Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Oct 24, 2022, 09:00 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $37.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share.  This represents an increase of $2.2 million, or 6.4%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $35.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share.  The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were 9.84% and 1.05% compared to 8.86% and 0.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. 

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 3, 2022. This is the 112th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.9%. 

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "We are very pleased with the positive results in the current quarter beginning with the expansion of our net interest margin by 35 basis points as a result of both an increase in market interest rates and the deployment of our remaining excess liquidity into higher yielding interest-earning assets. The loan growth momentum seen during the second quarter carried into the current quarter with the generation of organic loan growth of approximately $241.7 million, or 2.3%, augmented by the purchase of a $67.0 million small business equipment finance pool.  We are also pleased to report a continued favorable trend in expense management during the year with our efficiency ratio improving to 58.4% during the current quarter."

Mr. Torchio continued, "Asset quality metrics continue to improve with nonperforming and classified assets dropping to $84.4 million and $237.7 million, respectively.  However, due to a deterioration in economic forecasts, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $7.7 million for the quarter, which is more consistent with our historic averages.  Total delinquency continues to remain low at 0.4% of total loans and we experienced a total net recovery of $3.8 million in the current quarter primarily from the recovery of a previously charged-off commercial real estate loan."  

Net interest income increased by $14.3 million, or 14.6%, to $112.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $98.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.  This increase in net interest income is due to both the increase in market interest rates and the change in our interest-earning asset mix.  Interest-earning deposits were deployed into higher yielding loans and investments, which caused the yield on interest-earning assets to increase to 3.60% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from 3.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.  The net effect of the changes in interest rates and average balances was an increase in the Company's net interest margin to 3.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from 2.97% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses increased by $12.0 million, or 276.6%, to $7.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from a provision credit of $4.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.  This increase was primarily due  to growth within our loan portfolio during the current year in conjunction with forecasted economic deterioration reflected in our allowance for credit loss models.  The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $146.6 million, or 38.1%, to $237.7 million, or 2.2% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, from $384.4 million, or 3.8% of total loans, at September 30, 2021.  Total delinquent loans also decreased to $44.7 million, or 0.4% of loans receivable, at September 30, 2022 from $64.0 million, or 0.6% of loans receivable, at September 30, 2021. In addition, the Company experienced a total net recovery during the current quarter of $3.8 million, or 0.14% on an annualized basis, compared to a net charge-off of $3.2 million, or 0.12% on an annualized basis, during the same quarter last year for an overall net improvement of $7.0 million

Noninterest income decreased by $2.4 million, or 8.2%, to $26.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $29.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.  This decrease was primarily due to a decline in our mortgage banking income of $3.2 million, or 80.6%, to $766,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market, due primarily to the volatile interest rate environment, as well as decreased mortgage volumes. Partially offsetting this decrease was an increase in service charges and fee income of $1.1 million, or 8.5%, to $14.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $13.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as customer activity increased in 2022 after COVID-19 restricted behavior in the prior year. 

Noninterest expense decreased by $3.5 million, or 4.1%, to $82.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $86.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Almost all expense categories decreased as the Company continues to focus on controlling costs and improving efficiency. Contributing to the decrease was a $2.4 million, or 4.8%, decrease in compensation and employee benefits to $46.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $49.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to branch consolidations completed in April 2022.  Also contributing to this favorable variance was a $932,000, or 21.7%, decrease in professional services to $3.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $4.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to the increased use of third-party consulting services during the prior year.  Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in other expenses of $1.7 million, or 75.4%, to $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $2.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to an increase in our unfunded loan loss reserve associated with the origination of loans with current off balance sheet exposure.  

The provision for income taxes increased by $1.2 million, or 11.0%, to $12.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $10.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due primarily to an increase in income before taxes in the current year.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as treasury management solutions and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2022, Northwest operated 142 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

#                      #                      #

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism.  Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


September 30,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$       118,549

1,279,259

1,090,485

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,466,883, $1,565,002 and $1,587,105,
respectively)

1,251,791

1,548,592

1,583,715

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $771,238, $751,513 and $609,777, respectively)

899,411

768,154

618,395

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

2,269,751

3,596,005

3,292,595






Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale

15,834

25,056

27,411

Residential mortgage loans

3,386,064

2,969,564

2,962,110

Home equity loans

1,284,989

1,319,931

1,350,348

Consumer loans

2,116,238

1,838,748

1,816,836

Commercial real estate loans

2,812,830

3,015,484

3,162,551

Commercial loans

1,125,570

847,609

879,712

Total loans receivable

10,741,525

10,016,392

10,198,968

Allowance for credit losses

(109,819)

(102,241)

(109,767)

Loans receivable, net

10,631,706

9,914,151

10,089,201






FHLB stock, at cost

19,281

14,184

14,567

Accrued interest receivable

29,536

25,599

26,995

Real estate owned, net

450

873

809

Premises and equipment, net

146,173

156,524

155,740

Bank-owned life insurance

255,015

256,213

254,871

Goodwill

380,997

380,997

380,997

Other intangible assets, net

9,491

12,836

14,041

Other assets

210,744

144,126

159,419

Total assets

$   13,953,144

14,501,508

14,389,235

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$     3,094,120

3,099,526

3,052,115

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,812,730

2,940,442

2,926,351

Money market deposit accounts

2,577,013

2,629,882

2,584,424

Savings deposits

2,327,419

2,303,760

2,271,496

Time deposits

1,067,110

1,327,555

1,387,827

Total deposits

11,878,392

12,301,165

12,222,213






Borrowed funds

150,036

139,093

126,496

Subordinated debt

113,753

123,575

123,486

Junior subordinated debentures

129,249

129,054

128,989

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

29,647

44,582

26,951

Accrued interest payable

831

1,804

589

Other liabilities

191,450

178,664

198,743

Total liabilities

12,493,358

12,917,937

12,827,467

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued



Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,921,989, 126,612,183 and
126,521,344 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,269

1,266

1,265

Additional paid-in capital

1,017,189

1,010,405

1,008,099

Retained earnings

632,476

609,529

604,787

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(191,148)

(37,629)

(52,383)

Total shareholders' equity

1,459,786

1,583,571

1,561,768

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   13,953,144

14,501,508

14,389,235






Equity to assets

10.46 %

10.92 %

10.85 %

Tangible common equity to assets*

7.88 %

8.43 %

8.34 %

Book value per share

$           11.50

12.51

12.34

Tangible book value per share*

$             8.42

9.40

9.22

Closing market price per share

$           13.51

14.16

13.28

Full time equivalent employees

2,191

2,332

2,404

Number of banking offices

150

170

170

*    Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).                  

   

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021





Interest income:








Loans receivable

$     106,943

95,574

88,174

95,295

97,475

Mortgage-backed securities

8,683

7,158

6,360

5,743

5,840

Taxable investment securities

838

715

677

640

649

Tax-free investment securities

709

683

674

688

628

FHLB stock dividends

148

82

81

82

71

Interest-earning deposits

1,295

1,684

467

467

352

Total interest income

118,616

105,896

96,433

102,915

105,015

Interest expense:








Deposits

3,157

3,341

3,751

4,295

4,540

Borrowed funds

2,710

2,290

2,059

1,964

2,056

Total interest expense

5,867

5,631

5,810

6,259

6,596

Net interest income

112,749

100,265

90,623

96,656

98,419

   Provision for credit losses

7,689

2,629

(1,481)

(1,909)

(4,354)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

105,060

97,636

92,104

98,565

102,773

Noninterest income:








Loss on sale of investments

(2)

(3)

(2)

(4)

(46)

Service charges and fees

14,323

13,673

13,067

13,500

13,199

Trust and other financial services income

6,650

7,461

7,012

6,820

7,182

Insurance commission income





44

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

290

291

(29)

71

247

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,475

2,008

1,983

1,343

1,332

Mortgage banking income

766

2,157

1,465

2,120

3,941

Other operating income

3,301

4,861

2,244

3,192

3,287

Total noninterest income

26,803

30,448

25,740

27,042

29,186

Noninterest expense:








Compensation and employee benefits

46,711

48,073

46,917

48,691

49,063

Premises and occupancy costs

7,171

7,280

7,797

7,104

7,745

Office operations

3,229

3,162

3,383

3,144

4,143

Collections expense

322

403

520

602

411

Processing expenses

13,416

12,947

12,548

13,639

13,517

Marketing expenses

2,147

2,047

2,128

2,054

2,102

Federal deposit insurance premiums

1,200

1,130

1,129

1,131

1,184

Professional services

3,363

3,333

2,573

4,513

4,295

Amortization of intangible assets

1,047

1,115

1,183

1,205

1,321

Real estate owned expense

61

72

37

44

94

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense



1,374

2,812

Other expenses

3,906

5,245

2,355

1,346

2,227

Total noninterest expense

82,573

84,807

81,944

86,285

86,102

Income before income taxes

49,290

43,277

35,900

39,322

45,857

Income tax expense

11,986

9,851

7,613

9,266

10,794

Net income

$       37,304

33,426

28,287

30,056

35,063










Basic earnings per share

$          0.29

0.26

0.22

0.24

0.28

Diluted earnings per share

$          0.29

0.26

0.22

0.24

0.27










Annualized return on average equity

9.84 %

8.90 %

7.17 %

7.65 %

8.86 %

Annualized return on average assets

1.05 %

0.94 %

0.80 %

0.82 %

0.97 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

13.84 %

12.16 %

10.14 %

10.02 %

11.92 %










Efficiency ratio **

58.42 %

64.03 %

68.22 %

66.51 %

66.44 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***

2.30 %

2.35 %

2.23 %

2.25 %

2.33 %

*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**

Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

***

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Nine months ended September 30,

2022

2021

Interest income:


Loans receivable

$                         290,691

295,048

Mortgage-backed securities

22,201

15,720

Taxable investment securities

2,230

1,976

Tax-free investment securities

2,066

1,797

FHLB stock dividends

311

325

Interest-earning deposits

3,446

727

Total interest income

320,945

315,593

Interest expense:


Deposits

10,249

14,827

Borrowed funds

7,059

6,160

Total interest expense

17,308

20,987

Net interest income

303,637

294,606

Provision for credit losses

8,837

(9,974)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

294,800

304,580

Noninterest income:


Loss on sale of investments

(7)

(172)

Service charges and fees

41,063

38,337

Trust and other financial services income

21,123

21,101

Insurance commission income


3,633

Gain on real estate owned, net

552

371

Income from bank-owned life insurance

5,466

4,707

Mortgage banking income

4,388

13,772

Gain on sale of insurance business


25,327

Other operating income

10,406

8,771

Total noninterest income

82,991

115,847

Noninterest expense:


Compensation and employee benefits

141,701

145,196

Premises and occupancy costs

22,248

23,969

Office operations

9,774

10,625

Collections expense

1,245

1,330

Processing expenses

38,911

42,124

Marketing expenses

6,322

6,183

Federal deposit insurance premiums

3,459

3,844

Professional services

9,269

13,108

Amortization of intangible assets

3,345

4,348

Real estate owned expense

170

254

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

1,374

641

Other expenses

11,506

7,003

Total noninterest expense

249,324

258,625

Income before income taxes

128,467

161,802

Income tax expense

29,450

37,535

Net income

$                           99,017

124,267




Basic earnings per share

$                               0.78

0.98

Diluted earnings per share

$                               0.78

0.97




Annualized return on average equity

8.61 %

10.67 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.93 %

1.17 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

12.38 %

14.24 %




Efficiency ratio **

63.27 %

65.86 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***

2.30 %

2.38 %

*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**

Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

***

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

Nonaccrual loans current:








Residential mortgage loans

$           2,186

1,970

1,884

1,354

2,015

Home equity loans

1,158

1,337

1,376

1,212

1,267

Consumer loans

833

976

1,148

1,336

1,465

Commercial real estate loans

56,193

60,537

79,810

106,233

111,075

Commercial loans

1,801

5,270

6,060

6,098

17,021

Total nonaccrual loans current

$         62,171

70,090

90,278

116,233

132,843

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$               54

2

760

244

99

Home equity loans

316

172

195

223

328

Consumer loans

155

158

190

241

152

Commercial real estate loans

55

911

333

239

205

Commercial loans

237

358

4

53

102

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$              817

1,601

1,482

1,000

886

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$               32

199

830

1,163

527

Home equity loans

432

566

371

61

142

Consumer loans

382

226

280

292

291

Commercial real estate loans

848

630


364

419

Commercial loans

132

73


218

170

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$           1,826

1,694

1,481

2,098

1,549

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








Residential mortgage loans

$           5,544

5,445

3,976

7,641

8,069

Home equity loans

1,779

2,081

2,968

4,262

4,745

Consumer loans

2,031

1,942

1,782

2,069

2,184

Commercial real estate loans

8,821

14,949

21,399

24,063

25,562

Commercial loans

638

583

795

1,105

1,104

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$         18,813

25,000

30,920

39,140

41,664

Total nonaccrual loans

$         83,627

98,385

124,161

158,471

176,942

Total nonaccrual loans

$         83,627

98,385

124,161

158,471

176,942

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

357

379

420

331

386

Nonperforming loans

83,984

98,764

124,581

158,802

177,328

Real estate owned, net

450

1,205

929

873

809

Nonperforming assets

$         84,434

99,969

125,510

159,675

178,137

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *

$         30,406

37,647

16,015

17,216

12,858

Accruing troubled debt restructuring

16,344

16,590

12,686

13,072

13,664

Total troubled debt restructuring

$         46,750

54,237

28,701

30,288

26,522










Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.78 %

0.95 %

1.23 %

1.59 %

1.74 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.61 %

0.71 %

0.87 %

1.10 %

1.24 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.02 %

0.94 %

0.98 %

1.02 %

1.08 %

Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances

1.02 %

0.95 %

0.98 %

1.03 %

1.09 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

130.76 %

99.59 %

79.70 %

64.38 %

61.90 %

*  Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

At September 30, 2022

Pass

Special

   mention *

Substandard

**

Doubtful

Loss

Loans

receivable

Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,388,168


13,730



3,401,898

Home equity loans

1,279,968


5,021



1,284,989

Consumer loans

2,112,478


3,760



2,116,238

Total Personal Banking

6,780,614


22,511



6,803,125

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,589,648

34,684

188,498



2,812,830

Commercial loans

1,094,830

4,004

26,736



1,125,570

Total Commercial Banking

3,684,478

38,688

215,234



3,938,400

Total loans

$     10,465,092

38,688

237,745



10,741,525

At June 30, 2022











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,273,117


13,658



3,286,775

Home equity loans

1,275,124


5,368



1,280,492

Consumer loans

1,998,863


3,682



2,002,545

Total Personal Banking

6,547,104


22,708



6,569,812

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,600,207

51,540

224,429



2,876,176

Commercial loans

954,129

2,468

30,239



986,836

Total Commercial Banking

3,554,336

54,008

254,668



3,863,012

Total loans

$     10,101,440

54,008

277,376



10,432,824

At March 31, 2022











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,108,366


13,523



3,121,889

Home equity loans

1,280,342


6,178



1,286,520

Consumer loans

1,892,162


3,819



1,895,981

Total Personal Banking

6,280,870


23,520



6,304,390

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,633,808

62,091

263,994



2,959,893

Commercial loans

839,125

3,277

32,349



874,751

Total Commercial Banking

3,472,933

65,368

296,343



3,834,644

Total loans

$       9,753,803

65,368

319,863



10,139,034

At December 31, 2021











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       2,978,080


16,540



2,994,620

Home equity loans

1,312,820


7,111



1,319,931

Consumer loans

1,834,478


4,270



1,838,748

Total Personal Banking

6,125,378


27,921



6,153,299

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,639,676

74,123

301,685



3,015,484

Commercial loans

808,323

5,730

33,556



847,609

Total Commercial Banking

3,447,999

79,853

335,241



3,863,093

Total loans

$       9,573,377

79,853

363,162



10,016,392

At September 30, 2021











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       2,972,489


17,032



2,989,521

Home equity loans

1,342,479


7,869



1,350,348

Consumer loans

1,812,360


4,476



1,816,836

Total Personal Banking

6,127,328


29,377



6,156,705

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,799,592

63,034

299,925



3,162,551

Commercial loans

813,665

10,976

55,071



879,712

Total Commercial Banking

3,613,257

74,010

354,996



4,042,263

Total loans

$       9,740,585

74,010

384,373



10,198,968

*

Includes $4.5 million, $7.4 million, $4.4 million, $14.9 million, and $16.7 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

**

Includes $51.4 million, $59.3 million, $71.9 million, $81.5 million, and $110.4 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


September 30,
2022

*

June 30,
2022

*

March 31,
2022

*

December 31,
2021

*

September 30,
2021

*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)




























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

26

$   1,052

— %

20

$      785

— %

281

$  24,057

0.8 %

277

$  20,567

0.7 %

17

$      765

— %

Home equity loans

88

3,278

0.3 %

107

3,664

0.3 %

105

3,867

0.3 %

112

3,153

0.2 %

101

3,351

0.2 %

Consumer loans

549

6,546

0.3 %

563

6,898

0.3 %

523

6,043

0.3 %

589

6,536

0.4 %

576

6,146

0.3 %

Commercial real estate loans

13

1,332

— %

26

2,701

0.1 %

25

3,643

0.1 %

17

17,065

0.6 %

19

2,004

0.1 %

Commercial loans

48

2,582

0.2 %

24

1,486

0.2 %

16

1,268

0.1 %

12

193

— %

10

692

0.1 %

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

724

$  14,790

0.1 %

740

$  15,534

0.1 %

950

$  38,878

0.4 %

1,007

$  47,514

0.5 %

723

$  12,958

0.1 %






























Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

51

$   4,320

0.1 %

61

$   5,941

0.2 %

24

$   1,950

0.1 %

59

$   5,433

0.2 %

55

$   4,907

0.2 %

Home equity loans

36

1,227

0.1 %

28

952

0.1 %

28

1,138

0.1 %

30

949

0.1 %

29

1,024

0.1 %

Consumer loans

223

2,663

0.1 %

178

1,460

0.1 %

159

1,839

0.1 %

195

2,006

0.1 %

180

1,757

0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

13

1,741

0.1 %

9

1,472

0.1 %

1

112

— %

5

769

— %

8

1,170

— %

Commercial loans

14

808

0.1 %

6

341

— %

3

103

— %

10

727

0.1 %

2

170

— %

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

337

$  10,759

0.1 %

282

$  10,166

0.1 %

215

$   5,142

0.1 %

299

$   9,884

0.1 %

274

$   9,028

0.1 %






























Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **




























Residential mortgage loans

64

$   5,544

0.2 %

63

$   5,445

0.2 %

47

$   3,976

0.1 %

87

$   7,641

0.3 %

95

$   8,069

0.3 %

Home equity loans

65

1,779

0.1 %

69

2,081

0.2 %

91

2,968

0.2 %

105

4,262

0.3 %

119

4,745

0.4 %

Consumer loans

289

2,388

0.1 %

286

2,321

0.1 %

287

2,202

0.1 %

296

2,400

0.1 %

308

2,568

0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

22

8,821

0.3 %

31

14,949

0.5 %

41

21,399

0.7 %

52

24,063

0.8 %

59

25,562

0.8 %

Commercial loans

11

638

0.1 %

10

583

0.1 %

10

795

0.1 %

8

1,105

0.1 %

10

1,104

0.1 %

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

451

$  19,170

0.2 %

459

$  25,379

0.2 %

476

$  31,340

0.3 %

548

$  39,471

0.4 %

591

$  42,048

0.4 %






























Total loans delinquent

1,512

$  44,719

0.4 %

1,481

$  51,079

0.5 %

1,641

$  75,360

0.7 %

1,854

$  96,869

1.0 %

1,588

$  64,034

0.6 %

*

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $783,000, $6.3 million, $7.1 million, $7.3 million, and $8.4 million at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022,  December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


Quarter ended

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

Beginning balance

$        98,355

99,295

102,241

109,767

117,330

Provision

7,689

2,629

(1,481)

(1,909)

(4,354)

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(166)

(138)

(1,183)

(784)

(1,263)

Charge-offs home equity

(535)

(255)

(447)

(1,299)

(1,474)

Charge-offs consumer

(2,341)

(1,912)

(1,723)

(2,897)

(2,148)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(1,329)

(4,392)

(1,024)

(2,652)

(1,581)

Charge-offs commercial

(243)

(329)

(681)

(2,586)

(412)

Recoveries

8,389

3,457

3,593

4,601

3,669

Ending balance

$     109,819

98,355

99,295

102,241

109,767

Net (recoveries)/charge-offs to average loans, annualized

(0.14) %

0.14 %

0.06 %

0.22 %

0.12 %

Nine months ended September 30,

2022

2021

Beginning balance

$                    102,241

134,427

Provision

8,837

(9,974)

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(1,487)

(2,888)

Charge-offs home equity

(1,237)

(2,081)

Charge-offs consumer

(5,976)

(7,152)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(6,745)

(10,171)

Charge-offs commercial

(1,253)

(1,627)

Recoveries

15,439

9,233

Ending balance

$                   109,819

109,767

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.02 %

0.19 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands) 

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages. 


Quarter ended 

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets:




























Interest-earning assets:




























Residential mortgage loans

$  3,331,173

29,414

3.53 %

$  3,171,469

27,327

3.45 %

$  2,980,788

25,542

3.43 %

$  2,977,942

25,269

3.39 %

$  2,959,794

25,398

3.43 %

Home equity loans

1,274,918

13,658

4.25 %

1,277,440

11,961

3.76 %

1,293,986

11,472

3.60 %

1,328,553

11,750

3.51 %

1,356,131

11,993

3.51 %

Consumer loans

1,981,754

17,256

3.45 %

1,880,769

15,777

3.36 %

1,799,037

14,907

3.36 %

1,756,620

15,514

3.50 %

1,728,563

16,220

3.72 %

Commercial real estate loans

2,842,597

34,158

4.70 %

2,915,750

31,844

4.32 %

3,000,204

29,757

3.97 %

3,113,924

34,062

4.28 %

3,205,839

35,305

4.31 %

Commercial loans

1,050,124

12,978

4.84 %

912,454

9,090

3.94 %

824,770

6,897

3.34 %

855,998

9,154

4.18 %

975,603

9,096

3.65 %

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,480,566

107,464

4.07 %

10,157,882

95,999

3.79 %

9,898,785

88,575

3.63 %

10,033,037

95,749

3.79 %

10,225,930

98,012

3.80 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

2,019,715

8,683

1.72 %

1,952,375

7,158

1.47 %

1,945,173

6,360

1.31 %

1,894,683

5,743

1.21 %

1,832,876

5,840

1.27 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

388,755

1,762

1.81 %

376,935

1,590

1.69 %

373,694

1,540

1.65 %

358,558

1,535

1.71 %

348,619

1,466

1.68 %

FHLB stock, at cost

14,028

148

4.19 %

13,428

82

2.44 %

13,870

81

2.38 %

14,459

82

2.25 %

21,607

71

1.31 %

Other interest-earning deposits

253,192

1,295

2.00 %

846,142

1,684

0.79 %

1,218,960

467

0.15 %

1,168,449

467

0.16 %

905,130

352

0.15 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,156,256

119,352

3.60 %

13,346,762

106,513

3.20 %

13,450,482

97,023

2.93 %

13,469,186

103,576

3.05 %

13,334,162

105,741

3.15 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

896,663




909,943




973,092




1,004,905




1,074,122



Total assets

$   14,052,919




$   14,256,705




$   14,423,574




$   14,474,091




$   14,408,284



Liabilities and shareholders' equity:




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




























Savings deposits

$  2,350,248

594

0.10 %

$  2,361,919

589

0.10 %

$  2,334,494

592

0.10 %

$  2,282,606

622

0.11 %

$  2,271,365

603

0.11 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,794,338

360

0.05 %

2,857,336

310

0.04 %

2,875,430

321

0.05 %

2,933,466

411

0.06 %

2,890,905

414

0.06 %

Money market deposit accounts

2,620,850

692

0.10 %

2,653,467

668

0.10 %

2,668,105

653

0.10 %

2,618,177

656

0.10 %

2,565,159

637

0.10 %

Time deposits

1,110,906

1,511

0.54 %

1,220,815

1,774

0.58 %

1,292,608

2,185

0.69 %

1,356,513

2,606

0.76 %

1,423,041

2,886

0.80 %

Borrowed funds (f)

127,073

239

0.75 %

123,749

167

0.54 %

135,289

158

0.47 %

135,038

159

0.47 %

131,199

154

0.47 %

Subordinated debt

113,695

1,149

4.04 %

119,563

1,203

4.03 %

123,608

1,250

4.05 %

123,514

1,180

3.82 %

123,513

1,277

4.10 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,207

1,322

4.00 %

129,142

920

2.82 %

129,077

651

2.02 %

129,012

625

1.89 %

128,946

625

1.90 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,246,317

5,867

0.25 %

9,465,991

5,631

0.24 %

9,558,611

5,810

0.25 %

9,578,326

6,259

0.26 %

9,534,128

6,596

0.27 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

3,093,490




3,090,372




3,060,698




3,093,518




3,058,819



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

209,486




193,510




203,537




242,620




244,402



Total liabilities

12,549,293




12,749,873




12,822,846




12,914,464




12,837,349



Shareholders' equity

1,503,626




1,506,832




1,600,728




1,559,627




1,570,935



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,052,919




$   14,256,705




$   14,423,574




$   14,474,091




$   14,408,284



Net interest income/Interest rate spread

113,485

3.35 %


100,882

2.96 %


91,213

2.68 %


97,317

2.79 %


99,145

2.87 %

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$  3,909,939


3.42 %

$  3,880,771


3.07 %

$  3,891,871


2.75 %

$  3,890,860


2.89 %

$  3,800,034


2.97 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities

1.42X




1.41X




1.41X




1.41X




1.40X



(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 0.11%, 0.11%, 0.12%, 0.14%, and 0.15%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 4.05%, 3.77%, 3.61%, 3.77%, and 3.79%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.59%, 1.48%, 1.45%, 1.48%, and 1.47%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.58%, 3.18%, 2.91%, 3.03%, and 3.13%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.33%, 2.94%, 2.66%, 2.77%, and 2.86%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.40%, 3.05%, 2.73%, 2.87%, and 2.95%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for
the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average
balances are calculated using daily averages.


Nine months ended September 30,

2022

2021

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets










Interest-earning assets:










Residential mortgage loans

$     3,162,758

82,282

3.47 %

$     2,967,248

77,373

3.48 %

Home equity loans

1,282,045

37,443

3.90 %

1,389,367

37,039

3.55 %

Consumer loans

1,887,843

47,588

3.37 %

1,594,834

45,341

3.79 %

Commercial real estate loans

2,918,940

95,813

4.33 %

3,258,785

107,124

4.32 %

Commercial loans

929,942

28,981

4.11 %

1,099,010

29,640

3.54 %

Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,181,528

292,107

3.84 %

10,309,244

296,517

3.83 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,972,694

22,201

1.50 %

1,639,749

15,720

1.28 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

379,850

4,923

1.73 %

348,193

4,313

1.65 %

FHLB stock, at cost

13,776

311

3.02 %

22,174

325

1.95 %

Other interest-earning deposits

753,482

3,447

0.60 %

838,997

727

0.11 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,301,330

322,989

3.25 %

13,158,357

317,602

3.22 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

941,947




1,094,117















Total assets

$   14,243,277




$   14,252,474















Liabilities and shareholders' equity










Interest-bearing liabilities:










Savings deposits

$     2,348,944

1,758

0.10 %

$     2,215,553

1,818

0.11 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,842,071

1,008

0.05 %

2,838,822

1,250

0.06 %

Money market deposit accounts

2,647,301

2,067

0.10 %

2,533,676

1,914

0.10 %

Time deposits

1,207,444

5,416

0.60 %

1,499,583

9,845

0.87 %

Borrowed funds (f)

131,368

563

0.57 %

135,369

458

0.45 %

Subordinated debt

118,919

3,603

4.04 %

123,438

3,799

4.10 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,142

2,893

2.95 %

128,882

1,903

1.94 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,425,189

17,308

0.25 %

9,475,323

20,987

0.30 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

3,081,640




2,967,672



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

199,742




252,587















Total liabilities

12,706,571




12,695,582















Shareholders' equity

1,536,706




1,556,892















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,243,277




$   14,252,474















Net interest income/Interest rate spread

305,681

3.00 %


296,615

2.92 %












Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$     3,876,141


3.07 %

$     3,683,034


3.01 %












Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.41X




1.39X



(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 0.11% and 0.16%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 3.82% and 3.82%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.51% and 1.44%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 3.23% and 3.20%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.98% and 2.91%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.05% and 2.99%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Also from this source

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings ...

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank Announce the...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics