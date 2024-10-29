Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 net income of $34 million, or $0.26 per diluted share

Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Oct 29, 2024

Net interest margin expands 13 basis points to 3.33%, inclusive of 4bps from an interest recovery

Average deposits grew $10 million while cost of funds remained stable

Noninterest expense declines $2 million due to disciplined expense management

120th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share declared

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $34 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $5 million compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $39 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, and an increase of $29 million compared to the prior quarter, when net income was $5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were 8.50% and 0.93% compared to 10.27% and 1.08% for the same quarter last year and 1.24% and 0.13% from the prior quarter. 

(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)

Compared to adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP) of $35 million, or $0.27, per diluted share in the prior quarter, adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP) decreased by $1 million to $34 million, or $0.26, per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This decrease was driven by an increase in provision expense which was $5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to $(0.4) million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.  The adjusted annualized returns on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) and average assets (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were 8.51% and 0.93% compared to 9.00% and 0.96% for prior quarter.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 18, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2024. This is the 120th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2024, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.0%.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "Our performance this quarter demonstrates the strength and resilience of our business model. We've delivered solid results that underscore our expanding earnings power, driven in large part by improvements in our net interest margin. This positive trajectory reflects our team's dedication to operational excellence and strategic growth initiatives."

"As we look ahead, we remain committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders. I'm pleased to announce that for the 120th consecutive quarter, we will be returning our earnings to our shareholders through a $0.20 per share dividend. This consistency in shareholder returns is a testament to our financial stability, performance and our unwavering focus on delivering sustainable growth. We enter the next quarter with confidence, buoyed by our strong performance and the ongoing optimization of our business operations. Our team remains focused on capitalizing on market opportunities while maintaining prudent risk management practices. Northwest is well-positioned to continue driving value for our shareholders, clients and communities in the quarters to come."

Balance Sheet Highlights

Dollars in thousands





Change 3Q24 vs.

3Q24

2Q24

3Q23

2Q24

3Q23

Average loans receivable

$     11,223,602

11,368,749

11,190,959

(1.3) %

0.3 %

Average investments

1,998,855

2,021,347

2,117,135

(1.1) %

(5.6) %

Average deposits

12,096,811

12,086,362

11,719,866

0.1 %

3.2 %

Average borrowed funds

220,677

323,191

643,518

(31.7) %

(65.7) %
  • Average loans receivable increased $33 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 driven by our commercial banking portfolio, which grew by $456 million in total, including a $372 million increase in our commercial and industrial  portfolio as we have continued to build-out our commercial lending verticals. This was offset by a decline in our personal banking portfolio, which decreased by $423 million as cash flows from this portfolio were reinvested in our commercial portfolios.  Compared to the second quarter of 2024, average loans receivable decreased by $145 million.  Growth was muted in the quarter as we continue to reinvest cash flows from our personal banking portfolio and focus on profitability and credit discipline.
  • Average investments declined $118 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $22 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The decline from the prior year was driven by the investment portfolio restructure which occurred in the second quarter and from lack of reinvestment of cash flow over the past year. The decline in average investments from the prior quarter is expected to be temporary as current quarter purchases occurred later in the quarter. This is evident as ending balances increased $28 million from the prior quarter end.
  • Average deposits grew $377 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2023, driven by a $666 million increase in our average time deposits as we competitively positioned our deposit products over the last year. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in money market balances as customers shifted balances into higher yielding time deposit accounts. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, average deposits grew $10 million, driven by a $12 million increase in our average interest-bearing checking deposits. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in time deposits.
  • Average borrowings saw a significant reduction of $423 million compared to the quarter end September 30, 2023 and $103 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in average borrowings is primarily attributable to the strategic pay-down of wholesale borrowings. This decrease was made possible by the restructuring of our investment portfolio as well as a substantial increase in cash reserves resulting from the notable rise in the average balance of deposits noted above.

Income Statement Highlights

Dollars in thousands




Change 3Q24 vs.

3Q24

2Q24

3Q23

2Q24

3Q23

Interest income

$    171,381

166,854

151,598

2.7 %

13.0 %

Interest expense

60,079

60,013

43,230

0.1 %

39.0 %

Net interest income

$    111,302

106,841

108,368

4.2 %

2.7 %










Net interest margin

3.33 %

3.20 %

3.23 %



Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, net interest income increased $3 million and net interest margin increased to 3.33% from 3.23% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.  This increase in net interest income resulted primarily from:

  • A $20 million increase in interest income that was the result of cash and marketable securities being redeployed into higher yielding loans. Driven by higher market interest rates, the average yield on loans improved to 5.57% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 from 5.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.  This increase includes a one-time interest recovery of $1.3 million on a commercial loan payoff.  Excluding this interest recovery, the adjusted yield on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 5.53% and the adjusted net interest margin was 3.29%
  • A $17 million increase in interest expense as the result of higher costs of deposits due to the higher interest rate environment and competitive pressure for liquidity. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.39% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 from 1.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net interest income increased $4 million and net interest margin increased to 3.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 from 3.20% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This increase in net interest income resulted from the following:

  • A $5 million increase in interest income driven by higher interest income on loans receivable and investments as average yield increased compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on loans improved to 5.57% from 5.47% and average investment yields increased to 2.48% from 2.13% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Dollars in thousands





Change 3Q24 vs.

3Q24

2Q24

3Q23

2Q24

3Q23

Provision for credit losses - loans

$           5,727

2,169

3,983

164.0 %

43.8 %

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

(852)

(2,539)

(2,981)

(66.4) %

(71.4) %

Total provision for credit losses expense

$           4,875

(370)

1,002

(1417.6) %

386.5 %

The total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $4.9 million primarily driven by growth within our commercial lending portfolio and changes in the economic forecasts coupled with a decline in our reserves for unfunded commitments in the current period. This decline is based on the timing of origination and funding of commercial construction loans and lines of credit.

Additionally, the Company saw an increase in classified loans to $320 million, or 2.83% of total loans, at September 30, 2024 from $209 million, or 1.84% of total loans, at September 30, 2023 and $257 million, or 2.26% of total loans, at June 30, 2024.  The primary driver of the increase over the past year and quarter is reflective of the Company's exposure to the Long Term Healthcare segment and the challenges a few operators have experienced post Covid.

Dollars in thousands




Change 3Q24 vs.

3Q24

2Q24

3Q23

2Q24

3Q23

Noninterest income:








Loss on sale of investments

$                —

(39,413)


NA

NA

Gain on sale of SBA loans

667

1,457

301

(54.2) %

121.6 %

Service charges and fees

15,932

15,527

15,270

2.6 %

4.3 %

Trust and other financial services income

7,924

7,566

7,085

4.7 %

11.8 %

Gain on real estate owned, net

105

487

29

(78.4) %

262.1 %

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,434

1,371

4,561

4.6 %

(68.6) %

Mortgage banking income

744

901

632

(17.4) %

17.7 %

Other operating income

1,027

3,255

3,010

(68.4) %

(65.9) %

Total noninterest income/(loss)

$         27,833

(8,849)

30,888

(414.5) %

(9.9) %

Noninterest income decreased from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 due to a decrease in income from bank-owned life insurance of $3 million as a result of death benefits received in the prior period.  Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, excluding the loss on sale of securities of $39 million, noninterest income decreased by $3 million due to a loss on an equity method investment, lower gain on sale of SBA loans and loss on the sale of buildings during the quarter.

Dollars in thousands




Change 3Q24 vs.

3Q24

2Q24

3Q23

2Q24

3Q23

Noninterest expense:








Personnel expense

$         56,186

53,531

51,243

5.0 %

9.6 %

Non-personnel expense

34,581

38,889

36,327

(11.1) %

(4.8) %

Total noninterest expense

$         90,767

92,420

87,570

(1.8) %

3.7 %

Noninterest expense increased from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 due to a $5 million increase in personnel expenses driven by the build-out of the commercial business and related credit, risk management and internal audit support functions over the past year coupled with an increase in contracted employees utilized during the quarter and an increase in medical expenses.

Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, noninterest expense decreased due to a $3 million increase in personnel expense driven by additional contracted employees utilized during the quarter and an increase in medical expenses, which were more than offset by a decrease in non-personnel expense of $4 million due to restructuring expenses in the prior quarter and a decrease in fraud losses. 

Dollars in thousands




Change 3Q24 vs.

3Q24

2Q24

3Q23

2Q24

3Q23

Income before income taxes

$         43,493

5,942

50,684

632.0 %

(14.2) %

Income tax expense

9,875

1,195

11,464

726.4 %

(13.9) %

Net income

$         33,618

4,747

39,220

608.2 %

(14.3) %

The provision for income taxes decreased by $2 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and increased $9 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2024 primarily due to the quarterly change in income before income taxes.

Net income decreased from the quarter ended September 30, 2023, due to the factors discussed above, and increased from the quarter ended June 30, 2024 due to loss on sale of investments from the prior period balance sheet restructuring as well as the additional factors discussed above.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2024, Northwest operated 130 full-service financial centers and eleven free standing drive-up facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; (8) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; (9) reduction in the value of our goodwill and other intangible assets; and (10) the effect of any pandemic, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


September 30,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$       226,883

122,260

161,995

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,248,104, $1,240,003 and $1,262,080,
respectively)

1,111,868

1,043,359

1,010,076

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $672,641, $699,506 and $682,681, respectively)

766,772

814,839

830,106

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

2,105,523

1,980,458

2,002,177






Loans held-for-sale

9,370

8,768

10,592

Residential mortgage loans

3,248,788

3,419,417

3,462,606

Home equity loans

1,167,202

1,227,858

1,258,765

Consumer loans

1,998,032

2,126,027

2,155,119

Commercial real estate loans

2,994,379

2,974,010

2,922,582

Commercial loans

1,886,787

1,658,729

1,500,609

Total loans receivable

11,304,558

11,414,809

11,310,273

Allowance for credit losses

(125,813)

(125,243)

(124,841)

Loans receivable, net

11,178,745

11,289,566

11,185,432






FHLB stock, at cost

21,223

30,146

40,404

Accrued interest receivable

46,678

47,353

42,624

Real estate owned, net

76

104

363

Premises and equipment, net

126,391

138,838

138,041

Bank-owned life insurance

255,324

251,895

250,502

Goodwill

380,997

380,997

380,997

Other intangible assets, net

3,363

5,290

6,013

Other assets

236,005

294,458

315,648

Total assets

$   14,354,325

14,419,105

14,362,201

Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$     2,581,769

2,669,023

2,774,291

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,676,779

2,634,546

2,598,080

Money market deposit accounts

1,956,747

1,968,218

2,042,813

Savings deposits

2,145,735

2,105,234

2,116,360

Time deposits

2,710,049

2,602,881

2,258,338

Total deposits

12,071,079

11,979,902

11,789,882






Borrowed funds

204,374

398,895

604,587

Subordinated debt

114,451

114,189

114,102

Junior subordinated debentures

129,769

129,574

129,509

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

24,700

45,253

27,653

Accrued interest payable

15,125

13,669

7,915

Other liabilities

203,502

186,306

190,122

Total liabilities

12,763,000

12,867,788

12,863,770

Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued



Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,400,199, 127,110,453 and
127,101,349 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,274

