans 432

566

371

61

142 Consumer loans 382

226

280

292

291 Commercial real estate loans 848

630

—

364

419 Commercial loans 132

73

—

218

170 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 1,826

1,694

1,481

2,098

1,549 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 5,544

5,445

3,976

7,641

8,069 Home equity loans 1,779

2,081

2,968

4,262

4,745 Consumer loans 2,031

1,942

1,782

2,069

2,184 Commercial real estate loans 8,821

14,949

21,399

24,063

25,562 Commercial loans 638

583

795

1,105

1,104 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 18,813

25,000

30,920

39,140

41,664 Total nonaccrual loans $ 83,627

98,385

124,161

158,471

176,942 Total nonaccrual loans $ 83,627

98,385

124,161

158,471

176,942 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 357

379

420

331

386 Nonperforming loans 83,984

98,764

124,581

158,802

177,328 Real estate owned, net 450

1,205

929

873

809 Nonperforming assets $ 84,434

99,969

125,510

159,675

178,137 Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring * $ 30,406

37,647

16,015

17,216

12,858 Accruing troubled debt restructuring 16,344

16,590

12,686

13,072

13,664 Total troubled debt restructuring $ 46,750

54,237

28,701

30,288

26,522



















Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.78 %

0.95 %

1.23 %

1.59 %

1.74 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.61 %

0.71 %

0.87 %

1.10 %

1.24 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.02 %

0.94 %

0.98 %

1.02 %

1.08 % Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances 1.02 %

0.95 %

0.98 %

1.03 %

1.09 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 130.76 %

99.59 %

79.70 %

64.38 %

61.90 %

* Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

At September 30, 2022

Pass

Special mention *

Substandard **

Doubtful

Loss

Loans receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,388,168

—

13,730

—

—

3,401,898 Home equity loans

1,279,968

—

5,021

—

—

1,284,989 Consumer loans

2,112,478

—

3,760

—

—

2,116,238 Total Personal Banking

6,780,614

—

22,511

—

—

6,803,125 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,589,648

34,684

188,498

—

—

2,812,830 Commercial loans

1,094,830

4,004

26,736

—

—

1,125,570 Total Commercial Banking

3,684,478

38,688

215,234

—

—

3,938,400 Total loans

$ 10,465,092

38,688

237,745

—

—

10,741,525 At June 30, 2022























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,273,117

—

13,658

—

—

3,286,775 Home equity loans

1,275,124

—

5,368

—

—

1,280,492 Consumer loans

1,998,863

—

3,682

—

—

2,002,545 Total Personal Banking

6,547,104

—

22,708

—

—

6,569,812 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,600,207

51,540

224,429

—

—

2,876,176 Commercial loans

954,129

2,468

30,239

—

—

986,836 Total Commercial Banking

3,554,336

54,008

254,668

—

—

3,863,012 Total loans

$ 10,101,440

54,008

277,376

—

—

10,432,824 At March 31, 2022























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,108,366

—

13,523

—

—

3,121,889 Home equity loans

1,280,342

—

6,178

—

—

1,286,520 Consumer loans

1,892,162

—

3,819

—

—

1,895,981 Total Personal Banking

6,280,870

—

23,520

—

—

6,304,390 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,633,808

62,091

263,994

—

—

2,959,893 Commercial loans

839,125

3,277

32,349

—

—

874,751 Total Commercial Banking

3,472,933

65,368

296,343

—

—

3,834,644 Total loans

$ 9,753,803

65,368

319,863

—

—

10,139,034 At December 31, 2021























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,978,080

—

16,540

—

—

2,994,620 Home equity loans

1,312,820

—

7,111

—

—

1,319,931 Consumer loans

1,834,478

—

4,270

—

—

1,838,748 Total Personal Banking

6,125,378

—

27,921

—

—

6,153,299 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,639,676

74,123

301,685

—

—

3,015,484 Commercial loans

808,323

5,730

33,556

—

—

847,609 Total Commercial Banking

3,447,999

79,853

335,241

—

—

3,863,093 Total loans

$ 9,573,377

79,853

363,162

—

—

10,016,392 At September 30, 2021























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,972,489

—

17,032

—

—

2,989,521 Home equity loans

1,342,479

—

7,869

—

—

1,350,348 Consumer loans

1,812,360

—

4,476

—

—

1,816,836 Total Personal Banking

6,127,328

—

29,377

—

—

6,156,705 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,799,592

63,034

299,925

—

—

3,162,551 Commercial loans

813,665

10,976

55,071

—

—

879,712 Total Commercial Banking

3,613,257

74,010

354,996

—

—

4,042,263 Total loans

$ 9,740,585

74,010

384,373

—

—

10,198,968

* Includes $4.5 million, $7.4 million, $4.4 million, $14.9 million, and $16.7 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively. ** Includes $51.4 million, $59.3 million, $71.9 million, $81.5 million, and $110.4 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



September 30,

2022

*

June 30,

2022

*

March 31,

2022

*

December 31,

2021

*

September 30,

2021

* (Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)

























































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 26

$ 1,052

— %

20

$ 785

— %

281

$ 24,057

0.8 %

277

$ 20,567

0.7 %

17

$ 765

— % Home equity loans 88

3,278

0.3 %

107

3,664

0.3 %

105

3,867

0.3 %

112

3,153

0.2 %

101

3,351

0.2 % Consumer loans 549

6,546

0.3 %

563

6,898

0.3 %

523

6,043

0.3 %

589

6,536

0.4 %

576

6,146

0.3 % Commercial real estate loans 13

1,332

— %

26

2,701

0.1 %

25

3,643

0.1 %

17

17,065

0.6 %

19

2,004

0.1 % Commercial loans 48

2,582

0.2 %

24

1,486

0.2 %

16

1,268

0.1 %

12

193

— %

10

692

0.1 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days 724

$ 14,790

0.1 %

740

$ 15,534

0.1 %

950

$ 38,878

0.4 %

1,007

$ 47,514

0.5 %

723

$ 12,958

0.1 %



























































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 51

$ 4,320

0.1 %

61

$ 5,941

0.2 %

24

$ 1,950

0.1 %

59

$ 5,433

0.2 %

55

$ 4,907

0.2 % Home equity loans 36

1,227

0.1 %

28

952

0.1 %

28

1,138

0.1 %

30

949

0.1 %

29

1,024

0.1 % Consumer loans 223

2,663

0.1 %

178

1,460

0.1 %

159

1,839

0.1 %

195

2,006

0.1 %

180

1,757

0.1 % Commercial real estate loans 13

1,741

0.1 %

9

1,472

0.1 %

1

112

— %

5

769

— %

8

1,170

— % Commercial loans 14

808

0.1 %

6

341

— %

3

103

— %

10

727

0.1 %

2

170

— % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days 337

$ 10,759

0.1 %

282

$ 10,166

0.1 %

215

$ 5,142

0.1 %

299

$ 9,884

0.1 %

274

$ 9,028

0.1 %



























































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **

























































Residential mortgage loans 64

$ 5,544

0.2 %

63

$ 5,445

0.2 %

47

$ 3,976

0.1 %

87

$ 7,641

0.3 %

95

$ 8,069

0.3 % Home equity loans 65

1,779

0.1 %

69

2,081

0.2 %

91

2,968

0.2 %

105

4,262

0.3 %

119

4,745

0.4 % Consumer loans 289

2,388

0.1 %

286

2,321

0.1 %

287

2,202

0.1 %

296

2,400

0.1 %

308

2,568

0.1 % Commercial real estate loans 22

8,821

0.3 %

31

14,949

0.5 %

41

21,399

0.7 %

52

24,063

0.8 %

59

25,562

0.8 % Commercial loans 11

638

0.1 %

10

583

0.1 %

10

795

0.1 %

8

1,105

0.1 %

10

1,104

0.1 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more 451

$ 19,170

0.2 %

459

$ 25,379

0.2 %

476

$ 31,340

0.3 %

548

$ 39,471

0.4 %

591

$ 42,048

0.4 %



























































Total loans delinquent 1,512

$ 44,719

0.4 %

1,481

$ 51,079

0.5 %

1,641

$ 75,360

0.7 %

1,854

$ 96,869

1.0 %

1,588

$ 64,034

0.6 %

* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding. ** Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $783,000, $6.3 million, $7.1 million, $7.3 million, and $8.4 million at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 Beginning balance $ 98,355

99,295

102,241

109,767

117,330 Provision 7,689

2,629

(1,481)

(1,909)

(4,354) Charge-offs residential mortgage (166)

(138)

(1,183)

(784)

(1,263) Charge-offs home equity (535)

(255)

(447)

(1,299)

(1,474) Charge-offs consumer (2,341)

(1,912)

(1,723)

(2,897)

(2,148) Charge-offs commercial real estate (1,329)

(4,392)

(1,024)

(2,652)

(1,581) Charge-offs commercial (243)

(329)

(681)

(2,586)

(412) Recoveries 8,389

3,457

3,593

4,601

3,669 Ending balance $ 109,819

98,355

99,295

102,241

109,767 Net (recoveries)/charge-offs to average loans, annualized (0.14) %

0.14 %

0.06 %

0.22 %

0.12 %



Nine months ended September 30,

2022

2021 Beginning balance $ 102,241

134,427 Provision 8,837

(9,974) Charge-offs residential mortgage (1,487)

(2,888) Charge-offs home equity (1,237)

(2,081) Charge-offs consumer (5,976)

(7,152) Charge-offs commercial real estate (6,745)

(10,171) Charge-offs commercial (1,253)

(1,627) Recoveries 15,439

9,233 Ending balance $ 109,819

109,767 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.02 %

0.19 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h) Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 3,331,173

29,414

3.53 %

$ 3,171,469

27,327

3.45 %

$ 2,980,788

25,542

3.43 %

$ 2,977,942

25,269

3.39 %

$ 2,959,794

25,398

3.43 % Home equity loans 1,274,918

13,658

4.25 %

1,277,440

11,961

3.76 %

1,293,986

11,472

3.60 %

1,328,553

11,750

3.51 %

1,356,131

11,993

3.51 % Consumer loans 1,981,754

17,256

3.45 %

1,880,769

15,777

3.36 %

1,799,037

14,907

3.36 %

1,756,620

15,514

3.50 %

1,728,563

16,220

3.72 % Commercial real estate loans 2,842,597

34,158

4.70 %

2,915,750

31,844

4.32 %

3,000,204

29,757

3.97 %

3,113,924

34,062

4.28 %

3,205,839

35,305

4.31 % Commercial loans 1,050,124

12,978

4.84 %

912,454

9,090

3.94 %

824,770

6,897

3.34 %

855,998

9,154

4.18 %

975,603

9,096

3.65 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 10,480,566

107,464

4.07 %

10,157,882

95,999

3.79 %

9,898,785

88,575

3.63 %

10,033,037

95,749

3.79 %

10,225,930

98,012

3.80 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 2,019,715

8,683

1.72 %

1,952,375

7,158

1.47 %

1,945,173

6,360

1.31 %

1,894,683

5,743

1.21 %

1,832,876

5,840

1.27 % Investment securities (c) (d) 388,755

1,762

1.81 %

376,935

1,590

1.69 %

373,694

1,540

1.65 %

358,558

1,535

1.71 %

348,619

1,466

1.68 % FHLB stock, at cost 14,028

148

4.19 %

13,428

82

2.44 %

13,870

81

2.38 %

14,459

82

2.25 %

21,607

71

1.31 % Other interest-earning deposits 253,192

1,295

2.00 %

846,142

1,684

0.79 %

1,218,960

467

0.15 %

1,168,449

467

0.16 %

905,130

352

0.15 % Total interest-earning assets 13,156,256

119,352

3.60 %

13,346,762

106,513

3.20 %

13,450,482

97,023

2.93 %

13,469,186

103,576

3.05 %

13,334,162

105,741

3.15 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 896,663









909,943









973,092









1,004,905









1,074,122







Total assets $ 14,052,919









$ 14,256,705









$ 14,423,574









$ 14,474,091









$ 14,408,284







Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits $ 2,350,248

594

0.10 %

$ 2,361,919

589

0.10 %

$ 2,334,494

592

0.10 %

$ 2,282,606

622

0.11 %

$ 2,271,365

603

0.11 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,794,338

360

0.05 %

2,857,336

310

0.04 %

2,875,430

321

0.05 %

2,933,466

411

0.06 %

2,890,905

414

0.06 % Money market deposit accounts 2,620,850

692

0.10 %

2,653,467

668

0.10 %

2,668,105

653

0.10 %

2,618,177

656

0.10 %

2,565,159

637

0.10 % Time deposits 1,110,906

1,511

0.54 %

1,220,815

1,774

0.58 %

1,292,608

2,185

0.69 %

1,356,513

2,606

0.76 %

1,423,041

2,886

0.80 % Borrowed funds (f) 127,073

239

0.75 %

123,749

167

0.54 %

135,289

158

0.47 %

135,038

159

0.47 %

131,199

154

0.47 % Subordinated debt 113,695

1,149

4.04 %

119,563

1,203

4.03 %

123,608

1,250

4.05 %

123,514

1,180

3.82 %

123,513

1,277

4.10 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,207

1,322

4.00 %

129,142

920

2.82 %

129,077

651

2.02 %

129,012

625

1.89 %

128,946

625

1.90 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,246,317

5,867

0.25 %

9,465,991

5,631

0.24 %

9,558,611

5,810

0.25 %

9,578,326

6,259

0.26 %

9,534,128

6,596

0.27 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 3,093,490









3,090,372









3,060,698









3,093,518









3,058,819







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 209,486









193,510









203,537









242,620









244,402







Total liabilities 12,549,293









12,749,873









12,822,846









12,914,464









12,837,349







Shareholders' equity 1,503,626









1,506,832









1,600,728









1,559,627









1,570,935







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,052,919









$ 14,256,705









$ 14,423,574









$ 14,474,091









$ 14,408,284







Net interest income/Interest rate spread



113,485

3.35 %





100,882

2.96 %





91,213

2.68 %





97,317

2.79 %





99,145

2.87 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,909,939





3.42 %

$ 3,880,771





3.07 %

$ 3,891,871





2.75 %

$ 3,890,860





2.89 %

$ 3,800,034





2.97 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-

bearing liabilities 1.42X









1.41X









1.41X









1.41X









1.40X









(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 0.11%, 0.11%, 0.12%, 0.14%, and 0.15%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 4.05%, 3.77%, 3.61%, 3.77%, and 3.79%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.59%, 1.48%, 1.45%, 1.48%, and 1.47%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.58%, 3.18%, 2.91%, 3.03%, and 3.13%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.33%, 2.94%, 2.66%, 2.77%, and 2.86%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.40%, 3.05%, 2.73%, 2.87%, and 2.95%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for

the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average

balances are calculated using daily averages.



Nine months ended September 30,

2022

2021

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h) Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Residential mortgage loans $ 3,162,758

82,282

3.47 %

$ 2,967,248

77,373

3.48 % Home equity loans 1,282,045

37,443

3.90 %

1,389,367

37,039

3.55 % Consumer loans 1,887,843

47,588

3.37 %

1,594,834

45,341

3.79 % Commercial real estate loans 2,918,940

95,813

4.33 %

3,258,785

107,124

4.32 % Commercial loans 929,942

28,981

4.11 %

1,099,010

29,640

3.54 % Loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 10,181,528

292,107

3.84 %

10,309,244

296,517

3.83 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,972,694

22,201

1.50 %

1,639,749

15,720

1.28 % Investment securities (c) (d) 379,850

4,923

1.73 %

348,193

4,313

1.65 % FHLB stock, at cost 13,776

311

3.02 %

22,174

325

1.95 % Other interest-earning deposits 753,482

3,447

0.60 %

838,997

727

0.11 % Total interest-earning assets 13,301,330

322,989

3.25 %

13,158,357

317,602

3.22 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 941,947









1,094,117































Total assets $ 14,243,277









$ 14,252,474































Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings deposits $ 2,348,944

1,758

0.10 %

$ 2,215,553

1,818

0.11 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,842,071

1,008

0.05 %

2,838,822

1,250

0.06 % Money market deposit accounts 2,647,301

2,067

0.10 %

2,533,676

1,914

0.10 % Time deposits 1,207,444

5,416

0.60 %

1,499,583

9,845

0.87 % Borrowed funds (f) 131,368

563

0.57 %

135,369

458

0.45 % Subordinated debt 118,919

3,603

4.04 %

123,438

3,799

4.10 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,142

2,893

2.95 %

128,882

1,903

1.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,425,189

17,308

0.25 %

9,475,323

20,987

0.30 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 3,081,640









2,967,672







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 199,742









252,587































Total liabilities 12,706,571









12,695,582































Shareholders' equity 1,536,706









1,556,892































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,243,277









$ 14,252,474































Net interest income/Interest rate spread



305,681

3.00 %





296,615

2.92 %























Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,876,141





3.07 %

$ 3,683,034





3.01 %























Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.41X









1.39X









(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 0.11% and 0.16%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 3.82% and 3.82%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.51% and 1.44%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 3.23% and 3.20%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.98% and 2.91%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.05% and 2.99%, respectively.