1,271

1,271

Additional paid-in capital

1,030,384

1,024,852

1,023,591

Retained earnings

665,845

674,686

671,092

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(106,178)

(149,492)

(197,523)

Total shareholders' equity

1,591,325

1,551,317

1,498,431

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,354,325

14,419,105

14,362,201






Equity to assets

11.09 %

10.76 %

10.43 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets*

8.64 %

8.30 %

7.95 %

Book value per share

$           12.49

12.20

11.79

Tangible book value per share*

$             9.47

9.17

8.74

Closing market price per share

$           13.38

12.48

10.23

Full time equivalent employees

1,975

2,098

2,084

Number of banking offices

141

142

142


*         

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023





Interest income:








Loans receivable

$     156,413

153,954

149,571

146,523

140,667

Mortgage-backed securities

10,908

9,426

7,944

7,951

8,072

Taxable investment securities

842

728

794

786

786

Tax-free investment securities

512

457

491

492

491

FHLB stock dividends

394

498

607

666

668

Interest-earning deposits

2,312

1,791

832

970

914

Total interest income

171,381

166,854

160,239

157,388

151,598

Interest expense:








Deposits

54,198

52,754

47,686

40,600

31,688

Borrowed funds

5,881

7,259

9,315

10,486

11,542

Total interest expense

60,079

60,013

57,001

51,086

43,230

Net interest income

111,302

106,841

103,238

106,302

108,368

Provision for credit losses - loans

5,727

2,169

4,234

3,801

3,983

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

(852)

(2,539)

(799)

4,145

(2,981)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

106,427

107,211

99,803

98,356

107,366

Noninterest income:








Loss on sale of investments


(39,413)


(1)

Gain on sale of SBA loans

667

1,457

873

388

301

Gain on sale of loans




726

Service charges and fees

15,932

15,527

15,523

15,922

15,270

Trust and other financial services income

7,924

7,566

7,127

6,884

7,085

Gain on real estate owned, net

105

487

57

1,084

29

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,434

1,371

1,502

1,454

4,561

Mortgage banking income

744

901

452

247

632

Other operating income

1,027

3,255

2,429

2,465

3,010

Total noninterest income/(loss)

27,833

(8,849)

27,963

29,169

30,888

Noninterest expense:








Compensation and employee benefits

56,186

53,531

51,540

50,194

51,243

Premises and occupancy costs

7,115

7,464

7,627

7,049

7,052

Office operations

2,811

3,819

2,767

3,747

3,398

Collections expense

474

406

336

328

551

Processing expenses

14,570

14,695

14,725

15,017

14,672

Marketing expenses

2,004

2,410

2,149

1,317

2,379

Federal deposit insurance premiums

2,763

2,865

3,023

2,643

2,341

Professional services

3,302

3,728

4,065

6,255

3,002

Amortization of intangible assets

590

635

701

724

795

Real estate owned expense

23

57

66

51

141

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

43

1,915

955

2,354

Other expenses

886

895

2,070

997

1,996

Total noninterest expense

90,767

92,420

90,024

90,676

87,570

Income before income taxes

43,493

5,942

37,742

36,849

50,684

Income tax expense

9,875

1,195

8,579

7,835

11,464

Net income

$       33,618

4,747

29,163

29,014

39,220










Basic earnings per share

$          0.26

0.04

0.23

0.23

0.31

Diluted earnings per share

$          0.26

0.04

0.23

0.23

0.31










Annualized return on average equity

8.50 %

1.24 %

7.57 %

7.64 %

10.27 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.93 %

0.13 %

0.81 %

0.80 %

1.08 %

Annualized return on average tangible common equity *

11.26 %

1.65 %

10.08 %

10.28 %

13.80 %

Efficiency ratio

65.24 %

94.31 %

68.62 %

66.93 %

62.88 %

Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items **

64.78 %

65.41 %

67.35 %

64.66 %

62.31 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets

2.52 %

2.57 %

2.51 %

2.51 %

2.42 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain
items**

2.50 %

2.50 %

2.47 %

2.43 %

2.39 %

*         

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

**       

Excludes loss on sale of investments, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Nine months ended September 30,

2024

2023

Interest income:


Loans receivable

$                         459,938

397,136

Mortgage-backed securities

28,278

24,935

Taxable investment securities

2,364

2,472

Tax-free investment securities

1,460

1,858

FHLB stock dividends

1,499

2,202

Interest-earning deposits

4,935

1,931

Total interest income

498,474

430,534

Interest expense:


Deposits

154,638

64,743

Borrowed funds

22,455

36,410

Total interest expense

177,093

101,153

Net interest income

321,381

329,381

Provision for credit losses - loans

12,130

14,863

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

(4,190)

65

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

313,441

314,453

Noninterest income:


Loss on sale of investments

(39,413)

(8,306)

Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights


8,305

Gain on sale of SBA loans

2,997

1,412

Service charges and fees

46,982

43,292

Trust and other financial services income

22,617

20,400

Gain on real estate owned, net

649

922

Income from bank-owned life insurance

4,307

7,134

Mortgage banking income

2,097

2,184

Other operating income

6,711

9,311

Total noninterest income

46,947

84,654

Noninterest expense:


Compensation and employee benefits

161,257

145,497

Premises and occupancy costs

22,206

22,102

Office operations

9,397

9,208

Collections expense

1,216

1,367

Processing expenses

43,990

43,670

Marketing expenses

6,563

8,127

Federal deposit insurance premiums

8,651

6,628

Professional services

11,095

11,564

Amortization of intangible assets

1,926

2,546

Real estate owned expense

146

405

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

2,913

4,395

Other expenses

3,851

5,369

Total noninterest expense

273,211

260,878

Income before income taxes

87,177

138,229

Income tax expense

19,649

32,286

Net income

$                           67,528

105,943




Basic earnings per share

$                               0.53

0.83

Diluted earnings per share

$                               0.53

0.83




Annualized return on average equity

5.80 %

9.37 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.63 %

0.99 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

7.71 %

12.61 %




Efficiency ratio

74.18 %

63.01 %

Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items **

65.82 %

61.33 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets

2.53 %

2.45 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items **

2.49 %

2.38 %

*         

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

**       

Excludes loss on sale of investments, gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

Nine months ended September 30,

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

September 30,
2023

2024

2023

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net operating income:








Net income (GAAP)

$       33,618

4,747

39,220

67,528

105,943

Non-GAAP adjustments








Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

43

1,915


2,913

4,395

Add: loss on the sale of investments


39,413


39,413

8,306

Less: gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights





(8,305)

Less: tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments

(12)

(11,572)


(11,851)

(1,231)

Adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP)

$       33,649

34,503

39,220

98,003

109,108

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$          0.26

0.04

0.31

0.53

0.83

Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$          0.26

0.27

0.31

0.77

0.86










Average equity

$  1,572,897

1,541,434

1,515,287

1,554,800

1,511,428

Average assets

14,351,669

14,458,592

14,379,323

14,406,092

14,249,857

Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)

8.50 %

1.24 %

10.27 %

5.80 %

9.37 %

Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)

0.93 %

0.13 %

1.08 %

0.63 %

0.99 %

Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset
disposition and restructuring expense, loss on the sale of investments
and gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, net of tax (non-GAAP)

8.51 %

9.00 %

10.27 %

8.42 %

9.65 %

Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset
disposition and restructuring expense, loss on sale of investments, and
gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, net of tax (non-GAAP)

0.93 %

0.96 %

1.08 %

0.91 %

1.02 %

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

September 30,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

Tangible common equity to assets




Total shareholders' equity

$     1,591,325

1,551,317

1,498,431

  Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(384,360)

(386,287)

(387,010)

Tangible common equity

$     1,206,965

1,165,030

1,111,421






Total assets

$   14,354,325

14,419,105

14,362,201

Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(384,360)

(386,287)

(387,010)

  Tangible assets

$   13,969,965

14,032,818

13,975,191






Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.64 %

8.30 %

7.95 %






Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments




Tangible common equity

$     1,206,965

1,165,030

1,111,421

Less: unrealized losses on held to maturity investments

(94,131)

(115,334)

(147,425)

Add: deferred taxes on unrealized losses on held to maturity investments

26,357

32,294

41,279

Tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments

$     1,139,191

1,081,990

1,005,275






Tangible assets

$   13,969,965

14,032,818

13,975,191






Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments

8.15 %

7.71 %

7.19 %






Tangible book value per share




Tangible common equity

$     1,206,965

1,165,030

1,111,421

Common shares outstanding

127,400,199

127,110,453

127,101,349

Tangible book value per share

9.47

9.17

8.74

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.


Quarter ended

Nine months ended September 30,

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

2024

2023







Annualized return on average tangible common equity












Net income

$        33,618

4,747

29,163

29,014

39,220

67,528

105,943














Average shareholders' equity

1,572,897

1,541,434

1,549,870

1,506,895

1,515,287

1,554,800

1,511,428

Less: average goodwill and intangible assets

(384,730)

(385,364)

(386,038)

(386,761)

(387,523)

(385,375)

(388,365)

Average tangible common equity

$   1,188,167

1,156,070

1,163,832

1,120,134

1,127,764

1,169,425

1,123,063














Annualized return on average tangible common equity

11.26 %

1.65 %

10.08 %

10.28 %

13.80 %

7.71 %

12.61 %














Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on the sale of investments, gain on the sale of
mortgage servicing rights, amortization and merger, asset disposition and
restructuring expenses












Non-interest expense

$        90,767

92,420

90,024

90,676

87,570

273,211

260,878

Less: amortization expense

(590)

(635)

(701)

(724)

(795)

(1,926)

(2,546)

Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

(43)

(1,915)

(955)

(2,354)


(2,913)

(4,395)

Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and
restructuring expenses

$        90,134

89,870

88,368

87,598

86,775

268,372

253,937














Net interest income

$      111,302

106,841

103,238

106,302

108,368

321,381

329,381

Non-interest income

27,833

(8,849)

27,963

29,169

30,888

46,947

84,654

  Add: loss on the sale of investments


39,413


1


39,413

8,306

  Less: gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights







(8,305)

Net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding loss on sale of investments
and gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights

$      139,135

137,405

131,201

135,472

139,256

407,741

414,036














Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on sale of investments, gain on sale of mortgage
servicing rights, amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

64.78 %

65.41 %

67.35 %

64.66 %

62.31 %

65.82 %

61.33 %














Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and
merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense












Non-interest expense excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and
restructuring expenses

$        90,134

89,870

88,368

87,598

86,775

268,372

253,937

Average assets

14,351,669

14,458,592

14,408,612

14,329,020

14,379,323

14,406,092

14,249,857

Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger,
asset disposition and restructuring expense

2.50 %

2.50 %

2.47 %

2.43 %

2.39 %

2.49 %

2.38 %

*   

The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, loss on sale of investments and gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:


As of September 30, 2024

Balance

Percent of
total deposits

Number of
relationships

Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1)

$                      3,097,247

25.7 %

5,234

Less intercompany deposit accounts

1,201,625

10.0 %

12

Less collateralized deposit accounts

480,039

4.0 %

262

Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts

$                      1,415,583

11.7 %

4,960

(1)

Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.

Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $19.6 million, or 0.16% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2024. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $103 million, or 0.85% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2024. The average uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts, was $285,000 as of September 30, 2024.

The following table provides additional details for the Company's deposit portfolio:

As of September 30, 2024

Balance

Percent of
total deposits

Number of
accounts

Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits

$              1,316,845

10.9 %

286,061

Business noninterest bearing demand deposits

1,264,924

10.5 %

43,284

Personal interest-bearing demand deposits

1,340,668

11.1 %

56,490

Business interest-bearing demand deposits

1,336,111

11.0 %

7,688

Personal money market deposits

1,394,904

11.6 %

24,735

Business money market deposits

561,843

4.6 %

2,738

Savings deposits

2,145,735

17.8 %

183,941

Time deposits

2,710,049

22.5 %

81,728

Total deposits

$            12,071,079

100.0 %

686,665

Our average deposit account balance as of September 30, 2024 was $18,000. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $487 million as of September 30, 2024.

The following table provides additional details regarding the Company's deposit portfolio over time:

3/31/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2023

3/31/2024

6/30/2024

9/30/2024

Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits

$   1,428,232

1,397,167

1,375,144

1,357,875

1,369,294

1,350,520

1,316,845

Business noninterest bearing demand deposits

1,467,860

1,423,396

1,399,147

1,311,148

1,249,085

1,231,179

1,264,924

Personal interest-bearing demand deposits

1,627,546

1,535,254

1,477,617

1,464,058

1,427,140

1,396,825

1,340,668

Business interest-bearing demand deposits

466,105

624,252

689,914

812,433

805,069

815,358

955,120

Municipal demand deposits

447,852

418,147

430,549

358,055

325,657

353,567

380,991

Personal money market deposits

1,626,614

1,511,652

1,463,689

1,435,939

1,393,532

1,390,162

1,394,904

Business money market deposits

701,436

642,601

579,124

532,279

559,005

574,679

561,843

Savings deposits

2,194,743

2,120,215

2,116,360

2,105,234

2,156,048

2,148,727

2,145,735

Time deposits

1,576,791

1,989,711

2,258,338

2,602,881

2,786,814

2,826,362

2,710,049

Total deposits

$  11,537,179

11,662,395

11,789,882

11,979,902

12,071,644

12,087,379

12,071,079

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


At September 30, 2024

Actual (1)

Minimum capital

requirements (2)

Well capitalized

requirements 

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

$     1,705,283

16.024 %

$     1,117,392

10.500 %

$     1,064,183

10.000 %

Northwest Bank

1,460,909

13.740 %

1,116,384

10.500 %

1,063,223

10.000 %












Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,457,698

13.698 %

904,555

8.500 %

851,346

8.000 %

Northwest Bank

1,327,894

12.489 %

903,739

8.500 %

850,578

8.000 %












Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,331,918

12.516 %

744,928

7.000 %

691,719

6.500 %

Northwest Bank

1,327,894

12.489 %

744,256

7.000 %

691,095

6.500 %












Tier 1 capital (leverage)  (to average assets)










Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,457,698

10.283 %

567,025

4.000 %

708,782

5.000 %

Northwest Bank

1,327,894

9.374 %

566,633

4.000 %

708,292

5.000 %

(1)

September 30, 2024 figures are estimated.

(2)

Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Marketable Securities (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



September 30, 2024

Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized

holding gains

Gross unrealized

holding losses

Fair value

Weighted average
duration

   Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:









Due after ten years

$              46,292


(8,497)

37,795

6.05











   Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:









   Due after one year through five years

136


(4)

132

0.87











   Municipal securities:









Due after one year through five years

884

18

(2)

900

1.72

   Due after five years through ten years

15,729

277

(1,382)

14,624

7.57

   Due after ten years

52,244

288

(6,971)

45,561

10.37











   Corporate debt issues:









   Due after five years through ten years

25,396

307

(867)

24,836

5.38











   Mortgage-backed agency securities:









   Fixed rate pass-through

222,573

2,926

(12,641)

212,858

6.26

   Variable rate pass-through

3,905

57

(4)

3,958

4.01

   Fixed rate agency CMOs

835,445

3,801

(113,373)

725,873

5.22

   Variable rate agency CMOs

45,500

44

(213)

45,331

7.68

   Total mortgage-backed agency securities

1,107,423

6,828

(126,231)

988,020

5.55

   Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$         1,248,104

7,718

(143,954)

1,111,868

5.79











Marketable securities held-to-maturity









Government sponsored









Due after one year through five years

$            109,460


(10,520)

98,940

3.65

Due after five years through ten years

15,000


(1,923)

13,077

5.04











   Mortgage-backed agency securities:









   Fixed rate pass-through

136,439


(16,184)

120,255

4.76

   Variable rate pass-through

387



387

3.00

   Fixed rate agency CMOs

504,957


(65,502)

439,455

5.66

   Variable rate agency CMOs

529


(2)

527

5.01

   Total mortgage-backed agency securities

642,312


(81,688)

560,624

5.47

   Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$            766,772


(94,131)

672,641

5.20

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Borrowed Funds (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


September 30, 2024

Amount

Average rate

Term notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year

$                        175,000

5.15 %




Collateralized borrowings, due within one year

21,624

1.59 %

Collateral received, due within one year

7,750

5.72 %

Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs

114,451

4.28 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,769

7.49 %

      Total borrowed funds *

$                        448,594

5.44 %


*       

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $3.3 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the FHLB of Pittsburgh, including a $250 million overnight line of credit, which has no balance as of September 30, 2024, as well as $500 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $105 million with two correspondent banks.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)

Commercial real estate loans outstanding

The following table provides the various loan sectors in our commercial real estate portfolio at September 30, 2024:

Property type

Percent of portfolio

5 or more unit dwelling

16.6 %

Retail Building

11.5

Nursing Home

11.2

Commercial office building - non-owner occupied

8.9

Manufacturing & industrial building

5.4

Warehouse/storage building

5.1

Residential acquisition & development - 1-4 family, townhouses and apartments

4.3

Commercial office building - owner occupied

4.0

Multi-use building - commercial, retail and residential

3.9

Multi-use building - office and warehouse

3.1

Other medical facility

3.0

Single family dwelling

2.6

Student housing

2.1

Hotel/motel

2.1

Agricultural real estate

2.0

All other

14.2

   Total

100.0 %

The following table describes the collateral of our commercial real estate portfolio by state at September 30, 2024:

State

Percent of portfolio

New York

33.9 %

Pennsylvania

29.3

Ohio

19.8

Indiana

8.9

All other

8.1

   Total

100.0 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

Nonaccrual loans current:








Residential mortgage loans

$           1,585

1,563

1,351

959

1,951

Home equity loans

1,239

1,088

974

871

947

Consumer loans

1,229

1,268

1,295

1,051

1,049

Commercial real estate loans

36,735

66,181

66,895

64,603

44,639

Commercial loans

1,922

788

934

1,182

1,369

Total nonaccrual loans current

$         42,710

70,888

71,449

68,666

49,955

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$               37

100

1,454

933

48

Home equity loans

157

260

125

174

92

Consumer loans

227

305

294

225

274

Commercial real estate loans

362

699

574

51

1,913

Commercial loans

444

183

161

139

90

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$           1,227

1,547

2,608

1,522

2,417

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$              549

578


511

66

Home equity loans

87

234

488

347

319

Consumer loans

484

603

381

557

312

Commercial real estate loans

207

2,243

52

831

212

Commercial loans

48

8,088

201

56

291

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$           1,375

11,746

1,122

2,302

1,200

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








Residential mortgage loans

$           5,370

4,162

4,304

6,324

7,695

Home equity loans

2,558

2,473

2,822

3,100

2,073

Consumer loans

3,265

2,433

2,659

3,212

2,463

Commercial real estate loans

6,167

5,849

6,931

6,488

8,416

Commercial loans

14,156

3,061

3,165

2,770

2,435

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$         31,516

17,978

19,881

21,894

23,082

Total nonaccrual loans

$         76,828

102,159

95,060

94,384

76,654

Total nonaccrual loans

$         76,828

102,159

95,060

94,384

76,654

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

1,045

2,511

2,452

2,698

728

Nonperforming loans

77,873

104,670

97,512

97,082

77,382

Real estate owned, net

76

74

50

104

363

Nonperforming assets

$         77,949

104,744

97,562

97,186

77,745










Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.69 %

0.92 %

0.85 %

0.85 %

0.68 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.54 %

0.73 %

0.67 %

0.67 %

0.54 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.11 %

1.10 %

1.09 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

161.56 %

119.49 %

128.08 %

129.01 %

161.33 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited) 

(dollars in thousands)

At September 30, 2024

Pass

Special

   mention *

Substandard **

Doubtful

Loss

Loans

receivable

Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,246,727


11,431



3,258,158

Home equity loans

1,162,951


4,251



1,167,202

Consumer loans

1,992,110


5,922



1,998,032

Total Personal Banking

6,401,788


21,604



6,423,392

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,634,987

87,693

271,699



2,994,379

Commercial loans

1,808,433

51,714

26,640



1,886,787

Total Commercial Banking

4,443,420

139,407

298,339



4,881,166

Total loans

$     10,845,208

139,407

319,943



11,304,558

At June 30, 2024











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,312,368


11,700



3,324,068

Home equity loans

1,176,187


4,299



1,180,486

Consumer loans

2,074,869


5,189



2,080,058

Total Personal Banking

6,563,424


21,188



6,584,612

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,682,766

130,879

213,993



3,027,638

Commercial loans

1,673,052

47,400

21,662



1,742,114

Total Commercial Banking

4,355,818

178,279

235,655



4,769,752

Total loans

$     10,919,242

178,279

256,843



11,354,364

At March 31, 2024











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,370,307


12,541



3,382,848

Home equity loans

1,191,957


4,650



1,196,607

Consumer loans

2,113,050


5,317



2,118,367

Total Personal Banking

6,675,314


22,508



6,697,822

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,714,857

131,247

182,424



3,028,528

Commercial loans

1,698,519

52,461

23,916



1,774,896

Total Commercial Banking

4,413,376

183,708

206,340



4,803,424

Total loans

$     11,088,690

183,708

228,848



11,501,246

At December 31, 2023











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,413,846


14,339



3,428,185

Home equity loans

1,223,097


4,761



1,227,858

Consumer loans

2,120,216


5,811



2,126,027

Total Personal Banking

6,757,159


24,911



6,782,070

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,670,510

124,116

179,384



2,974,010

Commercial loans

1,637,879

6,678

14,172



1,658,729

Total Commercial Banking

4,308,389

130,794

193,556



4,632,739

Total loans

$     11,065,548

130,794

218,467



11,414,809

At September 30, 2023











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$       3,459,251


13,512



3,472,763

Home equity loans

1,254,985


3,780



1,258,765

Consumer loans

2,150,464


4,655



2,155,119

Total Personal Banking

6,864,700


21,947



6,886,647

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,632,472

123,935

166,610



2,923,017

Commercial loans

1,476,833

3,690

20,086



1,500,609

Total Commercial Banking

4,109,305

127,625

186,696



4,423,626

Total loans

$     10,974,005

127,625

208,643



11,310,273


*         

Includes $2.9 million, $2.5 million, $2.4 million, $7.8 million, and $6.9 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

**       

Includes $26.0 million, $24.3 million, $27.2 million, $20.3 million, and $28.9 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


September 30,
2024

*

June 30,
2024

*

March 31,
2024

*

December 31,
2023

*

September 30,
2023

*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)




























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

16

$       685

— %

12

$       616

— %

351

$  38,502

1.1 %

307

$   30,041

0.9 %

6

$       573

— %

Home equity loans

112

3,907

0.3 %

104

3,771

0.3 %

113

4,608

0.4 %

121

5,761

0.5 %

112

4,707

0.4 %

Consumer loans

801

10,777

0.5 %

742

10,372

0.5 %

737

9,911

0.5 %

896

11,211

0.5 %

733

9,874

0.5 %

Commercial real estate loans

21

5,919

0.2 %

21

4,310

0.1 %

25

6,396

0.2 %

23

3,204

0.1 %

22

3,411

0.1 %

Commercial loans

34

3,260

0.2 %

59

4,366

0.3 %

62

3,091

0.2 %

59

4,196

0.3 %

52

2,847

0.2 %

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

984

$  24,548

0.2 %

938

$  23,435

0.2 %

1,288

$  62,508

0.5 %

1,406

$  54,413

0.5 %

925

$  21,412

0.2 %






























Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:




























Residential mortgage loans

75

$    9,027

0.3 %

70

$    8,223

0.2 %

3

$         70

— %

69

$    7,796

0.2 %

56

$    5,395

0.2 %

Home equity loans

27

882

0.1 %

35

1,065

0.1 %

26

761

0.1 %

37

982

0.1 %

40

1,341

0.1 %

Consumer loans

296

3,600

0.2 %

295

3,198

0.2 %

231

2,545

0.1 %

322

3,754

0.2 %

236

2,707

0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

11

7,643

0.3 %

9

3,155

0.1 %

5

807

— %

9

1,031

— %

13

1,588

0.1 %

Commercial loans

19

753

— %

22

8,732

0.5 %

27

1,284

0.1 %

16

703

— %

15

981

0.1 %

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

428

$  21,905

0.2 %

431

$  24,373

0.2 %

292

$   5,467

— %

453

$  14,266

0.1 %

360

$  12,012

0.1 %






























Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **




























Residential mortgage loans

52

$   5,370

0.2 %

53

$    5,553

0.2 %

50

$    5,813

0.2 %

70

$    7,995

0.2 %

79

$    7,695

0.2 %

Home equity loans

67

2,558

0.2 %

51

2,506

0.2 %

71

2,823

0.2 %

81

3,126

0.3 %

73

2,206

0.2 %

Consumer loans

402

3,983

0.2 %

358

3,012

0.1 %

398

3,345

0.2 %

440

3,978

0.2 %

357

3,020

0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

13

6,167

0.2 %

19

6,034

0.2 %

22

6,931

0.2 %

27

6,712

0.2 %

27

8,416

0.3 %

Commercial loans

85

14,484

0.8 %

72

3,385

0.2 %

62

3,421

0.2 %

53

2,780

0.2 %

39

2,472

0.2 %

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

619

$  32,562

0.3 %

553

$  20,490

0.2 %

603

$  22,333

0.2 %

671

$  24,591

0.2 %

575

$  23,809

0.2 %






























Total loans delinquent

2,031

$  79,015

0.7 %

1,922

$  68,298

0.6 %

2,183

$  90,308

0.8 %

2,530

$  93,270

0.8 %

1,860

$  57,233

0.5 %


*   

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**   

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $0.2 million, $0.1 million, $0.4 million, $0.6 million, and $1.4 million at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


Quarter ended

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

Beginning balance

$      125,070

124,897

125,243

124,841

124,423

Provision

5,727

2,169

4,234

3,801

3,983

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(255)

(252)

(162)

(266)

(171)

Charge-offs home equity

(890)

(237)

(412)

(133)

(320)

Charge-offs consumer

(3,560)

(2,561)

(4,573)

(3,860)

(3,085)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(475)

(500)

(349)

(742)

(484)

Charge-offs commercial

(1,580)

(1,319)

(1,163)

(806)

(1,286)

Recoveries

1,776

2,873

2,079

2,408

1,781

Ending balance

$      125,813

125,070

124,897

125,243

124,841

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.18 %

0.07 %

0.16 %

0.12 %

0.13 %

Nine months ended September 30,

2024

2023

Beginning balance

$                    125,243

118,036

ASU 2022-02 Adoption


426

Provision

12,130

14,863

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(669)

(923)

Charge-offs home equity

(1,539)

(719)

Charge-offs consumer

(10,694)

(8,591)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(1,324)

(1,624)

Charge-offs commercial

(4,062)

(3,360)

Recoveries

6,728

6,733

Ending balance

$                    125,813

124,841

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.14 %

0.10 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) 

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Quarter ended 

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost 

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost

Assets:




























Interest-earning assets:




























Residential mortgage loans

$  3,286,316

31,537

3.84 %

$  3,342,749

32,182

3.85 %

$  3,392,524

32,674

3.85 %

$  3,442,308

32,739

3.80 %

$  3,476,446

32,596

3.75 %

Home equity loans

1,166,866

17,296

5.90 %

1,183,497

17,303

5.88 %

1,205,273

17,294

5.77 %

1,238,420

17,590

5.64 %

1,264,134

17,435

5.47 %

Consumer loans

1,955,988

26,034

5.29 %

2,048,396

26,334

5.17 %

2,033,620

25,033

4.95 %

2,055,783

24,667

4.76 %

2,092,023

23,521

4.46 %

Commercial real estate loans

2,995,032

47,473

6.31 %

3,023,762

45,658

5.97 %

2,999,224

43,425

5.73 %

2,950,589

43,337

5.75 %

2,911,145

41,611

5.59 %

Commercial loans

1,819,400

34,837

7.62 %

1,770,345

33,229

7.43 %

1,714,667

31,857

7.35 %

1,564,617

28,801

7.20 %

1,447,211

26,239

7.09 %

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

11,223,602

157,177

5.57 %

11,368,749

154,706

5.47 %

11,345,308

150,283

5.33 %

11,251,717

147,134

5.19 %

11,190,959

141,402

5.01 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,735,728

10,908

2.51 %

1,734,085

9,426

2.17 %

1,717,306

7,944

1.85 %

1,741,687

7,951

1.83 %

1,781,010

8,072

1.81 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

263,127

1,504

2.29 %

287,262

1,316

1.83 %

333,752

1,430

1.71 %

335,121

1,425

1.70 %

336,125

1,431

1.70 %

FHLB stock, at cost

20,849

394

7.51 %

25,544

498

7.84 %

32,249

607

7.57 %

35,082

665

7.52 %

37,722

668

7.03 %

Other interest-earning deposits

173,770

2,312

5.29 %

135,520

1,791

5.23 %

61,666

832

5.34 %

71,987

970

5.27 %

67,143

915

5.33 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,417,076

172,295

5.11 %

13,551,160

167,737

4.98 %

13,490,281

161,096

4.80 %

13,435,594

158,145

4.67 %

13,412,959

152,488

4.51 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

934,593




907,432




918,331




893,426




966,364



Total assets

$   14,351,669




$   14,458,592




$   14,408,612




$   14,329,020




$   14,379,323



Liabilities and shareholders' equity:




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




























Savings deposits (g)

$  2,151,933

6,680

1.23 %

$  2,144,278

5,957

1.12 %

$  2,122,035

5,036

0.95 %

$  2,102,320

4,045

0.76 %

$  2,116,759

2,695

0.51 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,567,682

7,452

1.15 %

2,555,863

6,646

1.05 %

2,538,823

5,402

0.86 %

2,573,634

4,921

0.76 %

2,569,229

4,086

0.63 %

Money market deposit accounts (g)

1,966,684

9,170

1.85 %

1,957,990

8,601

1.77 %

1,961,332

7,913

1.62 %

1,997,116

7,446

1.48 %

2,112,228

6,772

1.27 %

Time deposits (g)

2,830,737

30,896

4.34 %

2,832,720

31,550

4.48 %

2,697,983

29,335

4.37 %

2,447,335

24,187

3.92 %

2,164,559

18,136

3.32 %

Borrowed funds (f)

220,677

2,266

4.09 %

323,191

3,662

4.56 %

469,697

5,708

4.89 %

548,089

6,826

4.94 %

643,518

7,937

4.89 %

Subordinated debt

114,396

1,148

4.01 %

114,308

1,148

4.02 %

114,225

1,148

4.02 %

114,134

1,148

4.02 %

114,045

1,148

4.03 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,727

2,467

7.56 %

129,663

2,449

7.47 %

129,597

2,459

7.51 %

129,532

2,512

7.59 %

129,466

2,456

7.42 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,981,836

60,079

2.39 %

10,058,013

60,013

2.40 %

10,033,692

57,001

2.28 %

9,912,160

51,085

2.04 %

9,849,804

43,230

1.74 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,579,775




2,595,511




2,567,781




2,675,788




2,757,091



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

217,161




263,634




257,269




234,177




257,141



Total liabilities

12,778,772




12,917,158




12,858,742




12,822,125




12,864,036



Shareholders' equity

1,572,897




1,541,434




1,549,870




1,506,895




1,515,287



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,351,669




$   14,458,592




$   14,408,612




$   14,329,020




$   14,379,323



Net interest income/Interest rate spread FTE

112,216

2.72 %


107,724

2.58 %


104,095

2.52 %


107,060

2.63 %


109,258

2.77 %

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin FTE

$  3,435,240


3.33 %

$  3,493,147


3.20 %

$  3,456,589


3.10 %

$  3,523,434


3.16 %

$  3,563,155


3.23 %

Tax equivalent adjustment (d)

914




883




857




758




890

Net interest income, GAAP basis

111,302




106,841




103,238




106,302




108,368

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.34X




1.35X




1.34X




1.36X




1.36X





(a) 

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b) 

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c)   

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d) 

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)  

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)   

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)   

Average cost of deposits were 1.78%, 1.76%, 1.61%, 1.37%, and 1.07%, respectively, and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 2.27%, 2.24%, 2.06%, 1.77%, and 1.40%, respectively.  

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Nine months ended September 30,

2024

2023

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets